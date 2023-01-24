How Many People Were Actually Laid Off So Far in San Francisco and Silicon Valley?

The WARN filings, by company.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
There have been a gazillion layoff announcements by companies headquartered in San Francisco and in Silicon Valley, and there are websites that track those announcements as they’re published in the media, and folks throw around big numbers, such as 200,000 tech layoffs, etc.
In reality, most of these companies are global companies with facilities around the US and around the globe, and the layoffs are global, and many people who got laid off in the US are working from home, and even if their office was theoretically in San Francisco, they might have been living in another state for all we know, and economically, that layoff impacts the local economy in that state.
So how many people actually got laid off between July 1 and now, in San Francisco and in Silicon Valley? We can get the numbers by looking at the WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) reports. The California WARN Act requires employers with 75 employees or more to give advance notice to employees affected by plant closings and mass layoffs. With enough severance pay, employers can lay off employees with immediate effect, but they still have to report those layoffs to WARN.
What’s astonishing, after six months of layoff hoopla in the media, is how relatively few people actually got laid off from July 1, 2022, through January 18, 2023 (the most recent available), in the three counties that cover San Francisco and Silicon Valley.
There are currently 2.4 million employed workers in the three counties combined, according to the California Employment Development Department; and the total layoffs since July 1 amount to 15,362 people, or 0.6% of all remaining employed workers. Actual layoffs by county, based on WARN filings:
- San Francisco County: 6,248
- San Mateo County: 4,052
- Santa Clara Country: 5,062.
“Tech,” social media, and biotech companies feature prominently on the lists, including Twitter, Salesforce, Meta, Invitae (biotech), Cisco, and Jabil. But other companies made it to the top of the lists too, such as American Airlines which is closing its flight-attendant base at the San Francisco Airport, electronic cigarette maker Juul, contractors that service Meta buildings, and Tesla which closed its office in San Meteo.
Here are the layoffs in the three counties over the past six-months, based on WARN reports. A reminder: just because a laid-off worker was listed as being laid off from the Twitter or Meta office in San Francisco doesn’t mean that the worker actually lived in San Francisco.
|San Francisco County
|Notice Date
|# of people
|11/04/2022
|794
|Salesforce
|01/04/2023
|752
|Invitae Corporation
|07/18/2022
|736
|American Airlines
|11/02/2022
|417
|Meta Platforms
|11/11/2022
|362
|Doordash
|11/30/2022
|311
|Lyft
|11/03/2022
|227
|Carbon Health
|01/06/2023
|226
|Chime Financial
|11/02/2022
|152
|San Francisco Housing Authority
|07/29/2022
|146
|Flexport
|01/11/2023
|120
|JUUL Labs
|11/18/2022
|116
|Airtable
|12/08/2022
|111
|Gap
|09/20/2022
|111
|Twilio
|09/14/2022
|108
|Asana
|11/15/2022
|97
|Stitch Fix
|01/05/2023
|97
|Rainberry
|01/13/2023
|92
|Bayview Hunters Point
|08/01/2022
|82
|Cisco Systems
|12/09/2022
|80
|LendingClub Bank
|01/12/2023
|80
|Tonal Systems
|07/13/2022
|80
|Marriott Resorts
|09/13/2022
|69
|Chinese Community Health Care Association
|10/31/2022
|68
|Scale AI
|01/09/2023
|68
|Hallcon Corporation
|09/26/2022
|63
|BloomTech
|12/01/2022
|60
|Carta, Inc.
|01/11/2023
|60
|Pacific Supermarket
|01/09/2023
|59
|Plaid Inc.
|12/07/2022
|59
|Granular, Inc.
|09/19/2022
|57
|Intercom, Inc.
|11/14/2022
|55
|Tempo Automation
|08/08/2022
|54
|Unity Technologies
|01/17/2023
|53
|Imperfect Foods
|07/18/2022
|50
|SPIN
|09/29/2022
|49
|PSA Risk Management Services
|08/31/2022
|40
|Zeus Living
|10/17/2022
|31
|Plastiq, Inc.
|11/17/2022
|19
|Heritage on the Marina
|01/04/2023
|17
|GoFundMe
|10/28/2022
|11
|StubHub
|11/01/2022
|9
|Total
|6,248
|San Mateo County
|Notice Date
|# of people
|Meta Platforms
|11/11/2022
|1,821
|ABM Industry Groups dba Meta
|07/01/2022
|368
|Tesla
|06/29/2022
|229
|Oracle
|08/04/2022
|201
|Robinhood Markets
|08/02/2022
|146
|PACT Pharma
|06/30/2022
|145
|Reali
|09/03/2022
|132
|Flagship Facility Services at Meta
|01/03/2023
|126
|Verily Life Sciences
|01/11/2023
|119
|Synthego Corporation
|11/15/2022
|105
|RingCentral
|07/20/2022
|100
|Adverum Biotechnologies
|07/07/2022
|78
|Aimmune Therapeutics
|12/13/2022
|75
|CytomX Therapeutics
|07/13/2022
|66
|Natera
|11/04/2022
|58
|Talis Biomedical
|08/01/2022
|57
|Thermo Fisher Scientific
|11/15/2022
|49
|Tremor International
|09/19/2022
|49
|WeDriveU
|09/26/2022
|46
|Arana Therapeutics
|12/02/2022
|30
|Illumina
|11/14/2022
|20
|Plenty Unlimited
|12/01/2022
|18
|Atara Biotherapeutics
|08/08/2022
|14
|Total
|4,052
|Santa Clara County
|Notice Date
|# of people
|Cisco
|12/09/2022
|593
|Jabil
|10/20/2022
|577
|Amy’s Kitchen
|07/19/2022
|331
|Nuro
|11/18/2022
|269
|Amazon
|11/15/2022
|263
|Argo AI
|12/15/2022
|257
|Cepheid
|08/16/2022
|257
|Meta Platforms
|11/11/2022
|237
|Owens Corning
|07/28/2022
|225
|Rivian
|07/27/2022
|202
|Intel
|12/02/2022
|201
|Western Digital
|11/09/2022
|189
|Flex
|11/10/2022
|155
|Maxar Space
|07/06/2022
|125
|11/04/2022
|106
|Kitty Hawk Corporation
|09/21/2022
|100
|Roku
|11/17/2022
|93
|Onsemi
|09/19/2022
|88
|Specialized Bicycle Components
|01/11/2023
|80
|Coursera
|11/11/2022
|77
|Quanergy
|12/09/2022
|72
|G&C Staffing
|09/16/2022
|66
|AppLovin Corporation
|06/27/2022
|62
|PayPal
|11/02/2022
|59
|GlobalFoundries US
|12/16/2022
|50
|Aerotek at Flex LTD
|11/11/2022
|48
|Malwarebytes
|08/12/2022
|47
|PSA Risk Management Services
|08/31/2022
|44
|USRA at ARC
|09/09/2022
|41
|Bed Bath & Beyond
|12/01/2022
|36
|Abeam Milpitas
|12/19/2022
|30
|Silicon Valley TMS
|11/15/2022
|30
|Sierra Monitor Corporation
|09/07/2022
|26
|OnePointOne Inc.
|07/14/2022
|14
|DZConneX
|10/31/2022
|7
|Lucira Health
|10/28/2022
|5
|Total
|5,062
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
15k people laid off in the SF/Bay Area may not sound like a lot (unless you are one of them) but these are mostly very well paid jobs that are probably the few people that can afford a home in the area. If 20% of the people decide to list their house, then that would add 3,000 new house listings. Per the latest monthly CAR report (slide 49), there were 2,874 active listings in the SF/Bay Area in Dec 2022 so that would double the listings almost overnight. That 20% figure may be high but the point is that these cuts may have a serious impact to the housing market if people decide to sell since the market is determined at the margins. Not to mention other sectors that will be impacted but the reductions in spending of those households as they look for new jobs.
Good points. If we figure each layoff at $100,000 minimum in salary and benefits (no doubt very very low), that’s $1.5 billion in lost salary and wages. Probably a drop in bucket, but maybe not.
There will be knock-on effects to these layoffs too. Hiring freezes, other execs tightening their spending as they wonder if they’re next, etc. And if you’re looking to sell your home to de-lever, maybe it’s best to hurry: there’s already been a 30% drop in housing prices in the Bay Area. Why wait until it’s half off? And if you’re a buyer, why not wait?
Still in the first inning, all around. Wolf’s YouTube update argued that as advertising spending drops, social media and tech companies will be hard hit.
Ya, we’re in the early innings of this.
You’re right about all the hoopla and these numbers being hyped by the media. All of the American Airlines flight attendants were given the option to transfer to another base, so technically, they weren’t laid off and like you pointed out about tech workers, many flight attendants don’t actually live in the state they’re based and commute to work.
Good point about lots of layoffs are not even in the USA.
However these large operations like meta also presumably are cutting other expenses like free lunch and training consumables etc etc.
So many of these other companies listed with layoffs are affected by loss of income from the tech budgets. Also loss of income from the folks layed off.
Any way not going to lose much sleep about this myself. It is a bummer for those getting the pink slips.
There was a lot of electronic pixels wasted on how these jobs were the jobs of tomorrow. They were going to be the substitute for the jobs lost in manufacturing. They turned out not to be true. Also, there was a lot of moaning about high prices for real estate in the SF Bay Area. Now, with these people who now have to sell to move to another region to find another job, now homes will be affordable.
BTW, no one has answered whether Amazon will create the promised 25000 fantom jobs in VA. Also, there was a talk of Apple building another space ship in NC? what happened to those plan? Inquiring minds want to know.
Seeing posts on financial forums about people who got laid off from their $5-600k tech jobs in SoCal, and they all seem pretty despondent that they won’t be able to find anything making even close to that salary. Of course lifestyle inflation being what it is they’re all asking do they sell the house they can no longer afford, or ride it out until they go down with the ship.
I was always questioning how these software engineers create enough value to justify their high salaries. Maybe they never did.