Services PCE Price Index Spikes, But Goods PCE Price Index Falls as Energy Prices Plunge: Core PCE Re-accelerates

Services inflation is tough to stamp out, and it has taken over inflation. Powell will be talking about it.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The different components of the PCE price index is what the Fed holds up when it details its reasoning behind its crackdown on inflation. They include overall PCE but particularly core PCE (which excludes the volatile food and energy components) and more recently, services PCE, which is where inflation has now solidly moved to, and from where it is very difficult to dislodge.
On a monthly basis, driven by price increases in services, both the core PCE and the services PCE re-accelerated in December. On a year-over-year basis, the services PCE remains near its multi-decade high.
The PCE price index for services jumped 0.5% in December from November, the biggest jump since September, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis today. There is no indication here that services PCE is backing off or has reached a turning point in the uptrend, or whatever. Services inflation has become a horror show.
On a year-over-year basis, the PCE Price Index for services rose 5.1%, same as in November. It has now been above 5% for the fifth month in a row, and is not showing any signs of a decline. This confirms the CPI for services, released on January 12, which spiked to a new four-decade high.
This recalcitrant inflation in services is a source of frustration for the Fed’s crackdown on inflation – and it keeps featuring in Powell’s comments.
But goods prices are falling.
The PCE price index for durable goods – new and used vehicles, appliances, furniture, etc. – declined by 0.3% for the month, the third month in a row of month-to-month declines, but the decline decelerated from the prior month (-0.8%).
The PCE price index for energy plunged by 5.1% for the month, having now plunged five of the past six months. Year-over-year, the Energy index is down 8.3%.
The PCE price for food prices slowed to an increase of 0.2% for the month, but it still up 10.6% year-over-year.
The PCE price index for goods overall plunged by 0.7% for the month:
Year-over-year, the PCE price index for goods has been getting whittled down by the month-to-month declines. In December, it was up only 4.6% from a year ago, the lowest year-over-year rise since May 2021:
So we can see what is happening here with inflation: Goods inflation is backing off, with some goods components falling sharply, but services inflation is raging and not cooling off at all.
Core PCE re-accelerates. On a month-to-month basis, the core PCE, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.3% in December, up from 0.2% in November. This kind of reversal is exactly what Powell warned about when he said that “down months in the data have often been followed by renewed increases.” Sure enough:
On a year-over-year basis, the core PCE price index rose 4.4%, down from 4.7% in November, driven by the decline in durable goods inflation that is still out-powering the red-hot services inflation:
That sounds like no pivot talk…how dare you.
“So we can see what is happening here with inflation: Goods inflation is backing off, with some goods components falling sharply, but services inflation is raging and not cooling off at all.”
The big tech is in very big trouble. Most of these companies saw the pandemic lockdowns as the future, hoping that people would interact with the whole world only through a device. They expected that people would shop everything online, work online, study online, and even entertain online. It was going to be a future where big tech will control all consumer spending.
Hence, they went on a hiring spree, growing many teams in an unplanned way, promoting mangers to executives, and even hiring a bunch of new non-essential executives so that existing executives can get promoted higher.
Then, the world reversed, and everything opened up, and the future tech monopoly on all businesses evaporated. This caused all the jumps in revenues to evaporate when corrected for inflation.
So, now the big tech is trying to cut its costs by laying off a small percentage of lower level employees, mostly in cheaper countries. However, no one in management is ready to breathe a single word about how top-heavy these companies have become and how many executives withdraw multi-million dollar compensations for non-essential tasks. To seem productive, some of these executives are pushing papers.
Big Tech used to be one of the few things going for this country. As these companies are now too top-heavy to compete, they may resort to monopolistic behaviors and may lose customer trust. So big investors should fund startups that now have a better chance of replacing the big tech, thus ensuring that the country as a whole retains its technical and innovation edge.
Big tech is still insanely profitable.
Google made $17.35 billion in Q3 2022 out of revenues of $69.1 billion.
Seemed like this week might have been a turning point with Microsoft and Intel earnings but markets keep chugging along.
Next week is the big test though with the Fed and Google, Apple, Amazon. Last quarter it felt like the market barely hung on through the earnings and we were quite a bit lower.
With the ridiculously resilient rallies we gotta be near a short term top. It’s feeling a lot like the summer rally at this point.
Ultimately, markets keep chugging along because they’re absolutely convinced that the Fed will bring back the punchbowl. It’s that simple. No analysis is needed beyond that.
The secret of a good movie is to “delay the eff”. There will be pathetic results next week as well and markets will rally again on expectations beat (as expectations are even more negative).
This will go on for 2 more weeks till we have significant drops because of the bad results.
It did. So did Tesla and meme stocks. Animal spirits are taking their revenge.
The headlines from the financial news media are so different from the real story. As prices on used cars and other durable goods revert over the coming months, it will offset some of the higher inflation in services (as it did in December), but what happens once the price increases on durable goods have been wringed out of the economy and begin to rise again? That is when the inflation in services will be reflected in the overall inflation rate.
What I would like to see the Fed do is to raise interest rates .25%, but increase the pace of selling assets from the balance sheet. I would imagine they have some assets that were acquired at interest rates where they dont have to take a loss (older stuff). Sell those outright in addition to letting other stuff roll off as it matures. That will put a lid on the speculative excesses in the financial markets.
They are not going to speed up QT even if CPI starts going back up next month. And don’t forget that the Fed is in bed with Wall Street. They could sold MBS from their balance sheet outright a long time ago if they wanted to.
They also could have stopped purchasing MBS in late 2021 when it was clear what it was doing to the housing market.
The PCE price index for durable goods – new and used vehicles, appliances, furniture, etc. – declined by 0.3% for the month.
Anyone who reads Wolf knew New and Used cars prices were going to drop. Anyone buy a new car lately? Have you seen the Interest rates on new cars? Unless of course you’re like me and have stellar credit. Interest rates are even higher on used cars. Previous Wolf articles stated that repos were climbing.
Avg Gas price in the US has climbed $ .16 over the last three weeks. (EIA) Though the avg price of diesel has only gone up $ .08 a gallon.
If the labor market remains extremely tight, high services inflation may persist and as financial conditions remain loose, I’d expect Fed to not be kind to speculative markets, if anything the hawk message needs amplifying!
You DID see the revised data for Qtr2 of 2022? I wonder how the REVISED data for Qtrs 3&4 2022 will agree with you.
Those of us who eat food have not noticed much in the way of grocery prices abating. Unless you consider that the prices may not be increasing quite as vigorously recently.
Anyone else here fond of putting victuals into their face? Perhaps we should protest by not eating until the prices drop.
For example, it seems the great cornflake flu has really goosed up the price of a box of these little carbohydrate bombs.. Or maybe there was an auspicious mysterious fire in the flake factory again.
Beef and pork prices have come down at our Safeway, which now even has some specials on this stuff now. They’re still higher than were they were in 2021.
But beer prices jumped. And eggs are just gone (avian flu).
The price for a large loaf (20 oz) loaf of whole wheat bread at my local Aldi has collapsed all the way back to $1.09 (it was $1.55 last December).
Blueberries were $1.99 for a dry pint.
Eggs down 40¢ a dozen, but not enough to where I would buy them again.
Humus went from $2.45 to $1.99 on some selections (back to where it was 2 years ago).
A 4lb oranges was $2.49.
Canned tuna went the other way, up 3¢ to 80¢ a can. Dry roasted peanuts up 20¢.
Beer & wine are both up over 3 years ago (the last time I purchased any). Beer up from $4.99 6-pack to $7.99 (sale prices). I have a closet full of wine & beer, and at the rate we go thru it somebody will probably inherit it down the road.
I bought 20lbs of rice at Costco for $20.
Here where I live, Aldi, Walmart, and Publix all have fully stocked egg shelves, but egg prices are through the roof compared to a year and a half ago (Aldi egg prices then – $.88 cents a dozen. Now? $6.90 a dozen).
So I wonder, why are there no egg shortages showing up on the shelves if the chicken wipeout due to the avian flu was/is so bad? Or could it be something else… like maybe egg producers using the avian flu as an excuse to jack up egg prices due to greed. Who knows.
I still buy eggs. It is still a good relative value.
Greed is a possibility (just like with record oil profits), but the fact that shelves are not bare doesn’t necessarily mean that there is no shortage. It could also mean that consumers have changed their behaviors such that the shelves don’t empty out as fast as they used to.
After Safeway merges with Kroger the specials will disappear and they will charge whatever the traffic will bear. The Safeways around here are a joke. The escalators/elevators are out of order and don’t work, the employees don’t know anything about customer service, and the food is substandard, and expensive. The only thing I buy there is bottled water.
I forgot to add that one of the benefits of shopping at Safeway during the pandemic was there was usually no one in there. Good for social distancing.
I wish there was a way to judge how discretionary all the services that are inflating are. Like the dozens of tunnel car washes with free vacuums going up everywhere and trying to charge up to $20 or more for ‘premium’ washes (that really just scratch up your clearcoat). Now that’s discretionary. I would love to get to a point where goods are deflating. Would the Fed step in if services were still inflating while that happened?
Stocks should be tanking. But since the markets are nothing more than a casino, what do you expect.
Looks like the stock market sees this in completely opposite way and MSM is serving a different narrative than what WS is telling us.
The bulls who’ve overtaken Wall Street seem to think there will simultaneously be a soft landing AND the Federal Reserve will be lowering rates this year.
Powell has yet to make it clear what will be the necessary conditions for lowering rates:
1) inflation decelerating, as it is now?
2) inflation on track to 2% PCE? (It was still expanding at a 3.x% in Q4)
3) inflation to 2% + unemployment needs to go up?
Will they do “insurance cuts” in the absence of labor market deterioration?
I would think Wall St secretly prefers a hard landing because that would make ZIRP/QE more likely.
My 30 day TBILL paying 4.5% is looking pretty sad against the recent market gains.
That rudimentary question: What percent of the US population can cover an unexpected $400 expense – without dipping into credit cards or 401k accounts, etc. – might need to be reframed with a number closer to $500.
My apologies for posting this off topic. Hope some one here can help me understand this, as lot of you guys buy treasuries. I saw this for a 4 week t bill on treasury direct.
”
Investment/Interest Rate: 4.446%
Yield: 4.370%
Price per $100: 99.660111
”
No matter how I calculate, I am coming to ~4.8%. Not sure how treasury direct is coming to above %.
any thoughts?
I don’t remember the Volker hikes fondly. When the say, “Don’t fight the Fed.” They mean it. If you think food inflation is sticky don’t look at your insurance bill!
There are no guarantees that the Fed will raise just .25% They are driving full speed down the “data driven” road. They will be done raising when inflation has actually dropped 3% more- not before. So far what they have done has not shifted the game. It is only muted.
Trade the market you have, not the one you want. Do more of what works and less of what doesn’t. Need dry powder- sell your bottom 10% and move on. A time correction and “soft landing” recession will grind the bottom families in our economy to a pulp. This isn’t going to be pretty.
Along the lines of the Fed being data driven, what does not seem to be discounted is the possibility that the Fed hikes by 0.25% this meeting, but then keeps at it, over and over and over until we’re way above the current target rate. It sure seems like JPow’s statements keep this possibility open.
“There are no guarantees that the Fed will raise just .25%”
Yes, there are. Before every meeting, people in the comments sections of blogs start to speculate on how THIS is going to be the time that the Fed shocks the markets with a greater-than-expected hike. Sure, it didn’t happen last time, or the time before, but THIS time will be the time! And each time the Fed announces the exact hike that everyone expected. It will happen this time too. Charlie Brown is not going to get to kick the football.
