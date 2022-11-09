Cryptos Plunge, Contagion Sweeps Across DeFi: Trying to Go to Heaven Together, End Up Going to Heck Together?

Binance-FTX deal now in doubt after revelations of huge black hole and investigations by the SEC and CFTC.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
So here we go again. Bitcoin has plunged into the $15,000 zip code, from $21,000 a couple of days ago, and from $68,000 a year ago. The FTX token, the native token of the Bahamas-based crypto exchange FTX, founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, has collapsed by 90% in two days. Cryptos across the board are getting crushed.
FTX is in a solvency crisis. Users pulled out nearly all of the 20,000 Bitcoins (about $430 million at the time, now a lot less) of the Bahamas-based crypto exchange in just four days, according to Bloomberg, citing data from CryptoQuant. Yesterday, FTX has halted withdrawals of cryptos.
Bankman-Fried also founded crypto-trading firm Alameda Research, and the whole mess became public a few days ago when CoinDesk reported that a quarter of the holdings of Alameda Research may be made up of the FTX token, which entered free-fall, which triggered the solvency crisis. The website of Alameda Research (https://www.alameda-research.com) has now been taken down.
The SEC and CFTC are investigating FTX.
The SEC and CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission) are investigating whether crypto-exchange FTX.com mishandled customer funds, following the disclosures of a solvency crisis, according to Bloomberg, citing three people familiar with the matter.
The SEC claims oversight over cryptos that it qualifies as securities. The CFTC, in terms of cryptos, can take enforcement action if it believes there’s fraud or manipulation in the market that underlies the derivatives, which it regulates. Both agencies oversee investment firms.
Turns out, the SEC has been investigating FTX US and its crypto-lending activities for months, according to Bloomberg, citing two of the three people.
They’re investigating the relationships of FTC.com has with its US counterpart FTX US and Alameda Research, according to Bloomberg, citing two sources. Bloomberg:
In recent days, the regulators have asked for details about the ownership structure of FTX US and FTX.com, which caters to non-American clients, according to two of the people. Regulators are interested in any overlap between management and board structures, and the financial relationship between the two entities. The agencies have also asked for details on whether customer accounts were properly segregated and the composition of the investor base at FTX.com, said one of the people.
Binance Deal now in doubt: investigations & black hole.
Revelations of the scope of the investigations into FTX and Alameda Research come at the nick of time for Binance, the largest crypto exchange in the world, which had made a nonbinding offer to buy FTX to “help cover the liquidity crunch” and prevent further contagion into the DeFi space.
But Binance offered to buy FTX at a price that would wipe out FTX investors including founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, Softbank Vision Fund, Singapore wealth fund Temasek, and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan.
These investigations are throwing further doubts on Binance’s willingness to move forward with the deal.
During the first hours of due diligence, Binance executives found a huge shortfall between liabilities and assets at FTX, possibly more than $6 billion, according to Bloomberg, citing a source.
An immediate issue is the way FTX valued its own FTX token and whether it should have been marked at a lower price, the person told Bloomberg.
The FTX token has plunged 90% in two days, after Binance co-founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao said that Binance would be liquidating its own holdings of the FTX token, valued at the time at $530 million, after it emerged that a quarter of Alameda Research’s holdings were composed of the FTX token.
Binance owned $530 million of the native token of its competitor FTX, and after it found out that Bankman-Fried’s other company was also loaded with the FTX token, Binance gets cold feet?
Try to go to heaven together, end up going to heck together?
Turns out that the fundamental principal in Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is that every firm must be deeply interconnected with other firms, each holding the other’s token, and lending to the other, and bidding up each other’s tokens, so that if one firm goes to heaven, they all go to heaven together – which they did – and when one firm goes to heck, they all go to heck together – which they’re now doing. Makes for very smooth and efficient contagion.
This was tested successfully by Voyager Digital, a crypto platform, crypto lender, and crypto broker, which filed for bankruptcy on July 6, after crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital went to heck amid huge leverage when cryptos plunged. Voyager had lent 15,250 bitcoins and 350 million USD Coins to Three Arrows ($650 million at the time), and Three Arrows went to heck and defaulted on that loan, and Voyager went to heck, and whoever had fiat or crypto in an account at Voyager is now an unsecured creditor in a bankruptcy case.
Celsius Network, one of the largest crypto lenders, also went to heck in July because it traded other cryptos that it had borrowed from its users – similar to a bank but without any safeguards – and then the cryptos it had bought plunged after terraUSD and luna had gone to heck, and Celsius could no longer pay back the loans to its users, and Celsius went to heck, and its users are now unsecured creditors in the bankruptcy proceedings.
They all hold each other’s tokens, and they all bid up each other’s tokens to mind-boggling levels amid gobbledygook theories of the new financial world, called DeFi, but now they want to sell each other these tokens, and prices collapse and exchanges, trading firms, and lenders go to heck?
Binance is now unlikely to follow through on its takeover of FTX, according to Bloomberg, citing a person familiar with the matter. The non-binding letter of intent allows Binance to fully acquire FTX, buy parts of the assets, or walk away. The takeover doesn’t involve Alameda Research – which may have already gone to heck – and it doesn’t involve the separate US crypto exchange of FTX.
Binance co-founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao told employees in a memo that he has no “master plan” and that the collapse of FTX “is not good for anyone in the industry.” The players in DeFi wanted to go to heaven together, and now they’re going to heck together?
Sounds like they already backed out.
How does binance liquidate their $530 million in FTX tokens now? Who in their right mind would buy them?
Binance probably liquidated the FTX token before it said it would liquidate. Binance sank its already listing competitor (FTX) with that announcement. And then it’s trying to pick up some pieces?
I would be more curious to hear about the sources and motives behind the CoinDesk article, Binance is only re-actively following to the news IMHO
I still don’t see $16000 value in Bitcoins.
Not even $1600.
So I can’t clearly see a logical floor for cryptos.
All this brain & computing power and now…..
… Matt Damon is hiding under his bed covers ?
You guys just don’t understand crypto. Or Tesla for that matter. Tesla is AI company, not a car maker. Elon Mask should buy FTX (and its tokens) for $44 Billion and fix it.
What if Elon is secretly using Teslas to mine Bitcoin?
Heard people say that defi and block chain are the web of 2000 and is the future. Those who work in tech and finance what is your view on this statement?
I know I know the crypto are going kaput… but wanted to take a view of others on this technology.
It’s DeFi that’s going kaput, for the reasons spelled out in the article — inter-connectedness and leverage. It’s been happening right in front of us for months, we’re watching it go kaput before our eyes because, as I also said in July, “Leverage & Interconnectedness Are Blowing Up Crypto & DeFi”
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/07/09/leverage-interconnectedness-are-blowing-up-crypto-defi/
DeFi is not only not going kaput, it will be stronger than ever for the bad trash in its way going kaput.
The Binance CEO just tweeted out the magic recipe:1) Don’t use your own token as collateral 2) Don’t take on debt; don’t use your capital ‘efficiently’. Have a health reserve.
Crypto is not going kaput either, anymore than the internet went kaput in 2000.
I’ll just sit here and watch :-]
Delusions die hard.
QT in action
DeFi companies made a lot of promises of 8% to 25% interest while treasuries were at ZIRP. What is too good to be true is usually too good to be true.
How could any of those DeFi companies actually offer more than 2% unless they leveraged. Now we know what leveraging does in reverse.
Have you heard the story of “The Emperor’s New Clothes”
False equivalency. M
Ever since ‘09 whenever that histrionic little dude with the adenoids on RT would pump Bitcoin as a panacea to the dreaded fiat, I could smell the BS wafting past.
Nicholas Weaver did a pretty thorough takedown years ago, and I agree with his final analysis. Great for buying contraband; otherwise, a curio for true believers.
This isn’t DeFi, its CeFi.
It’s also just fraud. An exchange, who is not supposed to be leveraging, trading, or doing anything at all with customer funds somehow managed to create an $8B hole. You can’t do that without making risky bets with other people’s money and lying.
You need to separate the concept of a Blockchain (distributed, immutable, transaction processing via a ledger) from all of the nonsense around various crypto-currencies and NFT’s.
Blockchain Technology is a very powerful and legitimate technological concept… how things are implemented around it can get to be the wild, wild west. Therefore, regulation is in order and perhaps this will be the beginning of that!
All of this being said, I still have a level of faith in (and hold) Etherum for Smart Contracts & ChainLink as an Oracle of ‘data truth’ to support those implementations.
My 2 cents!
But the whole purpose of blockchain etc was to avoid regulation …
anyway, read any of the ‘white papers’ and mission statements (including the original Ethereum one), and Wolf’s use of the term ‘gobbledygook’ is not incorrect.
“But the whole purpose of blockchain etc was to avoid regulation”. Not true. The purpose of crypto is to avoid regulations. Blockchain is a legitimate database/data structure technology that is currently being used in many applications that have nothing to do with cryptos or NFTs.
“Blockchain Technology is a very powerful”
That’s what the current meme says, but I wonder if people just say that following the meme or if they actually understand any of the technology behind it.
Oh, I understand it… I built ChainLink test nodes in my basement on my home VMware lab, using Helm charts in K8’s to play around with Solidity Smart Contracts… yeah, I’m THAT type of guy.
What Don said!
Because… marketing? Any worldwide (8 billion people?) technology that can only handle seven transactions per second doesn’t sound like much of a technolgy.
Sorry, seven transaction per second for Bitcoin, and 10 transactions per second for Ethereum. My bad. Until the transaction settles on the worldwide blockchain database, it’s not on the blockchain, in spite of plenty of marketing to the contrary.
Block Chain technology is susceptible to simple corruption as so obviously is displayed by the collapse of the block chains, duh!
Block chain offers that immutable ledger that can be useful in some applications. But it is not going to make you a billionaire overnight. The whole “store of value” is like a fart in a bottle. I have been working in tech since 1995 and still don’t see what the fuss is all about. All bitcoin does is help people hide and transfer money around. Something that a shady business needs. Like it or not, government oversight is needed in currency. Otherwise I can take my stack of toilet paper, write some gibberish on it and make a new currency called shitcards. The whole bitcoin utopia that was sold to the marks calls it world currency. The US dollar (like it or not) has the reserve currency status, and is the currency of our country, which owns a sizable portion of a continent, has huge amounts of physical and intellectual capital and that’s why it enjoys the power it has. So how would one bitcoin in my pocket be equal to a bitcoin in the pocket of someone from a 3rd world country with rampant corruption, no innovation, minuscule GDP and a near non existent infrastructure?
The ledger is a basic tool of accounting;
traceable by design and function.
The obfuscation of the transactions that form the basis of the ledger, defeats it’s purpose.
IMO, block chain accounting is, per se, criminal in it’s intent to deceive.
From Coindesk:
A spokesperson for the crypto exchange [Binance] said FTX’s issues “are beyond our control or ability to help.”
From FTX:
“FTX is currently unable to process withdrawals. We strongly advise against depositing”
OK …
That’s when it is exactly the best time to deposit.
Lol!
I remember when the pundits declared that Bitcoin was a hedge against inflation when it was around US$65,000.
I believe that there is a day of reckoning for insider trading and spreading false news to get bag holders.
I read on forums that working dads and moms took payday loans to buy Bitcoin and dog coins at their peak.
“I read on forums that working dads and moms took payday loans to buy Bitcoin and dog coins at their peak.”
About the same as if they had done this to play the lottery, with the same result.
At least lottery players get a few free tickets now and then.
Buying Bitcoin at payday loan interest is like throwing away a lot of money.
A loan of C$50,000 using a payday loan in Canada, amortizes at three or four times that when compounded monthly by the limitations of the interest law.
There was a time when people were taking a payday loan of a few hundred dollars and within a year it was in the tens of thousands of dollars due to interest and fees.
It’s even worse if the exchanges freeze the accounts because they can’t afford to pay the CEOs their hefty salaries.
Listen punk. To me, you’re nothing but dog coin, you understand? And a lot of things can happen to dog coin. It can be scraped up with a shovel off the ground. It can dry up and blow away in the wind, or it can be stepped on and squashed.
Bitcoin a hedge against inflation? That’s crazy!
Everyone know gold is the hedge against inflation. Just look at how much gold has increased compared to the US dollar this past year.
Oh, dear…
Read Bankman-Fried was recently worth $26B and is now worth?
He isn’t the first and won’t be anywhere near the last and by this comment, I’m not referring to anything crypto related. I’m referring to the purported 735 billionaires from 2021.
By the time this mania has completely crashed, most of their fake wealth is going to be wiped out.
I just read that Bankman-Fried is now worth only $991M. Poor guy.
Crime does pay but not as much as he expected.
He lost his Billionaire title in one day
Well, unless he sells his cryptos and goes into an asset like cash or treasuries, that $991 will keep dropping.
why is the wealth being measured in dollars? If these fart knockers are so pro bitcoin, their worth should measured in bitcoin. In which case he’s not even a millionaire.
Or more obviously Gold and/ or Silver
I doubt he’s even got that much. I was just reading an article where the majority of his wealth is now in Robinhood. Boy, that’s solid.
I wonder how much he’s been squirreling away offshore. We’ll never know. That $8B went somewhere.
Something like this makes you wonder how many companies out there might be leveraged by a collapse of this scale ($15B in assets as of June)?
Elon comes to mind!
If I remember correctly he ditched his bitcoin holdings citing environmental concerns as there was a lot of public noise about the large energy cost involved in “farming”, it turns out he sold at nearly the peak of the bubble. I don’t know if he’s that clever or that lucky.
Sounds like the genius at Microsoft who sold a majority of his shares at the peak in November last year and cashed out on a massive capital gains in the millions if not tens of millions of dollars.
The American middle and working class are the bag holders to get the rich more richer.
The Tesla genius and the Microsoft genius grotesquely overpaid for Twitter and Activision respectively.
If there is one word I would encourage people to never use it is “genius”.
I think Elon Musk might have had a remote controlled car as a kid and was bright enough not to take it to a gas station.
There are so many other ways to compliment successful people.
No not smarter or luckier and just that he has the information among the billionaires who have decided to increase or sell together the shares they hold. A very childish game that brings the rich ever richer and the poor poorer and poorer.
Is Bankman -Fried a real name or a description of the incident?
Hahaha, good one!
The Crypto sites & Twatter are now pronouncing his name as, “Bancrupt-Fraud.”
Have you ever wondered what it felt like in Holland at the height of the Dutch Tulip Bubble just before it popped? How a whole generation of the youth of Europe felt in 1913 just prior to getting eliminated by WWI? How the, “flappers,” (and their businessmen boyfriends) felt at the height of the concentration of the wealth, political power, along with the human and natural resources of our nation in late 1929? How the midwestern farmers felt as the Dust Bowl expanded around them in the early ’30s?
Sound familiar? Echos of human history?
These types of events, events that are typically spread over significant spans of time, even across generations, are all coming together at present with a military-like precision marching towards a (near?) simultanous expression…
As much as things change technologically, it appears our base motivations remain consistent, driving us to similiar outcomes during very different times and technological levels. Technology appears to only expand the magnitude and range of destruction of our corrupt motivations, when they enivetiably asset-strip and break the economic, political, social and environmental systems they have captured.
How you feeling?
Which is why the 2nd amendment must be protected at all costs. Human traits of lust, greed, jealousy, envy, hatred that give rise to dictators or dictatorial regimes that existed 500 years ago, still exist. The masses put up with the craziness and when they reach the breaking point they need something other than sticks and stones to tear it all down. The masses are truly the last line of defense.
“When the tide goes out … ”
Gold and silver are the assets to have for what’s coming.
The settlement of last resort. The central banks, banks, investment banks, and governments tell you it’s a barbaric relic so it must be good – they’re buying it hand over fist and have been for quite a while now.
If you think objectively, Gold has no value other than other people willing to pay. Same thing for BTC.
The actual utility of Gold is not a lot. It has utility but not worth the $$ it commands.
Gold may be desirable as jewels and other things but so is BTC.
Gold has a 5,000 year history of holding value.
PEOPLE WANT IT!
Good luck bitcoin owners!
Cheers,
B
Wizards of old used alchemy to transform lead into gold. Can’t just anybody do that…..
Jon,
Without gold, your cellphone would probably not work. Same for all computers as nobody seems to have invented board connectors plated with BTC yet. I have also not heard of any colloidal BTC nanoparticles being used in cancer treatments. Yes, there are plenty of industrial uses for gold, otherwise how is it that while mining pulls more gold out of the ground each year, the available supply (which includes investment holdings) is dropping?
BTC is good for hiding transactions until it is regulated or quantum computing scales up to real machines.
Gold’s properties are so unique that it’s irreplaceable.
Crypto is nothing and in a mania that is over, a much bigger one than gold ever had.
Gold is relatively historically overpriced but not even close to being in a mania. That was 1980.
Nonsense
Absolutely John Physical only
Good, love seeing the plunge in Crypto price…hopefully tons of home flippers, investors with 2nd or 3rd house that were betting on their crypto gain going to the moon and use/leverage the paper gain to take on additional houses will now be compel to release some housing inventory soon enough..
Not to mention it would give me much satisfaction to see these Tik Tok, YT pump and dumpers falling flat on their face now if they didn’t already cash out..
and then you have Saynor, perhaps another statement coming out soon and tell his simps HODL, going back up to $60k in no time…
Get rich quick schemes always fail! Buyer beware! If it sounds too good to be true it probably is! Believe nothing you hear and only half of what you see! Avoid snakeoil salesmen with the name bankrun-fraud!
one interesting fact about mr bankman-fried is he gave over $50,000,000 dollars to democratic candidates in the congressional election – one report had it as $68,000,000 – in either case it was a LOT of money – begging two questions – 1- whose money did he give to candidates his or his clients – 2. what was he expecting in return
If Bankman-Fried doesn’t get prosecuted for his scheme and wind up in federal prison then you have your answer as to what he bought.
That only works when the party he bought is in charge. Looks like SBF may be left twisting in the wind based upon early results.
one followup I am going to be very curious to see if crypto is a going to effect the stock market – we have been told they are not connected – something tells me they are – its good to be old and easily entertained
Me thinks the most speculative dominoes fall first.
There might be margin based buying in one or both directions.
If not, both are still “risk assets” which have been trending in the same direction (down) all year.
As “risk off” continues, no reason to believe it won’t continue.
They’re connected now. Lots of companies are connected to cryptos: crypto exchanges, crypto miners, companies that hold cryptos, chip makers (Nvidia, etc.) that make chips for mining rigs, etc.
“During the first hours of due diligence, Binance executives found a huge shortfall between liabilities and assets at FTX, possibly more than $6 billion, according to Bloomberg, citing a source.”
Smells a little FRAUDy, huh? My guess is that this Sam Bankman-Fried is another Bernie Madoff type, swindling everybody for his own personal greed.
Sad day for crypto community.
There were tons of speculators in crypto and they get what they risk so don’t feel that bad for them!
BUT there is lots of people who have similar ideas around the irresponsible government financials, as many of the wolf street readers do, that dove into Bitcoin in particular as a solution.
Not your keys not your crypto!
As someone who believed Bitcoin in particular could make money fair and would help people. This is a major road block for regulation and therefore adoption.
Crypto is literally nothing. Aside from central bank digital currencies which are no different than existing current fiat currency, no government is going to back it.
Privately issues crypto is far too volatile to ever serve as a real functioning currency. There is also no motive to hold “stable coins” since it’s just another proxy for fiat currency but without the speculation component.
Why would it be adopted for anything?
“Why would it be adopted for anything?”
For the same reason people take a piece of plastic and swipe it at a convenience store.
Does anyone hold physical cash anymore? I haven’t had dollars in my wallet for over a year!
Righhhht!! Talk about deflection….you should mortgage your kidneys and buy more crypto
“Does anyone hold physical cash anymore? I haven’t had dollars in my wallet for over a year!”
What do you take to the Titty Bar?
Yes lots of people still use cash especially outside the US You should be happy CBDCs are coming so your every transaction will be monitored by the gubmint
“FTX Bankruptcy Likely Without Cash Injection, Says CEO SBF: Report”
And just like that – POOF, it’s gone!
Can we get an updated quote from crypto-pumper Larry Summers! “Is there […] a long-standing human desire to hold an asset that feels separate and apart from the day-to-day workings of government? I think the answer to that question, history shows, is yes. I think gold has been the primary asset of that kind for a long time.”
He went on to explain that current investors were following a similar path by injecting funds into cryptocurrencies. The former World Bank economist projected that many people would continue getting into these digital assets.
BitCON $100 by Saturday?
Yeah… It’s always overvalued. Why should Saturday be any different?
I hope these Crypto losers might consider getting real jobs, but I doubt it. The next scam is just around the corner…… perhaps trading real estate on Mars or outsourcing the outsourced ( easy to sell getting screwed twice):
I believe the crypto bubble will go down in history right next to the 17th century tulip mania and 18th century south sea bubble.
I always wonder what tulip mania would look like if there were social media and digital media around to hype it up to infinity
You’d have Matt Damon in Facebook ads saying “fortune favors the floral.”
Tulipmania and the South Sea Bubble were both limited to a single country.
Crypto isn’t even the biggest part of this mania (it’s debt) but the scale dwarfs both, by a moonshot.
If there is anyone honest enough left, centuries from now, financial and economic historians will document what a raging mania we’ve been in for the entire 21st century.
It’s easy enough to say it for crypto but only a very low percentage either recognize or will admit it applies to all major asset classes.
“Makes for very smooth and efficient contagion”.
Great line.
That line jumped out at me, too!
Wowsors!
I never understood the “real” purpose of all these exchanges having their own tokens, aside from providing another token to trade. Oh, and a small beak in fees if you use it as a trading pair – ok, whatever.
Now that the curtain has been yanked, I’m flabbergasted. Fkn-A Wolf! As simple as it seems NOW, I would have never guessed they were all in the hot tub together.
What a racket! Even better – what a rug-pull by Coinbase. I can see the argument for buying COIN now. I will happily watch as others do so.
Still no mention of Tether…yet. Tick-tock.
I just cannot believe the mental gymnastics otherwise smart people do to rationalize cryptocurrencies (and NFTs etc) as anything other than straight-up Ponzi schemes. There’s a certain percentage of people who are the victims who got suckered into the schemes and another percentage that knows it’s a Ponzi and they are knowingly trying to keep it going.
What doesn’t get talked about very much is how the SEC and FTC (in the USA, at least) have utterly looked the other way at such blatant Ponzi activity. But hey — the banks got away with everything during/after GFC too. It just seems like these enforcement institutions are just…nonexistent anymore. (At least whenever Big Money is involved.) Sure, there are stories about “active investigations” regarding FTX, etc. HAH, sure, A LITTLE LATE.
Perhaps I shouldn’t admit this, but I feel bad for the regulators. Crypto is a case where the speed of technology has vastly outpaced the speed of regulation. I watched a webinar last week where the panelists were from the regulatory agencies and they kept coming back to a central question: What is “it”? Are cryptos currency, securities, commodities, pixie dust? (Ok, they didn’t say the latter.). It is hard to regulate something when it isn’t even clear what regulatory regime “it” falls into.
Well, it’s sort of like Doctor Simpsons Sympathetic Swamp Root Syrup. Without the bottle.
Never buy something when the seller tells you are too dumb to understand to product.
I’ve made lots of hamburgers, so I’ll buy McDonalds stock; I’ve flown to plenty of places, so I’m good for Delta. But I’ve never figured out how to own money that doesn’t exist, so I’ve skipped bitcoin, and seem to have done it right.
Commenters,
Crypto is real. It has value. Just the other day, I purchased a couple acres in the Metaverse with it. I found a nice place on the banks of the river where my ship came in.
Now we want to hear about your Metaverse Maiden that you encountered on the banks of said river.
I like Ben Graham’s book and Warren Buffet’s annual letters. You really just need that foundation, an 8th grade understanding of math, patience and an average IQ to do ok as an investor.
I like Buffet’s idea that most things can not be estimated in value so just move on to something that can. A human thing is most of us like the entertainment of gambling and it can be detrimental to your returns.
I’m a bit concerned about contagion spilling over into the broader market.
1. The people who own large quantities of crypto tend to own much larger quanties of other things. Margin call = sell whatever is available. Pretty sure part of the selloff today is related. I heard on the news today about somebody who had hundreds of millions sitting in FTX’s exchange, that is now inaccessible. Even if it isn’t a 100% loss, they’ve lost 20% in the price declines today.
2. Lots of “traditional” hedge funds have investments or swaps with FTX and related parties. If they’re highly leveraged, it won’t take huge losses to trigger a broader mess.
3. As a resident of Ontario (albeit not a teacher), I’m deeply offended that the Ontario Teachers Pension Plan was investing in that garbage. This isn’t the first time they’ve bought stupid things and got burned. Nothing learned, I guess. I think the amount in this case is relatively small – but there’s likely a host of other pension plans that were in the funds of the VCs who were burned by this. There’s likely going to be fallout here. FTX’s total VC investment was not small.
Just checked Bloomberg…
That shortfall at FTX?
It was under $6b yesterday.
Around $6b this morning.
Right now they’re reporting $8b.
Was this an *actual* Ponzi? Not just in the figurative sense?
Typo:
Now we just need Tether to be exposed.