Fed’s Balance Sheet Drops by $381 Billion from Peak: December Update on QT

Keeping an eye on stuff, including dollar liquidity swaps and Primary Credit.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Since the peak in April, total assets on the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet dropped by $381 billion, to $8.585 trillion, the lowest since November 3, 2021, according to the weekly balance sheet released today, with balances as of November 30.
Compared to four weeks ago (balance sheet released on November 3), total assets dropped by $92 billion.
Treasury securities: Down $255 billion from peak.
Treasury securities mature mid-month and at the end of the month and roll off the Fed’s balance sheet at that time.
Since the peak on early June, Treasury holdings fell by $255 billion to $5.516 trillion, the lowest since October 27, 2021.
Over the past four weeks since the November 3 balance sheet, the Fed’s holdings of Treasury securities fell by $59 billion:
- $60 billion of Treasury securities (at the monthly cap of $60 billion)
- Minus $1 billion in inflation compensation the Fed received for its Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). Inflation compensation is not paid in cash but is added to the principal of the TIPS, which increases the TIPS balance.
Mortgage-backed securities: Down $81 billion from peak.
Since the peak, the balance of MBS dropped by $81 billion, to $2.659 trillion. Over the past four weeks, the balance dropped by $20 billion, below the cap of $35 billion.
The problem with MBS is that they come off the balance sheet largely via pass-through principal payments, and those have turned from a torrent into a trickle after mortgage rates spiked and mortgage payoffs plunged as sales of existing homes plunged and as refinancings of existing mortgages collapsed.
In mid-September, the Fed stopped buying MBS after having already cut its purchases to near nothing. Given the delays associated with MBS that the Fed bought in the To-Be-Announced market, the inflow of new MBS onto the balance sheet ended in October. These inflows are the upward zigs in the chart.
The downward zags are the weeks when the pass-through principal payments reached the Fed and reduced the principal balance of the MBS holdings.
The resulting zigzag line has gotten ironed out, as the upward zigs have ended and the downward zags have dwindled due to the drop in mortgage payoffs.
Various Fed governors have mentioned the possibility of selling MBS outright to get to somewhere near the cap of $35 billion a month – which means that the Fed might have to sell about $15 billion a month in MBS. I’m eagerly awaiting some official mention in the meeting minutes about it, likely sometime next year.
Unamortized Premiums: Down $39 billion from peak.
The Fed bought its securities in the secondary market, and when market yields were lower than the coupon interest of the bonds, the Fed, like everyone else, had to pay a “premium” over face value.
The Fed books the face value in the regular accounts, and it books the “premiums” in an account called “unamortized premiums.” It then amortizes the premium of each bond to zero over the remaining maturity of the bond. By the time the bond matures, and the Fed receives face value for the bond, the premium has been fully amortized.
Unamortized premiums have dropped by $39 billion from the peak in November 2021, to $317 billion:
Keeping an eye on the Central Bank Liquidity Swaps
Starting on September 14, the Swiss National Bank used the long-standing swap line with the Fed for five 7-day dollar-swaps in a row. The last and largest swap amounted to $11.1 billion, which matured on October 27. Since then, there have been no swaps with the SNB, and the balance with the SNB has been $0. The SNB likely did this to provide short-term dollar-liquidity to Credit Suisse, which had come under attack by a massive outflow of funds.
We’ll keep an eye on liquidity swaps.
Keeping an eye on “Primary Credit.”
The Fed lends money to the banks and currently charges 4.0% interest on these loans at the “Discount Window.”
When the Fed started hiking rates in early 2022, Primary Credit began rising. On today’s balance sheet, the total Primary Credit outstanding rose to $10 billion. Keeping an eye on it:
QE created money, QT destroys money.
With QT, the Fed destroys the money that it had created with QE. QT works in the opposite direction and does the opposite of QE, but relies on a different mechanism. With QE, the Fed created money and used this money to purchase securities via its primary dealers, which then used this money to buy other stuff with, and the money began to circulate.
For QT, the Fed doesn’t sell securities to the primary dealers. Instead, when Treasury securities mature, the Fed gets paid face value from the government, and the Fed then destroys this money. With MBS, the Fed destroys the money from the pass-through principal payments.
QE caused a huge bout of asset price inflation – and finally contributed to raging consumer price inflation. QT, though it’s slower than QE, will be causing the opposite, and we can already see the effects, with bond and stock prices down substantially from a year ago, crypto imploding, and home prices starting to fall.
And how we got to Raging Inflation:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I look forward to these updates Wolf. Its time for the Fed to get creative in order to make sure the maximum Treasuries asset reduction is achieved. Perhaps a Un Twist to relieve liquidity pressures on off the run assets is in order.
Forget selling MBS, theres no need to sell anything at a loss to the taxpayer.
The loss to taxpayer happened when Fed decided to buy MBS. The only reason Fed bought MBS was because no one else will buy that crap at that price.
Most mortgage is already taxpayer backed and most of it is crap. This crappy assets backing real debt is the reason we have negative real rates. Uncle Sam may be insolvent.
It also allows the Wall Street Landlords to pay cash and overbid on houses. They just bundle the mortgages into MBS and push the risk to the people who buy these MBS. But wait, there is no risk to the investors who buy the MBS because the GSE agreed to guarantee these mortgages.
So really, what is stopping them from buying more and more houses?
Who cares about taking a paper loss? They bought then with fake created money anyways, that literally was the point of buying them.
We care, because their paper loss on foolishly invested fake created money is part of what’s causing our inflation.
The more dollars get wasted, the less they are worth.
Likewise, Wolf. My understanding of QE and now QT were limited to generalities. In a short while you have filled in a lot of the blanks regarding this AND other subjects. This is one of the several reasons this site has become my go to site for the analytical breakdown of headlines into what it actually means and why… Thanks again!
I can’t tell if this is satire or serious (MBS)…
“I’m eagerly awaiting some official mention in the meeting minutes about it, likely sometime next year.”
satirious.
Perhaps the reason the Fed limited the rate hike to .5 percent is to limit its own losses on the assets it sells . Just a guess.
It’s not just the Fed that is draining liquidity and raising rates. Were it only the Fed, it would lead to a lot of head-scratching as to why a hawkish Powell would watch as the dollar and Treasury yields have been falling over the past month.
Except for the China Central Bank (I live in China), are there any central banks that are loosening? Singapore and Korea are tightening. There are no advanced economies that are NOT hiking rates, and most of the developing markets are also.
It’s not easy to ignore the monster rallies in US equities every time Powell says he’s serious about bleeding out the inflation problem. Is it possible that his statements are taken by global investors as gospel truth–even while Americans are probably skeptical–and so are loading up on US blue chips and bonds, while US institutionals are net sellers? Seems reasonable to me. Which global funds managers would be plunking investor cash into a Europe, heading into winter with low energy reserves, or into an Asia, with the worst demographics in world history, if they can buy a Google or a Disney at 40% off from a few months ago?
The whole world is awash in too much liquidity, all sloshing around, like a swimming pool on a cruise ship in a storm. Fascinating to watch. It’s even funny to watch people jumping in with their floaties.
There’s also the vicious dynamic where MBSes do not fall off the balance sheet because nobody pays off their mortgages anymore – that market is dead, no sales no refinancing. Therefore the FRB will hold onto their MBS even longer! When they’re forced to dump their holdings on the ‘free’ markets there will be carnage.
I think the lag in central bank policy is 6 – 18 months. If you count back on Wolf’s chart 6 months not much runoff had occurred and 9 months ago the Fed was easing.
I don’t think the average person realizes that 2023 is going to be the year that all the Fed tightening kicks in and leveraged assets get revalued with a 5% t-bill.
why be optimistic about continued QT given the last graphic? seems like QT will happen for a little bit, there will be some “crisis”, then Fed will kick QE back into gear and the total assets will jump up to a higher plateau.
That crisis is NOW: Raging inflation.
The dollar has dropped hard recently. If QT is destroying dollars, why is DXY falling? And how low can it go?
I notice that Reverse Repo (RRP) is draining, taking USD out of SOMA and this is adding dollar liquidity — so the stock market is up hard.
As the Fed reduces its balance sheet, with RRP draining — ordinary Americans may lose yet more purchasing power as DXY dumps.