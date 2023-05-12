Fast QT, Fewer Rate Hikes? Bank of Canada Has Shed Nearly Half of Pandemic QE Assets. And QT Continues Despite “Pause” in Rate Hikes

It unwound 46% of all assets it had added during the pandemic. Far more aggressive QT than the Fed’s.
The Bank of Canada, which has paused its rate hikes for the second meeting in a row at 4.5%, isn’t pausing at all its Quantitative Tightening. Au contraire. It seems to follow the policy of faster QT instead of rate hikes.
Total assets on the balance sheet today fell to C$365 billion, down by C$210 billion, or by 36%, from the peak in March 2021 (C$575 billion).
During its crazed QE starting in March 2020 through March 2021, it piled on an additional C$455 billion in assets. It has now shed 46% of these pandemic QE assets. Nearly half!
Largest holdings and percent change from peak:
- Government of Canada (GoC) bonds: C$315 billion; -27% (red)
- Repos, once its second largest holdings: zero; -100% (green)
- Short-term Treasury bills, once its third-largest holdings: zero; -100% (purple)
- “Indemnity”: unrealized losses on its bond holdings: C$26 billion; -29% (brown)
- Mortgage-backed securities: C$8 billion; -16% (yellow)
- Provincial bonds: C$11 billion; -40% (olive)
- Real return bonds (inflation protected government bonds): C$4 billion, -18%.
QT started unofficially in March 2021.
The BoC’s Quantitative Tightening (QT) unofficially started in March 2021, when its assets peaked at C$575, and began to decline, though the BoC denied at the time that it was QT.
That month, the BoC announced that it would unwind its “liquidity facilities” – Its repos and what remained of its Treasury bills – citing “moral hazard” as reason. So it started to exit its repos, which began reducing its overall assets. It was still buying GoC bonds, but at a slower pace than other stuff was rolling off, which is how the overall balance sheet began to decline.
Short-term Treasury bills had already been rolling off since the summer of 2020, and continued to roll off until they were gone.
The BoC never bought a lot of mortgage-backed securities to begin with, and ended the practice in November 2020 when it held C$10 billion. They’re now down to C$8 billion.
The BoC bought provincial bonds starting in May 2020. Its holdings peaked at C$19 billion in May 2021 and then started to decline. Today, they’re down to C$11 billion.
Unlimited roll-off of GoC bonds.
In October 2021, after its balance sheet had already dropped by 13% from the peak in March 2021, the BoC stopped increasing its holdings of GoC bonds, and a few months later started letting them roll off whenever they matured, without cap – meaning that it lets roll off whatever matures. So the roll-off varies widely from period to period.
The Fed was concerned that unlimited roll-off would spook the markets during months when a big pile of bonds would mature. But that doesn’t seem to be a problem in Canada; markets can deal with it just fine. And it allows those GoC bonds to roll off much faster (-27% from peak), compared to the Fed’s holdings of Treasury securities (-9.5% from peak).
“Indemnity”: unrealized losses.
Unrealized losses on the BoC’s securities holdings are tracked in the account, “Indemnity” (brown line in the chart above). This is the estimated value of the indemnity agreements between the federal government and the BoC and represents the unrealized losses on the bond holdings, if the BoC sold them today at market prices.
Those unrealized losses are a result of higher interest rates that have caused market prices of bonds to drop. Those losses will automatically reverse, no matter what interest rates do, as the bonds get closer to their maturity date because at maturity date the holder gets paid face value.
The BoC and the government have a deal that requires the government to reimburse (indemnify) the BoC for those losses on the GoC bonds, if the BoC actually sells those bonds and thereby realizes the losses. But if the BoC holds them to maturity, it will get paid face value, and those losses vanish.
The BoC’s unrealized losses on its GoC bond holdings began rising when the BoC started unwinding its balance sheet in 2021 and bond market yields started going up. “Indemnity” peaked in October 2022 and has since then dropped 29% to C$25.7 billion.
The Fed never worries about “spooking the markets” when it’s slashing interest rates. Besides, the Wall Street types are paid the big bucks to be spooked from time to time. In any event, if the Fed doesn’t step up the pace of QT, most Americans are going to be suffering from inflation for a long time.
Indeed and same people calling FED to pivot and “stop” killing economy, never once questioned the QE madness and inflation that it would create.
Why does the M2 money supply go up still in Canada?
M2 doesn’t tell you anything. Waste of time to look at it. Nowadays, it’s a fashionable thing to throw into the conversation, oh look M2! And it gets tossed around everywhere, it’s falling the US, it’s doing this over there, and it’s doing that under here… Just forget it. It doesn’t tell you anything.
Care to explain why M2 doesn’t matter anymore?
The QE program has no direct impact on the real economy, but it does generate a wealth effect that creates artificial wealth and influences people to spend what they don’t really have. Thus, it’s a temporary shot in the arm, which comes at the expense of future growth.
If QE is not completely reversed, however, it permanently increases the wealth of current asset holders at the expense of future generations. A legitimate central bank will not attempt to transfer wealth from one generation to another. Kudos to the Bank of Canada for reversing out its QE before more long-term damage is done to future generations, as well as societal trust.
QE accomplishes no legitimate purpose and should never should have been done in the first place by any central bank.
Its a morphine for governments, so they don’t have to worry about underlying cause of pain and actually treat it.
This may be off topic but with MBS being non-existent and rates ‘high’ relatively speaking, any commentary on why housing prices are still heading to the moon? Seems counter intuitive in theory but I guess Canadians can stomach 5% mortgages? I’m a canuck btw.
To the moon? LOL
For example:
Do you think part of these rate pauses through language, slowing hikes, or stopping hikes, are because federal reserves want to sell their balance sheets at favorable levels before causing asset price depreciation through hikes?
Central banks don’t care about profits and losses. They create money, and they destroy money, every day routinely, and so profit and loss and capital don’t matter to them.
WOLF
If central banks do not care about profit and loss, then why is GOC (aka taxpayers) “indemnifying” BOC for losses on future bond sales? BOC is Canada’s central bank…right ?
I was talking to a colleague today, who lives in Canada (west coast metro), he/she mentioned that last year his/her neighbor house was getting bids of 200k over asking but that is all gone now, no bidding wars, no over asking offers.
But lot of young people are getting hired right of college and are demanding and still getting paid salaries that was not imaginable 2 years ago. And in 6 months these new hires are asking 50k increases or they will leave for other employers who are offering that much more.
I was told the reason why (private sector) employers are paying this much is because the public sector is loaded with lot of money and they are spending (on systems upgrade, new systems etc) like no tomorrow.
anecdotal…
Thank-you for doing Canadian content Wolf. It is appreciated by your readers Up North.
So if QT is souking up extra liquidity, how does it translate to less lending and higher interest rate on mortgages? So far, there has been little sign cooling appetite for mortgages and prices.
“little sign cooling appetite for mortgages and prices.”
Sales volume has dropped sharply. And in terms of prices, they’re all down year-over-year and down sharply from the peak, see above charts for Toronto, Vancouver, and Vitoria.
Powell sucks at his job lol
Wow, it’s fun to see such a large balance sheet drop not leading to a real recession.
Would it be fair to say that QT is not going to reduce the velocity of money as much as interest rates? But only make the wealthy less wealthy?
The Canadian central bank has actually ended its QE because when it lets debt it purchased roll off without limit and destroys the principal, it also stops buying government debt. The Fed has convinced everyone that it ended QE when it stopped expanding its balance sheet but it is still buying large volumes of Treasuries to maintain the size of its huge balance sheet. This suppresses interest rates and helps finance the federal deficit. The Fed is worried about what interest rates and Uncle Joe would do if the Fed’s huge bid in the Treasury market and related deficit monetization were actually turned off rather than just dialed back a bit. Fiscal and monetary policy in the US remain highly stimulative even with the short end at 5%.
It is remarkable that BoC Actually is doing something right for a change. Might other countries learn from Canada?
The ECB leads for now with its QT of minus €1.12 trillion, although it lags behind on interest rates
We still need to see fear increase in the real estate market. There is so much money on the sidelines that stocks and housing have a long way to go before investors are worried. They’re too well capitalized at the moment.
On a side note, I know over ten millionaires under 27 due to the real estate bubble. They’re all full of themselves and think they’re geniuses. Until these people start feeling pain we are not near taming inflation.
*Much more aggressive QT than Fed’s.*
It makes sense because the real estate bubble in Canada is much bigger than the one in the US. Also, the Canadian bubble has been inflating since 2005 without correcting while the US bubble underwent a major correction in the period 2007 – 2013