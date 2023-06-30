Fed’s Favored Inflation Index, “Core PCE,” Stuck near 4.6% for Sixth Month, “Core Services” Stuck Near 38-Year High of 5.4%

Month-to-month, durable goods prices rose again, on price spike of motor vehicles, after steep drops; services might be cooling a little. Energy plunged.

The core PCE price index, which excludes food and energy products and is the inflation measure favored by the Fed, dipped in May to 4.62%, from April (4.68%), but was above March (4.61%), and was exactly where it had been in December (4.62%), and has essentially gotten stuck in this narrow range and gone sideways for the sixth month in a row. The Fed’s target is 2%:

Month-to-month down trend, or not? On a month-to-month basis (green in the chart below), the core PCE price index has oscillated in a dizzying manner since 2021. The oscillations now appear to settle down somewhat. In May, it rose by 0.31%, a slightly smaller increase than in April (0.38%), but roughly the same as in March, and right back where it had been in October (0.31%), according to data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis today. Core PCE has been in this range of 0.3% to 0.4% for the fourth month in a row.

The six-month average of Core PCE (red line in the chart below), which smoothens out the wild volatility and gives a better feel for the trend, was 0.38% in May, same as in November. You can see how it trended down through late 2022 and has then remained roughly in place since then. The six-month average of core PCE priced index in May of 0.38% translates into an annualized rate of 4.7%.

Core services inflation (without energy services) rose by 5.4% in May, year-over-year, a hair lower than in April (5.5%), but same as in March (5.4%) and in December (5.4%). It has been stuck at roughly this level – the highest level in four decades – for the fifth month in a row:

Month-over-month, services inflation appears to be cooling off a little. In May, the index rose by 0.3%, a smaller increase than in the prior months. In April it had spiked by 0.45%. The three-month average came in at 0.37% (red line), showing a three-month cooling period. But it remains very high. That three-month average of 0.37% is 4.5% annualized.

But then, inflation is a weird thing. For the three months through October 2021, there were the same kind of hopeful downtrend of the three-month average, only to reverse and turn into a long uptrend.

The game of inflation whack-a-mole.

Prices of durable goods, which had been plunging, with negative month-to-month changes, rose again on a big spike in motor vehicle prices.

The index for motor vehicles and parts spiked by 1.4% in May from April (18% annualized), after having spiked by 1.5% in April from March. So that’s not good. This spike might not last, but who knows, prices have done strange things over the past two years:

The index for durable goods rose again month-to-month, after having been largely negative since last fall on a month-to-month basis. In May, it rose by 0.25% from April after the 0.20% increase in April from March.

The drop in durable goods prices over the past 12 months – with actual negative readings – had been a big contributor to holding down core PCE inflation. What we saw over the past two months is that this episode of price plunges appears to have ended.

In normal pre-pandemic times, the index for durable goods – manufactured goods that are intended to last a while – was negative year-over-year, driven by improvements in products (hedonic quality adjustments), manufacturing efficiencies, offshoring, and competition.

After the huge year-over-year spike in durable goods prices in 2021 and the first half of 2022, the index now seems to be stabilizing at a positive rate, rising 0.7% in May, roughly the same over the past four months, rather than reverting to pre-pandemic negative rates:

The PCE price index for gasoline and other energy goods plunged by 5.6% in May from April, and by 21.9% year-over-year. This plunge in energy prices pulled down the overall PCE price index.

Food prices, after dipping month-to-month in March and April, rose a tad in May. This reduced the year-over-year increase further to 5.8%, the least bad increase since December 2021.

The overall PCE price index, pulled down by the plunge in energy prices, rose by 3.8%, the lowest since April 2021.

The overall PCE price index was before core PCE for the third month in a row, the result of the plunge in energy prices. Core PCE shows the underlying inflation trends beyond the volatile food and energy components.

