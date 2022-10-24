Mortgage Bankers Predict Mortgage Rates to Drop to 5.4% by End of 2023. A Year Ago, They Forecast 4% by Now, but Now We’re at 7%. Wishful Thinking by Crushed Mortgage Lenders?

This raging inflation will keep dishing up a lot more surprises.
On Sunday at the Mortgage Bankers Association Annual Convention & Expo in Nashville, the MBA’s chief economist Mike Fratantoni forecast that by the end of 2023, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate would drop to 5.4%. And this made some headlines in the news.
In its regular monthly forecast, the MBA predicted the same: Mortgage rates would drop to 5.4% by the end of 2023. But it also forecast that mortgage rates, which are now around 7%, will drop to 6.2% by the end of March 2023, and will then continue dropping for the rest of the year until they reach 5.4% at the end of 2023.
But wait a minute… In October 2021, exactly a year ago, the MBA forecast that the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate would be 4% by Q4 2022, which is right now. And right now mortgage rates are 7%.
It was and remains just incomprehensible to the mortgage industry that mortgage rates could actually go back to what used to be the old normal before QE. And wishful thinking sets in.
Along with many others, the MBA is forecasting a recession for the first half next year, or at least the good folks there are hoping for a recession by then, because they’re hoping that a recession would bring down mortgage rates, because the surge in mortgage rates this year has crushed and battered the mortgage bankers’ business.
The mortgage industry makes its revenues from writing mortgages and then selling the mortgages to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and other financial institutions that then securitize the mortgages into MBS. And those revenues have collapsed.
There have been mass-layoffs across mortgage lenders, some of the bigger ones are teetering, and some smaller ones already shut down or filed for bankruptcy. The stocks of the biggest mortgage lenders have collapsed from their highs by 79% (United Wholesale Mortgage), by 85% (Rocket Companies, former Quicken Loans, the #1 mortgage lender in the US), and by 96% (Loandepot), and they’re all featured in my Imploded Stocks. For more on the plight of this industry, read Mortgage Lender Woes.
The mortgage refinance business has collapsed by 85% from a year ago, to the lowest level since the year 2000, according to mortgage applications data from the MBA, because hardly anyone would be refinancing a 3% mortgage into a 7% mortgage, except to pull out cash, and then sell the home asap.
And the business of writing mortgages to purchase a home has plunged by 35% from the still gloriously heady days a year ago:
So praying for a recession, and hoping that the recession will cause the Fed to relent and cut interest rates and end this horrible cruel QT, and start buying MBS and do QE all over again to bring down mortgage rates, while inflation is tearing up the economy, is the logical thing to pray for, if your industry is getting battered by collapsing revenues.
“The upside of that [recession] potentially for the industry is, that’s the thing that’s likely going to bring rates down a little bit,” Fratantoni said, as reported by MarketWatch.
“Mortgage rates will drop as the global economy slows, settle at 5.4% by the end of 2023,” a slide in his presentation said.
The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate is 7.29% today, according to the daily measure by Mortgage News Daily. The weekly measures from Freddie Mac and the MBA last week rose to 6.94%, over twice the rate a year ago.
“We are holding to our view that this is a spike right now, driven by financial-market dislocation, heightened level of volatility in the market and this global slowdown we’re about to experience, the likelihood of recession in the U.S. will begin to pull this number,” Fratantoni said.
Forget about this raging inflation just to save the revenues and profits of this industry?
So mortgage rates would have to drop by 1.6 percentage points from around 7% now to 5.4% by the end of 2023, according to the MBA.
But a year ago, the MBA allowed its wishful thinking to dominate its forecast. At the time, inflation was already spiking, and CPI had blown through the 6% line and was shooting straight up, and the Fed had had its infamous pivot where it started taking inflation seriously. And the MBA still forecast 4% mortgage rates for Q4 2022. Because reality would have been too painful to bear.
And this inflation has dished up lots of surprises. Inflation in some goods is backing off, but inflation is now spiking in services, where it is a lot stickier than in goods and very difficult to dislodge, and services is where consumers do nearly two-thirds of their spending. The CPI for services spiked for the 13th month in a row, by 0.7% in September from August, and by 7.4% year-over-year, the worst increase since 1982.
Anyone forecasting anything in this environment of raging inflation is going to be waylaid by surprises. This inflation has spent the past 20 month dishing up lots of nasty surprises, and there are likely a lot more to come. And mortgage rates don’t exist in a universe of their own without inflation.
This is what happens when you feed the ” free money”animals which the Fed has done for a decade or more. They have followed them home. Pretty soon they will be in the trash bins out back at the Fed.
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy states the meaning of life is…42
Elon Musk states the meaning of life is….420
The American Mortgage Dream states the meaning of life is….4.200%
Maybe, just maybe, the Fibonacci patterns of the Universe are predicting 4.200% mortgages rates in the next few hundred million years…¯\_(ツ)_/¯
In today’s environment, trying to predict out past 2-3 months is absolutely futile. By January, we should know if the Fed will be forced to sell of MBS to meet its runoff cap of $35B. Even if they don’t have to sell MBS, it seems reasonable that, for as long as they runoff MBS, this is going to keep rates pushed up, until we hit a real recession with real, widespread job losses & a real tanking housing market. By December, we should have a clearer picture of how bad housing may get in 2023. A big slowdown in housing should tip the US into a real recession. I for one believe that the Fed knows housing has to roll over at least 20% for there to be some semblance of affordability with rates staying at or above 5.5% long-term.
The real recession is apparent when goods and services turn unobtainable. Not by high price, but the vendor just closing business as there is no market at the prices needed to provide the goods and services. Or that some needed raw material, half-fabricate or part is no longer made and no substitute viable.
The assets of these debt burdened companies will be bought up for pennies on the dollar and goods will be produced at a price that makes sense. Capital doesn’t just disappear and unless there is no energy to operate then the goods will still be available.
Misenome,
“Capital doesn’t just disappear and unless there is no energy to operate then the goods will still be available.”
You sound like the Fed back in 1930.
They believed that when a stock closed at $100 one day and opened the next day at $50 that the investors had taken that money out of the market and it was sloshing around in the economy. They kept tightening money supply which prolonged the Great Depression.
A real recession is apparent when first time unemployment claims move towards 300K and then towards 400K and above if the recession gets bad enough. In the last few months, we’ve been at or below 220K, so there’s a long way to go.
Not only that, a recession doesn’t come with bumper to bumper traffic everywhere, with restaurants sold out and everybody naming their price on everything, and getting it.
All of these “pivot people” totally brain-farted on how much money is still sloshing around out there. We’re not in a recession, and I don’t even see a recession coming in the next 6 months. You can’t print that much and then expect it all to be exhausted and inflation “fixed” in a short period of time. That money has staying power.
Depth Charge’s comment nicely summarizes the situation on the ground *today* and is exactly why the pace of QT should be increased dramatically.
crack pipe dreams that realtors and sellers love to glob onto. here’s to hoping for DDD exits and here’s to hoping buyers actually put sellers where they belong (in a full nelson).
“crack pipe dreams that realtors and sellers love to glob onto. ”
I like the term ‘hopium.’ There has never been a more optimistic group than realtors and affiliates. Of course, they have to believe that sometime must be the best time to buy!
Of course, excess or unfounded optimism could be construed as delusionary.
Realtors could be talking their own book: inducing hopeful buyers to go in on that adjustable rate mortgage. But in the mid-2000s, the roughly same kind of pitch (housing prices are going nowhere but up) was an invitation to be a bagholder, whereas various housing providers walked away with their fees paid.
It is always in my best self-interest to say, [whatever I do] is going in a great direction!
If realtors were talking their own book, they would be trying to talk prices down. Having four customers a year at nosebleed prices is not as profitable as having nine customers a year at prices 20% lower.
The MBA says one of the reasons rates are high is due to “this global slowdown we’re about to experience.”
Riiiiiight, that makes a ton of sense. Economy hitting the skids makes mortgage rates rise.
Rates are going up because inflation is raging, and the Fed is trying to get it under control by raising rates, plain and simple (and MBS purchases are done).
I wouldn’t be surprised if mort rates hit double digits by end of 2022, especially if the Fed raises 0.75-1.00 in about a week.
Wait till the next post-November Fed meeting. If it is anything under 75%, the relief rally will be deafening. Hope springs eternal.
I will take that occasion to strengthen my short bets, because it appears masses of folks are underestimating inflation. There are so many deep structural reasons forme to believe that is wrong.
I’m reading that the FED wants to pivot. Trading Economics is also reporting that.
Are we in a feudal society where the property investments are too big to fail, like what Canada is trying to do with their housing bubble?
There’s an argument for the Fed to pivot, which is basically, the inflation doesn’t appear to come from labor, but from companies choosing to raise prices and increase profits, and so therefore the Volcker playbook doesn’t make sense right now. All that will get us is inflation *and* higher unemployment.
I don’t know if that’s true, but, more importantly, I don’t think the Fed, having finally decided to change course a few months ago, is going to change their strategy again so quickly.
I agree with Wolf that the most likely scenario is continued rate raises through the end of the year, followed by perhaps a brief pause and re-assessment.
Rent and food prices appear to be gouging in Canada. That’s why the “communist” NDP wants an inquiry into grocery store profits.
But lower mortgage rates fuel the housing bubble though. So we are stuck in a tight spot where the feudal lords benefit regardless.
Corp profits are at their highest point since 1950 in the US.
“Inflation” has been very good to the corporations.
Speaking of Fed to pivot…here we go again with this stupid A$$ market…once again getting drunk on the FED to should pause and pivot narrative rally all over again, even a ill behaved dog would learn the trick by now after how many rounds..
On the other hand, I am sure PPT team will be happy though, more time for them at the bar based on action from last Friday and today and possibly more to come this week.
Seems like the FED wants to cater to the stock gamblers using leverage, and the real estate speculators. No care for the working class facing gig levels of inflation and tent cities.
The current inflation comes from “companies choosing to raise prices and increase profits”? Are you kidding me? How about the inflation comes from historically unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus. It’s frightening that so few people grasp this basic fact.
Exactly. Too much money chasing too few goods and services. They printed way too fuc*ing much and now they’ve got a big fuc*ing problem.
Inflation is always and everywhere the devaluing of the currency. The devaluing of the currency can be achieved by increasing the quantity of money. Price increases are a result of the devaluing as the currency no longer buys as much.
Roosevelt achieved the same results of devaluing the currency by changing the price of an ounce of gold from $27 to $35 when the US was on the gold standard.
Google “sources of inflation corporate profits” and the top link is an analysis that corporate profits account for a bit more than 50% of current price growth, versus 8% for labor costs. By comparison the average from 1979 – 2019 was 11.4% corporate profits, 61.8% labor costs.
Duh, MarMar. That’s what happens when you have too much money chasing too few goods – prices shoot the moon irrespective of the cost to produce.
Inflation is a by product of Ukraine war ,they are in top10 in most commodities,real reason there is massive inflation .look up lorimer Wilson he shows real charts
Flea,
Inflation was surging for a year before the Ukraine war started. In fact, Powell even retired the word “transitory” in November 2021, almost 3 months before the war. While the war probably has exacerbated some price increases, to suggest inflation is a byproduct of the war is simply not correct. The unprecedented stimulus is the much more direct cause.
We all live in a world of wishful thinking except when you’re an industry insider, you call them forecast. My wishful thinking is that SoCal market especially in LA and OC goes down in price for 50%..that’s my wishful thinking but since I am not an industry insider, I can only call this day dreaming but when Zillow tells you the same in the opposite direction, they call it “forecast” what a freaking joke.
Yesterday I was doing some comps on properties on the market in South OC.
More than a few homes are on the market recently which had been purchased between October ‘21 and March ‘22. They are coming on listing in the 1.2m – 1.4m range (roughly at the original purchase price to $200k over).
Now the fun part: compare the payment on these homes from when the buyers purchased them vs now (at their original purchase price, not the new asking price).
If one were to put 20% down at the original purchase price, the homes would have to drop between $300k to $500k just to have the SAME payment as a year ago (with that same 20% down, which is about $240k).
So a home sold at $1.2m 9 months ago would need $612k down payment for the payments to be the SAME. Or it would need to drop by $375k if the buyer were to put that same $240k down ($825k sale price with 27% down). It’s stunning.
Sellers today are simply not even close to where the buyers are. And the buyers probably would buy, but most can’t afford a $7500+/mo payment.
I’m not sure how the market finds it’s way down (slow or in a crash), but at this point in time it’s clear the only way it can go is down… a lot.
Real interest rates remain negative, and until they become positive and back to historical norms, they need to keep rising.
Where it stops;, nobody knows.
Trying to prevent price crash by predicting distant salvation? Ear candy to greedy sellers who ‘know what they’ve got’, and the FOMO buying crowd too, I suppose.
So, has wishful thinking set in with the stock market as well, or is it likely the Fed has been convinced to stop or drastically reduce their rate hikes?
Yes. I think we have ushered in a new bull market.
Looks to me as though the MBA is launching a meme: Buy now in this softened market. Use an adjustable rate mortgage. In a year or so, you can refi when the rates fall.
This is unconscionable. There are naive, inexperienced buyers that could get shafted by these weasels.
Double the commission; same for the garbage fees.
The front page article in todays Chicago Tribune is that the cost of a “Chicago hot dog” is now six bucks. The cost of relish, mustard, potatoes (French Fries) all up astronomically.
I’m still seeing massive price increases in all sorts of items. It’s groceries, materials, services – across the board.
It looks like the mortgage industry is predicting a recession to bring down mortgage rates. I hope it is a high employment recession since in the depths of the GFC recession, in 2010, unemployment was at 10% and not many were taking out loans to buy the houses during massive foreclosures. I think the mortgage industry is doomed for awhile until the next bubble starts inflating. They hired all of the warm bodies they could during the massive 2020-2022 boom.
They are predicting rates will drop early next year while the Fed is still committing to raising rates until then? They don’t believe the Fed.
Housing prices are starting to fall (7%) after a massive 30-40% increase during the last few years.
IMHO, the Fed will continue to raise rates and implement QT:
1) Until inflation has fallen to 4-5%.
Or until the wheels start falling off the economy (ie a massive recession).
1) 30% drop in house prices (Down to 2019 prices). – Currently 7%. If
you purchased before 2019, there will be no need for Jingle Mail.
If you purchased after 2019 with a 3% mortgage, it would be
financially better to keep your underwater house than to try to rent.
2) 7+% unemployment. – Currently 3.5%
Both of these could take months if not years.
I hope it is the former instead of the latter.
Great article! I saw this headline yesterday and smh and wondered what Wolf would think about it.
“Forget about this raging inflation just to save the revenues and profits of this industry?”
Exactly, Wolf. Another greedy scvmbag wants to throw the masses to the wolves to line the pockets of he and his buddies. He’s going to be sorely disappointed, because we’ve now got some sort of stock market melt-up going on on top of raging inflation. The market never got the FED’s message, is actively in “fight the FED” mode, and needs to be scolded and disciplined like a defiant young child. “Hot cheeks,” coming right up in the form of more massive rate hikes.
With you DC.
Anyone that works for a bank or banking association that has the title “economist” is not an economist but a lobbyist.
Mere sock puppets whose personal bonuses depend on peddling their organisation’s distorted narratives.
“Mere sock puppets whose personal bonuses depend on peddling their organisation’s distorted narratives.”
That’s a big club. Our economy EVIDENTLY depends on it.
If you accept as a major premise the proposition that the Fed’s “rescue” (re-inflation) of the economy circa 2009-2021 (roughly) did NOT address core economic issues–aka the real causes of 2009–then you might be inclined to see the current collapse of the everything bubble as inevitable. The only question, then, is how long the collapse will take and exactly how bad things will get. The Press is playing the same game it played last time around: talking up the market and downplaying the hard evidence. Real Estate Boards play right along, of course. What else can they do?
What’s your timeframe?
Eventually, the biggest mania in history should lead to the biggest bust in history, both in the economy and major asset classes.
There will be no “re-set” by another temporary GFC type event unless enough excess debt is wiped out and enough corporate zombies go bust or liquidate. Even then, many other problems I’m not going to get into.
Price wise, stocks should retrace most or the entire mania, back to 1995. If not in nominal prices, definitely inflation adjusted. That’s happened regularly in numerous markets in prior manias.
Interest rates should ultimately “blow out” well past the 1981 peak, since the actual long-term fundamentals are terrible. Credit quality and credit standards (including for supposedly “prime” borrowers) is in the (sub) basement, only appearing prudent due to a fake economy and debt mania.
Real estate is more overpriced than ever, especially residential but commercial too until recently anyway.
“Anyone forecasting anything in this environment of raging inflation is going to be waylaid by surprises.”
I remember the raging debate during the 2008 financial crisis (and ensuing money printing) about whether we would experience inflation, deflation or stagnation.
The answer turned out to be “yes”.
Some areas of the economy deflated harshly (e.g. consumer goods). Other areas (e.g. housing) recovered astonishingly quickly and went to the moon.
Others inflated with no real growth (e.g. autos).
In a global economy where inflation-adjusted wages are declining pretty much everywhere, the can be no broad-based inflation. It’ll be more like squeezing a balloon where it pops out here seemingly randomly but still dependent on where pressure is applied.
I read a comment from an AirBNB owner about the crazy cleaning fees and she said it wasnt her choice as an owner but the maids/cleaning services raising their rates. That speaks to Wolfs point that inflation in services is hitting hard. Friend of mine was looking to do a getaway with the girlfriend and he said he saw some cleaning fees of $200 or more for just a weekend stay.
Also, look at the some of the RE companies like Redfin and Opendoor. Stock price heading to zero, they will go out of business soon if rates keep up. Also read Opendoor is taking an absolute beating on its flips in phoenix and elsewhere. Those prices as well as the slashed prices from builders are setting the new comps so RE is toast.
Yes, this flywheel-feedback inflationary effect is well underway. The cleaning person must charge more to pay for the ridiculous price hikes in everyday life. A price decrease in one or another input (say, the cleaning rags supply chain opens up) doesn’t stop the overall effect which seeps across the whole economy into every end user price through services.
Similarly, a rising cost of credit might or might not plug these leaks of services inflation which has taken root.
Most AirBnB owners will have to start cleaning their properties to stay in business. Imagine that, actually having to work.
$200 cleaning fee is insane.
Cleaning their own properties won’t keep them in business, having the financial ability to carry the properties through long, lean times where they are cash flow negative with no customers is their only hope. Most have no ability to do that. Given that a large amount of these STRs were just purchased in the past 2 years, most are destined for foreclosure.
“Given that a large amount of these STRs were just purchased in the past 2 years, most are destined for foreclosure.”
This, all day long. Don’t need to pay cleaning fees when there’s nobody renting out your STR. But oh wait, I forgot about the actual mortgage payment.
These people are so screwed, and zombies haven’t really even started laying people off yet. Once that domino falls, the jingle mail will sound like cathedral bells.
This economy is toast, they just don’t know it yet.
It sounds insane. But… $50 and hour for 4 hours and there you go. That’s what it costs on the west coast unless you have a very friendly source of labor. And no, I do not have any short term rentals, I just know people who do. Even in Italy, it’s more expensive than you’d think. Everyone wants everyone else to work cheap (I know I want them to!), but reality gets in the way…
Heron,
Do the cleaning fees go up depending on length of stay?
“We are holding to our view that this is a spike right now”
Might as will just say rates are transitory lol
What a 🤡😂😂😂
I’d say more likely to be 10% then back to 5% since apparently the customer is so resilient to inflation I.E. people STILL have too much F***in money and don’t care how much things cost.
Might take a little longer then these scumbags want before a recession actually hits
This is more about the cost of money than the number of mortgage applicants. There is an ETF fpr MBS (MBB) which only has 19B in it and yields 1.4%. Must be some high expensive fees?
I’ve been to a lot of similar events. Very rarely have I listened to an economist do anything besides support whatever constituency pays their salary, so it’s almost always pro-establishment / conventional wisdom fluff designed to quiet down the nagging feeling that huge structural issues need addressing in this country. What a shame.
I seem to remember Wolf doesn’t want links posted, but I thought the interview with Russell Napier entitled “We Will See the Return of Capital Investment on a Massive Scale” was interesting.
I’d have to listen to the interview to know exactly what he meant, but it sounds like more wishful thinking to me.
Higher rates to be followed later by increasing risk aversion will make actually uneconomical investments unviable and no one will find it. Increased risk aversion leads to a similar outcome. For starters, all these money losing cash burn machines publicly listed stocks, private equity, and venture capital.
The entire 21st century has been a period where all kinds of garbage were funded because this has been the greatest asset, credit and debt mania in history.
“In the options marketplace, the relative cost of contracts that pay off if the S&P 500 Index sinks another 10% has collapsed to the lowest since 2017. Appetite for bullish wagers is on the rise. And the popular Cboe Volatility Index is sitting far below multi-year highs even as equity benchmarks plumb bear-market lows.”
Fresh from Bloomberg
My main concern is that 10 year yield is driven mostly by investor sentiments/expectations. Current market participants don’t set a high bar in terms of expectations, value analysis etc. They just watch the fed. And when the inflation hits a reasonable number, say 5%, my concern is that market suddenly will start expecting a pivot and 10 year yield will plummet taking down the mortgage rates.
Reverse is equally likely. MBS market is already under a lot of stress. A couple of big names going belly up might even drive the rates into double digits. 5.4% is equally likely as 10.8%
All financial prices are ultimately driven by sentiment or expectations. Even with monetary policy, central banks can’t ignore it without destroying the currency. Look at the UK for a recent example.
True. But wouldn’t one expect those expectations to be roughly in sync with the ground reality? UK is definitely an example but bigger example is June/july rally here in the US. mortgage rates almost dropped below 5 and that was based on a CPI number that was still terribly high.
In short, when market expects something far removed from reality, where does that lead to and how does it get resolved? Not asking you per se, just venting: ))
Here we go again, Wolf, the “pivot” narrative is making its way around the media!
From Yahoo news:
“U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, extending last week’s rally as signs of economic weakness led investors to hope the Federal Reserve might ease up on its aggressive interest-rate hikes.”
PAAARRRRRTAAAAAAAAYYYYY!
Is there ANY evidence at all that the Fed is considering pivoting, or is this purely a pump and dump scheme whereby insiders spread narrative, pump stocks up, dump their stocks on unsuspecting retail bagholders, and then everything plummets when the next inflation reading comes in hot.
I believe the latest round of pivot cheerleading started with a report from the WSJ last Friday. I don’t have a WSJ sub, but here are some quotes from the CNBC that referenced the WSJ report:
“The Wall Street Journal reported Friday morning that some Fed officials were growing uneasy with the current pace of rate increases and are starting to worry about the risks of overtightening.”
The only source referenced in the CNBC article was SF Fed Pres Mary Daly:
“San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said Friday that she would like to see a “step down” of rate increases but said she needed to see a more notable decline in inflation.”
“My own view is that it should at least be something we’re considering at this point. But the data haven’t been cooperating,” Daly said to laughs from the audience.
So no, there doesn’t appear to be any new evidence to support claims of a Fed pivot or even a slow down in rate hikes. It’s just click-bait garbage.
GDPnow has Q3 real GDP at 2.9%. BEA releases Q3 GDP this Thursday and GDPnow has been very very close to the actual release. Any argument that economic weakening will have the Fed pivot should disappear on Thursday 8:30AM when it shows how positive GDP is and the Fed has more room to tighten to try to slow things down.
It seems to me, this is the absolute worst time to buy a house in the past 50 years. Mortgage interest rates have more than doubled in a year, yet prices haven’t had time to respond, so affordability is sky high. Unemployment increases and layoffs are targeted by the Fed. WFH environment will make layoffs EASY. Recession is around the corner. Home prices are at incredible levels, relative to wages. The Fed will be selling MBS back into the market. Builder inventory is high, so new home prices will be dropping. Lumber and materials have already dropped 50% or more. Chinese wealth is drying up quickly. Chinese stock just lost another 10% today. Chinese RE is dropping hard. Bond yields are still low but are starting to look somewhat interesting as an alternative. Some value stocks are also starting to look interesting.
Most importantly, the speculative frenzy has turned to doubt.
Not looking good for RE prices the next two years. As I said in another post, a person in my area bought a home for $2.6M, which is now worth $2.0M per Redfin, only 6 months later. RE speculators are being out behind the woodshed, and this is still first inning.
“Chinese wealth is drying up quickly. Chinese stock just lost another 10% today. Chinese RE is dropping hard. ”
And as that wealth effect reverses and that entire country liquidates everything, including all that real estate they’ve been buying in the US (looking hard at you, Clownifornia), they’ll fire-sale everything here to come up with the cash to pay for shelter and food back home.
Our own wealth effect is getting its own ass kicked lately, and of course layoffs haven’t even started yet. “Zombie Corps Unlimited” layoffs are gonna decimate our economy once those borrowed-money coffers run dry.
“And the business of writing mortgages to purchase a home has plunged by 35% from the still gloriously heady days a year ago”
Down more than 50% from peak around 20 months ago? Is that an all time record drop, or did the GFC beat that?
I predict mortgage rates will top out somewhere around 8.5% sometime next year based on how much more the Fed is predicted to raise rates.
I’m not a mortgage banker, so take my prediction with a grain of salt.
That is if everything goes exactly according to plan. That can happen but more likely case is that it won’t. Plenty of ticking time bombs. If MBS market starts freezing, 15% is within the realm of possibilities.
The Fed can’t forecast either … as bad or worse than the MBA. Economics is not a science so really ANY answer that you want to ANY question can be found via ‘economics’ – all dressed up in some ridiculous algorithm. Economists are terrible at forecasting anything but everyone insists on asking them for their thoughts on the future. Let’s stop asking … please?
🤣😂👍….but, it’s real math!