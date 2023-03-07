Used-Vehicle Auction Prices Jump for Third Month, after Last Year’s Plunge. More Trouble Brewing for “Core” CPI

Retail supply of used cars and trucks dropped for second month in a row. Dealers bid up prices to replenish their inventories.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
More trouble brewing beneath the surface for inflation. Used vehicle wholesale prices at auction jumped 4.3% in February from January, seasonally adjusted, the biggest month-to-month jump for any February since 2009, and the third month in a row of increases, with hefty price increases across all eight vehicle segments, according to Manheim, the largest auto auction house in the US and a unit of Cox Automotive. Not seasonally adjusted, wholesale prices jumped by 3.7%, to $20,652, second month in a row of increases.
Both metrics of wholesale prices are adjusted for changes in the mix and mileage. These auction prices show that dealers have to pay more to restock their inventory. And they’re going to try to pass on the increased costs to their retail customers.
The Consumer Price Index for used vehicles usually picks up changes in retail prices within two to three months:
Price increases month-over-month in February from January:
- Seasonally adjusted: +4.3% (after +2.5% in January; +0.8% in December).
- Not seasonally adjusted: +3.7%, (after +1.5% in January).
- All eight vehicle segments showed big price increases between 3.3% and 5.9%.
- Rental vehicles sold by fleets at auction: +5.0% (after +2.8% in January).
- Three-Year Old index: +2.4% (after +1.2% in January).
- These price increases “were not typical” for February, Manheim said.
The year-over-year price decline was reduced to -5.6%, not seasonally adjusted, from peak-decline of -13.1% in December. Rental risk units rose 0.5% year-over-year, after the big month-to-month jumps in January and February.
Sellers had more pricing power than typically seen this time of year: The average daily sales conversion rate jumped to 64.3% in February, from 59.4% in January, both of them well above normal for this time of the year.
Used vehicle retail sales fell 5% month-to-month and 9% year-over-year, on a same-store basis, according to initial estimates based on data from Dealertrack, a service of Cox Automotive. This came after the jump in sales in January (+16% month-over-month and +5% year-over-year) that had pushed supply of vehicles down.
Wholesale supply fell to 24 days at the end of February, from 26 days in January, 32 days in December, and 29 days in February a year ago.
Retail supply at dealers fell for the second month in a row, to 41 days by the end of February, down from 48 days in January, and from 57 days in December, based on vAuto data, a service of Cox Automotive. This declining supply explains why dealers were more eager to buy at auctions – to replenish their inventories for spring selling season – and they bid up prices in the process.
These two consecutive months of dropping supply into the spring selling season (tax refund season) suggests that there will be more pricing pressures going forward:
When will wholesale price jumps show up in CPI?
The Consumer Price Index for used vehicles peaked in January 2022 and then fell, and by January 2023 had dropped by 11.6%. The CPI for February will be released next week. With the typical lag of about two to three months from wholesale prices, I expect the CPI for used vehicles to slow or halt the month-to-month decline at that point, and start showing the first increases in the CPI released in mid-April.
The used-vehicle CPI is a big component of “core” CPI (CPI without food and energy). And the big drop of used vehicle prices in 2022 helped put a lid on core CPI. But now we’re looking at the second month in a row this year when renewed inflation trouble is brewing beneath the surface – and we will see it bubble to the surface pretty soon.
Yep and Yes Sir. Inflation is here to stay for awhile.
Amen, Wolf.
Disinflation was “transitory” indeed.
Thanks for the update.
But, but, but, Pavel said “Inflation is transitory”!
Disinflation is a derivative created by wallstreet to propagate its narrative. Most Americans lack the mathematical acumen to distinguish between disinflation and Deflation.
Disinflations doesn’t mean shit, even when inflation is at 2%.
Right now Disinflation is a Fugazi, it doesn’t exist, it’s not on elemental charts.
Disinflation = slowing your [moving] car down, but not coming to a full stop.
You’re sill moving forward.
Appreciate the hard work and data. On the ground in mid Atlantic seeing new and used car sales still holding steady in number and price. Inflation isn’t controlled and the wage spiral outside of tech is just spinning up. Every low to mid level health care worker in mid Atlantic wants to know why they weren’t being given raises over the past 2-3 years.
Is it possible that people jumped from buying houses into buying cars, since the higher interest rates on mortgages?
The chart is nutso. 1997 = 100, 2019 = 150, 2023 = 235 and climbing again. A lot of it has to do with residuals from higher priced new vehicles, which were in short supply for a couple years due to chips. Luckily, new vehicle inventories are building, albeit slowly. A return to the historical trend would be well received by people like me who plan on buying a used vehicle in the next 3-4 years.
I’ve seen claims that banks appear to be getting hesitant to make auto loans to people with poor credit. If that is true then dealers whose customer base consists of that type of customer could end up in a world of hurt soon.
Is there any way to track how banks are approaching the auto loan market to see if there is trouble on the horizon?
Banks are hoping for a bailout, and they will get it.
Subprime and deep subprime combined are only about 17% of auto lending. Not all of subprime rated borrowers are the same. Some are near the category limit, others are in “deep subprime.”
Deep subprime is only about 2% of total auto lending. These are the riskiest customers, and the first to get cut. So if you cut lending to them by HALF, which would be a huge tightening, it only reduces total auto lending by 1%.
Conversely, about 82% of borrowers have between fairly decent and pristine credit. Some might have to pay a higher rate than others, but they’ll always get loans because the risks range from small to minuscule. And lenders are paid via interest to take those risks.
I figured happy motoring would end with fuel priced too high for people to afford. But I was wrong, it looks like what will bring happy motoring down is vehicle prices too high for most people to afford.
Today called local Frieghtliner to service motorhome diesel engine & generator. Customer service informed me their service prices increased in March. Extra $100 for engine service and $100 for generator service
Thanks for the work, Wolf.
I was going to ask for volume info (my favorite hobbyhorse in response to price spikes) but then I RTFA closely and saw the wholesale and retail volume data.
(Although…”days supply” is a bit of a wonky metric, combining supply and demand when maybe just reporting number of transactions might provide cleaner historical comparisons…)
It is hard to believe retail buyers are eagerly gobbling up inventory in the wake of a 33%-50% price spike (or that dealers are unquestioningly following them down that road as interest rate double…)
I’m curious how “interest rate sensitive” the used car business is. Do dealers borrow the capital to re-plenish their inventory? What percentage of retail consumers finance used vehicle purchases?
I think Wolf stated previously, that dealers make a good commission on arranging the consumer loans.
The thing about used cars is that you can step down the ladder. With new vehicles, once you get to around $18K, that’s about as low as you can go. But with used vehicles you can go below 10k, no problem. So if you cannot afford the two-year-old former rental sedan at 10%, maybe you can afford the six-year old trade-in.
People who just want a nicer car might hang on to what they have for a while longer. But others who really have to buy a car because their beater is getting close to the end, well, they have options at 10%. Many 10-year-old cars are still in amazingly good shape today.
This is a really good question! I have no insight to offer, alas, only opinion…
I would expect used cars to be a LOT less sensitive to rates than housing. In the southeast at least, a car is a necessity. I just don’t think there’s a lot of elasticity in demand for used cars. Higher rates, along with higher prices, would presumably push people down the price ladder to older/lower-end and lower-cost models if we accept that demand isn’t particularly elastic.
New cars, though? No idea.
A brief Googling turned up a bunch of hand-waving articles about dealer pessimism in an age of >0% interest rates, but no actual research.
Tight labor market & aggressive rate raising continues to surprise. Curious to see what the next report says.
Seems like no one has a good handle on what we’re going through during this Weirdest Economy Ever — cept Wolf, of course!
In the Bay Area of California, currently the Toyota dealer in Walnut Creek says that there is a 3-year waiting list for any new RAV4 hybrids !!
Nice piece Wolf! I always assumed the best time of year historically to buy a car was January and February? Is that what the seasonal adjustments show?
Sold my Porsche in September 2022, not too keen to buy another unless I can get in after the market normalizes. Btw this dramatically increases the odds of a hot CPI Tuesday, the market is starting to figure it out now.
San Diego/LA metro showing 783 used Tesla Model 3’s for sale, it’s astounding to me. Hard to believe prices will not crater for this make/model but in this new mad world who knows anymore.
Prices for used Lexus GX SUV’s still give me a nosebleed.
I’m going to continue to drive what I’ve got until we get some serious devaluation in the used market or the wheels fall off my current rig.
I found a new chart. It is “Domestic Auto Inventories AUINSA” published as part of the Federal Reserve Economic Data series. It shows an inventory of autos assembled in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. The reports is of autos numbered in thousands, instead of months supply. Inventory was high in 2017, declined until Feb 2022, and has risen since then.
People buying more car than they can afford. CPI going through the roof. Debt at extreme levels. $1.5 to $2.5T recurring deficits for the foreseeable future. Mortgage rates jump from 3% to 7%.
Where’s the carnage?
It reminds of the last bust, when government and businesses hid the bad news for a long time. All heck finally broke loose when Lehman announced it was having problems.
We could possibly adopt the contrarian view that there is no carnage, that everyone will continue to do very well for decades into the future with the naysayers only propagating doom-and-gloom narratives to generate popcorn eating excitement for the bored arena spectators?
Zero Sum Game – I think that view will be proven wrong. There are dead bodies, they just haven’t floated to the surface yet. Coming out of Covid, many businesses were understaffed, particularly for skilled workers. Businesses are trying to keep people busy and on the payroll awaiting better times, at some point that burden has to be cut, but don’t forget in many industries the market is global and in general USA is a high cost producer overall. The Fed kept rates near Zero for way too long and they never should have been there in the first place. Did anyone ever believe they would see zero interest rates and negative crude oil futures pricing? The system is unstable. Businesses can skinny the margins for a while, but not with huge debt levels and increasing interest rates. Much of the rise in rates has yet to translate into markedly higher debt serve and problems that follow. Grab some popcorn.
Well-said.
Prediction:
Continued elevated vehicle prices will push up the average age of vehicles on the road, as folks fix their existing ride for longer before replacing.
The used vehicle market will continue to grow, as cars stay on the road longer, and purchasing new becomes a luxury reserved for the wealthy.