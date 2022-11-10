“The Math No Longer Works”: Sky-High Mortgage Rates Pop Housing Bubble

Wolf Richter on the housing market, with Adam Taggard on Wealthion:
Won’t somebody think of the realtors ?
Nope Theyre mostly parasitic bloodsuckers anyway
Maybe we’ll start seeing commercials with Sally Struthers pleading for the realtors.
The math never worked (since 2000)
The math (historically):
No more than than a third of take home pay should go to cover all housing expenses.
Housing prices should be 100-120x monthly rent.
If you were lucky, housing appreciation barely kept up with inflation.
Typically, this equated to the average housing price being 2.5-3.0 x the average household income.
We are now at 8-10x average household income.
This right here is as simple a way as can be shown what’s wrong.
Let’s see how things shake out if we have a real interest rate for a few years. Will put a stop to some stupidity.
No worries. FANNIE and FREDDIE will devise a mortgage that will accommodate onerous market conditions. Such as, maybe another negative amortization scheme, 50 year term, etc. They always do. Absurd!
Fannie Mae has pre-priced in the downfall, as it now trades for the princely sum of 47 cents per share.
Housing prices should be 100-120x monthly rent?
Good to know – looking at my house vs. renting a high quality apartment in my area, my home is well within that range.
I see the clown show continues apace on Wall Street.
So, comment poll:
At what rate do you think the Fed will ultimately reach in this cycle?
At what level of assets will the Fed stop QT?
5.5% and 5 trillion on balance sheet. ( and do Wolf and William Defoe resemble each other or what ? )
Though I respect Wolf’s opinion, I am slowly beginning to believe that Wall Street owns God and that the Fed will pivot. Somehow, someway they will convince the world that 82% inflation will be good for corporate profits and that’s all that matters. The Sheeple will run to buy stocks and homes whether they have a job or not because they know even if they default nothing will happen to them. We have entered into a new Kool – aid induced paradigm where there is no accountability and everyone is assured of walking away with a participation trophy.
U-…and far, far in the future,should some planetary archaeologists from a species that managed to become successful starfarers, and who find a bit of interest in this shell of what was once a pretty successful ship of it’s own, will find an intact Wolfstreet mug and go: “…yup…”.
may we all find a better day.
The Fed destroyed the bond market, they’ve transformed the stock market into a national security interest, what do you think?
This is a little like predicting how many hurricanes the month of August will spawn. It’s bound in chaos: How effective will the current rate increases be at slowing inflation? What other supply shocks may occur? How susceptible is JPow to pressure from the market, the White House, intestinal bloating? Though if you could know for sure, you could become very, very rich (or richer)!
The higher interest rates go the more money I spend. Bernanke killed my bank accounts.
I still .expect rates in the vicinity of 20%.
The only scenario I can see that might cause the FRB to stop QT, would be if something happened which might bring down the entire financial system (derivatives maybe ?)
The wealthy will do what they will. The small fry will suffer as they must.
Yup. It is amazing how the psychology and math has changed over the last 20 years or so. I remember sitting next to a dotcom manager (like myself, at the time) flying out to SF. This was right around 2003 or so…
He was incredibly worried about the house he had just bought in SF, but relieved by the idea that he could rent it out and thereby cover all of the mortgage expenses, taxes, etc. (He had done the math that you reference.) The point was – even buying at a low point and being diligent enough to cover all of his bases – he was still nervous. Because buying housing should be something that is entered into carefully and soberly.
I’d imagine the window to buy with that sort of diligence and ‘math’ in SF disappeared within a few years of that conversation and has never returned.
ONLY 7.7% inflation – so the market rips 5%????
What are these buyers thinking?
Markets need knuckleheads like today so that people like you and I can make a killing when this bear market bottoms next year at this time
It could bottom like in the year 2030 or any year it doesn’t have to been in the next few years the market puts in a bottom.
It’s an improvement so that’s good news. But wait —- I thought good news was bad news?!?!
Especially when you consider that it’s very likely the Democrats maintain control of the government, and will introduce more spending bills. More fiscal stimulus, which is inflationary, would need more monetary tightening to counteract it.
Where are you getting your news? The current results have the Rs taking control of the House at the minimum. The Senate is up for grabs in a Georgia run-off.
Sure, but the House will be a narrow margin, and the Republicans can always count on a Susan Collins, a Mitt Romney, a John McCain, or a Lisa Murkowski. The Democrats are much better at keeping their coalitions united.
I have no doubt that the Dems will be able to get the votes of a few GOP House members on spending bills.
That’s not “control,” bud.
It shows the grotesque amount of money sloshing around out there, and the fact that we’re in the most absurd mania in the history of mankind. At first is was the “pivot” narrative making its way around, now it’s just “fv*k it, buy anything and everything, it always goes up!”
The FED has done almost nothing to reign in the speculators or draw down the money supply. They should have aggressively started QT. Instead, it’s an embarrassingly paltry amount they are tapering. And now you’ve got Daly burping forth something about one more rate hike and they’re done.
FIRE JEROME POWELL.
I keep hearing that this time is different because there is little risk of negative equity/foreclosures and the creative financing doesn’t exist anymore. I think this will actually make the price correction happen faster than in 08.
Ask your favorite realtor how easy it was to close on a short sale. It took a looong time and slowed down the pace of transactions. Also, without access to creative financing (for now) people are really limited to the 30-yr fixed monthly payments which home prices must come down to meet.
In my local market (suburb of Seattle) I see a lot more listings come up every day than a normal winter and the prices are falling fast.
Thanks for the great interview Wolf.
I see asking and closing prices still way up from the pre-pandemic period — which was bubbly besides — and I look at a broad spread of cities from the pits of Bakersfield to the bucolic streets or Port Angeles. What I do see is houses staying on the market for 8-12 months before selling, which is nuts. It’s a nasty staring contest, and still off from being a buyers market.
The overshoot on used homes was something to behold, will the undershoot be such that relatively few new homes will be built for some time to come, as they can’t compete on price?
I think building and land costs might be down enough for them to eek out a profit and keep building.
There wasn’t many new homes built from 1929 to 1946 in the USA to give you an idea of severity of the undershoot coming.
This has the potential of being another famously wrong and premature call on Wolfstreet. As soon as inflation wanes and we enter our mini-recession, real estate will have stabilized and may ride up again. In fact, we may be near the bottom now of the real estate correction. By next spring people will have wished they had bought now, and re-financed later at lower interest rates.
What is this nonsense? Prices have started falling, but not nearly enough considering mortgage rates. Even at 5%, today’s prices would be unaffordable for most people.
If we enter a mini-recession, prices will have had to drop, as they have in past recessions. You think they’re going to “stabilize” at today’s high prices?
I have the potential of maybe not agreeing…
With enough qualifiers laced in, almost any scenario is on the table.
Is your name Ku-Neil?
yeesh, lets put a leash on your comment and walk it through time.
You are delusional.
I’m trying to think of a case where a call can be labeled “wrong and premature.” A correct call can be premature in light of future market events, but if the call is wrong it will always be wrong and therefore not premature. For example, shorting when markets continue to rise before turning down can be the correct call in the long-term but premature. If markets simply continued to rise, the call would be wrong the entire time and would not be premature. In other words, a premature call implies it is correct at some point. Since you’ve said “famously wrong and premature,” you must be able to name some of these famous calls?
The inflation reading, which was cheered by the markets today is a head-fake, because the core CPI has not moved down significantly, it was just back to the level of a few months ago. The Fed will keep tightening rates as long as core inflation remains elevated. There is still way too much excessive money in the system for core inflation to melt down. And honestly, a 5% mortgage rate is normal, not a 3% rate. The Fed still needs to sell a ton of MBS into the market and they have delayed because they dont want to cause too much trouble.
The Fed needs to break the back of inflation so that it can be trusted as an inflation-fighter and that only happens when the Fed actually creates a recession in order to fight inflation.
Many companies have expressed on earnings calls that they are going to keep raising prices next year, as they believe they have the ability to do it.
The fixed income consumers in 2008 are stock market investors in 2022. They are out of position again and that will hurt consumer spending, which the FED knows is too high demand, and needs to come down.
Is there a bigger group of parasites than Wall Street traders? I think not.
Hey, whoah WHOAH! Let us not focus on that bunch — we need to reserve spleen for venting at all the work-shy opportunists on Main Street and their #%*% stimulus checks!!
They both svck asz.
After listening to the interview, I’m under the impression that Wolf does not think there’s going to be a recession because unemployment is not high enough and doesn’t seem to be rising substantially?
It’s not something I see many talking about, but seems to me the housing market is entering a scenario without much precedent and it’s very difficult to predict what’s going to happen.
Sure, dramatically higher mortgage rates dry up the buyer pool until prices come down, so lower prices, right?
Maybe, but look at the supply side too. Years and years of purchases and refinances at extremely low rates have now “locked” a huge swath of potential sellers into their current house/mortgage. Who would give up a 3% mortgage right now? How can they afford to move if the new mortgage is going to 7%+?
You can’t even downsize because despite a lower price, payments are still going to be higher. Check the math: 3% vs. 7% implies over 35% less purchasing power for the same payment.
A low rate mortgage is now a valuable asset that one should think very carefully about before throwing away. Just like owning a high-interest rate bond when rates drop, “owning” a low-rate debt when rates rise has significant worth.
What I do think is baked in, is that transaction volumes are going to VERY low for quite a while (sorry Realtors). It’ll be a battle between a very few buyers which can afford the payments and a very few willing sellers who can afford to give up their low-rate mortgages. Indeed, cash buyers and 100% equity sellers are likely to dominate the market and set the prices for the foreseeable future.
Given limited both supply and demand, I’m not sure how this plays out in terms of prices, but should be interesting.
What do you do if you’re one of the 40% of home owners that have no mortgage and it’s time to downsize or move for work? You sell.
What do you do if you own one of the 1.5 million vacation rentals in the US (60% purchased in the last two years) and it doesn’t cash flow? You sell.
What do you do if you bought a new home without selling the old home to ride up the gains? You sell.
What do you do if you’re a builder and you finish a home? You sell.
I think people will be surprised how much inventory manages to come onto the market despite the low rates on existing mortgages.
Locked in rates only work until something happens.
Already starting to see more toys for sale in the car world, larger priced homes sitting for 100+ days with no bids.
The days of 10 – 20 buyers with no financial sense overbidding are gone.
My old mountain neighborhood had 28 homes mostly 2nd home owners, 24 of those people sold between 2021 and 2022.
My neighbors who moved to live abroad their home is back on the market for sale now listed 110k less than the buyer paid earlier in 2022. What happened to them? Most likely a job loss or something that is forcing that sale.
Another thought. Even if the Fed does slow the rate of rate increases, the current rates are nowhere near “baked in.” The S&P could only manage 3400 with the 1.5-2% rates. Why is 4000 legitimate with nearly 4% rates?
Rates are only one factor. You’re forgetting all the QE that happened since that 3400 on the S&P. The Fed’s balance sheet is still nearly $9T so when QT makes a bigger dent it will keep equities down. I don’t remember off the top of my head what 100 basis point on the FFR is equivalent to as far as QE, but I don’t think we’ve done enough to bring it back to 3400 just yet. Way too much liquidity is still out there.
On that I agree. Even if the Fed does stop increasing rates, it cannot stop QT, or we’re in big trouble.
Housing CPI .8% and food CPI .6% were both high. Big drop in auto prices helped alot, but that merely a reversion to the mean. The core of the inflationary process – housing and food – is entrenched in inflation that is not coming down yet.
The stock market bounce today will reverse as funds that want to lighten up will just keep selling into the buyers.
Wolf, near the end of the interview you advised homeowners not to look at Zillow. I’m assuming that advice is for those not looking to buy a home anytime in the near future. But what is your advice for those looking to purchase a home in the next year?