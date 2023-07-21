Entire Housing Market, Buyers and Sellers, May Have Shrunk by 20% to 25% because of the 3% Mortgages

They’re not listing their homes because they’re not moving out because they’re not buying a home to move into because they don’t want to give up their 3% gift from God.
Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The exact numbers are hard to nail down, but we can guesstimate from the figures we have that the entire housing market, both buyers and sellers, has shrunk this year by about 20% to 25% compared to pre-pandemic years.
Meaning 20% to 25% less demand and sales and 20% to 25% less inventory and new listings, with prices down a tad year-over-year, showing that the market is roughly balanced at this smaller size because buyers and sellers have vanished in equal number.
And we know who they are: the homeowners in 3%-mortgage jail that now cannot buy, and therefore cannot sell.
The 3% mortgages that a lot of homeowners now have after the huge refinancing boom during the pandemic prevent those people from buying a new home because they might have to finance it at about 7%, which would increase the monthly payment on the same size mortgage by 50% or more.
So these people aren’t buying. They aren’t even looking. They have left the market as buyers, and so there may be 20% to 25% fewer buyers.
At the same time, and in equal number, these people, who cannot buy a new home, therefore cannot sell their current home because they continue to live in it, and so they’re not putting their home on the market, and inventory shrinks by the same number as buyers have left. Less inventory and fewer buyers in equal amount.
These homeowners with 3% mortgages don’t want to, or cannot, upsize or downsize, or move to a different location, move closer to the kids or parents, or whatever – unless they want to give up their sacred 3% mortgage that now increasingly looks like a gift from God.
And for Realtors, the 3% mortgage – as much as they loved it at the time – has now turned into a gift from hell, because the real estate industry is making commissions coming and going: One, when these homeowners sell their old home, and two, when they buy a new home.
Each household that is now prevented from changing homes because they’re locked in by this 3% gift from God subtracts two transactions from the market – one when they buy a new home, and the other when they sell their old home. And Realtors are losing both of those deals.
The fact that Realtors are losing both of those deals is why the industry is so upset about these homeowners that refuse to sell – and it consistently blames them for the low inventory.
But the industry fails to state the other half of this reality, though they all know it: That these homeowners who refuse to sell have also vanished as buyers, and therefore this portion of demand has dropped in equal measure with inventories.
This is happening with a fairly large group of homeowners: They have left the market as both sellers and buyers at the same time and in equal number.
Which explains in part why sales volume has plunged so far because those potential buyers with 3% mortgages have left the market. And it explains in part why inventories have dropped because the same people that cannot buy aren’t putting their homes on the market.
That’s the big reason why we have this strange combination of plunging sales along with a national median price that has dropped year-over-year for the first time since the Housing Bust, with homes spending an increasing number of days on the market, amid growing but still tight inventory (all data here from the National Association of Realtors).
To set the scene: The national median price has been down slightly year-over-year for the fifth month in a row, a sign that the market is at a deadlock because mortgage-jailed potential buyers and potential sellers are the same people, and they’re not buying and they’re not selling.
Seasonally, the median prices released by the National Association of Realtors generally increase in the first half of the year, peak in June, and decline in the second half of the year (though part of the seasonality was upended during the pandemic). That’s just the normal seasonality of the housing market. Yesterday, we reported June’s median price of single-family houses; and based on seasonality, prices can be expected to go down for the rest of the year.
But the year-over-year comparison eliminates this seasonality. On a year-over-year basis, the median price of single-family houses dipped 1.2% in June, the fifth month in a row of year-over-year declines.
Second: Sales of single-family houses in June were down by 22% from June 2019 and by 23% from 2018. Since October last year, the declines in the current month from the same months in 2019 and 2018 ranged from -15% to -28%, because the mortgage-jailed households aren’t buying.
Third: New listings in June (396,100) were down by 23% from June 2019 and by 24% from June 2018, according to data from realtor.com, in part because the mortgage-jailed are not listing their homes because they’re not moving out because they’re not buying a new home to move into because they don’t want the payment of a 7% mortgage:
These declines in the 20% to 25% range keep cropping up across the demand and supply measures, compared to pre-pandemic times, indicating that a substantial portion of the normal buyers-sellers have vanished as buyers and as sellers because they got their 3% gift from God, and they’re not going to give it up, and so they’re not buying a new home and so they’re not selling their old home, and the whole market, buyers and sellers, has shrunk by their number. And that may be the new normal for years to come.
The fed gives and the fed taketh away.
The Fed giveth to some and taketh away from others. If you’re a saver, someone trying to buy a house, or someone who works for a living (and therefore must live on wages rather than the income from a pile of assets), you’re one of those from whom the Fed taketh, and taketh, and taketh.
I feel this, all day, everyday.
Amen.
For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.
RE brokers made a killing….now the pipeline is empty…for the same reason they made the killing.
The Fed BROKE the RE market….
and next is the stock market….
“And we know who they are: the homeowners in 3%-mortgage jail that now cannot buy, and therefore cannot sell.”
The first thought I had after reading this was the quote, “I cried because I had no shoes until I met a man who had no feet.”
It’s all relative…
You could always turn it into a rental. Here in Phoenix, rents are quite high and you can easily pay the mortgage and maintenance with money left over for profit.
I mean you could sell and buy at a much another home higher rate, but you would really have to have the need to upgrade the home to take that size of a financial hit.
Mortgage Jailed!
Brilliant.
Better get a trademark on that.
Sorry, but it’s either dumb or one sided, actually.
I call it mortgage HEAVEN. I would love to be locked into a huge 30 year mortgage at 3% !!!!! And hell no, I would never sell that property either. It’s probably the lowest mortgage rae anyone will see again for 50+ years.
If that’s jail, please lock me up.
Maybe not dumb or one sided, maybe sarcasm or juxtaposition.
Nah, “3%-mortgage jail” is an apt metaphor for the situation. Wolf also calls it a “gift from God,” but it has a downside in that it can distort decisions going forward such as whether to purchase a bigger house or move to another area for better job prospects. It’s simultaneously a gift from God and locks the homeowner into a narrower set of options, at least in terms of mortgage costs, if their circumstances change.
“golden handcuffs”.
Kind of like a grandfathered property tax basis. Moving means a big jump in costs from losing a big windfall.
You’ll be locked in to underwater mortgage for 27 years. If you love it so much, why don”t you marry it.
+1 ! x10 !
To many homeowners this 3% jail might not be that bad. Less mobility, but other places a lot of people newer mine from their home town. To the banks it is not that bad if the end result is only slowly changing prices. Their collateral then hold the value and the money they have lent into existence is backed. For the same reason the FED is ok with the situation.
If no other crisis tople everything there wil be a «soft landing».😉
Kinda😄
big if. corporate bankruptcies are rising. once the stock market tumbles to fresh lows, and long term rates move higher, the whole thing falls apart.
3% mortgage = Debtor/speculator’s “Gift from God” = 0% “Satan’s Anus” for savers.
For essentially 20 years.
All effectuated by money printing/currency dilution (inflation).
Nice observation! I was skeptical of the 50% higher payment until I ran the numbers. For a 30y fixed $1m loan at 3.25% (pretty easy to get at the bottom), the P+I payment is $4352; at 7.25% (the current prevailing rate according to bankrate), the P+I payment is $6822, or 57% higher (!) Looks like 30 year rates first hit ~7% around October 2022
It’s much higher than 50 percent…buying the same house from 2021 to now costs 75 to 100 percent more between higher rates, higher prices, higher taxes, higher maintenance, etc.
How tight are people on their payments, in various parts of the country? How many people own, but tax plus insurance increases could force them to sell, even if they remain employed? Did a bunch of people do a cash out refi to get their 3 % mortgage and turn equity into Sprinter vans, so they may be underwater on the house now?
No, Sam, it doesn’t if you’re a seller. You’re hedged on principal. So it’s +50%.
I wonder if employee productivity will suffer because many employees are locked in low rate mortgages and can’t move for a better job. Employers will have more difficulty attracting talent, especially in areas with high RE prices.
Already planning on it yup and we are in that boat.
Employers will have to increase pay enough to attract employees since WFH is dead. Basic economics.
Or get more tolerant on remote work, as has happened at my workplace. Housing prices are so excruciating here they just can’t attract enough applicants unless they allow them to WFH full time from elsewhere.
Don’t forget training remotely. I’ve seen employers expecting already experienced, (advertised) fully remote-position applicants to train ‘hybrid’ in office for 4-6 months.
Nice trap, but I know the job already and have done it remotely just fine for years before the first bat sneezed, hence you want to interview me. But 4-6 months of ‘training’? Lol. Pound sand.
3% mortgage just means they probably overpaid, if a cashout refi, set themselves up to be underwater.
Or if they were smart, they bought when rates were 5% 10 years ago, refinanced into a 3% mortgage, did a cash out, and took the cash and put it in tbills making >5%.
Yes sir the 3 percent Mtg crowd has many players including reverse Mtg at 3 percent on paid for home. I considered such when the rates were below 3 percent for my home and had some quotes just did not like the cost of the Mtg. Right now my equity offered (600k) in a 20 year Mtg would be cash flowing me 1 percent on 600k for 20 years. 500 a month ! That’s a 15 percent raise on my social security . But I did not pull the trigger (hind sight ) some may have
Most reverse mortgages are variable rate loans like the old heloc home equity loans.
My ederly mother in law took one out and was below 3% for many years. She’s almost at 7% now. You’d be underwater like the banks that just went bankrupt, borrowing high and lending low.
….Or took the cash out and bought an $80 K pickup truck!
took the cash and put it in tbills making >5%. ….
you describe a tiny fraction of the American mortgage holders who behave economically rationally; however, the vast majority invested its windfall into assets with much greater financial returns – new and used trucks/SUV’s, motor homes, boats, motorcycles, plastic surgery, revenge vacations, and similar.
For many, this is spot on. The low rates coincided with the peak in price and the largest number of sales, so for those buying during that time (not simply refi-ing) – its not that they cant or wont sell because they have it so good. They may be forced to sell as those payments are very high, even with a low rate. It really comes down to the economy and it seems the middle class is getting squeezed by inflation.
I still see people desperately trying to buy a home, even when everything points to wait. These are some of the same people who did not want to buy during the lowest mortgage rates of their lives because prices were “too high.” I explained it’s not the price, it’s the monthly payment. You are still up when you do the math. They said “I can’t buy at these prices.” Today, they tell me “F*ck, I should have bought, the same type of home is now for sale at the same price, but with a 6.5% mortgage instead of 2.75%. My life is over….at this rate I’ll be renting forever!”
If you are a buyer, take your time, grab some popcorn. I’ve seen this movie before, and it takes a while before it gets good.
I have first hand experience with young couples buying homes with zero down. They get FHA financing with 3.5% down, then get assistance from local programs to fund the down payment.
We’re talking about couples in their early 20’s.
It’s sheer lunacy, at taxpayer’s expense.
Thankfully, most of this ridiculousness is confined to the lower end of the housing market.
Why is it lunacy? Young people shouldn’t be buying houses?
Arnold,
It’s lunacy because the state should not be encouraging anyone to buy a house during the biggest housing bubble in history. Moreover, people who can’t afford to pay for a house probably can’t afford to maintain their house. Do we really want the country’s housing stock to be in the same condition as our bridges?
And the Pretzel-Logic Award goes to…
That’s not what Bobber said or meant. Sheesh.
The lunacy is the 3.5% down. Horrible debt to equity ratio.
I’d wager that most sellers would rather not sell to a potential buyer coming in with an FHA loan either.
Arnold,
I think he was talking about the subsidies from, and the risks to, taxpayers, who carry all the risks and get hit by all the losses.
it is lunacy because if they cant save up for a decent down payment, then they cant really afford the home and they have no “skin” in the game.
and when the loans are backed by government loans, the risk is transferred to taxpayers.
it isnt that we dont want young people to buy houses. we just dont want bubble prices.
these bubble prices are what bankers and rich people want to prop up their wealth. wealth should be based on creation of value, not on massive price appreciation for one generation to steal from the next generation.
“I still see people desperately trying to buy a home”
If the 20 to 40 generation knew… KNEW that their future was mortgaged to inflate these assets, they would be outraged. The debt creation and money printing sets a dismal future for them….homes and fair entry into stocks inflated…..yet the wheeler dealers have fluffed their own pillow off the theft from the future of these young to middle aged…with the actions of the Fed. Stealing from the future to “fluff” the present.
Oh believe me, we know, and we are outraged.
It was a forced gift from savers.
Given by the Fed pretending to be God.
Golden handcuffs. Wish we could give them a taste of the 10-14% mortgages some of us had back in the day. Shouldn’t someone tell them that a 7% mortgage would actually be a good thing because then they’d have enough mortgage interest expense to surpass the standard deduction LOL?
We haven’t had a mortgage on a house since 2001. The LOWEST rate we ever had was 6.9% in the late 1990s
Anyone commenting about how high their interest rate was back in the day should also mention the average price homes. 10 percent on a $100k mortgage isn’t worse than a 7 percent interest rate on a $400k mortgage.
Old mortgages are todays student loans and the futures car payments
This scenario should definitely benefit the multifamily market.
Absolutely lots of home owners and buyers have disappeared until something gives. Another area of two are reverse mtgs low rates locked in at higher equity prices and like for my case my 600k locked in Texas property tax rate of 10k is now 20k and downsizing if I could find a buyer would cost me the same in property tax for half the house roughly speaking though I would get some equity and reduced cost of living. Several variables to account for the evaporation of sellers and buyers
How might employment at realtors, mortgage providers and mortgage brokers unfold if mortgage jailed phenomenon is indeed a “new normal?”
Seems right-sizing might be a logical step for these house-sale dependent industries.
If the entire turnover of the housing market has shrunk by 25% then the real estate, and mortgage industries will have to shrink by 25%. Every 4th Realtor@ will have to be taking those “become a bus driver” banners on the back of the school buses seriously.
It would be poetic justice if those banners are changed to, “There’s never been a better time to drive!”
Love it!
Or they just make less money.
Actually, in times like these, good professional brokers can put deals together and do just fine. But a bunch of the easy-money brokers might drop out.
Agreed. This is the best thing to happen to good realtors – the top 10% who do 90% of the business.
Weeding out hundreds of thousands of incompetent or part time or 5 deal a year realtors is good for good realtors and for buyers and sellers too. Theyre left with the best to work with.
Bus drivers here in Bend start at $25/hr. That’s pretty good money if it’s 2019!
My friend, the “successful mortgage broker” who was lighting his big cigars with $100 dollar bills during the pandemic is now unemployed and had to give up his Texans seasons tickets, among other things.
Sounds like you’re happy about it.
No, I am just stating what happened to my friend the broker once the ReFi’s dried up. He was one of many around here. Entire mortgage broker’s offices went bust. His wife works for Exxon here so they are OK, for now.
This is not Real Estate LaLa Land like on the coasts.
No one wants the Texan’s season tickets anyway. He practically gave them away.
I’d be overjoyed. Schadenfreude is real.
I do mortgages for a credit union and it is most definitely like a neutron bomb hit my borrower pipeline. I have friends in the business who have been doing it for a long time and are good loan officers who are considering getting out. I’ve never seen a market like this one.
Many Mortgage lenders and Realtors better start looking for a new career effective immediately. I saw this happening after the Pandemic ended. They can join the hundreds of thousands of small business owners who went out of business and are now unemployed or had to change careers.
They’re not alone. Used truck sales are the worst in 20 yrs since I’ve been a dealer this year. I have never seen it like this and expect it to get much worse. I figure the pandemic brought forward years and years of sales now we sit into a crash for how many years for the next cycle?
My local credit union manager said they went a whole month without making a single mortgage loan.
Some have 2.5% or even 2.3% 30Y fixed mortgage.
And it is gift from US government.
I’m at 2.25% for 30 years. Everything in this article echoes loudly in my ears.
I wonder how many of those three percenters will be forced to sell due to job losses, job changes, divorces, growing families, death and other such unpleasant events. A minuscule fraction? A more significant one?
A minuscule fraction will be forced sellers within the next 5 years in my humble opinion. Even foreclosures takes a few years
How many would normally sell, in a flat market? How many are going to just really want to sell, for the newness or a greener grass, and only stay because it is logical? Logically it could be a gift, while emotionally it could be a mortgage jail, as it was aptly put.
I’d be surprised if the government doesn’t stop foreclosures from happening somehow this time around. Seems to be their style these days.
I have a feeling divorces are going to or have been spiking post pandemic. Just a thought…
Do folks really not have emergency cash on-hand? Not trying sound condescending, but I’m genuinely curious because I keep seeing these “just wait until the job losses” comments.
Losing my home is one of my biggest fears personally. I keep enough cash and liquid assets (T-bills) on hand to cover the next ~year of my mortgage & other bills, even if all my sources of income dried up tomorrow.
Sounds like you’ve contracted a rare dose of common sense.
Layoffs. Look at all the strikers not getting that paycheck. Same result. An already crashed economy with so many disguises. I wonder how many get back to work. So so many disguises. For a tad more only.
This is a salient point that has been made for future forced inventory. Maybe not the job changes —that would have to make up for things. Not growing family; just do an addition. And job losses seem not systemic in this labor market. Divorces will force a sale because the other would have to buy the other out. Most don’t have that cash. Death would force the sale if both were needed to cover the note. Disability might be another reason for forced selling, though… between govt and insurance, maybe not. Quick google says 700k divorces per year. This assumes title in both names. Fuzzy. Death would force a lot less selling because it would have to be younger borrowers still owing on the note that they other couldn’t cover alone. Average age statistics. The boomers mostly own their shyt so them dying isn’t impacting that. Interesting thought experiment though. But this forced selling would be the same as it has been for years and probably not noticeable from a trend/RE perspective. This stuff has been a part of the economy for years.
Welcome to the unintended consequences of mishandling market forces,
Over time a divorce, illness, accident, death and the vicissitudes of employment will force the hand.
Then the real horror of what easy money does cost, will hit home hard.
It looks like this spinning toy top has the wobbles anyway
Sheesh. Being a bit dramatic aren’t we?
It is certainly a confusing time in the debt based economy. What is smart money doing? Berkshire $130 B cash, debt mostly long term at $123 B. Its been the trend for Buffet for a good while to have cash greater than debt. Got to be ready if Fed can’t soft land the plane.
And the long term 123m debt is at low cost
Most probably they hold cash as T-Bills.
And it is 4%+ interest.
Warren Buffet bought big into technology – Apple, and oil & gas – Occidental Petroleum and Chevron
Brk-b shares are probably 30% inflated
But Wolf – this doesn’t address the shadow inventory that you have so eloquently described in the past.
With YOY prices declining, investors should be dumping real estate – why hasn’t this started to break?
Is it simply the belief on “this too shall pass”?
Why would they dump RE if they are cash flow positive on rents.
One topic at a time.
Me thinks you have a beautiful new article on the way. :) As always, great reporting wolf!
Who would an investor sell to? If the home is to stay as a rental, then the sale would be to another investor and there would be no net reduction in investor ownership. Would the investor not renew the lease in order to allow the house to be sold to an owner-occupier? Would this get a better price than selling an already leased home to another investor? Would an investor sell to a current tenant? Or perhaps wait until the tenant decided not to renew?
I am curious as to how disinvestment in housing works in the real world.
This is a gift to builders. Prices are staying at bubble levels. Commodity prices back to pre pandemic levels. So builders will be happy to build new homes with good margin. Eventually will result in over supply.
Prices of new houses = green line. Builders have been cutting prices and building at lower price points, and they’re buying down mortgage rates to get volume. And now the median price of new houses is the same as the median price of used (existing) houses. (I mean look, folks, the price of “existing cars” is something we watch carefully).
So churn in the used market is minimal. New supply from builders controls the market price right now. If builders can drop home prices to 2019 levels, how many homeowners become underwater? How much of a unemployment rate increase would equal twice that same number of underwater homeowners? … Assumes that half the newly unemployed would own an underwater house.
Let’s make some ballpark calculations:
Let’s assume that there are only two classes of interest rates: above 5.5 percent and below 5.5 percent. So, 11,207,000 homes are at or above 5.5 percent, and 48,407,000 homes are below 5.5 percent.
Let’s further assume that all of the 48,407,000 homes did no-cash-out refinance at 2.75 percent.
Now, assuming that the average price of the house before the virus was $300,000(median price pre virus), and everyone who is below 5.5 percent has bought the house at $300,000 at 5.5 percent before the virus and then immediately refinanced at 2.75 percent, this would give us the maximum theoretical amount saved by every one of those households in interest payments.
The 30-year payment for a $300,000 house at 5 percent is $579,000, excluding property tax. Whereas, the 30-year payment for a $300,000 house at 2.75 percent is $440,000, excluding property tax.
We know that not everyone got the house at exact moment before virus but $139,000 is the maximum difference between above two payment plans for any average household.
Let’s assume that by forgiving $139,000 per household, the fed has created a deficit of $6,728,573,000,000.00.
Now, it’s safe to assume that property tax, insurance, etc., on the average house, went up by $3000. So, for the 48,407,000 homes below 5.5 percent, the total increase over 30 years amounts to $4,356,630,000,000.00.
48,407,000 x 3000 x 30 years = $ 4,356,630,000,000.00
Additionally, for the 11,207,000 homes above 5.5 percent, the total increase in property tax, insurance, etc., over 30 years also amounts to $1,008,630,000,000.00.
11,207,000 x 3000 x 30 years = $ 1,008,630,000,000.00
In summary, the $6,728,573,000,000.00 deficit will be turned into a surplus by $3,294,858,000,000.00 payment from the above 5.5 percent group and $4,356,630,000,000.00 from the below 5.5 percent group. This would create a surplus of about $900 Billion.
This is assuming the perfect world. However, like any murder mystery we don’t know all the details about the crime scene but we know that federal reserve will not get away with murder.
These are some broad assumptions. Feel free to poke holes.
And now you’ve found the true source of inflation and the continued spending. All the sudden people refinanced their 4 or 5% mortgages to 2 or 3% unlocking additional monthly cashflow. This isn’t going away and these people are not moving. This extra cashflow needs to be eaten by other expenses before inflation will return to normal. I think we’re just starting to get their with the extra amount groceries and utilities cost.
Property tax and insurance increases = poof it’s gone
“And that may be the new normal for years to come. ” YES SIR Mr Wolf. I also believe a lot of crazy new normals is aheadin our way. Lots and lots of them….. Higher for Longer should be real interesting……..Bring it FED……
Some creative genius will come up with homeowners able to retain their mortgage, but move the security from present home to another home. Fees would be added, maybe even a little boost in interest, and the new house would have to offer the lender more security than he had with the initial mortgage. But it would end with a homeowner able to change homes without losing so much. And it would cause a big boost in sales compared to the way things are now.
A similar scenario: In California, you can under Prop 13 in its present configuration, if you are over 55, you can sell you home and buy another (smaller home) in the state, and keep your tax basis.
Howdy Folks. My 2 sons purchased starter homes ( less of a home than one can afford ) needed work, refinanced at the low rates. HELOC s allow other real estate investments….. NOT Mortgage jail but heaven for some……
Free money from pops (you) always helps with those starter homes. Hope they appreciate you. Most are a long ways away from that heaven.
@Miatadon,
“A similar scenario: In California, you can under Prop 13 in its present configuration, if you are over 55, you can sell you home and buy another (smaller home) in the state, and keep your tax basis.”
What does this mean exactly?
You buy another house at the same price or lower and you keep your tax basis. Eg if you bought your house for $100,000 in 1979, you can sell it for $2,000,000, buy another house for $2,000,000 and your taxes stay the same and do not increase.
Instead of paying $16,000 a year in taxes, you continue to only pay $900.
This is limited to only certain counties though.
No, carrying your property tax basis is now statewide in CA if you’re 55 or older. I want to downsize and take advantage of this but can’t find anything to buy. I don’t care about interest rates, just can’t find a smaller house in the area I want, so I sit here in a giant house with kids gone and lots of empty rooms waiting and waiting for something to come to market that I like.
I understand this article from Wolf totally. I usually have a hard time with the complicated (to me anyway) articles. Thanks.
The reduced supply and reduced demand happening in tandem makes sense.
But two questions eat at me.
1) if supply isn’t a problem, why haven’t home prices meaningfully dropped in the last year given much higher interest rates. I mean it’s nearly sideways in most areas YoY.
2) if supply IS the problem, why is supply low? It makes sense in Canada with how high immigration currently rests (and their values have still dropped more significantly YoY), but in the US I’m just baffled. Investors holding multiple properties?
Or is this just a long lag effect?
Respect and thanks to any who reply.
Imprisoned at 3%. I hope their neighborhood does not decline, their neighbors stay reasonably sane, the school district does not go to hell, they don’t need to relocate because of jobs, they don’t get barking dog(s) for neighbors, property taxes don’t go through the roof. Other than that, they should be okay.
I moved into this rental in 2019. Opened my bedroom window the first night to let in the cool high desert air. In came my neighbor’s cigarette and bong smoke.
I haven’t slept with my window open in 4 years.
Don’t underestimate the power of society. A married man with a 3% mortgage is still a slave to many masters.
🤣❤
For the peanut gallery: the key word in that sentence was: *married*
Fed might bring back 3% loans during next down turn. For any problem Fed solution is ZIRP+QE. Oddly the solution for this problem is to have recession so that Fed can do its work.
If your belief were remotely true, interest rates never would have peaked at 1981 levels.
The FRB or other central banks don’t have any new tools and there are no wizards behind the curtain either.
My local newspaper published this online @ 2:13 PM CDT today.
“Afraid of high interest rates, Twin Cities area homeowners stay put — creating a bottleneck. New home listings are plunging as higher mortgage payments scare off move-up buyers, who don’t want to pay twice the interest of their current rate.”
Maybe it’s not a bad thing to slow down housing turnover rates?
Here’s a good quote at the end of the article in my newspaper:
“While I worry that our dream home may become more and more expensive the more we wait, this payment comparison just makes me realize that our current situation is just so easy and comfortable,” he said. “Who doesn’t like easy and comfortable?”
Wolf, another great entertaining article.
I love your “3% Gift From god” vs “3% mortgage jail/golden handcuffs” analogy comparison.
It is a classic “Glass Half Full” vs “Glass Half Empty” that forces decisions that are not comfortable but either is a good position to be in.
For example, You purchased in 2000 with an 8.6% mortgage but refi’d without cash-out every time the rates dropped 2%. You now have 7 years left on the mortgage(you refi’d a few times for 30 years and finally refi’d at 2.1% for 10 years at the low in 2020).
Is the glass half full?
1) You can live comfortably for the rest of your life at an affordable payment (barring taxes and insurance). Do you love your house and the area?
2) Have you planned to move in the short term anyway? Why not sell now and buy a smaller house and use your equity to buy down the mortgage?
Is satan luring you from god’s gift making you think the glass is half empty?
1) Will house prices crash tomorrow?? Gasp!
2) Have you been tempted by a RE agent (satan? :-) ) to sell now and pull out 1M in equity making you a REAL millionaire overnight?
3) Have people been shaking their heads and looking down upon thou because your 1.5M house is smaller than thars? Nevermind they can’t walk to the beach and it is currently 120F in Phoenix.
Temptation is the root of all evil. Don’t let satan lure you from god’s gift and make you think you are trapped
All humor aside, these decisions are hard. You are never trapped but the decisions often come down to money vs quality of life. I try not to let peer pressure drive my decisions (except for my ultimate peer spouse).
Retirement is another one of those hard decisions.
1) Do you collect SS/pension at 62 or keep working for the golden payoff later?
2) Do you leave before all of your RSU stock has vested even though you are working 80 hour weeks and sleeping on a cot in your office? Satan already has you working in heck.
So many hard decisions.
The glass is half full
The glass is half empty
The glass is at half capacity
The glass is always full, half by water
Half by water vapor, nitrogen, and oxygen
But water, nitrogen, oxygen and the glass itself
Are all made of atoms, which are mostly empty space
So the glass is almost empty
And the glass itself, barely exists
lol. So how then should I think of myself? I am either a half brain, an airhead or a jarhead!
If the Dow will plunge below Oct 2022 homeowners will be free… in a jail
break.
You think the Fed will go to ZIRP if the Dow drops 20%? Nope.
It may go to 6% if the Dow drops 20%, and if inflation does in the fall what it has a good chance of doing.
It seems to me the housing inventory problem is likely to be transitory since forced selling should eventually add some inventory. This would likely also result in price rediscovery since people buying with financing can’t pay that extra 1, 2, or 3K more each month until either the prices or interest rates drop.
As to what causes the forced selling, I don’t know. Maybe a tough economy followed by job losses, or perhaps boomers moving into assisted living, etc. Some of this might be organic, the rest might be from an economic shock.
Question to mortgage brokers/lawyers among u : is it possible to sell a home and transfer the 3% mortgage to the buyers ?
Micheal Engel
The answer is NO! I went through this in the late 70s. I asked the lender if my loan rate was assumable. He lied and said yes. After the loan was closed I found out that the loan was assumable but not at the low rate I had. He left out that fact.
Loans used to be assumable, at least they were in Calif. But that ended in about 1980. Today, maybe adjustable ones are, definitely fixed rate ones.
“not” fixed rate ones. It’s getting late.
It really depends on the individual mortgage as to whether or not it is assurance.
Loans backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are generally not assumable
This is a great article and is right on the money. I posted similar thoughts about a week ago, though not as comprehensive as detailed as in this article. It hasn’t been broadcast much in the mainstream media, I think because the crooked RE and lending industry wants the churn to generate income and sales commissions. The state wants the churn to generate tax revenues from the state transfer taxes.
Those who paid cash might spit out their purchases if rates rise.
It is my observation that much of the RE purchased in vacation destinations are locked in and long term held by big and small operators.
You will rent that which you might have owned as a second home.
VRBO and the like changed RE dramatically.
San Francisco housing prices are about to explode higher once again, now that high-flying “tech” stocks have come roaring back. The freshly-minted IPO millionaires and NVIDIA employees aren’t going to care about 7% mortgages.
People have been praying for this fervently. But it’s not working. The median price in June dropped again, instead of rising, now down 18% year-over-year and 20% from the peak. And sales plunged 32% from June 2022, when sales had already been down 21% from June 2021.
Your chart: From 2015 – 2022, a 7-yr. stretch, the median SF home price compounded at approx. a 10% annual rate. Historically, according to Shiller, home prices have compounded at a 3% rate. So how crazy was this period of time?
And, for those who are betting on the come, I do not like the chances of that rate continuing, unless the Fed returns to ZIRP or similar. And, if they do, there will have to be some economic calamity underway.
“So how crazy was this period of time?”
It was nuts, and everyone in the RE industry knew it and expected a blowup. I know a bunch of people who work in RE, and they had no illusions. This surprises no one in RE here. SF has always been boom and bust.
Also, obviously, the demand is depressed by the lack of affordability. So the first time buyers will have a payment shock when a starter home costs $1 million and the mortgage rate is 7%, in many of the more prosperous cities around the country.
I think the pressure for wages to rise is going to be much greater than the pressure on housing prices to decline. Hotel employees, actors and writers, and now UPS going on strike, and housing costs are a huge reason. This is truly a conundrum for the Fed. It’s exactly where they don’t want to be. How could they not understand how disruptive and distorted their pandemic response would be?
This runs longer than the pandemic response, that only kicked things into hyper drive. Housing prices were rising 25k a year for almost a decade. The pandemic they rose 50k a year x2. We only skipped 4 years ahead in the formation of this bubble.
Wage/price spiral might just be getting underway. If UPS union members get their way, it’s going to set a precedent, and MANY MANY more will follow. My wife is a nurse, and her union was just given a +40% raise over the next (2) year contract.
Unless productivity increases, these wage and price increases are ONLY going to fuel more inflation. The new engine of increased productivity is AI which will increase productivity at the expense of employment. It’s almost impossible to believe that AI will increase employment as the CEO of IBM now claims.
This blister is going to pop.
I am in the western burbs of.chicago and houses are selling over ask. Surprises me but I guess I’m crazy.
My take: Tremendous real estate wealth is being created simply due to the refinancing into 15 year mortgages at below 3 percent rates during the pandemic. It is a sure thing. These homes should never go back on the market, and stay in the family, if at all possible. Some homes will eventually be converted into rentals, rather than sold, due to high rental rates, and shorter mortgage terms. Then, passed to kids, etc.
But to listen to Wall Street economists, there are only benefits from lower interest rates, no downsides. Except for the possibility of consumer price inflation, which can be managed by raising the target.