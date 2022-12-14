Fed Pivots even More Hawkish, Sees Peak Rate above 5%, No Rate Cuts in 2023. Powell Brushes Off Raising Inflation Target

“We’ve raised 425 basis points this year.” Now it’s “not so important how fast we go” but “what the ultimate level is,” and “how long we remain restrictive.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
This has now been the rule for Fed meetings since the fall of 2021, when it stopped brushing off inflation. At every meeting since then, the FOMC pivoted more hawkish than at the prior meeting: Each “dot plot” projected a higher peak interest rate than the prior dot plot, and it projected staying there for longer, and as a result of the higher rates staying there for longer, it projected a higher unemployment rate and lower economic growth. And yet, each time it projected inflation to stick around longer. And the Fed kept hiking its rates to catch up with its rate projections, and with the next dot plot, the goalposts got moved again.
In today’s FOMC meeting, the “dot plot” raised the median projection for the peak federal funds rate by 50 basis points from the prior dot plot, to 5.13% at the mid-point of the target range, meaning a target range of 5.0% to 5.25%.
Of the 19 members who participated in what is officially called the “Summary of Economic Projections” (SEP), 17 saw this peak rate of at least 5.13%, meaning another 75 basis points in hikes. Seven of them saw the mid-point of the federal funds rate rise above 5.38%.
And yet, the goalposts might get moved again. When asked in the press conference, Powell conceded that the projections for the peak rate might be raised again with the next dot plot.
The big focus now, after the fastest rate hikes in four decades, was no longer the size of the rate hikes, but how high to go, and how long to stay there, he said several times to make sure everyone got it.
And despite the financial markets fervent hopes and prayers, there are no rate cuts for 2023 being projected in the SEP. And when asked about that omission, Powell unceremoniously brushed it off. The focus was on how high to go and how long to stay there, he said.
At today’s meeting, the FOMC voted unanimously to raise all five policy rates by 50 basis points, which the Fed had widely telegraphed in recent weeks, and which “is still a historically large increase, and we still have some ways to go,” Powell said at the press conference.
- Federal funds rate target to a range between 4.25% and 4.50%, highest in 15 years.
- Interest it pays the banks on reserves to 4.4%.
- Interest it charges on overnight Repos to 4.5%.
- Interest it pays on overnight Reverse Repos (RRPs) to 4.3%.
- Primary credit rate it charges banks to 4.5%.
Since this rate hike cycle started in March, the Fed has raised its policy rates by 425 basis points – unimaginable earlier this year
And as Powell has been emphasizing – at a recent speech and today at the press conference – inflation is now shifting to “core services” (services without housing), which make up 55% of “core PCE,” which is the Fed’s favored inflation measure. Once inflation is entrenched in core services, it is very tough to wring out, and that’s why rates would have to go higher, and stay there longer, and why inflation may linger longer.
And the primary fuel for inflation in core services is the cost of labor, which is the major cost component of those services. And the labor market has been very tight, and labor costs are surging, and this is fueling the non-housing “core services” inflation.
Some of the other delectable points Powell made at the press conference.
Lower income people suffer the most from inflation, and the Fed knows it: “My colleagues and I are acutely aware that high inflation imposes significant hardship as it erodes purchasing power, especially for those least able to meet the higher costs of essentials like food, housing, and transportation,” he said.
Brushed off the loosening financial conditions, such as the 10-year yield dropping 60 basis points and junk-bond spreads narrowing, despite the Fed’s tightening: “Our focus is not on short-term moves but persistent moves; and many, many things of course move financial conditions over time,” he said. In other words, meh, markets go up and down, but eventually markets will figure this out.
To help markets figure this out, “I would say it’s our judgment today that we’re not at a sufficiently restrictive policy stance yet, which is why we say that we’d expect that ongoing hikes will be appropriate,” he said. And he sent the markets to check out today’s SEP (the dot plot), where 17 of the 19 members saw a peak rate of over 5%, and no one saw a rate cut in 2023. And he added that the goalpost might be moved again in the next SEP, depending on inflation data.
“The most important question now is no longer the speed,” he said when asked about the size of future rate hikes, 25 basis points v. 50 basis points. “We have raised 425 basis points this year, and we’re into restrictive territory. It’s now not so important how fast we go. It’s far more important to think what the ultimate level is.
And then at a certain point, the question will become how long do we remain restrictive,” he said. “The strong view on the committee is we’d need to stay there until we’re really confident that inflation is coming down in a sustained way and we think that will be some time.”
Higher for longer. “There is an expectation really that the services inflation will not move down so quickly, so we’ll have to raise rates higher to go where we want to go. That’s why we’re running down the high rates and why we’re expecting they’ll have to remain high for a time,” he said.
Core CPI still “three times the 2% target.” “Two good monthly [inflation] reports are of course very welcome. But we need to be honest with ourselves that there is inflation. 12-month core inflation is 6% CPI. That’s three times the 2% target. Now it’s good to see progress, but let’s understand we have a long ways to go to get back to price stability,” he said.
“The worst pain would come from a failure to raise rates high enough, and from allowing inflation to become entrenched in the economy so that the ultimate cost of getting it out of the economy would be very high in terms of unemployment, meaning very high unemployment for extended periods of time. The kind of thing that had to happen when inflation got out of control and The Fed didn’t respond aggressively or soon enough in a prior episode 50 years ago,” he said.
Forget this nonsense about changing the 2% inflation target. “Changing our inflation goal is something we’re not thinking about. It’s not something we’re going to think about. We have a 2% inflation goal, and we’ll use our tools to get inflation back to 2%,” he said. “The committee – we’re not considering that, and are not going to consider that under any circumstances. We’re going to keep our inflation target at 2% and use our tools to get inflation back to 2%.”
Market is kicking and screaming about punch bowl not being available.
I honestly thought the markets would end lower than they did. There’s still a stubborn streak somewhere in the market that’s holding out for a Fed pivot.
Mkts are calling him a bluff, just like after each Q&A, following Fed’s statement. See my comment below.
sunny129,
Until he starts raising rates by one or two percentage points at a time (and I favor even more significant increases) the mkts are not going to believe him. For a comparison, Google search the average Fed funds rate for 1979 when Volker first took over.
Signs that Markets are hallucinating:
1. 10 year fell despite a 50 basis point rate hike.
2. Zillows Zestimates in Seattle area went higher in last 2 months as mortgage rates dropped from 7.1% to 6.6% while case shiller data has been pointing to steep corrections.
At the time of posting this comment there are 77 comments and I have read all of them.
Here’s a little insight as to when the markets will believe that the Fed is serious about bringing inflation under control and sending it scurrying to Zero (where it should be).
When you see an inverted yield curve with the 20 year to 30 year T-Bond yielding double digits and the 3 month T-Bills yielding at least 3 percentage points above those T-Bonds, then the markets will know that Fed is serious about taming inflation.
Inflation will get under control only when supply exceeds demand and that will happen when production increases and that will happen when productive businesses will become profitable again and that will only happen when asset bubbles are destroyed reducing speculation, promoting real work and reducing production costs.
So Fed should focus on crashing the bubble faster. It would give chance for new businesses to start as old unsustainable ones go bankrupt. The slow QT is destroying real economy permanently as worker productivity keep dropping and working class and students keep avoiding gaining real skills that can make them more productive.
Exactly.
You’re talking goods.
Many goods are not in “Core CPI”.
Powell is talking services. Core services.
I need the Fed to crash the bubble slower not faster. I would have been ok if they had of just done a normal rate hiking cycle but someone came up with some stupid idea about frontrunning interest rate hikes. That could cost me millions of dollars if interest rates fall before 2024 rolls around.
‘Mr. Powel brushes off raising inflation target’
But that’s NOT what the mkts perceived after his answer to WSJ’s Nick Timiraos: “Powell on changing the Fed’s 2% inflation target: “We’re not going to consider that under any circumstances.”
Only that’s not what Powell said: yes, he hemmed and hewed, and did say that we are not going to consider that under any circumstances now… but then quietly added that “it may be a longer-run project at some point.”
Indexes recovered significantly but partially from deep losses at this point
Yeah, mainstream media has been saying that inflation would never get back to 2%, so we should just change target.
Too many people in this country don’t care for tomorrow as long as they make “virtual” money today.
Here is the full text on what he said:
“That’s just — so changing our inflation goal is something we’re not thinking about. It’s not something we’re going to think about. It’s — we have a 2% inflation goal and we’ll use our tools to get inflation back to 2%. I think this isn’t the time to be thinking about that. There may be a longer run project at some point but that is not where we are at all. The committee — we’re not considering that and not going to consider that under any circumstances. We’re going to keep our inflation target at 2% and use our tools to get inflation back to 2%.”
Wolf,
“There may be a longer run project at some point….. WHY??
The inflation target should be ZERO and always should have been.
Wolf,
I’m not quoting you of course.
Yes, it should be. If this inflation episode turns into a decade-long battle as it did last time, with 15% mortgage rates and the like, and the damage that this will do, they might then rethink the 2% target as something really stupid and go to a target of no inflation.
He let the markets off the hook with that single line. He should have just stopped with “we are not going to consider that under any circumstances” and made no side tracking comments which side tracks the message.
2% inflation is not runaway inflation.
It creates some incentive or motivation for buyers to not remain on sidelines hoping for a further price drop such as in a 2% to 5% deflation environment.
Hey man. Where is the physical context for all this verbiage? The body language?
Insider info has it that Powell blinked before he made the quote you presented.
Take another hit and think about it. He blinked first.
From the web:
blink first (third-person singular simple present blinks first, present participle blinking first, simple past and past participle blinked first)
To be the first party in some situation to give in or back down.
Aha!
I knew they couldn’t go all the way!
“Longer Term Project” on inflation goal means the Fed isn’t likely to do it anytime soon, or ever…but it is a possibility being considered long term one “some level” if things don’t work out as planned.
If inflation still runs 3-4% by mid year 2024, and unemployment is spiking and the economy is tanking and the gov is bitching at the Fed…the easy button is increasing the inflation target. Just like when Yellen said buying stock and bond ETFs might make sense in a recession, they look at low probability events and study them rigorously, and thus why the Fed budget is billions per year…
Yet admitting such inflation goal change “nonsense” now more directly than “Longer Term Project”, such would be a idiotic move as the Fed needs to lie constantly to keep humans emotions in check and present a story of “whatever it takes” no matter what that Santa is real and coming to make us all happy at all times no matter what…
In reality, it is a risk at some point that the Fed is forced to reduce the inflation goal, so perhaps “nonsense” today, but a low probability risk in the future, although high level consequences.
Just like a massive solar flare directly hitting Earth, the odds are not high but the fallout would be enormous. So “IF” the Fed is dumb enough to increase the inflation goal in 2024/2025, Markets will hit euphoria instantly, so something to consider and plan for just in case.
Like having a months worth of long term food stored, it’s crazy until it isn’t anymore, and “anymore” seems to be happening on a more frequent basis from my subjective perception over the last ten years…
Sunny, yes, he seemed to stumble with that longer-run wording, and this is precisely the sort of thing that some (perhaps many) people latch onto. Even a whisper of a hint that is slightly contrary to the overall message seems to have an outsized impact. Maybe he’s way smarter than us, and he does this to prop up the markets so that he can keep raising rates.
sunny129 – that Nick Timiraos comment on Fed day created a huge ramp in SP500 futures, and I actually had pre-set a futures contract sell at 4070.00 (3 points above the 200 SMA at the time) and it filled at 3:13:06pm. I sold a few minutes later for a very nice gain as I thought the market would find a morsel of euphoria at some point during the interview, take it to the 200 SMA instantly, and then re-assess. Perhaps Nick and Jay did the same thing via automated trades…HA
So Nick, thanks for pumping the market…can always count on the Fed’s new WSJ mouthpiece. I actually follow his Twitter for this very reason…
Winter is coming.
It is impossible to go back to to those 40 glorious years of financial nirvana we all enjoyed. Expect a long painful process of a change in societal group think from “debt is good,” to “debt is bad.” It will take years and be very painful.
The Fed was very vocal in its desire for increased inflation for over the14 years post TGR. And here we are. Just a few years ago they were pining for more wage growth too, and now they are concerned about that very thing. Missions accomplished.
Yes, at this point the Fed is very adamant in its desire for reduced inflation going forward, but the reality is that they still prefer inflation over any serious breaking of the financial system. Evidence?
-The Fed will not ask for fiscal restraint.
-Fed “tools” either don’t work in our current financialized economy and/or only add complexity.
-After 40 years of having the macro wind at its back from: Globilization, low debt, room to lower rates from 20% to zero, women entering the workforce, and more – these no longer exist. Their expiration date has passed. On top of all that, we have to recognize the de-carbonization efforts of the advanced economies. Very inflationary. Also demographics make our existing growth model ever more difficult.
-Despite QT, aggregate credit has actually grown in 2022. Just look at the Fed’s own recent Q3 Z.1 report, with 2022 NonFinancialDebt growing 2x the average amount of the prior 20 years ending 2019. With over $200bil in repo and reserve payments, and the growth and bank and non-bank credit, aggregate credit to the system has been up, not down in 2022. Non-market based lending has boomed this year. Surely the Fed is aware of that as well, after all, it is in their own numbers.
Also, government guaranteed loans continue unabated, a large source of money creation through riskless bank lending (riskless for the banks.)
Expecting a large downshift in inflation, with the sum of these NET inflationary drivers, makes little sense.
If all that isn’t sufficient, soon we will have $32T in Federal nominal debt, which will at some point pay interest @ 4.6%(the current average of median estimates of Fed rates for 2023 and 2024), which generates a run rate of $1.4T in interest payments alone. Add in the ever expanding spending for everything else in the Federal budget, the US Federal debt will continue to explode. Have we seen even a single clawback of $ Congress has authorized? No.
The Fed has spent a fair amount of time talking about about Climate Change and Equality in the last few years as well. But do they even make a tiny squeak about stock buybacks or the massive Fiscal largesse? Of course not.
Expect sometime next year that the Fed will announce a new inflation target of well over 2%. “It may be a longer run project at some point,” Powell said.
They will have to.
It looks to be a very long winter.
He devalues his credibility actively by himself, by putting his ‘foot in his mouth ‘after each Q&A following a ‘hawkish’ statement. Guess he just cannot suppress his inner ‘dovish’ self. Just cannot shock the mkts, right?
I am least surprised.
sunny129,
“by putting his ‘foot in his mouth ‘after each Q&A following a ‘hawkish’ statement.”
You’re among my favorite folks who try so hard to twist and turn everything he says into something pivot-ish or dovish. It really looks silly by now. Rate hike after rate hike, it’s the same thing. Now we’re getting to 5%-ish and you’re STILL doing it.
I mean you people cherry-pick through syllables to figure out how to concoct something pivot-ish or dovish. It’s funny to me how you people stick to doing this, time after time.
The Fed is tightening from both ends, rate hikes and QT. Hence the worst year for the bond market in history, RE is cratering, cryptos are down 70%+, stocks are down bigly, the S&P 500 -17%, the Nasdaq -31%. And all this fun just in the short period since they started tightening. What else do you want in such a short time?
Do you suppose the cryptos could’ve went down huge in any event as well? Like, they went down these months largely not due to a Fed’s actions but just because they were bound to get blown up by now.
Nevada22 – I actually think my bigger concern is that inflation will drop by the end of 2023 and then the Fed will end up with a balance sheet of 6-7 trillion dollars that is “structural” and can never be eliminated.
If we keep looking to the Fed for the answers to economic growth we fail to force the federal government to make painful changes.
Good comment. Currently the Government is letting the FED do all the heavy lifting at trying to tame inflation while the Government is increasing spending. They somewhat cancel out? The CBO says Government debt will be over $40 trillion in 2030. That sort of negates the FED attempt of removing their 6 trillion from the financial system.
For those lovers of a higher inflation target: You don’t know what you’re talking about.
A higher inflation target means higher interest rates and lower asset prices across the board because the expectation is that inflation will be 4%+ and not 2%, and then all yields, including bond yields, dividend yields, and RE yields will adjust to that. Higher yields means lower prices.
It would crush the bond market. The bond market already had its worst year in history, and raising the inflation target would be like rug pull.
Wolf,
Amen!
Exactly, if we accept higher inflation it doesn’t mean we can drop rates and juice growth and just deal with higher inflation.
You drop rates again and then inflation takes off again. This is a no win situation for the markets and today was a blunt reminder of that.
Unless inflation magically goes away and that seems unlikely to say the least
Wolf,
Hopefully Bill Ackman reads this. Or may be you can send him this.
He seems to have decided that 3% should be inflation target for the Fed.
I believe his argument is that they will conceded when it gets close and not signal any change until then, so today doesn’t change any of that. We will only know in the moment that their language changes.
And why not 3% … what is so magical about 2% after all? They had no problem when it was below 2% for months and quarters on end.
I have never seen a credible argument for why 2% from anyone. It’s a made up number that economists found worked pretty well in the past.
Also, I believe at some point during Powell’s run the FOMC changed the nature of the target to be more squishy than an actual 2% but rather bounded by or some other weasel words, when they were below. All reason to believe they’ll accept 2.5% or even 3% as being close enough to target.
Here it is.
https://www.dallasfed.org/research/economics/2021/0406
Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced the more significant changes resulting from the Fed’s monetary policy framework review on Aug. 27, 2020.
Notably, the Fed changed its language on inflation, replacing its 2 percent inflation target commitment, and instead said it will “[seek] to achieve inflation that averages 2 percent over time.”
This change is a substantial departure from the previous flexible inflation-targeting regime. Monetary policy under inflation targeting was symmetric—the Fed would equally respond to overshooting and undershooting of the target. The Fed lets “bygones be bygones,” since it does not attempt to make up for past inflation deviations from target.
By comparison, average inflation targeting means that policymakers would consider those deviations and can allow inflation to modestly and temporarily run above the target to make up for past shortfalls, or vice versa.
And then we got 9% CPI inflation, and that whole document has been ridiculed all year. This didn’t age well at all. That change is now one of the most embarrassing moments for the Fed.
“That change is now one of the most embarrassing moments for the Fed.”
And one of a laundry list of reasons why the FED has zero credibility left, and why the markets are fighting the FED and think they are calling Jerome Powell’s bluff in spite of the rate hikes. This is a “Boy Who Cried Wold” situation. We all know the tale.
I’m of the opinion that it really doesn’t matter what the FED does at this point, they’ve ruined the country and there is no way back. Generations of young have given up hope of a future. Can you imagine living with your parents in your late 30s, no wife or family, because you can’t even afford your own shelter? Now multiply that by tens of millions.
I can’t say here what I think should happen to Jerome Powell, Janet Yellen, Ben Bernanke and Co., out of respect for Wolf and his site, but think “French Revolution.” What they have done to society is a crime against humanity. And they were personally day-trading on these policies, and Jerome Powell smiled meeting after meeting, boldly proclaiming “we’re not even thinking about thinking about raising rates.”
This guy is a clown. An evil clown.
Wolf – Personally I think inflation goal should be “ZERO”, and I believe the Fed should allow deflation and inflation to happen naturally as was the case for hundreds of years before the Fed came into existence.
That said, “2%” has always been arbitrary at best, as it could have easily been set to 1.25% over the last ten years and perhaps the US would not have printed so much fiat in attempts to get above 2% to compensate for being below 2% for so long.
“IF” labor force issues do not resolve in a few years, and weather change issues continue to drive the cost of everything higher…then inflation might not drop to 2% without forcing unemployment to reach levels that govt and society find unacceptable long term.
Thus the irony is the govt may want to increase the inflation goal at some point, as that allows them to print money to buy off voters, allows the fed to pump up Wall Street again, and gets “the game” back to fiat bliss again. Not to be mean, but the govt is full of individuals who have the skills of manipulation due to having few other talents, thus a lot of very illogical things are going to happen due to this very point. So the Fed might illogically get pressured at some point to increase the inflation goal, just like illogically they get pressured by govt officials to drop the interest rates constantly…
Not what I would do, not good for the majority long term, yet illogical govt is always a risk nevertheless…
What bothered me about Powell’s comments was his failure to break-down the components of inflation in his explanation. He didnt talk about how the healthcare adjustments are making services inflation look more tame than it is, or how many categories of services are seeing very large month to month increases and that might be very sticky. He looked/sounded very defensive to some of the questions.
And no mention of the massive 8 trillion balance sheet and how that is distorting financial markets, pushing money out of treasuries and into riskier asset classes.
He is no Volcker.
Haha you expect him to break it down for you like Wolf and tell it like it is?
Even if not Powell, I don’t think any FED chairman will do that but this is Powell after all so even more unlikely..
gametv,
He didn’t need to talk about the health insurance adjustment because core PCE calculates health insurance inflation differently than CPI and is NOT adjusted. That’s why “core services” inflation, which he talked a lot about, was getting even hotter.
In terms of the balance sheet, the statement said that QT will progress as per plan. Volcker didn’t even do QT at all.
The Fed is tightening from both ends, rate hikes and QT. Hence the worst year for the bond market in history, RE is cratering, cryptos are down 70%+, stocks are down bigly, the S&P 500 -17%, the Nasdaq -31%. And all this fun just in the short period since they started tightening. What else do you want?
Wolf, I’d love to hear your thoughts on https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/WRBWFRBL
I’m calculating an 88% correlation between this fed chart and the S&P 500 over the past 12 months. Sure, fed fund rates are important but if we have $3 trillion or so to drop off the fed’s balance sheet, that will be much more important than the final fed rate. And your recent article on the losses the fed will incur may be impactful for a decade! Why do you think the press doesn’t talk more about QT? I suspect QT is THE story and interest rates are 2nd.
Not that simple…
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/11/27/the-feds-liabilities-under-qt-november-update/
Couldn’t the Fed instead end the reverse repos, freeing up the banks to then use the cash to buy treasuries, and then at the same time start selling off its balance sheet? I’d think that would have the effect of reducing the balance sheet further.
I’m not sure how they get cash out of circulation.
“ the S&P 500 -17%, the Nasdaq -31%”
I find these declines way too low. I find the interest rates also too low, esp for the long term government bonds and for the mortgage rates. I think the market participants are way too optimistic and that’s why both the stock and the bond markets are nowhere near where they should/could be. I don’t really blame them, they’ve been conditioned, as El Erian put it, for a long time. And, Wolf, I read the article in which you discussed the issue of bounces vs trends, so you probably agree.
Also, despite the record increases the Fed did, they remain interventionists, as opposed to just a lender of last resort. The optimists think this means they’ll use their powers to fix inflation and point to what they did this year. The realists know these are the same people who kept rates at zero and did QE and who would have no problem with going back to what they were doing just a year ago. After all, what’s the worst thing that could happen to them personally?
Wolf, what I want is to find a non-shack house in my area (the DMV) that anyone would want to live in, for less than a million. That’s what I want. Waiting for much much MUCH more pain in the RE market. And I hope Realtors^TM feel a lot of pain in the meantime.
I don’t think he ever wanted to be volcker…he just throws the name around here and there for dramatic effect. It’s interesting to note that where interest rates are right now, is still barely higher than the LOWEST that rates were in the 70s.
He wants a Nobel prize… which he will get, no matter what happens, because neoliberalism.
I remember when Volker retired. He said he was going fishing in Connecticut. Why is everyone so intense?
They have turned the country into a financial pressure cooker. That’s why.
Can someone please explain why the 5/10 year treasury yields dropped again today despite the 5%+ dot plot and no pivot anytime soon? What am i missing?
Same reason why the 10-year yield dropped to 0.5% in mid-2020. Markets are IDIOTS. They got killed last time — we now have the worst year in bond market history — and they’re still being IDIOTS. I call it consensual hallucination.
I call it a complete lack of FED credibility. They think Pinocchio Powell is lying again.
Depth Charge, I think you should just change your pseudonym to “I Hate Jerome Powell”. It would free up a lot of space in your comments.
You can call it whatever you want but it’s going to happen. Yields are gonna rise.
While I agree that basically nobody believes in the fed for good reasons they still hold all the keys. The dot plot is inescapable
The more the markets fight them the higher rates have to go and the more hawkish they will get so really it works against them.
The tide turned this week…. Quicker then this summer I’d add😁
I call it opportunity. Don’t fall for the hallucination, and money can be made. The Fed will win. We are in a tough spot. Powell is doing a decent job, since he lost that ‘transitory’ nonsense. Many here think they know better. Ok, but I hope you are not fighting the Fed.
Agreed. The “wisdom of the markets” seems to have disappeared. The challenge for wise investors who base their decisions on fundamental financial analysis is *timing*. Even if you know markets are wrong and that assets are badly mispriced, you don’t know *when* the markets will stop the hallucination.
(Agreed with Wolf, that is.)
Markets are controlled by sentiment, not some omnipotent hand of the Fed. Sentiment is emotion, not logic.
When you look at the markets through a sentiment lens rather than a fundamentals one suddenly you find that the moves were fairly predictable even though they had nothing to do with the content of the fundamentals (aka reality).
I keep alluding to this in the broader economy, or ‘Main Street’ — the fatalism I see in consumer spending and the blitheness toward inflation seems to me to be fueled by two things: one, a growing fatigue with the boom/bust cycles, and two, a unique madness resulting from 2 years of feeling cooped up & schizoid. The planet emerged from this molting period only to skid right back into global pell mell, and I think a lot of people feel like — screw fundamentals; I’m buying that X,Y or Z.
So Wolf, do you think they should go much higher or not?
Should they keep chugging at 50 Bips or what?
Now that there’s been all this layoff data, and a lull in housing price increases, and you’ve talked about how increased interest rates can choke off demand, but can’t create supply, I don’t what to expect anymore.
Do we want to risk a recession and add a whole bunch of slack in the labor market?
Or do we want to crush the debt and choke off the easy money again?
J. Powell doesn’t seem to be the only one moving the goalposts.
They’re already higher than I thought last year that they would have to go. But since last year, inflation has gotten worse. I think 5-6% and wait and see, and continue with QE is probably a pretty good path. The important part is wait and see.
I believe this inflation will dish up some nasty surprises, as inflation does once it starts getting going.
“Risk a recession” is the wrong phrase. The problem is inflation, the worst in 40 years. I think that a recession is required to squash this inflation.
The easy money needs to be choked off for good. That’s a very destructive thing to have around, as we found out.
continue with QT lol!
“The important part is wait and see.”
So the working class and poor can continue to get screwed 6 ways to Sunday by inflation, which becomes entrenched, then do something?
I’d sure like to know what a recession in this “modern” economy (or e-con-oh me) is supposed to look like. This ain’t yo’ grandaddy’s world no mo’.
“and a lull in housing price increases”
A lull in housing price increases doesn’t even begin to solve the problem. Housing prices are way, way, way, way, way, way too high. They need to come down substantially, not just stop going up for a few months.
You need a 75% drop in some markets for affordability to return. They ruined the country.
Powell boy might be trying but the market is trying even harder in their fantasy about cutting rates soon… the market’s pathetic half a percentage drop by closing is a testament to that
I am sure they will dream out many fantasies before year end to give it a proper Santa’s rally.
One disappointing thing or perhaps I missed it is the fact no one asked Powell boy about selling this MBS…I guess most reporters don’t want to open that QT pandora box
Inflation might come down but that means only prices are going up a bit slower than now.
The crime was to let inflation get out of hand.
Get used to much higher prices forward.
“The worst pain would come from a failure to raise rates high enough, and from allowing inflation to become entrenched in the economy so that the ultimate cost of getting it out of the economy would be very high in terms of unemployment, meaning very high unemployment for extended periods of time. The kind of thing that had to happen when inflation got out of control and The Fed didn’t respond aggressively or soon enough in a prior episode 50 years ago”
This entire statement is invalid. In 1973, the Fed raised the FFR 500 basis points in 7 months. In 1980, Volcker raised the FFR 950 basis points in 7 months. So all this historic, rapid rise over the last 50 years in the FFR is totally false. In both cases, the result was a recession. The REAL problem is that the Fed dropped the FFR to near ZERO which WAS absolutely unprecedented and left it there for two years. And, they went on a QE binge along with Congress to the tune of $11T, both of which were highly unprecedented.
The results were a massively overly stimulated economy & stock markets, both of which JPowell now must own. But with $31.5T in national debt, JPowell is pinned between the rock & a hard place of these massively over stimulated asset bubbles and massive increases in interest expense.
He’s in a no-win situation that he caused and now has no way out of. Oh, and Janel Yellen is just as much to blame as JPowell & Biden.
In 1942, the Fed (which was not independent at that time) dropped rates to .38% and kept them there for 7 years. After WWII, inflation reached double digits. The 3-month T. yield was below 2%. Just after the war, home ownership was approx. 47%.
Wolf, what happens when servicing the debt starts to take up a huge portion of the budget and limits social services and entitlements? Won’t there be considerable political pressure to lower rates? Or is there a consensus that we can live with the short term budget hit because inflation is more destructive in the long run? Thanks for your clear eyed analysis on the fed. I’m continually amazed that all markets are basically a proxy for liquidity.
Don’t worry about the debt with this inflation. Inflation is also inflating government receipts. So the relative burden of the debt will decline. That’s already happening big time.
In fiscal 2022, federal receipts spiked by 21% from fiscal 2021. To $4.90 trillion in 2022, from $4.05 trillion in 2021.
As long as the interest rates that the Treasury Dept. pays on the debt is below the rate of inflation, the burden of that interest expense will decline.
Social services and entitlements are not a small portion of the Federal budget. Certainly when compared to the military budget.
There will be pressure to print money once the SS deficit gets too large,which will be in ten years. Congress will not pull itself together to solve that issue, unless they sell future generations down the river (remember, SS is paid for by current taxpayers).
Gametv
Agreed. If he wanted credibility he’d sell 300 bil of mbs. Relying on interest rates alone seems like trying to accomplish inflation reduction without addressing the elephant. How can he even think he’ll get substantial reduction of inflation without draining the punch bowl; hard to see as not disingenuous.
Sell to who? Who has the money and the desire?
Would it be doable to raise QT to 120 Billion per Month?
Or is that too catastrophic
Not needed. Markets are already struggling enough.
The Fed is tightening from both ends, rate hikes and QT. Hence the worst year for the bond market in history, RE is cratering, cryptos are down 70%+, stocks are down bigly, the S&P 500 -17%, the Nasdaq -31%. And all this fun just in the short period since they started tightening.
Just be patient. Give it some time.
The inflation is driving me up the wall. I want it to stop ASAP.
-The FED is now “ahead of the curve”. Because they are targeting a rate between 4.25% and 4.50% but the 3 month T-bill rate (today) is below 4.25%. To be precise: it is (today) at 4.22%.
The Fed isn’t ahead of the curve. It is ahead of the 3-month T-bill. That’s it. Ahead of the curve would mean and EFFR of 7%.
Wouldn’t that be something!
” Ahead of the curve would mean and EFFR of 7%.”
Or an EFFR of 15% ….. to reflect the true inflation that’s rampant – not the “Chinese” statistic of inflation that the Fed offers
It’s easy to talk tough in a benign environment. When a foreshadowing of consequences start to roll in, likely round April, I firmly believe the Fed (aka Powell) will begin to change their tune. Based on the emotions expressed during his Brookings Q&A , Powell focused on making sure to minimize/eliminate damage or pain in the process of returning job openings and unemployment to “balance”. The inflation fight itself was not his emotional focus.
I can’t believe SOB from the Fed has the nerve to mention “price stability”. Just a bunch of rich elites collecting pensions for our taxes and the best healthcare possible. Their will be a reckoning for Powell and his cronies reckless behavior. Much like the out of control border crossings, this reactive leadership by every branch of government has to be atoned. Leadership at the Fed basically saying they have no idea what the numbers will be or when inflation will be under control.
Any other political issues you want to throw into the demonize the Fed trope?
Yep, ANFCI is headed in the wrong direction… still work to be done!
Index Suggests Steady Financial Conditions in Week Ending December 9
The NFCI was unchanged at –0.21 in the week ending December 9. Risk indicators contributed –0.02, credit indicators contributed –0.10, and leverage indicators contributed –0.09 to the index in the latest week.
The ANFCI ticked down in the latest week to –0.11. Risk indicators contributed 0.02, credit indicators contributed –0.06, leverage indicators contributed –0.06, and the adjustments for prevailing macroeconomic conditions contributed –0.01 to the index in the latest week.
The Dollar Index peaked in September 2022.
If any human has any insight into what this means or represents, I would be very grateful.
Please note that I have moved aggressively into FDIC insured bank CDs paying 4.7% to 4.8% for 9 months to a year.
After Powell’s talk I expect 5% very soon.
Sallie Mae 27 month high-yield CD 5 % you can get that now
After this latest 15% inflation episode, it will be decades before I buy a bond with a maturity longer than one year.
Inflation is just a symptom of the core problem, which is dovish interventionist central bank policy, and that is not acknowledged by legislators.
“I would say it’s our judgment today that we’re not at a sufficiently restrictive policy stance yet…”
… but instead of fixing that today, we will put it off until tomorrow … next year … whatever …
1) The Fed dots are limited. The market know that gravity with Germany
will prevent the Fed from becoming too hawkish. The Fed is fighting
debt, not inflation. Therefor, the Fedrates must be below the inflation rates.
2) Our industrial yield curve is also limited. We cannot be too hawkish about modern US industries with robots and automation.
Gravity with China, ASEAN nations, Mexico… will prevent it. It will become a futile malinvestment, in an overcapacity, deflationary world.
3) Real wages might deflate, even if the poor spend spend billions on community colleges and tech schools to acquire new skills. After piling debt, they might not easily find jobs, compete with each other, lowering real wages.
4) Today tight job market might be different than the one of tomorrow. Community colleges providing knowledge might be a new fad…
5) We might be in a sticky inflation with deflating job market.
6) Marocco have better skills than European and US men national team.
Does this correlate with the price of tea in China?
I would think mortgage backed securities are in short supply now, so the fed has no need to buy them, or even sell them.
Are the mortgage backed securities a problem again? Will the fed be stuck with them?
A hard landing is certain. On the other side of this, the Fed’s tools will not function as they once did and we will experience entrenched deflation. We will hear the roar of QE but the thrust will not be there.
Before long we will really experience the air pockets the Fed created.
The market suffers from unprecedented interventionism. The Fed has been patching up deflation risk for years with ever increasing rounds of money printing. The Fed’s assets and deferred assets are not equivalent to spent nuclear fuel rods lying dormant in storage. The toxic money has been released.
As we transition, we spend our time discussing certain-to-be-inaccurate dot plots.
While I accept that the yields on the 10-year and 30-year will increase, so too will their spreads with the short end and this makes perfect sense to me.
And, to summarize, the sky is falling.
Let’s put things in perspective… I chuckle at the notion that this Fed is “hawkish” when real yields are still deeply negative and the current real yield of the 10-year bond is a negative 3.7%.
Let’s see if the Fed can maintain and this economy can handle a real yield of say just .25% for more than a month or two.
Max Power
The Fed is being extremely hawkish, despite reducing the rate of monthly increases from 0.75% to 0.5% and despite not meeting its MBS reduction targets.
This is not a 1970’s redux. I understand why all the discourse revolves around the 1970’s Whac-a-Mole inflation playbook but the current economic backdrop is different. The Fed is also reviving Volcker but is actually in the midst of performing a ‘most splendid’ demolition of its own work over the past decade and more. Monetary policy today is way more consequential than Volcker’s actions from the past. Let it play out.
Fed dribbles down the court treating the object of their desire like a yo-yo, pivots behind the line and sends up an air ball on the trey try, and the refs give them half a point for the effort.
Listening to the normal financial media just now, I noticed something that has been true for many years. The media focuses EXCLUSIVELY on the interest rate, but the real effect on the real economy comes from the pulls and pushes of fake money. (QE/QT). Wolf constantly focuses on those moves.
Bottom Line: The market does NOT believe the FED, and all their tuff talk & jawboning from here. They are now calling Powell’s bluff. The 10 Year Yield and mortgage rates are dropping, not rising. Where are the MBS sales?…Come on now.
After a lower high inflation might move higher to 10%.
All rates are rising in Germany. The highest is 2Y @2.35%. The 10Y @2.1%. It’s cold in Europe, but it might become “super hot”…
What’s really going to be interesting is what will happen in Europe. China is going to have to deal with the real estate and COVID fallout and that’s going to limit their responses to either recession or war, and probably depression. But Europe has a war on the boarder of the EU, growing extremism in politics, and an amalgamation of disparate economies that have a history of refusing to face reality and acting way too slowly.
The early 1980’s were a great time to be an American in Europe. The USA came out of a recession and started to get control of inflation much faster than the separate European economies, and the dollar got very strong. The EU reacts even slower than the individual countries can, and there’s a real chance that the EU will lose members if they can’t prop up the Euro against the dollar or other currencies.
The thoughts of a recession are starting to show in the media. But the real elephant in the room is the possibility of a worldwide depression.