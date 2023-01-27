Consumer Spending on Services Keeps up with Raging Inflation in Services. Spending on Goods Falls as Prices Drop, Demand Fizzles after Pandemic Binge

Raging inflation is a tough nut to crack for income.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Consumer spending, adjusted for inflation, is now impacted by sharp price drops for fuel and durable goods, and sharp price increases for services. Inflation continues to rage in services, even as goods prices have dropped. I discussed these PCE price indices here a minute ago. So consumers are paying less for many goods than they had to pay a few months ago, but they’re paying a lot more for services. About 62% of what consumers spend goes to services.
Spending on services, not adjusted for inflation, jumped 0.5% in December from November, and by 8.7% year-over-year, according to the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data released today by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
But adjusted for inflation by the PCE price index for services, “real” spending on services remained flat for the month and was up 3.3% from a year ago – 3.3% is decent growth in real spending. Services include housing, utilities, insurance, healthcare, travel bookings, streaming, subscriptions of all kinds, entertainment, repairs, cleaning services, haircuts, etc. On this inflation-adjusted basis, spending on services is still well below pre-pandemic trend:
Goods: prices drop, demand fizzles after pandemic binge.
Spending on durable goods, not adjusted for inflation, fell 1.9% in December from November, and was up only 3.2% year-over-year. Durable goods include new and used vehicles of all kinds, appliances, electronics, furniture, etc.
Adjusted for inflation with the PCE price index for durable goods, “real” spending on durable goods fell 1.6% in December from November. Spending fell less than when not-adjusted for inflation because prices have dropped, including prices for used vehicles.
Year-over-year, adjusted for inflation, spending was up only 1.8%, coming off the pandemic binge and is reverting to trend. This was truly a massively overstimulated boom in buying stuff:
Spending on nondurable goods, not adjusted for inflation, fell 1.4% for the month, on a mix of price drops (gasoline prices plunged, but food prices rose) and dipping demand. Year-over-year, spending was up 5.6%.
Adjusted for inflation, nondurable goods spending fell by 0.4% for the month, and is now negative year-over-year (-0.8%).
Nondurable goods are dominated by food, fuel, and household supplies. Spending, after the pandemic stimulus-fueled binge, is still above pre-pandemic trend, but is reverting to it:
Overall “real” spending growth: slowing.
Overall consumer spending on goods and services, not adjusted for inflation, dipped a hair for the second month in a row, but was still up by 7.4% year-over-year.
Adjusted for PCE inflation, total consumer spending on goods and services dipped 0.3%, the second month in a row of declines, and was up 2.2% year-over-year:
“Real” income without government transfer payments: after inflation-caused cliff-dive, not much recovery.
Adjusted for PCE inflation, income from all sources except government transfer payments (Social Security benefits, unemployment insurance, stimulus payments, welfare, etc.) out-edged PCE inflation for the sixth month in a row, gaining 0.2% for the month.
But this measure of income fell off a cliff in the first half of 2022, when inflation tore into it. Raging inflation is a tough nut to crack for income. You can see the cliff dive here in the first half of 2022, which pushed it far below pre-pandemic trend. Over the past six months, real personal income except transfer payments improved a little, but compared to pre-pandemic trend actually fell further behind. Someone is paying for this inflation, it seems:
Soft landing in sight. Services inflation will cool.
Better yet, make that no landing like the Malaysian flight MH370…just disappeared into the thin air..Pow Pow got plenty of magic tricks up his sleeves, at least that’s what the market is looking for.
No landing = To the moon
I dunno about goods prices lowering, my wife and I get more and more selective in the goods we buy especially grocery store goods, but the weekly spend is a lot more than it was last summer. Sorry, no data per se’ but the cart is less full and the check out bill is larger.
Yeah, I’m in queue right behind you. Grocery bill is where it’s most readily perceptible, but I see it elsewhere, including art supplies (paper, ink, paint, etc.). And of course, seeing datum which purport a correction when you still feel the bite at checkout just makes it extra-vexing to the psyche.
The magic of government data when it comes to inflation: We all see it but it dis-appears in govt data.
Adjusting spending for inflation as measured by CPI do not really make sense as the base for assembling the CPI is many of these goods and services!
In short, the adjustment factor should be adjusted itself as it is applied. To those knowing signal processing, adjusting by CPI should be implemened as an infinite response filter.
Sams,
That’s not how this is adjusted at all.
None of this has ANYTHING to do with CPI which is an entirely different thing, released by the BLS two weeks ago.
Spending here is based on the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data released by the BEA today.
Inflation adjustments are based on the PCE price index for each category of PCE spending, also released by the BEA today. I discussed these PCE Price indices by category earlier today here:
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/01/27/services-pce-price-index-spikes-but-goods-pce-price-index-falls-as-energy-prices-plunge-core-pce-re-accelerates/
The BEA makes those inflation adjustments (not me): it produces not-inflation adjusted income and spending data and inflation-adjusted income and spending data, all based on its PCE data. I used the BEA’s inflation-adjusted data.
Each PCE product category of spending is adjusted with the PCE price index for that category. I said this in this article.
Definitely seeing these service prices getting out of control…I must be old but I remember paying $40 for a concert ticket. One look at recent ticket price for upcoming Metallica show…holy crap, guess my kids don’t need to eat for a while for me to afford one of those ticket and yet tickets are selling fast, goes to show you these service inflation got legs..
If you want to compare it to a concert from decades ago, it would need to be some band whose fan base had by that time grown up and started working real jobs making real money. Just like apples to oranges, don’t compare angsty college kids to working professionals near the height of their lifetime earning power trying to relive their youth for a couple hours.
Anecdotal experience living in Canada.
Grocery prices are slowly creeping up, even now.
Food inflation is still an issue.
Some consumers are not “keeping up” with raging inflation as Bloomberg ran an article today, “Americans Fall Behind on Car Payments at Higher Rate than in 2009”.
Usually financially destressed consumers continue auto payments above all else as they need to be mobile to drive to a job, etc.
I’m guessing all those free stimmy checks and handout goodies got consumers to buy things that they can’t pay off after the free money ran out??? Hard to buy durables and services when you have to start paying your deferred mortgage/rent and student loan payments, get $90/month less on SNAP, get $1,000-$1,600 less per kid, etc, etc, etc as it is all running out, even on a state level, by March of 2023.
The top 10% can “keep up” easily with 3-5% inflation over the next few years as long as the stock market keeps going up 10-20% per year. The bottom 90%, not so much…