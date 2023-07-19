After 2 Months of Relentless “Core CPI Has Peaked” in Euroland, Services CPI Spikes to Record, Core CPI Worsens

All eyes are now on underlying inflation. Forget the collapsing energy prices that pushed down overall CPI.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The inflation rate in services in the 20 countries that use the euro spiked to 5.4% in June, compared to a year ago, up from 5.0% in May, a new record in the data going back to 1997, according to Eurostat today, confirming preliminary estimates earlier this month.
“Core” CPI – without food and energy rose to 5.5%, up from the preliminary estimate for June of 5.4%, and up from 5.3% in May, according to Eurostat. Energy prices have plunged, and food prices, which had spiked horribly, are backing off. But underlying inflation – as measured by core CPI and services CPI – has turned into a stubborn headache.
Services CPI is huge. When inflation gets entrenched in services, it’s hard to dislodge. The majority of consumer spending goes into services: Healthcare, education, housing, insurance, streaming, subscriptions, air fares, lodging, restaurant meals, repairs, cleaning, financial services, haircuts, etc.
There are many services that consumers are having a hard time to comparison-shop, and there are services that are essential to modern life, such as housing and related services, healthcare, etc., which makes it hard for consumers to resist price increases.
“Core” CPI (without food and energy) worsened to 5.5% in June, from the preliminary 5.4% and from 5.3% in May. This was another bad inflation surprise after core CPI had eased off a bit in April and May, and pundits out there had already proclaimed the “peak” of core CPI.
The ECB’s inflation target is 2% pegged on core CPI. So this is not going in the right direction.
Back on June 5, when the May inflation data came out, with core CPI down for the second months in a row, and pundits widely declaring that core CPI had peaked, ECB president Cristine Lagarde came out leaning against this notion of core CPI having peaked.
She told the European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs: “Indicators of underlying inflationary pressures remain high and, although some are showing signs of moderation, there is no clear evidence that underlying inflation has peaked.”
And she repeated the ECB’s line that rates would need to be hiked “to levels sufficiently restrictive” to bring inflation down to the ECB’s 2% target, and that the ECB would maintain those rates “for as long as necessary,” she said.
So now there’s a first setback to that “core CPI has peaked” theory, which came with the subtitle that rate hikes wouldn’t be needed anymore.
Overall CPI has been plunging for months because energy prices plunged; the CPI plunged by nearly half, to 5.5% in June, from the energy-price-spike driven peak in October last year of 10.6%. So now overall inflation and core CPI are the same, at 5.5%, with core CPI going up and overall CPI having plunged.
And all eyes are now on core CPI and services CPI to get a sense of underlying inflation, and underlying inflation is now above 5% and heading in the wrong direction.
No central banker will publicly admit that crazy money-printing and interest-rate repression over the years added fuel to this inflation fire. They may admit it after they retire from the central bank, but they won’t admit it while still a central banker.
Nevertheless, without admitting anything, the ECB has been unwinding those factors. It hiked its policy rates by 4 percentage points over the past 12 months, from -0.5% to +3.5%, with more rate hikes to come.
And since last November, it has slashed the assets on its balance sheet by €1.63 trillion, or by 18.5%, from €8.84 trillion in June to €7.21 trillion as of the balance sheet released on Tuesday. Of the €4.15 trillion the ECB had piled on during the pandemic, it has now unwound 39%. So that’s a good start:
Wonder if this is what is to come for the US…because once again about 9 out of 10 MSM is busy telling you inflation is done, mission accomplished. Headline CPI is down, Core CPI is on the way down and peaked, some even say deflation is next…
Howdy Phoenix, Yep and Yes Sir and why not. The entire world did what we US did. Heck, the entire world even pretty much locked down and then reopened for business…..
Agreed, all the market news is “nearing end of rate hikes” risk on. It’s an aspirational rather than realistic narrative or is it just pre emptive push back against the fed.
Gotta keep the hopium alive…
I remember this same thing happening in the 1970s here in the US. Inflation would creep down for a month or two (probably “headline inflation”) and someone would declare “inflation was over.” Then it would rebound a few months later. I vaguely remember rates being lowered and then raised until the late 70s, early 80s.
Wolf,
How do you feel about the labor strikes in Europe/UK, and how does this tie into getting services inflation down?
My experience has been that the labor unions and their political allies fight tooth and nail against anything that will bring wages down, which is necessary to get inflation under control.
Then we get a protracted mess with huge political overtones.
Given the rise of populism, I am thinking the genie will be even harder to put back in the bottle.
How do you see this playing out?
Wolf you write; “No central banker will publicly admit that crazy money-printing and interest-rate repression over the years added fuel to this inflation fire.”
Strange that they wont. Were they to admit to the fact and explain why it is now necessary to institute painful belt tightening measures to stop runaway inflation they might find a majority of the population on-side.
Not being open and honest will come back to bite them. Real interest rates are still close to zero.
You touched on inflation causing a drop in DXY the other day. And that higher interest rates make it more attractive to be holding debt. At what point does inflation fighting high interest rates become insufficient to attract money to a high inflation currency? And when does money flow to lower rate, lower inflation currencies?
Asking for a friend in Canada…
Don’t cry for me Argentina, the truth is hyperinflation never left you.
So what about central banks raising rates? Money printing and runaway deficits continue. Service sector is in on the action for all it’s worth, who wouldn’t milk it? You know you would. The prime mover is always about wealth to be had even while the planet begins burning.
You’re watching the Inflation Half-Time show.
Get your drink and popcorn and wait for 1/2 half.
The 1 place everybody notices inflation is at the supermarket, and worldwide harvests are all down and cross Odesa off the list too as a food conduit, while 8 billion of us want 3 squares a day, that’s where the heavy inflation lifting comes in over the next year/s.
Funny how the general market consensus right now is inflation is going away and everything is fine… It’s kinda like ignoring the 152 degree day in the Persian gulf or 20 straight days of 110+in Phoenix.
You can ignore it until you get burned and that’s what’s about to happen in my opinion… 🤞 anyways… Equities are topping bonds are bottoming but the real question is what happens in the next few months. Does inflation actually go away or does it stay. If it stays then the fun begins…. Based on this I’d say inflation isn’t going anywhere. Either way it’s just a matter of time (2-3 years max until all this paper wealth gets wiped out)
“When inflation gets entrenched in services, it’s hard to dislodge.”
What makes services inflation so much more stubborn?
How many times have you willingly accepted a pay cut?
Speaking of weird moves by central banks, check out this about Turkey’s: by Brad Setser from Council on Foreign Affairs
‘But Turkey’s central bank has borrowed a ton of foreign exchange from Turkey’s own banks and from other governments. It then spent its borrowed foreign exchange defending the lira. The result in some ways could be worse than a standard fiscal crisis. Turkey’s banks have lent so much to Turkey’s central bank (and on a smaller scale, directly to the government) that they cannot honor their domestic dollar deposits, should Turks ever ask for the funds back.’
Back to me. My sister loves Turkey and can remember the lira equaling one US$, or maybe one C$ but either way it has fallen about 80-90 %? So many Turks have used US$ bank accounts to safeguard savings. But according to above, the US$ aren’t there.
There has been a lot of wondering about Turkey’s recent policy shift towards US. Maybe this is because by September Turkey will be completely out of forex, aka ‘broke’, will need to approach IMF, and will want lead donor USA to soften conditions.