Layoffs, Quits, Job Openings, Hires, Wages: No “Landing” Yet for Job Market, Eager Employers Quickly Hire Laid-off Workers

Workers still leveraging this historically tight labor market, but a little more cautiously?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
We’re going to look at two different data sets released today that show from different perspectives how tight the labor market still is, how much power has shifted from employers to workers, how much job-hopping and churn is still going on, and that the tech layoffs are still not large compared to the gigantic overall labor force, and that most of the laid-off people are getting quickly absorbed by other companies, including by non-tech companies that employ armies of tech workers, such as automakers, industrial companies, oil and gas companies, etc. These companies have gotten outcompeted for tech talent by the lavish compensation packages offered by tech companies. And those non-tech companies are now hoping for better access to the tech labor pool.
The reason for the still huge amount of job-hopping and churn is the promise of the greener grass on the other side of the fence, despite large pay increases for people who stayed.
And the grass is still greener, a sign of aggressive recruiting by employers. The median annual pay of workers who changed jobs increased by 15.1% in November; while for workers who stayed in their jobs, it increased by 7.6%, according to the ADP National Employment Report today. But this huge pay increase for job hoppers was down by about 1 percentage point from the 16%-plus range earlier this year – a sign that perhaps a little more caution has entered into the hiring equation.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell in his speech today dedicated considerable time describing the issues of the still far too tight labor market – including the still huge number of job openings and just how little cooling was actually visible.
He was referring to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics today, based on what 21,000 businesses said about the number of job openings they have, the number of people they actually hired, the number of people they laid off, the number of people who quit, etc.
Job openings fell by 353,000 in October, undoing some but not all of the gains in the prior month. At 10.33 million, job openings in October were still higher than in August, and were still up by 3 million, or by 41%, from October 2019.
While they remain in the astronomical zone, they have come down by about 1.5 million from the peak in March 2022 – and this includes a portion in the tech sector where the layoffs have been, as we’ll see in a moment.
Layoffs & discharges rose by 58,000 in October, after having fallen more than that in September, and were still lower than in August. Employers reported that they laid off and discharged for whatever reasons 1.39 million employees, and while that sounds like a lot, it is historically low in the huge work force in the US, and down by 23% from October 2019, which had already been a tight labor market:
Laid-off workers were quickly rehired.
Most people that were laid off found new jobs quickly in this sea of job openings, and we see this everywhere, including in the actual number of people who filed for unemployment insurance with their state unemployment offices.
The number of initial claims for unemployment insurance, at 240,000 last Thursday, was up from prior weeks, but was still below where it had been in August and July, and was in the same low range where it has been all year, and historically low.
In other words, most of the people who were laid off found a job so quickly or already had a new job lined up that they didn’t file for unemployment compensation.
When looking back at the past decades, we can see that the number of initial unemployment claims would have to rise well above the 300,000-mark before the labor market begins to soften meaningfully:
Voluntary “quits” dipped for the second month in a row, to 4.03 million, the lowest since May 2021, a sign that employees are getting a little more cautious about riding the job-hopping train, and perhaps a sign that some job openings to hop into have vanished.
But the number of quits is still historically high, up by 18% from three years ago, and still far higher than at any time begore 2021, a sign that workers are still arbitraging the labor market in large numbers to increase their pay – and they did increase their pay as the ADP data above for job changers shows:
The number of new hires fell for the second month in a row, to 6.01 million people in October – but still up by 4% from three years ago, and higher than any month before the pandemic. Hiring is still handicapped by the tight labor market, the difficulties in actually being able to hire people away from other employers.
Most of the 1.39 million people who were laid off and most of the 4.03 million people who voluntarily “quit” became part of the 6.01 million people who were hired by other employers.
Job openings in major industry categories.
Professional and business services, a big category with 22.4 million employees in Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services; Management of Companies and Enterprises; Administrative and Support, and Waste Management and Remediation Services.
This is where part of the tech jobs are, and where part of the tech layoffs have occurred.
- Job openings: -146,000 to 1.79 million, lowest since May 2021, but still very high
- From 3 years ago: +49%
Information, a small category with 3 million employees in web search portals, data processing, data transmission, information services, software publishing, motion picture and sound recording, broadcasting including over the Internet, and telecommunications.
This is also where some of the tech layoffs have been. But job openings have risen over the past two months!
- Job openings: +5,000 to 235,000, very high, still screaming labor shortage!
- From three years ago: +57%
Healthcare and social assistance, a large category with about 21 million employees: job openings dipped from the record in September, amid continued staffing shortages:
- Job openings: -86,000 from record in the prior month, to 2. 0 million
- From three years ago: +69%
Leisure and hospitality, with about 16 million employees, with restaurants and hotels still struggling with staff shortages:
- Job openings: unchanged at 1.58 million
- From three years ago: +59%
Retail trade, with about 16 million employees, has now normalized in terms of job openings. This is the only sector where job openings are now roughly back where they were before the pandemic.
- Job openings: +24,000 to 879,000
- From three years ago: -1%.
Education – as indicated by state & local government job openings, most of which are in education. The teacher shortage seems to be abating a little:
- Job openings: -78,000, third month in a row of declines, to 802,000 openings, the lowest since March 2021
- From three years ago: +22%
Manufacturing, with about 13 million employees:
- Job openings: -89,000, third month in a row of declines, to 746,000, lowest since December 2021, but still very high, and speaking of a labor shortage
- From three years ago: +87%!!!
Construction, with about 8 million employees, in all types of construction:
- Job openings: +52,000 to 371,000
- From three years ago: +15%
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Take this job and shove it. I ain’t workin’ here no more!
Shocked this is still the only ironic account I see on here. Keep up the funny content dude I doesn’t go unnoticed.
Anyways, I just split with my large tech based company(who just started hiring freezes) to another tech based company. 50% pay increase with much better benefits. I work in corporate finance and it seems like the market has only been heating up for what I do, with that said they’re excited for me to come in and reduce the need for ancillary roles, aka cuts. So the hatches are being tightened down but not for everyone. I will try and sway C levels to move those folks into roles more suited for their skill sets but in this age there are no guarantees. It’s every millennial/Gen Z/Gen X for themselves out there. Save yer money kids.
Seriously?? Did you just log in to celebrate yourself for having a skillset worthy of a 50% pay bump??
This subject does not concern you.
That’s not even the largest increase I’ve heard of. The bigger ones are in sales and BI. Hell even a sibling of mine just made a huge move up in a totally different field. Point I’m trying to make for the younger folks on here is don’t be discouraged by doom and gloom, get you resume out there and capitalize on this strange job market. If my dumbass can do it, so can many others.
If you had to pick one, Wolf, which is worse, a tight labor market giving qualified folks more bargaining power on the job, or low interest rates inflating the prices on good, services, and financial assets?
There seems to be some sort of trade off.
False choice. Big tech companies and big companies in general have always offered massive compensation packages, glitzy offices, LOL, big-name-career-builder entries for your resume, and fringe benefits that were hard to compete with for a small to medium-size company. We had to offer higher pay than they, in addition to good health insurance, 401ks, etc., to attract good people because we couldn’t offer the other items on the checklist, such as big name recognition, glitzy offices, business class travel to exotic training locations, etc..
Not having enough qualified employees is an ancient problem. But at the same time, the business has to be able to not only survive, but thrive, or else eventually it’s over. When 60% of your expenses are payroll related expenses, you cannot afford to pay whatever, unless you can charge whatever for your products. This is also an ancient issue.
But when I did this, interest rates on commercial loans where at 7% at the low end and at 16% at the high end, and it worked fine. It made you sharp and focused, and it made you think more clearly about investments and borrowing and taking on debt, and that’s a good thing. A lot of the executives today cut their teeth in the era of free money, and now free money has ended, and they need to learn the ropes.
Life in business is full of hard trade-offs. Free money has covered them up artificially and has thereby caused a lot of issues that are now coming out.
Historically high federal spending, coupled with historically low federal tax rates, coupled with historic QE, coupled with a decade of interest rate repression, coupled with unprecedented pandemic response (stimmies, PPP, enhanced unemployment, student loan pause, etc.). A little bit of 401k and housing pullback has happened; however, there’s never been a better time to be an employee. Good luck, J. Powell, at trying to end this party.
I may have missed it But seen No Mention of Construction Workers being laid off ( A good thing ) because when that happens then the rest of the Job Market will Follow .
When you see that ( Construction Workers gone ) all hell is going to brake loose. For a True Economist not some J Powell or some mirror image look alike to correct simply a task unobtainable in any short run . The 40 Years mentioned by Wolf of downsides not seen comes to mind .
Mass Construction Worker lay off’s of course is coming of course with no avoidance . 7 % / 8 % mortgages with Inflation Set paints a Bleak
Horizon with no short term correction. Fasten Seat Belts and pass the Prozac and make that a double Dose for Powell remembering the 50 Million reasons
It is amazing that hawkish comments from 3 members of FOMC including Mr. Bullard recently is in stark contrast what Mr. Powell said today.
Just like before, he really wanted to be hawkish but perceived and ended up as ‘dovish’ ( slowing the rate in Dec and possible pause in early ’23) The mkts are calling him as bluff and zoomed up.
Proves he is NO Mr. Volcker but more like Mr. Burns. He has lost his credibility, again!