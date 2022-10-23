New-Vehicle Inventory Improves, Still Woefully Low. But Full-size Trucks Pile up. Many Fuel-Efficient Models out of Stock

By brand & segment: Big incentives or interest-rate buydowns for pickups. But many Kia, Toyota, and Honda models essentially out of stock.
Inventories of new vehicles at the end of September rose to 1.23 million vehicles, still down by 62% – or by 2.13 million vehicles! – from September 2019, where there were 3.45 million vehicles in inventory, according to data from Cox Automotive.
But it’s not across the board: Some brands offering vehicles with high fuel economy are essentially out of stock (particularly Kia, Toyota, and Honda); other brands are amply stocked or overstocked, particularly those focused on full-size trucks and SUVs (Ram and Jeep). At Ford, Chevy, Chrysler, and Dodge dealers, supply is normalizing. There are now big discounts off MSRP or interest-rate buydowns being offered on pickup trucks. Gone are most of the obnoxious addendum stickers on top of MSRP.
Supply at the end of September ticked up to 42 days – enough inventory in stock and in transit to support 42 days of sales. This is still very low, but up from the 30-day range last summer. In the year 2019, supply averaged 89 days, and incentives were big, and there were lots of deals to be had back then. Now, overall supply is still far from those 2019 levels, but inventories of some truck models are climbing back into that range.
Overall sales are still terrible – back in the range where they’d first been in the 1970s – handicapped by the shortages across many models, and now perhaps also by sky-high prices. Total new-vehicle sales in September dipped to 1.16 million vehicles, according to data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales in September was down by 21.6% from September 2019.
By brand, from shortages to oversupply.
As a result of the spectacular price spike of gasoline this year, demand for fuel efficient vehicles surged, which caught automakers by total surprise. Supply chains are long and complex, and production plans are decided way in advance, and production cannot be changed on the spot to accommodate such a sudden change in consumer preferences.
In addition, in a move that will go down in automotive history as the best-ever act of Wall Street genius, US brands killed off their smaller fuel-efficient car models in recent years because they couldn’t make enough money on them. Wall Street imposed short-termism had won the day. US automakers, one after the other, fell into the trap. Now they have nothing to sell to those customers. Import brands, whose vehicles are mostly assembled in the US and Mexico, are raking it in.
So now the most fuel-efficient vehicles have essentially sold out at dealers. Brands with somewhere near “20 days’ supply” (such as Kia) means that you will find nearly nothing on many dealer lots, and most of the vehicles they’re showing in “inventory” on their websites are actually in transit, and many of them have already been sold before they arrive on the lot.
The five brands with the tightest supply – between 19 days and 27 days – are all “import” brands. But they assemble many of their models at plants in the US and Mexico with components that are manufactured in the US, Mexico, Canada, China, Thailand, Japan, Korea, etc.
Kia has the least supply: 19.1 days in September, roughly unchanged from August. This means it will be tough to walk into your local dealer and pick out a new vehicle that sits on the lot, and drive home with it.
Tesla doesn’t have dealers, and so doesn’t have inventory on dealer lots, because back in the day when EVs were still ridiculed, Tesla managed to make deals with numerous states to be exempt from their state franchise laws and sell directly to consumers. Any inventory it has is its own inventory. It doesn’t disclose US sales, and doesn’t disclose its own vehicle inventories. And so Tesla is not on the list.
Fiat and Alfa Romeo (Stellantis brands) are also not on the list because sales in the US are minuscule, and days’ supply is so huge – 120 days for Alphas and 130 days for Fiats – that it would distort the chart. And overall in the US, they just don’t matter.
Volvo is overstocked with 87.5 days’ supply. It is owned by Chinese automaker Geely, and some of its models are made in China. This is the most overstocked brand on this list (data via Cox Automotive):
As you can see in the chart above, the US brands have now at least adequate supply – though some models may still be in short supply. Ram and Jeep are overstocked. Ram started piling on big incentives a while back, and has managed to reduce its supply by three days over the past month, to 79.6 days. Dodge reduced its supply by 12.9 days month-over-month, to 66 days, which is ample. Supply at Chevy dealers rose by 4.5 days month-over-month, to 48.4 days, adequate. Supply at Ford dealers jumped by 7 days to 57.1 days; and at GMC dealers by 12.4 days, to 57.8 days, both normalizing.
The 5 segments with big shortages.
Five of 23 major segments had less than 30 days’ supply. This is an improvement from August, when seven segments had less than 30 days’ supply. At these levels of supply, most of vehicles in “inventory” on dealer websites are either in transit or have already been pre-sold.
Four of these five segments are composed of relatively fuel-efficient vehicles. The outlier is the segment of high-performance cars (22.1 days’ supply). With an average price tag of $113,770, per Cox Automotive, they’re not mass-market vehicles and sell in only relatively small volume.
|Overall Rank
|Segments with biggest shortages
|Day’s supply
|1
|High Performance Car
|22.1
|2
|Compact Car
|23.1
|3
|Mid-size Car
|27.8
|4
|Minivan
|28.1
|5
|Hybrid/Alternative Energy
|28.2
The 11 segments with tight to adequate supply.
In another sign of improvement, there are now 11 segments with supply in the 30-50-day range, so from tight to adequate, up from nine segments in August.
This group spans a broad range of segments. Compact cars have the tightest supply in this group, and getting tighter: 31.9 days in September, down from 34.2 days in August, amid strong demand.
Sports cars are not the same as “high-performance cars.” Sports cars – which include cars such as the Mazda MX-5 – have an average listing price of $47,979, according to Cox Automotive, just a tad above the overall average new vehicle listing price ($46,294).
|Overall Rank
|Segments with tight to adequate supply
|Day’s supply
|6
|Subcompact Car
|31.9
|7
|Luxury Full-size SUV/Crossover
|36.0
|8
|Compact SUV/Crossover
|37.9
|9
|Electric Vehicle
|38.0
|10
|Mid-size Pickup Truck
|39.9
|11
|Subcompact SUV/Crossover
|40.1
|12
|Mid-size SUV/Crossover
|40.2
|13
|Entry-level Luxury Car
|41.4
|14
|Full-size SUV/Crossover
|42.8
|15
|Luxury Mid-size SUV/Crossover
|43.6
|16
|Sports Car
|48.5
The 7 segments with enough or more-than-enough supply.
The big feature here are full-size pickup trucks – a huge, super-popular, and incredibly profitable segment in the US. Americans just love to pay large amounts of money for pickup trucks, voluntarily giving automakers big-fat profit margins. Last year, if you could even find full-size trucks on dealer lots, they often came with crazy and obnoxious addendum stickers on top of MSRP. No one should ever buy at those prices. A buyers’ strike last year would have stopped those shenanigans. But that didn’t happen. Last year, people who wanted to buy a truck just paid whatever as the inflation mindset had gotten a hold of them, and with customers paying whatever, dealers charged whatever.
This era is now over. The segment of full-size trucks is now the segment with the second largest supply with 64.5 days, up from 59.2 days in August.
In another sign of improving inventories, in September there were seven segments in this category of 50+ days’ supply, up from five segments in August.
|Overall Rank
|Segments with enough or more-than-enough supply
|Day’s supply
|17
|Van
|51.0
|18
|Luxury Car
|52.3
|19
|Luxury Compact SUV/Crossover
|54.3
|20
|Full-size Car
|61.0
|21
|High-end Luxury Car
|62.6
|22
|Full-size Pickup Truck
|64.5
|23
|Luxury Subcompact SUV/Crossover
|70.0
Discounts and interest-rate buydowns are back.
I just checked around at dealers in the San Francisco Bay Area. Incentive and interest-rate buydowns may differ from state to state, or by region. So here are a couple of examples.
Ford dealers in the Bay Area are now offering interest-rate buydowns to 1.9% APR on 60-month loans for 2022 F-150s, the same dealers that had slapped $5,000+ in addendum stickers on these trucks last year.
And at Ram, big discounts replace the obnoxious addendum stickers:
Whats with the low stock of BMW’s? I drove by a BMW dealer on my way home today and the lot was crowded with used cars but not a BMW to be seen. Sure they some cars that fall in to the ” high performance” category but many of them are just midsize to large Suv’s.
Not sure if that’s still a problem, but BMW ran into big supply issues of wiring harnesses (in addition to chips) which were made in Ukraine, and the factory shut down at least temporarily.
This has been repeated at least four times since the 70s oil embargo.
They are not hiring the best…
“In addition, in a move that will go down in automotive history as the best-ever act of Wall Street genius, US brands killed off their smaller fuel-efficient car models in recent years because they couldn’t make enough money on them….Import brands, whose vehicles are mostly assembled in the US and Mexico, are raking it in.
Dodge is trying to get back into the party with the Hornet coming out next year. I guess we’ll see if it’s too late to make an impact.
“It’s difficult to make predictions, especially about the future.” -Yogi
The fad-motivated public and the oil market can turn on a dime, but the car business takes longer. This IS like the ’70s all over again.
Driving huge $100K pickup trucks to pick up the groceries just laid an egg.
But all the cars look the same now so all they have to do is drag out the old tooling (hopefully they saved it if they’ve learned their lesson), tart them up a bit, and make little cars again.
Kind of wonder if top is in for 1/2 ton glamour trucks with the EV models. It’s kind of silly if you are concerned about environment to be riding around alone in 6,000 lb. brick shaped vehicle unless you need one for your duties. Weight, shape and tires are the big three I think for physics of getting from point a to point b.
It would have been so much better if these corrections started 3 to 6 months back.
The administration trusted Powell over the likes of Powell and now we may have a terrible hangover on the night of 11/9.
Correction: over the likes of Wolf.
Wonder if Powell can be sacked if Dems lose both House and Senate? I think he would definitely have support from Republicans for screwing administration, but will it be enoughto save him?
Can Janet change rules to buy treasuries directly, so that Fed can be removed from equation and all financial powers are consolidated with treasury.
The only benefit of getting Fed to buy debt was that assets could be inflated without increasing CPI. That relationship is no longer valid and now any printing via Fed / govt is increasing CPI. So, can we not merge Fed balance sheet with treasury?
To remove a member of the Board of Governors, … has to have a reason—a “cause,” to quote the statute—a term that courts have historically interpreted as requiring “inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office.” Policy differences are probably not enough justification, but the Supreme Court could ultimately decide that question differently. If it did, that would represent one of the biggest changes in administrative law in the United States in 80 years, so don’t count on it.
The statute says nothing, however, about whether the President can “fire” the Board chair, effectively demoting him to being just one of the other governors. Other presidents have concluded that they lacked that authority, and there is good reason to think they were right. But we just don’t know: it’s legally uncertain.
Front running stock trades in advance of meetings should qualify, no?
Wouldn’t failure to maintain inflation at 2% qualify as incompetency / ineffeciency / neglect of duty?
Leo,
“Can Janet change rules to buy treasuries directly, so that Fed can be removed from equation and all financial powers are consolidated with treasury”
You misinterpreted a headline. The US Treasury Dept. can get cash to pay for anything in only two ways:
– from taxes –
from selling bonds.
Tax revenues are already not enough to pay for outlays. So any bond-buybacks would have to be funded with new bond sales. And that’s exactly what they talked about in that meeting: replacing less traded older bonds with more easily traded new bonds. ZERO to do with QE. The Treasury CANNOT create money and CANNOT do QE. Only the Fed can.
They discussed this idea (of replacing older bonds with newer bonds) at least twice before, in 2015 and last summer, and nothing ever came of it. And I think nothing will come of it because replacing one set of bonds with another set of bonds is complicated and could be a technical default, unless the bonds are callable, and to my understanding there are no more callable Treasury securities outstanding.
Out there in the social media and blogosphere, there is a huge amount of ignorant garbage floating around about this meeting.
“Tax revenues are already not enough to pay for outlays. So any bond-buybacks would have to be funded with new bond sales.”
This is not entirely accurate. The Treasury does have a significant amount of money in their cash account currently. They could in theory use it to buy hundreds of billions in treasurys before they would need to replenish their cash reserves in the open market (and who knows, by then the Fed could have introduced the much-awaited ‘pivot’).
“Wonder if Powell can be sacked if Dems lose both House and Senate?”
Why ? So his replacement can resume hyper-counterfeiting again and destroy the world reserve currency ?
Enquiring minds want to know, ha.
A beginning of the end of the letge, costly & inefficient dealer network
Do you think that it’ll take a few more months before the domestic automakers begin to have layoffs ? They don’t have anything affordable or efficient that they can switch to.
I would have thought that Toyota would have ramped up production of hybrids sooner. Of course the lead time for that is measured in years rather than months.
Nah. Production cuts leading to shortages have created pent-up demand of about 4 million new vehicles — meaning about 4 million people haven’t bought a vehicle over the past 18 months because of the shortages. But they’re eventually going to buy when lots are full.
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/10/05/new-vehicle-sales-down-19-in-q3-v-q3-2019-due-to-shortages-i-estimate-the-piggybank-of-unmet-demand-for-the-next-recession/
That said, legacy automakers have been laying off people in their ICE divisions, and they’re hiring like crazy in the EV divisions.
“That said, legacy automakers have been laying off people in their ICE divisions, and they’re hiring like crazy in the EV divisions.”
Ah the electric dream , all basically charged by coal, oil and nuclear ..
It’s gonna be interesting to see how the government mandated electric “revolution” plays out.
High Days of Supply (60-90 days) should be considered an obsolete metric and abandoned now.
Piling up cars and awaiting them to rust away on the backlots while accruing interest expenses and other charges is a tremendous waste and inefficiency.
What is needed is flexible, responsive production systems. Cars manufactured to order and delivered to a customer 21 days or 45 days, maximum, domestic and imports respectively. (Specialty cars, excluded).
Why should the GM model of production and distribution, perfected in the early 1920’s be relevant today?
With the sophisticated supply chain, forecasting, and production/manufacturing systems, real time visibility of the entire process, the 1920’s business model should be buried for dead. Under the current antiquated system, the only beneficiaries are the car manufacturers. They build the cars; dump them on the dealers; and the customers pay for the inefficiencies of both the factories and the dealers.
I mean … the world has moved more and more to just-in-time supply, but that’s brittle, as we found out during COVID.
Complexity is what makes “flexible and responsive “ manufacturing difficult. There are literally millions of combinations of vehicles that can be built. Also, the body shops have a larger lead time….try painting 10K vehicles per day.
Last new vehicle, a 2019 pickup with plans to drive at least six times across USA, was ordered to my choices to be able to navigate back country Rocky Mtns and still be as fuel efficient as possible compatible with 4×4 and full bed for camping, etc.
Took well over 4 months, before any hint of pandemic, etc., and came with several mandated appearance upgrades…
SO, IMHO, the manufacture to order biz needs some serious improvements before it becomes viable.
OTOH, similar in 1989 was delivered in 4 Weeks and exactly as ordered.
Otherwise agree BC…
Could any experts tell me what the heck is going on with Volvo? They make great cars, not just SUVs. I have always wanted one of their newer generation models, very fashion and comfort looking.
They’re a Chinese brand now, owned by a Chinese company. Nothing wrong with that. Go ahead and buy your dream car.
They’re lovely cars, but too expensive (new) for my wallet.
Had an old V70 years ago. Kids loved it. Eventually got too expensive to maintain.
LEO – I don’t understand your comment “It would have been so much better if these corrections started 3 to 6 months back.
The administration trusted Powell over the likes of Wolf and now we may have a terrible hangover on the night of 11/9.”
Are you implying that Powell is in league with the MAGA crowd?
At any rate, the primary issue driving voters away from Biden/Dems is inflation, which the Biden administration deliberately caused. From day one they have been restricting our (US) ability to produce gasoline, diesel fuel, heating oil, natural gas, etc. The US (the admin, not the people) led war in Ukraine has pushed much of Europe to purchase energy products from the US, driving energy prices up further, even though our production is still pretty high.
In short, the current administration has created inflation by choking off supply via all types of energy restriction. They could have had a meeting with the FED to start QT earlier and to raise interest rates earlier, but there is no evidence that they did so. The admin is playing games with our lives. It just didn’t time out as they would like. Even recently they were trying to persuade OPEC+ to not start production cuts till after the election. In other words, they don’t give a damn about us, only winning an election.
The FED has only a hammer in this contest. They can smash demand via punitive costs. The admin could have at any time negotiated a long term transition plan with “big oil” guaranteeing no further regulations (attacks) on infrastructure that would allow recovering investments. This would have resulted in nearly immediate increases in supply and reduction of inflation. We have admin policy butting heads with the FED mandate to stabilize the currency.
All of this from a guy who wishes we didn’t even have a FED trying to regulate money.
While the FED acted too late (They should have started tightening measures as soon as the admin began attacking our energy production as inflation was inevitable.), The admin is pushing inflation by choking off supply and giving away free money to those who haven’t earned it.
Wolf is doing a great job showing how the impact of the above clashes are playing out in the various market segments. There are numerous other pieces of this puzzle, of course. Right now, you know what to expect if you’re headed to the car dealership.
A different view is that inflation was created and did happen when there was monetary inflation. That is, when the money was “printed”.
What we see now is the effect of inflation, prices are rising. Or rather, the exchange ratio between money and goods and services are rebalancing to reflect that there is more money around, but no more goods and services around.
Money where created, goods and services was not created, the purchasing power of money do go down and prices measured in money rises.
Bleeezzez it dont don’t really.
As the full switch over to electric cars is on an unknown time-table, at least to the buying public, I doubt we’ll ever see the decent petroleum vehicles ever again have a large supply of superfluous vehicles. Which makes good sense. Toyota, which is top of the pile in petroleum vehicles, is sitting in the right spot with minimal inventory.
We’re nearing that point like in 2008ish when CRT televisions were discontinued in favor of the much better technologies of the flat panel tvs.
I’m sure no auto dealer wants to be stuck with old gas guzzler vehicles.
I don’t know why the manufacturers make such a big deal with the electric cars and trying to make them appear as unique or special vehicles anymore. The only real difference between a petroleum vehicle and an electric is the motor and energy storage. The rest is the same. 4 tires, seats, windows, accessories, etc.
It will be so nice when the noisey, air polluting, dangerous fuel, high maintenance petroleum vehicles are finally gone.
“She’s the last of the V8s. She sucks nitro. Stage four hits.. 600 horsepower through the wheels.
Come on Max; you’ve seen it. You’ve heard it. And you’re still asking questions?
When do we go for a ride?”
Ha! Just watched that one again last night. Still waiting for someone to explain the jet contrail in the sky above Max’s head in one shot out on the open highway. Planes, with little available fuel production? Fat chance!
I can confirm meaningful incentives for full size trucks. $8000 off a $66k Ram 1500 Laramie truck in OR. They seem to be selling at those discounts.
US car brands are just plain dumb.
Toyota and Honda will just keep eating their lunch, until the US brands all go belly up. Their waste of billions being plowed into EV’S will be what causes their final demise.
FYI ,Kia,Hyundai have engine problems,that they use 1 quart of oil every 1,000 miles .Was going to buy a new Kia Rio did some investigation found this issue on web .Then my friend’s brother has a Hyundai asked him about it confirmed the issue .But they did replace engine Buyer beware
Dealers aren’t even smart enough to keep one car of each model, so customers can come and check them out. They’d make a lot more money on pre orders. But you can’t even go for a test drive. The lots are empty.
I’d love to be able to afford a dealership. I could manage it better than they do on day 1.
It is continually remarkable to me that so many people buy a car based on current gas prices. Gas prices high? Buy an efficient car. Gas prices low? Buy a huge SUV. As if prices had never been high or could never be high again.
Maybe the short-termism isn’t Wall Street’s fault, it’s just American.
Drive in Mexico. Majority cars small compacts and smaller Suv.
Different world there as far as vehicles go.
In the land where 1.3 billion people living, 4 door 1100 cc compact ( Suzuki/ Hyundai) new ( no power windows, no power mirror ,only fm radio+power steering+ ac ) basic no frill model costs $ 7000 new on the road.( Mileage 12 city/17-20 highway). MG / Kia recently launched mini SUV costs $ 13/15000 are quite successful too. Premium Japanese/ Korean sedans are around $10-12500. Driving alone i still use my Yamaha 110 cc automatic scooter to weave in &out of traffic.s
Honda /Suzuki/Yamaha automatic scooter costs new 1200$. Mine 7 years old still running like new (40km/litre) Different words indeed.( Petrol/ Diesel now $1.25/litre)
All stick models.no automatic in 4 wheelers
Here in Costa Rica new Suzuki 4 door, 5 speed manual A/C power windows in front $12,000US All taxes paid.
Vehicle made in India.
800 CC 3 cylinders. 18.5 km/liter gas.
Gas price regular about $6.00 gallon.
It looks like everyone who was rushing in with their stimulus checks to claim their dream ride may be going underwater quickly. Can you imagine trying to sell or trade-in one of those gas-guzzling 2020-22 monster pickup trucks now? The car lots are already selling newer pickups for a lower price than most loans are paid down.
Put that on top of homes bought at peak prices or mortgage loans taken out on stimulated collateral. Higher food, utilities, insurance, etc. The recession has already arrived for many folks.
If you need a truck for work, the newer light trucks are optimized to sell to a different market, and it’s style/appearance- and tech gadget- driven as much or more than the traditional utilitarian qualities of trucks. Not surprising that tastes change, quite apart from the price of gas, if it’s just fashionable transportation. If EVs hog market-share-to-be, the remanent of overly complex late-model ICE trucks may have few buyers and little serviceability. Orphans of technology. Hope to never have to buy new, and it’s prudent to avoid the dregs of sunsetting production of anything. Older trucks in mild climates can run a long time.