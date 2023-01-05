Fed’s Balance Sheet Drops by $458 Billion from Peak: January Update on QT and the Fed’s Losses

The Fed’s cumulative losses reached $20.5 billion.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Total assets on the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet dropped by $458 billion since the peak in April, to $8.51 trillion, the lowest since October 6, 2021, according to the weekly balance sheet released today, with balances as of January 4.
Compared to a month ago (balance sheet released on December 8), total assets dropped by $75 billion.
Treasury securities: -$314 billion from peak.
Treasury notes and bonds mature mid-month and at the end of the month, at which point the Fed gets paid face value for them, and they roll off the Fed’s balance sheet.
Since the peak in early June, the Fed’s Treasury holdings fell by $314 billion to $5.48 trillion, the lowest since October 6, 2021. Over the past month, the Fed’s holdings of Treasury securities fell by $57 billion, near the cap of $60 billion.
About half of the $3 billion difference between the cap and the roll-off is due to $1.5 billion of income from inflation protection that is not paid in cash but is added to the principal of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).
Mortgage-backed securities: -$99 billion from peak.
The balance of MBS dropped by $99 billion since the peak, to $2.64 trillion. Over the past month, the balance dropped by $17 billion, below the cap of $35 billion.
MBS come off the balance sheet largely via pass-through principal payments as mortgages are paid off or are paid down. But these pass-through principal payments have turned into a trickle after mortgage rates spiked, causing refinancings of existing mortgages to collapse and home sales to swoon. These pass-through principal payments, which reduce the MBS balances, are the downward zigs in the chart below.
The Fed stopped buying MBS entirely in mid-September, after having already cut its purchases to near nothing in the prior months. These inflows are the upward zags in the chart, which ended in September.
There have been some mentions by various Fed governors about the possibility of selling MBS outright to get somewhere near the cap of $35 billion a month – which means that the Fed might have to sell between $10-$20 billion a month in MBS. There was no mention of this in the minutes of the December meeting. So we’ll see if we get more discussions of this cropping up.
Unamortized Premiums: -$42 billion from peak.
The securities that the Fed bought in the secondary market, at a time when market yields were lower than the coupon interest of the securities, the Fed, like everyone else, had to pay a “premium” over face value. But when the bond matures, the Fed, like everyone else, gets paid face value. In other words, in return for the above-market coupon interest payments, there will be a capital loss in the amount of the premium when the bond matures.
Instead of booking the capital loss when the bond matures, the Fed spreads the write-off over the life of the bond by amortizing the premium in small increments every week. To show the process of this, the Fed accounts for the premiums in a separate account, called “Unamortized Premiums,” which has been steadily declining as the premiums are written off.
Unamortized premiums dropped by $42 billion from the peak in November 2021, to $314 billion:
Keeping an eye on potential warning signs.
1. Central Bank Liquidity Swaps. The Fed has long had swap lines with a number of other central banks, where the Fed can swap dollars for their local currency, via swaps that mature over a certain time period, such as seven days, at which point the Fed gets its dollars back and the other central bank gets its currency back. There are currently only a minuscule $412 million in swaps outstanding. But you can see why they might be a warning sign:
2. “Primary Credit.” The Fed lends money to the banks at the “Discount Window,” for which it charges banks currently 4.5% in interest.
So a few months ago, we started seeing Primary Credit ticking up just a little. Still nothing to worry about. This peaked at $10 billion in late November and has since dropped back to $4 billion. Just keeping an eye on it:
The Fed’s cumulative losses.
The Fed has revenues from the interest it earns on its $8.5 trillion in securities, and it earns fees from services it provides to the banks. And it has expenses, including the interest it pays the banks on reserves and the interest it pays its counterparties, mostly Treasury money market funds, on overnight Reverse Repos. By raising its rates, the amounts it is paying out in interest started exceeding what it is earning in interest, and it has been racking up losses since September.
The cumulative losses since September reached $20.5 billion on the current balance sheet.
But the Fed is not like any other place. It creates its own money and can never run out of money, and so it can never go bankrupt, and this is just an accounting issue: where do we stick the losses, rather than booking them embarrassingly against capital?
So since September, when the losses started piling up, its Total Capital account has remained unchanged at $41 billion.
Those losses show up instead in the account, “Earnings remittances due to the U.S. Treasury.” I explained all this stuff in detail here.
The interest expenses will come down as QT further reduces the combined balance of reserves and overnight repos, and so the losses will come down. But this will take time.
Meanwhile, here is the Fed’s “Earnings remittances due to the U.S. Treasury” account, showing the cumulative losses since September, which hit $20.5 billion as of the balance sheet today. This is probably the funniest looking account the Fed has on its balance sheet:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
QT is way too slow. And they wonder why their inflation fight is not working?
The markets are reacting to it just fine. Look at the drops, plunges, and collapses. Any faster, and we’d have total chaos. QT is designed to run for years, it’s not a short-term thing. This is why the market downturn won’t be over any time soon. There will be bear-market rallies, but overall, while there is QT, markets are heading down.
Sorry. I just lost that 458b. My bad.
Swept it under the rug maybe?
DOW was 29k in Feb 2020, 19k in March 2020 covid, 28k Sept 30, and is now 33k as of today.
Of course in inflation adjusted amounts, the market is down, but anyone holding on to cash is just losing because the market may not crash lower (except in inflation adjusted dollars).
Fed Reserve seems to be manipulating cash holders to buy. Nowhere to hide. Instead they seem determined to allow inflation to take hold to preserve the numbers in the market. Nasdaq, s&p500 are still above pandemic highs.
This is a slow pressure release at the cost of cash assets and to the benefit of long term debt. Without political pressure to stop inflation by US citizens (which does not appear likely to happen with ever increasing spending by the government for benefit programs whether requested or not), I worry that simply waiting for the bear market to take its course will not be sufficient and that the Fed Reserve will continue to intentionally “be surprised” by the inflation that will not return to 2% or lower…
Either that, or there is tremendous resistance in the markets and as many of you say hopium or at least hopium to find other bagholders and catch the falling knife. Problem is nobody but insiders know the timing…
If the system weren’t rigged by insiders who can print money or increase or decrease interest rates and at least influence inflation/deflation rates (Thomas Jefferson’s quote on inflation and deflation come to mind) and benefit their friends, I would feel more confident on how to protect my money but… Look at FTX. Many from State Street SSGA.
The largest holders of shares in Vanguard, State Street, and Blackrock are each other. Will they really let each other fail? Or leverage their massive political and personal connections to block the fed reserve from raising interest rates in a meaningful manner aka Volcker to crush inflation. Having leveraged up, instead of being forced to leverage down, they spread out the pain they are supposed to eat for their role in this and spread it out to the peons who get paid in cash…
I think in so much as Democrats hold office, they will print money and this stock market won’t crash and money will inflate instead. I would like to be wrong, but I worry I am not. Real estate may deflate in real terms but although I wish for itdon’t expect anything like 2008. And if today’s Republicans come to power, I’m not confident they will maneuver for fiscal constraint although there is maybe a higher chance since their constituency seems less centered in industrial/education centers (excluding military).
Instead the average person will eat inflation and learn to be happy with 4-5 dollar gas at the pump (CA), grocery bills that used to be 50 now costing 120… services inflation everywhere, and learn to request along with all the other slaves in metro areas for government assistance programs so they can pay rising rent to the landowner class that will cheer the government on for subsidies for these peasants knowing full well that money will end up in their hands eventually…
This system is grotesque with only one end… collapse. A cancer has taken hold of the body and is eating more than what the body can sustain, starving off the real economy until it is forced to outsource, mechanize, insource cheap labor via immigration, and then play interest rates with exaggerated real estate values while pretending everything is worth more than it is in the a large bubble.
Like the very wealthy can buy their children into prestigious universities but the lower upper and upper middle class when they try to do the same they get hammered by the law, there are insiders that go to jail and insiders that we don’t hear about that are already part of the system.
At this point, we are all slaves of the Fed whether we believe it or not. If we want inflation to come down, they need to be abolished. As for whether more serious things should happen to these “conscientious” central bankers, I’m not radical enough to want to disturb my quiet life. I just want to not be a bag-holder through inflation or a bag-holder via stocks or a bag-holder via real estate. Only choice I have is to a partial bag-holder and work harder with no deals to be found. Unbelievable…
Hear, hear! Couldn’t have said it better!
The manipulating is to the entire Market , Not to the average Buyers > they the responsible party’s are the Buyers! And Bought Lot’s & Lots of Homes that are now rented out or sold at market top / An instant Replay will most likely happen after the Market Collapse another Pump and Dump IE Rate Drops > Buying > Ramp up in Prices again all over again Then same thing all over again > Better get used to it or ? What are you going to do anyway ? No I don’t have the Answer no control Here sorry
Perhaps someone here or silent reader has the Answer LOL but I won’t hold my breath
Yet in 2022, cash actually gained purchasing power if you’re in the market for certain assets like stocks and real estate. This site’s author once said “forget the Dow” as it is a narrow index and only a few stocks. Look at the S&P 500. Down 20% ish. Nasdaq even worse.
In January of 2001 the 30 year fixed mortgage rate reached an all time low of 2.65%. The mortgage rate doubled in less than two years. What will the next two years bring?
Love these updates, when we’re taken under the hood to watch the arcana of the system.
Seems the rate of change of the Fed balance sheet, and especially for Treasuries, is accelerating? Maybe someone geekier than i can check that out.
The dual mandate of the Fed is to also manage unemployment. As long as the labor market is holding steady, the Fed probably feels like everything is going just fine, thank you very much. Some of the analysts i follow and respect believe that the demographic situation of the United States is a buffer against big increases in the unemployment rate, unlike in previous eras. So is it possible that the Fed can be raising rates this time, and may not see huge jumps in UE? It’s hard to believe that Fed Funds can go to Volkeresque levels without blowing up the labor market, but maybe we’ll be finding out.
It will also be interesting to watch how the new Congress plays along, now that the House will be far less stimulative fiscally than the previous one.
Interesting times to be alive, for sure.
At least the CEO sold a good chunk of the stock close to the top.
Vanguard index funds was biggest bag holders it looks like. It’s why I don’t index anymore. Indexing gets abused by Fed induced speculation.