What the USD’s Decline as Global Reserve Currency Means for the US. What’s the Chance of a Recession? Will Interest Rates Hit Real Estate? What’s Going on with New & Used Vehicles?

Wolf Richter on This Week in Money, at HoweStreet.com
Is there a toe point for reserve currency status? Do they tend to go down a percent a year until they hit some level and then fall off the cliff? The data set of reserve currency changes is small, but is there a historical or theoretical change point?
Yes, that did happen to the USD in the late 1970s when inflation spiraled out of control. So this should be a warning. But now inflation is a global thing, not just a US thing, and the US is not the worst off in terms of inflation.
Here is the data and more charts on the USD as the dominant global reserve currency:
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/07/15/us-dollars-status-as-global-reserve-currency-on-slow-long-term-decline-but-not-going-down-in-a-straight-line/
Maybe companies like Toyota are focused on a better area called Hydrogen. Subaru has had cars for years. Oil companies. Bosch has gone 100% are for hydrogen. 90% of the infrastructure exists. Just need to perfect the batteries and electrical cars are history.
No way. Hydrogen has a massive uphill battle ahead of it. The reuse of existing infrastructure like natural gas pipelines is limited because of hydrogen’s ability to infiltrate the steel itself and weaken it.
Wolf,
In the 1970’s when the US had 85% of the global reserve currency, did that take in to account the portion of the world that was ” behind the wall”. To what extent were the communist nations of the time ( USSR, China, Cuba, Viet Nam, North Korea ) totally separate and thus did we have 85% of the reserve currency of a smaller system. Or did these countries hold reserves outside the country for trade with non-communist countries and were thus counted partially?
Russia has paid dividends from the Sakhalin oil and gas development projects in Chinese yuan
After Moscow last year established new companies to manage its interests in the projects, located in the country’s far east, Russian entities said they would change their dividend payment methods but did not specify which currencies they would use.
Before the sanctions, Sakhalin project dividends had been transferred in dollars about twice a year through a bank account in Singapore. However, with the sanctions essentially barring Russia from the dollar settlement network, financial institutions are now reluctant to conduct Russia-related dollar transactions.
Early this year, the Russian entities created a new remittance route to pay dividends from the Sakhalin projects.
Russian entities recently used yuan to pay dividends to Japanese trading companies that have stakes in the projects. The related transactions are believed to have been handled by Gazprombank, a subsidiary of state oil and gas company Gazprom.
Japan’s Sakhalin Oil and Gas Development Co. — in which the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and Japanese trading companies have equity stakes — holds a 30% interest in Sakhalin 1. As for Sakhalin 2, Mitsui & Co. has a 12.5% stake and Mitsubishi Corp. 10%. Japanese companies maintained their stakes even after their U.S. and European partners withdrew.
Yet yuan-denominated transactions are on the rise around the world.
In March, China National Offshore Oil Co. (CNOOC), China’s state-owned oil giant, and Total Energies of France settled LNG transactions in yuan. Brazil has introduced a system in which yuan can be used to settle trade and financial transactions with China.
Middle Eastern countries are also said to be positive about settling transactions in currencies other than the dollar.
Yuan transactions are increasing particularly in Russia, owing to the sanctions.
According to the Central Bank of Russian Federation, the yuan’s share of foreign exchange transactions rose to a record high of 39% in March, while the dollar’s share fell to 34%.