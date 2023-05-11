EVs Made the First Visible Dent into Gasoline Consumption

Gasoline sales have already been stagnating for years, interrupted by big drops in demand.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Gasoline consumption in the US dipped by 0.4% in 2022, from 2021, to 369 million gallons per day, all grades of gasoline combined, below where it had been in 2002, and down by 5.7% from 2019, and by 5.9% from the peak in 2018, according to data from the Energy Department’s EIA.
And yet, in 2022 employment grew by 4.8 million. And miles driven increased by nearly 1%. It’s not that economic activity declined or that people drove less. But they bought less gasoline:
When we look at a chart like this, in a country with substantial population growth over the years, our first reaction might go like this: I don’t want to be in this market. But refiners and gas stations are in this market.
We can see the impact of the big recessions on gasoline consumption: The double-dip recession in the early 1980s, the 1990/1991 recession, the Great Recession, and the lockdown period in 2020. Shallow recessions, such as the 2001 recession, didn’t make a visible gouge into gasoline consumption.
From about 2007 on, we can also see that something bigger is playing out here than just periodic recessions: Structural factors.
And yet, miles driven by all passenger and commercial vehicles, including those powered by diesel, ticked up 0.9% to 3.17 trillion miles in 2022, according to the Federal Highway Administration.
Miles driven haven’t recovered fully to 2019 levels (-2.8%) likely at least in part because of reduced commuting in the era of working from home. Many office workers are now either working from home entirely, or are going to the office on some days and working at home on others.
Why the drop in gasoline consumption despite more miles driven?
The primary long-term structural factor at work is the rising fuel economy of the vehicles in the national fleet. This started many years ago, and it continued in 2022…
Despite rising HP. Higher fuel economy despite more powerful vehicles as internal combustion engines and their control systems have come a long way:
Why the dip in gasoline consumption in 2022 from 2021, instead of further recovery from the 2020 lows?
Ah-ha, finally, a long-anticipated moment. The growth of EVs in the national fleet inched to the visible surface of gasoline consumption. EV sales in 2022 grew to a share of about 7% of total new vehicle sales in the US. In California, EV sales in 2022 accounted for 17% of total sales. These numbers are starting to show up at the gas station as a decline in gasoline sales.
Even though the market share of EVs in the US reached 7% in 2022, up from near 0% a decade ago, their share of the national fleet in operation is still minuscule, and for now, the impact on gasoline sales is small in the US overall. But we can finally see this first little dent.
The impact of EVs on gasoline consumption was bound to show up, and it was part of the mix in prior years, but at such low levels that it got lost in the shuffle.
Sales shift from refiners and gas stations to electric utilities.
Conversely, as gasoline consumption declined in 2022, electricity generated and sold to end-users in the US finally broke out of the 15-year stagnation and set a new record, in part because of EVs (there are also other new power-hogs, such as crypto mining, which has taken off in the US a few years ago).
Electric utilities, for years stuck in a no-growth business in many parts of the country, are licking their chops at the prospects of being able to sell more electricity:
Time will tell if EV sales stall out due to a multitude of factors.
I’d say this is very likely and probably occurs no later than 20%.
Further, I think Wolf is making some over extrapolations both in terms of drop in gas consumption & increased electricity demand.
Do I think EVs have made a difference in both? Sure, but I think it, for now, is being over exaggerated, except for CA.
The whole work from home scenario has more to do with a drop in gas consumption than EVs. That’s a no brainer.
That’s what I love about this site. Wolf gathers the data, assembles the graphs and provides his best intuition on what the data means.
Then along comes someone with no data (or even a coherent argument) explaining their feelings about Wolf’s topic claiming he is extrapolating the data. I don’t think that word means what you think it means.
The last line demonstrates that there was no time to actually read the article as the goal is to be the first commenter. I guess congratulations are in order.
I’m not sure why EVs draw so much anger from people.
I wonder if it was the same when automobiles replaced horses a 100 years ago?
“I’m not sure why EVs draw so much anger from people. ”
Right? It seems to be a highly emotional issue for people 😆. I’m impressed that wolf hasn’t closed comments for at least 2 EV articles now. People are absolutely fanatical about the topic. It comes down to politics though. Since I’m in the construction industry I have to deal with anti-EV rhetoric practically once per 2 week shift, and I’m sure you could easily guess the political leanings of these particular coworkers. It’s the world we live in now.
Root
Working from home and not commuting can’t easily be dismissed to not have had an effect on gas demand. It’s so pervasive and widespread. One doesn’t need a complex, cohesive argument, just eyeballs.
Also much better fuel economy is making a difference. Case in point, I just bough a minivan. 4500 pounds and it gets the same highway mileage as my old 3200 pound honda accord.
Better engines. More gears keeping the RPMs in a sweet spot.
And yes, work from home. My brother WFH 3000 miles from his company’s office. A few of my neighbors do the same.
I bite my tongue when I hear all of the anti-EV rhetoric, but it’s hard. Tesla’s 2022 impact report debunks pretty much all of the “it’s worse than oil” points that are flying around. It’s worth a look if you doubt it but haven’t read it.
“In 2022, the Tesla community avoided emitting approximately 13.4 million metric tons of CO2e into the Earth’s atmosphere—that’s equal to over 33 billion miles of pollution from driving an ICE vehicle.” -from a recent Tesla email notification … I’m not sure people can fathom how effective this one EV car company has already been at detoxifying the environment, much less the EV makers in China. It’s certainly not being over exaggerated.
Oh yeah, I’m sure it is totally not overstated by TESLA, the king of overstatement.
“The whole work from home scenario has more to do with a drop in gas consumption than EVs. That’s a no brainer.”
From wolf’s article:
“And yet, miles driven by all passenger and commercial vehicles, including those powered by diesel, ticked up 0.9% to 3.17 trillion miles in 2022, according to the Federal Highway Administration.”
So eager to point out the work from home effect while downplaying EV impact…yet more miles were driven than prior year, and less fuel was used. It seems like you might be going out of your way to downplay EV effect on reduced fuel consumption.
Perfect comment, you’re being too logical assuming everyone reads
Or maybe since gas prices are up, people drive more gently? Or bought better mpg cars? Or…”
Oh, well if YOU think EVs have made a difference, that’s all we need to know.
Thanks. We will give your opinion all of the consideration it deserves.
There’s zero chance EV sales drop out. The underlying long term economics of electric vehicles are just too good. Lower energy costs, lower maintenance costs, and soon, lower capital outlay (i.e., purchase) costs. No one will want a gas car when it costs more to buy, has lower performance, and costs more to run. That is the economic reality that is guaranteed in the coming decade.
The battery cost curve will continue its inexorable decline; the input metals problem continues to be creatively addressed through both new supply and changing chemistries. Fearmongering of cathode material shortages have been just that.. fearmongering.
Electric vehicles gaining market share, but I think the real story is in hybrids. Great mileage without the charging issues of electric. Hybrids also reduce overall gas consumption.
I wonder if the popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles will over time devalue ICE vehicles as people will eventually come to prefer them. Any spike in gas prices will accelerate this trend.
Not really like that.
Consumers will not have options. For instance Toyota Sienna or Sequoia, there is no non-hybrid option.
Frank,
Your comment, “Hybrids also reduce overall gas consumption.” makes me wonder about my hybrid. That’s an interesting question: is my hybrid better than its gasoline only version?
Most of my driving is city and metro highway with my ten year old RX450h. At stoplights, the hybrid turns off the ICE, and that saves gasoline. On the other hand, it is heavier than the RX350 ICE only counterpart. But, some of the extra weight offsets fuel consumption by using the electric power, which is generated from kinetic energy alone, to accelerate.
So, to that question, I see the fuel ratings compared for a 2021 Lexus RX350 vs a RX450h. The 450 hybrid is the winner by 28 to 26 mpg on the highway & better yet, 31 to 19 mpg in the city. They have the same 0 to 60 mph times of 7.9 seconds.
Alright. My old hybrid does indeed save me some money; especially when on city streets.
When I drive our hybrid, I get 44-50 mpg (big car too). When my wife drives it, she gets 37-42. Our prior ICE rear-driver 300hp sedan got max 25 mpg on the highway cruising at speed limit, and a lot worse in town.
I don’t think the EVs are the reason. I think it is because so many of us are working from home. I don’t drive to work 30 minutes each way anymore. So I fill my tank way less often now. Started in 2019 from a layoff and then the pandemic hit and ever since that there is no way I want a job to drive to.
Read the article. The drop in gasoline consumption that I discussed occurred from 2021 to 2022. During that time, MILES DRIVEN INCREASED!! I even showed you the chart, LOL. RTGDFA. In 2021 working from home was even more concentrated than in 2022. By 2022, companies were calling back their employees at least for a few days a week, and commuting by car actually increased.
2021 average gas price: 3.100
2022 average gas price: 4.059
Current: 3.644
Love it knowing there will be more gasoline for me. Just wish Government would quit picking winners and losers. Tax breaks, incentives, tax rebates and things like that. Look what they did to the housing market.
Exactly, I have no interest in buying an EV but if work from home and EVs can reduce the price somewhat, it will help me. Gas prices in Phoenix are over $5 a gallon at this point.
Traveling around the country currently. Sedona Arizona currently has fuel 3.74. Phoenix taxes more???
I was up in Sedona for a photo shoot 4 weeks ago. It was significantly cheaper in Sedona compared to Phoenix. I believe Phoenix gets it’s gas via the California pipeline. Tucson is much cheaper as it gets gas via a Texas pipeline.
Sure there will be more* gas (for a while) but as demand drops you will pay a higher price.
Econ 101, decline in demand? Decline in supply. More decline in supply though to make up for lost profits from decline in demand. I’m sure the shell CEO will be happy to keep prices down for you..
Oil will be with us forever but I’ve heard this argument from my father. AV gas is far less prevalent since there is far less demand, do they pay less per gallon? No, they pay way more.
I own a Tesla M3P but have motorcycles and don’t expect any decrease in 91. In fact my rides will only get more expensive as time goes on due to gas prices.
Gasoline is a natural fraction of the the refining process of oil. If you refine oil for other purposes (plastics, medicines, lubricants, etc.), you still get a fraction that is gasoline. That is basic chemistry.
Before ICEs, it was a waste byproduct that was discarded.
The demand may decrease, but the supply will stay the same and the price will drop.
Just got on the waitlist for Cybertruck last week. Might be waiting a while Lol guess I’ll enjoy the pump while I can
Enjoy “The Homer” when it finally arrives.
Subjective opinion here, but as a 30-something young professional all of my colleagues are striving to get an EV – and right now they all want a Tesla.
Also, seems like the majority of new auto commercials are for EVs, not ICE vehicles.
The times they are a changin’
Wolf you forgot all the people who have retired,including me not driving to work everyday.
Labour participation rate is on your side.
But think of all the young people that joined the workforce while you retired.
This is essentially an exponential. It takes a long time to reach a braking point. Once reached, the system explodes very fast to 100%. In a few years it will increase to ~20% at reasonable speed, after that it will accelerate and then reach 100% a few years later.
Something similar is happening with AI. Last year it passed it’s braking point. Already the training from scratch of SD dropped to 50k and something like gpt3 to less then 500k. Next year, these costs will probably more then half. Renewables passed their breaking point some years ago and are about to start their explosive growth to 100%.
at 20% penetration, is when the system goes really wild. ICE will become like CRTs, they will quickly become essentially worthless in a few years.
At 20% penetration….they can’t be worthless since 80% went with that option and handed their money over.
One could also argue todays EV’s are like plasma TV’s.
Game over will be when battery tech allows a more competitive charge time. Doesn’t need to equal it, imo, but it needs to drop. And todays EV’s will be like a GM EV1 or first Gen Leaf. ICE’s will be niche at that point (for towing vehicles) unless that battery charge time improvement coincides with big density increases
The millions of Americans, including the 1.5 million Californians, who own EVs and drive EVs and charge EVs are just laughing about your stuff.
People staying home might factor in erlectricity consumption increase.
On another side People buy more Trucks and SUVs and drive more miles but gas consumption still decrease, we should be happy.
Whatever, if it keeps gas prices low, buy more chiken, sorry… more EVs ;)
There is a ton to unpack in this excellent post (unfortunately, I’m pretty short on time today).
1) People badly underestimate just how much petro-dollar geopolitics determine US foreign, military, foreign exchange, and interest rate/money printing politics. Generally speaking, the less the US (and other nations) are dependent upon foreign sources of oil…the better off they are.
2) This post is valuable because it tracks things over *time* – highlighting inflection points caused by policy, consumer preference, and technology…there is a *ton* to be learned in these areas. We could go year by year and have a *lot* to discuss (CAFE regs, rise of SUVs, hybrid intro, fuel taxes, local content rules, etc).
3) The only thing lacking is an international perspective…there are a few nations that have seen much, much flatter oil use since as early as about 2000 (been a few yrs since I checked but pretty sure about Japan, Germany, and a handful of others…the why/how of those countries is important info. On the other hand, the domestic consumption of oil by *oil producers* has soared to a surprising degree (which of course plays a big role intl oil prices, supply, macro policy, etc.).
Important topic and one that should be revisited periodically, in detail.
Thanks, Wolf.
How are States dealing with the lower gas tax collections?
The roads still need to be maintained and built. The lights need to stay on. The signal systems need to work.
Florida is trying to pass a tax on EV purchases, unfortunately. Might get stopped in the house
State and local taxes are also added to electricity in US, so I would imagine that makes some difference up. Electric cars also have a more expensive annual license plate renewal. For example in Illinois: Electric Car = $251, Regular Passenger car = $151. I don’t know, whether that is enough to make up a difference or not though.
Yes, Illinois, and most other states (including California), charge an extra tax on EV and Hybrid registrations, to help make up the loss of the fuel tax.
IN CA, the DMV charges an extra fee for EVs.
I remember how people used to talk about “Who Killed the Electric Car?” documentary and how oil companies in cahoots with the government would never allow electric car to succeed. Also, how electric car made by GM – EV1 was actually quite a hit among customers (talk about self sabotage,)…
Since that was a case then, I would think oil companies would actually hold a tight grip (if not tighter) and try to do it again…
Yet it seems like Oil companies don’t seem concerned one bit about their future, so where it the catch?
Just a guess, the oil companies can just charge more. Also refined gas can now be exported, which wasn’t the case until 2016.
They’ll just increase the price of a gallon.
You think they’re going to take the hit to profits? Hell. No.
How do you increase the price of something sold on an open market?
You don’t understand the market from crude to refiner to actual pumping station.
Refiners can close refineries (and they have) but that market bump is short lived if the demand falls to realign with supply.
Refinery turn down capacity is also limited
Oil companies are very much concerned. In the US, they stopped building refineries, and they’re using existing refineries to export. California refineries are big exporters of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel to mostly Latin America. The Gulf Coast is lined with refineries that export petroleum products. It’s a huge business.
In addition, the US has the largest petrochemical industry in the world, much of it for exports as well. Huge customer for oil producers.
Phoenix Az 85021
$4.89 for regular at the cheap station near me. Down the road at bit it’s $4.99.
$5.31 for mid-grade and $5.59 for premium.
Per Gas Buddy.
After doing a quick search on Gas Buddy, most of the State of Az has gas at $3.50 gal. No clue why it’s so high in Phx.
Once gas hits 40 a gallon I may be tempted to sell an exotic but, who knows.
What I don’t get about EV is all the folks who live in multi-unit rental properties. EV works great if I can charge it in my garage or even in my driveway. How are all those folks living in garden apartments and condos to be accommodated? Got a way to go to reach those folks.
A work around for condos might be charging units under the pavement of parking spaces. Meters for each space billed to the owner/renter.
If there is a profit in it, someone will figure out how to get it done.
I live in an apartment building and the number of EVs in our underground has grown by multiples over just a few years, we do not have a single charger down there. What we do have is those fast charging stations at almost every shopping mall, quite a few plazas, some larger city parks, some grocery stores, I’m also seeing some gas stations with them as well now. So I guess people are going to those places and charging their vehicle while shopping or having coffee or whatever. While not ideal it seems to work well enough for people right now that they’re buying EVs. I’m not quite ready to make the leap myself yet, western Canada is very spread out and I do travel out there, I get a bit of anxiety thinking about running low on juice in the middle of nowhere just as I do with gas to be fair, but that might change in time as well, I’ve seen charging stations in communities of maybe a few hundred people hours away from the nearest small city way up north in the Yukon and once those are everywhere it will be easier to consider. A few years ago when those stations weren’t around I ran into a man up north in the Yukon that drove his Tesla up there from San Diego and was on his way to the arctic ocean (I think by Inuvik), he said he had to find welding shops in some places to charge.
My ex-wife lives in the same condo complex as I do. She had a charger installed in her parking space. No problem. The anti-EV people are constantly dreaming up obstacles that are easily surmounted. I am sure the people using whale oil in the 1800s thought petroleum was just a fad.
Electricity for ev’s will need to be taxed; suggest that all fast charging systems, both at home and commercial, will incorporate a tax per watt (?) ‘pumped’ within a few years. An alternative method would be to have the ev’s electronically signal…to the govt…when they are refueling and how much ‘juice’ they took……..easily done I’d guess….with huge fines for those who tamper with the electronics to cheat. Currently ( good pun that ) ev’s are getting a free ride……
On a side issue, not really related to discussion, thinking of all that super cheap Russian oil flowing to China and India……that should help dampen inflation in those countries, and, more subtly and slowly, in the U.S…..which would be helpful.
And finally, the announced intent of virtually all car mfrs to be out of ice engines by x date, is, a really bad idea, imo. That means that little money will be spent from here on to develop more efficient ice engines, so there will be little improvement from here on………who knows how much more efficient ice engines, and whole propulsion systems can be, and what alternatives they might offer for at least a number of years as we struggle to wean ourselves off carbon fuels.
I’ve been staying away from EVs waiting for battery density to improve, but I have to admit, when the Tesla price dropped below $40K, and then add in the rebates, I recently asked my wife how she would feel about replacing her car with a Tesla. If she would have said yes, we would have gone into the showroom for a deeper discussion, but my wife doesn’t like EV, period. If battery density improves, and prices are near today (plus rebates), I would probably go to the showroom alone, and have a discussion about replacing *my* car.
PS Here is the two part reasoning that changed my opinion on potentially buying a Tesla: (1) Living in California, anyone here will soon be *forced* into buying an EV (as soon as 2026!) so I have to either move on, or move out of the state and (2) new and used car prices are both astronomical at the moment, and likely to just move higher, while *new* Teslas are now cheaper than most new and used cars out there, with rebates. While I would rather wait for the better battery energy density in the future, it also just seems rational to make the move sooner rather than later with the extreme monetary incentives in place. For whatever reason (false scarcity?), the car “supply chain problem” seems permanently stuck with no real effort by the car companies to fix it, and I don’t want to be caught in an even worse situation later.
“*forced* into buying an EV (as soon as 2026!)”
My understanding is:
1. 2035 not 2026
2. the sale of new ICE vehicles will be banned in 2035. You can still buy a used ICE vehicle after 2035. Or you can buy a new ICE vehicle in 2034 and drive it for 20 years, at which point you can probably just get a subscription to an autonomous vehicle service, and the thing will pick you up whenever you need a ride.
“The new regulation accelerates requirements that automakers deliver an increasing number of zero-emission light-duty vehicles each year beginning in model year 2026 (35% of all vehicles).”
Being a former manager in the business, how does that mandate play out? I would assume that non-EVs would be priced higher in order to move the EV inventory rather than pricing the EVs lower, hence my interpretation, “forced”.
The media focus is always on EV’s.
Plug-in hybrids will be the real driver of demand destruction. They are also a solution that should be promoted as the actual solution until there is a shift change in battery tech.
Plug-In Hybrid…
Avg US commuter distance: 41 miles…9,500 miles yr. Achievable almost 100% electric on many plug-in hybrids
Average US miles driven per year: 15,000…so 5,500 on gasoline (although not 100% true).
Assuming the above, over 60% of the “value” of an EV, using only about 25% of the resources for a battery. No downsides, no range issues, no charging concerns as the battery is smaller.
The battery may degrade faster but its cheaper to replace.
Take 1 EV battery…produce 4 cheaper plug-in hybrids instead.
Plug-in hybrids are the worst of both worlds: complex ICE plus fairly big and heavy battery. They’ve been around for years, and people aren’t charging them at home, they’re just carting around the heavy battery. If you commute just “41 miles,” — to use your number — you can have simple EV with a small battery and dispense with the complexities of also having an ICE on board.
Either plain hybrid with small battery or EV without ICE or ICE without EV drive components.
But a “simple EV with a small battery” doesn’t exist for a 1 car situation where people still need to travel those non-commuter miles (i.e you need range and charging speed which even top tier EV’s aren’t great…at least charging speed).
I can’t really make the argument about hybrid vs plug-in if people don’t plug them in, so yeah I can kinda agree with you there.
And data doesn’t show ICE complexity as an actual reliability deterrent. Data actually shows the opposite at this time so I don’t think people should worry about the “complexity” of the ICE component in what is a very complex overall product.
Btw – love your site
Just to clarify, my 41 miles was just off a google search. I’ll concede it seems to range from 30-mid40 depending on source.
Not anti-EV, I just don’t think the battery tech is there…so great niche product. Hybrids and plug-ins…basically meets any needs sans pure hatred of fossil fuel use
How are EV’s getting a free ride exactly? Twenty-four states now impose special fees on EVs meant to make up for the fact EVs don’t pay gas taxes (despite the fact they often pay local taxes on electricity). The average state EV fee of $128 per year is more than twice what someone driving an efficient gasoline car pays annually in state gas taxes.
The die has been cast. There is no going back to ICE. The amount of leapfrogging in battery tech in such a short amount of time tells all. The Electric Viking on Youtube has a lot of great insight on the industry.
Oil should be used for things better than lighting on fire.