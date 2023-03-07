ECB Balance Sheet Drops by €1 Trillion from Peak: QT Milestone

Step 1 of QT is operating at full speed. Step 2 of QT is just starting.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Total assets on the ECB’s balance sheet, released today, plunged by €1.005 trillion from the peak in June 2022, to €7.83 trillion, the lowest level since June 2021:
The ECB had two major types of QE: It handed very large chunks of cash to banks via free-money loans, and it handed cash to the bond market by purchasing government and corporate bonds and asset-backed securities.
The ECB announced Step 1 of QT at its October meeting: It made the loan terms less attractive, thereby causing banks to pay them back, which removed this liquidity from various markets via the banks.
The ECB announced Step 2 of QT at its December meeting: reducing its bond holdings by letting them mature without replacement, limited by a cap.
So far, the reduction of its balance sheet has been mostly through Step 1 of QT, the reductions in loans.
The loan QT: liquidity rug-pull.
As part of the massive QE operations during the pandemic, the ECB lent cash to the banks via what it calls the Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO III) with complex incentives that were so favorable that banks took the money and plowed it into whatever. From the beginning of the pandemic through July 2021, the ECB handed out €1.6 trillion of TLTRO III loans.
This came on top of the remaining loans from prior programs (LTRO) of €620 billion, bringing the total loan balance to €2.22 trillion at the peak in June 2021.
The loans have dates at which they can be paid back. The first payback date was in July 2022, when €74 billion in loans were paid back; the second was in November, when €296 billion were paid back; the third was in December, when €498 billion were paid back. At the January and February windows, smaller amounts were paid back.
The total balance of TLTRO Loans has now plunged by €995 billion from the peak in June, to €1.22 trillion today.
The ECB has always handled QE via loans, including during the “whatever it takes” moment in 2021:
The bond QT: now starting.
Step 2 of QT, announced at its December meeting, starts in March, initially at a rate of €15 billion a month. At the February meeting, it announced that the ramp-up period of €15 billion a month will go through June. It said it will decide on the future pace by then. Comments by ECB governors about the future pace of the bond QT indicate that it will accelerate after June.
These bonds will come off the balance sheet as they mature, which is when the ECB will receive cash in the amount of face value of these bonds. The roll-off is capped at €15 billion a month initially. Any proceeds from maturing bonds beyond the €15-billion cap will be reinvested in bonds.
The ECB ended its bond QE in June 2022, and “securities held for monetary policy purposes” have remained roughly stable since then. On the balance sheet released today, which was as of March 3 – before the bond QT started – the balance of bonds dropped by €5 billion for the week and by €26 billion from the peak, to €4.96 trillion.
In 2015, the ECB suddenly got infected by the Fed’s virus of buying bonds, and it went hog-wild.
€1 trillion destroyed.
Like all central banks, when the ECB reduces the assets on its balance sheet, it receives money for the loans it had extended and for the securities it had bought, and it then destroys this money in the opposite way in which it had created it.
The ECB has now destroyed €1 trillion, mostly from loan payoffs (€995 billion), and starting to from the bond roll-off (€26 billion), combined a massive amount of liquidity that was drained from the financial system over the past few months – and more than the Fed’s $626 billion in QT.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Thirty years of easy money, now the Fed wants to pull the “Punch Bowl.” How long before the Fed caves and does an emergency QE, with lowered rates ? My crystal ball never worked.
The ECB is following the Feds turn to a tighter Monetary Policy.
Tighter Policy following one of the largest Bubbles in History.
Do I hear echoes of 1929, or am I just paranoid ?
$1T QT seemed to a one time hype to pause inflation increase. It’s now a spent force.
15 billion per month on top of -6% negative real rate (2.5% ecb – 8.5% avg inflation) isn’t big enough to need reverting QT.
Inflation in Europe will keep rising in face of this tiny QT.
QE is now impossible without hyperinflation. That’s the only reason all central banks are doing QT. It’s not that they suddenly became saints and voters took over their control from the multi-billionaires.
“$1T QT seemed to a one time hype to pause inflation increase. It’s now a spent force.”
BS. Over €1.2 trillion to go on loans. And the bond roll-off will speed up after June. Your comment is the same QT denier BS all over again, euro version.
“Inflation in Europe will keep rising…”
probably not. But it will remain high.
“…in face of this tiny QT.”
= QT denier BS.
Wolf. Can i just say how much i appreciate these posts to prevent the forum turning into Zerhohedge. It’s what makes your website the only financial type site i look at it.
It is odd Ben Bernanke won a Nobel Prize (or equivalent) for economics for this very QE tactic. If I’m not mistaken.
Powell, it seems was not a fan.
what? Even ECB does QT at a much faster pace than the Fed.
Nah, US still better than EU and Japs at QT.
It was a one time flash sale stunt from ecb. Now ecb is planning -15 billion euro per month against -$75 billion real qt of fed.
BS. Over €1.2 trillion to go on loans. And the bond roll-off will speed up after June. Your comment is the same QT denier BS all over again, euro version.
I’m so tired of looking at this QT denier BS after having had to look at this BS here since Nov 2021. Every step along the way, this QT denier BS has been proven wrong by actual QT. So now that it’s in euros, you feel empowered to start it all over again? Sheesh.
“QT denier BS has been proven wrong by actual QT”
Oh no, not another premature “victory lap” re no pivot from the Fed . Like Mike Tyson said- “Everyone has a plan, till they get punched in the face”.
Powell hasn’t been punched at all yet. Unemployment really low, stock market way up, house prices still absurd.
I don’t claim to know what his actions will be, but I don’t see how anybody could know what he’ll do when challenged by some major adversity to him and his millionaire buddies.
Inversion between yields on 2-year and 10-year treasuries is largest since 1981. Cue market crash.
While the FED, ECB and other major centre bankers are doing QT now. It is clear to me the FED & ECB will never ever to completely deflate their balance sheet back to 2008 level. Any future crisis will likely response with fresh round of QE, perhaps come with different name and with larger sum to it.
Addiction to money printing will only ended when these centre bank currency lost it luxurious as reserve currency.
No doubt they’re addicted to free money.
But right now crushing inflation is the goal.
So they’ll crush demand. Which means crushing the economy. Hard landing ahead.
Then they’ll get the free money machine fired up to ‘fix’ the crisis… again.
Dear Pivot mongers,
The FED might be gun shy after screwing the economy with 9% inflation.
Will they do it again? Maybe.
Let’s hope they learned their lesson.
I personally doubt they’ll be able to easily subdue inflation. I think “higher for longer” makes 10000x times more sense than pivot.
How can you even talk pivot w/ unemployment at 3.4%????
Unemployment could tick up 2% and nobody would even care tbh (except people w/o jobs).
Earliest pivot 2025 unless there is a crisis.
But if they always respond to a crisis with more QE, why have they been doing the exact opposite during a massive energy crisis brought on by Russia starting a shooting war with the West?
” The ECB has now destroyed €1 trillion, mostly from loan payoffs (€995 billion), and starting to from the bond roll-off (€26 billion), combined a massive amount of liquidity that was drained from the financial system over the past few months – and more than the Fed’s $626 billion in QT.”
This is one of the nice little things with which the ECB is momentarily ahead of the Fed. Hope the money destroying contest goes on longer and more fiercely lol
The BOE also made use of loans i.e. there was never directly printed money, more credit creation by the banking system (if you want to make the distinction). So the BOE borrowed money and then purchased government gilts.
However, the underlying problem similar to all is that as a central bank increases the base rate, the banking system then deposits this money at the central bank for the interest. Hence the losses coming from QE in a rising interest rate environment. The BOE faces a 200 billion GBP loss althought this is a headline number and reflects that you really have to do QT first, before raising interest rates, and clearly being in this situation reveals that the Fed and the Boe and the ECB have been wrong-footed about the current surge in inflation and particularly core inflation I should imagine.
For the BoE the losses are indemnified by the UK government and must be paid so its a political hot potato. The Fed however, seems to be able to just mark the losses as a “deferred asset” meaning that they can just offset these losses against future income.
However, smoke and mirrors aside, the Fed had been transferring ~100 billion to the US treasury but will book a potential 250 billion loss for 2023 which is probably around 1200 USD per US worker and that looks like it will be going forward with varying degrees. So following this the US treasury will need to borrow more money because transfer income has fallen for the foreseeable future.
” the banking system then deposits this money at the central bank for the interest. Hence the losses coming from QE in a rising interest rate environment. The BOE faces a 200 billion GBP loss”
On the contrary, the ECB said as early as last year that it would not pay interest on the money given to the banks, thus forcing them to pay back the debts that the ECB reliably destroyed