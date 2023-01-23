Subprime Auto-Loan Delinquencies Rise to 2019 Levels: a Dive into Subprime Lending and Securitizations

Surge of delinquencies not caused by unemployment, but by taking Big Risks, hoping for Big Profits, and getting slapped, just as in 2019.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Delinquencies of subprime auto loans have bounced off the stimulus-fueled low levels during the pandemic, when borrowers got caught up on their auto loans with the money they got from stimulus checks and extra unemployment benefits, and from not having to make mortgage payments because they’d entered their mortgages into a forbearance program, and from not having to make rent payments because of the eviction bans. Most of this has now ended, and the money is gone, and subprime delinquency rates are surging.
Subprime delinquency rate rises, still below 2019 Good Times.
In December, the subprime auto-loan 60-days-and-over delinquency rate rose to 5.7% of total auto loan balances in the Asset-Backed Securities (ABS) rated by Fitch Ratings. The record in the 21st century was set in August 2019, the Good Times, of 5.9%.
Prime-rated auto loans are in pristine conditions.
Delinquency rates of “prime” rated auto loans are near record lows of a minuscule 0.2%, according to Fitch Ratings. During the worst moment of the Great Recession in January 2009, the prime delinquency rate rose to 0.9%, still minuscule. Prime auto loans are a low risk, low yield business.
Subprime-rated auto loans and Asset-Backed Securities (ABS).
Auto loans are rated subprime for the same reason a lot of bonds are rated “junk” (BB+ and below): the borrower has a much higher risk of defaulting on the debt.
Investors buy them because they get paid higher yields to compensate them for taking those higher risks. Subprime auto loans, just like junk bonds, are a high-risk business with potentially high profits and high losses.
Subprime loans on used vehicles come with interest rates on average of 15% to 20%, depending on how deep they’re into subprime, according to Experian. Investors are willing to take high risks to get these kinds of juicy yields.
Much of the subprime lending is done by a coterie of specialized lenders. Most of the subprime auto loans are packaged into Asset-Backed Securities (ABS) that investors such as bond funds and pension funds purchase for their higher yields.
ABS are structured with the equity tranche and the lowest-rated tranches taking the first losses. As losses increase, higher-rated tranches are starting to take losses. The top-rated tranche of a subprime-auto-loan ABS, perhaps rated “AA” (my cheat sheet for credit ratings of corporate bonds), will only take losses if there is severe damage to the ABS from defaults.
Tranches with high credit ratings carry the lowest yields, and investors that are more risk-averse buy them. Low rated tranches are bought by risk cowboys. And the lowest tranche is usually retained by the subprime lender that originated the loan – the required skin in the game, which is one of the reasons why small specialized lenders can go belly-up.
Subprime lending has been around for decades and is rife with abuses and scandals. Some subprime loans come with such huge interest rates that practically guarantee that the loans will default. Some subprime lenders take huge risks in their underwriting practices.
Occasionally regulators crack down, and so there are settlements and fines that subprime lenders consider part of the cost of doing business. And periodically, specialized lenders go belly-up because something didn’t pan out. The risk-taking is driven by high yields, and by the ease with which a vehicle can be repossessed and sold at auction.
In the years before the spike of used vehicle prices that started in 2020, the proceeds from auction sales covered 40% to 50% of the defaulted loan balance of subprime auto loans (the “recovery ratio”), according to Fitch Ratings.
But as used vehicle prices spiked from late-2020 through early 2022, the recovery ratio soared. For subprime auto loans, the recovery ratios exceeded 70% in 2021, far above any prior records, according to Fitch. Used vehicle prices are still very high but are now falling. So the recovery ratios are declining and will get back to around 40% to 50%.
Subprime, a small part ($210 billion) of total auto loans & leases ($1.52 trillion).
Subprime loans are largely focused on used vehicles with smaller amounts financed and make up only a small portion of the overall outstanding auto debt. So here are some basics about the magnitude of subprime auto loans, based on Experian’s Q3 report (it defines “subprime” as a credit score of 600 or below):
- Only 13.7% of overall outstanding balances of auto loans were subprime.
- Only 15.8% of the total number of loans and leases originated in Q3 were subprime.
- Only 5.2% of the number of new vehicle loans originated in Q3 were subprime.
- But 22.4% of the number of used vehicle loans originated in Q3 were subprime.
- Average amount of used vehicle loans originated in Q3: $28,506
- Average amount of new vehicle loans originated in Q3: $41,665.
Total auto loans and leases outstanding amounted to $1.52 trillion in Q3, according to data from the New York Fed. With 13.7% of the outstanding balances being subprime, the total amount of subprime-rated auto debt amounts to about $210 billion, most of which is owned by investors that bought the ABS.
Delinquencies driven by risk-taking in Good Times, not unemployment.
Note in the chart near the top of the page: The delinquency rate plunged from early 2010 through the spring of 2011 – during the Bad Times, during the unemployment crisis, the result of risks in new lending having been dialed back.
As you can also see in the chart, when the Fed continued to repress interest rates in 2011 and on, investors went on a wild chase for yield, and the risk taking increased across every asset class, including in subprime auto loans. This enthusiastic risk-taking caused the subprime delinquency rate to surge during those years and in August 2019, the Good Times, to hit a 21st-century record.
It was during these Good Times in mid-2019 that a gaggle of smaller specialized subprime auto lenders, owned by private equity firms, collapsed into bankruptcy, which I covered at the time.
This August 2019 record – and the bankruptcies of the specialized lenders – occurred while the job market was hot and unemployment very low. It occurred because these small lenders had been taking huge risks for years, to gain a big yield, in a world where yield had become scarce.
Despite this high delinquency rate in 2019, and the collapse of some of the smaller lenders, the auto lending business remained profitable for lenders that had managed their risks appropriately.
So the surge in delinquencies through 2019 was not caused by an employment crisis, but by increased risk taking beforehand.
The same thing now: The surge in delinquencies is not caused by any kind of unemployment crisis or whatever – the job market is historically tight and wages are surging – but by risk taking in 2020 through 2022.
The risk taking was further fueled by the mind-boggling spike in used vehicle prices when many of these loans were made, seducing lenders into thinking that they would get very high recovery rates for the loans that defaulted. And they did get record high recovery rates for a while. But they’re now coming down.
Despite the surge in delinquency rates back to the Good Times of 2019 levels, losses of subprime loans in the ABS that Fitch tracks have remained below those of 2019. In December, the Subprime Auto Loan Annualized Net Loss Index by Fitch rose to 8.3%, but this was still well below the 9.7% in December 2018, and 9.4% in December 2019.
Judging from the stock market real estate and the auto market it looks like the Federal reserve has a lot of work to do to bring inflation down especially with commodities and oil rising now.
we are already past the delinquencies of the great recession time period. my guess is that we see a much larger spike, like maybe up to 10% or more. there was a perfect storm to create this situation. lots of money that was temporarily floating around and very high car prices and lenders chasing after a hot market.
once we hit recession and job losses really pile up and home equity vanishes, then we will see who is swimming without shorts on.
the home price melt-down is going to take a while longer to gain more steam. there are always some foolish souls that think a small decrease in -price is a big opportunity to get a home cheap. patience. we are in for a 2-3 year downturn before the market clears out the excess
Wealth-Building Class 101.
If you have to take out a loan to buy a car, don’t buy a $28k car. Buy a $8k car instead, and don’t spend $5,000 on rims.
If you can’t pay cash for the car, you can’t afford it.
That’s some serious truth.
I can’t remember all the times I’d pull up to a corner that was an empty lot, and a new shiny bank has popped up.
Guess who’s paying for that, Goober…
Agree. bought two half tons new in mid ’00s, one 16k cash other 25k cash. Bought a new car ‘022 60k cash….OUCH THAT HURT
But I need to get to work and there is no public transportation?
The USofA is tough to negotiate on foot in most of it.
You may have been able to write that big supped up truck with accelerated depreciation off your Small Business federal taxes but it sure does not cover the note in a down home improvement market.
More losses to come!
Wolf can you give us the same numbers on motorcycles, boats under 40 feet and RV’s. The toy market over the last few years has been huge.
Better advice (for most people) would be – do not buy a car. If you must (for work or whatever) – lease Honda Accord.
Treasury yields are rising again, but bouncing around like a ping pong ball on the old children’s TV show “Captain Kangaroo.”
I got a new Ford Escort SE in January 2022 for not much more than the subprime used car loan prices listed above. Subprime borrowers got punished for having bad credit ratings.
The FRED – Housing Inventory: Active Listing Count in the United States (ACTLISCOUUS) has been declining since October. Not sure how accurate the Federal Reserve Economic Data series is.
An Escort in 2022?
David Hall,
“I got a new Ford Escort SE in January 2022 …”
Wait a minute. Ford doesn’t sell Escorts in the US anymore — hasn’t in years. It sells Escorts in China. Maybe you meant “Escape”?
I looked it up. Wow. Ford sells this $11K-car for $33K.
Interesting, all of these are not surprising especially since Lucky Lopez has been highlighting the potential blow back since middle of last year, as I say in housing, still a long way to go for any meaningful reduction in car prices both used and new…still seeing plenty of aspirational asking price out there.
– I am surprised to see that the % of autoloans delinquencies in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 were higher that in the years 2008 & 2009.
Bad deals are made in good times. As I explained in the article. Risk taking took off under the Fed’s interest-rate repression and QE across all asset classes, including subprime auto lending. And a little later, the delinquencies take off.
Hi Wolf, you weren’t explicit about this in the article (that I read twice to make sure) but when you talk about the risk taking that the subprime lenders are taking do you mean that they are loaning to people with even worse credit scores than before or that they are giving them larger loans than before? Probably a combination of both of those but what are some other risk taking?
The loans are bigger because the vehicles are more expensive. So that ads leverage. But the risk-taking in underwriting is essentially extending a loan to borrower that you think has a good chance of defaulting on it sooner or later for a variety of reasons, such as insufficient income to cover living expenses and the loan, or worse, unverified income.
The thing is: if you extend 100 loans at 20%, and 90 of them make it through the first year without delinquencies, you’re getting rich.
“not having to make rent payments because of the eviction bans”
This is so wrong at so many different levels. So easy for governments (state and local) to be generous with someone else’s money.
This is one reason we don’t want a crash. This program and All others would restart in a giffy.
> for governments (state and local) to be generous with someone else’s money.
Per the US Constitution, state (including local) governments cannot impair the obligation of contracts. And government taking private property (cash flows?) should pay just compensation. I haven’t followed the legal challenges on this, but a common-sense interpretation seems to support some restraint on government here. Maybe this version of the Supreme Court might be receptive to such arguments, and they do seem receptive to reconsidering precedent.
“If you have to take out a loan to buy a car, don’t buy a $28k car. Buy a $8k car instead, and don’t spend $5,000 on rims.”
-Maybe we should have same sentiment when it comes to housing and affordability. Cash only upfront cost cut out state, local, and federal taxes for those who earn less than $500k. I seen and heard so much bullshit from all the guru’s of finance. At the end of the day America has gotten morally corrupt and socially irresponsible, At the highest levels of government. Elitism and classism, rich or poor, there is no middle ground for anyone looking for fairness, opportunity capitalism, Ponzi schemes, and the US govt protecting Wall Street and the big banking institutions while they wage economic warfare on up and coming generations. When the least among us can’t afford housing, college, automobiles, having kids raising a family, something has gone totally wrong and dysfunctional. There will be many more giving and dying in the woods in silence. It’s hard to continue to participate in a game that keeps you on the bottom.
Most industries are now monopolies. Thus you have a few executives which is 1% of the company making 10x to 100x of their employees.
That also translates into the economy where the 1% earn and gather much of the wealth. Easy to see. The mom an pop stores are almost all gone.
And here we are at the dotted line
Just call me a stooge but I gotta sign
I only have to fork over twelve plus nine
But I’m not your dog I got a credit line
And I just wanna buy your car
And I just wanna buy your car
And I just wanna buy your car
So, Come on!
Kind of off topic but the WSJ had a great article on swimming in the bay wet suit free!
Wolfs exercise of choice.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/san-francisco-bay-swimming-wetsuits-11674487104
My youngest daughter sailed in the Laser NA at the SF YC in July of 2008. It was pretty cold for us SF sailors and beach goers. The coldest our water gets in the winter is a brisk 74.
Just thinking about the swim gives me the chills.
I hope everyone can read the link. Enjoy!
Looks like we are headed towards a blow off top while the fundamentals continue to erode. Enjoy the ride up but then look out below!
Another short squeeze. Blow off top would be nice. I’m starting to buy puts again.
$100,000 plus for a new HD truck, based on an article I read today. I have a hard time seeing how your normal joe can afford something like that, yet they manage to do it all day long, everyday.
Those trucks are NOT for normal Joes. Those are high-end models in the Ford truck line-up:
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/12/05/1768-a-month-with-10407-down-5-apr-on-a-ford-pickup-update-on-q3-new-vehicle-finance/