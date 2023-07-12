Core Services CPI Cools to Still Red-Hot 6.2%, Core CPI to 4.8%. Plunge in Energy Prices Pulls Down Overall CPI to 3.0%. Food Prices Stabilize at Very High Levels

We already know the factors that will make this much tougher going forward.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The “Core” Consumer Price Index rose by a still hot 4.8% in June compared to a year ago, but that was down from an increase of 5.3% in May, according to data by the Bureau of Labor Statistics today. June was the smallest increase since October 2021. As a measure of underlying inflation, core CPI excludes the prices of food and energy products that tend to move wildly in either direction.
Overall CPI rose by 3.0% in June year-over-year, the lowest since March 2021.
The chart shows core CPI (red) and overall CPI (green). The year-over-year plunge in energy prices (-16.7%!) pushed the overall CPI increases below those of core CPI. When energy prices stop plunging on a year-over-year basis, overall CPI will once again be above core CPI.
But it’s getting tougher in the second half because, based on what we know already, no forecasting required:
- Energy prices can’t keep plunging forever; in fact, they ticked up again on a monthly basis.
- The infamous “base effect” will fade next month for the rest of the year. The “base” for today’s year-over-year calculation is the surge of the index through June 2022. But in the second half last year, the index slowed sharply, which will be the lower base going forward, providing for bigger year-over-year increases.
- The notorious “health insurance adjustment” pushed down CPI for health insurance to -24.9% year-over-year, which pushed down the entire medical care CPI to 0%. And this is a biggie. This adjustment ends in September and might swing the other way (more in a moment).
On a month-to-month basis, core CPI increased by 0.16% in June, compared to 0.44% in May, after two monthly increases (red line in the chart below).
The three-month moving average of core CPI rose by 0.33% (blue line), after four monthly increases above 0.4%. This was just below the December value, which had given everyone a lot of hope back then, but was then followed by a series of increases.
Precisely what we’ve seen before: a large change in one month, only to be reversed a month or two later. Now waiting for the bounce.
Energy prices plunged year-over-year, but rose on a monthly basis, on price jumps in gasoline and electricity services.
|CPI for Energy, by Category
|MoM
|YoY
|Overall Energy CPI
|0.6%
|-16.7%
|Gasoline
|1.0%
|-26.5%
|Utility natural gas to home
|-1.7%
|-18.6%
|Electricity service
|0.9%
|5.4%
|Heating oil, propane, kerosene, firewood
|-1.4%
|-28.8%
Here is the CPI for gasoline as index value, not percent-change. It accounts for about half of the total energy CPI. It has been rising for six months:
Core Services inflation (without energy services).
The index for core services (without energy services) increased by 0.25% in June from May, compared to an increase of 0.40% in the prior month (red line). This is where the massive “health insurance adjustment” weighs heavily. It has understated medical care services since October 2022, but it will end in September 2023.
Other items that pushed down core services CPI were airline fares (-18.9% YoY, -8.1% MoM); car and truck rental (-12.4% YoY, -1.4% MoM); video and audio services and cable (-4.3% YoY, -0.5% MoM); and lodging including hotels and motels (-2.3% MoM, but +5.0% YoY).
Year-over-year, the core services CPI jumped by a still red-hot 6.2%, compared to 6.6% in May. February had marked a 40-year record of 7.3%.
Nearly two-thirds of consumer spending goes into services:
|Major Services without Energy
|Weight in CPI
|MoM
|YoY
|Services without Energy
|62.2%
|0.3%
|6.2%
|Airline fares
|0.6%
|-8.1%
|-18.9%
|Motor vehicle insurance
|2.6%
|1.7%
|16.9%
|Motor vehicle maintenance & repair
|1.1%
|1.3%
|12.7%
|Pet services, including veterinary
|0.6%
|0.5%
|10.4%
|Food services (food away from home)
|4.8%
|0.4%
|7.7%
|Rent of primary residence
|7.5%
|0.5%
|8.3%
|Owner’s equivalent of rent
|25.4%
|0.4%
|7.8%
|Postage & delivery services
|0.1%
|0.3%
|6.4%
|Hotels, motels, etc.
|1.0%
|-2.3%
|5.0%
|Recreation services, admission, movies, concerts, sports events
|3.1%
|0.5%
|5.9%
|Other personal services (dry-cleaning, haircuts, legal services…)
|1.4%
|0.2%
|6.5%
|Video and audio services, cable
|1.0%
|-0.5%
|-4.3%
|Water, sewer, trash collection services
|1.1%
|0.4%
|5.7%
|Medical care services & insurance
|6.5%
|-0.8%
|0.0%
|Education and communication services
|4.9%
|-0.3%
|2.4%
|Tenants’ & Household insurance
|0.4%
|0.3%
|1.0%
|Car and truck rental
|0.1%
|-1.4%
|-12.4%
The “health insurance mega-adjustment” understates CPI, core CPI, services CPI, and Medical Services CPI through September.
BLS undertakes annual adjustments in how it estimates the costs of health insurance and then spreads those adjustments over the following 12 months. Normally, the adjustment isn’t big, but for the prior 12 months through September 2022, CPI overstated health insurance inflation (+28% yoy in September 2022). That overstatement is being adjusted away every month since October 2022 (more here), and will continue through September 2023.
Then there will be a new adjustment coming in October for the next 12 months. In the past, those adjustments tended to swing in the opposite direction, as you can see in the chart below.
The Fed’s favored inflation measure, the core PCE price index collects health insurance inflation via a different method and doesn’t suffer these adjustments.
The CPI for housing as a service (“shelter”).
The CPI for housing is based primarily on two rent factors: “Rent of primary residence” (weight: 7.6% of total CPI) and “Owner’s equivalent rent of residences” or OER (weight: 25.5% of total CPI).
“Rent of primary residence”: +0.47% for June, +8.3% year-over-year (red in the chart below). Over the past three months, the monthly increases amount to annual rate of 5.8%.
The survey follows the same large group of rental houses and apartments over time and tracks what tenants, who come and go, are actually paying in these units.
Owners’ equivalent rent: +0.45% for June, +7.8% year-over-year (green). This is based on what a large group of homeowners estimates their home would rent for.
“Asking rents.” The Zillow Observed Rent Index (ZORI) and other private-sector rent indices track “asking rents,” which are advertised rents of vacant units on the market. The ZORI’s huge spike in 2021 through mid-2022 never fully made it into the CPI indices because rentals don’t turn over that much, and not many people actually ended up paying those spiking asking rents.
In late 2022, asking rents began to dip in dollar-terms. But this year, the ZORI rose again and has been hitting new records in dollar-terms since April.
The chart below shows the OER (green, left scale) as index values, not percent change; and the ZORI (red, right scale) as index in dollars.
The left and right axes are set so that they increase each by 50% to keep the proportional increase of both lines in sync, with the ZORI up by 45% since 2017 and the OER up by 30%:
Rent inflation vs. home-price inflation: The Case-Shiller Home Price Index (purple) is experiencing what are largely seasonal upticks, similar to the seasonal upticks this time of the year in other years, even during Housing Bust 1.
The red line represents the OER. Both lines are index values set to 100 in the year 2000:
Durable goods prices stabilize at very high levels.
The CPI for durable goods, after a huge spike in late 2020 through 2021, has essentially moved up and down along a flat line since January 2022. In June: -0.3% for the month, -0.8% for the year.
The chart of the index value shows the sideways movement, with the June value being roughly the same as the January 2021 value. In other words, it seems to be normalizing at these very high levels, including the slight downward trend that the durables goods CPI has had going back many years:
|Durable goods by category
|MoM
|YoY
|Durable goods overall
|-0.3%
|-0.8%
|Used vehicles
|-0.5%
|-5.2%
|New vehicles
|0.0%
|4.1%
|Information technology (computers, smartphones, etc.)
|0.1%
|-7.7%
|Sporting goods (bicycles, equipment, etc.)
|-0.3%
|-0.9%
|Household furnishings (furniture, appliances, floor coverings, tools)
|-0.4%
|3.2%
Used vehicles CPI, seasonally adjusted dipped by 0.5% for the month, after two massive monthly spikes. Year-over-year, it fell by 5.2%.
Not seasonally adjusted, the used vehicle CPI rose by 1.2% in June from May, the fourth increase in a row.
The chart shows the index value, seasonally adjusted (green) and not seasonally adjusted (red). This is one of the most confounding charts in terms of the sheer pricing turmoil that persists to this day, with these huge ups and downs:
New vehicle CPI dipped just a hair for the month, the third month in a row of timid dips, amid growing supply, still sky-high prices, higher incentives, and strong demand, and amid big price cuts by Tesla and other EV makers, after the stunning surge in prices over the past two years that had been a mix of higher MSRPs, odious addendum stickers, and the near-elimination of incentives.
Year-over-year, the index increased 4.1%, the smallest since May 2021.
This chart of the index value shows just how little of the stunning price increase has been reversed – essentially nothing – and that the index appears to be normalizing at very high levels with a small downward trend:
Food inflation.
The CPI for “food at home” – food bought at stores and markets – was unchanged in June from May. And over the past four months, it has inched down just a tiny bit, after what for many households had been a devastating spike in food prices.
Year-over-year, the CPI for food at home rose by 4.7%, the smallest increase since September 2021. Since February 2021, the index has spiked by 23.5%, and that little flat spot at the top isn’t much help, but at least food prices have stopped surging. The table below shows the major food categories, some where prices actually dropped, and others where prices still or again rose:
|Food at home by category
|MoM
|YoY
|Overall Food at home
|0.0%
|4.7%
|Cereals and cereal products
|0.1%
|8.8%
|Beef and veal
|0.4%
|2.7%
|Pork
|-1.9%
|-3.8%
|Poultry
|0.8%
|1.4%
|Fish and seafood
|0.8%
|-0.9%
|Eggs
|-7.3%
|-7.9%
|Dairy and related products
|-0.3%
|2.7%
|Fresh fruits
|1.0%
|0.3%
|Fresh vegetables
|0.7%
|2.1%
|Juices and nonalcoholic drinks
|-0.2%
|8.6%
|Coffee
|-0.6%
|3.3%
|Fats and oils
|-0.5%
|8.7%
|Baby food & formula
|-1.3%
|7.5%
|Alcoholic beverages at home
|-0.2%
|3.2%
Thanks, Wolf, for your work on this. From all the headlines and first few sentences in the finance press, you’d think the Fed’s work is done. Just wow.
+1
Amen to this, just by looking at today’s market action and all the headlines you would be forgiven to think we are now in a deflationary environment than a slightly cool still red-hot inflation environment.
Sadly this won’t make bulls like Tom Lee come out with a proclamation inflation is dead, load up on the stock market now before it goes to the moon..lol
Nasdaq rallied 35% for year, now going to 40%. Poor short sellers who believed in Fed QT!
I wouldn’t say poor for now until if and when the market crash…for now they are the heros, not us cautious type
It’s all rainbows and unicorns in the news today. I never thought I’d live to see the day where high inflation is celebrated as some sort of accomplishment.
Just wait al little, we will be celebrating hyperinflation woth 20% daily rallies on Nasdaq. Yes, stocks do rally (inflate) with hyperinflation. For proof check other countries whose currencies were crushed.
After all, it’s just Fugazi!
Wishful thinking on the part of Wallstreet as always.
Well, wishful thinking is enough. All the hyped QT hasn’t even cut the reverse repo from $2 trillion. There is just too much liquidity out there, so make a wish and Poof!
Uncle Sam went all in on his Casino a few years ago. So while everything else breaks down behind the scenes (mainstreet), the casino (wallstreet) will shine and glitter.
Reserves are down $1 trillion. RRPs are down about $200 billion. Combined $1.2 trillion. They’re both liabilities on the Fed’s balance sheet, and both represent liquidity. QT does precisely that. And it has been expected.
Either we’re going to see one hell of a lack effect one that we have never seen before or maybe this time is different….wishful thinking turns into a reality and then it becomes soft to no landing….crazier things have happened…latter is probably the case
Well, according to the WSJ’s Real Time Economics this morning, we solved inflation back in May. The problem is just that the US measures inflation wrong, we need to adopt the European model:
“If core inflation came in just below 3%, the Federal Reserve would breathe a huge sigh of relief, stocks would head to the races and consumers could relax about the rising cost of living. It isn’t merely a dream: Measure U.S. price changes the way Europe does, and inflation was already there in May. [SNIP] Europe’s measure, known as HICP, doesn’t include the imaginary cost of what a homeowner would pay to rent their house, which makes up about a third of the U.S. core CPI. Known as “owners’ equivalent rent” or imputed rent, the measure has long had its critics. Exclude something that no one actually pays and core inflation’s looking basically fine.”
So there you have it, remove the imaginary stuff, we can pivot, and we can all go back to living in our world of glee and unicorn farts.
And the MSM wonders why we no longer trust them.
Excelent article, like always.
“The “health insurance mega-adjustment” understates CPI, core CPI, services CPI, and Medical Services CPI through September.
BLS undertakes annual adjustments in how it estimates the costs of health insurance and then spreads those adjustments over the following 12 months.”
Wolf, do you think that this number is being deliberately manipulated to keep the stock market happy with these silly rally stories? Premiums have gone up everywhere I have looked for all friends, family, and coworkers. Ours have been going up steadily and the benefits in the opposite direction: dental, vision, and our main health insurance. In some cases a big deductible as well before we get anything.
Anecdotally, we had a dog bite incident late on the weekend and the hospital told us to avoid the emergency room because it would cost so much, and advised us to look at other treatment options.
“…do you think that this number is being deliberately manipulated to keep the stock market happy with these silly rally stories?”
No. The health insurance adjustment drives me nuts, but it started in Oct 2022 and has been the same thing every month, like clockwork. I explained it back then in greater detail:
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/11/10/services-inflation-spiked-to-second-highest-in-4-decades-would-have-hit-new-high-if-not-slowed-by-biggest-ever-adjustment-of-health-insurance-cpi/
The issue is that it is very difficult to price health insurance because it’s not just the premium: everything changes, the deductibles, the copays, the drug formulary, the treatments, what’s covered, what isn’t, etc. It changes from location to location, from person to person. This is a well-known issue, and if you have ever tried to compare different health insurance apples to apples, you’ll see that you cannot.
If you cannot price it apples to apples, you also cannot figure the price changes.
So the BLS came up with a different system a long time ago that gets around that issue, but covid totally messed up that system. So in 2021 through Sep 2022, that system over-estimated health insurance inflation, and the health insurance CPI topped out at 28% in Sep 2022. That was clearly too high, and it caused part of the spike in CPI a year ago. Then the way the system figures health insurance CPI swung back the other way, for a huge adjustment that they spread in regular increments over 12 months.
We’ll only have three more months of this thing, and then it will be over. This also means we’re going to get some bad “surprises” in core and services CPI in the fall when this thing swings back.
Well, judging from all the new hospitals I’m seeing built with Las Vegas type glitz and glamour, it is apparent someone is making a lot of money over and above what is required to deliver healthcare.
The surprises are what keep me up at night.
One of my friends kid was taken to alcohol overdose in 5 mile ambulance ride to emergency. They did some basic test and let the kid go after 5 hours.
The total bill was $10K. Yes inflation is slowing down :-)
Thanks, Wolf. Brutal inflation numbers guaranteed the rest of the year yet we see the stupidity of longer-duration Treasury “investors” in the wake of today’s CPI release. They never learn.
Services inflation still looks stuck.
As for energy prices, not sure where the BLS gets its numbers when prices at the pump here on the Left coast are higher than a year ago. Perhaps the numbers are being generated by AI bots?
Natural gas is 2.6, last summer it was 9.6. Natural gas flowing to the LPG export facilities has been limited due to maintenance.
Gas prices have stabilized here in far NoCal. Gas is still around $5.55 pr gal give or take up to 10 cents on most days for the past year or so. Our closest reasonable grocery stores/shopping centers are also 70 miles away. I don’t think there are any electric car charging stations for 70 miles either.
Thanks WR.
Looking at the first graph, it looks like inflation is indeed going down quite a lot.
I am sure FED and Govt would come out and declare victory in progress.
More pause , then rate cuts then QE coming to USA to help the wealthy by FED.
Only thing I have seen deflating is eggs and milk
No reason for QE or rate cuts when the economy is doing fine, but we’ve seen the bastards do it time and time again. I certainly hope you are wrong.
jon,
“…then rate cuts then QE coming to USA to help the wealthy by FED.”
The “QE coming” part is your latest meme that you just keep repeating and repeating until your comments get figured out by my Nvidia-AI-powered troll gigafilter. It’s kind of silly. There won’t be QE unless there is a huge problem. But the huge problem now is inflation.
The Fed doesn’t need QE to stimulate when it can cut from 5.5% to 2.5% over 4 meetings, by which time a recession will have long blown over and inflation will be surging again. This is a different ballgame now. Back to the good old times of higher rates and higher inflation, which is much easier to deal with for the Fed with its classic rate hikes.
I get a pretty good feeling that the Fed has figured out now that QE wasn’t such a great idea.
Whatever FED is doing is not enough.
I am not saying this, but the intent of your articles are saying this.
The partial title of few of your articles are:
Core Services CPI Cools to Still Red-Hot 6.2%, Core CPI to 4.8%.
End of Easy Money: Financial Conditions Loosen Again for Junk-Rated Companies.
Americans Still in No Mood for Recession: New Vehicle Sales Jump 17.5% in Q2 YoY as Inventories Normalize after Shortages
Looking at your articles, it looks like, from your perspective, the economy is still red hot, inflation is still high.
Fed has been fighting inflation for last 1 year plus. It simply means that they have not done enough.
They had no reason to pause last month. But they did pause.
It simply means that FED think inflation is under control based on their action.
If inflation is really this hot with hot economy, then FED should hike by 50 bps.
I can tell you, after few years , FED balance sheet would be much higher than what they have today.
I know you have lot of faith on FED but I believe their actions, not words.
Also, lot of people bring out that fastest ever rate hike. But the fact is: fastest ever rate cuts and largest QE in 2020/21/22 .
Based on your articles citing still hot inflation, job market and economy, whatever FED has done so far, has not made much impact.
Another fine interpretation by Wolf. The Fed only cares about Core PCE anyway. I did notice a chart showing real wages went positive for the first time in forever. Could be bullshit.
Given the structural issues of CPI — including the “health insurance adjustment,” which drives me nuts — I have a lot more respect for core PCE. And I understand now why the Fed relies more on it.
I used to disparage core PCE because it systematically underestimates inflation. But when you know that and when you put that aside, it works a lot better than CPI in showing the trends.
Would be good if Core PCE would include home value as well, it probably will paint even a more accurate picture, especially in ridiculous markets like the West coast.
Wile E Coyote now hovering in the air.
Just that waiting to look down period now.
Again…..convenient points that most MSM and FOMO gospel preachers tend to forget or willingly ignore…guess next month, proof will be in the pudding as they say… better tell those moon boys to come up with some other reason why we are now entering the next stage of a decade long bull market…
“The infamous “base effect” will fade next month for the rest of the year. The “base” for today’s year-over-year calculation is the surge of the index through June 2022. But in the second half last year, the index slowed sharply, which will be the lower base going forward, providing for bigger year-over-year increases.
The notorious “health insurance adjustment” pushed down CPI for health insurance to -24.9% year-over-year, which pushed down the entire medical care CPI to 0%. And this is a biggie. This adjustment ends in September and might swing the other way (more in a moment).”
OER vs Case Shiller is still my fav graph… home prices are still way too high and rents are still way too low.
The markets will determine when housing prices are too high, and in most markets housing prices are adjusting accordingly with many housing prices falling significantly. In other markets such as high-end Southern California properties, housing prices are rising accordingly.
Awaiting the base year upwards bump in the CPI later this year. Still awaiting the replenishing of the oil fields.
Case Schiller shows “largely seasonal upticks, similar to the seasonal upticks this time of the year.”
For a solid decade, these upticks showed a clear ratchet effect where the previous slow-season low prices were never seen again in the ZIRP days. Will be interesting to see what that chart looks like in 2030. My vote is a 70s style nominal trajectory through the 2nd half of the 2020’s. Boomers live longer than their parents did and very few have a reason to downsize if it means selling into a still high-priced market with higher interest rates… No financial gain from downsizing. We’ll see some minor hikes and pauses. A Fed balance sheet that sorta goes nowhere dancing up and down every time a couple of banks get into trouble. That is until more than a few banks buckle or something currently unknown blows up big and we go back to thinking we’re turning Japanese enough to print some more money when we need to cover ever-increasing government deficits.
I see the 10-year yield is back down well below 4% on today’s “good” cpi news… This post-pandemic economy never ceases to puzzle me.
My gut feeling is that if the FED does not raise this meeting, there will be no more hikes and the next rate change will be a cut. These guys don’t want to hike, they want to cut. They are the money-printers. This era will go down as the worst central bank failure in the history of the world.
At this rate, still quite a long time for Core PCE to hit 2%.
Don’t forget the expectation of a ‘bounce,’ so yea…
“Let it run hot” is alive and well. Powell showed his hand with the premature “pause.” Of course, all of the moneyed special interests, media and politicians will laud him for his prowess, while the working class and the poor are financially skewered by inflation.
Depth Charge-
Sort of a subject change but a UPS strike would definitely rattle the cage a bit.
The market has finally priced out rate cuts for the remainder of 2023. (Still expectations for multiple cuts in 2024, though.)
Where’s Wolf’s “Gas Station from Hell”? Haven’t seen it in while. Noticed crude oil prices have jumped up in the last week.
I should take another photo. Last time I actually looked, it was still over $5. I don’t think it every went below $5. That’s sort of the floor, it seems.
Wolf,
Were you surprised by the rally in bonds after the CPI release?
In reviewing the core CPI, a reading of 4.8% didn’t seem to be cause for a rally.
Also, XLE and oil started to rally on the release, which would be inconsistent with a sustained move down in energy prices, which would be the only logical way to see a move down given the persistence in services inflation.
Any insights on what is going on with the bond market?
> Any insights on what is going on with the bond market?
You are a big [x] insto overseas, and got a bunch of dollar income and even more dollar liabilities, got cleaned out in march with us bank exposure.
What you gonna do for short term liquidity if your __unsecured deposits__ all tied up that you were hoping to use as starting leg collateral in a xccy swap? Hope that Jerome pulls another one out of hat weeks later? lol
OK– but why would you buy long duration treasuries to fix short duration liquidity issues?
Given that more long dated treasuries are coming on the market later this summer, would be hard to collateralize them for liquidity purposes.
> Given that more long dated treasuries are coming on the market later this summer, would be hard to collateralize them for liquidity purposes.
That’s a joke right? Tell me this, in an emergency, would you prefer a 10y bond credited to you on some account you don’t control that can/has been rehpothicated north of 6x during bank accounting periods to regulators (and way higher when its not that time, but you wouldn’t know anyways because you as a client will never have access to this data) or the thing from the indirect you hired sent to you? Now look at it from the perspective of any of the 44 big clearing houses clarusft[dot]com may even talk about in their ccpview all over the world. Would they prefer that 10 year credit or something that could be sent to them in t+3 that’s “unencumbered” (to put lipstick on a pig) before they start backdating liquidations for preferred clients, workouts for so-so, and zero’d for the rest?
Got Collateral,
Not sure I am following.
Why would you go with a 10 year treasury when you could do something shorter (higher yield, lower risk) if you are looking to use it as potential collateral for short term liquidity?
This whole argument sounds a lot like what got SVB and First Republic into trouble.
Nothing surprises me anymore, LOL.
Overall, inflation is slowing but in fits and starts. No interest rate hikes, but maybe more jawboning.
No significant, if any, rate reductions well into next year. No more QE. QT will have to slow or stop as economy slows.
Lot’s of continued bankruptcies and alphabet soup rescue plans.
Food prices have been PLUNGING at the stores here in Southern California over the past few weeks as people simply refused to buy much at the higher price and there are sensational deals now on almost everything. We just bought 15 pounds of boneless chicken breast for $1.99 per pound at Ralphs (Kroger) along with a 10 pound pork should roast for $8.14 which is less than $1 per pound.
Short-lived rally. Momentum should change with the seasonal inflection point on 7/21/23.
This rally started last year October.
why do you think this is short lived rally.
The real bulk of the services inflation is housing with rent and 3x more weight owners equivalent rent (“real estate market”). The only thing that cools off the “real estate market” (pawn shop of the middle class) is interest rates. The current mortgage rate compared to the late 1970s and 1980s would have been a gift from God and considered “stimulative.” Articles one can find say that today’s inflation rate would be much higher if calculated with the same methodology. The interest rates are the problem right there, that literally get lip service at a laughable 0.25% every 3 months if we are lucky.
I am just going to say it: if these foreigners sell their treasuries (direct interest rate reset) and geopolitical pressure is on the dollar and by extension the Federal Reserve (indirect rate reset) is the only way the Federal Reserve will have a “check and balance.”
A breath of fresh air after the barrage of celebratory financial media reporting the demise of inflation. The not-so-subtle implication being “Message to Fed: More easy money!”.
Ironic to celebrate a supposed end to the loss of dollar purchasing power with a renewed surge … those things priced in real time – stocks, bonds, commodities – all higher, reflecting the leading edge of a renewed loss in the purchasing power of the unit we’re pricing them in. Any temptation to conclude that the Fed’s work is done has it exactly backwards.
Who owns the media?
Finster,
“stocks, bonds, commodities – all higher, reflecting the leading edge of a renewed loss in the purchasing power of the unit we’re pricing them in. Any temptation to conclude that the Fed’s work is done has it exactly backwards.”
Exactly! Dollar down big the last 2 weeks and miners and commodities up.
The CEO of Rio Tinto said on Bloomberg Monday that we have to mine as much copper as has ever been mined to meet current energy transition goals. Also that one big windmill has over 200 tons of steel in it.
Inflation Reduction Act, Chips and Science Bill, and Infrastructure Bill are all throwing long term fuel on this! Inflation is going to be with us for a very very long time.
My investments are betting on inflation.
A mushroom management philosophy prescribing to the theory that to best motivate your employees, you must at all times: keep them in dark and feed them shit. CNN, MSNBC, and Bloomberg constant rants for the all clear Inflation is OVER dance. I hope that the Fed has the guts to continue raising interest rates. It will be impossible to get rid of all the puff and fluff in US economy, I await further demise of crypto currency Ponzi schemes and over leveraged banks. US consumer appeals to the idiot box, keep shopping and spending, high stakes poker in households to keep raising debt ceiling. Lower income groups have started communal living, planting gardens, and taking advantage of all the free things in life money can’t buy.
When they claim health insurance is down YoY, you know the numbers are cooked. Who still believes their adjustments have any integrity?
Our insurance is way up. Health and auto.
Anecdotally, my employer emailed everyone saying the health insurance cost kicking back in Jan 2023 went up 5%, but they were not going to shift it onto employees so our paycheck deductions are unchanged from last year. My auto ins company (maxed out liability coverage here in FL due to ridiculous drivers and lawyers with billboards everywhere) sent me a new bill last week for newer rate and it went up under 5%. A lot less of an increase than the past 2 years where I literally called them asking what happened as it was a big jump at the time.
I’m trying to find anything that’s not way up in my life. The sad thing is that I am no longer supporting my favorite local restaurants. The prices are just completely detached from economic reality. The portions are smaller, the prices WAY higher. Many will probably fold.
We need deflation – MASSIVE deflation in everything.
Property and fire insurance in California.. In many rural areas it’s no longer obtainable except through the state and those rates are very high.
Yet I still see rotting shacks with Tyvec siding going on the market with obnoxious prices.
My Plan G supplemental insurance (Medigap as it’s also called) sent me a premium notice increase of 15% this last week. Yeah, explain that one to me..
My insurance broker friend said that’s a typical increase around here now.
Us retirees are getting pasted from all sides with large increases in cost. I don’t know who the hell is paying up for all the new cars on the road around here, but it sure isn’t a retiree.
So many food items have doubled in the last two years so it’s nice to know prices are “Stabilizing” at these levels, right? I believe a family of three or more needs an income of at least $100k now to feel (lower) middle class.
Everyone keeps talking about what the Fed is gonna do but with the government pumping 2 trillion$ yearly deficits, jobs will be here and the same few will still be getting filthy rich.
Vitally important to remember that. Whenever people joyfully proclaim that “inflation has gone down!” it just means that the purchasing power of the dollars you worked for, which have been permanently decimated, aren’t being decimated again for the time being. Break out the champagne!
Inflation is basically euphemism for currency devaluation.
Good work. Always a joy to read such fine analysis.
The dollar broke down thru massive support today based on expectations for lower rates. We shall see what the Brics announce in August.
Oil looks explosive.
Given the sluggish nature of any response from the FOMC…….the time period from 2021 to 2025 might go down as one humdinger.
Instead of stagflation……….rocketflation.
A booming economy with high inflation.
The fed does not seem to accept that the millennial generation (largest in history) is now earning and spending historic amounts. The rates (unless the FOMC is replaced with competent, honest economists) are not going to stop them……when you need a house…..you need a house.
The stagecoach horses are at full gallop and the stagecoach driver was left at the station.
A dollar collected on Jan 2021 is now worth $0.86 due to accumulated inflation’s relentless march forward.
Accumulated inflation needs a Wolf chart as very little is discussed on the parasitic effect of “AI” over time. I read a recent estimate that the average middle class family now spends $8,000 more per year on average to continue the same lifestyle, due to “accumulated inflation” since the pandemic.
Tom Lee is a Fear Monger.
Cue the Market Rally.
1) CPI. All items minus shelter in US city average : 0.7% y/y. The downtrend is down. It might cross zero and breach 2020 low, for COLA.
2) Shelter stalled at 7% y/y. The positively biased C/S might be more negative next reading.
3) Housing units under construction 5+ units is up 15.9% y/y to 978K, a new all time high.
4) There are 17 million rented homes plus eleven million vacant units.
5) Wall street is the largest landlord. If wall street whales decide to dump their housing inventory they will send the keys to their CMBS investors, flooding the markets with tens of thousands units.