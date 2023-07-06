Americans Still in No Mood for Recession: New Vehicle Sales Jump 17.5% in Q2 YoY as Inventories Normalize after Shortages

Incentives jump but still below normal. Average Transaction Price and Average Listing Price stuck at ridiculous levels.

Automakers have now reported deliveries for June and/or for Q2. They were up by a lot. The inventory shortages that dogged the industry in 2021 and 2022 are abating for most brands, and some brands are overstocked. Automakers are once again piling on incentives and offering special financing rates. Adios odious addendum stickers. Dealers are making deals, and so Americans are piling into dealerships once again. Sales compared to the same period a year ago:

General Motors, Q2: +19%

Ford, Q2: +11%

Toyota, June +14.9%

FCA (part of Stellantis), Q2: +6%

Hyundai, Q2: +14%

Honda, Q2: +45%

Kia, June: + 8.3%; first half: +18%.

Total sales of new cars, SUVs, vans, and pickup trucks in Q2 by all automakers jumped by 17.5% year-over-year, to 4.10 million vehicles, the highest since Q2 2021. These are deliveries to end users, either by dealers to their customers, or by automakers directly to large fleets, such as rental fleets.

New vehicle inventories begin to normalize: overstocked here, out-of-stock there.

Starting in early 2021, chip shortages and large-scale production cuts were triggering new-vehicle inventory shortages across the industry that crushed sales. Those shortages have been abating, and dealers are restocking, and customers are flocking to them to buy once again.

Inventories of new vehicles on dealer lots or in transit rose to 1.96 million vehicles by the beginning of June, up by 73% year-over-year, the highest since April 2021, and double compared to the out-of-stock period in mid and late 2021, according to data from Cox Automotive.

By comparison, in 2019, new vehicle inventory averaged 3.66 million vehicles. But dealers were overstocked back then:

Days’ supply almost back to “healthy.” At the beginning of June, supply rose to 55 days. Over the past six months, supply has hovered in the 54-59-day range, while 60 days is considered “healthy.” By comparison, in 2019, supply averaged 90 days, when the industry was overstocked (which was a good time to buy a vehicle amid huge incentives and discounts).

Some brands have vehicles coming out of their ears: Jeep started June with over 150 days’ supply, followed by Infiniti (119 days). Ram, Jaguar, Chrysler, Buick, and Lincoln all had over 100 days’ supply, according to Cox Automotive. Mini and Dodge had over 90 days’ supply.

A bunch of brands had normal supply at the beginning of June including Ford with about 70 days, GMC with 60 days, Nissan with 58 days, Chevrolet with 50 days.

But supply was still very tight for a few brands. Toyota, Honda, Lexus, and Kia had 30 days’ supply or less. Toyota’s Corolla and Highlander and Honda’s Civic had the lowest supply of just 21 days, which are essentially out-of-stock levels.

Incentives up, prices stuck.

Incentives are coming back. The average incentive spending by automakers per vehicle rose to $1,798 in June, nearly double the amount a year ago, with leases having relatively lower incentives, according to J.D. Power.

Incentive spending as a percent of MSRP rose to 3.9% in June. But back in 2019, when the industry was overstocked, incentive spending reached 10% of MSRP.

The average transaction price (ATP) was roughly unchanged year-over-year at nearly $46,000 in June. The chart below shows Decembers (the seasonal highs) and Junes.

Part of the absurd increases of the ATP in 2021 and 2022 was caused by automakers’ prioritization of higher-end models and trim packages to make up in dollar sales (revenues) what they were losing in volume (number of vehicles) due to the shortages. This shift in mix is now reverting, which lowers the ATP. In addition, the bigger incentive spend also lowers the ATP.

The average new vehicle listing price in May, at $47,172, was up 4% year-over-year, with a slight down-trend in recent months (the dip early this year was seasonal).

Pent-up demand may put a damper on those recession hopes.

Over the seven quarters that the chip shortages hit vehicle inventories and sales (from Q2 2021 through Q1 2023), automakers sold 24.1 million vehicles. But over the equivalent seven-quarter period just before the pandemic, automakers sold 30.1 million vehicles.

So retail customers and fleets (especially rental fleets!) bought 6 million fewer vehicles over this seven-quarter period than over the equivalent period before the pandemic. Instead of buying a new vehicle, they kept what they had for a while longer. And this creates pent-up demand in future years. We see this after every deep downturn in the auto industry. It’s a slow process, but it happens.

Many people and companies have waited for a long time to buy a new vehicle. Frustrated by the rip-off addendum stickers, out-of-stock dealers, and long waiting lists, consumers and businesses went on buyers’ strike. They had the money, and rates were low, but they didn’t buy because there was either nothing to buy, or it was a rip-off.

The situation is now normalizing, and buyers are coming out of the woodwork. This will be the first time that the US economy is widely hoped-for to enter a recession – we’ve been watching and waiting for it for over a year – while pent-up demand for new vehicles is fueling sales, and that is another factor that contradicts the recession scenario and might put a damper on those recession hopes.

