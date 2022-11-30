These Crazy Rallies on Hawkish Fed Plans Are Good Because Crashing Stocks & Seizing Credit Markets Would Cause the Fed to Wobble in its Inflation Crackdown

There was a time when markets tried to force the Fed’s hand by crashing. Now markets are enabling the most hawkish Fed in 40 years.
It was an amazing show today – how markets reacted to headlines that exuded “dovish” somehow after Fed Chair Jerome Powell, speaking at the Brookings Institution, hit all the hawkish buttons: likely a 50-basis-point rate hike at the December meeting, to 4.5% at the top end of the range for the federal funds rate, then more rate hikes (plural) next year, to a higher “ultimate level” even than projected during the shocker September meeting when the Fed had issued projections that the upper end of the federal funds rate target might hit 4.5% by December, and 4.75% or 5.0% by the end of 2023, far higher than expected.
But Powell moved the “ultimate level” even higher today than the projections in September. He said, “it seems to me likely that the ultimate level of rates will need to be somewhat higher than thought at the time of the September meeting.”
“It is likely that restoring price stability will require holding policy at a restrictive level for some time. History cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy. We will stay the course until the job is done,” he said.
Other Fed governors spoke before him this week, and they agreed with Powell: Even higher than projected at the shocker September meeting, and keeping it there for even longer. The range is 5% to 7%, according to Bullard, and Powell today moved into that range.
Just about everything in the speech was hawkish, including Powell’s frustration that core PCE inflation hasn’t come down over the past 12 months, that it has “mainly moved sideways.”
“Despite the tighter policy and slower growth over the past year, we have not seen clear progress on slowing inflation,” he said.
“So when will inflation come down?” he asked.
He cited the forecasts of declining inflation and added, “But forecasts have been predicting just such a decline for more than a year, while inflation has moved stubbornly sideways.”
“For starters, we need to raise interest rates to a level that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2 percent,” he said.
He spent a good amount of time on analyzing what might cause core inflation, as measured by the core PCE price index, to refuse to fall in 2023, even as inflation in core goods is backing off: housing inflation and inflation in “core services less housing.”
He expects housing services inflation (rents) to continue rising “well into” 2023. But his bigger concern was inflation in “core services less housing.”
Core services less housing account for more than half of the core PCE price index; it’s insurance, healthcare, education, haircuts, auto repairs, hospitality, etc. And core services inflation has risen in recent months. “This may be the most important category for understanding the future evolution of core inflation,” he said.
“Because wages make up the largest cost in delivering these services, the labor market holds the key to understanding inflation in this category,” he said.
He provided this chart, showing the three categories of the core PCE price index:
- Core goods (red line) where inflation has backed off from the spike
- Housing services (thin blue line) that continued to surge
- Core services less housing (fat green line):
Given how important wage increases are to inflation in “core services without housing,” he discussed the labor market. And the labor market is still too hot. He cited the figures we’ve been looking at in amazement for months.
“In the labor market, demand for workers far exceeds the supply of available workers, and nominal wages have been growing at a pace well above what would be consistent with 2 percent inflation over time,” he said.
“Thus, another condition we are looking for is the restoration of balance between supply and demand in the labor market,” he said.
“For the near term, a moderation of labor demand growth will be required to restore balance to the labor market,” he said.
“Wage growth, too, shows only tentative signs of returning to balance. Some measures of wage growth have ticked down recently. But the declines are very modest so far relative to earlier increases and still leave wage growth well above levels consistent with 2 percent inflation over time,” he said.
“To be clear, strong wage growth is a good thing. But for wage growth to be sustainable, it needs to be consistent with 2 percent inflation,” he said.
So Powell and the Fed governors are largely speaking in unison: Rates will have to go even higher than projected during the shocker September meeting; they will have to stay there longer; and rates will need to rise enough to where the real federal funds rate (federal funds rate minus core PCE rate) will be positive.
And fireworks broke out on Wall Street.
The S&P 500 jumped 3.1%, the Nasdaq jumped 4.4%, the 10-year Treasury yield – hilariously, on hearing that rates will have to go higher and stay higher for longer – plunged 17 basis points. And all this was dressed up in a headline that exuded “dovish” somehow. It was quite a show.
But think of it this way: When financial conditions loosen, as they did today, the Fed is going to have to raise higher and keep it there longer because monetary policy works through tightening financial conditions, and for inflation to come down, financial conditions have to tighten, not loosen.
I mean, markets are shooting themselves into the foot with these rallies, and Powell knows this too. Let them, he’s thinking while raising to 4.5% in December and to 5% and even higher next year, which no one had envisioned a year ago.
These crazy rallies are a good thing.
The last thing we need is a crash that would cause the Fed to wobble in its determination to crack down on inflation. These rallies will keep QT going, and they will keep the rate hikes coming, and they will keep the Fed focused on inflation instead of having to deal with a market meltdown.
There was a time when markets tried to force the Fed’s hand by spiraling down. Now markets, with these sporadic rallies, are supporting the Fed’s crackdown, and they’re enabling the most hawkish Fed in 40 years to keep going.
Personally I think FED should hike 75 bps in December if they want to show sincerity.
They don’t need to “show” sincerity. They ARE sincere. They already hiked by 375 basis points in 8 months, that fastest in 40 years, on top of QT. The longer markets blow off the Fed, the better for the Fed’s inflation crackdown, and the bigger the inflation crackdown — that’s the whole theme here.
This is because the Fed has lost it’s credibility.
No one believes what any of the governors say anymore, even when they’re serious.
Dec 2018 really screwed them and the continued response destroyed what was left.
Wolf, FED seems to risk an even bigger credibility crisis because it has still not dented inflation. Statistically, the drop to 7.7% may just be noise.
However the rates on treasuries, bonds and mortgages keep falling, the labor market remains super hot with wages growing, and housing remains crazy unaffordable. So how does Fed control inflation with a 50 basis points hike?
Is it that elections are over and so Fed can let inflation screw the 99%.
How can a fraudulent, unconstitutional (and therefore illegal) corporation that exists to benefit insiders and lies all the time be considered sincere?
The Fed measures its success by benefitting the 1%. In a bad economy, when growth stops, it has to play a zero sum game to succeed : It screws the 99% to enrich its 1%. I guess we need to prepare for higher inflation!
If “They ARE sincere” – then why “a crash that would cause the Fed to wobble in its determination to crack down on inflation”
Looks like “They ARE sincere” in their determination to crack down on inflation AS LONG AS “there is no crash”
So if there is a crash – the Fed would hit the PRINT button damn inflation
Fed and “Sincere” don’t go together. Here you can replace “Sincere” with Honest, Integrity, Trust, Accountability, Principles ……
“While 12-month core goods inflation remains elevated at 4.6 percent, it has fallen nearly 3 percentage points from earlier in the year. It is far too early to declare goods inflation vanquished, but if current trends continue, goods prices should begin to exert downward pressure on overall inflation in coming months.
Measures of 12-month inflation in new leases rose to nearly 20 percent during the pandemic but have been falling sharply since about midyear…as long as new lease inflation keeps falling, we would expect housing services inflation to begin falling sometime next year. Indeed, a decline in this inflation underlies most forecasts of declining inflation.”
Powell set expectations in the market that inflation is declining and that the FED is cutting back on the size of their rate hikes because of this. The market has decided that it’s party time, because Powell was giving them little nuggets of good news that inflation is waning. It was intentional. He likes this speculative bubble he has created.
Depth Charge,
You have removed what Powell said was “the most important category for understanding the future evolution of core inflation”: inflation in “core services less housing.” See chart.
“core services less housing” accounts for over 50% of core PCE — and you REMOVED IT.
And it’s driven by wage increases… “Because wages make up the largest cost in delivering these services, the labor market holds the key to understanding inflation in this category,” he said. And the labor market is way too hot.
That’s half of core PCE, and right now, there is nothing that will make it slow down. And that’s why Powell made a big deal out of it. How could you ignore it?
It was not intentional, Wolf, I was just adding a few of the things which I thought led to this insane rally. I mean, you can’t deny there’s stuff in there that led to this rally, can you? It was a 1,000 point move on the DOW. I am trying to understand WTF is going on here. People like myself are SICK of the speculators.
Why be sick of the speculators? Somebody, probably speculators, has paid me option premiums equivalent to 1% of my miniscule net worth this year. And I’ve never been assigned. Cash position just keeps going up as options expire worthless or close them out profitable. Speculate on. I don’t have a problem with speculators. They are great customers. I have a problem with fiat currency and an unconstitutional banking system.
Why Powell tracks “Services Less Housing”? Is housing not an “essential” or does Powell wants next gen to go homeless while big banks own the empty unaffordable mansions?
And as you can tell, I like these rallies. My BIGGEST FEAR is that we have a crash and that credit markets seize, and that the Fed buckles under that pressure and reverses course and starts the whole shitshow all over again, which would be catastrophic.
It’s hard to have a crash with all that liquidity still floating around out there. But once that liquidity gets drained some more, a crash or some kind of market event might become more likely. With inflation still surging, and the Fed trying to stop a crash, that would be the worst-case scenario.
I agree with you here, Wolf, I’ll take DOW 50,000 over more QE. But my concern is that the cashed up speculators from the stock market and crypto just juice everything else to the hilt. We’re in the most sickening speculative bubble in history. For crying out loud there are 10 year old used SUVs with 150,000 miles asking $35,000. This is insane.
I hate Jerome Powell and the FED with a passion. I hate the system now. It’s failed everybody but the speculators and the top 5% or whatever. That’s why you see me calling for it to just melt down at this point. Everything is divorced from fundamentals. Pricing has no basis in reality. Zombie companies with no earnings set house prices for working families as they buy it all up. It’s insanity.
“Zombie companies with no earnings set house prices for working families as they buy it all up. It’s insanity.”
It’s a tragedy and a stark reminder that unbridled capitalism doesn’t work –it’s a zero sum game. There is wisdom in “from each, according to his abilities…to each, according to his needs. Basic necessities have to be provided to have a healthy, reasonably crime-free society of people who work, have homes, eat, stay warm, raise families with kids who can go to school and the doctor when they are sick. Capitalism doesn’t provide any of that for the have nots–only for those who can pay–and the prices of everything in this everything bubble are way beyond the reach of most people. Capitalism as we know it is breaking global societies, before our very eyes.
Amen Nathan!
Sorry, Nathan, but Marxism doesn’t work. It defies human nature which is fueled by “selfish self-interest”. Capitalism needs guard rails, in spite of the lunacy of the Rand libertarians. The guardrails are strictly government imposed, otherwise, companies will not limit themselves from the goodness in their hearts.
Get a fresh cup of coffee.
– There is still way too much complacency in the markets.
Negative sum.
Yes, it’s easier for Powell to stay the course with markets doing well. But a crash can happen at any time. When the market is up a lot a crash could also be bigger. These rallies will not reduce risk, I think.
The Fed should try to guide markets lower. But probably that’s too much to hope for. A yoyo market is good for Wall St.
Things have gotten pricey again.
Berkshire Hathaway is 1.55 x book.
Long term average is around 1.35. It tends to get to 1.0 book in recessions.
A lot of dividend stocks pay less than 1 year Treasury.
Earnings yield on SP500 roughly 5% with 2 year Treasury roughly 4.5%.
People taking a lot of risk to be on doorstep of recession.
Everyone or most get a wage increase in the new year starting January the 1st so core inflation will rise not fall in the coming months. We’re already in a wage price spiral.
Above all else volatility is the best money maker for hedge funds, this whiplashing is perfect for them. The bond market should know better though.
I see nothing positive in Powell’s “Dovish” show today. Not that long ago, I was jokingly teasing few older colleagues of mine, that government might tell them to postpone their planned retirement temporarily for “good of the country”.
Then i heard Powell talk about housing prices and stock market gains contributing to early retirements, shortfall of labor force and not seeing any of retirees coming back to work…
But Pivot it is.
The Fed and the USGov have proven they can expand the USD supply (m2, m3 etc) by 40% in a year with zero political consequences. They may have paused* for the moment, but my guess is they are eager to do it again. So any interest rate below 40% is dovish.
*I say they “may” have paused because they stopped reporting M3. Does anyone really know how much they print? I doubt it.
I’m just starting to see move in specials in Phoenix. Just a bit. This is in new builds, SFR built to lease subdivisions. Have to wait for a couple of months into the new year to see if this goes further.
Mass psychosis is a hell of a thing to withness as shown today. The mental gymnastic require by the market is quite funny…to cheer this much at .50% hike anticipated in Dec and we end up somewhere around 5% FED funds rate is kind of similar to losing your brakes heading towards a cliff but now the car slows a little bit so you party like it’s 1999…ugh duh your car is still going to plunge towards the cliff..
Oh well, don’t care what the market does, already moved all my 401k to bonds and less risky allocation, crash, go up, doesn’t matter. As long as FED doesn’t let up and let this housing market crash hard, then Pow Pow can see the reverse wealth effect playing its role in fighting inflation.
LOL, it’s not mental gymnastics. Wall Street has been loading up on stocks for the past month or so. This was just another excuse to panic the herd into not *missing out*. So, now they will sell at a nice profit and begin again.
The holiday period is thinly traded, likely whipsawed higher. The next major move comes after new years. Another leg down? We’ll see.
Tax-loss selling is now in the rear-view mirror. This is the beginning of the Santa Claus rally. Typical.
The real hits to companies from these rate increases has yet to show up in cost reductions and earnings. It will soon. It’s still not an investable market imo.
I think the Jerome Powell pulling his hair out pic would be appropriate here.
haha much like Jake Paul, market is fighting the FED alright…market is like Jake Paul calling out Powell out for a match…quite funny and frustrating to watch, great time for now for dip buyers and speculators though
I think the whole picture should be shown …..
So we can see his $800 shoes on the throat of the average American ….
Heard Benjamin Tal say that October showed 0% growth in Canada.
I commented back here on the day the market bottomed in October that we likely had just hit a multi-month bottom. Well, here we are – almost a 20% rally in 1.5 months (nearly 600 points from 3500).
I will repeat what I said back then: the market does not make moves over the short term based on fundamentals.. It is based on sentiment and will often move in ways that are completely illogical to the facts.
Don’t call the markets crazy or say they are all manipulated like it’s a big conspiracy. It’s not. Understanding how the waves of sentiment work, and their relationships with each other, can explain a lot about why the market does such inexplicable stuff. It’s mass sentiment, illogical and emotional, but surprisingly predictable.
The spike today was like the opposite of that move in December, and we are now selling and moving to cash. There is a good chance we are close to another swoon down, but we could be in a whipsaw environment for months that could take us all the way to 4500 before the next major move down begins in earnest.
“surprisingly predictable”
Only if you predict a 50% probability of rising and a 50% probability of falling.
AK, I’d say you are 100% correct.
Perhaps a reflection of how unhinged markets are with reality that they found today’s speech as dovish.
Agree with you that the Fed is sincerely trying to fight this. But I guess they conditioned this response by being supportive for nearly 15 years. Now no one believes them anymore when they act hawkish :)
The stock market suffered a couple of recent and rare event blows – missile landing in NATO territory and unrest in China. While potentially monumental, both events caused exaggerated moves down, at least based on developments so far.
This nervousness caused the market to pause until Powell had spoken, out of concern for more unpleasant surprises. What he said was generally consistent with recent comments. Investors and speculators responded by returning money to stocks that might otherwise have been retained, had those events not occurred.
Sometimes, the closure of a scheduled event, rather than its output, exerts a greater influence on trading. Yesterday’s rally was not easy to predict, but it is explainable.
It took 40 years to get here and as a result it is going to take a fair amount of time to unlearn behaviors. Their is no pivot that I can see. If the Fed raises rates at a 75 bps trajectory and breaks the system ie sends the errant brat called the market to the ICU then it will get its fix and learn nothing. The reality is this can’t be over in a few months time and will likely take 2 more years. If we want inflation to abate we need to get rates above the inflation rate and then some. That can’t happen overnight kids. We have just finished Scene one Act two or three. Its a multi Scene play and will be worse than 08. We are only in
December of 06 so I would keep my powder dry and buckle up if I were thee.
Depth Charge,
Please carry on. If only more people had the intellectual understanding and good sense to share your righteous anger, we would have more chance of delivery from oppression.
+++++ANGER
I do find it ironic that somehow “wage growth” needs to be “consistent” with 2% inflation. Pretty sure the entire point of inflation, especially when “controlled” at 2%, is to keep the worker mule continually chasing the carrot attached to the stick. “Wage growth”, even in normal times, is a farce.
And what is the difference between exponential “growth” at 2% a year and 5% or whatever a year less the doubling time of all prices?
Next, how do infinite exponential “growth” work in a finite world with finite resources?
If stability is the goal, fixed amount of money is the receipt. With the following inconvenience for rentiers that a monetary system with a fixed amount of money do require that there is no interest on money.
Aside from the upcoming 50bps interest rate increase in Dec, QT is running as scheduled at 95B/month, is that right? Or is the FED still ramping up to that number? From what had been telegraphed months ago, this all sounds like the FED is doing exactly what it said it was going to do.
“…this all sounds like the FED is doing exactly what it said it was going to do.” Unfortunately, the FED doesn’t have the cleanest record of sticking to their guns.
Dec 01, 2022
Why does the market to love every Powell ralk?
1) The Fed continues to not ask for Fiscal spending restraint.
2) With no talk of capping or reducing interest on bank reserves, the banks look forward to even more risk free catnip.
3) The sum of the Fed’s current actions and outlook support an environment of continued negative real interest rates.
4) As I commented on Nov 10, “Today’s moves are a thundering endorsement by Mr. Market of both stocks and bonds anticipating the return of the Fed Put.
Mr. Market believes that the Fed will return to a 0% Fed Funds Rate and expansion of its balance sheet as the economy slows, unemployment grows, credit declines, Treasury liquidity continues to tighten, and Fiscal spending rages on in 2023 (even with inflation somewhere above the 2% target).
Is Mr. Market correct?
Impossible to say.
Time will tell.”
Again, Wolf Richter has dissected the truth, reported the full story and added his insightful wisdom in predicting the future. I delight in the mass misinterpretation depicted in the blistering rally today, which is historically consistent with previous bear markets and particularly appropriate in this super bubble of all asset classes. It gives us the opportunity to profit as the Fed driven flood of cash moves into this sucker rally.
Wolf Richter’s extraordinary understanding and teaching in terms that even I can understand is well worth our respect and support.
Profit with confidence.
Yep, still work to be done…
Latest NFCI Release
Index Suggests Financial Conditions Loosened Again in Week Ending November 25
The NFCI edged down to –0.27 in the week ending November 25. Risk indicators contributed –0.04, credit indicators contributed –0.13, and leverage indicators contributed –0.10 to the index in the latest week.
The ANFCI was unchanged in the latest week at –0.18. Risk indicators contributed –0.03, credit indicators contributed –0.08, leverage indicators contributed –0.08, and the adjustments for prevailing macroeconomic conditions made a neutral contribution to the index in the latest week.
Nothing goes to heck in a straight line. So far. And thankfully.
The speculators are high risk people and I agree, if the system has to burn down to drain these people of their gains, so be it. They’ll keep rolling the dice until it’s gone. Would love to see the markets fall so bad that these people step out with nothing and never come back. The US produces far too little goods for it’s size and makes it next to impossible for small entities to succeed. The white collar world earns far too much relative to the necessary labor on the blue collar side. Anything to bring this back to reality is a good thing in the long run. If we want affordable housing, affordable locally produced goods, and the end of self-destructive overconsumption driving society and the planet into the ground, then we need a once in a lifetime crash.
Negative outlook? Yes. This insanity needs to end.