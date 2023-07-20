Housing Market Faces Reckoning: Price of Used Houses now the Same as Price of New Houses

Sales of used houses are dismal, even as supply & days on the market rise. Homeowners await inspiration. Homebuilders got the memo.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Sales of previously owned single-family houses fell by 3.4% in June from May, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales of 3.72 million houses, the lowest since January, according to the National Association of Realtors today. This is deep-dismal sales territory, even as supply rose to 3.1 months, and inventories to 960,000 houses, both the highest since November.
Compared to June 2022, sales of let’s just call them “used” houses were down by 18.9%. Compared to June 2021, sales were down by 29.0% (historic data via YCharts):
A bizarre twist in the market.
The median price of used houses has dropped from a year ago, but just a hair. The median price of new houses has dropped more sharply, as homebuilders got the memo, and now the median price of used houses is the same as the median price of new houses. This is a historic pricing disconnect that will correct.
The median price of used single-family houses, at $416,000 in June, was down 1.2% from June last year. The month of June is normally the seasonal price peak for the year. Prices normally decline in the second half. This comes amid rising supply and rising days on the market.
The median price of new single-family houses, at $416,000 in May (last data available), was down by 16% from the peak in October, and by 7.6% year-over-year.
Potential home sellers are going to figure this out eventually. But they haven’t yet. And so you get this crazy-looking chart (historic data via YCharts):
This is a reality check. Homebuilders are the pros; they have figured out what it takes in this market amid the 7% mortgage rates. They cut prices and they’re building at lower price points, and they’re buying down mortgage rates and throwing incentives at buyers to make deals. And they can because some of their costs have gone down. And they’re selling homes to buyers that would have bought a used home.
Year-over-year, the median price of existing single-family houses fell by 1.2%, the fifth month in a row of year-over-year declines (historic data via YCharts):
Median days on the market lengthened year-over-year, by both measures:
- Homes, whether they sold or not, spent 44 days on the market before they either sold or were pulled off the market, up from 34 days a year ago, according to realtor.com.
- Homes that sold spent 18 days on the market in June before they sold, up from 14 days in June last year, according to the NAR. This excludes homes that failed to sell.
Inventory for sale rose to 960,000 houses in June, the highest since November.
Months’ supply rose to 3.1 months, the highest since November. The range in 2017 through 2019 was between 3.0 and 4.3 months (historic data via YCharts).
As a FTHB, these trends are finally moving in the right direction. As a Seattle renter, I’m focusing on tripling my income by up-skilling as fast as possible to better job-hop because that’s the only way these mortgages will ever make sense. Our housing market is absolutely dismal right now – little on the market, and what is there is ludicrously overpriced.
Wolf, if you happen across this comment – what would you do in my shoes? FOMO now? Wait it out indefinitely? I don’t have a ton saved up ($15k in stocks, $11k in savings), or any family I could borrow from, so I only have one shot at getting this right. My credit score is 800 though (and my partners is 830), so I’m a solid borrower.
“what would you do in my shoes?”
I’m not in your shoes, thankfully. Only you can make that decision.
good to have been a few decades earlier. before all this bubble bullshyt.
We had housing bubbles too, and housing became unaffordable, and then they blew up massively in our faces and crapped all over us during the oil bust and the S&L crisis – TX and OK. Lots of people lost everything. Tulsa, where I lived, spent the next 30 years not recovering. You’re naïve to think that this is the first RE bubble — though it may be the first for you. RE bubbles and implosions are quite common at the local level. They’re just uncommon all at the same time at the national level. But for individuals living at that location, the effects are the same.
Howdy Pusheen, How about a starter home? Old school way but could still work for certain people. A smaller home that needs work. But if you are job hopping and hop into a different state for a job, then renting should work out better.
Starter homes dont really exist. Anything in the lowest price bracket has more potential buyers and thus drives its price a little higher than otherwise. A 800sqft home may sell for 380k when a 1300sqft home sells for 420k. Fixer uppers dont exist. They’re food for flippers. You could find a teardown, but then you might as well just work with the homebuilders without the hassle of clearing out some superfund site.
Not true. Some Millennials said this on twitter and I found a $25K home in St Louis that needed work, and they scoffed that it was a high crime area (i.e., minority area and they were racists).
Maybe things are worse now due to Dem local governments, but back in the day the Boomers would buy exactly those as starter homes and then fix them up.
I can show you a house in St Louis for $15K if you like, but I know you don’t want that, you want a $500K home w granite countertops and tile floors.
> starter home
This only works if housing doubles every few years.
That’s over
Howdy Herpderp and Georgist, My definition of Starter home is defined as less of a home than you can afford. Live within your means and life is good. It also means a home that needs work and todays buyers have thousands of reasons against that word.
Pusheen,
A lot of this depends on your salary, your age and your personal situation (in terms of putting down roots and having children).
You said you were focused on tripling your income. So I’m assuming you’re making less than 6 figures, would that be correct?
Right now, you should absolutely focus on maximizing your income. You don’t know what that might lead to in the future, including having to move away for further salary increases.
Once you have had a higher income for at least a few years (be wary of fluke years), then you should consider a purchase.
You’ve got $15k in stocks, $11k in savings. Right, those are numbers that need to go up first before you even consider purchasing a house.
Pusheen, are you dead set on staying in overpriced Seattle? I moved from CA to NM. I make exactly the same money, but almost everything is 60% of my previous cost of living here. House was $335k in a good part of town with good schools which would have been $550k to $600k in a mediocre part of CA’s inland empire in rougher parts 50 miles outside of L.A. My summer electric bill is $70 vs. at least $300 in CA. Similar ratio for most other bills.
Basically, my wife and I were struggling to keep our family barely in the middle class on a very good combined income in CA. But we have a better standard of living here on just my income, and my wife can comfortably take a few or even several years off of work to get my son established in school. Life is vastly better for us, not just a little. We moved 750 miles away, but it feels like we moved to a different galaxy in terms of quality of life.
Meanwhile we have friends in other places (Seattle included) overstretching themselves financially into ludicrously dangerous waters and hugely stressful situations. My advice is, “Don’t be them.”
If you can’t make it in Seattle, maybe consider relocating. Life is very very good in lots of other places.
Good luck to you, seriously. You sound like a good person doing the right things with your credit and trying to better yourself. I truly hope it works out for you. Our government and the Fed have screwed over good people like yourself, and it sucks. It’s sickening what’s happening.
We have 470k active listings (single family homes) today. In 2015 we had 1.2M active listings (single family). Let that sink in.
Historic low inventory….
We have 12M vacant homes! No forced selling so they will remain vacant until the labor market turns.
Also, out of all owned homes, 38% are owned free and clear. Unless there is massive unemployment this market won’t go down.
I am hoping for lower prices in the next couple years.
Richard,
But demand plunged too. That’s the thing. Prices are down year-over-year. The price increase through June was seasonal. NAR prices always peak in June and then drop. See the red line in the second chart.
The people with their 3% mortgages cannot sell but they cannot buy either. So they’re out of the market entirely, as buyers and as sellers. Their homes are out of the market, and they’re out of the market as buyers. This means that the entire market may have shrunk by 25%. Inventory down 25%, demand down 25% just from that one factor. It that’s the only factor, the market would be in balance. Buyers and sellers decline in equal measure. But there are other factors too.
Sorry. You are collateral damage in the Fed scheme of things.
Why would you buy a house if you plan job hopping? Or why would you have $15K in stocks if you only have $26K.
How about you read a book or something.
As somebody living in one of the most inflated housing market’s in the world (Australia), I find this article confusing.
Down under we’d generally expect that buying a “used” home would be much more expensive than buying a “new” home. Here it is not uncommon to pay $2mil for a 50-100 year old house.
I’d be curious to understand the dynamics of this separation more. Over here it is definitely to do with the concentration of desirability of property around our city centres. Is the reverse still applying in many areas in the US? Hollowing out of the city centres?
Don’t you have a problem with foreigners buying real estate for investment driving prices up for everyone?
That issue is massively exaggerated. Sure it is present, but it is a marginal effect. We do a great (terrible) job ourselves of buying up real-estate and pricing our younger generations out of the market.
It is extend and pretend. In the US you guys seem to be great doing it with your share market. Down here we do it with our residential real estate market.
(But there is also demographic and geographic difference in the real estate market which is what inspired my first comment. I was completely unaware that older real estate is generally cheaper in in the US as the opposite is the case here.
We have more ‘mega’ cities here, so land value plays a much bigger role in the cost of housing than it does in the US. And we have largely kept our downtown area healthy so hollowing out to suburbia is something the poor do and not the rich.)
This is a great point.
The markets I know best are Chicago, DFW, and Houston.
Definitely there are a lot of neighborhoods of “used homes” close to the downtown/central city that are much more expensive than new homes in the suburbs.
It would be pretty easy to research.
The vast majority of “used” single-family houses in the US are not in city centers. They’re outside the center, urban sprawl has been a huge factor for many decades. So you’re comparing a relatively small number of used SFH near city centers to that vast mass of used SFH in the urban sprawl that has developed over the past 70 years. In the urban cores of big cities, just about everything that has been built over the past few decades has been multifamily. The median price is much more determined by the used SFH in the vast urban sprawl than the relatively small number used SFH in city cores.
The problem is that your post is not correct.
Foreigner purchase of used residential real estate is basically prohibited and only allowed in a very, very few limited circumstances.
And when they do get approval to purchase any type of real estate they have to apply for a licence and pay for it prior to the final closing.
The median price of a house in Sydney is still well over A$1 million and Melbourne way under that.
Prices of houses in Australia are high, but still cheap compared to houses in the USA. Yes, houses in the big cities near the CBD areas are sky high, but are much cheaper the farther out you go. There are of course pockets of high priced areas between areas of depressed low cost ones too.
And there are other differences between the Australian residential real estate markets and USA ones too.
One is the cost of selling is cheaper here than the USA with RE commissions about 1/3rd that of the USA.
Buying costs are higher as you have to pay stamp duty to most states when you buy a property. I think that the state of Victoria has the highest rate at 5% of the selling price on property over A$1 million.
Property taxes or rates on as we call them on your own home are one of the few things in Australia that is still relatively cheap compared to the USA. The rates bill just for the property taxes varies between areas, but paying A$1000 to A$2000 on a million dollar plus property is quite common.
And insurance on the property is probably a lot cheaper too in many areas as we don’t have a lot of the natural disasters common in the USA in our big cities. Usually no typhoons in Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, and Adelaide. Very few tornadoes, earthquakes, and bush fires in the big cities either.
We also have much lower crime and property damage claims as well.
And of course the two biggest differences:
1. No capital gains on your principal place of residence;
2. No inheritance taxes at all in the country.
So owning and carrying costs here are overall much cheaper than in the USA.
Apples and oranges, mate.
So, one big issue with buying an older house is insurance. Insurance for a 40 yro house may be $20k and a new house is $3k.
Wow, where do you live? My family has been in insurance for generations and while it is true that insurance can be more expensive in some older neighborhoods due to various risks (fire due to older wiring, theft, water damage due to bad mains, etc.) and it can also be more expensive in older developments with solid masonry construction vs. wood framing; but I have never in my life seen a quote for two similar sized homes that would be anywhere near the difference you mentioned. Not even close.
It’s funny how Americans get a little squirrely when questioned about cultural differences (valuing suburbia vs urban living). Some of the comments on here are outrageous, I don’t want to live in North Saint Louis because it’s still burned out, but Clayton, MO is wonderful. I couldn’t imagine living in one of the many, many destitute suburbs of Saint Louis as I’d be living with a bunch of uneducated, prickish morons who don’t seem to understand much about the USA. Cheers!
Why is insurance lower for a new house?
Cheaper for the insurance companies to replace chipboard and pex than antique tube and knob or asbestos. Things get real pricey if they have to find lead paint, r-12 is liquid gold at this point.
That is B.S., I live in 5,000 SqFt house in Denver, built in 1893, and I pay $5K for property insurance. And I assure you my house is sturdier and certainly better made than 90% of the homes they will make in 2023. Most modern construction is pretty darn janky, and certainly not made to last 130 years.
I believe, in this article, the correlation between used and new home price points is comparing production/tract homes.
These types of homes are built where land as well as the construction standards are cheap.
The lack of appreciable equity in the suburbia used homes because the corporate builders will build 1000 new homes in a new development phase directly next to the 1000 used homes.
Always by location, location, location first. I’m assuming the $2M home you’re referring to is in a desirable part of town. Maybe 50 years ago it was a production house on the edge of town. But now, it’s in the center of the city.
The article compares the median price of ALL homes that sold. The median price is the price in the middle. If 1,000 homes sell, you put them all on a list, sort the list by price, and then the price of house #500 from top or bottom is the median price.
Houses built here in the last 10-20 years are garbage. Low density Douglas Fir or white wood lumber, 5/8″ imported drywall known to make inhabitants sick, PEX plastic plumbing that will definitely leak causing massive water damage within a few years. Particle board cabinets and only the cheapest laminate flooring that’s only a hair stronger than cardboard. Wiring is just thick enough in gauge to squeak by minimum code requirements. Also thrown together by the lowest-bidder unskilled labor scrounged up in the pandemic years. Not to mention the minimal landscaping and tiny sapling trees that may or may-not grow into big greenery. Oh, and the owners get the nearly guaranteed excitement of participating in a class action lawsuit against the developer for building a hilariously sub-par product full of egregious defects.
I’ll take my 1978 build with dense old-growth lumber, 3/4″ drywall made with pure domestic gypsum, copper tubing & heavier gauge copper wiring plus durable tile floors any day. Big green fully-grown trees in the neighborhood add charm. This place will easily be here 100 years from now with just basic maintenance. In comparison, people buying new houses here in the states will be lucky if their cardboard & stucco shizboxes are still standing in 50 years.
Since house sales are plunging in the US to the lowest level in 14 years, why aren’t housing prices falling accordingly in most US markets?
Sales plunging could be symptom of less supply (house owners waiting for rate cutes or “knowing what they have”).
Price is detemined by supply vs demand. If supply drops, but demand is still roughly the same, prices may stay the same or even increase.
This feels like the quiet before the storm – actually it feels like the last frenzy at the end of a party – we’re simply waiting for the tsunami of sales as panic finally sets in. We’re not there yet.
Realtors, Sellers, and Builders all want the highest asset price as possible. Even if anyone in those groups could predict where the market was going, his greed will make him want to hold out just a tad longer for that highest paying buyer. This causes a lag where sales must be fewer and for longer. Lack of sales must prelude a drop in asset price because of man’s nature. And since we are in a downward trend, it behooves them to adhere to what Wolff has said, “the one who panicks first panicks best”
Thanks for the update Wolf. Definitely the craziest housing market I’ve seen, and very thankful to be fully retired from five decades of construction and rehabbing of homes, as well as commercial and institutional facilities.
Question is, what are folks going to do when faced with interest rate rises and incredible increases in property insurances, especially with increased losses?
Just saw report of a condo in FL facing a 1,000% increase THIS YEAR!
Anecdotal for sure, but other reports have insurance companies leaving FL and CA, etc.
They’ll go bankrupt.
That’s the only way out of this huge mess. Everything eventually ends up in bankruptcy.
18 days on market. Doesnt look like home buyers got the memo either. Cant blame the home sellers for not dropping prices. Until that pent up demand fades I dont see these numbers going south in a hurry outside the major metros that are being emptied.
Their memo is different than ours. It reads “There’s no tomorrow”
At least Wolf and many of the commenters here are coming out of denial regarding used house prices shooting back up nearly to the peak. All spring some of us were trying to sound the alarm–prices rising, multiple offers and swarmed open houses returning–and were dismissed over and over again.
Accepting reality makes for healthier analysis and better forecasting.
Pea Sea, I would not characterize Wolf’s analysis as being in denial. He shared the data at the time, and the data did not support your contention, until now. Thank you for bringing forward insight from a specific market area.
Pea Sea,
LOL. I don’t know how many times I hafta repeat it, but I will:
It’s seasonal. The peaks every year are in June (see the red line in the second chart). Today we reported June. Prices will drop for the rest of the year. We know that. What we don’t know is by how much they will drop.
No one is coming out of denial. The spring season was pathetic period. Only a few homes had multiple offers from the very few buyers who were in the market.
What metro?
Herp
Most metros. It’s BS that there is a robust housing market with huge, dare I say it, “pent up demand.” 🤮 There is low inventory but also low demand. During the spring FOMO, a few morons came out of the woodwork and bid up a few homes period.
There isn’t a lot of pent up demand, only propaganda,. There are very few buyers period. If I hear that phrase “pent up demand” one more time I’m going to lose it. It’s so overused by the mainstream propaganda sites.
My brother sold his house just this last monday, he had over 30 offers. I put offers in on 3 houses in NH this spring, 5%, 8% and 11% over asking, respectively. Outbid on all three.
If theres no “pent up demand” then why are there so many additional buyers for every house being sold? The housing market is simple supply and demand. If there was no demand we would have seen more than a 1% yoy drop in prices with these high mortgage rates, and yet the sharks still feed.
Lololololololol whatever!
Great chat
Herp
Likewise
Plenty of metros are way over 1% drop. Geez, you believe that all homes are only down 1%? Wow!
Millennials, while several years late to the buy a house game, are definitely in the game now. That’s a sizable chunk of the demand. Combine that with very few houses being built. My first loan back in 93 was at around 6.5 or so. These rates aren’t the abnormal rates; it was the fire sale rates that were abnormal, and people got used to them so thought that was normal. All that happened was folks who otherwise couldn’t afford a place got lucky with super low rates so bought. Don’t count on them selling anytime soon.
This was a Fed created mess.
Yes — and pent up does not equal realistic or qualified.
I’ve been p
I’ve been pent up for years where a house on the Big Sur coast is concerned.
Just today I saw a house pop up on Zillow I had marked as a reference. Listed in May 2023 for $1.5M, dropped to $1M today. I have seen about 20 like it over the past month. It is in an area that was up 80% from covid at its peak, but it is a start.
I have the sense that some sellers are starting to take their 40% gains in 3 years instead of waiting for the mythical 100%.
Look at how irrational the used-home market is. Huge spikes and drops every year.
I think that’s seasonality but the ridiculous gains over the last decade aren’t. Nearly 3X the 2012 bottom!
Outpacing median income I’d venture to guess.
Another great illustration pointing to the damage done by juicing asset prices in the years before COVID.
If we only would have had the COVID relief nonsense but not had an already inflated base the world economy wouldn’t be so F’d
At least stocks may have topped today🤷
Digger Dave,
Seasonal. The peaks every year are in June. Today we reported June. Prices will drop for the rest of the year. We know that. What we don’t know is by how much they will drop.
Nevertheless, in the same neighborhood, and with the same square footage, new houses are more desirable (if of equivalent quality), and many neighborhoods now have new and old houses. In 2006, and earlier, I was telling clients that real estate agents were being crooked in claiming they had to buy real estate or its price would increase later to infinity and beyond. One was even convinced to max out his credit cards and business’s credit line to be able to buy a mini mansion that he could ill afford and abandoned years later when it went underwater!
Now, the same thing is starting to happen: inflation and comparatively limited wage hikes are making higher and mid level homes less affordable: new homes decline less, because they are more desirable. Smaller, used homes are also over valued, so will sell less until the correction in prices occurs. That (and their car loan debacle, loss of their temporary “investments” in CCP, Ponzi companies, over leveraged crony companies, and even in the value of their longer term bonds and Treasuries paying lower interest rates) means banks’ are again legally insolvent.
These banks incredible greed and consequent reckless risk taking repeatedly get their total assets’ realizable, fair market, value reduced below the value of their debt so that they are like the mythical lemmings –financially speaking. Their not really “Federal” Reserve will have to give them gigantic ultra low interest ratr (below the real rate of inflation), gift loans to recapitalize them again: i.e., it will give more US tax payer capital (in real dollar terms) to its bankers and their cronies, yet again! As Simon Johnson’s “A quiet coup” pointed out, their control of politicians makes them our new aristocracy –since they got their not “Federal” Reserve con job passed into law in the last century and repealed the Glass Steagal Act.
Sales of used (resale) single-family (SF) homes is going to remain at low levels as long as the 30Y fixed rate remains high. Existing homeowners are locked into record low mortgages rates from refinancings during ZIRP. Unlike many countries, US homeowners typically have the luxury of no prepayment penalty and 30Y fixed rates. So intelligent consumers locked in 30Y rates ~3%. Now that 30Y rate is closer to 7% and existing homeowners cannot qualify for a new mortgage to buy a larger home or change locations. Unlike some other countries, US mortgages are non-portable. So you have a whole epoch of homeowners who are handcuffed into their existing living situation by their golden mortgage rate.
Further, newly built new home sales, mostly the large public homebuilders, are devouring market share and have more than doubled their share of overall home sales (new & resale) to over 30% from historic 13%. And they have tools that resale sellers simply do not. Namely, mortgage finance divisions offering permanent 30Y rate buydowns so that home buyers can afford that new house, because they are getting a discounted mortgage rate (5% is the magic number). It’s 1/3 the price to buydown the rate as it is to cut the home price to qualify the same buyer income. Builder margins remain well above long term averages, so there is room to accommodate buyers. Resale cannot compete, not that there is inventory anyways.
Personally, I think the YoY drops from peak market in 2022 are still fairly inconsequential. Homeowners are sitting pat on high home equity and are still deep in the money. Even if you bought at peak, you don’t care because you locked in a low mortgage rate so even if the sale value has decreased, you are still ahead on cash flow at current rates.
So what’s it mean? My predictions: SF home sales are going to keep ticking because that’s the only way many buyers can afford it, (and those incomes are still juicing with service inflation but new grads are about to get a kick in the groin). Resale home volumes (and prices) will stay in the gutter until rates come down and the next wave of opportunistic high-value home sale transactions. Sure, there is a valuation bubble, but which event will pop it remains unclear.
Well said. What will pop it is the incoming srock market crash ( entire market hangs on 5 stocks). Then layoffs. Then foreclosures. Every third house will be for sale.
I’d rather buy a new house than a used one. At least I can get some kind of warranty, for whatever that is worth. Sellers of used homes are still in greed mode, or imprisoned in their 3% mortgages. Cash buyers like me can just wait, and collect 5.5% while waiting. Or rent a nice place cheaper than a 7% mortgage on a $500K house, plus all the other crap you have to pay for when “owning” a house.
“Cash buyers like me can just wait, and collect 5.5% while waiting. Or rent a nice place cheaper than a 7% mortgage on a $500K house.
that don’t make sense to me, what did I miss?
if you pay cash then you have no 7% mortgage payment.
if you collect the 5% but pay rent its a wash at best.
a paid off house is the end game, anything else is just spinning your wheels imo
This is the consequence of Fed pumping housing during pandemic. Majority of existing mortgages are sub 4%. They are not going to sell. That causes existing inventory to be very low and keep housing prices high in bubble area. This is very good news for builders who are happy to sell new homes. Also commodity prices have gone back pre pandemic levels. So builders will pocket good margins. Eventually this will result in over supply. Until then let the fun continue…
You can’t pay even a 0% mortgage without a job
Yes, you can if you have a lot of assets including selling an existing house to buy a replacement house.
There are a couple of things that are confusing regarding the current SFR market. The first thing is the claim of lack of available inventory when the National Assoc of Realtors reports that there are currently 16 million vacant homes. The other thing is that if there wasn’t a chronic shortage in 2017, why is there one today? What has happened in the last few years to change the dynamic? Have millions of young adults now entered the market or is the new fad to own multiple homes?
Regarding price; here in the Coachella Valley, SFRs prices have gone up almost 100% in the last 4 years. It seems that short-term rentals have a lot do with the price increases since up to 20% of homes is some neighborhoods are short term rentals. Assuming that a recession comes along that impacts travel and rental rates, I expect a lot of SFRs to come on the market once these homes start costing the owners money out of pocket. In the aftermath of 2008, SFR prices were basically cut in half. I hope the same thing happens this time around.
Don’t bet on it. In fact, residential real estate is likely to outperform other investments in the event of a major recession. The housing situation is the complete opposite of where it was in 2007
How so? From what I see, it is IDENTICAL to 2006-2007 except it has a lot farther to fall.
I thought the same in 2008.
Residential real estate is heavily dependent on mortgage rates and hom e prices move very slow.
At the end of the day it is all about monthly payment.
Last downturn took 4 years to find its bottom.
This time the show has just started.
I don’t know which way it’d turn but most of my friends are priced out of housing market.
They earn 200k per year and if they are priced out I feel bad of common Joe making 100k or so
Something has to give ..
Sounds like they have a spending problem…not an income problem
something has to give. you are correct. it’s slow. it’s the Titanic turning. I wonder how many of these people will just inherit their parents house. I’ve seen it everywhere.
There was a article that says the in Coachella valley per night price for short term rentals have collapsed.
This is with strong job market
Think about what would happen if recession hits.
That’s really demand from hipsters in LA wanting to get away for a couple of days. I’ve read palm springs isn’t so hot either, unless you’re talking temperatures
It’s just like Jerome Powell said in a couple pearls of wisdom:
“The solution to high prices is high prices;” and “…maybe they will build some more houses…”
Looking at his and the Federal Reserve’s prescient Quantitative Easing (QE) MBS foresight, explains Wall Street developer conglomerates trying to build and cash in on prices far beyond fundamentals while they can get them. Happens all the time in the oil industry, mining, etc.
With housing, modern “new building techniques” can rapidly churn out huge subdivisions of textured plywood sided toolsheds on acres of worthless arid to semiarid land (non coastal California) and about 1/4 of the whole United States. Beauty part of it is the construction “style” has been going on for decades, so used houses are just like the new ones except they have aged gracefully or not; with each frozen in time with whatever economic disaster era they were built in. With as many as 4 cramped floorplans to choose from and a garbage can width of space on each side to the neighbor’s biggest, main lifetime investment “estate;” pay anything it’s our whole financial “nestegg,” you are sure to be promoted to the big $$$ to pay for it or refinance about the time the Martian colonies are booming.
The term low inventory or low supply is confusing and misleading, what is typically meant by those terms is “number of active listings on the market.” The number of homes per capita is actually at record highs.
I see more and more senior homeless living in used RVs, trailers and 5th-wheels with pickup trucks. This group lives on social security plus I assume.
In New Mexico the state parks cater to them. $100 for a yearly senior pass and then it is like $16/night for water/sewer/electric. They move to another park every 2 weeks.
In the West these senior upwardly mobile homeless migrate with the season alpine to desert. The BLM has LTVAs (long term visitors areas) in the Arizona desert for winter camping that cost like $200 for the whole winter but no electricity and you must drive to dump and fill up water.
This is what happens when you get rid of defined pension plans. This is the first generation to “retire” without them.
Howdy Sea Creature. There is about 1 million full time RVers and I am proud to be one of them. After living this way for a number of years, life any other way seems crazy to me now…….. Doubt the one million or so of us has much effect on economic trends, factors or not…….Sorry, Gotta go and kill my dinner…………HEE HEE
you retired on a pension?
Should the Fed take a bow for this?
One thing to keep in mind is the land value of new homes on average will be lower than that of old homes. New homes will be build primarily in places where land is cheap; many (most?) new homes are tract housing on large expanses of cheap land. So it’s not “odd” to have new house prices be less than used house prices on average, when you consider it is actually new house+land prices being less than used house+land prices.
Nevertheless the price trends of old and new house has clearly diverged, so it tells us something about the different markets for new vs used houses. We might expect these newer neighborhoods to target more economically sensitive buyers (e.g. younger first time buyers, lower-income people); the prices of these new homes would have to come down faster when interest rates rise to keep selling.
Could also be a difference in the quality of what’s selling. New homes, as Wolf notes, may be smaller/lower end, while the “used” homes selling may include fewer condos or be higher end homes. The sample size is still huge, which argues against this, BUT we’ve never seen times like this. It’s entirely possible that lower end stuff just isn’t selling, while higher end is, because higher end buyers use cash or don’t care about prices or whatever.
Not true really.
IN my neighborhood, zoning laws are opening up new land for development.
New homes in this neighborhood are now competing with older homes.
If you are in a highly developed neighborhood e.g. coast it’s a different story.
Yep and if you want an established neighborhood of well-kept homes on quiet streets lined with beautiful, mature trees and an excellent school district close in to all the stuff and if you want the extra perks of a fine vintage house like they used to build them then you are buying a used home.
My friend recently bought a brand new home on new sub division in a good school district in Orlando.
Many older homes there as well.
Howdy Folks, another interesting article Mr Wolf. You young-ins ain’t seen nothing yet I am afraid. What could be coming may be bigger than the 70s 80s.
Perhaps even bigger than the crash in Florida in 1926!
Wolf, debt to income is back to close to 40% for homeowners. Seems insane and unsustainable. All depends on jobs?! Don’t see any other way.