What Powell Actually Said

“The historical record cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy. We will stay the course until the job is done,” but it’s not done, Powell said: Core services inflation ex-housing has not come down.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
At today’s meeting, the FOMC raised its five policy rates by 25 basis points, bringing the upper end of the range to 4.75%, as widely expected. The Fed has now hiked by 450 basis points in 10 months, far more than anyone imagined a year ago. It has also run $500 billion off its balance sheet in six months of QT.
“Ongoing rate increases” will be needed to get rates to be “sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2% over time, the statement said, and Powell reiterated the need for “increases” multiple times at the post-meeting press conference. Always plural: “increases,” meaning at least two more rate hikes, which would bring the top end to 5.25%, as projected at the December meeting. Updated projections will be released at the March meeting.
“Shifting to a slower pace [of rate hikes] will better allow the Committee to assess the economy’s progress toward our goals, as we determine the extent of future increases that we require to obtain a sufficiently restrictive stance,” the statement said.
No rate cuts “this year” if economy performs as expected. More than two rate hikes? “We could certainly do that.”
“If the economy performs broadly in line with [the Fed’s] expectations, it will not be appropriate to cut rates this year, to loosen policy this year,” Powell said.
“If we come to the need to move rates up beyond what we said in December, we would certainly do that,” Powell said. “At the same time, if the data comes in the other direction, we will make data-dependent decisions.”
“More work to do.”
“The historical record cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy. We will stay the course until the job is done,” Powell said.
“We covered a lot of ground, and the full effects of our rapid tightening so far are yet to be felt. Even so, we have more work to do,” Powell said, a phrase Powell reiterated over and over again – meaning more rate hikes.
“Inflation is running hot,” Powell said, so more work to do. But “we are taking into account long and variable lags” for monetary policy to impact inflation. Hence the slower pace of rate hikes.
“Without price stability, we will not achieve a sustained period of labor market conditions that benefit all,” he said.
“Very premature to declare victory.”
“It would be very premature to declare victory or think we really got this.”
“Our job is to deliver inflation back to target, and we will do that, but I think we will be cautious about declaring victory and sending signals that we think that the game is won.”
“We have a long way to go. It is the early stages of disinflation. It is most welcome to be able to say that, that we are now in disinflation, that is great, but we see that it has to spread through the economy and it will take time.”
“Restoring price stability will likely require maintaining a restrictive stance for some time.”
“Our forecast is that it will take some time and patience, and we will need to keep rates higher for longer.”
The “risk of doing too little”
“I continue to think that it is very difficult to manage the risk of doing too little, and finding out in six or 12 months that we actually were close but didn’t get the job done, and inflation springs back, and we have to go back in, and now you really do worry about expectations getting unanchored and that kind of thing. This is a very difficult risk to manage.
“Whereas, we have no incentive or desire to over-tighten, but if we feel we have gone too far, and inflation is coming down faster than we expect, we have tools that would work on that.
“So, I do think in this situation where we still have the highest inflation in 40 years, the job is not fully done.”
“Labor market remains extremely tight”
“Despite the slowdown in growth the labor market remains extremely tight.”
“Although the pace of job gains has slowed over the past year and nominal wage growth has shown some signs of easing, the labor market continues to be out of balance. Labor demand substantially exceeds the supply of available workers and the labor force participation rate has changed little from a year ago.”
“Reducing inflation is likely to require a period of below-trend growth and softening of labor market conditions.”
About financial conditions loosening since October:
Financial conditions – measures of the credit markets, such as credit spreads, and not stock prices – after tightening substantially last year, began to loosen again in mid-October and unwound some of the tightening that they had done earlier in the year. Financial conditions are tracked by various indices, such as the Chicago Fed’s National Financial Conditions Index (NFCI).
You can see the easing since mid-October that unwound part of the tightening earlier last year (chart via Chicago Fed, red lettering by Wolf Street):
The minutes of the December meeting mentioned this “unwarranted easing of financial conditions,” and pointed it out as a risk that would make it more difficult for the Fed to bring inflation down. Powell was asked a couple of times about that today.
“Financial conditions have tightened significantly over the last year,” he said.
“The financial conditions haven’t changed much from the December meeting [Dec 14] until now.”
“It is important that the markets do reflect the tightening that we are putting in place as we have discussed a couple of times here. There is a difference in perspective by some market measures on how fast inflation will come down. We will have to see.
“I mean I am not going to try to persuade people. I have a different forecast. Our forecast is that it will take some time and patience, and we will need to keep rates higher for longer.”
At another point he said: “I would say that our focus is not on short-term moves but on sustained changes to broader financial conditions, and it is our judgment that we are not yet at a sufficiently restrictive policy stance, which is why we say that we expect ongoing hikes will be appropriate.”
“Of course, many things affect financial conditions, not just our policy. We will take into account overall financial conditions along with many other factors as we set policy.”
“We think we covered a lot of ground, and financial conditions have certainly tightened. I would say we still think there is work to do there.”
Made fun of “market participants” that caused financial conditions to loosen.
“Market participants have a very different job. It is a fine job. It is a great job. In fact, I did that job for years, in one form or another. But we have to deliver that [2% inflation]. So, we are strongly resolved that we will complete this task, because we think it has benefits that will support economic activity, and benefit the public for many, many years.”
Inflation not coming down in “core services ex-housing.”
“We have a sector that represents 56% of the core PCE inflation index, where we don’t see disinflation yet. We don’t see it, it is not happening yet.
“Inflation in core services, ex-housing is still running at 4% on a 6 and 12-month basis, so there is nothing happening there. In the other two sectors [goods and housing], representing less than 50%, I think you now have a story that is credible, coming together, although you don’t yet see disinflation in housing services, but it is in the pipeline, right? So, for the third sector [core services excluding housing] we don’t see anything.”
“It would be very premature to declare victory or think we really got this. Our goal, of course, is to bring inflation down. How do we get that done? There are many factors driving inflation in that sector [core services ex-housing]. They should be coming into play to have the disinflationary process begin in that sector. But so far, we don’t see that. Until we do, we see ourselves as having a lot of work left to do.
To another question on this topic: “We expect to see that disinflation process will be seen, we hope soon, in the core services ex-housing sector I talked about. We don’t see it yet. It is seven or eight different kinds of services, not all of them the same. And we have a sense of what is going on in each of the different subsections. Probably the biggest part of it, probably 60% of that is … sensitive to slack in the economy. So, the labor market will probably be important.”
“We are just telling you we don’t see inflation moving down yet in that large sector [core services ex-housing]. I think we will, fairly soon, but we don’t see it yet.
“Until we do, we have to be honest with ourselves, seeing ourselves as having perhaps more persistent inflation in that sector, which will take longer to get down. We have to complete the job. That is what we are here for.
For your amusement: Reporters’ inane crybaby can’t-you-stop-the-rate-hikes-now questions.
What was hilarious at the press conference today was a slew of crybaby can’t-you-stop-the-rate-hikes questions. They were so funny that we’ll go through some of them here, and you’ll see that Powell should have answered them with: “Stupid question. Next!” Or “I already shot this down twice. Next!”
But as Fed chair, he has to answer them in some polite manner, and you could see his exasperation.
Question: “Why do you think further rate increases are needed? Why not stop here and see what transpires in the coming months before raising rates again?”
Powell should have said: I just explained it, you idiot. But he didn’t.
Question: “Did you or your colleagues discuss the conditions for a pause at this meeting this week?”
Exasperated, Powell said, “the minutes will come out in three weeks and give you a lot of detail.”
Question: ‘Was there discussion today of the possibility of pausing rate increases and then restarting them?”
Powell: “So, the Committee, obviously, did not see this as a time to pause. We judged the appropriate thing to do at this meeting was to raise the Federal funds rate by 25 basis points and we continue to anticipate that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate.”
Question: “Would it be possible to take a meeting off for example, and then resume? You know, could you, rather than doing that every meeting, go a little more slowly, take some gaps in between moves?”
Powell: “This is not something that the Committee is thinking about or exploring in any kind of detail.”
Question: “I wonder if you considered the idea of whether or not your understanding of the inflation dynamic may be wrong, and it is possible to achieve these things without raising rates that high….”
The Fed hiked its five policy rates by 25 basis points:
- Federal funds rate target to a range between 4.50% and 4.75%.
- Interest it pays the banks on reserves to 4.65%.
- Interest it charges on overnight Repos to 4.75%.
- Interest it pays on overnight Reverse Repos (RRPs) to 4.55%.
- Primary credit rate it charges banks to 4.75%.
It’s so funny to read the business media, and then Wolf, interpret the exact same event. In diametrically opposed ways.
Also the comments section in wolf’s articles, check out the one about job openings earlier today. Plenty of interpretation of Powells statements there, this article seems like a good response lol.
All our politicians say that they are working for their voters, but majority of voters on both sides keep getting poorer and the 1% keep getting richer.
It’s not what you say, but what you do. Karma trumps lip-service.
J Pow is still unable to handle “transitory” inflation and blames market for loosening financial conditions when he controls monetary policy.
Wolf still has faith in our institutions and in the Fed. He trusts them when they say they’re serious about bringing inflation down. Just like many had to learn from covid – the government doesn’t care about you. The government needs inflation to keep the house of cards standing. The fed and the BLS play key roles in facilitating that inflation. It’s not an accident that the way CPI is calculated was just updated, again, to take effect beginning with the next CPI release. And make no mistake – the update methodology will result in a lower number. Anyways, doesn’t matter, this is why Bitcoin wins. It’ll be a hard pill for Wolf to swallow. But just like everyone else, he’ll eventually buy Bitcoin at the price he deserves.
Your CPI comment is silly — as is the rest. The CPI weighs get constantly updated, based on where consumers spend their money. I have been tracking the weights just to shut down your kind of BS — and I have them on a spreadsheet. For example, the BLS increased the weights of rent because people spent more of their money on housing, but rents are spiking the most, which made CPI worse. You’re just a bitcoin troll, and bitcoin needs you because it collapsed by 65% LOL
That may be because Wolf’s post is almost exclusively quotations of what was said and not interpretation which is mostly what I see in the media.
100%, the Fed should have removed his glasses and screamd “Stop Spending!” I have never seen it this bad.
Wolfstreet is one of a kind. And we are lucky to have it. The “media” on the other hand will twist everything into a pretzel, even direct quotes. There are no journalists left in media. Maybe few, and far between.
When will fear to any discernable degree enter the markets? I have never seen anything like this but to give the pivot cult some credit, why would they believe Powell? It wasn’t long ago he “wasn’t thinking about thinking about” taking away the punchbowl and that he had infinite QE “ammunition” or whatever. They refuse to see him as anything other than the guy in the bar buying everyones drinks (using drink cards) and a nearby penthouse for the afterparty.
That’s the real crux, does the fed reserve control wall street or does wall street control the fed? People put up with some pretty bad inflation in the 70s and 80s. The fed will watch elevated inflation for a lot longer than it will watch a big bank teeter on bankruptcy. At least Powell is acknowledging that there are higher rates ahead. No discussion of the balance sheet, though.
No handle on labor and no handle on inflation, it’s not really a rip roaring success is it? Or are things actually going along quite swimmingly? Depends how you’ve placed your bets.
Question… what does Powell mean by ‘ex-housing’? Am not familiar with this term.
Just excluding housing I believe so other service categories that aren’t housing costs… Has to say this because everyone thinks housing and rent is a lagging indicator 🤦
Housing (rent factors) is part of services. So services inflation excluding housing (ex-housing) means a price index of all services except rent factors.
The distinction is important because rents in the price indices are surging now, but are expected to back off in a few months (I’m not persuaded they will, but that’s the expectation). So if you take rents out of the services price index, you get the other services alone — healthcare, insurance, repairs, financial services, haircuts, food services, delivery, transportation, etc. — and that portion of services is showing very persistent inflation, and that portion makes up 56% of the Fed’s preferred core PCE price index.
Got it. Thanks.
Love the questions today 😂 especially that last one questioning if the Fed understands inflation dynamics.
Going into the meeting today the thing markets were allegedly focused on was if they would continue to allude to plural hikes.
They did! Plural hikes! So that’s 2 25pt hikes to go and with the may one being only 30% priced in.
I understand why people are frustrated with the market exuberance but clearly it was another case where it didn’t really matter what Powell said it was gonna rip.
The Fed taking a data dependent approach also makes a ton of sense. They’ve already hiked 450 pts. Nobody would believe you 12 months ago or even 9 months ago that we’d be this high.
Markets will figure it out eventually.
P.S. 11 million job openings per jolts today.
ADP report was soft but it seems like that was due to weather during the reference week they used??? Maybe wolf can shed some light on that and if NFP will have that issue also🤷
They will have no choice but to keep going until it’s clear the increases have worked a little more than needed. Only then would it make sense to back off. And probably not by much.
Even if the inflation have gone to zero it only means no price increases but the life essentials are already out of reach of 10s of millions of people
In other words rich people would come out winner and poor middle class would get screwed
RICH keep GAINS on POOR.
i.e. soft landing
Maybe. When products won’t fly off shelves, prices will go down. When contractors will ask for work, instead of now where you actually have to ask them to show up to a job, price for those services will also go down.
Tell yourselves whatever you need to here. Powell is spineless and it showed up again today. I guess only the worst of us savers can smell it.
Austerity got me here, it won’t get me out, and I don’t have it in me to play these games anymore, betting on how long we can get out of paying for our leveraged future.
hear…so dumb. I even typed that right the first time.
The longer Powell takes to engineer his soft landing, the poorer we all become. I get it,
using time to paper over the years of failures is standard Fed policy.
Take your earplugs out and listen to what he actually said and not what you imagine he said.
This BS — “Powell is spineless” — has been going on ever since he first started talking about rate hikes back in the fall of 2021, and meanwhile he hiked by 450 basis points in 10 months, with more rate hikes coming, and he shed $500 billion in assets in six months, and will keep shedding at that rate. What’s your problem?
“Take your earplugs out and listen to what he actually said”
You’ve helped me finally figure everything out. Not only do a whole lot of market participants (I don’t dare call them “investors” in this mania) have in earbuds, listening to who knows what music, they also SUCK ts lip reading!!!
Maybe some of these people just hear the gentle voice behind the ear plugs? Personally I think the markets are delusional; they’re the ones who need to listen more closely.
Wolf, the issue is that market participants are not on board him. The 10 year dropped 13 basis points and mortgages may have a 5 handle soon. He hasn’t even hinted at selling MBS to control a possible resurgence in the housing market. He may have done a lot but he needs to do a lot more. He missed the opportunity to go 50 today and show the markets he means business.
Sir: I very much respect and Thank you for your analysis. One issue in this Quantitative Tightening (QT) that is disturbing is the mortgage securities; these only look like they roll off when mortgage is payed off, but not an outright sale of the securities. As housing is an important part of GDP is the Federal Reserve actually maintaining a back door stimulus program as money that would be tied up in securities is free to loan more, such as the 40 year $3 million mortgage loan advertisement now appearing. Bottom line is Powell honest or are there more “stimulus tools?”
Did anyone ask him about falling 30YFRM?
Down to 6.04% today and likely to break through 6% next week.
Pulte Homes just came out and said they’re seeing housing starting to stabilize, and they intend to increase the number of houses they plan to build this year.
This entire morass is about housing. Wolf’s article yesterday paints a glass half full picture, primarily looking at those 8 or so top housing bubbles and how they’re taking very modest hits given how much home prices in those cities exploded over the last 5 years.
Looking at NY metro graph makes me ROTFLMAO. Down 1.6% since July but still up over 8% YoY. That’s hilarious.
Assuming Pulte is even 1/2 right, housing is well on its way towards seeing a bottoming trough in the next three months, given the labor market.
So at the end of the 12 month “carnage” that started last March when the Fed FINALLY decided QT was in order, we’re still going to be left with an enormously overpriced housing market.
I for one hope to see inflation bottom in the next few months & start to creep up again. Something has to force JPowell to put on his big boy Volcker pants and get ready for what lies ahead in late 2023 or early 2024: A 7% FFR or higher to get a grip on inflation. Side note: Someone send JP a DM emphasizing the point that 2% core PCE inflation outside of a major recession is pipe dream / dead.
If there’s a Fed pivot coming, it’s admitting as much. Inflation is here to stay.
When Pulte and others talk about housing is “stabilizing,” they mean volume isn’t plunging further. Prices drop low enough, and volume will pick up, that’s what we hopefully will see. Right now the market is frozen.
But mortgage applications for purchase mortgages just re-plunged (weekly data out today), so Pulte may have been premature.
But volume needs to pick up, and the way it does is by prices dropping far enough. And each time prices drop, there are more home sales.
Same during Housing Bust 1.
I think that the way housing volume picks up is lower mortgage rates. I get the sense too many potential sellers are holding ~3% mortgages and don’t want to list their house to move into a 6% mortgage. But it sounds like your saying, Wolf, that eventually sellers will adjust their prices lower given buyers are on the sidelines due to high prices. Hope something changes because right now we seem to be in a jam; even Sherwin Williams announced concerns about housing in their earnings call last week; and the stock tanked.
I have an application to rent a house in the Seattle area for $3,700 a month that was pulled off the market for $965k in the fall. The mortgage would have been $6,000 with 20% down. Why would I pay an extra $2,300 a month and tie up close to $200k. This is why prices are going to continue to fall.
@ Josh T – Do you have a wife and kids where you need to spend that much on a rental house? If you can swing $6k per month on a mortgage (seems you were considering buying), why not get a much cheaper rental and bank everything and just buy a house for cash in a few years?
@Jay Worley
I agree with everything, including and most importantly, the only way to get Powell-Burns to be useful, is to back him in a corner.
Look how he acted today. He wants out.
Thank you for breaking it down since I didn’t watch the live press coverage.
Hawkish alright but the market and many commenters on here must see PowPow with a permanent Sike sign attached to his forehead, otherwise I can’t see how anyone would interpret this as dovish or pivot in nature…
Then again, this is a living example of once trust is broken it can be loss forever or take a lifetime to regain. I mean after 20+ years if not more of FED being the ultimate market enabler and always coming to the rescue, I can see why a lot of people can’t process FED can be go the opposite way despite actual action as proof.
My key view is that the Fed is looking back in time for data (one to three months at least), while rate increases and QT impacts have a deferred impact. It’s like taking exlax in the evening after looking back at the missed morning business, but not being aware that the medicine may cause midnight or next morning drama that hasn’t been considered. JMO
That’s nothing I like to see more than for this insane delusion stock and housing market to have some explosive bloody diaherrea metaphorically speaking maybe…
Heard a couple of interesting things today.
US bond market most inverted ever.
World bond index inverted for first time ever.
At least we are seeing a lot of history in our lifetimes like negative interest rates and thousands of crypto coins. Kind of like living in tulip bubble or Mississippi stock bubble.
Can you imagine actually believing in crypto, especially now? It’s blind greed.
Maybe it missed it but there was not much mention around the specifics of QT. Wasn’t there a thought that they may have to start selling MBS outright because of declining home sales?
Why isn’t the financial press more inquisitive about QT – is it that they just don’t really understand it?
The statement, the “Implementation Notes,” and Powell all said the same thing: QT will continue at the same pace. It’s on autopilot.
I said about the same thing in my article. There isn’t much to talk about.
However, if something changes, it will likely be a shift to selling MBS outright. If this is being planned, we’ll see it crop up in the meeting minutes somewhere along the line. If that happens, it will be a big topic.
Tomorrow is my day to discuss QT based on the balance sheet that will come out; it will be my monthly update.
Nobody from the press bothered to ask about MBS sales; with a few exceptions they were all asking slight variations on “Wen pivot?”
But it may be significant that Powell didn’t mention them spontaneously, either.
This still seemed a disappointing performance from Powell. He started off on the wrong foot with his answer to the first question about easing financial conditions. Having correctly put FC in the crosshairs for most of last year, he actually dismissed them by shifting focus to “sustained” FC and then characterizing them as having tightened. This dissembling, as it was reinforced, naturally sparked an orgy of even further easing financial conditions.
The dollar plunged against foreign currencies, against stocks, bonds, and commodities. That is, prices soared. Being traded in real time, tick-by-tick auction markets, inflation registers here instantly. Unless soon reversed, the effects of dollar depreciation will pass through the pipeline and be reflected in the coming months as a stalling in the consumer price disinflation trend.
Markets have misread Powell before. If there is still confusion about the Fed’s stance, the Fed is to blame. It worried in December that weaker action might trigger an “unwarranted” easing in financial conditions, and tried to offset it with tougher talk. It gambled and lost. Today it doubled down on its folly.
Tough talk does not commit the Fed to any policy action three or four meetings hence and the markets know it. But to couple weak action with weak talk? How many short term FC easings must happen before it’s a “sustained” easing?
It seems like he is different during q&a than during the prepared remarks. I’ve noticed this on multiple occasions.
That was a truly bizarre moment–he flat out denied that conditions have eased lately and then quickly changed the subject to long term conditions–and it didn’t help that this was at the beginning of the Q&A. I’ve said this before, but the man is not very good at speaking off the cuff. He dithers and equivocates at the best of times, and today he just plain lied.
If the Fed is really concerned about its actions sparking unwarranted easing, someone in that building needs to sit down with Powell and explain to him how his word choices and his inability to frame things properly keep sparking that very easing, over and over.
You bet. An obvious alternative is to rely less on talk and more on action. If the Fed thinks more tightening is warranted, what the heck is it waiting for?
Even assuming it’s got its rate target right, it has the option of stepping up QT. It’s still sporting a pretty hefty balance sheet. Does it really need that big load of mortgages? Is playing favorites with sectors really monetary policy?
It could easily have done its baby step hike without slamming the dollar and provoking an “unwarranted” easing of financial conditions, just by tweaking QT a bit.
Or is mollycoddling Wall Street more important than quelling inflation?
I just really want to thank Wolf for all the great analyses! One simply cannot rely on most of the financial media as they largely report things inaccurately, either out of ignorance or intentionally (for some interested party’s benefit).
When reading Wolf’s analyses compared to most of the media’s, it’s like two different worlds: It seems like the overall market is living in lala land, particularly based on its general reaction over the last month!
As Wolf has said, the Fed cannot yet pivot this time because of “raging inflation.” The market seems to forgot this (or conveniently ignore this). Previous Fed easing was done when inflation was reportedly low: certainly not the case now.
Today’s press conference was extremely dovish. Wolf, you’ve got to read between the lines.
1) When Powell said “financial conditions have already tightened a lot & they’re not concerned about short term market movements,” that caused the first explosion higher.
Not only was the second part completely unnecessary, the first part is false. The Chicago National Financial Conditions Index is lower than it was 10 months ago when they first started raising rates.
2) When Powell said the market pricing in a lower FFR peak & year-end rate cuts was due to differing economic outlooks. Rather than shutting the door on rate cuts for the time being, when December’s NFP report just posted the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years, he implied they could happen. Naturally, the market responded by pushing up rate cut odds even higher.
He could have laid out explicit conditions (similar to what they did for liftoff), eg cuts are off the table without both (1) PCE inflation at 2% & (2) unemployment rate of at least x%. No such thing.
3) When Powell said there was no way they could pause, then raise rates again. One hypothetical scenario would be if inflation rebounded again during the “strategic pause.” Doesn’t have to be the base case scenario, just a scenario where it can happen. Instead he just said “nah, that’s not something we’re considering.” WTF?
Powell knew exactly what he was doing when he said the things he did. I believe Wall Street interpreted his statements correctly, hence the rally.
I missed #3. If that happened it is indeed a red flag. Like you said, WTF?
Powell said
“I continue to think that it is very difficult to manage the risk of doing too little, and finding out in six or 12 months that we actually were close but didn’t get the job done, and inflation springs back, and we have to go back in, and now you really do worry about expectations getting unanchored and that kind of thing. This is a very difficult risk to manage.
“Whereas, we have no incentive or desire to over-tighten, but if we feel we have gone too far, and inflation is coming down faster than we expect, we have tools that would work on that.
The concern is a premature so-called “strategic pause” before “the job is done”. This is an indication that to err on the side of overtightening is the path, not to pause too early and then resume tightening. This philosophy is in no way dovish, it is a signal of the intestinal fortitude to keep turning the wrench right without pause.
Jackson Y
For 10 months, there are morons out there who said at every press conference that he was “extremely dovish,” and they twisted and torqued his words into being “extremely dovish,” and by now the Fed has hiked by 450 basis points in 10 months and shed $500 billion in assets in 6 months, and it’s continuing to hike rates, and QT continues on autopilot. You people are just hilarious.
If the FF rate were still at 0% to 0.25%, I would give you a nod. But it’s 4.5% to 4.75%, higher than anyone imagined a year ago. It’s going to be over 5% by spring. By summer, he will have shed $1 trillion in assets. This “extremely dovish” BS has been a limp joke for 10 months.
The thing is he hiked 25 bps, per market expectation. He should have hiked 50 bps just to show that he does not answer to markets. It’s really that simple.
But yeah, did I say that the sun will never set on SocalJim’s RE empire?
Keep in mind that intelligent reporters are thrown out of the meetings. Yellin specialty.
Ultimately, the stock market is about perception and people believed whatever they imagined from Powell to push their own agenda.
Here are my thoughts:
1. Services inflation can only suddenly come down during a recession. I remember all those desperate contractors during the last housing bust.
2. Rent inflation can only come down during a severe recession. I remember 50% falling rents after the dot.com bust.
3. With dollar falling and commodities rising against it, inflation will pick up again. Two or three months of surging inflation with tank the stock market and change the narrative. Look at copper prices, with oil soon to follow now that China has reopened.
4. Companies are missing revenue and yet they are rallying (look at Facebook today). How? 40 billion in buybacks announced from FB, 75 billion from Chevron, etc. The entire US economy has become a giant casino. There is no soft landing in any of this now that the Fed has no credibility and markets daring Powell.
Shock and Awe…weapons of mass destruction…. Don’t fight the Feds….FTX founder will be found not guilty…..rising tide lifts all boats….Powell works in the best interest of all Americans. My home hast lost $100k in value since April 2022. Over 50,000 vehicles were reported stolen in Colorado last year. Boulder public library closed due the crystal meth toxic levels. U can’t handle the truth.
Bulls said he would cave/pivot, but I just couldn’t understand in what context that could happen. I was wrong. I really thought I was right on this one. But Powell is no leader, we have no leader of the people. We have people leading…and man, they are as flawed as I am.
Powell did what he had to do as he is answerable to elites and rich people.
Common joe and poor people are kn their own
Even if inflation goes down to zero middle class and poor people are priced out of decent life essentials.
Its criminal thst a clique of few private bankerd have so much power
congress, fed, market going opposite ways isn’t healthy.
its a net loss game. this showdown will not end well for a lot of people -retirees, working people, investor, etc.
Funny, today I got a notice of rent increase by 9.98%. Contra Costa.
According to Powell.. its not true
At least two more 25 basis point increases. At least. No pivot. Not pivoting. Not gonna pivot. More work to do. Lots more work. Long way to go. Looooong way to go.
Excellent analysis, but so what? Who cares about the exact statements? Here’s what 99% will remember from today:
Powell:
“Inflation is going down faster than expected, so I don’t need to do anything urgent. If it keeps going like this I will stop the hikes, and then do some rate cuts this year.”
Problem is he didn’t say that. You fabricated that to suit your own agenda.
Powell has not taken the impact of the Omnibus bill into account and the administration has not refilled the Strategic Reserve. Gas will be moving up again, dragging the CPI with it.
The real fireworks has not started yet.
Fed is in the catbird seat. Growth is good, two jobs for every worker. Is there something wrong with this picture, other than those nasty comparative measures of inflation when the real thing moves like a glacier. It was always transitory. Inflation and growth are the same thing.
So I was watching the FOMC press conference video on the Fed’s YouTube channel and it’s monetized with ads lol.
The central bank is collecting ad revenue from YouTube. I wonder if that goes into the TGA.
A Big positive for the Federal Reserve and the economy from all the inflation and money printing is that it looks possible now, like old times, to control the economic cycles without printing fake fiat currency and by solely hiking and lowering interest rates. Time will tell. However, I doubt if they will ever be able to QT the bulk of their balance sheet for many years if ever.
The problem I see with the FED is they showed up in a day – an emergency meeting – and hammered rates to zero the very moment the stock markets started selling off. In one fell swoop. And they immediately announced almost a trillion dollars of QE to buy treasuries and MBS. Blammo. Go big, JUICE THE MARKETS. All in a day’s work.
Because why, a bunch of rich people were going to have to start taking some paper losses? That’s the crisis? And they followed it up with another $4 trillion or whatever over the course of several months- just printing like madmen and driving shelter costs, and automobiles, and everything else out of the reach of everybody but the most wealthy.
But, when that REAL crisis showed up from their deranged policies – an inflation emergency on top of a housing crisis, they decided to stand back and insult society with things like “we’re not even thinking about thinking about raising rates,” and “inflation is transitory.” But this stuff was really, REALLY hurting people. BADLY.
What’s more painful – a billionaire having to take a 50% paper loss, or a family living in a local park because their rental house was scooped out from under them by a “market disruptor ibuyer” who was loading up on shacks with Jerome Powell’s Weimerbucks?
Look at the FED’s balance sheet and how quickly it ballooned, but how S-L-O-W-L-Y it is receding. This is the problem with the FED. It’s an emergency when it involved the wealthy, but it’s a “wait and see” when it’s hurting the middle class and the poor. I hate Jerome Powell. I hate the FED. They are the enemy of the American people, in my opinion.