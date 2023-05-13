Despite Fed Tightening and Bank Collapses, It’s Still an Astoundingly Loose Financial Situation in La-La-Land

After years of money printing and pandemic stimulus, it’s hard to wring all this liquidity out of the financial system?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Financial conditions and lending standards have become less loosey-goosey than they were during the free-money era when deposits paid 0% interest, and banks borrowed from their depositors for free. And “financial stress,” which spiked briefly during the SVB collapse, subsided again and returned to loosey-goosey, but just a little less loosey-goosey than during the free money era. It’s like the partying is over, but now they’re just relaxing in la-la-land, instead of suffering from a hangover.
The weekly St. Louis Fed Financial Stress Index, one of the products that came out of the Financial Crisis, measures financial stress in the credit markets and was designed to indicate when another financial crisis might be at the doorstep. It dutifully spiked when SVB collapsed in mid-March, but only briefly and not very much, and then settled down again in la-la-land.
A level of zero indicates normal market conditions. A level above zero indicates above-average market stress; below zero indicates below-average market stress. It’s below zero: -0.35 per the latest release on Thursday. During the SVB collapse, it was above zero for two weeks, on March 17, when it spiked to +1.54, and on March 24, when it fell back to +0.34. Then it returned to the negative readings of la-la-land (green line = current level):
The big rate hikes last year led to a series of mini-spikes into above-normal but still low levels of financial stress. Not this year; the rate hikes didn’t add financial stress. This year it took the sudden and messy SVB collapse to add financial stress.
But the First Republic collapse just caused financial markets to yawn. Same-old same-old already?
The St. Louis Financial Stress Index tracks 18 variables: a variety of Treasury yields, corporate bond yields, Treasury spreads, corporate bond spreads, SOFR spreads (which replaced the LIBOR spreads), and other spreads, plus indicators such as the VIX and the Treasury 10-year breakeven inflation rate.
During the Financial Crisis, just after the Lehman bankruptcy, the index spiked to +9.25, so that’s about six times the value during the SVB collapse (+1.54).
We also see the euro debt crisis show up in the US credit markets in 2011-2012.
And we see the US oil bust that started in 2015 and sent dozens of US oil and gas companies into bankruptcy court. The Fed had kicked off its rate-hike cycle in December 2015 despite the core PCE price index being at 1.1%, well below the Fed’s 2% target. Spooked by the turmoil in oil-and-gas credits, and with inflation below target, the Fed paused for a year, before continuing. (Green line = current level).
Financial conditions a little less loosey-goosey.
The broader Chicago Fed’s National Financial Conditions Index (NFCI) shows a similar situation: “financial conditions loosened again,” it said for the latest reporting week, as the index dipped to -0.28, with all three sub-indicators – risk (red), credit (blue), and leverage (green) – contributing to the negative reading.
The index too is constructed to have an average value of zero based on data going back to the 1970s. You can see that the free-money party was surely a lot of fun, but that it is now over, and now financial conditions are just relaxing in la-la-land, instead of partying in it.
You can see the SVB collapse in that little dent on the right. But financial conditions remained less tight than average. And the First Republic collapse didn’t even register (chart via Chicago Fed):
So, despite the rate hikes and QT by the Fed, financial conditions are still looser than the long-term average, though they have become somewhat less loosey-goosey than during the free-money era.
The long-term view shows what happens when financial conditions actually tighten: we see the Financial Crisis, the Euro Debt crisis in 2011/2012, the the oil bust, and the spike in March 2020.
Demand for bank loans drops, amid higher rates. Lending standards tighten.
The quarterly Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey on Bank Lending Practices (SLOOS) for April 2023 was also released last week.
Loan demand is down from businesses and consumers, which makes sense because interest rates have risen, and borrowing has become more expensive and isn’t a freebee anymore. There was less demand from businesses for commercial and industrial loans and for CRE loans. In terms of consumers, home sales have plunged, so there’s less demand for mortgages. And there was also less demand for auto loans.
But wait… these are banks reporting on auto-loan demand; the automakers’ captive finance companies, which are the biggest auto lenders, have been offering subsidized lower rates to stimulate volume on certain models.
For example, Ford Credit is offering 3.9% APR for 60 months on 2023 Ford-150 XLT pickups. But Bank of America is now advertising a new-vehicle rate of 5.99% APR for 60 months.
In other words, these loan officers might simply be reporting that their auto lending business has further shifted away from the banks to the captives.
More loan officers on net reported tightening lending standards across the board, except for consumer mortgages backed by the government, which is the majority; for them, lending standards have remained unchanged.
Loan officers started tightening lending standards in July 2022. But they tightened after having loosened lending standards for five quarters in a row during the free-money era. They tightened from a very loosey-goosey base.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
It has been about one year since Fed started tightening and just reached what some have called mildly restrictive. Now if theory is right it takes about a year for policy to get into the system. Patience is required unless you want to gamble.
The safe play is to collect 5% while seeing if Powell can slowly let the air out of the bubble.
It takes about 12-18 months for changes in monetary policy to impact inflation, they say.
But the impact on financial conditions can happen before the rate hikes even begin, in anticipation of the rate his, which is what happened in late 2021 and early 2022. And then we saw the big rate hikes themselves trigger some financial stress last year, but it all subsided.
“It takes about 12-18 months for changes in monetary policy to impact inflation, they say.”
Yeah, I call bullshit on “they” and them. We saw how quickly their loosey goosey bullshit set fire to asset prices.
Yes, you’re right, 12-18 months might was a bit long. It took about 11 months, counting from March 2020, to see the first significant signs.
Picking up 5%’s in front of a steamroller rolling downhill isn’t for everybody.
Due respect, but I’d rather pick up 5% on Treasury Bills than risk losing 20% on stocks, real estate, etc.
IMO the Fed has broken the real estate market….it is more illiquid than ever.
Then the bond market….with the fake yield curve and its illiquidity issues
Next is the stock market with about 5 stocks running the entire show.
There is STILL too much money in the system…..still roughly $4 Trillion extra if one assumes the pre COVID money supply growth trend.
We need further QT….serious QT
and we need a formula driven monetary policy that is predictable……start with FF must equal 3 month moving average of YOY legitimate inflation index.
Me too. I’ve never trusted stonks, especially in the last three decades. Anyone partaking is feeding the beast and part of the problem. I have no sympathy when things go wrong. Outside of a primary residence, I’m with you on real estate.
Usually, the steam roller analogy applies to chasing small gains that entail a risk of huge losses. Collecting 5% guaranteed while waiting to see how things play out does not risk huge losses. So, I’m confused as to what your point is.
Maybe he is worried about hyperinflation? 5% is not enough compensation for that particular risk. Not that it’s likely to happen though, but then again a huge sudden shock to the system might happen and then it’s dollars for everyone.
Locking oneself into 5% to the upside as far as inflation goes, is pure folly in our brave new world.
Used to be a prudent move, but now it’s strictly picking up nickels.
The 5% TBills is the safe bet. Everyone needs to move their bank deposits and CDs to TBills.
The resultant run on banks will cause real tightening.
Or it may cause Fed and FDIC to consolidate banks and bailout merged banks!
Fed failed to tighten because it knows that whole system is now an interlinked house of cards that will collapse together.
I use treasury direct linked to my credit union, if my CU doesn’t want to pay more than .1%, they won’t get my money except when I pay a bill or buy something.
And not seeing much weakness in junk bonds. There’s little fear in this market.
Maybe people are using the money originally intended to buy a house to spend on services and foods and travel. They probably give up buying a house and rent instead.
Fiscal, monetary and Fed balance sheet remain highly stimulative. Real rates remain somewhat negative; fiscal deficits are projected at two trillion dollars; and a Fed balance sheet of over eight trillion dollars is still sitting there. Just because the Fed has stopped expanding its balance sheet doesn’t mean it has exited the Treasury market; simply maintaining an eight trillion dollar balance sheet requires large volumes of regular Treasury purchases as the debt matures, thus continuing to pin interest rates on Treasuries. The Canadian CB is letting maturing government debt on its balance sheet roll off without buying more; the Fed is still buying Treasuries in very large volumes. Add the immense and unprecedented Covid monetary infusion into the real economy and you have four sources of major stimulus in the US economy and a near crack-up boom. A bank panic could have short circuited the effect of all of this stimulus but the Fed outsmarted Wall Street with the BTFP and filled a giant hole in bank collateral values with the world’s greatest parlor trick. If the Fed had been caught flatfooted (as in 2007-08) the outcome could have been very different. The big spending party will therefore continue until the Covid money train eventually loses its head of steam and the Fed stops buying such large volumes of Treasuries.
Occam and Wolf…
Question:
Though I dont doubt the Fed is buying “some” Treasuries, do not their purchases have to be weighed against their Reverse Repos to get to a net effect?
Thank you.
It does appear that Australian and Canadian price falls have stopped. For how long I don’t know. Is it a dead cat bounce or a floor. Sydney has even been recording rises of late.
Both countries are running massive immigration numbers and there seems to be a worldwide lack of listings… I am also reading about banks increasing mortgage year lengths to prevent forced sales.
The media here in aus have really ramped up the mainstream stories about future price gains, housing shortages etc. of late too. I suppose these respective countries will throw the kitchen sink at keeping prices up but it still amazes me…
The more prices rise, the more likely CBs will have to raise rates I’m thinking. It’s still to loosey goosey…
When does reality catch up to these markets or is it I that need to catch up with reality… I guess time will tell…
It’s the spring selling season, so there’s been a bit of a stir, but compared to past spring seasons it looks like a dead cat. And if this season is so weak, the next one should be even weaker. People are not that stupid to buy at these prices and interest rates after all.
As long as the US government is throwing gobs of money at everything and the kitchen sink (Inflation Reinforcement Act) I have a hard time believing that inflation is going to be meaningfully reduced anytime soon.
Even worse, this inflation in dollar terms is being exported all over the world, and since everything in the global financial system is interconnected, the inflation thus created abroad will eventually feed back to the US.
I for one find it hard to imagine an end to this doom loop.
Since everyone loves the “hangover” metaphor, let’s discuss what that really is. Withdrawal. You can avoid withdrawal by tapering off and the slower the better. I’ve heard many discussions with solid logic behind them that something catastrophic should have happened by now. I thought the same thing, everything just seemed too good to be true.
Is is crazy to think a soft landing is possible eventually? At first I didn’t think so. Assuming we are lucky to avoid any massive events in the next few years, maybe it is possible. The real question would be is that what policy makers actually want?
It all depends on inflation. If it somehow goes away without the banks fighting it, then yes, then there will be a soft landing. But I don’t believe in miracles. It is also clear that no bank or government wants deflation.
So I fully support the Wolf thesis of *relatively high inflation and relatively high interest rates for a long time*, barring the appearance of a black swan.
In some ways it just seems illogical to think you can run loose monetary policy for more than a decade and then have a perfect landing.
If I heard an analyst correctly, he said there has never been a case of interest rates being less than 2% that did not end up with poor outcomes for society. Are you really helping society by financing extremely granite, marble, or quartz finishes for a dwelling at zero percent real rate?
Aren’t the small banks being propped up with BTFP though?
Chances are when that ends, their collateral will be worth even less as interest rates will be higher and treasury rates higher.
The pain is being pushed down the road but surely in 6 months time it’ll be evident this ticking time bomb is approaching?
Moral hazard goggles have everyone waiting for a pivot.
So they’re blind to the reality. Until it’s literally on their noses.
That’s if interest rates don’t finally get through to people by Sept/Oct time…