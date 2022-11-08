Status of the Social Security Trust Fund, Income and Outgo: Fiscal 2022

Income jumped by $105 billion to a record $1.04 trillion as more people worked and earned higher wages, and contributed more.
The balance in the Social Security Trust Fund – technically known as “Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) Trust Fund” – declined by 1.2% during the US government fiscal year through September 30, to $2.72 trillion, according to figures released by the Social Security Administration. In the prior year, the balance had dropped 2.0%; in 2018, the balance had dropped by 0.8%. Those were the only three fiscal-year declines in the fund balance since 1987.
Despite those declines, since 2010, the balance of the fund has risen by 12.1%. These figures to not include the Disability Insurance Trust Fund, which by law is a separate entity from the OASI Trust Fund, and is not part of this discussion here.
How the fund invests this $2.72 trillion.
The OASI Trust Fund invests in Treasury securities and short-term cash management securities. These securities are not traded in the secondary market, similar to the I Bonds that many readers here have at TreasuryDirect.gov.
The fact that securities in the Trust Fund are not subject to the whims of the secondary market is a good thing: The value of these holdings – similar to the value of our accounts at TreasuryDirect – doesn’t fluctuate from day to day with the whims of the secondary market. Because the Trust Fund holds Treasury securities until they mature (when it gets paid face value), the day-to-day price fluctuations are irrelevant, similar to our holdings at TreasuryDirect.
At the end of the fiscal year, the Trust Fund held $2.66 trillion in interest-bearing long-term special issue Treasury securities and $57 billion in short-term cash-management securities, called “certificates of indebtedness.”
Because these securities are not traded in the secondary market, their value equals the face value at all times, which is the amount that the Fund paid for them when it invested in them, and the amount it will be paid at maturity by the US Treasury Department.
The strategy of investing in Treasury securities and holding them until they mature is a low-risk conservative strategy that essentially eliminates credit risk.
This allows the Fund to operate with ultra-low administrative expenses, amounting to just 0.14% of the assets in the fund.
Interest income crushed by Fed’s interest rate repression.
In the fiscal year, the Fund earned $65.1 billion in interest on its Treasury security holdings. This interest income was 40% lower than in 2010, the year of peak interest, though the Fund balance was much lower at the time. The long-term securities it held were paying much higher interest rates than the new long-term securities that replaced them when they matured during the era of the Fed’s interest rate repression.
Retirees counting on their fixed income investments, such as CDs and bonds, for their supplemental cash flow have seen an even worse devastation of their cash-flows following the Fed’s interest rate repression that started in 2008.
Gap between income and outgo narrows.
Total income from all sources (green line in the chart below) jumped by $105 billion from the prior year, to a record $1.04 trillion in the fiscal year ended in September because more people were working and they were earning higher wages and contributing more than during the pandemic year:
- Contributions jumped by $98 billion to a record $929 billion.
- Interest income fell by $5 billion to $65 billion (see chart above).
- Taxation of benefits rose by $13 billion to $47 billion.
Total outgo rose by $82 billion to $1.07 trillion (red line). Nearly all of it was in form of benefits paid.
The deficit (total income minus total outgo) of the fund narrowed to $32 billion, down from $55 billion in the prior year.
When the green line (total income) was above the red line (total outgo), the Fund accumulated assets. When the green line fell below the red line, the Fund shrank:
The costs of the Fed’s interest rate repression.
If the Fed hadn’t repressed interest rates since 2008, then interest payments would have roughly followed the increase in the Fund balance, and the Fund would have a surplus.
In 2010, the Fund earned interest at an average rate of 4.4%. In 2022, it earned interest at an average rate of 2.3%. If in 2022, the Fund still earned interest at an average rate of 4.4%, it would have collected $120 billion in interest, instead of $65 billion, and this additional $55 billion in interest income would have generated a surplus of $23 billion, instead of the $32 billion deficit. Yield investors around the country have gotten crushed even worse. Thank you, Fed!
Because the Fund invests in long-term securities – average remaining maturity is 6.2 years – and because interest rates of securities don’t change until the securities mature and are replaced with new securities, there is a lag of years before changes in long-term yields work their way into the “average interest rate” and into the interest-income stream.
Inflation, COLAs, and reality.
Social Security payments to beneficiaries are adjusted annually for inflation via “Cost of Living Adjustments” (COLA). The percentage of the COLA is the average CPI-W inflation rate in the third quarter, and is applied the following January for the whole year. The Social Security COLA for 2022 was 5.9%, the biggest since 1982. The COLA for 2023 will be 8.7%, the biggest since 1981.
The massive 5.9% COLA for 2022 was not nearly enough to overcome CPI inflation that raged at 8.2% for the 12 months through September. The 8.7% COLA has a better chance of at least matching CPI inflation in 2023. But there are no guarantees, and CPI inflation could still get worse.
Depending on where beneficiaries live and how they live, their actual costs of living may increase faster than the COLA.
Each year that the COLA falls behind actual costs-of-living increases, it affects all future years of benefits because inflation and COLAs are compounding, and that gap between them is compounding as well. Even small gaps year after year compound into big differences after 10 or 20 years.
In other words, if you think you’re comfortable living off your Social Security benefits when you retire, you will likely be squeezed 20 years later.
Depletion of the Trust Fund: whenever.
In fiscal year through September 2022, the gap between income and outgo narrowed to just $32 billion. This reduced the Fund less than expected. At this rate, which is unlikely, it would take 85 years to deplete the Trust Fund.
All predictions of how the next 10 years will work out – based on estimates for demographics, employment, wages, retirements, mortality, births, immigration, and the like – have been wrong in the past. They get adjusted up or down every year. No one knows. This year was better than expected. If there is a big recession next year, it will be worse than expected.
Several changes could put the Fund back on a growth track, likely a combination:
- Long-term interest rates stay in today’s range of 4.3% or higher for many years.
- Workers pay more, likely via a higher taxable maximum. It’s already indexed to inflation and will rise to $160,200 next year; it could be raised more than the inflation indexing.
- Full retirement age for future retirees could be delayed further but that poses lots of problems for people working in physical jobs and also due to age discrimination – when it’s impossible to find appropriate work.
- Benefits for future retirees, particularly the wealthiest, could be cut.
- The inflation measure for COLAs could be changed, such as replacing CPI-W with a chain-type price index, that will impoverish retirees in increments year after year, the most insidious way to cut benefits later in retirement when people can least afford it.
- Or a combination of them.
Note that long-term interest rates that prevailed before 2008 – before the Fed’s QE and interest rate repression – would eventually produce enough of a boost to interest income that it would go a long way toward overcoming the deficit in future years, and not a lot of other adjustments would have to be made to keep the fund balance growing. I’m rooting for the old normal interest rates.
Social security will be there, but it won’t be enough.
Retirees can rely on Social Security being there, but they should not rely on it as their only source of cash flow. Even if they can live off the benefits at first, they will find themselves in a tough spot as the COLAs are outrun in increments year after year by the rising costs of living that people actually face. This compounds over the years, and gets worse over the years.
Social Security wasn’t intended to provide comfortable retirement on its own, and it won’t. Some people move to a cheaper location in the US. Others move to cheaper countries, which works for a while and can be great fun. But the exchange rate could change to their disadvantage, and then the situation gets even more difficult.
For these reasons, it’s very important to build a sufficient nest egg during the working years. And it can be good for a host of reasons beyond money to extent the working years, even if it’s just with a part-time gig, maybe even something fun and interesting, that brings in some extra cash.
I am one of those who moved to a low cost of living country in S. E. Asia. Much to my surprise, when my new wife and I had a son, I discovered that Social Security pays a benefit for up to two children to parent(s) receiving their retirement benefits. We now have two children and a third on the way.
The child benefits effectively doubles my benefit.
Are you saying the US social security system pays a benefit based on the number of children? I’ve never heard that before, so I question whether that is accurate. Maybe you are talking about Medicaid.
Bobber,
Per SSA:
When you start receiving disability benefits, certain members of your family may qualify for benefits based on your work, including your:
Spouse.
Divorced spouse.
Children.
Adult child disabled before age 22.
If any of your qualified family members apply for benefits, we will ask for their Social Security numbers and their birth certificates.
If your spouse is applying for benefits, we may also ask for proof of marriage and dates of prior marriages, if applicable.
Thanks for that clarity WR!
Never heard of this benefit before, but, in fact, it makes sense… As long as there is clear rules and procedures to ”vet” anyone, VET or not…
Certainly, at least ONE of the metrics of a fair society is taking care of those of WE the PEONs who at least try to work and support our families,,, and get ”disabled” doing that work.
Would it be better in a totally and only ”MERIT” based system???
YES, clearly far damn shore,,, BUT, equally clearly, ONLY if that merit only system included SO many ”insurances” for those folks willing and able to put their lives on the line to do the work needed.
For reference only, a friend did as many years as he could before being unable due to medical exam, as one of those heroes who went 1000 feet down into the gulf of Alaska to WELD, in a hyperbaric chamber the structures needed…
OF course he died young,,, R.I.P.
Because of his UNION, he was OK when unable to continue that work, and his lovely young widow is also OK, so far…
Would anyone here like to challenge his union???
As one never in any union except the cab drivers in the city of the angels in the sixties, I won’t…
IMHO, oligarchs, no matter if cubanistas, meh i canoes, or any of the most later ones in USA, better get their shit together and mighty fast…
Expense ratio of 0.14% is cheap? For a $2.6T fund, that’s almost 4 Billion dollars. How is that cheap? There is hardly any research or active management required.
Vanguard and Fidelity have bond funds that charge less than 0.03%.
Fidelity or Vanguard do not write 55 million checks per month to beneficiaries.
Nacho Bigly Libre,
You’re comparing the expenses of a pension fund that takes in money and pays out benefits to the expenses of a freaking bond index fund. This is the kind of manipulative or just dumb BS about Social Security that drives me nuts.
Post that crap on Twitter. That’s where it belongs, not here.
How is the interest on the trust fund determined? What’s to stop Congress from simply inflating it to be whatever is necessary to secure SS for all future retirees?
The interest rates are close to 10-year Treasury yields and are based on market Treasury yields during the month before the new security is issued.
This is determined by a formula specified by law.
You can look up the monthly historic rates here:
https://www.ssa.gov/oact/progdata/newIssueRates.html
Interestingly, when we retired several years ago in Texas, our combined SS income (wife and I) could basically cover our periodic living expenses and taxes (property, Fed income (no state here)). We do have a moderate size nest egg (IRAs) and a paid off house as a backup but no pensions (other than SS).
But now that inflation is ripping us a new a$$h0!e, we are into our nest egg taking RMDs from our IRA’s, and those RMD funds are basically covering the excess that SS can’t cover anymore plus additional Fed taxes on the withdrawal. But it’s a losing battle as inflation keeps punching away at us. And at 79 years old, with a very sick wife, getting a job is not what I am planning to do (who would hire me anyway?).
Our big costs that are increasing are health related (Medicare supplemental insurance, drug costs not covered by Medicare, and other health services and equipment not covered by Medicare) and those alone are up $4 K annually over a few years ago. Our annual spend on health services and drugs is $12+ K this year. The Medicare Part D program for drug coverage is a joke. Who ever put this in place should be jailed or at least be subject to the plan themselves.
I’m not even thinking about thinking about a new vehicle anytime soon and hope our not too old Hyundai Tuscon will carry us along for many years to come.
Last years 5.9% SS increase and this coming years increase of 8.7% will help us a lot.
Message to young folks still in the workforce: Save all you can while working, stay healthy, and hope for the best for your later years.
You should definitely look into a Medicare Advantage plan. I pay zero $ for a premium. My 9 prescriptions are very cheap. I was hospitalized for 2 1/2 days with some kind of mystery cardiac avent and had every test known to medical science. I paid $450 for all this. I also get $1500 of dental a year and other benefits. Traditional Medicare is not enough these days.
Inflating the interest is one way or return interest rates via Fed to a more normal amount compared to GDP . Interest rate suppression created the inflation issue. The SS forecasts have been wrong and will continue to be wrong for various issues that are difficult to forecast.
Great article. Thanks.
Why don’t we impose FICA taxes on stock options granted to executives in addition to their taxable income? Don’t top executives, like Elon Musk, avoid most FICA taxes by taking a “low” salary and a lot of stock options?
There is also the “carried interest” tax loophole in private equity, which presumably works similarly. It has top dogs paying a far lower tax rate than their lowly employees. There was an attempt to close that loophole this year, but the good senator from AZ was swamped in piles of industry money, and strangled that. If you are not at the table, you are on the menu.
Yes, I think a hedge fund donor called Sinema and said “You aren’t voting to close this loophole”. End of conversation.
There is no moral or business justification for that loophole. The practical justification is attraction of campaign money from wealthy political donors.
She and similarly weak politicians should be escorted behind the woodshed.
Do you think billionaires really care about a 12.4% tax on their first $150,000 of income?
Yes because what they care about over all else is $ Take Powell for example
The U.S. let ‘er rip Covid strategy is also shoring up Social Security, for those who live through it. Best data I could find is that about 75% of the U.S.’ over 1 million Covid deaths were people 65-85+ years old. Removing 750,000 Social Security beneficiaries in about 2 years is quite an accomplishment for our predatory government.
The other side of that coin might be China’s Zero COVID policy: put entire cities in strict lockdown for months at a time. That puts a dent in wealth of all generations, perhaps lowering old-age mortality some. If the USA’s local howlers want to see a meddling government, they should try that alternative. We struck a weird semi-disordered middle path between innovative vaccines, elder mortality, and vax resistors. It cobbled into one sort of answer to the dilemmas, in, I would say, a quite orderly-disorderly, complex American way.
One of the plethora of contradictions of the government “science.”
We knew early on that Covid was a major threat to the elderly and those with already existing serious health issues but fairly benign to the young and healthy.
And what happened? Nursing homes were forced to accept Covid patients and schools were shut down.
America’s current four-star admiral in the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, Rachel Levine, removed her own mother from her Pennsylvania nursing home before she order all nursing homes in Pennsylvania to accept Covid patents as Pennsylvania Secretary of Health.
Talk about fuel for conspiracies…
An interesting possible impact of the pandemic. (Probably not so interesting if you’re a retiree). Run the “retiree number” value from the SSA through a %-change y/y, and see what happens in 2020.
Note how exactly opposite it was for recessions in 2000 and 2008.
http://www.ssa.gov/cgi-bin/currentpay.cgi
Its a little painful to use.
What you see:
1. Surge of Boomers retiring starting in 2010; then in 2020-2022, larger mortality rates among people receiving SS benefits due to covid (which hit the oldest people the hardest)
2. Fewer people receiving disability benefits starting in 2015 and ongoing (green line)
Like Wolf said a while back, most people have come out ahead with SS. Comparing the payroll deductions to the benefits received, I’m glad I paid in all those years.
it saves a heck of a lot of tax money going toward social programs that would be needed if SS wasn’t there. Probably almost 100% SS benefits go straight back into the economy. I’m sure it’s a large portion of revenue for retailers such as Walmart.
I’m very pleased with my social security and Medicare I have a Medicare advantage plan that is the bomb SS is not a retirement plan It’s a supplemental plan Like my dad said spend less than u make and invest the rest So many of my friends have refinanced their houses a couple of ghimrd paid off credit cards snd gone on trips Not the wsy to financial security Thank you Dad!!
What should the COLA actually be to be in line with real inflation? 18? 20?
And how far behind is someone right out of the gate, being that benefits have been falling way behind for decades?
Beneficiaries are not “behind out of the gate.” That happens little by little every year, and it’s cumulative, so after 20 years, it’s painful. But not at first.
“Anthony A.” commented on that here from his own experience.
“For these reasons, it’s very important to build a sufficient nest egg during the working years.”
And attempt to own outright your house before retiring — no mortgage payments. That is helpful.
And being in the same position as you gentlemen, retired and in my 80’s,
I moved out of the SF Bay Area, sold my car, turned off my cell, and am
now living in South Carolina. A culture shock but necessary for survival.
Bought a large place here with two relatives, we all had horses and didn’t want to dump them.
I would go back to work in a heartbeat but who would hire me. I no longer can drive.
It felt like the FED did everything it could to snuff me out but I don’t hear
anyone else complaining so keep my mouth shut, if it’s my tough luck, at least I’m alive.
My brother and I both read every Wolf column when it comes out, it’s helped both of us a lot to maintain some balast.
According to the SSA, 55% of Social Security recipients were women and 45% were men.
A third of people decided to receive Social Security at 62.
During recessions more people retired early.
Women live longer than men. A man who is 60 today has a remaining life expectancyt of 21.8 years, compared to a women’s 24.8 years. That’s three extra years at that age to be collecting SS.
Another reason is that spouses can collect spousal beneifts when they hit retirmeent age, while still working, and later, when they retire they can switch to their own retimrent benfits if they’re larger.
I did not appreciate the impact of interest rate repression on Social Security until this piece. What an exposure of how not to manage a program that was started in 1935 on the heels of a difficult time period in our country’s history, by leaders with good (arguably) intentions, with a pathway to keep it solvent.
How ironic we are now at the wealthiest (arguably) period in our country’s history, with leaders that have turned “Social Security” into an oxymoron, and the pathway to solvency being ignored like heart attack symptoms.
I never understood all the hand-wringing about Social Security. It is going to keep going regardless of what happens. Nothings is, or needs to be, “in budget” in the US Government.
The only constraints on government spending is spending which pushes overall money supply in excess of GDP causes inflation like we have now.
Congress finds plenty of money to give special interests and fight wars we have no national interest in, and when the time comes they will find plenty of money to shore up Social Security. Of course they never miss an opportunity, so expect them to also use this as an excuse to raise taxes just like they did in the 80’s.
Retirees are still a huge voting block, and the Congress is never going to dare do anything that will anger them.