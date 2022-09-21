Housing Bubble Woes: Home Prices Drop 3.5%, Steepest Monthly Drop since Jan. 2016. Sales, already at Lockdown Levels, Drop Further. Active Listings Rise Further

But these sales happened during the “Fed pivot” fantasy that pushed mortgage rates down to 5%. Now mortgage rates are near 6.5%.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
In July and through mid-August, mortgage rates fell sharply from the 6%-range in mid-June, on the widely propagated fantasy of a Fed “pivot” on rate hikes. By mid-August, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate was down to 5%. Yesterday, they were at 6.47%. But the brief interlude of dropping mortgage rates slowed down the decline in home sales – sales declined again in August from July but at a slower rate – with Realtors in mid-August talking about the market waking back up.
But prices backed off for the second month in a row, and in a big way, amid widespread price reductions, and that also helped getting some deals done.
The median price of existing single-family houses, condos, and co-ops whose sales closed in August dropped a hefty 3.5% in August from July, the largest month-to-month percentage drop since January 2016, after the 2.4% drop in the prior month, to $389,500, according to the National Association of Realtors. While there is some seasonality involved, the percentage drop was much bigger than normal in August, whittling down the year-over-year price increase to 7.7%, down from the 25% year-over-year increases last summer (data via YCharts):
In the West, price drops are further advanced, amid dismal sales. For example, in San Francisco and in Silicon Valley, median prices have plunged in recent months – now down on a year-over-year basis in San Francisco and Santa Clara County (San Jose) and up just a hair in San Mateo County, according to data from the California Association of Realtors.
Sales of existing houses, condos, and co-ops across the US dipped a smidgen from July, after the 5.9% plunge in the prior month, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales of 4.80 million homes, roughly level with lockdown-June 2020, according to the National Association of Realtors in its report. This was the seventh month in a row of month-to-month declines.
Beyond the lockdown months, it was the lowest sales rate since 2014, and down by 29% from October 2020 (historic data via YCharts):
Sales of single-family houses dropped by 0.9% in August from July, and by 19% year-over-year, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.28 million houses.
Sales of condos and co-ops rose 4% from July, to 520,000 seasonally adjusted annual rate, down 25% year-over-year.
Compared to August last year, sales fell by 20%, the 13th month in a row of year-over-year declines, based on the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales (historic data via YCharts):
Sales by region: On a year-over-year basis, sales dropped sharply in all regions. On a month-over-month (mom) basis, you can see a little uptick in two of the four regions:
- Northeast: +1.6% mom; -13.7% yoy.
- Midwest: -3.3% mom; -15.9% yoy.
- South: 0% mom; -19.3% yoy.
- West: +1.1% mom; -29.0% yoy.
Sales dropped in all price ranges but dropped the most at the low end.
Sales volume has been low because potential sellers are clinging to their aspirational prices of yesteryear, when mortgage rates were 3%, and many would rather keep the home off the market or pull it off the market than sell for less, for as long as they can. But price reductions have now taken off by sellers who want to sell.
Price reductions started spiking in May from record low levels last winter and spring as sales stalled, and as mortgage rates surged. In July, they reached the highest level since 2019, according to data from realtor.com. In August, price reductions dipped just a little as sellers might have felt that price reductions were less needed, amid the declining-mortgage-rate-Fed-pivot fantasy in July and August:
Active listings – total inventory for sale minus the properties with pending sales – rose to 779,400 homes in August, the highest since October 2020, up by 27% from a year ago, according to data from realtor.com:
The National Association of Realtors is clamoring for more single-family houses to be built. But homebuilders, they are having trouble selling the houses that they have already built or are building, sales have plunged, inventories have spiked to the highest since 2008, and homebuilders have started cutting prices, buying down mortgage rates, and piling on other incentives to get their inventory moving.
Investors or second home buyers purchased 16% of the homes in August, up from 14% in July, but down from the 17%-22% range in the spring and winter, according to NAR data.
“All-cash” buyers, which include many investors and second home buyers, remained at 24% of total sales, down from a share of 25% to 26% April through June.
Going forward: holy-moly mortgage rates. After the fantasy-drop from 6% in mid-June to 5% by mid-August, mortgage rates are now solidly over 6%.
The daily measure of the average 30-year-fixed mortgage rate is at 6.47%, according to Mortgage News Daily.
According to Freddie Mac’s weekly measure, released last week, based on mortgage rates early last week, rose to 6.02%, more than double a year ago. These 6%-plus mortgage rates are still very low, considering that CPI inflation is over 8%. But they’re catching up.
And potential sellers that hung on to their homes in July and August because they didn’t want to meet the price where the buyers were – hoping the “pivot” fantasy would push down mortgage rates further – now face the effects of these 6%-plus mortgage rates:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Bracing for Powell’s 5th.
I hope Powell guns it. Low interest rates got us into this mess and they can use high interest rates to get us out.
.75 it was. I’m no expert on these matters (thats why I come for Mr. Richter’s expert knowledge/data/insights). However, I don’t think higher interest rates alone can fix this situation. As with all complex systems, nobody truly knows what’s going on.
It was disappointing to see that Fed again announced a ceiling of 4.6% on Fed rate when it has not even gotten close to controlling inflation.
At -4% real interest rate, inflation is going to run hyper!
I’m definitely no expert either. I’m definitely not as astute as many of the commenters on here, but it seems to me raising interest rates are a step in the right direction for taming inflation.
My advice for the last year:
you can always refinance but you can never renegotiate the sales price of a home…
Good advice and so true. Unfortunately, a builder in Maine where my spouse and I are looking to move sent an email this morning advertising rate locks. I responded that we would rather wait for the prices to come down than lock in an interest rate. If they don’t reduce their prices much in the next year, we plan to buy an existing home.
Your advice saved our family from making a gigantic mistake. We walked away from the deal with little $ lost. This reminds me of the last bubble. We will wait when prices come back down. Thank you for sharing your wise words!
Disagree. When rates are trending up, you CAN’T always refinance.
The 40-year era of generally falling rates appears to be over. We are now seeing higher-highs on interest rates.
But should your financial fortunes improve through career advancement, an unexpected bonus, etc., it’s easier to pay off $100 at 10% than it is $1,000 at 0%.
We always paid one additional mortgage payment per year that went against the principal. That’s a simple way to amortize a mortgage faster than the 30 years (or 15 or whatever) and pay it off years in advance. Paid off my first house before I was 35.
So, maybe he wouldn’t need to refinance. It’s always what you pay for something, never the payments. Payment buyers are a seller’s wet dream. Leverage is not always your friend.
Luckily I own property in a magical neighborhood near the beach where prices never go down. Property is scarce, residents are rich and everyone buys in cash. Wolf’s statistics don’t apply here because we are special.
Riveting comment. The dinner party conversations must be off the freaking chaiiiiiin…
Thanks Tim r, I think my laugh from your comment was heard all the way to that magical neighborhood.
And we always pay above asking.
No surprise here. Number crunchers are lagging v.s. real time.
Its no longer just housing. No shortage of manufacture’s in my area
that are seeing orders collapse. Inventory rebuild is about finished.
Gonna be one heck of a ride.
If the government passed laws to phase out RE subsidies, I think you’d see see future RE transactions perk up to a normal level. Prices would recede as well.
Now that RE subsidies have distorted the RE market beyond expectations, it’s a great to remove subsidies. The RE industry obviously can handle it after 100% to 300% price gains over the past decade.
Like-Kind exchanges, lifetime gain exemptions, mortgage interest deductions, MBS purchases by the Fed, etc. It all needs to be scaled back.
Eliminated! Already…..
The Fed stopped buying MBS securities last week.
Mortgage interest deduction is not practical for most families. A married couple has to have over $27k of deductions before it makes sense to itemize.
Spoken like a true non-homeowner or from a family where there isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that you’ll inherit a dime.
You do realize that many, if not all, of those deductions for individuals (I’m in favor of not allowing any of those for corporations) are intended to support the family unit.
Remember those?
Home prices will always be out of reach for some, especially those that want to live a luxury lifestyle on a beer income.
If you would roll back time to 2010, a 6% to 7% mortgage rate would look good if not great. LOL
After, 2019 and when the FED artificially reduced interest rates, all banks stopped keeping home loans and just sold them. Who wants to loan $400k for 30 years at 2.75%. Too much risk at that interest rate.
I am guessing the 6% or higher will get us back to normal rates. It may take people awhile to get used to.
People will always need a roof over their head. It may mean a smaller roof. Inflation can be sticky and unless the input prices for new homes drop (land, lumber, labor, etc), some of the single family housing price appreciation is going to stick.
How far will housing fall? Anyone want to make educational guesses. I know it is regional, but considering inflation is sticky. From the median house price peak of around $400k, I say an early 2021 median prices of low $330k – $340k if we have a soft landing and 2019 prices of $300k if we have a hard landing.
ru82
I would say your estimates are spot on. The 1st of Wolf’s charts shows a normal trajectory would have a median home price just over $300K in 2023. There will be swing pockets – there always are, but the sand state homes that went up 50% in 3 years (like they did in 2004-2006) will lose 40% and people will be screaming “crash crash.” Not a crash, just a correction to normal. The Midwest will correct its standard 10-15% and it will probably take another 2 years.
The volume of buying opportunities that came in 2008-2013 will not be there this time.
“The volume of buying opportunities that came in 2008-2013 will not be there this time.”
Pure, unfettered bovine excrement based upon wishful thinking.
Forced selling – massive foreclosures and teaser rate ARM expiration – was a major factor in the price declines 2007-2010. Those factors are not present here. A correction to a normal long-term trajectory is a reasonable prediction. A repeat of the subprime borrowing situation is not a reasonable prediction.
If we have a serious depression 40,000 happened before history repeats
We’re guaranteed a hard landing, its not possible given all the insane speculation in every asset class over the past decade or so. Housing index per Case Shiller will lose 30% easy, but if you have cash you’ll be able to pick up something for 50% off no problem, just like what occurred in the aftermath of the last bubble.
We havent even seen the waves of layoffs coming, the bankruptcies and defaults to follow but its inevitable as the free money gravy train gets a stake through its heart.
I think the mortgages were being sold long before 2019. Why do you think that big MERS mess happened back in the 2000’s when no one knew who owned the mortgage on what?
For a bank to hold a mortgage or a car loan is nearly unheard of. If you’re the son of a banker or his nephew…. maybe. Car loans are bundled up into bonds and sold. So are mortgages. Car loans have been that way next to forever. Do you think Ally has billions laying around just waiting to finance your dream ride? Nope.
“From the median house price peak of around $400k, I say an early 2021 median prices of low $330k – $340k if we have a soft landing and 2019 prices of $300k if we have a hard landing.”
I think your estimate is very accurate. I think a 20% loss in housing prices with 10% wage inflation would be a lower limit for a soft landing. ie 320K with a 10% wage increase for everyone. These would be late 2020 prices.
It should be fairly painless since most of the increases have happened within the last 3 years. Not as many people will be underwater with the latest bubble deflating 20%. The volume of home sales during this time was less than the previous bubble.
Most of these buyers within the last 2 years have an extremely low mortgage rate and are less likely to panic and walk away.
I believe the vast majority of homeowners purchased their houses before 2020 and have an extremely low mortgage rate and over 20% equity. They won’t panic (Unless they HELOC’d all of the cash out their home)
The Fed doesn’t want a hard landing and to repeat 2008 and have massive foreclosures, so they will not let home prices drop over 30% (280K). All they have to do is start buying MBS’s again to lower mortgage rates to start the homebuying again.
Massive unemployment would wreck my theory and cause buyers to flee and house prices would spiral down unchecked. Like 2008. I don’t see that yet.
Also. Hotels are now very expensive. I was looking at maybe taking a 3 day weekend vacation in October to New York but good luck finding a hotel under $400 / night including tax. I thought October might be off season.
Then I took a look at Charlotte, SC. Same thing. Everything is $300 and up.
So a 3 day weekend with air would run $1500 to $1800 and that does not include food.
I am nixing the idea of traveling and just staying home
You are correct. We are traveling for a few days. Meals will cost what I used to pay for a room, and a room will cost what I used to pay for a months rent. I don’t care. Or I am going to do my best not to care.
Until “pay anything” people like you stop traveling, look for more of the same. The question is “how are you in a financial position to not care what you pay for something?” Powell created too many of you, now he needs to financially destroy those like you.
Being frugal, reading this blog and acting from what I learn, driving on one 4 day trip a year in the shoulder season, staying healthy and saving money with a garden and vegetarian diet. Sorry to disappoint, JP is helping all my treasury notes.
I think you and I would get along in real life!
I was hopeful September would be off season pricing as well, at least cheaper than June to August but not the case. The only thing that saved me is discounts from my buddies GF who works for one of the big chains.
That was my last Vaca for the year and I’m hopeful that as people start running out of their excess cash hotel prices will start to come down by the time I need to go again. So far, as per Wolf’s articles, employment numbers and consumer debt levels still look good in the US (where I mostly travel), but participation rate seems to be ticking up so maybe we are on the way to some normalcy and tighter personal budgets in this inflationary period. Who knows though, I seem to be wrong on everything all the time these days 😆
Just looked at choicehotels website and charlotte NC for three day weekend mid oct there are plenty of hotels listed at 50-70$ a night.
I suppose a lot of people cant drop their egos enough to take a decent clean room for that price and need top of the line instead.
So be it but maybe dont complain about lack of lower priced rooms. They still are out there. But you have to look.
I just completed an 18 day road trip midwest and west and paid average per night 0f $64.71.
The gas price though for that trip I will complain about.
There was a typo above but I’d guess it was the city name and they meant Charleston, SC. Who wants to vacation in Charlotte?!
Plenty of hotels in Charleston SC under $100.00 also. Hard to find one that price if you need to be in the harbor / old town but within 15 miles plenty.
I wonder how long it’ll be before the chart with the active listings will take to reach 2016 levels. Is this something that speeds up or slows down over time?
The active listings are so manipulated by realtors, I doubt we will see those numbers again.
I think that we are basically seeing a market that is starved of buyers, but sellers are not yet piling in to sell. The sellers need to feel some pain, seeing declines for multple months before they start to really hit the sell button.
This is a little like the trajectory of someone on a trampoline, as gravity overcomes the upward momentum, they just hang there for a short while, before the plunge.
Fed pivot fantasy? The Fed just told us when they’ll pivot. The Fed dot plot as reported by several major financial news outlets shows more hikes tapering into the the end of 2022 with a mid-4% terminal rate (a pause for 2023). As QT effects sink-in while debt actually starts to cost something, they think they’ll have inflation on the run in 2024 and back to 2% by 2025. They’ll pivot either as inflation fades closer to 2% (soft landing) or they’ll get hit with a scenario they haven’t acknowledged in which a major dive into a deep recession occurs killing inflation sooner than their 2025 target (hard landing). I vote for the latter option and I don’t think they’ll even make it past 4.5% without something breaking catastrophically. The economy nearly broke under a lower FFR and slower QT prompting the last pivot. It’ll break faster and harder this time, and the only things the Fed knows how to do to address a crashing economy is drop rates and monetize debt. There’s a 0% chance this debt-ridden economy can survive even another year of historically normal-ish interest rates and fast balance sheet run-off. It’s already breaking, with this Wolfstreet article as proof.
The fed pivot fantasy label wolf uses refers to a specific period between mid-July to mid-August, every fund manager and analyst with a microphone was spreading that message and markets rallied, mortgage rates dipped.. he’s just referencing those past articles for those of us here who read them.
Fair enough Seba, but I think there is still room to theorize that a pivot could happen much sooner than I suspect Wolf would be willing to acknowledge. It all hinges on where employment is headed in the next couple quarters. If tightening causes a significant slowdown going into 2023 and credit availability starts to lock up, heavily indebted institutions collapse, equity evaporates, lending freezes, inflation stops in its tracks, and the fed pivots faster than you can spell “QE.” Anyway around it, I posit that the Fed will not be able to maintain a 4%+ FFR and $95B/mo QT for very long. Something in the financial system is going to break catastrophically long before the Fed is able to reach any really meaningful balance sheet reduction.
Re “The Fed just told us when they’ll pivot. ”
No, they didn’t. None of their previous statements has been accurate. Today’s wasn’t any more accurate.
In any case, the whole interest-rate / dot-plot thing is theatrical distraction. Low interest rates didn’t create inflation anywhere, so high rates won’t stop it. What goosed inflation was the pandemic money-printing. What will stop inflation is the QT (money supply contraction) that they barely talk about. Today’s QT is a slow process, at best -1% of peak money per month. Since the money supply is probably 2x where it should be, it could take about 4 years to get the money supply back to normal. But they can’t go faster without destroying the financial system.
Are rents going up in response to the interest rate hikes like in Canada?
A one bedroom apartment in a small town Ontario is almost as high as renting in Toronto.
Rents are rising crazy in Ontario.
“….the widely propagated fantasy of a Fed “pivot” on rate hikes.”
Paging talking head Luke Groman. This guy was spouting off all over the place that the FED would be pivoting in Q3, and early Q3 at that.
A different market a different place. Housing prices may flaten out, or at least for the time beeing stick.
More telling, startup of new single family home builds are down 25% from august last year to august this year.
Two million billion ‘undocumented’ (using a euphemism) don’t drive up rents. Right Joe?
City stuff, same as always. It IS a bigger volume these days. There are HUGE increases in rural RE – even off grid stuff. If one can get away and exist. Without metro services. Gee, how does someone pump a septic and know when to do it?!? Water – duh.
It is curious to me, living in the sticks for many years. Absolutely clueless people that are going to discover freedom. Or is it Liberty, democracy, etc. We’ll just get some land!
Then they sell out or just never come to occupy their place. It’s too hard.
Wolf, Do you think this Fed rate increase along with the prospects of further increases in mortgage rates will spur a short mini sales spike? Sort of buying in before it gets really crazy?
Low-interest rates and QE seemed to push the stock
market as high as possible. Re still had room to grow
though but the big money was made.
Though it took a while it is time for the savers to cash in.
For us its CDs and tips but the people in the know are
playing a bigger game
.We will find out what in due time.
In the meantime stay in your lane.
want to get burned stay in your lane.
Sorry the want to get burned was an error.Please ignore.