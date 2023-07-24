Companies See “Sticky” Inflation in July in Services, as they Pass on Surging Input Costs, Including Higher Wages

Inflation in goods has abated, but it remains hot in services: US companies.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The message about “sticky” inflation in services, as seen from the companies’ point of view, was the most interesting element in the S&P Global Flash US Composite PMI for July, released today. It was another item on a long list of items that document that at inflation in services isn’t just vanishing.
From the companies’ point of view, inflation exists in two forms: their input costs, which include wages; and charge inflation, the prices they can charge their customers. And for services companies both are hot.
The PMI is based on surveys of executives of 800 companies in the US that answer the same questions about their own company every month, whether their own production, input costs, prices charged, etc. were higher, unchanged, or lower than in the prior month. A value of 50 in these indices means that an equal number of executives said that a metric was higher and lower, with the remainder saying it was unchanged. Above 50 means growth, below 50 means contraction. So this is the view of executives about what their own companies are experiencing.
Overall the Flash PMI Composite Output Index, at 52.0, pointed at growth in July, with the Flash Services Business Activity Index at 52.4 and the Flash Manufacturing Output Index at 50.2 (barely growth). “US companies signaled a further rise in business activity during July, with the service sector continuing to drive growth,” the report said. And so the services sector also continued to drive inflation.
For the manufacturing sector, input and output inflation were muted: “Although manufacturers saw a renewed rise in costs, the rate of inflation was only slight,” it said. “Goods producers noted little change in selling prices, with the rate of inflation the joint-slowest in the current 38-month sequence of increase.”
And this “slight” inflation in goods has cropped up in all kinds of other data: inflation in goods has largely abated, and this has been documented also by the Consumer Price Index and the PCE price index.
But for the services sector, it was a different story. “Service providers recorded an elevated pace of increase in operating expenses, with wage costs the main driver behind inflation amid greater challenges to retain staff,” the report said.
These are the costs of service providers, and they’re able to pass on those costs. The “Core Services” CPI was up 6.2% from a year ago, and the “Core Services” PCE Price Index was stuck at 5.4%. So here we go, about companies passing on their services input inflation to their customers:
“The rate of output charge inflation meanwhile picked up in July. Firms sought to pass through higher costs and increased interest rate payments to customers, with the overall rise driven by service providers,” the report said.
“The pace of increase at services firms was steeper than the long-run series average,” it said.
“Sticky inflation” is what the report called this situation in services, adding that the “stickiness of price pressures meanwhile remains a major concern.”
Which is precisely what other data have been saying: Inflation has become entrenched in services. On the input side, we saw this very broadly in labor market data, and it’s what the Fed has been fretting loudly about. So the triumphant announcements that inflation has been “vanquished” because energy prices have plunged from their highs a year ago, and because prices of goods have stabilized may have been a tad premature. Big inflation in services cannot be easily vanquished, as we’re finding out all over again.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
“For the manufacturing sector, input and output inflation were muted: “Although manufacturers saw a renewed rise in costs, the rate of inflation was only slight,” it said.
I actually saw this for the first time in almost 3-years today. I buy a product for work we use that was $62 per jug in 2019. Last time I ordered in Jan 23 it was $120 per jug.
Email the rep today for a quote and it’s $105 per jug. I called to ask if this price is going to stick a while and he said, “maybe”. What blew my mind is that the product price has gone down but the surging expense is the plastic bottle and especially the plastic cap. There’s nothing extraordinary about either one.
Thanks Wolf, especially for the explanation of how PMI is arrived at.
Also positive 120 year old Dow Theory recently flashed a buy signal:
Dow Jones Transportation Average to new 52-week highs last week, confirming the broader rally in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
“The breakout on both indices checks the box for one of the key tenets of Dow Theory—the averages must confirm each other,” he said.
My core commodity dividend companies seem to be in agreement.
It feels more like a blow off top to me. These stock valuations are absolutely obscene given that interest rates are at 5.25% now. The only way these valuations make sense is if the Fed drops back to zero within 6-8 months, which it won’t.
It’s irrational exuberance. It’s not a buy signal, at least not to me.
You are right, high tech has been pulling back for the last week after a heck of run!!! All of the AI I guess.
My lowly dividend paying mining and energy stocks have been doing well for the last 4-5 weeks. It’s safe dividends and modest growth that interests me… I don’t have the knowledge for high tech.
Also, there may be a bit of sector rotation out of high tech because many economies seem to be stabilizing and starting to grow again.
Maybe the world economy(s) is beginning the process of knitting itself back together. If so this is a good time to be in the market.
What does the Dow Theory say about the USP strike next week?
I don’t know how much UPS would affect the Transports but not a great deal.
I saw an article where somebody said the strike could drive us into recession and I thought that was total nonsense.
Now, shut down all of the railroads and you would have real trouble but we haven’t had a strike of that magnitude in decades, probably since the 1950’s.
The railroads are REAL transports!!!
Order your stuff off Amazon for a few weeks and you will survive this UPS calamity, har har har! 😁
MW: US 2-year Treasury yield ends at almost two-week high despite soft European data
The new China + policy or “friend shoring,” is really a pivot of jobs to India. This gets little press, perhaps due to its recent discussion. China was said to hold down inflation for decades, India is similar in size and even produces many of our H1B workers that our captains of industry say are vital to our economic success. Perhaps ramping up our Indian friends help could solve part of this services inflation problem. In addition, our friends in Mexico have not been treated as well as in the past or as worthy considering they are our immediate neighbor with a history, cultural, and population connection tightly bound to our country. Typically, we received many hard working dedicated people from Mexico in construction as well as the very food we eat. This housing shortage in part, other than “zoning” practices, must have a major component of oppression of our vital Mexican worker friends.
Government plans on running budget deficit of more than 6% of GDP for the next decade and that is without a recession. Government over spending is the inflation problem. Going to get ugly as Powell has to keep on raising to offset the government juicing.
Here in SoCal gasoline prices never went down. They were 499 at my station, for a long time, then broke through that a few weeks ago and are now about 535. I am getting cold calls to sell my house. Prices are still right at the highs. Groceries the same. The new semiconductor plants in Phoenix are having trouble recruiting workers. The CDC is warning of new virus this fall, the scourge of the working class. In a fab plant you wear a mask anyway.
Kommisar Powell knows rates will be higher for longer, just as he will try to soft soap the hikes in his presser on Wednesday. The Central Committee (the Fed) has given us rip roaring wage inflation.
William. Maybe I misunderstood your comment. But I agree with Old School. Going to get ugly as Powell has to keep on raising to offset the government juicing.
UPS Stock price suggests street predicts cooling off period, arbitration and contract by October.
Something like that sounds about right to me. We haven’t had a ‘real’ strike in the U.S. in decades.
I grew up in a coal mining area and imbibed an understanding of the feelings of miners and owners during the union forming strikes of the 1930’s. Todays strikes mean little.