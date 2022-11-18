Home Sales Plunge, Investors Pull Back Too, Prices Drop 8.4% in 4 Months, Active Listings & Price Cuts Rise Further

Sellers are struggling with denial: Priced “right,” a home will sell, but “right” is where the buyers are, and they’re a lot lower.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Sales of all types of previously owned homes – houses, condos, and co-ops – fell by 5.9% in October from September, the ninth month in a row of declines, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales of 4.43 million homes, just a hair above the lockdown-month of April 2020, according to the National Association of Realtors. Compared to the recent free-money peak in October 2020, sales were down 34%.
Year-over-year, sales fell by 28%, the 15th month in a row of year-over-year declines. Beyond April and May 2020, this was the lowest rate of sales since December 2011 (historic data via YCharts):
Sales of single-family houses plunged by 6.4% in October from September, and by 28% year-over-year, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.95 million houses.
Sales of condos and co-ops fell by 2.0% in October from September, and by 30% year-over-year, to 480,000 seasonally adjusted annual rate.
Investors or second home buyers purchased 16% of the homes in October, down from the 17%-22% range in the spring and winter. In other words, their purchases plunged at an even higher rate than the purchases of regular buyers, as investors too are losing interest in buying at these prices.
This plunge in sales is a sign that potential sellers and buyers are in a standoff. Many potential sellers refuse to accept reality and lower their prices to where the sellers are; instead, they’re thinking, “and this too shall pass,” and they’re hoping or praying for a Fed pivot or for a miracle or whatever and don’t even put their home on the market, or pull it off the market after not getting any traffic at their aspirational asking price. And buyers have lost interest at the current prices.
Homes that are priced right – meaning priced down where the buyers are – are selling. But sellers don’t like to go there. And we see that in the active listings too. But there is some price-cutting going on, as more sellers figure this out.
Price reductions: In October, the number of homes listed with price reductions rose to 327,184 homes, the highest since October 2019, and just a tad below it (data via realtor.com).
But the proportion of active listings with price reductions has exceed 40% for the past five months, by far the highest in the data that realtor.com makes available, which goes back to 2016:
The median price of all types of homes whose sales closed in October fell for the fourth month in a row, and is now down 8.4% from the peak in June.
This whittled down the year-over-year gain further, to 6.6%, down from 8.0% in September, and down from year-over-year gains in the 20% to 25% range at peak frenzy last year, indicating that seasonality is only responsible for a portion of the price drop, and the rest of the price drop is some sellers getting more realistic (historic data via YCharts):
Active listings (total inventory for sale minus the properties with pending sales) rose to 754,000 homes in October, up by 33% from a year ago, and the highest since August 2020. They remain relatively low, another sign that potential sellers are still hoping for a Fed pivot or a miracle and don’t put their vacant home on the market or pull it off the market after a short while (data via realtor.com).
Days supply of total inventory increased to 3.3 months of sales, the highest since June 2020.
Sales by region: Sales plunged in all regions, but plunged by the most in the West:
- Northeast: -6.6% mom; -23.0% yoy.
- Midwest: -5.3% mom; -25.5% yoy.
- South: -4.8% mom; -27.2% yoy.
- West: -9.1% mom; -37.5% yoy.
As mortgage rates jumped to the normal-ish range of the pre-money-printing era:
I wonder how much of this drop in sale is related to people finally settling down. In my area, almost all the growth in new homes has been generated from out-of-staters moving here for various reasons. Has this sort of thing finally ended?
Well, if they moved in from out of state, they’ve got to be leaving that state, and selling their home there, so one home comes off the market over here and goes on the market over there — unless they didn’t put their now vacant home on the market and are just praying for a Fed pivot or are trying to rent it out or whatever, which is a common affliction.
Where are u located?
What’s amazing is that despite the rapid decline, houses are still up 6% yoy. IOW someone who bought last year would still be sitting on price appreciation far higher than a normal housing market , which is usually 2-3%. Shows you how much prices have to come down to reject the new reality of high interest rates. A 33% decline would barely come down enough to erase the past 2 years gains and last I checked housing was still considered unaffordable in 2019 and that’s with lower interest rates than now.
That’s why I’ll stick to my assertion that there’s a good possibility (though not a probability, yet…) that prices this time around will drop below the 2011 lows.
It’s not amazing. They were up 20%+ yoy. It takes a while to whittle that down. The last housing bust took 5 years to play out. Home prices are not like crypto prices. They move slowly. If they drop 1%-2% a month, that’s a lot already, as a national average. You don’t get instant gratification; you don’t get a 70% overnight rug-pull as you do in crypto.
“You don’t get instant gratification; you don’t get a 70% overnight rug-pull as you do in crypto.”
Why not? Some markets got instant gratification with 40%+ YOY gains. Jerome Powell and Co. showed up on the scene in 2020 and hammered rates to zero in one fell swoop while also unleashing a grotesquely revolting amount of liquidity.
That’s the scam. Quick with stimulus and stoking inflation, slow with fighting inflation. It would be much healthier for the market if it was a rug pull. Then we can more quickly get back to a more sustainable model which works for the masses, not the current corrupt model which skews everything towards speculators and the wealthy.
Depth Charge …..
+ 1000 % well said
depth charge…….. the vast majority of mortgages held today are below 4% interest rate. A big chunk of those are under 3%. Rates that low make it an asset. So if you have a very low rate and you can float the bill would you hold on to it and ride the storm out? I know I would.
So demand has been crushed and supply is still historically low. It is a buyer/seller standoff
Yeah, when something has intrinsic value blah blah blah… straight lines.
This is not a logical argument. If housing is slow moving market and prices take time to come down they should also take time go up. But prices did go up rapidly. In some market almost doubled in 2 years. That’s breathtaking gains. The fact that they are not coming back down at the same pace as they went up implies that they will not come down to your forecasted levels. Sorry to break your heart on this but all other costs are up and there is no logical reason that home prices will be back down to even pre pandemic levels let alone 2011 levels. If material cost, labor cost, permit cost, energy cost all falls down to 2011 levels then I will believe you but these costs will only go up in rising inflation environment. Its simple logic.
If the cost of producing something goes above the price that many people can pay then only logical outcome is that those people will be out of the market, and volumes will decline. That is exactly what is happening, fewer listings and fewer construction starts. In the long run, this will make houses even more rare and scarce and valuable. Common sense.
Oh Kunal, what would we do without you to amuse us???
1. The funny law of percentages: You said: “In some market almost doubled in 2 years.” Which means +100% in 2 years (but OK, I’ll run with it). So to go down at the same percentage as they went up, house prices in those markets would have to go to $0 (zero), because that’s what -100% means??? You’re funny, Kunal.
You see, Kunal if prices go up 100%, they only have to go down 50% to wipe out all of the gains.
2. It took four months of declines to wipe out the last three months of gains nationally, so that’s pretty close to going down as fast as going up. Look at the chart, you’ll see it.
3. “… that they will not come down to your forecasted levels.” It slipped my mind. What levels did I forecast? Could you point at it? thanks.
4. Concerning your stuff about “costs”: Prices are NOT set by costs. Prices are set by the market. And the market doesn’t care about costs. And builders collapse if their costs are too high and they cannot sell their built spec homes for more than they have in them. That’s what happened during Housing Bust 1. Maybe you weren’t paying attention back then.
5. Companies lose money if they cannot get the price that covers their costs. Happens all the time. Lots of money-losing companies out there. After a while, they go out of business or file for bankruptcy protection. This is routine. COSTS DON’T SET MARKET PRICES. That’s one of the most fundamental rules, and you’ve got to try to get a grip on it, or else you’ll never understand markets.
6. Costs of materials, labor, and supplies are even more irrelevant to prices of existing homes (the topic here) because they were built years ago, and those costs are simply irrelevant.
Look Kunal, you’re really funny. In October 2021, right here in the comments, you got on this tightening-denier treadmill, and you said the Fed can never taper QE and it can never raise interest rates. And then when the Fed began tapering QE, you said that it can never end QE. And when it ended QE, you said that it can never raise interest rates. And when it raised interest rates, you said that the Fed will pivot and cut rates as soon as it gets to 1% or whatever, and that it can never do QT. And it raised rates, and now they’re at 4% and QT is proceeding just fine, and so a few months ago, you got on the housing-bust denier treadmill, running as fast as you can. What treadmill are you going to get on a year from now?
“Sorry to break your heart on this but all other costs are up and there is no logical reason that home prices will be back down to even pre pandemic levels let alone 2011 levels.”
This is what delusional greed looks like.
“What treadmill are you going to get on a year from now?”
The bankruptcy treadmill?
I’m sorry Kunal…
Maybe dig deeper into your analysis?
I see property listed in the most expensive parts of San Diego dropping by 400k or more at time of sale. So yeah, we have long way to go.
Great stats, thx Wolf!
House flipping has gone from a big growth industry with over 300k flips in 2021 (US) to a real hot potato now … despite a very strong Q1 2022.
And the big elephant imo are the STR’s with over 1.5MM in the US. Negative carry costs can no longer be justified by future home price increases.
“House flipping” shouldn’t even exist.
Are you blaming the flippers for doing the work the previous owners would/could not do or vise-versa?
I am not a flipper but people move to a new house to get away from the problems they never tended to in their prior home.
There’s a difference between rehabbers and flippers. Learn it.
The flippers usually don’t tend to the problems, either. But who cares about the foundation when there’s all that dazzling gray paint and gray plastic flooring?
The U.S. housing market reminds one of that character of the “black knight on the bridge” in Monty Python’s “Monty Python and the holy grail”.
Waiting for comments on my area is still getting asking or over and house still selling like hotcake…I am expecting people in SoCal, especially South OC and West LA to still say the same thing. I do need some good laugh to go with my Thanksgiving turkey next week.
All markets are local. I saw two sales close in one condo complex nearby in the past month at historic records for that complex. Of course this does not translate across the entire market. They’re are still buyers looking in certain markets with a FOMO, but the pool is much shallower. I’m in a town that has become newly desirable in the past 10 years, which was before that a sleepy declining industrial town, so our results do not indicate anything. Real big houses are only marginally down here.
Phoenix, Wolf sort of nailed my region when he wrote, “Homes that are priced right – meaning priced down where the buyers are – are selling.”
I’m in SoCal and houses priced in-line with comps at the low to mid range of the market are still moving pretty quickly at their asking prices. Houses priced way above comps are sitting. Sales are still happening waaaay above prices from a couple years ago. Inventory is still pretty sparse compared to normal, so it’s unsurprising that sales have hit a wall when you add higher interest rates back into the mix. Homeowners that I talk to are largely locked-into (more like stuck in) low interest mortgages… It’s going to take a lot of force to pry them out of their rut.
This article generally jibes with what I’m seeing. Number of price reductions have come up from peak craziness, but have flattened out still lower than normal (just like the graph). Median price dropping a touch, but still mostly in-line with the usual seasonal drop (we’ll see how that graph moves later in the spring). Active listings are up from peak craziness, but flattening out and still way lower than normal.
You may get a laugh this Thanksgiving, but with trillions of spare dollars still floating around and being removed very slowly, you may find yourself with a big frown a few Thanksgivings from now if this housing monster doesn’t go where you think it’s going. With a high rate of inflation, prices can stay stable or even go up in nominal terms while still losing value in real terms… Not all crashes look the same on paper.
I needn’t go any further than my own family. They all drink the Kool-Aid. In fact, one of them said last night “my house hasn’t gone down” when in fact they happen to live in a place which is ground zero for screwed iBuyers and crashing prices.
Phoenix?
In my neck of SoCal the buffed-out homes are selling about 10% below peak Spring ’22 prices and the others are selling closer to 20% below peak. This is no surprise. As with the last downturn, the most inferior properties will get hammered the most, the gems will hold up better. But make no
mistake there will be nowhere to hide, all classes are going down. Based on today’s closing prices, I estimate my area of coastal SoCal will see further reduction in the range of 25% as the market bottoms out in 2025-26.
I’m in SoCal OC and want to downsize and get to a quieter area so am warming up for buying/selling this summer when I turn 55 (in CA you can lock in your current property tax valuation when you bought, which is very valuable now after the last few year run ups).
I’m looking to move in a 20 mile radius and if my house price goes down so will my target, so I’m a immune to price changes, plus know what my tax bill will be no matter what. Interest rates are not a factor for me at so don’t care what they do.
I’m starting early research and I am noticing houses staying on the market a lot longer and definite price declines. I expect that to accelerate when I get serious in the summer.
As always, love your insights Wolf. One piece of feedback though: charting the number of price reductions on an absolute basis is fairly misleading, as it is highly contingent on the number of listings. Looking at it as a percentage of active listings will be much more telling, particularly in this restricted inventory environment.
Good point. Added.
This current situation is simply a move for the big guys (Blackrock et al) to pick up the unsold houses held by home builders at fire sale prices. In the process they will bankrupt these builders, so when these houses go on the rental market at artificially high rents, there will be very few home builders remaining to alleviate the “shortage” that is causing the high rents.
Prices go down because of high interest rates, these guys buy for cash at bargain prices.
I have to admire the brilliance of this move.
The big rental guys can ask for any rent they want, but they have to take the best offer or carry the expenses. The last time I rented in Florida my credit was terrible and they took my lower offer. The following year they jacked up the rent and I moved out, forever. There are limits.
I am about to get a tiny insight to the new real estate market – my brother/sister and I jointly own a home in northern wisconsin near lake superior in city of roughly 10k in the nicolet national forest . gorgeous area with 5-6 months of winter ! real estate has been red hot for the past two years and values are ridiculous – it will be an interesting real time experiment
My family is from Minnesota. They generally have less positive reaction to 5-6 months of winter. ;-)
Keep them Cash Cows a moving from California. $1.4 Million(SF) to $950K (LA) sales prices these folks must have lots of equity left over in there pockets after selling. Lots of Tech jobs and companies hanging their hats in Denver Metro.
San Francisco homebuyers searched to move into Aurora, CO more than any other metro followed by Los Angeles and Boston. #1 goal is to make money and STOP the bleeding. It’s like watching termites eat away at your equity and waiting for the other shoe to drop. I might as well be happy for my new neighbors
If prices fall to reflect current interest rates, shouldn’t the market loosen up a bit? In particular, I thinking of move-up buyers who have a low interest rate on their current mortgage. The incentive to keep a low interest rate on your current home declines as prices of other homes decline to reflect higher interest rates. You may also be able to refinance in the future and if applicable save more on taxes. Why not move if it makes sense for you and your family?
Of course, price drops on your current home may make coming up with a downpayment difficult. Otherwise, as long as prices reflect interest rates there should be some activity in the market. We just need further price drops to find the “right” price.
Ok but what is the “right” price reduction when interest payments have more than doubled in less than a year? Houses have not even begun to come down enough in price to make up for that.
It’s not too hard for an individual to do the math and figure out what the “right” price is, depending on the person’s current interest rate and the potential sales price of the home they’re selling to move up. My main point is that people should be willing to move from a lower interest rate to a higher interest rate mortgage once prices drop to reflect higher interest rates. Falling prices should unlock that part of the market.
Ok but what is the “right” price reduction when interest payments have more than doubled in less than a year?
What I can’t understand why so many houses are still selling at these prices, which clearly have a ways to drop over the next year. Who is buying?
I guess if I am trading houses, moving from one place to another, it’s a wash. But what about people buying their first home?
Here’s a thought: it might make financial sense to sell your home (if you have the career/retirement latitude to do this), assuming you have a significant equity gain, and take back the first TD with a rate lower than prevailing rates (and reducing some of the “garbage fees”) for a 5 or 10 year term, amortizing or interest only. With a 20% down payment! There is a huge tax incentive for equity gain if the home has been lived in for 2 years or longer. And a 5 – 5 1/2% loan rate for 5 years is a decent return. The risks are: 1) inflation worsens, 2) the property value goes down more than 20%, 3) you have to repossess the house. 4) you can’t find a better place to live.
A quick review of rentals will help answer that second question, particularly in metro areas where rents are absolutely bananas, around $3k/month or more asking rent for a 2-3 Bedroom apartment, even more for houses (utilities not included).
Wolf often points out asking rents don’t necessarily mean actual rent agreed upon. Rents go for highest bids in my area. And with leases not being renewed because of rent increase restrictions on current leases, a lot of people are looking at buying in an insane market as an even trade. Myself included, unfortunately.
In my horrible little enclave here in Canada, prices peaked a bit earlier in January this year at a shocking 1m-ish for the average non-waterfront/non-acreage house, according to VIREB data, and have since dropped to around 800k according to September statistics. October showed very little movement, which surprised me, i.e., prices were pretty flat but sales were still way off. Is that a bit more calm before the next storm? I think so, but can we appreciate for a moment the accuracy of American hand-wringing when it comes to overpricing in the US, when Canada is sitting at averages almost twice as high? We are THAT crazy up north, in other words. Lots of listings piling up here with ridiculous price tags, so what Wolf said is completely correct: the only sales that happen are at levels that buyers can handle.
I try to tell my friends, who are house-blind and rate-challenged, that any pricing above basic replacement costs for a house are purely emotion. To me, it’s pretty obvious what happens when you combine cheap money with short term thinking, i.e., loan a million fools a million bucks, they will: 1. not think about any scenario where rates will go up or real estate prices/sales will go down, 2. will outbid each other to the point of maximum loan carrying capacity. It wasn’t investing acumen or actual value that FOMO’d them all into houses, but a game of financial Twister played by the recklessly indebted.
That said, I am still astonished by the traffic some open houses are getting here (I go out of morbid interest if I have nothing better to do and want to waste an hour of my time), but it’s definitely a certain demographic that very much does not fit in with the redneck-ish population here.
TEMPLE
Great data Wolf !!
Monthly declines are notable whereas annually, we are still in a “boom” market. That whole “statistics” thing is a crazy science.
This does reflect on how long the unwinding process is going to take. 2025 sounds about right.
He who panics first panics least
The chart I would love to see is the median monthly payments based on home price at current mortgage rate. That char would be through the roof.