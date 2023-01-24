How Many People Were Actually Laid Off So Far in San Francisco and Silicon Valley?

The WARN filings, by company.

There have been a gazillion layoff announcements by companies headquartered in San Francisco and in Silicon Valley, and there are websites that track those announcements as they’re published in the media, and folks throw around big numbers, such as 200,000 tech layoffs, etc.

In reality, most of these companies are global companies with facilities around the US and around the globe, and the layoffs are global, and many people who got laid off in the US are working from home, and even if their office was theoretically in San Francisco, they might have been living in another state for all we know, and economically, that layoff impacts the local economy in that state.

So how many people actually got laid off between July 1 and now, in San Francisco and in Silicon Valley? We can get the numbers by looking at the WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) reports. The California WARN Act requires employers with 75 employees or more to give advance notice to employees affected by plant closings and mass layoffs. With enough severance pay, employers can lay off employees with immediate effect, but they still have to report those layoffs to WARN.

What’s astonishing, after six months of layoff hoopla in the media, is how relatively few people actually got laid off from July 1, 2022, through January 18, 2023 (the most recent available), in the three counties that cover San Francisco and Silicon Valley.

There are currently 2.4 million employed workers in the three counties combined, according to the California Employment Development Department; and the total layoffs since July 1 amount to 15,362 people, or 0.6% of all remaining employed workers. Actual layoffs by county, based on WARN filings:

San Francisco County: 6,248

San Mateo County: 4,052

Santa Clara Country: 5,062.

“Tech,” social media, and biotech companies feature prominently on the lists, including Twitter, Salesforce, Meta, Invitae (biotech), Cisco, and Jabil. But other companies made it to the top of the lists too, such as American Airlines which is closing its flight-attendant base at the San Francisco Airport, electronic cigarette maker Juul, contractors that service Meta buildings, and Tesla which closed its office in San Meteo.

Here are the layoffs in the three counties over the past six-months, based on WARN reports. A reminder: just because a laid-off worker was listed as being laid off from the Twitter or Meta office in San Francisco doesn’t mean that the worker actually lived in San Francisco.

San Francisco County Notice Date # of people Twitter 11/04/2022 794 Salesforce 01/04/2023 752 Invitae Corporation 07/18/2022 736 American Airlines 11/02/2022 417 Meta Platforms 11/11/2022 362 Doordash 11/30/2022 311 Lyft 11/03/2022 227 Carbon Health 01/06/2023 226 Chime Financial 11/02/2022 152 San Francisco Housing Authority 07/29/2022 146 Flexport 01/11/2023 120 JUUL Labs 11/18/2022 116 Airtable 12/08/2022 111 Gap 09/20/2022 111 Twilio 09/14/2022 108 Asana 11/15/2022 97 Stitch Fix 01/05/2023 97 Rainberry 01/13/2023 92 Bayview Hunters Point 08/01/2022 82 Cisco Systems 12/09/2022 80 LendingClub Bank 01/12/2023 80 Tonal Systems 07/13/2022 80 Marriott Resorts 09/13/2022 69 Chinese Community Health Care Association 10/31/2022 68 Scale AI 01/09/2023 68 Hallcon Corporation 09/26/2022 63 BloomTech 12/01/2022 60 Carta, Inc. 01/11/2023 60 Pacific Supermarket 01/09/2023 59 Plaid Inc. 12/07/2022 59 Granular, Inc. 09/19/2022 57 Intercom, Inc. 11/14/2022 55 Tempo Automation 08/08/2022 54 Unity Technologies 01/17/2023 53 Imperfect Foods 07/18/2022 50 SPIN 09/29/2022 49 PSA Risk Management Services 08/31/2022 40 Zeus Living 10/17/2022 31 Plastiq, Inc. 11/17/2022 19 Heritage on the Marina 01/04/2023 17 GoFundMe 10/28/2022 11 StubHub 11/01/2022 9 Total 6,248

San Mateo County Notice Date # of people Meta Platforms 11/11/2022 1,821 ABM Industry Groups dba Meta 07/01/2022 368 Tesla 06/29/2022 229 Oracle 08/04/2022 201 Robinhood Markets 08/02/2022 146 PACT Pharma 06/30/2022 145 Reali 09/03/2022 132 Flagship Facility Services at Meta 01/03/2023 126 Verily Life Sciences 01/11/2023 119 Synthego Corporation 11/15/2022 105 RingCentral 07/20/2022 100 Adverum Biotechnologies 07/07/2022 78 Aimmune Therapeutics 12/13/2022 75 CytomX Therapeutics 07/13/2022 66 Natera 11/04/2022 58 Talis Biomedical 08/01/2022 57 Thermo Fisher Scientific 11/15/2022 49 Tremor International 09/19/2022 49 WeDriveU 09/26/2022 46 Arana Therapeutics 12/02/2022 30 Illumina 11/14/2022 20 Plenty Unlimited 12/01/2022 18 Atara Biotherapeutics 08/08/2022 14 Total 4,052

Santa Clara County Notice Date # of people Cisco 12/09/2022 593 Jabil 10/20/2022 577 Amy’s Kitchen 07/19/2022 331 Nuro 11/18/2022 269 Amazon 11/15/2022 263 Argo AI 12/15/2022 257 Cepheid 08/16/2022 257 Meta Platforms 11/11/2022 237 Owens Corning 07/28/2022 225 Rivian 07/27/2022 202 Intel 12/02/2022 201 Western Digital 11/09/2022 189 Flex 11/10/2022 155 Maxar Space 07/06/2022 125 Twitter 11/04/2022 106 Kitty Hawk Corporation 09/21/2022 100 Roku 11/17/2022 93 Onsemi 09/19/2022 88 Specialized Bicycle Components 01/11/2023 80 Coursera 11/11/2022 77 Quanergy 12/09/2022 72 G&C Staffing 09/16/2022 66 AppLovin Corporation 06/27/2022 62 PayPal 11/02/2022 59 GlobalFoundries US 12/16/2022 50 Aerotek at Flex LTD 11/11/2022 48 Malwarebytes 08/12/2022 47 PSA Risk Management Services 08/31/2022 44 USRA at ARC 09/09/2022 41 Bed Bath & Beyond 12/01/2022 36 Abeam Milpitas 12/19/2022 30 Silicon Valley TMS 11/15/2022 30 Sierra Monitor Corporation 09/07/2022 26 OnePointOne Inc. 07/14/2022 14 DZConneX 10/31/2022 7 Lucira Health 10/28/2022 5 Total 5,062

