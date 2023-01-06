My Thoughts about Wages: What Changed?

Are we seeing the psychological effects of layoff-stories everywhere that replaced labor-shortage-stories, though the labor market overall hasn’t changed much?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The jobs report released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics depicted a still growing labor market, constrained by the far-below-trend growth in the labor force, along the same lines as in prior months, and not particularly impacted by the Fed’s rate hikes, or its efforts to slow the economy.
But there is starting to be a new trend on wages – and this has been confirmed by private-sector payroll data, and when we get to it in a moment, we’re going to venture into some speculation as to why.
First some basics in the jobs report today.
The total number of workers, including the self-employed, as reported by households, jumped massively in December (+717,000), reversing the declines of the prior two months. For the past three months combined, the total number of workers rose by 394,000 to a record 159.2 million, for the first time beating the pre-pandemic record. But it remains well below pre-pandemic trend (green line):
The labor force – people who either have jobs or are actively looking for jobs – jumped by 439,000, more than reversing the decline in the prior month, to a record 165.0 million. Over the past three months combined, the labor force increased by 347,000. Though it was a record, it remains woefully below pre-pandemic trend:
The labor force participation rate – the labor force as a percent of the working-age population 16 years and older – has barely improved this year. In December it ticked up to 62.3%, same as earlier this year, and up just a smidge from January (62.2%):
The prime-age labor force participation rate – people between 25 and 54 years old, which eliminates the effects of retiring boomers — ticked up to 82.4% in December, but that’s down from where it had been earlier in the year. And it doesn’t look great either:
The number of unemployed and looking for a job fell to 5.72 million, about level with the pre-pandemic low. This is the portion of the labor force that is actively looking for a job but doesn’t have a job:
The number of employees on regular payrolls rose by 223,000 in December, and by 742,000 over the past three months, to 153.7 million employees, which is up by 1.24 million from February 2020, according to the survey of employers. Here too, below pre-pandemic trend and not catching up in recent months, but just growing in parallel:
This is the same labor market we’ve had all year: growing, constrained by the tight labor force, which has been putting massive upward pressures on wages, as employers have struggled to hire and retain workers.
Similar data has been provided by payroll processing company ADP throughout 2022, as have other data sets. They all confirm the same scenario: A growing labor market, constrained by the labor force, which is putting pressure on wages, amid large-scale churn in the labor market as workers quit jobs to take better-paying jobs somewhere else, thereby spreading wage pressures throughout the economy.
But wage pressures are now abating.
Average hourly earnings of production and nonsupervisory employees – engineers, teachers, bartenders, technicians, drivers, retail workers, etc. who do not manage other people – rose by just 0.2% in December from November, the smallest increase in two years, and now in the middle of the range of the years before the pandemic.
But note: This was a very large drop from the prior months, and such large drops in this volatile month-to-month data tend to get reversed at least partially in the following months. So my bet is that we will see at least a partial reversal over the next few months to a higher month-to-month growth rate:
On a year-over-year basis, average hourly earnings of production and nonsupervisory employees rose by 5.0%, well above pre-pandemic growth rates, but the smallest increase in two years:
Annual pay increases per payroll processor ADP showed similar trends, based on payroll processing data from its client base. ADP splits the pay increases for workers who stay in their jobs, and for workers who change jobs.
Workers change jobs to make more money. The widening gap in wage increases for these “job changers” over “job stayers” has shown just how pressured employers are to hire people.
That gap widened as pressure increased in the labor market, from a gap of 3-4 percentage points in late 2020 and early 2021, to 8.8 percentage points at the peak in April 2022.
But it has since then backed off some: in December the difference was 7.9 percentage points, with job changers getting a median annual pay increase of 15.2%, while job stayers got a median annual pay increase of 7.3%.
These are still huge pay increases, but they’re also down some from the even bigger increases earlier this year (data via ADP National Employment Report):
On a month-to-month basis, for job changers, the median annual pay remained flat in December from November, and barely ticked up from October.
But for job stayers, on a month-to-month basis, the median annual pay rose 0.5%, the biggest increase since July, and both of them were the biggest increases since the mega-increases in December 2021, and in January and February 2022.
These month-to-month changes are volatile, and we don’t want to read too much into them. But they show:
- Convincingly that the huge pay increases of late 2021 and early 2022 are not happening anymore.
- Less convincingly that companies are still willing to give big raises to retain people but that the premium for changing jobs may be in the process of reverting to something more normal-ish.
Why?
The stories of layoffs at tech and social media companies, whose names everyone knows, are starting to have a psychological effect on both, employers and workers, it seems.
In the media, the theme of “layoffs” has replaced the theme of “labor shortages.” There isn’t a day when there isn’t some story about some layoffs somewhere; but the headlines about “labor shortages” have essentially vanished.
The irony is that both exist:
There are significant layoffs at tech and social media companies, after a massively huge hiring boom over the past two years – like Amazon, it hired 800,000 people globally in two years and now announced global layoffs of 18,000.
And there are still labor shortages in other fields, including healthcare, and there are still teacher shortages in various districts, etc. But they don’t show up in the media anymore. That too changes the psychology.
And there are lots of companies that are not in tech and social media but are aggressively trying to hire tech workers, and this includes the EV divisions of the legacy automakers and all kinds of industrial companies. But they may not pay what Meta used to pay, including the stock compensation packages. And they might not be all that flexible about working from anywhere. And so their job offers might have pay packages that former Meta employees might sneer at, at least for now. Maybe after a few months of not finding anything better, they might give it a second thought.
These kinds of psychological factors – currently the effects of layoff-stories everywhere and previously the effects of labor-shortages-news everywhere – are just as important to the labor market as psychological factors are to consumer price inflation, house price inflation, and stock market craziness.
So it seems inflationary psychology has been broken and the wage price spiral defeated. Good news for risk assets!
I like objective data. I don’t like media scare stories, because they are meant to help the large companies that advertise with them.
As wolf has now shown, there haven’t been any meaningful layoffs. Tech companies have layoffs every year, in good times and in bad. Only now they’re being hyped up to keep workers scared and not daring to demand more money. Consumer spending is still near record levels. No sign of recession. Those are the facts.
The only meaningful change the past 6 months is gas prices are back down. That affects psychology more than anything else. You can switch brands when product prices rise, but you can’t avoid paying for gas if you have to get to work every day. When that gets expensive it’s a gut punch every week or two for most people.
Yeah, please add to the list of defeated problems, that indicate that Fed is ready to Pivot, and markets are going to explode again!
1. Inflation has been defeated and prices are falling!
2. Housing is affordable again and setting up for another leg up!
3. Stock valuation are cheap again and indicate 50% growth this year.
4. Debt on Corporate and government balance sheets have evaporated and revenues have doubled, so lower risks should translate to lower rates.
5. US is now running a trade surplus of both goods and services.
6. US education institutions have managed to create millions of highly productive professionals that are ready to create AI to solve all the global issues.
/s
Mediatized – To annex (a lesser state) to a greater state as a means of permitting the ruler of the lesser state to retain title and partial authority.
This is above my verbiage level. But sounds like very sophisticated satire.
“The heavily mediatized layoffs at tech and social media companies, whose names everyone knows, are starting to have a psychological effect, it seems.”
It’s above my verbiage level too :-]
“The performance of the U.S. economy over the past year has been quite favorable. … Continued low levels of inflation and inflation expectations have been a key support for healthy economic performance. … Atypical restraint on compensation increases has been evident for a few years now, and appears to be mainly the consequence of greater worker insecurity. The willingness of workers in recent years to trade off smaller increases in wages for greater job security seems to be reasonably well documented. The unanswered question is why this insecurity persisted even as the labor market, by all objective measures, tightened considerably.” – Greenspan 1997
History doesn’t repeat but it rhymes, right?
Typo alert: ”rose by 394,000 to a record $159.2 million”
think you meant people or workers,???
the whole phrase is this: “the total number of workers rose by 394,000 to a record $159.2 million.” Seems ok to me.
He means remove the $ in front of the number.
OOPS ;-]
And the palovian pivot dogs drooled like mad from the opening bell
I was flying high on Boeing. Nothing to do with a pivot.
In pnw cdn, anedotally, construction wages are up 30% to 50%. If one can find the workers.
Meanwhile, the BOC brings a sledge hammer, likely the size of a wrecking ball, to the party. Yhea rates need to normalize, but no one responsible is fixing the supply issues. And at this timing, these rate increases, don’t fix the supply issues easily, and they are adding significantly to ownership costs.
Meanwhile the cdn federal govt brings more liquor and people to the party: About 1m new people per year, last two years. Offers no jobs training initiatives. Runs huge deficit spending on unproductive programming. And welcomes in a national carbon taxes. Meanwhile, locally the building code and the cost to both permit and own are intransient and increasing; residential property taxes have increased 85% (where I live, same services to homeowners).
Also, it is not the rate of inflation, or if it is declining, that really matters, rather it is the final consumer price, as one of two factors, that impacts a family/personal budget.
So, in melding these trends, imo, SNAFU.
I hope there’s more job reports like that one in the future in Canada.
Sounds like more hikes coming regardless. Money is no longer free. A huge balance sheet at the Fed, Quantitative tightening, 32 trillion in debt, absolutely no money velocity with debt. Bring it all on I say, Feb. 4 next hike, 20 business days or so. I feel empowered wolf, thanks again you have kept skeptical an cautious.
A slow tightening process, steady employment picture, and persistent pivot narrative allows QT and higher interest rates to play out far longer than they otherwise would. Asset prices will have LOTS of time to drop.
For stock market Bulls, this is the worst case scenario.
And yet the DOW, NASDAQ, and S&P 500 are all up today.
So what? How many times does Wolf have to post that you will have face ripping bear market rallies in EVERY bear market before people stop being so surprised by them?
My limited observation:
I work in hi tech and considered high wage earner. I didn’t see any wage increase other than nominal ones keeping in mind the inflation.
But the people at lower wage spectrum saw big wage increases.
I am also in Tech and did not see any increase in my base salary in several years. The company has been handing out RSU stock in lieu of wage increases. So far this has worked out well for all. At least as long as the stock doesn’t tank. That could be a 30% pay cut if it tanks 90% like some on Wolf’s infamous list. I suppose that makes my co-workers and I highly motivated to prevent that.
Meanwhile, my 17 year old daughter had a fast food PT job paying $20/hour.
The year before, at 16, she was paid $10/hour.
100% increase in wages for her.
My contention is, the pandemic was nonlinear, like a massive tsunami, and as the water energy has reversed back to a more normal flow, we’re still reviewing the damage on the shoreline.
Most of the damage assessment during the last year is irrelevant noise, which is unrelated to prior trends. The new shoreline isn’t the old shoreline.
Furthermore, it’s not smart to be speculating on rebuilding, on land that no longer exists. It’s gonna take a long time to sort this puzzle out.
Very good points.
What happens to the companies that fled to expensive higher land from the beach before the tsunami?
Do they get reimbursed for wisely not taking damages by the government even though their new home is now beachfront to a floating trash pile of risk taker waste dropping their new home value? All of Wolf’s imploded stocks list…
Will the government cover those who did take damage from the tsunami rather than responsible companies, picking winners and losers, since these responsible non leveraged companies didn’t take direct damage from the Tsunami, thereby making risk takers cash rich asset poor and cautious companies asset AND cash poor at least relatively?
Will the government enforce against/encourage risk taking behavior? Might as well given in and spend massively into debt as there is no hope for absolution or at least there will be a “pivot” or “bailout” or new “covid” spending bill with trillions of dollars stimulus so there is no point in holding back.
If you were running a company and you believed cash would hold its value, would you employ people you didn’t need.
Wolf makes the point that some companies may be hiring but not at the salaries of Meta for example as the reason for salary stagnation and layoffs but stable payrolls. This is undoubtedly likely. I know many people who have been laid off and found other jobs that are maybe not as attractive, mainly in tech or tech like jobs. But its only part of the story.
Big tech is shedding its unneeded employees bought by stock price and debt. Those employees are settling into less favorable jobs where those companies either need them to adjust to a rapidly changing future or get left behind.
OR, the cash value isn’t going to be there so they might as well spend on trying to push some of the projects they were reluctant to do so before.
Fed Reserve will slowly inch up on rates until this second gets close to evening out while yapping about Volker. They hollowed out land from under these safer companies in order to build a new sand wall on the new shoreline to maybe save these employment or banks or stocks or whatever. If so, I do not expect that unemployment will rise. Its happening too slowly.
Wolf’s theory is probably correct. Rates will rise. Employment will be fine. Dollar purchasing power will crater…
ZH had an interesting take.
[link removed by Wolf]
In the spring 2022, after the first rate hike, ZH kept postulating that the labor market would implode by the summer 2022, and that the Fed would be forced to cut rates and start QE in August 2022. It’s been the same song and dance forever.
Yeah… Participation Rates again! That means something to me!
So 160M in the workforce, 5M looking for a job, 10M Job openings… means we’re about 5M short.
Productivity in Q3 decreased 1.3 percent, reflecting a 2.1-percent increase in output and a 3.4 percent increase in hours worked (have to make up for the labor shortage).
The cost pressures are still there and haven’t backed off yet… this means the Fed will keep hiking.
But we knew that!
I am counting on it. My only individual stock keeps hitting my sell orders. I am down to almost nothing. I will then be 15% cash, 80% short term treasuries, 2.5% international stock fund, 2.5% physical metal.
I plan on staying this conservative til stocks get cheap compared to short end of Treasury curve. You are supposed to get paid for taking equity risk.
My gosh, Wolf, city boy thinking. Moreover, most all y’all are city people.
What are you going to do when it gets tough?
Dear Wolf Richter,
first of all, thank you very much for your excellent work.
Here is something that puzzles me concerning the US labor market. In a piece for Bloomberg today, John Authers mentions the gap between the “establishment survey” and the “household survey” which he calls “startlingly wide”. He cites a chart from Chris Watling of Longview Economics Ltd. of London, according to which the establishment survey shows 11.05m new jobs created in the US since January 2021 while the household survey indicates only 8.59m new jobs in the same period. From this Watling concludes: “There’s growing evidence […] that the labour market is much weaker than the bulls suggest. In particular, the employment data published in the establishment survey is not confirmed by the household survey, which is well known to be more useful/accurate, especially at major turning points in the economy.”
What’s your take on this? Would you agree to Watling’s assessment? Thanks in advance.
I am in a large tech consulting firm and things are getting tight. We definitely over hired during the pandemic. We are doing our best not to layoff folks but if business stays slow another quarter I think it’s inevitable.
HOWEVER, based upon anecdotal experience, I see no slow down anywhere in the consumer economy.
I hate eating out but to go out to eat for social obligation.
I went to foodie area of my town and restaurant we wanted to go had 30 minutes wait.
All the nearby restaurant were packed.
My nephew and his wife are early forties and both are making very good money as professionals. They have three kids, car payments, a large house payment and take at least half dozen vacations a year.
But I am pretty sure they would be in big trouble if we went into a severe recession as it takes so much money to keep the lifestyle in place.
1. He is outdated, cited an old chart or whatever. That gap narrowed today by a whole bunch (by 500,000).
2. The “household survey” includes the gig workers and self-employed, in addition to regular employees. The “establishment survey” includes only regular employees on payrolls. Huge difference. I point this out in every article on this topic, including here.
3. As I pointed out in the past many times, very aggressive hiring by “establishments” brought many gig workers onto regular payrolls. So regular payrolls (measured by “establishment survey”) increased more than total number of workers (measured by the “household survey”) because some of that increase was by hiring people who had been gig workers/self-employed and now have employee-type jobs.
Canada hired a lot of people too, and a few temp agencies which rely on greater fools coming to Canada for a “better life” can’t find workers to work in the modern day wage serf camps even if the wage is higher than minimum wage.
Strange times indeed.
What recession. It looks more to me like the usual suspects are conspiring to create this recession. Tech and Finance are complicit. When everything is based on lies, the liars have no other game.
Here’s My take on ‘wages’. We are (for most..) coming out of a halluciatory ‘botched’ pandemic.. where various & wealthy socio-politico entities have been caught with their shields up .. the various ‘kahns’ (read; CON$..!) collectively uttering Nooooooooo!!!, as many ” wage-erners” find the official fog has dissipated somewhat – allowing said employees to question WHY they should bust ass … ei. an chance taking the “obsure” proverbial chest hit when the scales of establisment bullsh!tery slide from their own eye??
I think that the whole ‘SarsCoV’ embroglio has given many a new understanding re. those with think thems selves as God$
Wolf. Delete this if you wish. I do find it quite germain to the current trends re. the inference towards ‘work’ .. and for who’s gain..
*’shields’ ‘down’…
“we’re All doomed”, sayeth the Scotsman.
A couple of comments I have.
Most work is hard and rather stressful. You have to have an incentive to do it. Government policy is about incentives and they blew public policy during pandemic. The incentives to work was/are diminished and a few million are evidently out of the workforce.
As investors we should try to look past the current state of affairs. In my mind the key thing to understand is the very long term trend which is increasing system leverage and diminishing real economic growth. The other thing to remember is Fed policy lag of around a year and mass layoffs occur in the 9th inning of the economic cycle.
If you look back 100 years you have to be able to survive an SP500 of worse case about 500 and a return to trend case of sub 2000. People are talking on the boob tube that stocks are cheap at 3800. That assumes a Fed put happening quickly I guess.