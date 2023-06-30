Our Drunken Sailors Are in No Mood to Give Up Spending, and They Can Afford it

Personal income solidly outpaces inflation.

Income provides fuel for spending. And the income of consumers, all thrown together into one bucket, has been outrunning inflation since July last year, and did so again in May. Adjusted for inflation, so “real” personal income from all sources, rose by 0.3% in May from April, and by 1.6% year-over-year. This includes wages and salaries, income from interest, dividends, rental property, personal business, and transfer payments (Social Security benefits, unemployment insurance, VA benefits, etc.).

Excluding transfer payments, “real” personal income from all remaining sources also rose 0.3% in May from April and by 1.6% year-over-year, thereby also outrunning inflation. This income growth beyond inflation is a function of rising employment (the rising number of people earning money), the amount they each earn, and the amounts earned from interest income (up quite a bit), dividends, rentals, and personal business.

Between November 2021 and June 2022, during the worst of the inflation spike, real personal income fell behind inflation. But in July 2022, as plunging energy prices pushed down headline inflation, this income measure pulled ahead of inflation and started growing again in real terms, and has continued to grow in real terms.

Spending, adjusted for inflation…

Consumer spending, adjusted for inflation and for seasonal factors, so “real” spending, was essentially unchanged in May from April. Year-over-year, real spending rose 2.1%, compared to the average growth in the eight years before the pandemic of 2.5%.

The three-month average of month-to-month spending, which irons out some of the month-to-month variability, rose by 0.1%.

Negative month-to-month readings crop up just about every year even during the Good Times: In 2019, there was one; in 2018, there were four; in 2017, there was one. But during recessions, negative month-to-month readings pile up and get deeper. For example, in 2008, there were nine negative month-to-month readings, and they went as deep as -0.6%.

What we’re seeing is a normal-ish uptrend of consumers outspending inflation, with some variability, despite high interest rates, that “credit crunch” everyone is talking about, layoff news, bank turmoil, and what not:

Spending on services, adjusted for inflation, rose by 0.2% in May from April, and by 2.6% year-over-year, exceeding the five-year average growth in 2015-2019 of 2.3%.

Services, which accounted for 62.1% of total consumer spending in May, include housing, utilities, insurance of all kinds, healthcare, travel bookings, concert tickets, streaming, subscriptions, repairs, cleaning services, haircuts, etc.

The three-month average rose 0.2% for the month and 2.2% year-over-year. There was a near-flat spot late last year, but there’s no sign of a flat-spot so far this year, all adjusted for inflation:

Spending on durable goods, adjusted for inflation, fell by 1.2% in May from April, after the big jump in April from March. Year-over-year, spending on durable goods rose by 2.4%, which is truly amazing given the historic stimulus bubble that durable goods spending is supposed to be coming down from. Durable goods include new and used vehicles, appliances, furniture, electronics, tools, etc.

The three-month moving average in May dipped 0.5% from April and was up 2.4% year-over-year.

Spending on nondurable goods, adjusted for inflation, was unchanged in May from April and up by 0.7% year-over-year. This includes food, fuel, clothes, shoes, and supplies. The three-month average rose by 0.2% for the month and by 0.4% for the year.

Just to note a growing but still small structural shift here, in terms of spending on goods or services: Gasoline is a big component of nondurable goods. Electricity is in the category of services. As consumers buys EVs to replace vehicles with internal combustion engines, the energy spending by these consumer for these vehicle shifts from nondurable goods to services. About 7% of total new vehicle sales in the US are EVs at this point, so we’re going to see energy spending shift ever so slowly from goods to services – and we already saw the first signs of it last year.

For now, consumers are out-earning inflation, and they’re out-spending inflation, and they’re not really in a mood to slow down. They’re now throwing their money at services, though spending on durable goods has been holding up amazingly well, following the crazy spike during the pandemic.

Energy prices have plunged from the spike last year, and the red-hot food inflation has largely burned out, bringing down the overall inflation rate. And that’s a big help for consumers.

But underlying inflation has essentially not changed in half a year: the Fed’s favorite “core” PCE price index has remained at about 4.6% for the sixth month in a row, and core services inflation, in May at 5.4%, has remained near the 38-year high for the fourth month in a row, as we learned today.

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:

Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.







