Prices of New Houses Drop Below Prices of “Used” Houses for First Time since 2005. Sales Languish, Inventories Sky-High

Builders have to build and sell homes, no matter what the market conditions. More price cuts may be needed to get this moving.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Cut the price, and they will come. Maybe. Homebuilders have been cutting prices, they’ve been building at lower price points, they’ve been buying down mortgage rates, and they’ve been throwing incentives into the mix, as their costs have come down from the spike in 2021 and 2022, and as the supply-chain chaos has largely faded and endless delays have ended. They’re doing this because the 7% mortgage rates have slashed demand at sky-high prices. And builders have to build and sell homes, no matter what the market conditions.
The median price of new single-family houses sold in June dipped to $415,400, down by 16% from the peak in October 2022, and down 5% year-over-year (green line), according to data from the Census Bureau today.
The three month-moving average, which irons out the monthly ups and downs and revisions of the median price, fell to $414,433, the lowest since October 2021, down by 14% from the peak in December 2022 (red line). But these prices do not include the costs to the builder of mortgage-rate buydowns and other incentives.
These price cuts and lower price points pushed the median price of new houses just a hair below the median price of “used” houses – what the National Association of Realtors euphemistically calls “existing” houses, as if new houses didn’t exist. The last time this phenomenon occurred was in 2005, which tells us that the housing market is in for a reckoning.
Builders, by offering homes that now compete on price with “used” homes, amid a very limited number of buyers for both types, are elbowing in on sales by homeowners and are pulling buyers out of that market and are taking share – and sales of “existing” houses have plunged 19% year-over-year and 29% from June 2021. So something is up.
Homebuilders have to build and sell houses no matter where the market is. And in time-honored fashion, they responded with deals to address dropping demand. Homeowners haven’t figured out yet what is happening here.
The seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales of new single-family houses fell in June to 697,000 houses, but was up by 24% from June 2022, which had been, along with July 2022, a multi-year low. Compared to June 2019, the seasonally adjusted rate of sales was down 7%.
Actual sales, not seasonally adjusted and not annual rate of sales, also fell in June, to 60,000 houses, which was up by 25% from the beaten-down levels last year. But compared to June 2019, it was still down by 9%.
This chart shows the not-seasonally-adjusted actual monthly sales – so despite the price cuts, sales volume remains sluggish, which gives us an indication that more price cuts may be needed.
These are “sales orders,” not closed sales. Cancellations are not subtracted. Many of the sales orders in late 2021 and early 2022 were then cancelled in late 2022, as the new mortgage rates suddenly put those contractual prices out of reach, and buyers were unwilling or unable to stick to the deals.
Inventory for sale in all stages of construction ticked up to 432,000 houses in June, the first month-to-month increase after seven months of declines from the inventory pileup in 2022. It seems lower prices and mortgage-rate buydowns, but also the unsnarling of supply chains and reduction in lead-times, delays, and shortages, worked in bringing down those inventories at least a little.
So there is more than plenty of inventory of houses in all stages of construction, amid fairly languid sales despite price cuts and incentives, which tells us that homebuilders will continue to aggressively pursue their business and offer deals, and homeowners will eventually figure it out.
Too bad in SoCal, especially the desirable part of town, there are just not that many new home development so the decrease in pricing for new houses still won’t the needle for a lot of the potential buyers. Guess potential buyers be screwed much longer until used home sellers are under pressure to sell and a discount to the current insane price…
SB 9 might change that.
Perfect opportunity to lock in Stonk bubble profits and park large quantities of cash in real estate.
Even if market values go down, LTR market will increase. As I saw on SM the other day “the bank doesn’t think I can cover a $1400 mortgage, so I have to keep paying $2200 in rent!”
Vacation rentals are still a thing… for now. Van life will eventually get old for many. We know “real estate has found a new, higher level” and so will attract the only buyers who can afford it: investors!
Investors aren’t buying in this market. I bought/built (rentals) 25 houses the last 2 years.
This year. ONE. It only works because I have a niche market that can cover the higher payments.
I think you need to refresh your SM feed. These days the rent would be $1400 and the mortgage $2200, if not more.
In my neck of the woods a 1400 sqft rental is 2100/mo and the current mortgages are 4000/mo. Not even in the same ball park.
Existing home median price has risin seasonally to nearly the 2022 high and I fully expect it to exceed that level by end of August.
Existing homes in desirable locations are selling to affluent buyers at higher prices while the builders have become housing subsidizers.
I forsee more of the same until the affluent run out of money.
As far as old vs new homes – I think the terrible build quality and really awful workmanship in new homes might be a factor.
LOL. Build quality didn’t change in six months.
Lots of used homes are require a lot of work = money down the drain.
Watch for the White House to start in with Canadian lumber tariffs like 2020; or worse yet the discussed Canadian lumber quotas to choke off building supplies. Maybe this time there will be some “supply chain” problem in sheetrock or the asphalt to make roof shingles, some one will use their imagination. There are dozens of ways for governments to stop houses being built affordable.
Not here in the rural red south, where they still can’t build owner-financed custom homes fast enough, and there’s no such thing as a builder spec house at the moment due to interest rates and economic uncertainties.
I did see where an entire neighborhood of 35 stack-a-shacks is for sale in Philly for $7 Million.
Brand name builders are building hundreds of new homes here on the north side of houston, TX. Many are 1,200 – 2,200+ sq. ft. in size on small lots and are selling for $220,000 – $300,000. I just bought a mid size one for me and the dog (wife passed last December). I sold our bigger house earlier this year at the top (got over asking) that was 24 years old in a 55+ community.
They are selling like hotcakes and many will be rentals in the $1,700 – $2,500 per month range. Builders are offering to buy down the mortgage to the tune of $5,000.
Goes to show that if they build in the “ affordable” range, they sell. Typically land costs and zoning get in the way however. Need more smaller housing, duplex and quads for the smaller family sizes typical now a days.
Is it below construction costs? I guess it depends where. But when it does you can’t really lose too much money. Not good.
They’re not losing money at those prices. Margins are pretty good because costs have dropped so much. They can cut further.
New houses are increasingly far out from city centers with few services nearby. Close-in neighborhoods with nearby restaurants, shops, schools, parks, libraries, etc. are increasingly what more people want — especially if they are less car dependent neighborhoods and more walkable and bikeable. These neighborhoods also often have much more character. People are done with sprawl and massive commutes.
That didn’t change over the past six months.
As Wolf reports new homes are a better deal right now. You may see historic lows in new home cancelations in the coming months as the interest rates are holding at the current level. Todays rate on a 30 yr should have todays hike and the next fed increase cooked in already so we may be here for a long while or a tad lower as winter sets in. Buyers are funny but will usually follow thru as long as the media cheerleaders are positive regarding real estate. Last year rates were fluctuating greatly causing a lot of buyers to cancel in the 11th hour. New homes #s are better than they look because of a lower cancelation rete and the other other improvements listed in Wolf’s report.