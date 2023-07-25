The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America, July Update: 3rd Year-over-Year Price Drop in a Row. Monthly Increases Are “Just Seasonal”: Robert Shiller

Home price rise since 2012 “may be coming to an end”: Shiller. Biggest YoY drops: Seattle, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Diego, Portland, Denver, Dallas.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
“Probably what’s happening with the increase in home prices, it’s just seasonal, it’s the summer, typically it [the Case-Shiller National Home Price Index] is going up in the summer,” Robert Shiller, one of the guys that developed the Case-Shiller Home Price Index, told CNBC yesterday.
It “has been just growing ever since 2012, about 10 years in the US of steady growth in home prices,” he said. “But it may be coming to an end with the advent of this interest-rate rising cycle.”
It was the second time in the interview that Shiller used the phrase, “may be coming to an end.” Moments earlier he’d said: “The fear of interest rate increases has influenced people’s thinking — it’s not just the homeowners, it’s new buyers who wanted to get in before the interest rates went up even more. They wanted to lock in. So that’s been a positive influence on the market. But it’s coming to an end,” he said.
Today’s S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index for “May” is a three-month moving average of home prices whose sales were entered into public records in March, April, and May – so that’s smack-dab in the spring selling season, when prices always rise from the prior month, even during Housing Bust 1. And given the lag in the Case-Shiller Index, the spring selling season is reported in the summer, and “typically it is going up in the summer,” as Shiller said.
On a month-to-month basis, the 20-City Case-Shiller Index rose 1.5% in May from April, but it wasn’t enough, and compared to a year ago, it fell by 1.7%, the third month in a row of year-over-year declines, and the biggest since 2012:
Half of the 20 cities in the index had year-over-year declines:
- Seattle: -11.3%
- San Francisco Bay Area: -11.0%
- Las Vegas: -7.8%
- Phoenix: -7.6%
- Portland: -5.1%
- Denver: -4.9%
- San Diego: -4.2%
- Dallas: -3.8%
- Los Angeles: -3.1%
- Washington DC: -0.1%
The most splendid housing bubbles by metro.
Seattle metro:
- Month to month: +1.9%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -11.3%.
- Year over year: -11.3%.
Seattle’s year-over-year decline of 11.3% was the 6th year-over-year decline in a row. Note during the Housing Bust, the waves of declines interrupted by year-over-year upticks:
And this is Seattle’s most splendid Housing Bubble:
The San Francisco Bay Area:
- Month to month: +1.0%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -11.0%.
- Year over year: -11.0%.
This was the 7th month in a row of year-over-year declines. Also note the waves of declines interrupted by increases during the Housing Bust, on the WOLF STREET dictum, “Nothing Goes to Heck in a Straight Line”:
And here is the San Francisco Housing Bubble of single-family houses in its full glory.
Condos in the San Francisco Bay Area have danced to a different drummer: They’re just a hair above where they’d first been in May 2018:
Las Vegas metro:
- Month to month: +0.9%.
- From the peak in July 2022: -9.1%.
- Year over year: -7.8%
Phoenix metro:
- Month to month: +0.9%.
- From the peak in June: -8.6%.
- Year over year: -7.6%
San Diego metro:
- Month to month: +1.9%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -4.2%.
- Year over year: -4.2%.
This was the 4th month in a row of year-over-year declines:
And San Diego’s gorgeous Housing Bubble:
Portland metro:
- Month to month: +1.0%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -5.1%.
- Year over year: -5.1%.
Denver metro:
- Month to month: +0.7%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -4.9%.
- Year over year: -4.9%.
Los Angeles metro:
- Month to month: +1.2%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -3.1%.
- Year over year: -3.1%.
Dallas metro:
- Month to month: +1.6%.
- From the peak in June 2022: -4.8%.
- Year over year: -3.8%
Washington D.C. metro:
- Month to month: +1.5%.
- From the peak in June 2022: -0.1%.
- Year over year: -0.1%
Boston metro:
- Month to month: +1.2%.
- From the peak in June 2022: -0.4%.
- Year over year: +0.2%
Tampa metro:
- Month to month: +1.0%.
- From peak in July 2022: -2.0%
- Year over year: +2.4%
Miami metro:
- Month to month: +1.0%
- From peak in July 2022: -0.2%
- Year over year: +0.7%
New York metro:
- Month to month: 1.9%.
- Reached new high in May
- Year over year: +3.5%
The Case-Shiller indices were set at 100 for the year 2000. The Los Angeles index value of 410 today is up by 310% since 2000. This makes Los Angeles the #1 most Splendid Housing Bubble in terms of price increases since 2000. San Diego is a rounding error behind, and Miami is a hair behind.
The remaining six markets in the Case Shiller index – Chicago, Charlotte, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Detroit, and Cleveland – have experienced far less house price inflation since 2000, and don’t qualify for this list of the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles.
Methodology. The Case-Shiller Index uses the “sales pairs” method, comparing sales in the current month to when the same houses sold previously. The price changes are weighted based on how long ago the prior sale occurred, and adjustments are made for home improvements and other factors (methodology). This “sales pairs” method makes the Case-Shiller index a more reliable indicator than median price indices, but it lags months behind.
And Chicago anyway. The index rose 2.3% in May from April and reached a new high, but is up “only” by 93% since 2000 — “only” if compared to the low end of the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles, the New York metro, which is up 180% since 2000, while the high end, Los Angeles, is up 310%:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Around 25% of the residential real estate markets have totally dried up and prices will just continue falling along with demands this year and in the years ahead as prices revert to their means.
Prices revert to their means??
…pricing is always a meanie to someone…
may we all find a better day.
Wolf,
Thanks.
I have one basic doubt/question about case shiller index interpretation. Is it growing index over time i.e. is it supposed to increase? My understanding is it needs to stay at 100.
As I understand the CS index, 100 is the reference level for year 2000, such that all subsequent numbers are relative to year 2000. For example, the high for Seattle last year was over 400, meaning that a home that sold in year 2000 for $100,000 would have sold for over $400,000 at the peak last year.
theshenami nailed it. The index was set at 100 for the dollar-prices tabulated in January 2000. This was done for each city, and for the overall indices. So, when these dollar prices double (+100%), the index shows “200.” When prices triple (+200%), the index shows “300.”
Thanks theshenami and Wolf.
what is the reasonable growth rate. wondering why 2008 was considered a bubble. In 2008 index only doubled in most cities.
Could I follow up on this? I’m wondering if the index is adjusted to account for inflation, along with the other things which I understand it is adjusted for? I’m assuming the answer is probably “no,” because one purpose of the index is to reveal the existence of inflation that might not otherwise be obvious — and adjusting for inflation would hide this effect. But that’s just a guess on my part.
I think I heard today that average sell price for GM vehicles this quarter is about $52,000 plus median new house is $400,000 plus. Fed stable prices means things have went up about 20X in my life time of 67 years.
Pack of cigs 1972 $0.25, today $12.00 our governments are protecting us or perhaps just taxing us
Letro,
They should be $100 per each cigarette. Maybe that would have helped my baby sister to quit smoking 30 years ago, and she wouldn’t now have such a miserable life with all kinds of severe health problems, including cancer.
Did your commensurate income go up the same amount?
This basically shows how dollar has lost 75 percent of its value from 2000 due to currency devaluation aka housing inflation in this case.
Long term, I see this trend going up and up ie dollar slowly losing its value.
Coming here is like entering a bizarro world, Just read this story this morning: “Home prices cement a rebound with 4 straight months of growth” and needed to see what the reality was. Thanks for the actual data and interpretation.
We heard this all spring, and we will hear the opposite for the rest of the year as prices “collapse in free fall!!!” only to magically stop in Feb and rise again in the spring. YOY comparisons are what show the real change without the seasonal noise.
YOY without taking into account volume isn’t necessarily that helpful either. Sales volume is down substantially because many buyers can’t or won’t pay February 2022 bubble prices at 7% mortgage rates.
The desire of buyers to pay bubble prices is reflected less in volume (since thats also controlled by how many sellers exist) and more in days on market and listings that close under list price. Days are market are up from the peak but still pretty insanely low. Outside of the metros being bled dry by WFH there is still a smaller pool of buyers to greet the smaller pool of sellers, by in large.
Thanks for sharing these data in a clean and simple format, unlike the actual raw data from S&P which is very messy to sift through. It is painstakingly clear from these summaries that the market is headed south, debunking all the usual nonsense we hear from the housing cheerleaders:
“This time is different”: sure the conditions/environment change over time, but human behavior is always the same
“Golden handcuffs”: as Wolf explained to many commenters before, these sub-3% mortgage holders remove both supply AND demand simultaneously. Both sides shrinking about the same rate, mortgage applications shrinking just as fast as inventory, if not faster
“It’s all because of low inventory”: see above, plus all the vacant and AirBNB properties bloating the shadow inventory
Talking to my two friends this weekend, you would think the market is on the way to recovery or already in full recovery mode in SoCal (especially around Culver City and San Diego area) Both own a house around there and neither think the market will tank or drop at all in SoCal and it will just go back up by next year. Then again both also think interest rate will drop soon and demand for SoCal will be nuts all over again which justify further home price increase. By the look of things around here, I would suspect most SoCaler think the same way, and sadly prices around here still justify their thinking despite what potentially is to come…
In a conversation like this, I now reside to staying quiet, since I am not a homeowner so what do I know? Also tired of citing stats, data, and historical trends just to convince others otherwise. In their view, I am simply too stupid to have missed out and didn’t buy before Covid or back in 2012, or just too poor…who knows in the long run maybe they are right, I guess the only consolation price is at least my money is making enough return from Tbill to pay my rent, unlike this last last 5 to 6yrs in near 0 rate environment.
What happened with zero interest rates and massive QE will not happen again anytime soon. If it happens again, it will be after a massive collapse in asset prices, but it will be too late.
This era of insanity was an anomaly that occurs once or never in an individual’s lifetime. Without such anomalies, markets cannot stay at these insane levels for long.
Juliab – could be kinda rough sledding if you’ve only one lifetime, though…
may we all find a better day.
LA City has pretty strong rent control, as I recall. CA State has rent control, maximum increase per year is 5% plus inflation, but no more than 10% per year. So renting is not too bad in CA if you have rent control and your apartment is tolerable. Better than buying a house at current crazy prices, pretty much anywhere in the country now. As I mentioned, lots of buyers are on the sidelines. I put the cash I might use to buy a house into 4 to 6 month T-bills, getting about 5.5%. They more than pay the rent.
After 40 years of home ownership and a move to a new city (Tucson where the prices are still crazy; some 60% up in 3 years), I decided to be a renter of a home. Cheap considering I don’t pay for real estate taxes, maintenance etc. The only consideration for home ownership is future gains which at this 12 year zirp inflated price may not be possible in the future.
Another Tucsonan here. I bought my house at the tail end of Housing Bubble 1.0. And, no, I didn’t overpay. I house-hunted for a year and a half and finally found the Arizona Slim Ranch.
And I can corroborate that crazy price observation. Oh, can I ever.
Even as a homeowner that just sold his home and bought a new one (move in 9/1), I am keeping my head down and “thinning the cabbage” as I have nothing to add other than my own experience here on the north side of Houston, TX which is not in the charts or even a desirable place to live.
Looks like month to month housing prices are up 1% to 2% in all markets. As noted in Wolf’s earlier articles, could be that 3% golden mortgage rate has eliminated a big chunk of normal supply. Not a good time to be a realtor, or a buyer.
Or a mortgage lender.
Schiller says it is just seasonal. But if you look at Wolf’s blue bar charts, I don’t see much seasonality in the past.
The “soft landing” will fix all of the red in Wolf’s charts! /s
There is lots of seasonality. Just look at the wavy lines before 2020. They’re not in all metros but in many. The money-printing boom during the pandemic upended seasonality not just in housing but in just about everything else, including highly seasonal retail sales. So look at before 2020. Except now, after the huge spike, everything is so much bigger, the ups and downs:
Seattle
San Francisco
San Diego
Portland
Denver
Los Angeles
Dallas
Washington DC
Boston
New York
Chicago
Just like the “job” and “the national unemployment rate” these numbers are interesting.
But, for the most part, not meaningful.
When I was unemployed I didn’t have to solve the nationwide problem. I only had to find ONE job.
The Chicago real estate market, as I imagine all other real estate markets, is extremely location dependent.
We don’t have to buy ALL the condominiums to downsize. We only have to find ONE.
We don’t have to sell ALL the homes in our suburbs. We only have to sell ours. Which, most likely will be a scraper. The land (lot) is almost certainly at least 95% of our home value. At least going by all the tear downs we’ve been seeing.
Still … Wolf’s analysis is ALWAYS first rate. And totally unbiased. He calls it like he sees itband doesn’t have to please anyone other than himself.
Yet another extremely informative post!
My Neighbor who was transferred and had to drop his original asking price $50,000 to move his house finally got a sale close after a couple of fails.
Across the street the several blocks of new builder homes are still empty waiting for buyers. The model home is, polished up and staffed with Realtors@ 8 hours a day 7 days a week but no buyers yet. I think the builder needs to get the price drop message a little more clearly.
It would be useful for commenters with real world info to give us the location they are talking about (city or county and state).
Sorry About That,
Hillsboro Oregon
Hubbert, thanks.
Still plenty of people willing to leverage up into a volatile housing market, betting on lower interest rates. Half the transactions I see around my neck of the woods are still fix and flip operations. Bunch of lunatics speculating in this market.
The current meme is that we’re at the beginning of a new bull market. Because of course, we all know that the bottom of “bear markets” occur with P/Es over 20…
Yep, all the flippers that bought within the last 12-18 months where I live were not able to sell. They either rent it out or live in it. Just saw a pair of houses that were bought about a year ago by the same guys, one they “finished” about 2 months ago and its yet to sell, the other they just put it on the market last week and its not even finished – lots of work left to do. The tide is clearly going out.
Is there anything comparable to the case Schiller for the Canadian market? It’s such a great index
Yes, the Teranet Home Price Index — based on the same “sales pairs” method. I used to use the data. But like the Case-Shiller Index, it’s way behind and misses market turns by three to four months. I switched to the CREA index last year, whose lag is a lot shorter. It uses “benchmark” houses for price comparisons, so comparing the prices of similar houses, which has a similar effect as “sales pairs,” in that it compares apples to apples.
In addition, CREA not only provides index values, but also dollar values, which is more intuitive, and I use the dollar values (Teranet only provides index values).
I checked the Teranet against the CREA, and outside of the much longer lag of the Teranet, the results are very close.
Here is CREA data for March sales (last one I did). 10 days ago, for the June data, price increases already backed off and sales volume dropped sharply. And CREA therefore revised its forecast way down.
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/04/14/the-most-splendid-housing-bubbles-in-canada-spring-selling-season-in-a-housing-bust/
All politics (and all real estate) is local. RIGHT around the corner from my little 1350sqft, 3bed, 1bath home a 1918 4,000sqft house went on sale. Last sold in 2010 for $560K. Sold in three days for $1.7M.
In listening to Pulte’s earnings call today, it seems prices for new homes are going to stay higher for longer in spite of 7% mortgage rates. They have maintained gross margins above 29% for the past 3 quarters. In another sign of strength, PHM’s net debt is only 2.6% relative to their equity. It seems like the death of the US housing market is greatly exaggerated. That said, I’m very happy to have a 3% mortgage and a 15% LTV on my house in Florida.
Again, until job losses start.
Home builders have cut prices, and they’re building at lower price points, and they’re buying down mortgage rates, and the median price of a new house has now dropped 16% from the peak and 8% yoy, and is now the same as the median price of a “used” house.
Homebuilders cut prices and incentivize sales because some of their input costs have dropped and the crazy delays have largely vanished. Their volume is up thanks to those price cuts, as some buyers are shifting from used to new.
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/07/20/housing-market-faces-reckoning-price-of-existing-houses-now-the-same-as-price-of-new-houses/
40 plus years small business owner/ real estate investment / Contractor.
Not sure how this Bubble will end, should take a long time to find out…
At least a decade????
Bubba, your 40 year experience window is interesting. 40 years ago Tall Paul finished choking off inflation so the US economy could enter a long ( 40 year) period of declining interest rates and financialization. This was the primary driver of increasing housing ( asset) prices over that long period. We knew that period would have to end as you can’t keep reducing interest rates forever. We hit that wall a year or so ago and house prices are starting to reflect that. The gig is up on that period and we are now entering a new era where things might go the other way for 40 years ( or more).
Howdy HC, YEP, my crystal ball shows a long way to go. Lots of ups and downs and hopefully, no more 0% interest rates.
If all goes as expected with seasonality – when we will start to see MoM declines? In October, when the August report drops? I assume June and July will still reflect the Spring selling rebound?
So the NAR’s median price index will react first. It generally peaks in June/July and then drops. We just had June, so we should see some drops later this summer.
The Case-Shiller is about 2 months behind the NAR data.
I suppose there is a lag in time between the decision to not to sell and the struggling of all the market sellers…
There is tons of people living from housing market.
Are they just going to vanish?
The pressure is not there yet for them. For all those that make a life from the housing market…
I really don’t know, but you could not just reduce your sales volume 15-20% each month and still maintain the life you had before… Of course we know that housing market people are careful with money and they had been preparing a plan for this (lol)
I get recently a house in Spain at a 2,5 fixed rate ( not going to happen again soon).
But it takes a lot to get it approved. I mean the realtor put a date for the contract sign. He thought it was closed enough in time but he failed for a month. That’s a lot.
We also had YoY declines in sales volume since January but prices went up by 1% in last month report.
Mortgages are down by more than 20% .
I’m just going to wait five years eating popcorn and seeing it outside the market. ( I went for a cheap condo , just in case recession hits)
Maybe in 5 years we will see a significant drop in prices, when housing market people who lives from volume instead of price drop get some struggling.
Who knows
What is your take on regional differences? They matter, no? The northeast has held out– continuing to show price increase (yoy, beyond seasonal flux). In Boston, can’t build easily and inventory always low, now even more so for reasons you cited. Incomes are high. Still seeing bidding wars, waiving everything here. Hard to compare it to SF which had to contend with tech issues. Thoughts???
The Fed’s interest rate increases haven’t really impacted the economy yet.
You would think home construction would be devastated by a doubling of the mortgage rate, but the higher rates have actually incentivized multi-family construction and construction of homes for rent. Plus, new SFH construction is largely protected by all those fat existing homeowners locked into 3% mortgages. Builders are able to get a larger share of reduced overall SFH transactions, which helps stabilizes builder demand.
Housing is 30% of the economy. It used to be sensitive to interest rate changes, but the Fed allowed people to lock in ultra-low financing for 30-years. Now, the Fed’s interest rate “tool” is dull as a butter knife, especially when considering many people are receiving more interest income, which has the effect of increasing demand.
The Fed’s ST interest rate increases are also having little impact on asset markets, which care more about long-term rates. With long-term rates at only 4%, and inflation still running hot, there is no urgent need to transfer money from stock investments or RE into bonds.
If the Fed really wanted to get serious about inflation, it would do things to increase long-term interest rates. The ST rate is a water pistol. The LT rate is a bazooka.
Pull up a graph on house prices since 1900. Nearly no appreciation from 1900 – 1940. House prices started their boom/bust upward trajectory starting around 1970. Wonder what happened.
The Fed’s recent interference in the housing market via mortgage bond purchases was totally unnecessary and reckless. A relative of mine paid over $600k for a small one bedroom condo in Cambridge a year or so ago. Such price is terribly distorted; as Buffett says, price is what you pay but value is what you get. These Fed-sponsored distortions in favor of owners are antithetical to the fundamental right to equal protection of the laws under the Constitution.
Thanks Wolf! Great data and insights. And no, I’m not going to relocate to Cleveland because it’s cheaper there. I love San Diego!
Would be very surprised to see a drop in home prices similar to 2008-9 drop of 50% from the peak or more for many of the charts listed. I do think the lending standards and sub prime allowed many to borrow higher than their incomes could support. Wolf last week had the summary of folks locked into their homes for a long time without some special event. So less selling and less buying and declines that reflect the current situation for much longer.
I have 66 year old friends that would like to sell and downsize and have no mortgage. Their home is not huge, 2200 sq ft small lot in Horseshoe Bay Tx but the areas they want to move to have almost no inventory. New homes in their area sell for 300 a sq ft. The problem is if they shrink to 1500 sq ft and move their used home sale price barely covers the selling costs. So they are locked in.