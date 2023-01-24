How Many People Were Actually Laid Off So Far in San Francisco and Silicon Valley?

by Wolf Richter •  • 7 Comments

The WARN filings, by company.

By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.

There have been a gazillion layoff announcements by companies headquartered in San Francisco and in Silicon Valley, and there are websites that track those announcements as they’re published in the media, and folks throw around big numbers, such as 200,000 tech layoffs, etc.

In reality, most of these companies are global companies with facilities around the US and around the globe, and the layoffs are global, and many people who got laid off in the US are working from home, and even if their office was theoretically in San Francisco, they might have been living in another state for all we know, and economically, that layoff impacts the local economy in that state.

So how many people actually got laid off between July 1 and now, in San Francisco and in Silicon Valley? We can get the numbers by looking at the WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) reports. The California WARN Act requires employers with 75 employees or more to give advance notice to employees affected by plant closings and mass layoffs. With enough severance pay, employers can lay off employees with immediate effect, but they still have to report those layoffs to WARN.

What’s astonishing, after six months of layoff hoopla in the media, is how relatively few people actually got laid off from July 1, 2022, through January 18, 2023 (the most recent available), in the three counties that cover San Francisco and Silicon Valley.

There are currently 2.4 million employed workers in the three counties combined, according to the California Employment Development Department; and the total layoffs since July 1 amount to 15,362 people, or 0.6% of all remaining employed workers. Actual layoffs by county, based on WARN filings:

  • San Francisco County: 6,248
  • San Mateo County: 4,052
  • Santa Clara Country: 5,062.

“Tech,” social media, and biotech companies feature prominently on the lists, including Twitter, Salesforce, Meta, Invitae (biotech), Cisco, and Jabil. But other companies made it to the top of the lists too, such as American Airlines which is closing its flight-attendant base at the San Francisco Airport, electronic cigarette maker Juul, contractors that service Meta buildings, and Tesla which closed its office in San Meteo.

Here are the layoffs in the three counties over the past six-months, based on WARN reports. A reminder: just because a laid-off worker was listed as being laid off from the Twitter or Meta office in San Francisco doesn’t mean that the worker actually lived in San Francisco.

San Francisco County Notice Date # of people
Twitter 11/04/2022 794
Salesforce 01/04/2023 752
Invitae Corporation 07/18/2022 736
American Airlines 11/02/2022 417
Meta Platforms 11/11/2022 362
Doordash 11/30/2022 311
Lyft 11/03/2022 227
Carbon Health 01/06/2023 226
Chime Financial 11/02/2022 152
San Francisco Housing Authority 07/29/2022 146
Flexport 01/11/2023 120
JUUL Labs 11/18/2022 116
Airtable 12/08/2022 111
Gap 09/20/2022 111
Twilio 09/14/2022 108
Asana 11/15/2022 97
Stitch Fix 01/05/2023 97
Rainberry 01/13/2023 92
Bayview Hunters Point 08/01/2022 82
Cisco Systems 12/09/2022 80
LendingClub Bank 01/12/2023 80
Tonal Systems 07/13/2022 80
Marriott Resorts 09/13/2022 69
Chinese Community Health Care Association 10/31/2022 68
Scale AI 01/09/2023 68
Hallcon Corporation 09/26/2022 63
BloomTech 12/01/2022 60
Carta, Inc. 01/11/2023 60
Pacific Supermarket 01/09/2023 59
Plaid Inc. 12/07/2022 59
Granular, Inc. 09/19/2022 57
Intercom, Inc. 11/14/2022 55
Tempo Automation 08/08/2022 54
Unity Technologies 01/17/2023 53
Imperfect Foods 07/18/2022 50
SPIN 09/29/2022 49
PSA Risk Management Services 08/31/2022 40
Zeus Living 10/17/2022 31
Plastiq, Inc. 11/17/2022 19
Heritage on the Marina 01/04/2023 17
GoFundMe 10/28/2022 11
StubHub 11/01/2022 9
Total 6,248

 

San Mateo County Notice Date # of people
Meta Platforms 11/11/2022 1,821
ABM Industry Groups dba Meta 07/01/2022 368
Tesla 06/29/2022 229
Oracle 08/04/2022 201
Robinhood Markets 08/02/2022 146
PACT Pharma 06/30/2022 145
Reali 09/03/2022 132
Flagship Facility Services at Meta 01/03/2023 126
Verily Life Sciences 01/11/2023 119
Synthego Corporation 11/15/2022 105
RingCentral 07/20/2022 100
Adverum Biotechnologies 07/07/2022 78
Aimmune Therapeutics 12/13/2022 75
CytomX Therapeutics 07/13/2022 66
Natera 11/04/2022 58
Talis Biomedical 08/01/2022 57
Thermo Fisher Scientific 11/15/2022 49
Tremor International 09/19/2022 49
WeDriveU 09/26/2022 46
Arana Therapeutics 12/02/2022 30
Illumina 11/14/2022 20
Plenty Unlimited 12/01/2022 18
Atara Biotherapeutics 08/08/2022 14
Total 4,052

 

Santa Clara County Notice Date # of people
Cisco 12/09/2022 593
Jabil 10/20/2022 577
Amy’s Kitchen 07/19/2022 331
Nuro 11/18/2022 269
Amazon 11/15/2022 263
Argo AI 12/15/2022 257
Cepheid 08/16/2022 257
Meta Platforms 11/11/2022 237
Owens Corning 07/28/2022 225
Rivian 07/27/2022 202
Intel 12/02/2022 201
Western Digital 11/09/2022 189
Flex 11/10/2022 155
Maxar Space 07/06/2022 125
Twitter 11/04/2022 106
Kitty Hawk Corporation 09/21/2022 100
Roku 11/17/2022 93
Onsemi 09/19/2022 88
Specialized Bicycle Components 01/11/2023 80
Coursera 11/11/2022 77
Quanergy 12/09/2022 72
G&C Staffing 09/16/2022 66
AppLovin Corporation 06/27/2022 62
PayPal 11/02/2022 59
GlobalFoundries US 12/16/2022 50
Aerotek at Flex LTD 11/11/2022 48
Malwarebytes 08/12/2022 47
PSA Risk Management Services 08/31/2022 44
USRA at ARC 09/09/2022 41
Bed Bath & Beyond 12/01/2022 36
Abeam Milpitas 12/19/2022 30
Silicon Valley TMS 11/15/2022 30
Sierra Monitor Corporation 09/07/2022 26
OnePointOne Inc. 07/14/2022 14
DZConneX 10/31/2022 7
Lucira Health 10/28/2022 5
Total 5,062

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:

Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.




  7 comments for “How Many People Were Actually Laid Off So Far in San Francisco and Silicon Valley?

  1. SWE Josh says:
    Jan 24, 2023 at 4:23 am

    15k people laid off in the SF/Bay Area may not sound like a lot (unless you are one of them) but these are mostly very well paid jobs that are probably the few people that can afford a home in the area. If 20% of the people decide to list their house, then that would add 3,000 new house listings. Per the latest monthly CAR report (slide 49), there were 2,874 active listings in the SF/Bay Area in Dec 2022 so that would double the listings almost overnight. That 20% figure may be high but the point is that these cuts may have a serious impact to the housing market if people decide to sell since the market is determined at the margins. Not to mention other sectors that will be impacted but the reductions in spending of those households as they look for new jobs.

    Reply
    • Kevin W says:
      Jan 24, 2023 at 5:07 am

      Good points. If we figure each layoff at $100,000 minimum in salary and benefits (no doubt very very low), that’s $1.5 billion in lost salary and wages. Probably a drop in bucket, but maybe not.

      There will be knock-on effects to these layoffs too. Hiring freezes, other execs tightening their spending as they wonder if they’re next, etc. And if you’re looking to sell your home to de-lever, maybe it’s best to hurry: there’s already been a 30% drop in housing prices in the Bay Area. Why wait until it’s half off? And if you’re a buyer, why not wait?

      Still in the first inning, all around. Wolf’s YouTube update argued that as advertising spending drops, social media and tech companies will be hard hit.

      Reply
  2. Lucca says:
    Jan 24, 2023 at 4:42 am

    You’re right about all the hoopla and these numbers being hyped by the media. All of the American Airlines flight attendants were given the option to transfer to another base, so technically, they weren’t laid off and like you pointed out about tech workers, many flight attendants don’t actually live in the state they’re based and commute to work.

    Reply
  3. rodolfo says:
    Jan 24, 2023 at 5:55 am

    Good point about lots of layoffs are not even in the USA.
    However these large operations like meta also presumably are cutting other expenses like free lunch and training consumables etc etc.

    So many of these other companies listed with layoffs are affected by loss of income from the tech budgets. Also loss of income from the folks layed off.

    Any way not going to lose much sleep about this myself. It is a bummer for those getting the pink slips.

    Reply
  4. oee says:
    Jan 24, 2023 at 6:59 am

    There was a lot of electronic pixels wasted on how these jobs were the jobs of tomorrow. They were going to be the substitute for the jobs lost in manufacturing. They turned out not to be true. Also, there was a lot of moaning about high prices for real estate in the SF Bay Area. Now, with these people who now have to sell to move to another region to find another job, now homes will be affordable.
    BTW, no one has answered whether Amazon will create the promised 25000 fantom jobs in VA. Also, there was a talk of Apple building another space ship in NC? what happened to those plan? Inquiring minds want to know.

    Reply
  5. Flounder says:
    Jan 24, 2023 at 7:39 am

    Seeing posts on financial forums about people who got laid off from their $5-600k tech jobs in SoCal, and they all seem pretty despondent that they won’t be able to find anything making even close to that salary. Of course lifestyle inflation being what it is they’re all asking do they sell the house they can no longer afford, or ride it out until they go down with the ship.

    I was always questioning how these software engineers create enough value to justify their high salaries. Maybe they never did.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *