Americans Still in No Mood for Recession: New Vehicle Sales Jump 17.5% in Q2 YoY as Inventories Normalize after Shortages

Incentives jump but still below normal. Average Transaction Price and Average Listing Price stuck at ridiculous levels.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Automakers have now reported deliveries for June and/or for Q2. They were up by a lot. The inventory shortages that dogged the industry in 2021 and 2022 are abating for most brands, and some brands are overstocked. Automakers are once again piling on incentives and offering special financing rates. Adios odious addendum stickers. Dealers are making deals, and so Americans are piling into dealerships once again. Sales compared to the same period a year ago:
- General Motors, Q2: +19%
- Ford, Q2: +11%
- Toyota, June +14.9%
- FCA (part of Stellantis), Q2: +6%
- Hyundai, Q2: +14%
- Honda, Q2: +45%
- Kia, June: + 8.3%; first half: +18%.
Total sales of new cars, SUVs, vans, and pickup trucks in Q2 by all automakers jumped by 17.5% year-over-year, to 4.10 million vehicles, the highest since Q2 2021. These are deliveries to end users, either by dealers to their customers, or by automakers directly to large fleets, such as rental fleets.
New vehicle inventories begin to normalize: overstocked here, out-of-stock there.
Starting in early 2021, chip shortages and large-scale production cuts were triggering new-vehicle inventory shortages across the industry that crushed sales. Those shortages have been abating, and dealers are restocking, and customers are flocking to them to buy once again.
Inventories of new vehicles on dealer lots or in transit rose to 1.96 million vehicles by the beginning of June, up by 73% year-over-year, the highest since April 2021, and double compared to the out-of-stock period in mid and late 2021, according to data from Cox Automotive.
By comparison, in 2019, new vehicle inventory averaged 3.66 million vehicles. But dealers were overstocked back then:
Days’ supply almost back to “healthy.” At the beginning of June, supply rose to 55 days. Over the past six months, supply has hovered in the 54-59-day range, while 60 days is considered “healthy.” By comparison, in 2019, supply averaged 90 days, when the industry was overstocked (which was a good time to buy a vehicle amid huge incentives and discounts).
Some brands have vehicles coming out of their ears: Jeep started June with over 150 days’ supply, followed by Infiniti (119 days). Ram, Jaguar, Chrysler, Buick, and Lincoln all had over 100 days’ supply, according to Cox Automotive. Mini and Dodge had over 90 days’ supply.
A bunch of brands had normal supply at the beginning of June including Ford with about 70 days, GMC with 60 days, Nissan with 58 days, Chevrolet with 50 days.
But supply was still very tight for a few brands. Toyota, Honda, Lexus, and Kia had 30 days’ supply or less. Toyota’s Corolla and Highlander and Honda’s Civic had the lowest supply of just 21 days, which are essentially out-of-stock levels.
Incentives up, prices stuck.
Incentives are coming back. The average incentive spending by automakers per vehicle rose to $1,798 in June, nearly double the amount a year ago, with leases having relatively lower incentives, according to J.D. Power.
Incentive spending as a percent of MSRP rose to 3.9% in June. But back in 2019, when the industry was overstocked, incentive spending reached 10% of MSRP.
The average transaction price (ATP) was roughly unchanged year-over-year at nearly $46,000 in June. The chart below shows Decembers (the seasonal highs) and Junes.
Part of the absurd increases of the ATP in 2021 and 2022 was caused by automakers’ prioritization of higher-end models and trim packages to make up in dollar sales (revenues) what they were losing in volume (number of vehicles) due to the shortages. This shift in mix is now reverting, which lowers the ATP. In addition, the bigger incentive spend also lowers the ATP.
The average new vehicle listing price in May, at $47,172, was up 4% year-over-year, with a slight down-trend in recent months (the dip early this year was seasonal).
Pent-up demand may put a damper on those recession hopes.
Over the seven quarters that the chip shortages hit vehicle inventories and sales (from Q2 2021 through Q1 2023), automakers sold 24.1 million vehicles. But over the equivalent seven-quarter period just before the pandemic, automakers sold 30.1 million vehicles.
So retail customers and fleets (especially rental fleets!) bought 6 million fewer vehicles over this seven-quarter period than over the equivalent period before the pandemic. Instead of buying a new vehicle, they kept what they had for a while longer. And this creates pent-up demand in future years. We see this after every deep downturn in the auto industry. It’s a slow process, but it happens.
Many people and companies have waited for a long time to buy a new vehicle. Frustrated by the rip-off addendum stickers, out-of-stock dealers, and long waiting lists, consumers and businesses went on buyers’ strike. They had the money, and rates were low, but they didn’t buy because there was either nothing to buy, or it was a rip-off.
The situation is now normalizing, and buyers are coming out of the woodwork. This will be the first time that the US economy is widely hoped-for to enter a recession – we’ve been watching and waiting for it for over a year – while pent-up demand for new vehicles is fueling sales, and that is another factor that contradicts the recession scenario and might put a damper on those recession hopes.
What is the cost of a vehicle to manufacturer (parts and labor and I guess transportation) relative to its MSRP, on average. Is this information available anywhere for a specific model? What’s the average mark-up and is this available for a specific model anywhere? Manufacturers can say their MSRP is anything. They can hike the MSRP, and then lower the price, and say the vehicle is on sale, like they do with food in supermarket sales.
There’s going to be a shit-pot of slightly-used vehicles for sale in the very near future…
That would be welcome. But right now, there is a shortage of used vehicles because rental fleets couldn’t buy the supply of vehicles they wanted in 2021 and 2022, and they kept what they had, and so there are fewer rental units feeding into the used vehicle market. Rental fleets normally buy 2-3 million new vehicles a year, and a year or two later, they flow into the used vehicle market. This has been curtailed for two years. Used vehicle inventory is close to 1 million vehicles below normal — and prices have shot higher over the past three months, which is not good.
not sure if rental companies have same inventory with Uber being dominant now.
I sure hope so. 220,000+ miles on my 2003 Nissan pickup. I’m not your typical American… I’m afraid to spend money!
Hopefully car prices will keep on rising.
Why would you hope for that?
He either forgot the /s or he is selling cars.
Here in central Florida a few miles from Disney, 3+ million dollar homes are selling in days while the drone of Lamborghini engines in the distance is a constant. A rolls Royce, Ferrari, or other exotic is common in what 20 years ago were just upper middle class homes. Themeparks and stores are packed…no signs of recession.
At the same time, As of January 2021, 37.9 million Americans lived in poverty, accounting for 11.6% of the total population, according to the latest report from the United States Census Bureau. That’s despite the fact that America ranks first as the richest nation in the world in terms of GDP.
I am also seeing far more homeless and drug problems than the 20 years ago timeframe that you mentioned. Not all boats have been lifted by the rise in the asset prices.
Which is down from 15% in 2010 and 22% in 1960. So while all boats aren’t lifted equally, I would say all boats have been lifted.
Some of these boats resemble submarines with screen doors.
All this poverty here in the U.S. and all this aid goes to helping Ukraine fight a war. But even if we weren’t helping Ukraine, I feel we still wouldn’t be helping our own.
The FED just couldn’t bring themselves to do the right thing, so they “paused” their rate hikes. In turn, inflation will rage even harder.
I feel the same. Today’s ADP report should light a fire under their asses.
Nah. They’re busy crafting a narrative about how they need to wait to see how the past rate hikes will affect the economy going forward. “Let it run hot” is alive and well. Never before in history has shelter and transportation been stolen from the masses so quickly. “You will own nothing and be happy.”
The rates aren’t the problem, their obscene balance sheet is. On the positive front however, the balance sheet declined $42 billion in the past week. It’s now below the low in March prior to the SVB nonsense.
Baby steps.
Ah, the Call of the Mild. I’m surprised you can even hear the Lambo roars over all the shrieks of awe & delight they no doubt induce amongst all within earshot.
I’ve (unfortunately) been through central FLA over the years. Lots of pretend goin on there. That area rather invites it. I don’t recall witnessing all their moldy, mildewed driveways bedazzled in glitzy supercars as you report, but maybe I’m just blinded by the sun on their streets of gold
I agree with your assessment. Any how many of those visitors to the theme parks are foreign visitors?
Ford, GM, Toyota, Honda, Kia…loaded dealers parking lots, but they might rot.
It is pretty obvious from the list of autos that have low inventories that people are looking for cheaper cars. Once the inventories of those cars rises, we will see average prices fall alot more.
Some of the domestic car companies are in a real bad spot. They killed off the cheaper cars that customers want and on the high end customers are flocking to Tesla for the tax credit. No wonder those inventory numbers are shooting higher for Buick, GM, Ford, Jeep, etc.
There are tax rebates of 7500 on BEV cars and Tesla is increasing production. I imagine this brings the average price up at least a little, even though it costs the buyer less when you look at the net.
I personally think the demand surge peters out after 2-3 quarters. Work from home is really changing the need for vehicles. Alot of couples that work from home could do with a single car, or just keep one older car for the rare times that two cars are needed. My wife daughter and myself are using the Tesla for almost all our driving and just keeping older ICE cars for when we need them.
This reminds me of the real estate market everyone expected to crash too, but low inventory means no lower prices.
No recession = no crash anywhere. Not cars, not homes, not services, not travel…
Real estate moves painfully slow.
Just wait for a year or two.
Not stocks. Who needs 0%?
I’m seeing all kinds of drops on really nice houses.
Jobs data strong and more folks back to work in office more demand for cars
1) New vehicles supply. Four years ago, in Mar 2019, we have been on the
cusp of recession. Three years ago, when the econ was comatose, supply
reached the moon. The 2019 and the 2020 aberration are coming back.
2) A new normal inventory with abnormal sticker prices.
3) Slightly used F150 and Silverado are stuck in the parking lots.
4) In the recession Tesla will be doomed. Toyota Corolla will sell in turtle pace.
People are in no mood for a recession, maybe because Jerome Powell printed $6 trillion so the government could do a helicopter drop.
It created a permanent inflationary price step of 20%, so far. The Fed appears to want another 10% or so, given the pause in it’s inflation fight.
What the Fed says and what the Fed does are drastically different. The results are in.
5% inflation and the Fed pauses rate hikes and slow walks asset sales. Such consternation, after a quick 20% inflationary step up? What more evidence do we need to conclude the Fed willingly accepts high inflation?