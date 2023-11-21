Rents in Canada Explode. Services Inflation Heats Up

Plunging gasoline prices and dropping prices in a few other categories hold down overall CPI. A mess for the Bank of Canada.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The overall Consumer Price Index for Canada in October decelerated to +3.1% year-over-year, due to plunging gasoline prices, according to Statistics Canada today. Without gasoline, it would have risen 3.6%, just a hair more slowly than a month earlier (3.7%). Food price increases also decelerated to a still hot +5.4% year-over-year. But the CPI for services accelerated to +4.6% year-over-year, up from 3.9% in September, due to higher travel costs and housing related costs, including rents.
Rents exploded.
On a month-to-month basis, the CPI for rents spiked by 1.4% in October from September, annualized 17.9%, the biggest month-to-month spike in 40 years, since August 1983. The data has become very volatile, but you can see the pattern of ever bigger and now crazy month-to-month spikes:
Compared to a year ago, the CPI for rent spiked by 8.2% in October, up from 7.3% in September, and the biggest year-over-year spike since April 1983.
Rent isn’t a discretionary item that people can easily choose to forego if it gets too expensive. It’s an essential, and it is on a crazy-scary spike, not matched by wages or anything else. Rent inflation has become a relentlessly worsening problem for Canadians:
The Bank of Canada has pointed at inflation in the housing sector as a big problem and as one of the reasons for its tightening. Housing inflation, as measured by CPI in Canada, comes in two big flavors: Rents and homeownership costs.
Before the BOC started tightening, it pointed at inflation in home prices which at the time were spiking, driven by the BOC’s own near-0% policy rates and massive QE. Now home prices, amid the 5% policy rate, have started to seriously sag: The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in Canada: Prices Drop to where They’d Been 2 Years Ago, Sales Swoon, Supply Rises. But rents are going the opposite way.
The CPI for homeownership, or “owned accommodation,” spiked on a month-to-month basis by 1.04%, or 13.2% annualized, in October from September:
Year-over-year, the CPI for homeownership accelerated to 6.7%, right back where it had been last year. The index includes the following items (% year-over-year), and note the aspects of services inflation in this list:
- Mortgage interest cost: +30.5%;
- Homeowners’ replacement cost (the dropping home prices): -1.2%;
- Property taxes and other special charges: +4.9%;
- Homeowners’ home and mortgage insurance: +7.7%
- Homeowners’ maintenance and repairs; +3.5%;
- Other owned accommodation expenses: 0.4%.
Services inflation spiked 0.88% month-to-month, or 11.1% annualized. On a year-over-year basis, it re-accelerated to 4.6%, back where it had been in May:
The Bank of Canada has a complex problem on its hands. In the overall CPI, plunging energy costs and decelerating food costs, and falling inflation in some other categories hide the surge in rents, housing-related costs, and services generally. The BOC has kept its main policy rate at 5.0% since July. It faces a slowing economy, but surging inflation in services, particularly in rents.
Services inflation is part of the “underlying inflation” that the BOC keeps fretting about. But it’s politically tough to hike rates past 5% with the overall CPI at 3.1% and a slowing economy – though the BOC has consistently kept the option of more hikes on the table.
A historic spike in immigration is one of the drivers behind the spike in rents, and housing costs more generally, following the government’s decision to open the floodgates to immigration as a solution to everything?
Canada’s population soared by 1.16 million people over the past four quarters, or by 2.1%, to 40.1 million in Q3, according to Statistics Canada, between two and five times the growth rate in prior years. People pouring into Canada need housing, and most of them will initially chase after rental units, pushing up demand at the lower portion of the rent scale, and rents then jump, and those increases move up the ladder. This is another crazy chart – but it explains in part why rents are exploding, even as home prices are sagging:
Looking at the YoY chart, was the big spike in 1983 driven by the Canadian economy being so tied to the US economy experiencing inflation, or was there some country-specific thing that caused it?
A good summary, Wolf. Your last chart belying that things don’t go to heck in a straight line.
The monetary inflation story is over, and there is no need for the bank to do any more rate hikes. Higher rents because of excessive immigration is not monetary inflation and there is nothing a central bank can or should do about it, other than perhaps leaning on the government behind the scenes to get their act together and slow immigration back down to a more reasonable level.
The story now is a population/housing market story. Still, sometimes short term pain brings long term gain. The severity of the housing squeeze is bringing about some long desperately needed reforms to open up rules around zoning, parking and other red tape that prevents the construction of new housing in Canada.
Ideally, political backlash, tensions with India, and the miserable experience of new immigrants, and the fact that much of the recent pike in immigration is non-permanent residents all combine to bring population growth back down to a more manageable level, the high (by recent standards) interest rates keep housing prices falling (at least in real terms) down towards a more reasonable level, and supply side reforms eventually bring down rents and housing prices over the longer term.
But the reality is, when you have underbuilt housing for as long as Canada is, and allowed the price of housing to get as far out of hand as Canada has, digging out will be a long painful experience.
Some Guy,
“The monetary inflation story is over, and there is no need for the bank to do any more rate hikes”
LOL, “monetary inflation…”
A big part of inflation is mass-psychology, the inflationary mindset: consumers willing to pay higher prices; businesses and landlords raising prices/rents because they’re confident that they can get away with it without losing business; businesses paying higher prices because they’re confident that they can pass them on, etc. etc. And they’re all including those bigger price increases into their plans and expectations. That’s the inflationary mindset, and once it takes off, the genie is out of the bottle and it’s very hard to get the genie back into the bottle.
By now, EVERY central bank knows this, they’ve known this for a LONG time, including the BOC, and they know that, because the inflationary mindset has taken off, their inflation fight is going to drag out for a long time.
Amazingly still today, the phenomenon of inflation remains a badly understood mix of dynamics that tends to dish up all kinds of surprises and head-fakes.
Agreed… and this implies we will have signifacantly higher interest rates for years into the future, not months or quarters.
All you have to do is look at a long term chart of interest rates.
I guess time will tell, but I don’t see much inflationary mindset here in Canada. I did see a big grocery chain announce that they were freezing all their prices for the next couple of months – PR stunt yes, but not exactly inflationary mindset. I’m sure that there will still be some ups and downs like you always see, and the services CPI will lag on the way down due to inertia, but I am pretty confident the direction is going to be mostly down from here.
From Feb – Oct, the country has actually seen deflation if you carve out ‘owned accommodation’ (ie. central bank interest rate increases, where the y/o/y rate of increase will rapidly decline in the coming months) and rent (which is a real problem, but reflects too many people and not enough houses, not an inflationary mindset).
There is still some lagged impact from higher food prices as well, but that is fading out of the index as well.
“Amazingly still today, the phenomenon of inflation remains a badly understood mix of dynamics that tends to dish up all kinds of surprises and head-fakes.”
All of that money-printing caused this. The central banks did it on purpose. The idea that they didn’t know that almost $10 trillion in monetary and fiscal stimulus would lead to something like we are experiencing is ludicrous.
Curious as to how inflation would change based on price of oil. For example what if it went to $115 again versus the $82 or whatever it is today. So much is influenced by it but seems like government expects a certain amount of stability in oil markets we seems we have little influence. I get the US is a net exporter marginally but that doesn’t protect the consumer from price increases.
When oil was $140 a barrel 15 years ago a gallon of 87 octane was around $5 in California, now that it’s almost 1/2 of that rate, gas is still about $5 a gallon.
How’s that work?
I can’t break this down completely but $5 in 2008(15 years ago) is $7.10 today. California also has unique gasoline it creates part of the year and increases its taxes. We also have expanded our capacity in the US which I would think drives down some costs. I think more accurate to compare national price per gallon as California and gas is a much more complex puzzle.
I was more curious as to the predictability of inflation based on barrel of brent crude for example.
It got up to $4.11 per gallon nationally in 2008.
Taxes.
I believe provincial governments recently eliminated rent control laws and this is the reason for the current spike.
Perhaps a Canadian reader can provide some insight?
Quebec has strong rent control laws allowing about 2-3% increase per year (even if the tenant moves out- same increase for new tenant). Other provinces I’m not sure about but since average rents in Montreal are about 2/3 the rent in Moosejaw, Sask. (no offence to moosejaw, I’m sure it’s lovely there 😁) I suspect the laws are more lax outside Quebec.
I’m not an expert in rental laws but that doesn’t sound right, there is still rent control in BC where I recently moved out of, I was paying just over $1500/MO and the next renter will be at almost $2000/MO for the same unit, if I had stayed I was looking at a pretty small increase of 3% or something like that. Likewise in ON where I live now there is still rent control, I think for this year the increase is in a similar range as BC.
Maybe what you’re thinking of is the 0% increases we had durring COVID years, I believe there was some kind of moratorium on increases so my rent stayed the same for an extra year, that’s over now. However, that’s just a few percentage points, not the stratospheric increases that Wolf illustrates so nicely here.
Reality is rent control applies to a limited number of rental units, I’m not sure about the specific rules around which buildings are regulated but I do know new privately owned condo units are not controlled and so we’ve had a ton of them constructed in our cities and they’ve been appreciating and rents in the ones that are rented out by owners/investors have also been appreciating, while strictly for rent buildings become old dumps and very few new buildings were constructed for that purpose. Also, rent control applies when you move into a unit, but between you moving out and next tenant moving in there’s no limit landlords can charge, so if you’ve a lot of newcomers to the country they’re going to be charged at current rates, it’s the old timers who’ve lived in their units since the 90s or something that get to enjoy the benefits of rent control, newcomers get inflated rents.
A large proportion of new immigrants to Canada return within the first 5 years.
Now with these rental prices, with the job market cooling, and with the lower wages newcomers are getting, I think the number of people leaving Canada will increase compared to years past
Howdy Julian. Do they return where? How many use Canada to then enter the US?
Hi Debt-Free-Bubba,
They return to where they came from.
I am one of the returnees.
And some go to the US using different methods such as marriage or study
The huge jump in home ownership cpi in Canada is perhaps because mortgage rates are locked in for only five years in Canada. In the US rates are usually 15 to 30 years. A 3% rate five years ago is now a 6% or more rate today in Canada. So in a way, by keeping rates high, the BOC is stoking home ownership cpi. What am I missing?
It’s the Rent CPI that’s the big problem.
And the services expenses in general, such as insurance, maintenance & repairs, etc.
And don’t forget, the homeownership CPI was held down somewhat by the decline in home prices.
” So in a way, by keeping rates high, the BOC is stoking home ownership cpi. What am I missing?”
Nothing, you aren’t wrong. It’s just that when the opposite was happening, i.e., when the BoC was lowering rates, it was pushing home ownership CPI lower (and nobody complained because “yolo” and “free money”). Basically it was a version of the Virtuous Cycle in economics, but in the case of incorrectly low BoC rates, I would suggest a name like ScrewRenters Cycle or similar would be appropriate.
The rent spike would also be fueled by the cost of maintaining not just units but the structure
There has been a similar spike for shelter costs for condos. Eg maintenance fees and special assessments after multi decade artificially low guidelines to reserve fund pools. Per a detailed study by the Canadian Society of Actuaries
So finally reverting to reality this adds a huge push to costs of ownership and such fees are not discretionary
Further the NRCan has a green home grant and interest free loan program but not for. Condos over three stories Which would fall in nicely for a long list of retrofits including windows sliding doors etc not just heat pumps for an equally generalist of owner residing dwelling format except condos
Additionally there appears to be little interest by condo boards in containing costs by recycling for example metal railings that will be replaced by new metal railings instead leaving this as a hidden tip for contractors to survey if they are astute
For decaying rentals a repeat of the crumbling social housing of the 1960 s and 1970. Before on the 1980 s suddenly condos became the thing. And now it has swing back to purpose. Build rentals but new and lets just forget the crumbling housing infrastructure unless it happens to be mostly the more aspirational dwelling formats with a couple of exception but not condos So plenty of photo ops for politicians in hard hats clearly
Better dweling
”Canada never fails to remind the public that real estate investors own this country. A few hours prior to the Oct 31, 2023 vacant home filing deadline, an extension was issued. The Minister of National Revenue pushed the deadline to Apr 30, 2024. That’s the second extension, delaying filings by a full year since originally planned.
Yes, a second deadline extension. The first extension was issued months prior to the May 1st deadline. At the time, they said the amount of time they had given people was insufficient. It was very different from the last minute extension issued yesterday.
Delaying a deadline a few months in advance demonstrates feasibility issues. A few hours? That most likely means they didn’t get a suitable response, potentially indicating more vacant homes than expected. By delaying the deadline, Canada is also conveniently extending its vacant home count.”
Trudeau is all that is bad with Politicians…divisive, narcissistic, incompetent, tribal, gets in financial scandals and bad with public money. He has gone mad with immigration as 1) He probably feels that it will get him out of the financial and economic mess that he has helped put Canada in
2) He probably also feels he can get more Votes than any opposition from new immigration. This has all lead to a deadly cocktail for the Canadian young, house buyers, Renters, Taxpayers and debt adverse members of the Public
The main reason for the lack of rental housing is the anti landlord residential property laws in most provinces. In Ontario, the Residental Tenancy Board is backed up 18 months to evict a non-paying tenant who often destroys the property too. All this time the landlord is forced to provide all amenities (heat, electricity, gas). The latest scam in Toronto is to rent a large house, pay first and last month’s rent, then sublease rooms for cash to new immigrants. One enterprising chap had 5 houses with some 50 rooms rented, while he wasn’t paying rent to any of the owners!
No wonder that nobody wants anything to do with rental housing.
I was considering a move to Portland, OR before this hit. Didn’t want to rent out my house in CA partly because I don’t believe in it(not against rent in general as good for some but prevents wealth accumulation for others), but on a practical level the risk and potential downsides were greater than any income I would have made. Luckily we decided to stay out until son graduates HS and reassess whether to stay or go(Clash reference intended)
Not true at all. Recently publicized numbers about the jaw-dropping prevalence of short term rentals tells us all we need to know about why there’s a massive housing and rental shortage here. These homes likely overlap somewhat with the roughly 8-10% of housing stock here that is empty (per OECD estimates), but who knows how much? Point being, there’s a lot of empty and underused housing here and it has very little to do with rental scams.
Like, who needs food ‘eh
Would BoC take a note and hike rates ?
I doubt it.
Dual citizen here – grew up in Canada and returned after university. The housing situation is absolutely insane and the Trudeau government is attempting to prop up the economy with massive immigration. Canadians are increasingly upset and anti-immigrant sentiment is unfortunately increasing (when historically Canadians have been very pro-immigration with reasonable levels). Canada needs to right the ship by significantly decreasing its immigration, increasing housing supply, and allowing a recession to reset home prices.
Seems like immigration will be a positive over time although depends what kind. Climate change will slowly open up parts of Canada for farming where it once wasn’t possible. Most countries seem to be anti immigration but also benefit from them immensely so to me it feels often like illogical and political more than reality. In the US we could use a lot more health care workers so seems reasonable to get from immigration and even train as necessary.
Not sure about man-made climate change but the increased CO2 concentrations will certainly help farmers everywhere!
The reason for rent increase if not clear for those in USA is due to 5 year max lock in on rates. Landlords are forced to raise rents to cover their massive hikes to monthly mortgage payments as they roll over to new rates in 5 yr window. Also immigration had an effect but I think that effect is smaller since infeelnghere is actually an over supply of rentals. It almost looks to me like a kind of price fixing scheme by real estate investors. What could go wrong???
Give me a break. Price fixing scheme????? Lmao.
What, you think there was a gigantic zoom call with hundreds of thousands of property owners to decide how much rent each onr should charge across 3.8 million square miles of Canadian territories.
What bullsh###.
cccb,
“…you think there was a gigantic zoom call with hundreds of thousands of property owners to decide how much rent each onr should charge across 3.8 million square miles of Canadian territories.”
Almost.
“The U.S. Justice Department has thrown its weight behind private lawsuits accusing technology company RealPage of conspiring with property managers and owners to overcharge rent for student and multifamily housing.”
“The class-action lawsuits on behalf of students and other renters claim landlords have shared non-public information — including vacancy data — with RealPage and relied on its algorithms to keep rental prices inflated above competitive levels.”
This is all over the news. I assume that landlords in Canada also use RealPage and/or similar property-management software.
Didn’t Australia just hike after a long pause? Maybe Canada is up next.
When I compare it’s rates with inflation against the EU and the US, seems the EU faces the biggest problem but most pundits think they’ll cut first. I think all of them should keep hiking and soak up all of this liquidity of the last decade plus that’s driven up prices to insane levels. Best example is NFTs. Can’t get dumber than that!
Rent CPI % Change from Last Year – looks like a 40 year history chart with about 25 years <2% and 4 huge spikes, the first 3 followed by steep plunges and the 4th post-spike TBD.
I like looking at charts.
I saw the most dismal rental offering on Kijiji Toronto last week. An 8×6 basement space with concrete floor, wash basin, toilet on a concrete platform and a cot for sleeping. Only $500 per month! Maybe a winter refuge from camping in a park over winter but so depressing that it has come to this.
A lot of this is caused by very strict zoning rules that prevent development that should happen organically.