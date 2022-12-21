Home Sales Melt Down Nationally to Depths of Housing Bust 1. Prices -10% in 5 Months. Cash Buyers, Investors Massively Pull Back

The seller-buyer standoff.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Sales of all types of previously owned houses, condos, and co-ops plunged by 7.7% in November from October, the 10th month in a row of declines, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales of 4.09 million homes, nearly matching the lockdown-low in May 2020. And beyond May 2020, it was the lowest rate of sales since deep into Housing Bust 1, November 2010, according to data from the National Association of Realtors.
Year-over-year, sales fell by 35%, the 16th month in a row of year-over-year declines. Compared to the recent free-money peak in October 2020, sales were down 39% (historic data via YCharts):
The above sales figures are “seasonally adjusted annual rates” of sales, so what sales would be like for an entire year at the current rate of sales. Actual sales in November, not adjusted, came in at 326,000 homes, also down 35% from November 2021 (503,000 homes).
Cash buyers are massively pulling back. All-cash sales accounted for 26%, or for about 85,000 homes, of the total 326,000 homes sold in November, as measured by actual sales, not seasonally adjusted annual rate. This was up from a share of 24% in November 2021. But given the much higher number of homes sales in November 2021 (503,000 sales), the 24% share of all-cash sales amounted to 120,000 all-cash sales.
In other words, the actual number of all-cash sales plunged by 35,000 year-over-year, though the share of all-cash sales inched up by 2 percentage points amid plunging overall sales.
Individual investors or second home buyers are also massively pulling back. They purchased 14% of all homes sold, or about 45,640 homes (actual, not seasonally adjusted annual rate), down by nearly 30,000 homes from November 2021 when they bought 75,450 homes (for a 15% share).
Cash buyers and investors are like everyone else: They too see what’s going on in this housing market.
Sales of single-family houses plunged by 7.6% in November from October, and by 35% year-over-year, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.65 million houses.
Sales of condos and co-ops plunged by 8.3% in November from October, and by 37% year-over-year, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 440,000 units.
Sales plunged in all regions, but plunged by the most in the West and the South. Month-over-month and year-over-year:
- Northeast: -7.0% mom; -28.4% yoy.
- Midwest: -5.6% mom; -30.6% yoy.
- South: -7.1% mom; -35.0% yoy.
- West: -12.5% mom; -45.7% yoy.
The median price of all types of homes whose sales closed in October fell for the fifth month in a row, to $370,700, down 10.4% from the peak in June. This drop slashed the year-over-year gain to just 3.5%, down from a year-over-year gain of 15% a year ago.
Only a portion of this June-November decline is seasonal. Over the five years before the pandemic, the average June-November decline was 5.8%, with the maximum decline in 2015 of 6.9%. This shows that the current 10.4% decline goes well beyond even the maximum seasonal decline. This is also confirmed by the rapidly shrinking year-over-year price gain, now down to just 3.5% (historic data via YCharts):
Active listings (total inventory for sale minus the properties with pending sales) were roughly stable with the prior month, at 751,500 homes in November, but up by 47% from a year ago and the highest since August 2020.
Active listings remain relatively low as many potential sellers are praying for a magnificent Fed pivot that will slash mortgage rates back to 3% in no time, and they haven’t put their vacant home on the market because they’re still thinking that this too shall pass; and if the home has been on the market for a while and got no nibbles, they’ll pull it off the market, particularly during the holiday period (data via realtor.com).
Months’ supply in November was unchanged from October, at 3.3 months, both months the highest since June 2020.
Price reductions: In November, 38% of the active listings had price reductions. While down from the prior months, all of the past six months had a higher proportion of price reductions than any of the prior months in the data from realtor.com going back to 2016 (data via realtor.com).
Seller-buyer standoff: This combination of plunging sales, dropping prices, rising but still tight supply, and a very high proportion of price reductions when homes finally do show up on the market indicates that there is a standoff between potential sellers, who think they’re going to outwait the Fed’s inflation fight; and the potential buyers who have zero appetite for overpaying, with even cash buyers pulling back massively, though they’re not dependent on mortgage rates.
As always, homes that are priced right are selling just fine, but “priced right” means priced down there where the potential buyers are, and there are plenty of them, but they are several floors further down. And as potential sellers figure this out, their homes are going to sell.
Cue the deniers, with their usual scarcity excuses, and how no one wants to give up their 3% mortgage. Re: the latter, CA has had the equivalent for property tax for decades, and we’ve seen that plenty of supply trades hands anyway.
You ain’t seen nothin’ yet! (Realtor(R) 44 years in Silicon Valley.) Where’s the bottom?
I think Kunal or Lawrence Yun will have a bone to pick with your comments. It’s just a gully!
Funny world we live in…home sales is crashing, pricing is coming down fast…yet wealth effect still in full effect and consumer confidence is going back up despite stubborn inflation…
To these house sales # I say let it snow..let it snow..let it snow..I will view this as my own little Santa’s rally
But but but Lawrence Yun at the NAR just said that houses are in bidding wars and going for above asking..
This is what Yun said in the press release:
“In essence, the residential real estate market was frozen in November, resembling the sales activity seen during the COVID-19 economic lockdowns in 2020,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “The principal factor was the rapid increase in mortgage rates, which hurt housing affordability and reduced incentives for homeowners to list their homes. Plus, available housing inventory remains near historic lows.”
haha pigs will fly now since even Lawrence Yun is acknowledging the slow down…since I didn’t read the press release the question is what does he project for next year? I am guessing like Zillow or Redfin they are still forecasting growth next year at a smaller %
Regarding second home purchases, one of my community bankers here in booming rural America said they now require 30% down vs. 20% down on second homes, and the same goes for financing lots to build on.
That said, while our booming rural market peaked in price in the summer, the market is still a strong seller’s market. It’s not “on fire” anymore, per the big agents in town. The best I can tell, following homes in the $700-900K range, that market has taken a 7-10% haircut in the last 4-5 months. In the next two to three months, I’ll be listing my home, which should be in the $800K range, and I’ll report back. I paid $395K for it in July 2015.
Here in Reno we are just hearing crickets and the #s you are listing are a bit better but this is getting ugly! The new property tax assessments are in and they are substantially higher! Come June home owners will be paying a big increase in the tax bill. Can you elaborate on what is happening in the foreclosure theater? I managed 5 privet investment trusts from 2016 until 2019 and had 5 flips going at a time when the foreclosure moratorium was created. That essentially put me out of business. I am waiting for the court house steps to start getting active again but the forward indicators I am seeing shows no sizable numbers of foreclosures coming soon? Any insight
My guess is that the cash buyers are largely moving home equity from one home to another. So they sell one home and move the equity to a new home.
It is still easy for home owners to deny that home prices will fall much further. They look at year over year and say that it is only back to where home prices were in 2021, so no big problem. As prices continue to melt down, this denial will start to fade. And demand might plunge even further, since the new downward trend will be very obvious for all to see.
Prices really should not only fall to where they were in 2018, but probably much lower, given the much higher interest rates. 50% top to bottom is likely and at the bottom there will be carnage, with tons of foreclosures and short sales, probably in the middle of a really bad recession.
As the old saying goes, those that sell first sell best. I understand the seller’s position of trying to out think the market and wait for a turn around in home prices but I believe they are missing a key concept the equity markets learned long ago. That is, at the end of bull markets, there tends to be a final blow off top that generates a late 10 to 20% rise in value based on nothing but hope and prayers.
Well, the housing market went through this from the 2nd half of 2021 through the first half of 2022 as the last 10 to 20% increase in home prices was based on nothing but greed and excessively easy money. And for some reason, sellers just don’t want to accept that the last year of home price increases was not real nor sustainable.
Hence, the smart home sellers either a.) got out roughly a year ago or b.) understand that out of the gate, if they want to sell their home now, start by dropping it 10 to 20%. If I’m a home seller in today’s market, I would be aggressive, adjust/drop the price and sell first as it is clear that not only is the Fed going to stay vigilant with higher rates for longer but more importantly, if broader based layoffs and a recession take hold, the value of homes have only one way to go. Down!
So those that sell first, yes, they will sell best and unload properties that can quickly become very expensive to hold.
Ny former roommate in PHX listed his house for $575K in June 2007, or somewhere around there.
He rode the market all the way down and finally sold it in 2009 for $350K.
A second realtor had advised him to list for $500K.
“Individual investors or second home buyers are also massively pulling back. ”
This seems to be the key to put the final pin in the housing bubble. Many of these investors who purchased vacation and other rentals last year thought their investments would always pay off as home prices appreciated (and they would get rents on top of that). At the time there was really no risk in buying investment properties.
Many of them are now getting their assets handed back to them (ask the Airbnb folks). They must sell and sell soon to avoid further losses.
The key is for 30YFRM stay as high as possible, for as long as possible.
I have a friend who’s a realtor. He says anyone buying a home in the last few months with a mortgage is doing a 3 / 5 / 1 load. Fixed 3 years with buy down points, then the rate jumps up to a certain % and then goes to a market rate or there about after 5 years.
I am in a hot Southeastern housing market and I am happy to report that over the past month or so there has finally been a drastic reduction in the amount of unsolicited “I want to make an offer on your property” calls. Over the past month I’d say it’s gone down from 4-5 calls per property per day to one call per property every other day. Meanwhile, median sales price per square foot has remained fairly stable, down only about 4-5% from the July peak. Rent prices OTOH have dropped 10 to 15% and are now also affecting the big, national management company-run apartment complexes as well. That said, there are still some laggard landlords who keep asking for ridiculous rents. Those properties can linger on the market for months.
I estimate that the cost of a typical home mortgage payment + prop taxes + maintenance is about 40% more expensive than renting an equivalent property in my area. It’s hard to tell how long such a wide disparity can last. The standoff between buyers and sellers that Wolf speaks of, especially in still-hot markets, is indeed alive and well.
I wonder…
How many sellers have plenty of equity, plenty of money in the bank and plenty of time in which they don’t need the Dineros to feed the alligator.
In other words, how many sellers are not selling due to death, divorce, growing family, shrinking family, loss of job, new job, retirement, just want to move and can easily write the monthly check for months for:
Principal, interest, property taxes, insurance, utilities, maintenance, upgrades and cleaning?
“that there is a standoff between potential sellers, who think they’re going to outwait the Fed’s inflation fight”
But as the guys on the Altos Research podcast pointed out the other day, the market makers are the investors who are making rational and non-emotion-based decisions…and they are dropping prices and selling, even at a loss. Even if the individual sellers are holding back (given their 3% mortgages), the investor types are not and they’re the ones making a much more significant share of sales and establishing the comps.
Case in point here in AZ: Opendoor bought a home in February 2022 for $517K. They put it back on the market with some renovations in May for $685K. Over the next five months, with no buyers, Opendoor cut the price 12 times and finally sold it two weeks ago for $492K and $7K in seller’s credit according to the listings. Opendoor was willing to suffer a loss of at least $25K, not counting the seller’s credit and cost of renovations and carrying the property, in order to dump the house. And here is your latest sales comp.
Do you guys think this coming summer is a good time to buy a house for a FTHB?
Wolf/Any one any thoughts?
There’s a “right price” in any market. But, there’s also a lot of other factors to consider.
How much can you pay down? How secure is your job? How much other savings do you have? How clear are you as far as total costs of ownership?
If you have good answers to questions like these, I’d say be patient and make low-ball offers on houses your interested in.
Some say not to “insult” sellers with low offers, but personally, I wouldn’t worry about anyone’s feelings.
It ain’t a family reunion. It’s a business deal.
JP Morgan was quoted as saying, ”buy on the way down, but only if you could be sure to hold through the bottom,” CG, because he knew full well that ya cannot know the bottom until after it is in the rear view mirror…
Most likely scenario IMHO,
—- IF and only IF GUV MINT mandated mortgage for or five bear ants is not used as political bait—-
Will be a declining market for a while, as always, followed by a lull, as usually, then prices start nudging up slowly once again, as always for the last 65 years or so that I’ve been involved in RE.