Powell’s Whatever-it-Takes Moment: Policy “WILL Be Enough to Restore Price Stability.” Fed Hikes by 75 Basis Points. Shocker, Sees 4.4% by End of 2022

“Housing market will have to go through a correction … to where people can afford housing again”: Powell
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The FOMC voted unanimously to hike its policy rates by another 75 basis points, the third hike of this magnitude in a row. This brought the target for the federal funds rate to a range between 3.0% and 3.25%.
At every meeting, the Fed has increased its projections where its policy rates would be by the end of 2022. As per its “dot plot” today, the median projection by FOMC members for the mid-range of the federal funds rate jumped by a full percentage point from the last projections, to 4.4%.
This means a target range between 4.25% and 4.5% by the end of 2022, which means an additional 125 basis points in hikes spread over the next two meetings, much higher and much more aggressive than expected.
According to the dot plot, 12 of the 19 FOMC members now see the federal funds rate between 4.5% and 5% by the end of 2023.
In the statement, the Fed said it “anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate.”
“In my view and the view of the Committee there is a ways to go,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at the press conference.
“We’re taking forceful and rapid steps” to get this inflation under control, he said.
“The longer the current bout of high inflation continues, the greater the chance that expectations of higher inflation will become entrenched,” Powell said.
The Fed is now purposefully crushing the entire Fed-pivot fantasy that has been widely propagated for months.
“Restoring price stability is essential to set the stage for achieving maximum employment and stable prices over the longer run,” he said.
“Price stability is the responsibility of the Federal Reserve and serves as the bedrock of our economy. Without price stability, the economy does not work for anyone. In particular, without price stability, we will not achieve a sustained period of strong labor market conditions that benefit all,” he said.
“We will keep at it until we are confident the job is done,” he said.
The Fed raised all its policy rates by 75 basis points today:
- Federal funds rate target range, to 3.0% – 3.25%.
- Interest it pays the banks on reserves, to 3.15%.
- Interest it charges on overnight Repos, to 3.25%.
- Interest it pays on overnight Reverse Repos (RRPs), to 3.05%.
- Primary credit rate it charges banks, to 3.25%.
Quantitative Tightening continues at full speed.
QT, which shifted into full speed in September, will continue at that pace. Powell pointed out several times during the press conference that QT was an important tool in cracking down on inflation.
Asked when the Fed would shift policy and start outright selling mortgage-backed securities (rather than just letting them come off via the pass-through principal payments), Powell reiterated what had been said before many times that this would be an option later on in the QT process, after QT is already “well underway.”
The Theme: People are suffering from inflation.
At least since the July meeting, the Fed has been hammering home the theme that the people, particularly those at the lower end of the income spectrum that have to spend all their income on necessities, are “suffering from inflation.” And that’s why the Fed has to crack down on inflation, even if unemployment rises and the economy slows – and Powell repeated that theme in the press conference today several times.
“People are seeing their wage increases eaten up by inflation,” Powell said today. When you spend all your money on necessities, and then those prices go up, that hurts, he said.
High inflation is “very painful” for people at the lower end of the income spectrum, he said. “Inflation is really hurting.”
Housing market “will have to go through a correction.”
The housing market is interest-rate sensitive, and is already reacting to the rate hikes, he said. After the “unsustainable” price increases recently, “the housing market will have to go through a correction … to get to where people can afford housing again,” Powell said.
And he expects that the CPI for housing costs, which are now a big driver behind overall CPI, would remain elevated for a while.
Labor market still “extremely tight,” must get back into “balance.”
Despite the slowdown in economic growth – the median dot plot projection for GDP growth this year was lowered to 0.2%, and for next year to 1.2% – “the labor market has remained extremely tight, with the unemployment rate near a 50-year low, job vacancies near historical highs, and wage growth elevated,” Powell said.
There are “not many signs” that the labor market is cooling, he said.
“The labor market continues to be out of balance, with demand for workers substantially exceeding the supply of available workers,” he said.
To crack down on inflation, the Fed is trying to bring the labor market back into “balance.” The median projection from FOMC members for the unemployment rate rose to 4.4% by the end of 2023 – which would be somewhere around recessionary levels.
Warning against premature loosening.
Powell warned repeatedly against premature rate cuts. “A failure to restore price stability would create much greater pain later on,” he said.
“Restoring price stability will likely require maintaining a restrictive policy stance for some time. The historical record cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy,” he said.
The effects of changes in monetary policy on inflation are not immediate but come after the often cited “long and variable lag.” At some point, the Fed will have to slow its rate hikes and then hold rates steady to see how it’s going. And at some point, they may cut rates. Where is this level?
Powell wouldn’t say. But he did say what they’re looking for. They want to see “compelling evidence” that inflation is heading back to 2%.
And he said that various core measures of inflation really haven’t gone down at all. And so further rate hikes are needed.
The “Real EFFR” and rate cuts.
With the Fed’s target range for the federal funds rate at 3.0% to 3.25%, the effective federal funds rate (EFFR) will be around 3.08% going forward.
CPI inflation in August was 8.3%. On this basis, the inflation-adjusted or “real EFFR” is still a negative 5.22%.
The Fed’s slowness last year and early this year in reacting to inflation is unprecedented in modern times. The Fed is now catching up, but even with today’s policy rates, the Fed may still be pouring fuel on the inflation fire.
Note that the Fed has never started to cut rates when CPI was above the EFFR. So as Powell said, “there is a ways to go.”
I’d like to see the Fed increase QT to $120 billion/month. That would be a good, steady state level to apply downward pressure.
Looks like Powell fooled Dems big time with “inflation is transitory” and “We have a plan to control inflation before Nov 2022”.
While previous administrations since 2002 are all complicit in inflating this everything bubble, the current administration will face voter fury for redirecting all pain to us 99% peasants through inflation.
Either Dems are faking optimism for midterms or they are hallucinating with no idea of what’s gonna hit them
The polls are actually showing surprising Democrat strength given public sentiment regarding the state of the economy. And it seems like economic concerns have taken a backseat to social & culture-war issues which are increasingly becoming the core focus of modern elections.
They’re pretty good at buying votes, so wouldn’t be surprised to see them win again. Until the sheep wake up and realize that all of these vote buying schemes are inflationary and lead to a lower standard of living, “the beatings will continue until morale improves.”
Funny you say that
Because I remember the previous administration giving me and just about anyone with a pulse thousands of dollars. Not to mention the absolute bonkers amount of cash to anyone with a LLC or above
But I don’t expect you to remember such things, since you have the attention span of a Alzheimer’s ridden goldfish,
Good day to you depth charge
The Dems may be fools, but they aren’t letting their credibility rest on the performance of asset bubbles.
Everyone (including you) know we are in an everything bubble and it is a huge problem. They are taking one on the chin to address this issue and you call them fools.
Instead, lets talk about the bi-annual border crisis… That will fix our economy.
“Looks like Powell fooled Dems big time with “inflation is transitory” and “We have a plan to control inflation before Nov 2022”.”
Yeah, I’m sure Powell wants another few years under a Trump 2.0 after that debacle.
And you bet, despite the fact it takes a long time for monetary and fiscal mistakes to show up, whoever is in office when it does show up is always taking the blame. Gas, inflation, whatever. But Joe knew the job was dangerous when he took it!
There is a policy by the moderator to avoid politics but since this simplistic view is stated over and over again, here are the facts:
First place to begin: the Fed is like the crew of a supertanker, a ship that doesn’t turn on a dime.
The accepted view, back in the days of normal, was that a Fed tap on the rudder would show up in the economy a year later. So… to see the source of the crisis now, you have to go back in time.
In 2018 the Fed tried to take small steps to normalize rates. Then Trump threw an unprecedented fit and PUBLICKLY and personally trashed Powell. It is usual for Presidents to lean on the Fed for lower rates privately but never had such an uncouth barrage been fired publicly. One
term: ‘worse than China’
Powell, like Tillerson, Milley, Mattis, Kelly etc. etc. was not a choir boy but expected norms of civility, professionalism, and what the opponent of McCarthy called ‘decency’. He also might reasonably have been expected adherence to the Trump’s Inaugural Oath to ‘respect the Independence of the Federal Reserve’
Ha ha.
Do I join in criticizing Powell for not standing up to Trump in 2018? Sure, but it was the Fed’s succumbing to Trump that led to the final ‘blow off top’ and today’s need for much more drastic action. A tap on the rudder won’t do, now that the iceberg is dead ahead.
BTW: Trump wanted negative rates, like Japan and EU. In conversation with Economic Advisor Gary Cohn, about the budget he asked ‘why not just print the money?’
I see the future.
Price discovery.
Yes, price discovery is in Future. Inflation will decrease but not prices of goods and services. That’s price discovery!
The value of dollar doesn’t follow wolfstreet dictum. It keeps going to heck in a straight line.
More on this: Inflation decrease won’t be quick. While listening to Powell, do remember that he is the same guy who said “Inflation is Transitory” and he was buying MBS till a couple of weeks ago to support housing prices.
Now he says that he would like to see housing become affordable!
It is a fantasy to expect to return to 2% inflation any time soon. The Fed continues to labor under the bubble that we are in “temporary” inflation. Yeah, and homes are “temporarily” increasing in value in prime housing markets.
I sometimes feel half the purpose of the Fed is to blow smoke up their own asses, forgive the crudity.
“It is a fantasy to expect to return to 2% inflation any time soon.”
I think that has validity. But that’s not the point. The point is that they will NOT cut rates until they see “compelling evidence” that inflation is returning to 2%.
Based on your theory, inflation might not get anywhere near 2% for years. But then rates will be higher for years. That’s the scenario I see.
They want theoretical 2% inflation so they can make the Feds fund rate 0%. They cannot afford the interest on the debt. So they will drive down the Fed bond rate and ignore inflation to monetize their debt.
They want 2% inflation and a FF rate of 2.25% or maybe 2.5%… that’s about their steady-state goal. That’s what they did in 2018, when inflation was at or below the 2% target (core PCE).
I still point to the disconnect..
if the Fed’s target is a 2% trajectory of inflation (stable prices?), then they should be pushing for price rollbacks to get back on that trajectory.
2% or 4% or whatever, stacked upon the 9% spike is NOT a victory, IMO. Nor would it be for most citizens.
Agreed. But that’s not gonna happen. Because that would be “deflation,” the greatest catastrophic evil in the world when your dollars gain a little bit of purchasing power to make up a tiny part of the purchasing power they lost in prior years.
re “inflation might not get anywhere near 2% for years. But then rates will be higher for years”
$2T of QT only has the effect of the Fed raising rates ~.25%, and at the $60B/mo QT rate it will take the Fed over 2 years to even do that, and inflation is monetary, so until they drain the $2-4T they dumped into the mid/low end of the consumer economy, inflation will not go down to the prior population growth rate. all that support your many years thesis; however, if the Fed lets stagflation continue for years it may get entrenched in psychology, esp. wage gains, and Fed will lose credibility if that goes on for over 1 year, which cuts against your thesis. Making me think the Fed will get a Vulker moment in early/mid 2023 if CPI is not at least trending fast towards back below EFFR.
Guess I’ll be sticking with 3 month T-bills for awhile but as you point out, the “real EFFR” is that they are still roughly a negative 5.22%.
Glad I’m not invested into RE right now as I was in 2008. I was almost whipped out back then. Those heavily invested in stocks must be losing sleep right about now…
I have to say that trading was crazy volatile from 2 pm forward. At first, stocks dropped like a rock. When Powell spoke, they rose again. Every time he said “and,” the S&P 500 jumped 1%. And every time he said “but,” the S&P 500 dropped 1%.
The Powell Trade was rough today because it was all so volatile, but it kind of worked: According to it, long in the morning until the presser, then early on during the presser, sell everything and go short; cover at leisure the next day.
Last time (July meeting), the second leg of the Powell Trade collapsed. The prior two times, it worked like a charm.
Wolf, I think after going through a cardiac-arrest sine wave, the stock market began to focus toward the close on the unrealistic goal of 2% inflation anytime soon. That meant more tightening into 2023 and higher interest rates for a longer period of time. The economy falling off, and 3rd Quarter GDP not looking good at this point, will take care of labor market imbalances, with the net result being higher Unemployment stats and job opening falling well below the suspect 11 million today.
I think before Paul Volcker passed away, he commented that there is no empirical evidence to support the establishment by the Fed of a 200 basis point inflation target. I think we may see a bump up in that target by this time next year as the Fed and the markets grow tired of an unattainable goal.
But the debt markets are already voting with their feet as they have been most of this year: The spread between the 10-year Treasury Note and 30-Year Mortgage is some 300 basis points vs. the historical average. Default risk on top of inflation risk ride back into town.
The market is not so sure the Fed will accomplish taming the Inflation Genie, much less getting back into the not-so-magical bottle.
The goal is attainable. It just requires higher rates.
Their goal is to let inflation run wild while telling the public they are doing everything possible. They need inflation to monetize govt. debt.
Today reminded me of the market response from May and June except the next day crash got front runned late this afternoon. I’d expect “some pain” tomorrow lol but we’ll see!
The point moves seem large due to the inflated index levels. On a percentage basis, today’s intra-day moves and full day declines were not even close to large.
So, folks using credit must roll their paper over at a higher interest rate. So they will charge more. Which fuels inflation, right?
Not necessarily. Earnings, and corresponding asset values, may go down with higher interest expenses. We’ll see what the market can bear.
Or they stop buying stocks back with their excess cash and use it to invest in their business without unnecessarily borrowing “free money”.
I think you give them too much credit. Ba-dum-bum-ching.
No, because it’s corporate credit which primarily must be rolled over.
Higher rates are deflationary or disinflationary, not inflationary. Higher rates over time will mean that corporations and their financial backers will not be able to fund uneconomical investments to anywhere near the same degree. This includes employment which provides little if any value add.
Extended artificial low rates artificially inflated earnings and EPS. Extended higher rates will have the opposite effect.
It’s not a unidirectional movement but if the interest rate cycle bottomed in 2020 (as I believe it did), rates are destined to “blow out” later past the 1981 peak.
The crocodile tears shed by the Fed for the poor is sickening hypocrisy. These SOBs have no care for the hardships of the masses and simply seek to defend the profit system. They made the world unaffordable for the masses and now they will force the economy in to recession to try and “fix” the mess they made
There never was any magic fix for what ails America (loss of intl productive competitiveness, especially relative to China).
But by strangling interest rates for years and years (and years), the Fed papered over that blunt, inescapable fact in the service of its political masters.
Creating idiotic, doomed asset bubbles instead of real political and economic reform was standard issue DC poisoned-shiny-apple.
The Fed had to have known that its ZIRP was failing to increase American employment significantly as early as 2004 or 2005, as new homes got produced…but only at record prices, with employment growth crawling (or directed at the illegal aliens trafficked in by DC non-enforcement of laws…for about 2 decades at that time…4 decades now).
In summary, the Fed has no problem with pumping asset prices, but BIG problem with pumping wages.
Finally, an open admission they made housing unaffordable.
It’s not going to get more affordable, either. The purchase price of a home may fall as interest rates rise – but mortgage payments will likely stay the same.
People aren’t going to be building more housing until the market improves, and people currently underwater won’t sell voluntarily. There will be foreclosures, retired folks downsizing, etc – but not enough to meet demand.
There is tons of pent up demand that has been kept from being met by zoning regulations. Yes, they will build more housing. People can find the case to make a bigger down payment for a smaller mortgage.
Yep, zoning is the next thing to evil. In California, it is the long term cause of the housing shortage. Then add insane “high codes, low quality” building codes and you have what’s happening now. Crazy High prices on crazy poor quality housing.
It’s Crazy! People, rich or poor, have to have a place to live!
Ccat
You’re going to be unpleasantly surprised if you think that. This bubble was far worse than the one that popped during the GFC, and guess what, the pain will also be far worse.
Housing inventory is going to spike as “investors” walk away from their underwater shacks, and it’ll spike more when defaults explode from zombie-companies laying off employees in droves. Again, just like last time, and again, even worse because this bubble is far larger. Everything will play out just as it did during the GFC, except even worse.
Even the dumbest among us can see the pattern here.
I agree. We have a whole new investment class of short-term rental landlords that we didn’t have in 2008.
House prices have to fall by at least 20% before just about anyone goes underwater, unlike the GFC.
Scenario: Times get tough, renters stop paying rent in places where it’s hard to evict a tenant, and maybe there’s a rent (or even worse, an eviction) moratorium, and that could shake a whole lot of weak sellers out of the rental holdings. It may be easier to just sell a property than battle courts for 6-12 months to get a tenant out.
There will be plenty of involuntary selling when unemployment rises significantly which it will once the end of the stock mania is confirmed. That I can promise you.
It doesn’t matter that housing is a necessity and people need to live somewhere. They will do what people have done everywhere else and at all times throughout history, double and triple up. This alone will create an oversupply on a large scale eventually.
No one has a birthright to their own housing unit, no matter what Americans may think.
And just like that, an unelected bureaucrat in a monetary institution decides US housing policy. Cause free markets! /s
They’ve done this for many years, with their rate cuts and MBS purchases, for the purpose of inflating home prices. Now they’re going the other way.
I guess Powell isnt having lunch with Fink anymore.
He’s having lunch we me, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Agree with Wolf. So long as housing transactions are funded by borrowed money, housing policy pretty much is decided by fed and, probably to a lesser extent, zoning.
People borrow within their expected mortgage payment range, with decision making more consumption (what can I afford, because I deserve the best!) than investment.
Well, that settles it. I’m loading up on SPACS and flying electric bus IPOs.
“Restoring price stability is essential to set the stage for achieving maximum employment and stable prices over the longer run”
Fed should have though about any time from 2008.
Why do these guys even get paid?
Before the Great Financial Crisis the Fed could simply raise and lower interest rates by decreasing and increasing the level of bank reserves in the financial system.
After the 2008 crisis, the Fed flooded the system with bucket-loads of reserves (from $15 billion in 2007 to $3.2 trillion today). With the system full of reserves, the Fed could no longer control interest rates through its previous policy of increasing and decreasing levels of interbank money, even sizeable adjustments no longer influenced the demand curve.
When the IOER (Interest on Excess Reserves) was set up the Fed created risk-free arbitrage regaining control of the money markets that could establish a ceiling on interest rates, but a problem remained to establish a floor so the Fed created the ON RRP for influential Federal Home Loan Banks who were ineligible to earn interest on reserves and sometimes pushed money market rates below Fed targets.
The Fed once again felt it had control of the markets, but it still had one weakness: repo, the shadow banking market that allowed parties to transform their Treasuries into quasi-bank deposits. By 2019, barely any entities other than a few GSEs still participated in the Federal Funds market, as most institutions now had all the reserves they needed.
On Sept 17, 2019, rates in the repo market exploded higher. Everyone wanted cash, but there was a shortage. Corporate tax payments and increases in Treasury issuance prompted a large decline in reserves. As a result banks had to cut back on repo lending. Nobody could provide.
Responding to the demand-supply mismatch, the Fed created the Standing Repo Facility. This allowed specific entities to obtain cash from the Fed at a set rate using U.S. Treasuries, agency debt, or MBS as collateral. Since everyone started borrowing from the central bank, SOFR fell from over 5% to within the Fed’s target range.
Fat forward to July 2021, after Covid QE Infinity, IOER with IORR (interest on excess/required reserves) had grown redundant. The Fed retired these measures in favor of IORB (Interest on Reserve Balances). QE had made the term “excess reserves” meaningless.
Since then, it’s been plain sailing for the Fed (at least for now). If rates soar above its target range, the Fed adjusts IORB or fires up the Standing Repo Facility, bringing rates back into its desired range.
So by implementing a trio of policy rates (IORB, ON RRP, and the discount rate), and utilizing the Standing Repo Facility, the Fed has gained a solid grip on money markets.
The U.S. is gradually gaining authority and power over these markets. By providing central bank swap lines and foreign exchange swaps to its closest allies, opening a FIMA Repo Facility to seemingly supply emergency dollars to China, and issuing $1 trillion in Treasuries every year till at least 2055, America will increase its grip on global finance, with the U.S. Dollar front and center.
Most Fed analysis is ideologically driven, not based on validities, so it’s hard to acknowledge that the system is stable. But contrary to popular belief, the Fed has created a more durable system and increased resilience.
If you add up all the bailouts, stimulus, inflation fighting programs, currency swaps, from 2009 to now it is over $32 trillions.
So much liquidity was created it is hard to believe.
I am surprised it took so many years for inflation finally rear its ugly head.
Why should anyone be surprised that real estate has risen so much. Thank goodness Cryptos were invented to sop up some of this liquidity to keep in contained for awhile. That was until people realized you really cannot do anything with Cryptos except HODL or trade.
I was just reading a good book and the FED after the taper tantrum, and they had to start printing again actually thought about making ZIRP the new normal because all their printing was not causing inflation.
Maybe more durable in some ways MS, but it is definitely WAAAY too early to say that after 109 years of FRB compared with the thousands of years of precious metals, gems, RE, etc., and various currencies based on them such as shillings and crowns and pieces of 8.
It MUST also be noted that if or if not durable, ALL the progress has been at the expense of the folks who produce ”real stuff” and SAVE, and with the benefits every increasingly going to those who play with paper and GAMBLE.
Hardly likely to be any kind of long term stable.
$600,000,000,000.00 of ”derivatives” does not seem to me to indicate ANY resilience at all, but rather what is usually referred to as a HOUSE OF CARDS… subject to complete collapse with the slightest tremors of wind, water, or wanton waste as we have seen lately.
Jajaja
Most of these guys are academicians who never had to meet a payroll. Their view of the economy is “theoretical” not real world. Moreover, one has to wonder how many members of Congress ever too Macroeconomics 101. It’s depressing.
curiouscat
The elites, PHDs…..live in a bubble and can’t see around the corner.
That’s funny. I have a PhD in Electrical Engineering. I do well, I am a PI leading satellite based sensors development for NASA.
I don’t consider myself to be an elite. I put myself through undergrad doing framing, roofing, sheet metal work.
I graduated with college debt and a lot of credit card debt. All paid off and I do well. Getting my kids through college and saving for retirement.
I read recently that Jared Kushner had started working out because he was optimistic that technology would advance enough that he might become immortal.
People with PhDs are educated. Billionaires are elite.
Wolf, you mentioned previously that the Reverse Repo Facility could be unwound from it’s ~$2.3T to 0 in theory.
1) Would this not put assets back onto the Fed balance sheet that they are no longer lending out? Where does the collateral (Treasury securities) come from on the Fed Balance sheet that they use to lend?
2) If the RRP Rate was dropped to 0 again like in 2020, would the banks themselves be able to meet their collateral requirements? My understanding was part of the need for this facility came from a rule change in 2020 that did away with collateral requirements for banking system. in 2021 they found themselves under collateral requirements again and very short of meeting the requirement, hence the need to borrow form the Fed
1. The Fed accounts for RRPs as contracts and a liability (money it owes). The contract specifies that it “lends” (not sells) something and gets cash in return until the next day, when the Fed gets its stuff back, and the counter party gets its cash back, plus interest. The RRPs do NOT lower the assets on its books. It still owns those assets that it lent out and carries them as assets. So when the RRPs vanish, it doesn’t increase the assets either.
2. Not sure if I understood your #2 correctly. But I’ll try: Most of the counterparties of the RRPs are Treasury money market funds, not banks. Banks put their excess cash on deposit at the Fed as “reserves.”
#2 was bad Youtube education. Someone was claiming the banks themselves were short on collateral and thus the need to borrow these treasury securities
You are immensely helpful! Thank you for everything you do
I was a bit player landlord with 4 houses in 2011. But my associates went all out with leveraged purchases, then brought in investor purchases, which presumably were equally leverage, perhaps to the hilt. Now investment properties don’t have to be more than 3% down, and they weren’t required to be 30 yr fixed, especially if you brought in 25-50 homes at a time, which they did. They probably grabbed the lowest interest possible, e.g. variable. So Wolf, I’d like to find out just how much of the REIT/investors own homes with variable rate, 3% down mortgages right now.
Given the negative (for now) EFFR and the 4.4 percent projected unemployment rate one year hence, it appears that the Fed is content to let inflation “run hot” for a few years as recommended by some professional economists (morons in my view). With luck, QT will do the heavy lifting in the background and end inflation ahead of schedule.
If it takes the same kind of QT now that it did in the 1970s, it will take anywhere from 3 to 7 years for the current policy to wring out the inflation. See my comment below.
Sure looks that way.
The problem the Fed doesn’t get is their “projected” calcs on anything are just wild ass guesses, which certainly explains the “transient” inflation they’re now raising rates into.
They’re idiots, so they’ll overcorrect just like always, and unemployment will skyrocket like always, and we’ll have yet another massive crisis like always. Honestly, the pattern is easy to see, but most Duhmerikans don’t like history. And the Fed certainly refuses to learn from it, otherwise we wouldn’t be staring into the depths of yet another GFC’ier GFC.
Well said. Curious what they’re projections are based on.
It’s worth keeping in mind that Fed’s policy options for fighting inflation today are not the same as in the 1970s. Do we understand the differences?
In the 1970s, the Fed repeatedly “raised interest rates”, with at least 3 premature policy “pivots” along the way, and inflation was belatedly vanquished after ~12 years. But there was another parallel change going on: the monetary base contracted from ~7% of GDP to ~4%. Raising rates alone (early 1970s), without reducing the monetary base, was apparently not sufficient to stop inflation.
What if reducing the monetary base (QT) is much more important than raising interest rates? Today they are separate policy options. How do we know we have the right balance?
If it’s QT that “fixes” inflation, it will take several years to get the same amount of tightening as was applied in the 1970s. That’s gonna take a lot of Fed meetings!
Yes does raising the base rate even work when you’ve flooded the system with printed funds without an attached debtor to feel the pain. The rate rises aren’t working….
The very fact he’s weighed in with “future guidance”, people must be desperate to dump dollars for real estate and nobody will care about 4% with housing going through the roof.
What I also wonder about is how long the Cantillon effect is, because interest rates take effect about 2 years after, you assume that the money floods in maybe 2 or 5 years, but what if its longer? What if we are seeing money washing in from 2007, because you can imagine swilled around in assets for over a decade without the rich increasing consumption, in that case the reduction in the monetary base would have to be more like cutting by half at least.
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/BOGMBASE
Really its kind of frightening if you think about the consequences of a dollar collapse and its a shame because the constitution of the states to be specifically on gold was -entirely- about avoiding this.
My money is GBP and I don’t care what Bailey does, I have no interest and will never have any interest in holding pounds, confidence is something that is lost once. How extremely stupid and greedy the authorities have been. Whenever you look at any economics blog, the advice is to dump the dollar. Always.
Based on the last meeting I recall hearing that everything was going to be data driven. From the notes Wolf presented I don’t see a whole lot of that being put into use. They still seem like there is a lot of statistical math behind the scenes and prognostications driving the numbers. I agree that this is a balancing act of monstrous data sets which are being tweaked oh so gently. I just wish they acted as rapidly to increase as they do during crisis mode to drop to zero and pump nearly infinite dollars into the system at will. The reverse seems to be like a funnel. Easy in but not easy out
The problem is these clowns openly invite political pressure through their communications and behaviors. There should be no communications from the Fed, other than policy decisions. No forward guidance, no commentary. If the president doesn’t like the Fed chair, he can fire them.
The president cannot fire the Fed Chair. They can select a different official after the four year term runs out. Powell was just re-elected. And yes, I acknowledge that Trump threatened to come up with a way to do this and if I recall even he was unsuccessful.
Venkarel,
Just between you and me here: your fake email is so long that you can never remember how to spell it, and each time that you spell it differently, you started out as a new commenter and go into moderation. So I recommend that you simplify your email to something like 4 letters @ 8 letters dot com
Wisdom
“What if reducing the monetary base (QT) is much more important than raising interest rates? ”
That is a great question. But as noted in a Wolf article, how much can the Fed reduce their balance sheet, ie withdraw that which they created?
They don’t seem willing to sell their 2.7 Trillion in MBSs, nor their 1.4 Trillion in long maturity treasuries. The bank reserves will stay because of the interest paid on those reserves.
“The housing market will have to go through a correction … to where people can afford housing again”. While I try to ignore the Fed’s rhetoric because it can detract from their actions, that really is quite a statement. It will reverberate.
With regard to the chart, “CPI Inflation v Fed Funds Rate”, I can’t help but notice the rapidity of the decline in the rate of inflation once the examples of highly elevated inflation from the past start to pivot. While not in any way meant as a criticism, the chart doesn’t incorporate QE/QT, nor can it, but to my mind that is why it isn’t as guiding as it is perhaps intended to be.
It’s an especially big because of what Powell is doing when he makes the statement.
If housing prices were unaffordable when Powell started this process, how much do they have to fall to make them affordable when the mortgage interest rate is 5 or 6%? It seems like that would be “a lot”.
“how much do they have to fall to make them affordable”
Or. . . . how much do wages have to rise?
They have to eventually meet somewhere to balance the supply and demand.
No reason to believe inflation adjusted wages are going to increase much if at all for the foreseeable future. It took the biggest distortions in history to keep median incomes and median net worth flat since the late 90’s.
Yes, I know that mortgage payments are paid out of nominal income. My point is that whatever improved affordability occurs from wage increases to pay monthly payments should be more than offset by whatever else happens. If it’s inflation as now, any wage increase will be more than offset by increases in other living costs and housing still won’t be any more affordable.
There will be no surge in prosperity after 20+ years of “can kicking”.
The majority of Americans are destined to become poorer or a lot poorer over the indefinite future.
Good question.
A thing I ponder is what is affordable and at what income bracket would be the target?
There is more affordable housing than people realize but most people do not want to live in those areas or there is no jobs.
/sarc
So lets create a lot of jobs in San Fran or Seattle where we cannot build affordable housing. Who’s fault is that? Is it all the companies who want to be headquartered in San Fran or is it the people who take the job there and then complains about high housing prices.
So the good times of cheap borrowing and credit paying savers nothing is over. I have no sympathy for those that mocked us for saving my money for decades and pulling the low interest rate rug from under us. We are able to live decent now with soon 5% interest. We would rather be cheap than live in fear of being in debt and getting kicked out of our home.
Our house is paid off, no debts, no credit cards we use, no car loans and likely 35 years of income before we even come close to cutting our principal’s savings in half.
30 year mortgage rate record low of just 2.65% in January 2021. My how time has compounded interest rates too 6.5% today. Everyone has enjoyed all the free money and vast asset appreciation. We must continue to be grateful to the Fed, Wall St., and Congress. Americans are flushed with cash and the dollar is king.
As a working class individual living in a high value, tech monied city (San Francisco), I would love to see housing cost come down from the stratosphere! Lived here for 18 years and have never been able to even consider buying a place of my own. I’m not holding my breath but we shall see!
The byline is when inflation comes down, so do corporate earnings. Powell kept talking about the good old days of 2% inflation ( we remember it as financial repression). The GDP fantasy dot plots were interesting. He got some blowback in Q&A. Market Stability appeared to be a dog whistle to Wall St. but the event was programmed, as Wolf noted, (3/4 should have been taken as better news than a full point, but it didn’t matter). Inflation is coming down (and earnings) Rate hikes aren’t affecting inflation (he said that), but they provide some lift when they come off, after the market drops far enough to make them care. And with that in mind Wall St set their sights on that (illusory) goal, or capitulation, which should have the effect of stimulating the economy (releasing more bottled up equity). Mortgage bankers aren’t going to mark down their assets, and nobody is going to sell into a falling market. They enjoyed the boom in RE, which didn’t entail Equivalent Rents, now they catch the backside of that.
It also helped inflation back in the late 70s and early 80s that oil prices dropped from a range of $70-$140 down to $20-$50. I seriously doubt that will happen this time around.
Something else is going to have to give. Time to raise cash and pay down debt, if you havent already. This is gonna be a long ugly haul.
The Fed pivot might be a fantasy at the current moment, but as soon as the economy really goes to the dogs, I would expect some eventual loosening of money policy again. However, if the recession leads to stagflation, then I suppose money policy would need to remain tight.
And as others have pointed out, all the leverage and asset appreciation experienced over the last 2 decades is likely to revert to the mean. If that all goes on for an extended period of time (e.g say the next decade) the results could be really painful for the working class.
As an aside, it seems to me Powell isn’t at war with inflation as a whole (he’s seems perfectly fine with it since it erodes the national debt), but rather the oligarchy are heavily leaning on him to put a stop to all the recent increases in working class wages.
It will be a lot more painful than just for the working class. Working class will feel it through employment.
It’s the more affluent than will be in store for a rude awakening. The working class presumably have lower expectations while the “mass affluent” (roughly from the 80th to 95th percentile) have benefited from increases in fake wealth and high paying employment (often with stock incentives) from a fake job market.
In other posts, I’ve noted the difference in number of billionaires recently (735) versus 1982 or 1983 (13).
It’s not just billionaire but (multi) millionaire numbers which are hugely inflated from the last 25 years of substantially fake prosperity and it’s this group (with a few percentiles above them) which is big enough to keep the economy afloat in recessions as long as the asset mania continues.
Once the asset mania is confirmed as over, it will be long ride down of decreased wealth and decreased consumption for many of this group.
I’m hoping for a soft landing. It means rates can stay high. It’d be nice to get 5% risk-free interest again.
In contrast, Wall Street wants a hard landing that reopens the door to more ZIRP, QE etc. Running boom & bust policy leads to a boom & bust economy.
A transcript of every speech we’ve heard since Truman said the war’s over: “They’re coming to take me away hee hee ho ho ha ha, to the funny farm where life is wonderful all the time!”. Took a full century last time to play the greatest joke ever…selling out the Republic. Only took 20 years this time…It’s all gonna be just fine. Yeah, right. The day Powell & Company are wearing federal jumpsuits and pounding nails to build habitats for humans is just around that same corner where prosperity is hiding…right next to the printing house across from the digital mint on East Street near Grand Avenue.
Well, it’s over, Powell dropped the big one. Hikes until housing and inflation drop like a stone
I have not heard such a statement for decades, and now we have the ultimate financial stress test coming for Wall Street.
Utterly fascinating to see the next year of finance laid out, with nothing but red ink for much of corporate America. Emerging markets are going to be smoking craters, including energy producers as demand gets smoked.
China is going to be ugly. So much real estate owned here by foreign investment as well. And on top of it will be King Dollar
Someday this war’s gonna end…
When the economy cratered in 2020, Powell stated the Fed was doing all it could to aid recovery. He also clearly stated that to get prompt recovery it would take Fiscal action from Congress as well. Voila – a major Fiscal response.
Now the Fed says it is doing everything it can to tame inflation but it will prove a difficult endeavor. For symmetry Powell should now recommend Congress embark on Fiscal restraint.
Unfortunately even if he does, that advice would surely be ignored.
Powell reset the pivot whack a mole game today. They will start popping up again in a couple of weeks. Powell will need a good hickory mallet with this bunch of rodents.
I’m gonna steal “pivot whack a mole” :-]
Don’t we already have a house price correction?
House prices may stay at the same nominal value but in real value loose as much as inflation is. So no correction in nominal value is needed.
Last year your house was worth 10 tesla’s. But now your house price that flatlined buys you only 8. Or if you live in the bay area, only 6. And if you calculate out how many miles you could drive with the energy you could buy last year, the value of your house gives even less milage.
The last year on higher FED rates and concurrent mortgage rates have led to flattening rents. Every other change in CPI components to date have been the effect on inflation and its major component energy costs which led to lower consumer spending, gasoline demand destruction on prices, higher crop and food cost. Higher rents, energy, and food–the basic necessities of life–lead to higher wage increases and that it exacerbated by a lower labor force and lower quality labor and 40 years of labor price stagnation. So, services prices go up. Auto prices were a direct effect of supply chain shortage, but higher auto loan rates won’t help and will hinder. The FED created the asset bubble with QE, let them focus on QT without the interest rate hammer. Exactly how will higher interest rates resolve CPI Component issues? Higher interest rates are a nuclear solution, where time, QT, higher taxes, and other options would be more effective. The fear of inflation spiral appears to feed into a FED power trip, not a strategic, rational response.
“how will higher interest rates resolve CPI Component issues?”
Powell explained that very well today, with two words: “reduce demand.” When demand goes down, there is less pressure on prices, and companies worry about losing sales and they’ll forego price hikes. Also, unemployment rises, which further reduces demand and also blocks the wage-price spiral that has now taken off.
All the financial talking heads are stating the Fed is making a big mistake. What is the point to their words. They are not the Fed. The Kool Aid is gone.
I heard a talking head on Bloomberg say the Fed will soon have to cut rates back to zero.
I can guess how he is set.
True, but I was shocked to hear a couple with other opinions. I listened to a couple of talking heads doing interviews and one said, just do a 200 bps and rip the bandaid off so we can get it over with.
The other person said yes, lets raise rates aggressively. When asked if higher rates would hurt the stock market. He said yes but it is just the stock market. People not in the top 20% don’t even care about the stock market. If the market goes down, so what.
“People not in the top 20% don’t even care about the stock market”
They will if the company they work for is negatively affected by a market crash. How many people were affected by the housing crisis that didn’t own a home or have a mortage?
My guess on when the economy keels over? We have significantly more debt than when Volker was raising rates in the ’80s. I think when Powell gets to 5% rates that will be the equivalent of 15% Volker rates. I’m giving US debt (and maybe world wide debt too) a multiplying effective leverage of 3 on rising interest rates. And I’m sticken to it it–for a while anyway. Leverage is now an enemy.
Dissecting the final FFR / CPI Chart shown indicates:
1) as mentioned, curbing inflation requires the FFR exceed the YOY CPI at some point
2) over 2 YEARS of rising FFR rates are required on average
Conclusion: the FFR rate should peak in the spring of 2024…..coincidentally, just in time to butter up the masses for the Nov. 2024 Selection.
The above is based on the last 7 interest rate cycles. However, NIRP real rates from 2009 to 2022 are without precedent in US history….so expect some very nasty surprises along the way.
LOL “a target range between 4.25% and 4.5% by the end of 2022, …., rate between 4.5% and 5% by the end of 2023.” What’s with the 0.5% rate hike next year as expectation? Are these people expecting a recession so bad that the demand will shrink big time to knock down inflation, and 5% is necessary to fix the issues?
Honestly, seeing how the FED can change their mind “overnight”, and their soft backbone, I won’t be surprise that by end of 2024 or early 2025, near election period, they go right back to ZIRP and mass QE cause the economy cannot survive without the easy money.
I think that whoever is really calling the shots, the Fed, Congress, Fat Tony, etc. has an Ace up their sleeves as far as interest rates on Treasury Paper goes.
I will leave it to Wolf to fill in the blanks on my scenario.
Suppose Treasury Bills, Notes, Bonds are issued that are exempt from Federal taxes.
They are already free from State taxes.
So, Wolf, in that case how much would that reduce interest on that IRS exempt Treasury paper?
And how much would that force up interest rates on all the Municipal Bonds outstanding in America.
It could very well be in the cards.
Along with the DC Euro wrecking Russian Sanctions mandates creating demand for US government debt as our yields keep rising.
Sort of a simultaneous equation to be figured out.
Since he mounted the Fed horse Mr. Powell was on a zealous mission to create jobs, and more jobs. Could not be dissuaded from his mission. In doing that he rocketed stocks, housing, jobs, automobiles and all other bubbles into the stratosphere.
Now, he wakes up and finds that persons in jobs that he created cannot afford the housing, so turns his horse back and now is on a mission to ‘make housing affordable’ by converting a substantial number of employed to unemployed.
He could go down in history as the most reckless & feckless on-the-job trainee who wrecked the global financial system..
I listened to Powell say that there won’t be a soft landing and businesses will feel pain in order for the economy to see lower prices. He even mentioned wages lowering also but he mentioned that would be offset by a much lower inflation rate.
Powell might as well say that more productivity is needed to get to the 2% annual inflation goal. More innovation is needed to increase economic value of goods and services.
But how much of that is attainable in areas were productivity like with home construction do not matter since local ordinances and laws make it almost impossible to get residential building permits approved. Florida is a lot different than California as far as that goes.
“We’re taking forceful and rapid steps” to get this inflation under control, he said.”
I call Bullshite on that statement. He should be hiking rates by percents plural not fractions of a percent.