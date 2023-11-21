Home Sales Collapse, Prices Drop Further, Supply Jumps. People Are Finally on Buyers’ Strike

Supply is coming back, demand is not. Prices are still way too high.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The national median price of existing homes of all types – single-family houses, condos, and co-ops – whose sales closed in October dropped to $391,800, down by 5.1% from the peak in June 2022, according to data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) today.
First “lower high” since Housing Bust. The median price in June 2023, the seasonal peak, was below the all-time peak of June 2022. This was the first such event of “lower highs” (purple line in the chart) since the Housing Bust, and prices have dropped further since then (historic data via YCharts):
Generally, there is an uptick or flat-spot in October from September that might also reach November. This year, the price fell in October from September. But last year, prices just kept plunging, which was very unusual, following the pandemic pattern of normal seasonality going out the window. Due to the steep plunge in prices last year in July through December, the median price was up year-over-year by 3.4%.
Sales of previously owned houses, condos, and co-ops, at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.79 million homes in October, have collapsed to levels not seen since the worst three months of the housing bust: The post-Lehman-bankruptcy November in 2008 (matched it) and July and August 2010.
Sales compared to prior Octobers (historic data via YCharts):
- From 2022: -14.6% from already crashed sales
- From 2021: -38.8%.
- From 2019: -26.8%.
- From 2018: -29.9%.
Actual sales – not the seasonally adjusted annual rate – fell 10.2% from the already depressed levels in October 2022 to 333,000 homes.
Seasonally, January and February mark the low points of the year in terms of sales. Sales that closed in those two months reflect the lull in activity over the holidays. June marks the peak volume in closed sales, reflecting the end of “spring selling season.” During the second half of the year, sales head down, as we can see in the actual sales data, not seasonally adjusted and not annual rates (data via NAR):
Sales changes by region, year-over-year, from the beaten-down levels last year:
Price reductions at 37.6% of active listings in October blew by the pre-pandemic highs. Sellers are getting more motivated to sell their homes while buyers have vanished at these prices and sales volume has collapsed (data via realtor.com):
Supply rose to 3.6 months, the highest since June 2020, with 1.15 million homes for sale, according to NAR. Supply in 2017 through 2019 ranged between 3.0 and 4.3 months (historic data via YCharts).
Active listings jumped by 5% for the month to 737,480 homes. This 5% month-to-month was a huge increase for October, when active listings normally (pre-pandemic normally) didn’t move much or dipped. Active listings are inventory minus homes listed as “sale pending” (data via realtor.com):
Median days on the market rose to 50 days in October before the homes were either sold or pulled off the market, according to data from realtor.com. This metric reflect in part how aggressively sellers pull their listings back off the market when they don’t get the response they’d imagined:
Perhaps when housing prices fall by around 80% some folks will start finding them somewhat attractive to consider owning.
What? Where?
Glendale CA has 10% aY over Y grouth and here is from realtor.com statistics for Los Angeles:
Los Angeles, CA housing market
In October 2023, the median listing home price in Los Angeles, CA was $1.2M, trending up 21.3% year-over-year. The median listing home price per square foot was $721. The median home sold price was $968.5K.
Real estate is a local thing, it is a bad idea to make an average of entire USA housing markets. Your comment is like putting oil in to the fire of similar discussions.
That 80% fall can happen in just 1 month if I sells all my MBS outright causing mortgage rates to jump to 30%.
Guess what I am not gonna do that, it’s “MY PRECIOUS”
but but but…you know what I am going to say…not in paradise SoCal..price decline then a crash? Not going to happen /s
Although I have to say still disappointing to see some people still buying at some insane price…guess you always need to last min FOMO folks to join the party..was monitoring this one house in Long beach just for fun (Josie Ave) $1.6M 2770sq ft just changed to under contract..one look at pricing history, clearly see it’s a fix it up flip and seller still got out near the top..
One has to wonder if SoCal will ever come anywhere close to fair market value by looking at similar examples right now..
It may come but time take quite some time.
We need people to keep buying so that we have price discovery.
I understand the market is moving very slowly but where I live in Bergen County in NJ situation is quite different. The town I live there are 3 houses for sale, in 20 mile radius 8. I am talking about single family in decent shape not in flooding zone etc. Nobody is selling and if someone does it sells 100k above asking price. It is insane. The same applies to rents.
Nobody is buying either. The buyers have left the chatroom.
Wolf,
I’m still looking, but things are still
just too stupid in the Boston area.
I actually offered about 30% above
the asking price on a place that sold
this month. It sold for, uh, a lot more
than that: 73% over the asking price.
It was clearly “priced to sell”, but the
used house salesman overshot the
mark, methinks.
It will be interesting to see if the new
owners keep the house, or if they
raze it and build condos. I’d guess
20 to 30 percent of the houses that
catch my attention are permanently
removed from the market by getting
razed when sold.
J.
They buy, they run to buy with an overasking price in Lovely Los Angeles!
Look at the Y over Y prices.
From realtor website statistics,
Los Angeles, CA housing market
Please keep in mind that real estate is a local thing!
Prices in SoCal or for sure coming down, it’s a basic math problem. The average price for a house in San Diego is $1.3M, after putting $260k down, your all in payment is $10k/month, meaning your income needs to be about $300k plus. That puts you at a top 5% income required to buy the average house, there aren’t enough of those people to sustain this AND even fewer of those people want to buy the average house for that kind of money.
oh I hear you…I am losing my minds as well since the numbers for buying at these ridiculous price couple with high interest rate makes no sense, especially compare to rent but here we are…some people are still buying apparently….maybe they are last of the bagholders, maybe not or maybe everyone is a VP and making $500k a year…it’s just insane..
Not clear how this resolves. Interest rates are historically okay right now but of course a lot of people locked in with very low rates. My first house, a starter, in was 100K or so in 1993 in CA with an interest rate similar to today, perhaps higher. Locked in 30 year rates are great for predictable mortgage payments but have their obvious downsides with a long period of very low interest rates. I would just expect the median tenure of a homeowner increases and those who can’t afford it will have to wait until supply outstrips demand, boomer generation decides to downsize in mass or regulations limit the ability to own multiple homes( can’t see that happening).
As far as I can see, (most) buyers are not going strike (at least voluntarily). Most just don’t have the enough money/income to buy at these prices and rates.
The interesting thing is that many (to be) sellers having multiple (vacant) homes are also in strike since 2022 (which I think mostly voluntary). They still haven’t started selling meaningfully. That’s why inventory is still crazy low when compared to prepandemic levels.
I feel like in last 10 years, FED and govt successfully taught the multiple home owners never to sell their property, by giving them a generous more than 100% return in 10 years for their RE investment. Many believe that they will get another 100% in the next decade. So they are not selling much.
Isn’t that true for stocks too? There is the wisdom that the Fed will never let asset prices drop much or for long, and that “no matter what happens, stocks will be higher in 5 years than they are today, so it’s better to hold.”
If people truly believe that, most people with assets will never sell, meaning there will never be selling pressure, only buying pressure, even if buying demand has dropped.
This is the problem with blowing an asset bubble in the first place.
As we have seen with stocks, the wealthy will sell, and they will sell first while the selling is good.
Your 5-year time frame is off. The Nasdaq didn’t go back to its 2000 high again until 15 years later, in May 2015, LOL, following lots of money printing and 0%. And the Fed wasn’t worried one iota about the Nasdaq plunge; it tried to keep the banking system up and running.
People make up all kinds of stuff about the Fed to make themselves fell better?
“Price is what you pay, value is what you get.” I forgot if it was Warren Buffet or Benjamin Graham who said it.
You don’t see the value in paying those prices for those homes. Someone else does. You value things different than they do. Is that so bad?
Einhal, that’s so true for big stocks. The start-up stocks are almost all crushed though. Many are much lower than 5 years ago. But RE story is different. As far as I see, nearly everybody around me is 500% sure that RE prices will be definitely higher one year later than now, without any doubt.
That’s what they thought in China too. It will be fun watching people hodl these stick frame houses all the way down as boomers slowly die and taxes and maintenance costs mount.
Wolf, maybe higher rate isn’t the solution. NIMBY is the problem here. The real solution is to loosen the zoning laws and regulations so more houses can be built cheaply. .
There’s lots of housing construction going on. We here report on residential construction from time to time. There is no shortage of housing. There is a shortage of reasonably priced housing. Lots of people own multiple homes that no one lives in. Some might use them a few weeks/months of the year as vacation rentals. Lots of these houses are now coming on the rental market, and then get pulled off the rental market. People wanted to ride up the price spike all the way with their multiple homes, and now they’re stuck with vacant houses and high carrying costs. Me? I’m surrounded by vacant condos that occasionally see some people with luggage show up.
The towns we’re looking in, builders are starting to take the approach of “can’t afford to buy any more? No problem! You can half this house for 65% of the price.”
Frustratingly, it’s working. The drive to get off the awful rent wheel is strong.
Shortage of housing is a myth.
There is absolutely no shortage of housing.
People/companies are hording houses as they are trained to think by FED that home prices always go up.
The key to watch will be unemployment. In my opinion, if unemployment ticks up even about 4-4.5% levels, there will be an increase to supply, even incremental & with an increase in supply, it may trigger a FOMO on the seller side, especially with the Boomer generation wanting to secure the top price from the sale of their property. Wolf has mentioned this phenomenon in the past: the earliest who lists, the most they will get out of their property.
Morgan Stanley predicts a modest 3% decline in prices next year. The thing is, usually, if the upside was as violent as 40-50% in the included, the decline is not as orderly as many predict.
Those are my thoughts; I can be completely wrong. I don’t believe anyone knows what happens next. But it’s fascinating to live through it. 😊
Wolf,
What do you think happens with STR’s?
It strikes me that you’d be foolish to have much equity in them, and AirBnB owners are lucky in that the homes are already staged for showing, do you anticipate a rush to the exits as cities get draconian on them?
I don’t have an opinion on this. I do know that these vacation rentals have massively distorted the housing market in many cities. They’ve taken business from hotels, so now we have hotels that are in trouble. The travel boom is still going on, but I don’t know how much longer. I can smell a big shakeout coming. Even a mild recession would do wonders to pop the travel boom, and then those vacation rentals will be back on the market. This world needs a recession more than anything, but where the heck is that recession when you need it?
I know we haven’t seen it in the numbers yet, but it feels like it’s coming. I’m in life sciences industry, and sales have dried up big time second half of this year. We are reducing staff and I know many others in our industry are as well. Just one sector, maybe others are holding stronger… businesses/investors/government entities seem to be tightening up from where I sit.
But AI is hiring feverishly and expanding and leasing large amounts of office space. There are other areas with lots of growth.
The solution to vacation rentals is to require the same charging of fees and taxes as the hotels. Also, tighter fire Marshall regulations would seem advisable; especially in the area of automatic fire sprinklers, at least two exits from the upper floors, and fireproof material construction (concrete floor layers, metal studs, etc.)
Not sure you need a recession to kill the short term rental biz, the easy money was made years ago and i’d guess a good many are barely making it as is, because everybody and their mother-in-law piled in when the getting was good.
At some point, the Fed need to be called out. What were they thinking in 2020? This was so overboard, it was insane
Now that mortgage rates have fallen from 8% to 7 1/3% (before rate buydowns), a lot of desperate realtors out there will be agressively calling buyers who couldn’t qualify for a loan at 8%, but can qualify at 7 1/3% (before rate buydowns). The December closings report, coming out in January, will be interesting. I expect prices to spike higher, due to buyer competition for active inventory.
Nope, not happening. Purchase mortgage applications, weekly, as of last week, just talked about it a few days ago:
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/11/15/surging-mortgage-demand-and-declining-spending-really-lets-have-a-look-at-reality/
Wolf – I noticed the percentage of mortgage free owners is almost 40%, having moved up from the lower 30% range over many years. Has this affected the mortgage application charting over time in a meaningful way?
In fantasy-theoretical-what-if la-la-land, a 100% mortgage free owner could become a 100% cash buyer. And a 100% cash buyer would not need a mortgage. So every percentage increase in cash buyers would tend to have a impact, correct? How big is that impact at the moment with almost 40% of owners mortgage free? Not easy to filter the data I suspect, as even a cash buyer can get a mortgage at a later date, etc.
That said, it seems like as the percentage of mortgage free owners increases, that is a higher sign of a healthier house ownership market.
Honestly I’m shocked is is close to 40%, which is great news for Americans if those stats are statistically accurate…
After second thought, perhaps I’m forgetting the fact that home ownership rates have peaked and are dropping. So as the percentage of people who can’t afford housing drops, the percentage of those who are mortgage free, after a melt up in housing prices, may not be the best indication of previous said “healthier house market”.
Housing is complicated. Time for an adult beverage, only wish I had a JPow Mug to make it more entertaining…hint, hint…HA
State and local governments make a lot of money from rent (property taxes). Be vigilant in making sure that real estate “investor” lobbiests don’t stop new home construction as builders can build an infinite supply of homes. For some reason the home builders’ lobby seems weak, perhaps it is the aforementioned government apparent conflict of interest.
Do other parts of the US not adjust the mill-rate after assessment to meet the budget? In the three states Ive lived in the towns will raise and lower your taxes as needed regardless of assessment, so assuming your home value increased at the same time others did due to macro trends and not improvements to your one property, youll likely pay similar taxes at the end of the day because the mill-rate goes down once they do the math and divide it accordingly. City shouldnt care if its getting $100 from 1000 units or $10 from 10,000. (ignoring the likely increased costs of servicing 10x as many residents in this made up situation).
Maybe a lot of potential landlords can’t make the numbers work
with higher interest rates and no asset appreciation ? Of course
5.5% on cd’s seem a much easier way to generate income.
At around 40 trillion, real estate is the largest asset class in the US. Housing sales in US just had worst year since nineteen ninety three. But compared to a bear market in stocks, the decline in RE prices happens very slowly. That’s why the recession hasn’t happened yet. A recession, not just a downturn, needs a sea- change in consumer sentiment, and a decision to curb spending. Giving back 10 %, after a run up of 200 %, or more, is not enough to seriously dent the ‘wealth effect’ and make a majority retrench.
For a look to the future, see the Canadian petri- dish, where things for RE are much worse, happening much faster, even though its Fed Govt finances are better.
Canadians were always more prone to RE investing, with few world- class companies in its stock market.
Three major developers are in some stage of BK. Ongoing saga Coromandel in Vancouver; a new one, Vandyke, in Ontario with about a thousand condos under construction. Then on the flagship corner of Yonge and Bloor in TO, the largest tower in Canada, ‘The One’ at eighty- five stories, owing about 1.7 billion, maybe half complete.
The petitioners re: Vandyke are especially upset, saying they doubt its ability to finish the many projects ‘in a timely fashion, if ever’. This one is going to be a can of worms to unwind with hundreds of units presold.
But these are just the high profile stars. Even in Nanaimo, Van Isle, the butt of many Canadian jokes, there are half a dozen cranes. In Victoria they are everywhere. The Canuck RE industry has been caught completely off balance by the run up in interest rates. And so have the banks or at least one we know about. After getting fed up with staff at Big Six member BMO, the regulator insisted on addressing the Board. His complaint: once the HELOC was added to the mortgage balance, the bank was over extended on too many.
There are no 30 year mortgages in Canada, or none of any significance, and 2 million come up for renewal in the next 2 years. Hundreds of thousands are variable, meaning they’ve tracked rates up all the way already, with the extra monthly payment no longer available for consumer spending.
Pressure is mounting on the BoC to maybe not follow the next Fed hike, or even cut, but with the C$ having gone from eighty two cents a few years ago to 73 cents now, there is not a lot left in that shock absorber.
Patience is required..it took 4-5 years to play out in 2007 to 2012…and will wait and keep preparing in the meantime. This isn’t the time to buy now..
Obviously individual impacts but not clear how much the housing slowdown impacts the collective economic picture. For me, I bought a house for 405K in 2016. It probably could have been sold at the height for 640K(after subtracting commissions and so forth). Now it would be perhaps 550K ballpark. If interest rates decline that could bring in more buyers but to people in the Bay Area that is still a deal for 2500 sqft.
Doesn’t seem at least in my area that asset bubble is massive. Builders mostly got in under the wire after building moratorium was lifted in 2015 although some of that inventory they are struggling to move at 800K with HOA fees on top of that.
So the impacts seems to be a lack of mobility for those that want it and can’t do cash sale and those that want to buy a house with a low down payment. I don’t think that is the recipe for recession at least if my part of the state. In my mind it just is one more factor in wealth disparity in the country but that is hardly new.
Unemployment rising and then recession, once there, we will see a clearer scenario, and everything seems like it would be the next.