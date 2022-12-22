Eleven Months After Going Public via SPAC, Texas-Based Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Files for Bankruptcy

Consensual-hallucination stocks and crypto just keep on giving.

Austin-based Bitcoin miner and crypto-hosting-platform Core Scientific – one of the largest publicly traded crypto miners with data centers in several states, including Texas – filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy on December 21, just about exactly 11 months after going public via merger with a SPAC on January 20, 2022.

The day the merger with the SPAC was completed on January 20, the stock had a market cap of $2.8 billion, already down sharply from the peak of $4.5 billion after the announcement of the merger but before the completion of the merger. Today, forget it. Shares are at a few cents (data via YCharts):

On November 22, it reported that it had lost $435 million in the third quarter, on $162 million in revenues; and that it had lost $1.7 billion in the first nine months, on $519 million in revenues. So now Core Scientific is another one of the heroes in my pantheon of Imploded Stocks to have filed for bankruptcy.

Don’t worry, no one is going to jail here. Regulators slept through all this. This is just another act in the superb hype-and-hoopla show that is drawing to a close. A restructuring deal with a group of creditors representing “over 66%” of $550 million in secured convertible notes has been agreed on. Stockholders have already kissed their money goodbye because they eagerly believed what they were told at the time they bought this stuff, eagerly participating in what I call consensual hallucination.

There are no victims here, just investors who lost money because they eagerly participated in consensual hallucination. Money-printing and interest rate repression by the Fed has turned investors’ brains to mush. That’s how it goes.

In the bankruptcy filing today, the company blamed:

The “prolonged decline in the price of bitcoin”

The increase in electricity costs to power its data centers

The default of its biggest customer, crypto lender Celsius Networks, which filed for bankruptcy in July. The entire crypto space is so interconnected that, as I’ve been saying, they went to heaven together, and now they’re going to heck together.

Its own decision to have “significantly overcommitted for construction costs to build out additional mining capacity.”

The company has been a great bankruptcy candidate because it has over $1 billion in debt in addition to other liabilities.

It defaulted on $275 million in equipment financing. It failed to pay construction contractors for $70 million in invoices whereupon they asserted mechanic’s liens. It’s entangled in litigation with a former executive. And then, the stiffed equipment lenders accelerated the debt they were owed which triggered a “cross default” on the $550 million in secured convertible notes.

In the chart above, the little nipple last week was when B. Riley Financial offered the company new financing of $72 million to keep it out of bankruptcy court. B. Riley had lent $42 million unsecured to Core Scientific, which it defaulted on in October. B. Riley’s $42 million loan is now listed among the unsecured creditors in the bankruptcy filing. So good luck. Being an unsecured creditor in a bankruptcy like this is not fun.

Before the bankruptcy filing, the company worked out a deal with a group of creditors representing “over 66%” of the secured convertible notes that it defaulted on. This group – this is the playground of distressed debt investors that buy such debt for cents on the dollar – agreed to provide a Debtor-in-Possession (DIP) loan of about $57 million as part of the bankruptcy to fund the company during the bankruptcy proceeding, and it agreed to support another DIP loan of $18 million.

The secured convertible noteholders will then end up with 97% of the equity of the restructured company, according to their proposal. The existing stockholders might get some crumbs and warrants, if anything. If the proposal makes it through the proceedings, it will reduce the company’s debt by hundreds of millions of dollars and would lower its interest expenses.

But reducing the interest expense isn’t going to help all that much: In Q3, when it lost $435 million, only $25 million were interest expense. So maybe the secured noteholders will try to sell those new shares quickly to the public before the company sinks into bankruptcy for a second time?

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:

Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.







