Younger People Drove the Increase in Homeownership Rates over the Past Few Years: Census

By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
It has never been easy for young people, when they start out, to buy a home. “House poor” and “house broke” are time-honored expressions that have been around for many decades, and for a good reason, because when people are starting out, they go way out on a limb to buy a home, and then cannot afford anything else because the mortgage payments eat up much of their income.
Yet homeownership rates of younger people have actually increased. In fact, most of the increase in the overall homeownership rate from 2016, and nearly all of the increase since 2019, through 2022, was driven by people under 45.
The homeownership rate overall peaked in 2004 at 69.2% and then fell for 12 years until it bottomed out in 2016 at 63.7%, according Census Bureau data. What we’ll look at in a moment is what age groups were behind the growth in homeownership rates from 2016 through 2022, and from 2019 through 2022.
The Census Bureau’s report on its Population Survey/Housing Vacancy Survey, released today, sorts out the homeownership rate of “householders” – people in whose name the home is owned, being bought, or rented – by age group for two time periods: from 2016 through 2022, and from 2019 through 2022. And growth in homeownership rates for both periods was driven by people under 45 years of age.
Homeownership rates between 2019 and 2022 include the year before the pandemic and the year afterwards. By age group:
- Less than 35 years, homeownership rate: +2 percentage points to 39.0%.
- 35-44 years, homeownership rate: +2 percentage points to 62.2%.
- 45-54 years, homeownership rate: unchanged at 70.5%.
- 55-64 years, homeownership rate: unchanged at 75.1%.
- Over 65 years, homeownership rate: +0.5% to 79.1%.
From 2016 through 2019, homeownership rates increased by age group:
This is an interesting revelation – but not a surprise – because it leans against the often-repeated media story that younger people have been locked out of the housing market or whatever.
It has always been tough to get started for people on their own. But many young people in the 44 years and below age groups have moved their careers into high gear, some are running companies, some are in Congress, some are in state and local governments. Tech and social media companies and lots of other companies are largely staffed by them, and they’re making good money and have gotten on with their lives.
And their demand (millennials are a huge generation), fueled also by the low interest rates at the time and likely by the fear of missing out (FOMO), was part of the force behind the surge in prices.
I appreciate not only the % increases but also a % of the under 35 yo age group ownership. We’ve all seen what the last few years has done to the home prices, and I’m still in disbelief that after a maybe small pullback fall of 22′ things are just crazy again. I know things are regional. I can’t figure out where all the money is coming from for the houses.. so to speak. I think when people say younger crowd priced out, I think that means a starter home under 100k days are gone forever…
I also wonder where the money comes from. I hope it isn’t that more recent buyers were told “marry the house date the rate” and figure they can live house poor for a while and then refi to make their payment more manageable.
Like lambs to the slaughter. A new generation of bagholders.
Bought my first home at 23. Bought second home at 33, kept old home and rented out. Sold both homes at 37. Bought third home at 38. Current living in it.
I did not need a home at 23, but it was 2008 and the prices were hard to resist. For those people thinking it’s over and they have no hope, don’t believe the hype.
You’re a regular Warren Buffett. And they say Millennials suck at math.
Here’s hoping
Young folks pressured to take on debt at an early age for fearing of being locked out forever. Distortions from the Fed’s deranged policy.
Likely the most financially repressed (a.k.a portfolio balanced channel policy) generation…..courtesy the Economic Nobel prize winner who couldn’t see a gigantic bubble as clear as the nose on his face.
Young people being able to buy homes is good news, although how they are able to manage bubble prices is a mystery. In 2008 it turned out that people were acting irrationally and buying homes they clearly couldn’t afford, leading to mass defaults. Let’s hope that WR is correct and that the money is actually there for the bubble this time.
I saw data that on average down payments and mortgage to income ratios are now worse than the last housing bust. Common sense says we didn’t solve a debt problem with more debt, buy central bank staff have Phds that allow them to know what to do.
The wealthiest people I know, and they are very very well off, Lease a place of residence and every other depreciating item. They then claim it against taxable income. They put their money to work elsewhere and have the ability to move quickly should something happen that requires a quick transfer of Capital to purchase something that is a distressed asset, for sale quick.
Me, I just keep paying to hold the old home I own, paint and repair it, replace ALL the things and they…… go on Silversea cruises. I am a dumb schmuck
Thunder,
Leasing property doesn’t automatically make the payments tax deductible. In particular, a leased personal residence is seldom even partly tax deductible.
How many of those young folks who bought homes did so while on student loan forbearance expecting forgiveness? Now that payments are restarting, we are about to find out.
If you look at Wolf’s house price charts, house prices have now become nearly as volatile as SP500 with ups or downs 20% plus in a single year. Surely this is poor monetary policy. I think it all started with Greenspan.
I was reviewing some of the magnificent 7 last night. If I remember correctly Microsoft had a P/S of 12, and a PE of 36. Its like the tech bubble never happened. Its all momentum I suppose. I don’t think there is enough growth in the world for trillion dollar companies to grow into 30 – 50 PEs. Math doesn’t work.