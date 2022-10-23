New-Vehicle Inventory Improves, Still Woefully Low. But Full-size Trucks Pile up. Many Fuel-Efficient Models out of Stock

By brand & segment: Big incentives or interest-rate buydowns for pickups. But many Kia, Toyota, and Honda models essentially out of stock.

Inventories of new vehicles at the end of September rose to 1.23 million vehicles, still down by 62% – or by 2.13 million vehicles! – from September 2019, where there were 3.45 million vehicles in inventory, according to data from Cox Automotive.

But it’s not across the board: Some brands offering vehicles with high fuel economy are essentially out of stock (particularly Kia, Toyota, and Honda); other brands are amply stocked or overstocked, particularly those focused on full-size trucks and SUVs (Ram and Jeep). At Ford, Chevy, Chrysler, and Dodge dealers, supply is normalizing. There are now big discounts off MSRP or interest-rate buydowns being offered on pickup trucks. Gone are most of the obnoxious addendum stickers on top of MSRP.

Supply at the end of September ticked up to 42 days – enough inventory in stock and in transit to support 42 days of sales. This is still very low, but up from the 30-day range last summer. In the year 2019, supply averaged 89 days, and incentives were big, and there were lots of deals to be had back then. Now, overall supply is still far from those 2019 levels, but inventories of some truck models are climbing back into that range.

Overall sales are still terrible – back in the range where they’d first been in the 1970s – handicapped by the shortages across many models, and now perhaps also by sky-high prices. Total new-vehicle sales in September dipped to 1.16 million vehicles, according to data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales in September was down by 21.6% from September 2019.

By brand, from shortages to oversupply.

As a result of the spectacular price spike of gasoline this year, demand for fuel efficient vehicles surged, which caught automakers by total surprise. Supply chains are long and complex, and production plans are decided way in advance, and production cannot be changed on the spot to accommodate such a sudden change in consumer preferences.

In addition, in a move that will go down in automotive history as the best-ever act of Wall Street genius, US brands killed off their smaller fuel-efficient car models in recent years because they couldn’t make enough money on them. Wall Street imposed short-termism had won the day. US automakers, one after the other, fell into the trap. Now they have nothing to sell to those customers. Import brands, whose vehicles are mostly assembled in the US and Mexico, are raking it in.

So now the most fuel-efficient vehicles have essentially sold out at dealers. Brands with somewhere near “20 days’ supply” (such as Kia) means that you will find nearly nothing on many dealer lots, and most of the vehicles they’re showing in “inventory” on their websites are actually in transit, and many of them have already been sold before they arrive on the lot.

The five brands with the tightest supply – between 19 days and 27 days – are all “import” brands. But they assemble many of their models at plants in the US and Mexico with components that are manufactured in the US, Mexico, Canada, China, Thailand, Japan, Korea, etc.

Kia has the least supply: 19.1 days in September, roughly unchanged from August. This means it will be tough to walk into your local dealer and pick out a new vehicle that sits on the lot, and drive home with it.

Tesla doesn’t have dealers, and so doesn’t have inventory on dealer lots, because back in the day when EVs were still ridiculed, Tesla managed to make deals with numerous states to be exempt from their state franchise laws and sell directly to consumers. Any inventory it has is its own inventory. It doesn’t disclose US sales, and doesn’t disclose its own vehicle inventories. And so Tesla is not on the list.

Fiat and Alfa Romeo (Stellantis brands) are also not on the list because sales in the US are minuscule, and days’ supply is so huge – 120 days for Alphas and 130 days for Fiats – that it would distort the chart. And overall in the US, they just don’t matter.

Volvo is overstocked with 87.5 days’ supply. It is owned by Chinese automaker Geely, and some of its models are made in China. This is the most overstocked brand on this list (data via Cox Automotive):

As you can see in the chart above, the US brands have now at least adequate supply – though some models may still be in short supply. Ram and Jeep are overstocked. Ram started piling on big incentives a while back, and has managed to reduce its supply by three days over the past month, to 79.6 days. Dodge reduced its supply by 12.9 days month-over-month, to 66 days, which is ample. Supply at Chevy dealers rose by 4.5 days month-over-month, to 48.4 days, adequate. Supply at Ford dealers jumped by 7 days to 57.1 days; and at GMC dealers by 12.4 days, to 57.8 days, both normalizing.

The 5 segments with big shortages.

Five of 23 major segments had less than 30 days’ supply. This is an improvement from August, when seven segments had less than 30 days’ supply. At these levels of supply, most of vehicles in “inventory” on dealer websites are either in transit or have already been pre-sold.

Four of these five segments are composed of relatively fuel-efficient vehicles. The outlier is the segment of high-performance cars (22.1 days’ supply). With an average price tag of $113,770, per Cox Automotive, they’re not mass-market vehicles and sell in only relatively small volume.

Overall Rank Segments with biggest shortages Day’s supply 1 High Performance Car 22.1 2 Compact Car 23.1 3 Mid-size Car 27.8 4 Minivan 28.1 5 Hybrid/Alternative Energy 28.2

The 11 segments with tight to adequate supply.

In another sign of improvement, there are now 11 segments with supply in the 30-50-day range, so from tight to adequate, up from nine segments in August.

This group spans a broad range of segments. Compact cars have the tightest supply in this group, and getting tighter: 31.9 days in September, down from 34.2 days in August, amid strong demand.

Sports cars are not the same as “high-performance cars.” Sports cars – which include cars such as the Mazda MX-5 – have an average listing price of $47,979, according to Cox Automotive, just a tad above the overall average new vehicle listing price ($46,294).

Overall Rank Segments with tight to adequate supply Day’s supply 6 Subcompact Car 31.9 7 Luxury Full-size SUV/Crossover 36.0 8 Compact SUV/Crossover 37.9 9 Electric Vehicle 38.0 10 Mid-size Pickup Truck 39.9 11 Subcompact SUV/Crossover 40.1 12 Mid-size SUV/Crossover 40.2 13 Entry-level Luxury Car 41.4 14 Full-size SUV/Crossover 42.8 15 Luxury Mid-size SUV/Crossover 43.6 16 Sports Car 48.5

The 7 segments with enough or more-than-enough supply.

The big feature here are full-size pickup trucks – a huge, super-popular, and incredibly profitable segment in the US. Americans just love to pay large amounts of money for pickup trucks, voluntarily giving automakers big-fat profit margins. Last year, if you could even find full-size trucks on dealer lots, they often came with crazy and obnoxious addendum stickers on top of MSRP. No one should ever buy at those prices. A buyers’ strike last year would have stopped those shenanigans. But that didn’t happen. Last year, people who wanted to buy a truck just paid whatever as the inflation mindset had gotten a hold of them, and with customers paying whatever, dealers charged whatever.

This era is now over. The segment of full-size trucks is now the segment with the second largest supply with 64.5 days, up from 59.2 days in August.

In another sign of improving inventories, in September there were seven segments in this category of 50+ days’ supply, up from five segments in August.

Overall Rank Segments with enough or more-than-enough supply Day’s supply 17 Van 51.0 18 Luxury Car 52.3 19 Luxury Compact SUV/Crossover 54.3 20 Full-size Car 61.0 21 High-end Luxury Car 62.6 22 Full-size Pickup Truck 64.5 23 Luxury Subcompact SUV/Crossover 70.0

Discounts and interest-rate buydowns are back.

I just checked around at dealers in the San Francisco Bay Area. Incentive and interest-rate buydowns may differ from state to state, or by region. So here are a couple of examples.

Ford dealers in the Bay Area are now offering interest-rate buydowns to 1.9% APR on 60-month loans for 2022 F-150s, the same dealers that had slapped $5,000+ in addendum stickers on these trucks last year.

And at Ram, big discounts replace the obnoxious addendum stickers:

