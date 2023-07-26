Fed Hikes by 25 Basis Points, to 5.5% Top of Range, Highest since 2001, More Rate Hikes on the Table. QT Continues

“In determining the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate to return inflation to 2 percent over time…”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Fed’s FOMC raised its five policy rates by 25 basis points today, which pushed the upper limit of its policy rates to 5.5%, the highest since January 2001. The Fed had broadly telegraphed this move after the “very hawkish skip” meeting in June, when it projected two more rate hikes this year. The Fed has hiked by 525 basis points in 16 months, the fastest rate-hike cycle since 1980, to deal with the worst inflation in 40 years. The vote was unanimous.
And the Fed also put another rate hike on the table for this year. Today it hiked:
- Federal funds rate target to a range between 5.25% and 5.5%.
- Interest it pays the banks on reserves to 5.4%.
- Interest it charges on overnight Repos to 5.5%.
- Interest it pays on overnight Reverse Repos (RRPs) to 5.3%.
- Primary credit rate to 5.5% (what banks pay to borrow at the “Discount Window”).
And amid all the hype about insta-rate-cuts that has been bubbling over for a year, we note that plateaus after a series of rate hikes are the rule:
Leaves the door open for additional rate hikes. The statement repeated the language of the June statement, which leaves the door open for more rate hikes:
“In determining the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate to return inflation to 2 percent over time, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments.”
QT marches on at the normal pace, with the Treasury roll-off capped at $60 billion per month, and the MBS roll-off capped at $35 billion a month, same as in the prior months.
Dot plot, not now. The Fed releases its updated “Summary of Economic Projections” (SEP), which includes the “dot plot,” four times per year, near the end of each quarter. Today was one of the four in-between meetings when the Fed doesn’t release a SEP.
In the SEP from its “very hawkish skip” June meeting, the median projection for the federal funds rate at the end of 2023 was raised by two rate hikes, to 5.625%, meaning an upper limit of the target range of 5.75%. The Fed now has the first of those two rate hikes in the can.
And in that SEP’s projections, there was no rate cut for 2023; not a single member projected a rate cut this year. There was nothing in the statement today that changes that.
In response to the banking crisis in March, the Fed’s statement on May 3 had discussed its impact on inflation; today’s statement repeats the same language for the second meeting in a row: That the “tighter credit conditions for households and businesses are likely to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation.” And it repeats that “the extent of these effects remains uncertain.”
I will post my take on Powell’s press conference shortly, so check back in a little while.
Powell should have telegraphed seriousness with a surprise 50bp hike
I’m getting really tired of this same-old same-old silly drive-by thoughtless nonsense, after 525 basis points in rate hikes, to 5.5%, far higher than anyone even dreamed off when this started.
And it’s going to need to go even higher. For longer!
Why not just go 100 basis points on a Saturday night unannounced a la Volcker?
Why take half measures with a 50?
LOL.
Take that, stock market.
All in all, I think Powell is doing surprisingly well given the political constraints he is subject to.
At this point I’m largely indifferent to what the Federal Reserve does as long as the 2% inflation target remains intact (or if the target is raised, QE is permanently retired from the policy toolkit.)
As a saver I would like to see rates as high as possible, for as long as possible. A soft landing seems like the best way to achieve that, while a hard landing would take us back to the days of endless ZIRP & QE.
Most banks – and certainly the major banks such as JPMC and Wells Fargo – have no reason to pay ‘savers’ a single dime over the current 0.10% interest as demand for lending is very low and they have no interest in getting further funds in deposit accounts to loan out. I’m very happy with the current $8.00 or so a year I earn on almost $200,000 in funds on an IRA I have inside JPMC and so should be anyone else who has a private banking client with this excellent and financially sound bank.
You need to get out a little more. Banks are offering 5.3% brokered CDs for 1 year and shorter. T-bills pay over 5%. Money markets pay over 5%. There are a bunch of banks that offer 4%+ on savings accounts. Heck even my own most-stingy bank wants to sell me a 4.3% CD.
Jackson Y,
Your prediction is as good as mine, but I doubt we’ll ever see QE again. Having shot itself in the face once, why would the Fed want to repeat that experience?
LIFO,
I don’t think the Fed will introduce a QE phase for the benefit of the “wealth effect”. That, at least, has been (finally) retired.
But if there is a major disruption in the credit markets (think “2019 Repo Crisis”), a major risk to the Banking industry (think “2023 SVB Bailout”), or a sudden need to “goose” demand for US Treasuries (e.g. War with China) – they will enact QE so fast your head will spin all the way around.
I think the chances that NONE of the above would happen would in even the next 12-18 months are LOW. If nothing else, many people are very worried about a CRE-induced banking crisis or lack of demand for US Treasuries (I’ve already commented that Japan’s desire to double its defense spending could have pretty big ramifications for US Treasury demand).
BigAl,
I’m glad we agree on the wealth effect.
If we have another bank failure, why wouldn’t the Fed just lend, lend, lend as before? If we go to war with China, selling Treasuries will be the least of our problems.
My 17 week T Bill auction came in at 5.47% this morning. I am thrilled. Loving this stuff as an old retiree.
So funny….market loves rate hike, who would’ve thought…and even more to come telegraphed they still rally up the market….
Either the delusion is thick out there or they know something we don’t…
Seems like the market liked the hike, but when Powell said they are no longer forecasting a recession, market dropped like a rock.
Could just be a coincidence.
Recession means trillions in QE and asset bubble building. Market is upset to learn the average american will keep their job. :(
Phoenix_Ikki
“So funny….market loves rate hike, who would’ve thought…”
S&P 500 is red. Nasdaq is red. Not a lot of love here.
Actually no. That’s the good thing. If they hike one more time to 5.75% at the top, and a recession shows up, they can cut by 300 basis points over a series of meetings, to 2.75%, without QE, and the recession will be gone.
That’s the advantage of higher rates: The Fed has a lot it can cut. When rates are at 0.25%, there is nothing to cut, and so QE gets dragged out of the closet.
Market ended flat today (S&P 500 dropped by 0.01%, to be exact.)
I’m watching the press conference right now… why do these reporters ask such stupid questions?
That AP reporter clearly didn’t understand that inflation is the *rate of* price increases, as evidence by his implication that 3% headline CPI = inflation is gone and no longer burdening the public (and therefore the Fed should cut rates).
If your paycheck depends on you being stupid, you’d ask these.
The pressers in these press conferences are well vetted and they can’t afford to ask tough questions lest they’d be kicked out.
As I expected and wrote before multiple times: Powell would hike by 25bps ( as expected by all ) with a Dovish comment. This is evident by the reaction of the market.
Financial conditions are as loose as it was when Powell started hiking.
If Powell have been serious, he’d have hiked by 25bps or at least increase QT.
I didn’t interpret the comments as dovish tbh… these reporters are basically begging him to confirm that rates will be cut when this or that inflation target has been reached, and he keeps swatting these dumb questions away.
He said at one point that rate cuts wouldn’t be on the table until an entire year from now.
The FOMC – and not Jerome Powell unilaterally – decides by consensus vote by its 12 members on the policy rates at the Federal Reserve.
jon,
You’re being silly again. There was nothing “dovish” in Powell’s comments.
You’ve said that same “dovish” BS for many months now, and each time Powell hiked the next time to spite you and smack you down. Powell will keep hiking and smacking you down until you quit this BS.
Or did you replaced yourself with an AI bot? That would explain it.
This made me laugh out loud.
Yes, you should. Same applies to you.
The UPS union just won a good contract. Apparently, labor will continue to be strong in the face of inflation for a while longer, no help there. Companies are so huge now with monopoly strength, labor shutdowns can cause havoc in the country from these corporate monsters. The government is having to step in to avert strikes as in the cases of the railroads and UPS.
Where did you see the government stepped into UPS agreement? I knew last week that agreement was reached, and no interference from govt. I had an inside source. As a retailer a strike in the fall , 4th quarter would pose problems. I researched and knew no strike was coming….just higher shipping costs, which will be passed on to the consumer. Merry Christmas!
The US gov did not participate in the Teamsters/UPS negotiations.
Incidentally, the railway workers have eventually proven largely successful in securing the asked for paid time off. This happened *after* Congress prevented the Strike via the RLA and the US Department of Labor exited the talks altogether.
At least they’re moving in the right direction by not pausing again. Nonetheless, Powell may say we still have a long way to go to reach price stability, but we also have a long way to go before I and a lot of others are willing to trust that snake. Just a few months ago the Fed ballooned their balance sheet bailing out depositors at a few failed banks with hundreds of billions worth of not-QE… Nothing to see here, move along. Took ’em months just to get the balance sheet back down to its Feb/March level. Powell used to speak quite openly about bringing inflation down so they could lower rates. I still believe that is the eventual goal. And I’m still quite certain that the Fed will react to any major calamity with shock-and-awe loosening including QE. A few bad-actor banks went belly up a few months ago and the Fed employed $400 billion of help (let’s face it, it was QE). Let’s give that some perspective. A “crisis” that was mostly the failure of 1 bank caused the fed balance sheet to grow by the cost of operating the entire government for nearly a month!
Queue a little more of the modest 0.25% hikes, (maybe another one or two after today’s), and expect more of those $400B balance sheet bumps for every mini-crisis that occurs. Then when something bigger finally blows up, don’t think for a minute the Fed won’t go full-on QE again.
Wooo I think JPOW wants to hike more but can’t actually come out and say that. We’ll see. I’d still love QT to double.
The 12 member FOMC which votes on Federal Reserve policy rates very deliberatively and intelligently considered the appropriate policy rate and voted by CONSENSUS to keep raising those rates starting again with a 0.25% upwards spicer to the current very low policy rates.
A nothing-burger. Certainly one of the most boring pressers ever. How many times can Powell say “data dependent” and “broad picture”? I think he was trying to bore everybody to death. Still, I am glad rates are increasing. I am enjoying 5.5% on my 4 to 6 month T-bills.
Perhaps its the audience that refuses to listen to his remarks. Repeat, repeat,repeat….. Would be nice if they simply read Wolf’s column!
The people asking questions seemed quite a bit more idiotic than in past pressers. I was hoping Powell would say “How many times do I have to answer the same gd question?”
It’s nice to be able to walk into a bank and leave with something more lucrative than a lollipop…
(and they didn’t even have lollipops during the pandemic)
According to a quick-thinking guy on CNBC today, that’s a dumb move. Inflation will be down to 2% shortly. When your T-Bills expire in 4 to 6 months, stocks and RE will be 20% higher. You’ll have nowhere to go, because T-Bill rates will be back down to nothing.
He says to risk your wad in the stock market now, or you won’t be able to earn a yield on your investments in the future.
He seemed very confident.
Would that be Jimbo Cramer? Lol
I’m shaking in my boots. /sarc
he needs someone to sell to.
Wolf, what’s your crystal ball say regarding food prices? You know that I feed a large defensive end here, my son, and tomorrow we have a larger offensive tackle bunking in for two-ish weeks. You also know that our budget is flexible. Fine. But what are regular folks going to do? We were in France earlier this month and it’s feeling like if this continues, heads may roll, maybe not Frenchy-style but in some still awful way.
France teenagers college looming I think inflation higher and sticky as you are able to fund teens trips and college .
Over the last few months, food prices have stabilized (at high levels). I think food inflation has run its course for a while. But I don’t expect food prices to drop back where they had been, I don’t expect them to drop at all, though some items have dropped and others have risen. I see lots of specials and discounts again, a sign that price competition is back, and that’s a good thing.
Why wont someone ask him why the Fed continues to hold more than 2 trillion of MBS on the balance sheet when the housing market is so out of whack?
Sell that junk into the markets and allow the markets to return to some semblance of normalcy.
Long term rates going to more higher now. This Fed is not serious about inflation.
Energy inflation is going to come roaring back. The price of oil has reached the top end of the trading range for the past six months and will soon break out to the upside. There is no more strategic reserve oil to dump on the market to keep it down and Saudi Arabia is now an adversary to the US, so look for OPEC to keep production low and drive the price through the roof. And the shale oil production in the US has the lowest number of drills in a long time. Less productive wells are not getting investment. Along with housing inflation, this is going to mean that interest rates need to move even higher.
Why don’t they sell the MBS?
No market demand for MBS w/ 4.5% yield.
Saudi Arabia will not keep production low – China won’t let them. If they want to get out from underneath the USD – they can’t do that w/o Chinese assistance.
And in any case, raising interest rates hasn’t reduced consumer demand in any meaningful way. It has, however, begun to take a toll on firms that want to actually do useful capital investment to grow the real economy.
That seven month plateau should have been higher and lasted longer. But no, and here we are. That chart tells a story. Thanks.
Back then (2019), inflation was BELOW the Fed’s target (per core PCE).
Now inflation is 2.5 TIMES the Fed’s target.
Why is this so hard to get?
S&P 4700 by Labor Day.
Stocks red.
I wasn’t expecting a big move in stocks for a meeting that did not include a dot plot update.
But I’d have to say the interpretation *was* dovish…
– Outsized gains in the Russell 2000 (the sensitive to rate changes)
– Modest rally across the board for US Treasuries
– Outsized gains for financials (on hopes that the yield curve inversion may reduce)
I think there will be significant inflationary winds blowing in a few months – so the less the Fed says right now…the better. An entirely reasonable performance from JPow today.
GREEN says the Russell 2000.
Bigly.
Here’s the real news Powell should be providing to markets in his press conference:
-We’ve seen 20% inflation the past three years. We will preserve those price increases, at all costs. In addition, we will strive to support future inflation of at least 2% going forward. Inflation will run higher than 2% through at least 2025.
-We view QE (money printing) as a valuable tool in response to economic weakness and for ensuring high asset prices. We will use QE again when needed to support asset prices and generate a wealth effect.
-We recognize our policies to suppress interest rates and encourage debt expansion have increased asset prices by 300-500% the past 15 years. We intend to support those high asset prices in the future, even though this will permanently raise the cost of living for younger generations and deny them reasonable investment entry points.
If Jerome Powell and the FED were serious about inflation, they would have raised by 1000 basis points today and announced that they were selling off their entire MBS balance sheet tomorrow. /s
On a serious note, I think the “2% target” is dirty pool at this point. Inflation is theft of labor and stored wealth. There never used to be an “inflation target.” How can an organization charged with maintaining “stable prices” openly aim to increase prices? I would like to understand exactly when this “target” came to be, who came up with it, and how it was allowed.
After the most insane money-printing spectacle in the history of our country, leading to a massive inflation inferno and the most unaffordable housing and autos in history, I would expect the rate hikes to be the fastest in history.
To my eye, while the FED IS doing something, it appears they are tiptoeing around to try to maintain these insane price bubbles everywhere. Even though we’ve been living it for many years now, I still recoil in horror at prices I see on many things.
And the speculators are still at it in droves, not only in the stock market and crypto, but in housing. I just talked to a Realtor who bought another “flip.” In this market. Unreal. There is simply way too much money still sloshing around in the system.
@Depth Charge,
Raising interest rates too quickly would accelerate de-dollarization across the world. A Fed tightening cycle unleashes huge inflation for buyers of the currency.
There has been very little movement in Crypto asset prices of late.
If they sold off all the MBS tomorrow, you’d have hyperinflation in a week as a result of businesses having their loans called and being unable to acquire working capital. They’d be forced to shut down and nothing would be produced.