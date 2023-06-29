Waiting for the Promised Recession: Economic Growth even Stronger than Feared, Treasury Yields Spike

The Fed has jacked up interest rates to over 5% to slow down this circus, and instead we’re getting accelerated growth.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
We’ve been on a recession watch here for well over a year, the most-promised and most highly anticipated recession ever. For the markets — they really want that recession so that the Fed will cut rates and restart QE or whatever — it’s like “Waiting for Godot,” that infamous play of the early 1950s that was part of a movement called, “Theatre of the Absurd,” which makes total sense here. The play’s two characters are waiting for Godot, but Godot never arrives.
The Fed has jacked up interest rates to over 5% to slow down this circus, and we’ve been waiting for well over a year for this promised recession or soft landing or whatever, and instead we’re getting accelerated economic growth.
This surprising – this higher than feared – economic growth is not so surprising, actually, as the trillions of dollars that were printed and handed out during the pandemic are still circulating around out there at every level, and along with sharply rising wages, are getting spent, and are still fueling inflation and economic growth.
This higher than feared economic growth has shown up in all kinds of data, including today in the “third” estimate of GDP growth, released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. It’s based on more complete data than the prior two estimates. Today’s revision, since we’ve been waiting for that recession, is special.
The GDP growth rate, adjusted for inflation – so “real GDP growth” – was raised to 2.0% annualized, much stronger than the market had feared, nearly double the growth rate of the first “advance” estimate (1.1%), and well above the second estimate (1.3%), on:
- Even stronger growth of consumer spending (our “drunken sailors”)
- Even stronger growth in government investment and consumption
- Less terrible trade deficit (“net exports”)
- Slightly smaller plunge of gross private domestic investment (buildings, machinery, etc.).
This 2% GDP growth is far above the Fed projection of 1% GDP growth for all of 2023, per its “Summary of Economic Projections” at its last meeting. These projections include the infamous dot plot where a large majority of participants see at least two additional rate hikes this year, if the economy and inflation wobble along as they expect. Alas, GDP growth so far has beaten those projections by a wide margin.
In response to this stronger than feared economic growth, Treasury yields surged as bond prices fell in anticipation of “even higher for even longer”: The 10-year yield jumped 15 basis points to 3.86%, and the two-year yield spiked by 18 basis points to 4.89% at the moment, the highest since the last trading day before the official beginning of the banking crisis:
I’ll just point at a few key items in today’s GDP data (all adjusted for inflation, so “real,” and annualized).
Consumer spending on goods and services jumped by 4.2%, the fastest growth rate since the stimulus checks went out in Q1 2021. I’ve been saying for months that consumers are spending like drunken sailors. And they sure did in Q1. This chart shows the seasonally adjusted annual rate of consumer spending in inflation-adjusted dollars. You can see the jump in Q1:
The Trade Deficit (“net exports”) in goods & services was less horrible, with exports rising faster at 7.8% (first estimate 4.8%), and with imports rising more slowly at 2.0% (first estimate 2.9%).
Exports add to GDP, imports subtract from GDP (net exports = exports minus imports = trade deficit). The ridiculous trade deficit during the pandemic was caused by consumers spending their stimulus money on imported goods, while exports had slowed. This distortion has been unwinding, and that’s a good thing, and it subtracts less from GDP, and it’s still horrible:
Government consumption and investment jumped by 5.0% (first estimate 4.7%), the third quarter in a row of increases, after five quarters of declines. This includes federal, state, and local governments, and they’re spending like drunken sailors too.
At the federal level, spending jumped by 6.0%, with a big increase from non-defense spending (+10.5%). State and local spending jumped by 4.4%.
Government consumption and investment does not include transfer payments and other direct payments to consumers (stimulus payments, unemployment payments, Social Security payments, etc.), which are counted in GDP when consumers and businesses spend or invest these payments from the government.
Gross private domestic investment plunged by 11.9% (a little less terrible than the 12.5% plunge in the first estimate), having now worked off the entire pandemic spike:
About a month from now, the BEA will release its first estimate (the “advance” estimate) of second-quarter GDP growth. And the figures we’ve seen so far for Q2 give no indication of any kind of recessionary decline. On the contrary. And so this modern-day absurd play, “Waiting for the Recession,” will drag on for a while longer. And that makes sense, with these trillions of dollars that were printed and handed out during the pandemic still floating around out there at every level, and still getting spent, and still fueling inflation.
Thanks WR for this report.
Despite the rates at 5%, we see this growth basically tells us 2 things:
1. Rates are still too low. FED made a mistake by not hiking in June-2023.
2. Still too much money sloshing around the economy. Fed needs more aggressive QT.
I don’t expect much from FED as well all know by watching their actions in last few decades, they work for the elite.
What people dont understand is that the short term interest rate is almost meaningless. It is long term rates and the size of the balance sheet that are propping up the everything bubble.
It is the everything bubble, along with government deficit spending, that props up consumer spending and inflation.
Once long term rates rebound sufficiently, we will see bubbles begin to burst and then finally consumer spending start to tank and after a period of time, inflation will finally decline.
If we had a responsible group of central bankers, they would have liquidated at least 50% of the balance sheets they built since COVID. But instead we have puppets of the rich.
I largely agree that increasing the ST interest rate doesn’t reduce inflation as much as people expect. Most business and personal decisions are based on LT interest rates, which have actually declined since October 2022.
Although a benefit of high ST rates is that it takes the worst speculators out of the game. These are the folks that borrowed short and invested long. That play is not viable with an inverted yield curve. I’m surprised that only a handful of weak banks collapsed. I think there is more of that to come if the ST stays higher for longer.
If the Fed were serious about fighting inflation, it would start selling its MBS portfolio to eliminate market distortions. That would represent a real effort to reduce inflation.
“I’m surprised that only a handful of weak banks collapsed. ”
Other than the giant banks, I suggest most banks are near collapse. They are kept alive by the Bank Term Funding Program. That and the stupidity of their depositors: .01% interest rates, fees for overdrafts, fees for checking accounts, fees for checks, fees for writing too many checks (on money market accounts), fees for other stuff I do not know about. Granted, banks make most of their money on the interest rate spread, but if Powell really wants to slow the economy to get inflation to 2%, there will be plenty of foreclosures. I seem to remember this happening not too long ago.
Increasing the ST rates works just fine as long as they are not .25 increases. 2.0 and higher in one shot or two will definitely crush inflation.
jon, I agree totally that rates are too low. 7-8% (raised my estimate from 7%) may get things to slow down. It’s obvious to everyone but the fed, that 5.25% or anything close to that, isn’t having the effect they predicted.
gametv, Short term rates are extremely important. Approximately 80% of all commercial loans are variable rate loans based on short term rates. If you want to slow the economy, you raise short term rates.
The problem is simple. The FED hasn’t raised rates enough yet because they think they can create a miracle – a soft landing. Once rates rise to the correct level, businesses will face suffocating costs and lower revenues, so they’ll reduce their spending, lay off more workers. Their stocks and options will crater and we’ll finally get the major recession we need to cause widespread deflation and a reset in the economy that’s been needed for the last 15 years.
Houses will be cheap again if enough folks are out of work and can’t make their mortgage payments, but unfortunately most won’t have the jobs or the cash or the income to buy them.
Short term rates will drop. The yield curve will turn positive and voila, you’ll have your high long-term rates again – at least relative to short term rates. The spoiler in all this is the “Drunken Sailor” energizer bunny consumer, as Wolf calls them.
Government budget deficit are to continue and to be spent. Privat business supply what is to be spent on. you may not see a recession of the kind you expect.
As I mentioned yesterday, from 1971 to 2022, average Fed funds rate was 4.86%. Today’s 5.07% rate is about average. It alone is not going to slow the economy, especially with all the money sloshing around. Many in the press seem fixated on the rapid rise in rates from hysterical lows (oops, I meant historical lows). That’s just a correction of an aberration. Instead we should maybe focus on the level of rates, which is about average right now. Note that today’s 30 year fixed mortgage rate is 100 basis points BELOW the fifty year average.
Much higher, much longer, which is pretty much what Jerry Powell has been saying lately. We will see if Jerry’s Kids (the FOMC) will follow their leader. They usually do.
They will also get $200,000 to $400,000 per boring speech, like a certain prior “Fed” (bank cartel) leader is getting if they can just pretend to act but secretly keep inflation going: it is reducing the value of bankers’ liabilities (your bank deposits) and their cronies’ (over leveraged companies and their ultra rich owners) liabilities by over a trillion dollars a year. The “Fed” and its banker, ultrarich owners luv, inflation long time. LOL Their banks are legally insolvent but inflation can rescue them by raising the nominal value of their total assets over their total debts.
I wonder if the increased defense spending is also pumping up our economy, not just the Chips act and inflation reduction act?
Check out John Titus best evidence latest video for why the banks that failed did.
The fed selling $50B a month in MBS would help push up mortgage rates. The economy isn’t going to roll over until housing, which always leads into a recession, rolls over.
If more aggressive QT is what’s needed, why don’t they just do it already and get it over with. Janet sold a THIRD OF A TRILLION in new debt in one day as soon as the debt ceiling was cancelled and as of Wednesday, she’s sold $799B a tad over three weeks.
Only thing I can figure is it was all short term T-bills and there’s no market for anything over a year.
i dont care if inflation goes up. my debt will be wiped clean and ill still be able to buy more useless stuff than i need. i dont understand why everyone wants the economy to crash
Its my understanding that the cost to service the world’s debt is on the verge of making a new high as a percentage of GDP. I expect that debt servicing will put us into recession soon enough.
Not sure how to express this. But like a NASCAR car in a 4 wheel drift, the driver, the FED, applies oposite wheel a little…a little….then a little more but the drift continues. At some point the drift ends and reacts to all the opposite wheel inputs, with a snap spin directly into the wall.
Is our ecomony like that NASCAR, just about to go into an opposite snap spin?
After which everyone realizes that the damned car (the collective society and economy) was going way too fast for it’s set-up, chosen drivers, and the entire situation…..all in the interest of “winning” this “race for the best life”…..a pretty stupid game, no?
The biggest problem with your fine analogy is that sooner or later there WON’t be a next race to get it everything right.
Like the ECO-MONEY typo. Spaceship Earth doesn’t.
The only way is for Fed to reduce balance sheet meaningfully. They need to go back to at least pre pandemic levels. Also actually sell MBS they are holding.
FED won’t do it. Treasury is selling 100s of billions in bonds/bills .
If FED is really serious and honest, they’d have been much more aggressive.
Treasury spending $2T per year (for foreseeable future) in deficit, I am not how it will help fighting inflation. At this it is beyond us simpleton brains to comprehend what is going on :-)
Politicians need to keep spending to buy votes, so I don’t see govt cutting votes.
Govt can’t tax the rich people as they are the ones funding their campaign.
Only resort then is: More and more deficit spending. It works as long as USD stays as reserve currency, which can be the case for ever or for et least next few decades.
The Fed isn’t selling anything. They’re letting all those short-term bills mature and roll off their balance sheet.
@ Random Intime –
As jon mentions and Wolf elaborated on recently, U.S. Treasury is set to issue debt at a breathtaking pace over the next 18 months.
Wolf mentioned the other day that there were $4 T in T-bills outstanding at the end of May. That’s $4 T of new issuance coming by May, 2024. Then the heightened issuance schedule of notes and bonds that are on the way to keep the maturity schedule in proper balance which amounts to an estimated $600 B of issuance the rest of this year and another $1.7 T in 2024. By my reckoning, those estimates of note and bond issuance look too low, if anything.
Fed is currently letting $60 B of Treasury securities mature each month without replacement. I agree with you however that removing the monthly cap on balance sheet runoff would go a long way to curbing inflation but the FOMC doesn’t much care. If they were serious about fighting inflation, FF would be at 8% by now.
Those who whine that this is the fastest hiking schedule in history fail to mention the fastest easing schedule when QE was rolled out and kept in place for over a decade.
Monetary policy remains incredibly loose…and inflation is NOT coming down meaningfully for a long, long while.
The Federal deficit is over 2 Trillion. Until they start moving towards a balanced budget everything the Fed is doing will fail. END OF STORY.
Howdy Mr Wolf Sir. Love your charts too
“as the trillions of dollars that were printed and handed out during the pandemic are still circulating around ”
Imagine what will happen while US old geezers spend all that interest earned???? Should have an effect also??? Fun times for the old folk….
The percentage of transaction type accounts to gated type accounts is growing. Transaction accounts turn over faster than gated deposits. So, I say the demand for money is falling (velocity rising).
Shadow stats puts it this way: “inflation pressures continued, with the May 2023 Money Supply reflecting still-extreme flight to liquidity. The most-liquid “Basic M1” (Currency-plus-Demand Deposits) held 119.2% above its Pre-Pandemic Level and was increasing year-to-year with intensifying inflation pressure”
Remember George Garvey
Deposit Velocity and Its Significance (stlouisfed.org)
“Obviously, velocity of total deposits, including time deposits, is considerably lower than that computed for demand deposits alone. The precise difference between the two sets of ratios would depend on the relative share of time deposits in the total as well as on the respective turnover rates of the two types of deposits.”
And that makes Steve Hanke wrong.
Know what ‘funny’ bit is about all the doom and gloom predictions?
The moment that they are right the crystal ball fondlers will ignore that it took them hundreds of failed predictions to get lucky once. And they will scream from the rooftops that the Fed should have listened to them so that the one accident where they ended up right could have been prevented.
A year from now Wolf will have a post saying “we have been waiting patiently now these past 2 years for a recession”.
Guys, I don’t want to be that guy, but…
…any sort of beliefs that there is a free market in the west, it’s unfortunately wrong. Any sort of beliefs that the FED will “do the right thing” and crank up interest rates to slay inflation, it won’t happen…
Guys, “the right thing” won’t happen. They will keep printing and they will keep propping up the markets. All of them. The markets will go up again, and the vast majority of people around you will continue living in fantasy land. The FED and the politicians will do this until the currency is no longer usable, and then they will give you an offer that you “can’t refuse”…
…just sign the dotted line. You’re going to have to…
…unless you want to be the “outsider”, the “outcast”…
The show must go on…
I agree. you hit the nail on the head :-)
jon,
“hit the nail on the head”
LOL. Nail bent crooked, thumb squashed. Because:
Robin:
“They will keep printing and they will keep propping up the markets.”
LOL. For the past 15 months, central banks have been doing the opposite. And they’re tightening further. Not sure how you could have missed all that.
The bigger picture is: They printed like crazy and kept the rates too low for too long.
Now whatever they are doing in the name of slowing down economy and taming inflation is too little and too late.
I wish I have the same faith in FED like you but looking around you and looking at your articles/data, it is evident that there is NO slowdown.
jon,
“I wish I have the same faith in FED like you”
I have no faith in the Fed or in anything else. I don’t operate on faith. I’m just telling you what they already did — they “tightened by the mostest and fastest”® in 40 years — and what they may still do, based on various indications.
Robin’s statement, “They will keep printing and they will keep propping up the markets,” is effing bullshit because they STOPPED printing and they STOPPED propping up the markets last year, and instead they tightened, and denying that is ignorant or malicious bullshit. And your response to this effing bullshit was “hit the nail on the head.” I understand that spreading and wallowing in effing bullshit is a lot more fun than looking at dry complicated details. But that’s life. People need to spread this effing bullshit somewhere else.
Maybe your “hit the nail” line was about another portion of Robin’s comment, and then OK, but you need to specify what portion of the statement you’re addressing.
Before 2008 desired fed funds rate achieved differently than now. Now Fed uses IOR. With bank reserves being very high (consequence of QE), the interest generated by reserves might be acting as stimulator for economy. In high reserve regime not sure how much effective high fed funds rate are.
Random Intime:
And with that and overnight rrp, we have the fed taking on the “risk” on long duration securities while institutions are brought along to take the profit.
Correct me if I am wrong, but since rrp and ior are close to 5%, treasury now pays 5% on the portion in fed’s rrp/ior. Part of it through the security loaned out by the fed to the instution (assuming low TLT security on rrp), paid to the institution, and the rest to cover the difference, after fed accounting, directly to the fed.
Robin, while I agree that the Fed will not do the right thing at the level it should be done, I disagree that the Fed will not continue to be forced to tighten until markets fall and inflation falls.
But what will happen is that instead of allowing the system to purge itself once the “you-know-what” hits the fan, the Fed will revert to cutting rates again to bail out the rich. They do this every time.
Technology is really creating the potential for significant improvements in lifestyles. What we need is for the government to create policies that prevent wealth concentration in the hands of the few. So everyone benefits from these tech changes.
But that is a step the Fed and government wont take.
Howdy gametv
I’m confused and being a newbe here is probably part of it. Do you like Government or NOT like Government. Sorry, read your post and am confused…..
This has been posted many times…….it’s tough to have a slowdown when…
the federal budget is approximately 50% more than 2019.
If we take the 6.2 trillion spent by the feds and add local government spending of 3.5 trillion….. its 9.7 trillion spent in 2023.
9.7 multiplied by volocity of money of 1.3 is approximately 13 trillion.
So back of the matchbook numbers…..roughly half of our GDP is government.
Add the professions that go on no matter what happens to the economy like doctors, hospitals, law etc etc
Good luck slowing down this mess.
I agree. Government is far too big a component of GDP to actually have GDP mean anything in terms of “Production”. To double GDP all the government has to do is borrow $20T and spend it on a bunch of Solyndras.
Agree 100%! Add to all that the fact that there’s $93T in wealth held by the baby boomers and the silent generation, means a lot of GenX & Millennials are able to spend & not save. They have big golden parachutes waiting for them as their parents die off.
And, there was almost $2T in dividend / interest income from the first quarter alone now that the Fed has jacked up the FFR.
Like Wolf says, there’s trillions of dollars still slushing around. The only way all that tappers off is for the housing & stock markets asset bubbles to burst along with real job losses.
Otherwise, core inflation is just going to keep humming along at or above 5% for quite some time. The absolutely should not have taken their foot off the gas. It may take 25 basis point hikes all the way through the end of the year to really push the economy into the needed recession. And a mild recession simply isn’t going to cut it. Far from it, actually.
Corporate Bond Market Distress readings are rising, and mostly in Investment grade. This is debt alternate to growth or High Yield, and consistent with Wilsons read on fixed costs weighing hard on corporate earnings on the backside of inflation. The same situation does not apply to growth companies. The economy is overheating while consumer prices are coming down. How long does the trend last? The Fed may not lower rates for two years.
Alfonso Peccatiello did an interview back in March or so when SI Bank went under. He said typically there’s a gap of around 6 to 9 months between an initial set of (weaker) bank failures, where not much happens on the surface, before the broader economy turns. At the time he was saying he expects a recession anywhere between the beginning of the 4th quarter of ’23 and the 1st quarter of ’24.
Feels roughly right to me: nothing’s breaking yet, just ominous creaking noises. At “some” Fed funds rate, things will break. And they intend to raise until they do break.
“Feels roughly right to me: nothing’s breaking yet, just ominous creaking noises. At “some” Fed funds rate, things will break.”
Replace “Fed funds rate” with “ocean depth” and it sounds like some recent news headlines.
That’s why I phrased it that way. :)
If Alfonso is right, he’s ignoring one glaring difference between now and the past… Today’s Fed will inflate their balance sheet as neccessary to paper over the stuff that breaks regardless of inflation. The balance sheet spiked for a little while recently when SVB and the banking sector made some creaking noises, then they let off once the depositors were made whole and the problem blew over (for now). The outcome is that the balance sheet is roughly right where it was at the beginning of March, almost like neutralizing 3 months of QT. I reckon there’s a very good chance the Fed will perform these little sort-of-quasi-QE actions every time something creaks, so the balance sheet could dance around a flat line for a while. These focused mini-QE events could make the clown show drag on for a lot longer than Q1 of 2024. Maybe years. Then when something big breaks, we’ll be right back to shock and awe money printing faster than you can type “QE.”
Most economists still believe the neutral interest rate is around 2.5%. Is there a chance that estimate might be too low?
If we’re talking nominal interest rate, the “neutral” rate would be at the rate of inflation. That would mean that the “real” rate (interest rate – inflation rate) would be 0%.
exactly !
But FF should add a little for the taxation effect
HSBC just weighed on recession prediction, following Deutsch Bank a week ago. DB thought 2024, HSBC thinks late 2023.
Where is von Mises when we need him?
Rand Paul has taken over as his wacky disciple.
Rand Paul has decided to go the RFK Jr route. Both their fathers were sensible men compared to their offspring. I was proud to cast a vote for Ron Paul.
All good news, however long good news lasts for?
The US has never had it so good.
Despite a decade of China, Russia and Covid, the US economy continues to motor ahead in a golden age of asset wealth and GDP superiority over the rest of the world.
Inflation is coming down. GDP is going up, and everyone who wants one has a job.
The US is in much better shape than you think.
The US government is an insolvent debt disaster that is getting vastly worse every single day and there is no way to fix those problems without 1) raising federal taxes very substantially, and/or 2) cutting federal spending very significantly without any further delay.
Us govt can never be insolvent as they can print money ad infinitum.
Infact no govt who can print currency can be insolvent
Only side effect is inflation which can be hidden by manipulation
CBO: Federal debt to soar…
181% of nation’s economic output…
gull’ darn’it! I want my RECESSION! When’s that recession arriving so we can do recessiony sorta things?
All the official arm chair economists on youtube have been telling people for a year now that things were getting “really bad” and that the end of the world was upon us. It’s just not fair that our economy is doing better than ever. Things really need to get bad.
I’ve been saying it for a while now: we need rates up 10%, 12%, even 16%. ASAP.
I personally think the rate hikes are working… just slowly. I come here for the hard data, and try to gather color to that from what I see and hear from friends, family, suppliers, and customers. I see a mixed bag out here in flyover country. Signs of slowdown, but most things still hot.
Lumber is back to the range of sanity, with plenty of availability on the shelves. Steel prices are roughly back to pre-pandemic levels and shortages are gone. Aluminum recently peaked and is heading back down. Lead times on core components we buy at work have come down dramatically from peaks in 2021 or 2022. One or two suppliers are still way behind, but lead times on some industrial products are below average.
The large camper dealer lot down the road that was empty for almost two years is now chock full. Inventory is starting to show back up at local car dealerships, and discounting is back on, albeit from high MSRP. UTV’s and tractors are now available on the showroom floor again after an impossible two year stretch. Pricing is still high but falling slowly.
Our state manufacturer’s association data update yesterday is predicting a gradual slowdown through 2023 and they are calling for a mild recession in 2024. That said, we are still absolutely buried in work building truck equipment. Record backlog by a mile. We’d finish the year strong if we didn’t take another order from now through December.
We tried outsourcing laser cutting work during the stimulus-fueled supply chain mess of 2021 and 2022, and no one could help. All were too busy and quoted lead times of 3-6 months. We just had a laser go down, and we’ve now been able to outsource to two local suppliers with million-dollar lasers sitting nearly idle, and all others quoted around 1-month lead time on most parts. Things are softening, but it’s spotty, and by no means hitting everyone evenly.
A friend is a commercial crane operator in a nearby big city… their company is now doing rolling layoffs for the first time in a few years.
I was completely taken by surprise by how hot our market has been this year. Orders took off like a rocket starting in January and just keep coming. Orders have now topped our 5-year average for six months straight. In the last 18 years my data covers, we’ve only sold more than FH 2023 once, and it was in 2021 – barely.
In general it feels like rate hikes are working, but agree with Wolf. Higher rates for longer is in the cards. This economy got burning so hot it’s like that camp fire you keep pouring water on, and it just keeps flaring back up when you walk away.
Doesn’t it prove that the Central Banks are all working in cahoot.
They all lowered interest rates and then did QE.
Then they were doing QT and now increasing interest rates.
They say that this is to reduce inflation but surely if my mortgage loan payments go up, I will ask my boss for more money so he will have to put his product and service prices up. If he has a business loan and his business’s interest rate goes up, he will also have to put his prices up.
“They say that this is to reduce inflation but surely if my mortgage loan payments go up, I will ask my boss for more money so he will have to …”
That’s option A.
Option B is that your boss lays you off to save money, and you can’t find another job, so you go on unemployment and cut back on spending, and if you cannot find a job quickly enough, you’ll default on your mortgage, and then…
While it is discouraging to constantly see the GDP roaring, job creation, job vacancies and all the other inflationary economic dismal news, there is hope on the horizon.
The sun is rising on a beacon of hope for the USA and that is Europe. Europe has lower interest rates and higher inflation, giving them much better odds of a recession. European economic challenges should reduce our GDP by enough, and put our goods into better supply and demand balance like Jerome Powell says. The Europeans also face raw material challenges keeping those factories cooled off while cheaper Chinese goods fill their shelves and with economy of scale ours too (maybe some Walmart styled rollbacks). The Chinese have construction companies that were looking into building US homes, disappeared from the news, but perhaps they are working on modular home components they could ship here, with all their youth unemployment.
These kind of economic conditions lead to trade and tariff battles that also help put supply and demand into better balance.
Those European factories need natural gas for many industrial processes and chemicals. Our LNG comes from geologic small pockets that need constant drilling and fracking to maintain the overall production. With the much increased demand the investment in production is stressed at the same time the banks are stressed (reduced or no loans). Lower production raising European prices. dropping ship demand to uneconomical, and lowering excess labor demand here at home.
Perhaps this is just an inflation fighting daydream, but it has happened before. Better odds than a lottery ticket.
Godot = unanswered prayers to a mere mortals.
The Fed has become a place of worship.
I think with all of this money circulating and the gov. spending like a drunken sailor fed funds would have to hit 9 to 10% to have any meaningful impact.
Amen!
That would take us from negative real rates to historic norms.
B
QT must step up
The Fed should let these huge auctions coming find their own level
I am in the UK where Bank of England interest rates are now 5%.
It is definitely affecting retail customers because the builders merchants tell me that sales for home extensions is down but commercial construction has not fallen.
Return to the trendline of consumer spending: it worked! The Govt bailed us out of COVID and into stagflation!
So… mission accomplished and send it to the next guy!
Maybe the old Bond Vigilantes are waking up from their 40 years in hibernation.
Anybody remember them?
Cheers,
B
I bought some fifty year strip bonds in 1981 and 1982 but in retrospect I wish I had of bought a greater sum of them.
Indeed I do but we now live in bizarro world where there is no place for the Bond Vigilantes. Up is down, day is night. Gold and silver are worthless while coded bytes are priceless.
Esclaro,
The change of your screen name has not fixed the issue. Let’s go to plan B. Can you use a different email for the next five comments (fake is OK). It may be that I cannot fix this issue. Thanks.
Makes total sense to me. Not every consumer is an idiot and when inflation rears it’s head and money is worth less tomorrow than it is today, well you buy things now rather than tomorrow.
Time to get things done before they become unavailable and/or too expensive. (go price HVAC for an example, make sure you are sitting down). If your HVAC is 20 years old, probably better to just do it rather than wait 2 years for it to blow up as you have money now and it will only be more expensive.
government spending trillions they don’t have with no end in sight (and gas/oil about to go back up after SPR drained) inflation ain’t ending tomorrow, people feel it and are acting upon it.
I replaced my HVAC with a mini splitter that I installed myself. Cost 1/3 of a roof mounted unit I would have replaced. It is far more efficient also. Also replaced the unit in my guest house with one.
Yes, that applies to me. Once I saw inflation persisting this year, Fed not hiking rates or increasing QT as fast as I’d like, and Congress continuing to deficit spend with no plans on anything else, I decided I need to do my travels and buy other things I’ve wanted ASAP as my purchasing power will continue to go down. Already spent more than I ever have in first 6 months this year than I did in last 5 years. None from stimulus money as I didn’t get a cent from that nor from ridiculous stock gains as that’s only 401k/403b I don’t touch (not much gains anyway as I’ve only had a plan and did DCA since 2018).
As far as when those with stimulus/cash run out, someone here posted a source from Wells Fargo I can’t find or remember exactly. Something with words harvest and/or matrix in the title and their outlook. It was published in 2022 and they estimated consumers will be low on cash by end of Q2 2023 so about this time. Second half of this year will be interesting. Anecdotally, I did probably 90% of my spending first 6 months and 10% left as I’ve already paid for most of 2nd half travels (flights and hotels already paid, not rental car til I get there).
Well, of course you are going to get some ‘growth’ – I mean, the US government no longer has a ‘budget’ of any sorts. Whatever is wanted, they buy – no concern for accounting. I don’t think the man in the street even has an appreciation for the 100’s of billions of dollars poured into weapons and such in Ukraine – in just a year or so!
Think of a water balloon. Squeeze one end and you get a huge bulge in the other end. Money has to go somewhere. For example, It leaves commercial real estate and goes into areas X, and Y. There is LOTS of money out there sloshing around. Don’t think because you don’t have it, its not there in MANY forms.
Consumers are spending like there is still stimulus money because it’s a habit. The extra money’s gone but their access to credit is not. Consumer’s will hit that wall right around the same time. Tick, tock.
Raise taxes
People and businesses hurt by inflation
Now raise taxes
Now raise taxes?
Stops inflation
Its a spending problem, not a revenue problem. If gov’ts at all levels (fed/state/muni) weren’t spending like drunken sailors, they wouldn’t need to raise taxes.
One of the companies I work for is an A/V supply house with an entire dept that sells to state & municipal agencies, police depts etc. I see all the crap they buy at ridiculous, marked-up prices with taxpayer $$. All the emails with POs mentioning how their FY is almost over and they have to use up their budget etc etc.
That’s what happens when you have the privilege of spending other people’s money.
The police department of every podunk town in America has more military equipment than most Third World countries. They are like modern day warlords in their little feudal kingdoms.
Government figures…..take with a very large grain of salt. Inflation adjusted?? Lots of room for wiggle in the GDP numbers. My on the ground/in the store sez things are slowing.
I see the drunken sailors all around me. People are spending money like there’s no tomorrow — and a bunch of it is going into travel spending. It’s a zoo.
Next week, we’ll talk about Q2 new vehicle sales. And from the indications I have, they have come up a bunch from Q1 and from last year — mostly because now there’s inventory, finally, and deals are being made again, and people are buying cars again!
Tech has most definitely slowed since the SVB thing and the last time I checked it wasn’t making it into the numbers, so I very much take the numbers with salt.
Can we now conclude that manipulated yield curves do not predict anything….but merely reveal the folly of central bankers thinking they can alter reality?
🤣🧡
30 year mortgages in the USA were below 5% for 12 years. It was an anomaly due to a financial crisis. Now a reset: expect rates to stay above 5% for the rest of your life.
The financial crisis did not last 12 years
They just couldnt stop….chose not to
The 10 year Treasury was posted at 3.84% today. That’s a big jump. Only one network covered it. Why didn’t the others? Their advertisers don’t want to spoil the party. The financial news media is totally corrupt. Wolf needs to confirm this jump in interest rates as it affects mortgage rates.
Mortgagenewsdaily is quoting 7.04% for end of today. 0.13% higher than yesterday.
30year conventional was low 7’s a couple periods since fall of 2022.
You better duck and cover SC, ’cause your ass is fix’n to get acronym’d.
No one knows for sure how or when this movie ends. What can an individual do? Be as liquid and diversified as possible. Have no debt, except perhaps on your primary residence. Live within your means. Then, when the movie ends and the credits roll, while others are running for the exits in panic, you can waltz out of the theater confident and eager to pounce on opportunities at a discount. We shall see……..
Look at coin melt values of current coinage, specifically; dimes, quarters, half dollars.
It’s at 20-25% depending on copper price. At ~12% or so monetary inflation, we reach melt equals face around late 20’s to 2030. The nickel coin, we know, is already at this crossroads.
Things go unnoticed unless they change drastically. Will a rush to hoard occur, similar to 1960’s, if they change the composition to zinc coated steel? Will mentality change either way? The great inflation began in the mid 1960’s, during the previous change in coinage.
Is a discussion of CBDC in antisipation of removal of coinage by 2030? If so, we hand to the squid the last bastion of national currency that isn’t tied to the federal reserve system, our coinage.
Put this together with romping stock prices, and it’s clear money is still easy. Exactly where is less clear. It’s not because rates are too low, but it could have something to do with the fact that, unlike for most of history, the Fed is actually paying them to support its lower target bound. It could also have to do with, despite its QT program, the Fed’s balance sheet is still much larger than it was pre-pandemic.
Bottom line though … money is still easy.
Loved the article. Correctly framed the obvious dislocation between expectation versus reality that is itself, almost as stressful, as an excessively reported stock market decline.
The reality is hard to reconnoiter. Increasing “real GDP” in the face of strong headwinds seems exceptional. But is it ?
Real GDP has never increased in the face of monetary duress. Is the reality that the so called “free markets” are still controlled by the Fed and are stimulative. Rather than the popular word fodder about the terrible Fed putting the markets under undue stress.
The obvious is always the enemy of the published.
Wrong.
re: “Real GDP has never increased in the face of monetary duress.”
1980-04-01 -8.0
1980-07-01 -0.5
1980-10-01 7.7
1981-01-01 8.1
Whatever, what’s your point ? To get your jollies off by presenting an example of a time period in which real GDP advanced in the face of monetary duress, without a shred of shame.
Any prior period before QE is irrelevant, comparing apples to other fruit. A coward without the gumption to offer an alternative that would resolve his angst.
Well, doesn’t raising the interest rate just mean MORE money printing?
Where does the logic of this lead? Argentina has an overnight rate in the order of 97% and their inflation rate is about 109%
Coincidence?
We are a very long way from being Argentina but if we apply ourselves and choose bone-headed policies, we can definitely get there. One day, we can sing, Don’t Cry For Me, America!
How would raising interests rates have anything to do with ‘more money printing?”
More currency is printed by the treasury in service of dept.
The treasury can’t print currency, it can only sell treasury securities.
In Q4 2021 real GDP was $20T, today $20.28T, up 1.4%, after all the “printing”.
My current thought about the distribution of residual wealth at the end of the Fed glide path, which currently seems to be to inflate the economy with a stimulative monetary regime, that supports current asset prices until they make sense.
And who loses for this inflation and who wins. Who pays.
There is a group atop our society that makes one ponder the eternal question; how much is enough, that in their sociopathy, they lose site of the roots that made their impossible journey possible.
I recently became aware of the practice of the IRS to limit the claim for a refund for over payed taxes to a Congressionally legislated period of 3 years after which the government will take any monies which they could easily have returned.
The IRS calculates your tax return all the time to the point that they could mail one their tax return and if correct sign and return, like Sweden does.
Our government has been reduced to the sheriff of Nottingham stature. Swindling the poor and disabled to pay for the massive tax cuts, delivered to the least deserving.
One of my great great grandfathers came from Nottingham and here we are. No Robin Hood and his Merry Men (and Maid Marian) to foil the sheriff.
There’s only one question that matters. Does Jerome Powell have genuine concern about the plight of the bottom 80%, particularly younger generations?
If he does, he should be selling assets from his balance sheet in sufficient quantity to reduce asset prices. It’s not just inflation that is smothering people, it’s also the high asset prices
How would the Federal Reserve selling its assets change anything?
Fed sells the assets aka reduce their balance sheet thus making LT bonds available in the market and it’d hike the LT rates
Same With MBS fed is holding
It looks like the government is fueling most of the inflation, according to these charts.
Well it seems I picked a fine time to increase the duration of my bond holdings. But in other news, the Fed says 37% of US companies are now distressed. Fortunately this move also reduced my corporate holdings a bit.
Lynn Alden suggests the Fed’s current response to inflation is using the 1970’s playbook which addresses excessive bank lending. However, she goes on to say that our inflation problem isn’t caused by excessive bank lending, but rather excessive deficit spending. But happily when the economy eventually blows up and nearly 40% of the businesses file for bankruptcy, that should begin to tame the rate of inflation a bit.
“But happily when the economy eventually blows up and nearly 40% of the businesses file for bankruptcy, that should begin to tame the rate of inflation a bit.”
Are you sure? I would expect bailouts if that were to happen.