Or the Wealth Effect and Wealth Disparity

The doctrine of the “Wealth Effect” has long formed the official foundation for the monetary policies of the Federal Reserve. The Wealth Effect has been described in numerous Fed papers, including by Janet Yellen in 2005 when she was president of the San Francisco Fed. She wrote, “As part of its analysis of demand in the economy, central bank models have long incorporated the wealth effect of house prices and other assets on spending.”

In November 2010, after inflating asset prices for two years through zero-percent interest rates and QE, Fed Chair Ben Bernanke explained the concept of the Wealth Effect to the American people via a Washington Post editorial.

The Fed’s “strong and creative measures” would inflate stock prices, which would lead those benefiting the most from it – those holding the most stocks – to feel wealthier and more confident, and then they’d spend a little more, and some droplets of this might trickle down to the people that are working in the real economy.

The National Bureau of Economic Research – the NBER which decides when an official recession begins and when it ends – did a study on the effects of the Wealth Effect, trying to quantify it, meaning how much richer do the rich have to become to have x% impact on the overall economy, and how long does this boost last before it fades.

It said: “The ‘wealth effect’ is the notion that when households become richer as a result of a rise in asset values, such as corporate stock prices or home values, they spend more and stimulate the broader economy. While well-grounded in theory, it has always been difficult to estimate the magnitude of the wealth effect, because changes in asset prices rarely occur without other macroeconomic changes.”

So it set about to estimate how the wealth effect affects the economy. And yes, after making a small portion of people immensely rich (10% of the population) and producing immense concentration of wealth at the top (1% of the population), there are some minor trickle-down effects on the rest of the economy.

And it further inflates the ballooning wealth inequality that in the USA has already reached catastrophic proportions.

The thing is the lower 50% of the American population holds practically no stocks, no bonds, and very little real estate. And they cannot benefit at all from the wealth effect. For them, life (such as housing) just gets more expensive as a result of the wealth effect.

According to the wealth distribution data from the Federal Reserve, as of Q1 2021:

The richest 10% of the households in the US own $33 trillion in stocks and mutual funds and $15 trillion in real estate.

The average household in the richest 10% owns $2.6 million in stocks and $1.2 million in real estate.

The average household in the richest 1% holds $4 million in real estate and $16 million in stocks.

The average household in the bottom 50% holds essentially no stocks, and only small amounts of real estate.

The wealthiest 1% is where the real concentration of wealth takes place.

But it’s concentrated among the wealthiest 200 households or so – check the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. According to it, the richest 15 US billionaires (individuals) have a combined wealth of $2 trillion.

The Wealth Effect purposefully increases asset prices. But only the top 10% of households have any significant amounts in assets whose prices are to be inflated.

The top 1% hold over half of the stocks and mutual funds by value. The bottom 50% hold nearly no stocks – they can’t because they don’t make enough money to put anything aside. Many of these people live from paycheck to paycheck.

But the Wealth Effect also makes housing more expensive – both buying and renting – and thereby the bottom 50% disproportionately pay for the wealth effect.

“The researchers find that in addition to greater consumer spending, a rise in a county’s stock market wealth is associated with increases in local employment and payrolls,” the NBER says in its report. Those are the theoretical – yes, theoretical – trickle-down effects, if any, for some folks at the lower levels of the economy.

To achieve the Wealth Effect, the Fed attempts with its monetary policies to make the already wealthy – the biggest asset holders – far wealthier, and immensely wealthy, while doing nothing for the vast majority of Americans who hold few or no stocks and real estate, thereby inflating every further the already horrid wealth inequality in America.

The Fed is doing this with the expectation that they then spend a little of their gains, such as by buying fancy meals or fancy cars or a yacht and a big house, though the wealthy would likely do a lot of that spending anyway. This incremental spending would then boost the economy, and some of it then trickles down to other Americans. The Wealth Effect is the capital version of the “trickle-down economy.”