Fed Hikes 75 Bpts to 3.75-4.0%, Pivots Even More Hawkish: “Very Premature to Be Thinking about or Talking about Pausing.” Markets Tank

“What I’m trying to do is make sure our message is clear: we think we have a ways to go,” Powell said. “Rates have to go higher and stay higher for longer.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
At every single meeting since the initial baby-step in September 2021, the Fed has pivoted further into the hawkish direction. And it happened again today.
The FOMC voted unanimously to raise its target for the federal funds rate by another 75 basis points – the fourth rate hike of this magnitude in a row – to a range between 3.75% and 4.0% – unimaginable a year ago. The rate hike was expected, and had been projected by the Fed at its September meeting.
But then during the press conference, Powell pivoted further into the hawkish direction, and repeatedly, and purposefully, and all heck broke loose in the markets, and he kept hammering on it, and concluded with it, to where there would be no misunderstanding and no misinterpretation.
Today’s rate hike was projected at the FOMC’s September meeting in the projection materials at the time. The “dot plot” indicated at the time that the Fed would raise by another 125 basis points by year end: so by 75 points today (done) and by 50 basis points at its December meeting, which would take the upper end of the range to 4.5%.
But today, Powell put the 50-basis-point rate hike in December in question, and said that the Fed may not slow the pace of the hikes in December, which would mean another 75-basis-point hike in December, which would bring the top end of the target range to 4.75% by yearend.
Instead of slowing the pace of rate hikes in December, the Fed may slow it in January, he said. So what would that be, a 50-basis-point hike in January, on top of a 75-basis-point hike in December? That would push the top end of the range to 5.25%. “It’s likely we’ll have a discussion about that,” he said.
“The Committee is highly attentive to inflation risks,” the statement said. “The Committee is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective,” it said. Powell was just a lot more colorful.
The Fed raised all its five policy rates by 75 basis points:
- Federal funds rate target to a range between 3.75% and 4.0%.
- Interest it pays the banks on reserves, to 3.9%.
- Interest it charges on overnight Repos, to 4.0%.
- Interest it pays on overnight Reverse Repos (RRPs), to 3.8%.
- Primary credit rate it charges banks, to 4.0%.
Quantitative Tightening continues at full speed.
QT will continue at full speed as previously outlined. The Fed considers it an important tool in cracking down on inflation, Powell said at the press conference. This is a tacit admission – which must never be spoken out loud during the press conference, neither by the press nor by Powell – that the huge bout of QE had something to do with this raging inflation, and that this huge bout of QE will now have to be undone.
It’s “very premature” to be even thinking about thinking about pausing the rate hikes?
Powell used the word “premature” three times during the press conference in relationship to “thinking about pausing” and “talking about pausing.
“Let me say this, it is very premature to be thinking about pausing. When they hear ‘lags,’ they think about a pause. It’s very premature in my view to be thinking about or talking about pausing our rate hikes. We have a ways to go. We need ongoing rate hikes to get to that level of restrictive,” he said.
Later he said, “Okay, so I would also say it’s premature to discuss pausing. It’s not something that we’re thinking about. That’s really not a conversation to be had now. We have a ways to go.”
Markets began to tank when…
I had the S&P 500 chart running on the same monitor as the live press conference. Everything was going fine, markets were in the green as Powell was reading his prepared statement at the beginning of the press conference. And then, towards the end of his prepared statement, he read:
“At some point, as I’ve said in the last two press conferences, it will become appropriate to slow the pace of increases, as we approach the level of interest rates that will be sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation down to our 2% goal. There is significant uncertainty around that level of interest rates. Even so, we still have some ways to go, and incoming data since our last meeting suggest that the ultimate level of interest rates will be higher than previously expected.”
This phrase was the moment when markets began to tank, it happened instantly. At 2:35 p.m., after he finished reading that line, the bottom fell out, and the S&P 500 dropped 53 points, in just moments, from 3,894 (green) to 3,839 (deep red).
Then he added: “The historical record cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy. We will stay the course, until the job is done.” And markets tanked some more.
And then he added and repeated all the other stuff, particularly the thingy about it being “very premature to be thinking about or talking about pausing our rate hikes.” And each time, markets tanked some more.
Ultimately, the S&P 500 ended the day down by 2.5%. And the Nasdaq Composite ended the day down by 3.4%.
Some of Powell’s delectable morsels at the press conference.
How fast, how far (“to higher levels than we thought at the September meeting”), for how long. “The tightening program is addressing three questions,” he said: “The first is, how fast to go. The second is, how high to raise our policy rate. And the third, how long to remain at a restrictive level.”
“So on the first question, how fast to tighten policy. It has been very important that we move expeditiously, and we’ve clearly done so. We’ve moved 3 3/4 percentage points since March, from zero. That’s a fast pace and certainly appropriate given the low level from which we started.”
“To the second question, how high to raise the policy rate. We have to raise to the level that is sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation to 2% target over time. We put that into our post-meeting statement. Because that really does become the important question now, how far to go.
“We think there is some ground to cover before we meet that test. That’s why we say that ongoing rate increases will be appropriate. As I mentioned, incoming data between the meetings, both the strong labor market report but particularly the CPI report, suggest to me that we may move to higher levels than we thought at the September meeting. That level is very uncertain, though. I would say we’re going to find it over time.
“As we move more into restrictive territory, the question of speed becomes less important than the second and third questions. That’s why I’ve said it’s appropriate to slow the pace of increases. So that time is coming. And it may come as soon as the next meeting or the one after that. No decision has been made. It is likely we’ll have a discussion about this at the next meeting.”
“To be clear, let me say again, the question of when to moderate the pace of increases is now much less important than the question of how high to raise rates and how long to keep monetary policy restrictive, which will be our principal focus.”
Staying the course: “The historical record cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy. We will stay the course, until the job is done.”
“Rates have to go higher and stay higher for longer.” In terms of a soft landing, “we’ve always said it was going to be difficult. I think to the extent rates have to go higher and stay higher for longer, it becomes harder to see the path. It has narrowed. I would say the path has narrowed over the course of the last year. It’s hard to say.
Federal funds rate above core PCE, the Fed’s yardstick, now at 5.1%: “I think the answer is we’ll want to get the policy rate to a level where the real interest rate [federal funds rate minus core PCE] is positive. We will want to do that. I do not think of it as a single and only touch stone, though…. I wouldn’t say it’s something that is the single dominant thing to look at.”
Will take time to get inflation down due to hot labor market and flush consumers. “I would say a big challenge is the labor market. The labor market is very, very strong. Households, of course, have strong balance sheets. We go into this with a strong labor market, and excess demand in the labor market…. Also, households have strong spending-power built up. So it may take time. It may take resolve and patience. It’s likely to get inflation down. I think you see from our forecasts and others, that it will take some time for inflation to come down. It will take time, we think.”
Overheated housing market: “The housing market was very overheated for a couple of years after the pandemic as demand increased and rates were low. We all know the stories of how overheated the housing market was. Pricing going up, many many bidders, no conditions. The housing market needs to get back into a balance between supply and demand. We’re well aware of what’s going on there.”
Labor market can soften through a decline in job openings: “The broader picture is an overheated labor market where demand exceeds supply. Job creation still exceeds the level that would hold the market where it is. That’s the picture.”
“We do think that given the data that we have, this labor market can soften without having to soften as much as history would indicate through the unemployment channel. It can soften through job openings declining [I discussed the situation of the job openings yesterday]. We think there’s room for that. We won’t know that. That will be discovered empirically.”
To make sure the message is clear: “Our message should be – what I’m trying to do is make sure our message is clear: we think we have a ways to go. We have some ground to cover with interest rates before we get to that level of interest rates we think are sufficiently restrictive. Putting that in a statement and identifying that as a goal is an important step.”
Rates are going to be higher than estimated in September. “We think that the level of rates that we estimated in September … is going to be higher. That has been the pattern [that each meeting gets more hawkish]. That will end when it ends.
Because inflation isn’t coming down. “There’s no sense that inflation is coming down. I have a table of the last 12 months of 12-month readings; there’s really no pattern there, we’re exactly where we were a year ago.”
Commitment to getting this done. “The last thing I’ll say is that I would want people to understand our commitment to getting this done, and to not making the mistake of not doing enough, or the mistake of withdrawing our strong policy and doing that too soon.”
I love this sentence. Run-on? Yes. Blunt force English to make your point to those who keep suggesting ‘pivot’? Yes. Well done.
But then during the press conference, Powell pivoted further into the hawkish direction, and repeatedly, and purposefully, and all heck broke loose in the markets, and he kept hammering on it, and concluded with it, to where there would be no misunderstanding and no misinterpretation.
I read these types of sentences in his podcast voice. It’s actually a nice stylistic touch.
If this guy would have made same statements 6 months back, the midterms would not be so grim.
Also disappointing the markets a week before elections can result in serious tantrums.
I might be incorrect, but in the midst of QE didn’t Bernanke say if inflation reared its head he could kill it in no time.
I thought heard Powell say today that inflation is hard to kill and that he had rather risk putting the economy in recession because killing inflation is hard, but juicing the economy is easy if he happens to tighten too much.
It sounds like the Fed is good at fighting the battle they are not end.
Let’s see if Gunlach is correct. I thought I heard him say about 4.25% is where 10 year will top. Also that Fed will not make it to 5.0%. We should know within 3 months.
You called it!
Was waiting for this piece from Wolf. Still baffled by the lack of volatility in the market (the Vix is barely up today). Hope there is more fear to come.
Dow went up 300+ during his speech and close to 600- after.
The market has simply reversed some of the gains from previous week(s). The volatility will increase once the market breaks below the previous support levels. There are plenty of market participants that think this was a one day drop and the market will continue to advance into the end of the year. I highly doubt that now.
I wish they had decided to double the pace of QT, selling off alot of Treasuries and MBS. Just dump that junk back into the market and let the markets properly set interest rates. The pace of QT is still far too slow, compared to the pace they ran it up.
I’ve been noticing a lack of movement by the VIX since June. Your post made me see if there might be others .
Here is what I found:
May 12, 2022 at 9:37 am ET
WSJ
Why Did the VIX Fall When the S&P 500 Dropped 1.6%?
“One theory? Bursts of selling by professional traders reduced demand for insurance through the options market, upending the typically inverse relationship.
“There may be more institutional liquidation going on right now than many people realize and someone selling equity holdings doesn’t have a need for downside protection anymore,” wrote Tom Essaye, president of Sevens Report Research.
That would reduce demand for hedges through the options market. The cost of these hedges, akin to insurance contracts on the S&P 500, feeds into a calculation for the VIX.”
https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-today-inflation-05-11-2022/card/why-did-the-vix-fall-when-the-s-p-500-dropped-1-6–DHGowgXqPOKfU96znV2S
Foxconn, JP, 270 planes US + S. Korea drill started today, but DX futures
didn’t care !
Why should they be….
1. Govt or the TPTB never cared last time (2008 or 2009 depending on how you look at it)
2. The major difference between a drill and “incident” is the media you read
3. Hindsight is 2020. Lot of commenters here will say, how nobody noticed the dotcom bubble or housing bubble. Well, going forward nobody can say!
4. The *ar will go on until the last man of krine, orea, appan and rbia. When it comes to mainland, there will a peaceful treaty.
5. If you think the current events are rigged and moderated by the *ensors and govmint, think again about the history.
6. witter is a syop to unmask the dissidents.
7. We are friends. Nothing hard in-between us.
“Rate futures markets now imply about even odds of it climbing to 5 per cent or higher next year”, according to abc.net
Rate future markets have been wrong all year long. The Fed has been kicking the rate futures upward every chance they can get.
Finally!
As a long time Chicago Bears and Paul Volcker fan half my dreams just came true!
Now, if only the Bears can sign Brissett and Chubb!
I said it before and I’ll say it again. I’m convinced the entire “pivot” narrative was a massive pump and dump scheme by the big boys to leave retail investors as the bagholders.
No it was just delusion that results from a culture born of literally decades of ever-looser monetary paradigms. The fed was always there to coo markets and give them what they wanted with only gentle retraction in 2014. That engrained itself into peoples’ psyche. Culture shock of a different kind.
What amazes me was the technical bounce at SPX 3500, as though we were operating in the same monetary regime as the past 30 years. Wallstreet is pretending away the 8-10% worldwide (official) inflation rates and the associated rate hikes and QT as though they don’t exist. There is no correction at all in Wallstreet’s methodology/process for “business as usual”.
This! Been thinking and saying this too. It’s odd esp how the WSJ and other Murdoch media have (at least they were for a while) going all out on the “pivot” happy talk with like every other headline. Even though there’s never been even the tiniest hint of such intentions by the Fed or by other central banks, not to mention that the fundamentals push them in hawkish direction for good reasons. The most likely explanation is truly, the big boys were hoping to sucker in retail investors as bagholders, who keep stupidly getting lured in by the pretty headlines with each little rally only to get burned when the major players dump their assets on them.
Like Wolf has been saying, this rampant inflation all across the US (even in the nearly abandoned small towns and rural areas) is totally wreaking havoc on price stability throughout the USA, and whatever other worries the Fed and other central banks have, they pale compared to the mortal threat to the national economy and viability from inflation out of control. This would be bad enough for any country, but the United States is also dealing with an opiate epidemic and still a lot of people getting sick from Covid, losing their health insurance and in general facing more and more misery, all while the US dollar is steadily losing purchase power for key goods and America is facing the worst partisan divisions and polarizations since the mid 1800’s. And with 400 million firearms and a powder keg if economic conditions get too stressful and Americans in general can’t afford even the basics (even shelter, thanks to this outrageous housing bubble we’ve been in)–things get really ugly when the masses feel cheated of their earnings and savings and feel they have nothing to lose. The pivot squawkers and speculators fail to realize that for whatever his flaws, JPow is a student of history and he knows that far more great empires and major powers have been toppled by raging inflation than by war, and social unrest in the US from spiraling costs would get real nasty real fast. It’s the same realization that Paul Volcker came to by 1981 and 1982, and the same solution for it, with QT added in.
Yep, and all the degenerate gamblers bought calls to counter the puts they had which is why we saw massive options related volatility. The spike in the Dow and the banks in just 2 weeks will go down in history.
Powell, to remove any uncertainty among the speculators about what he and the FED are doing and intend to do, just cut them off at the knees with a dull bone saw while staring right into the whites of their eyes.
As a previous comment said, this sell-off (and earlier this week) was just a small portion of the rally from Oct 13-28 after the CPI came out HOT…. the markets bounced hard at the 3500 level and went all the way to 3900 in a couple of weeks…
JP COULDN’T have been more hawkish today (Thanks Wolf for the highlights)…yet we have seen this fantasy of a FED (first it was a Pivot) pause happen over and over again each month.
It will be REAL interesting to see how the markets play into first the Oct Jobs report on Friday, then (and right after) the midterms, then the CPI a few days later…
D.C. … you said “…Powell, to remove any uncertainty among the speculators about what he and the FED are doing and intend to do, just cut them off at the knees with a dull bone saw while staring right into the whites of their eyes…”
He did that same thing at Jackson Hole in late Aug causing a sell-off, yet the speculators must have donned artificial limbs, because they were back in full force these last 20 days…
Based on the monthly cheer leading chorus, I would expect another round of irrational MSM analysts and banks to start pushing the narrative “The Fed will pause soon” before the Dec Fed meetings. It would be good if I was wrong and reality was restored…
Well said. But remember that Powell and his predecessors have been strapping us onto the table for a sawing for some time now. “It’s transitory, tighten the straps”.
I liked the part about having the real federal funds rate positive, but would have preferred CPI to core PCE.
Prime rate will take care of that.
If the NFCI/ANFCI are to be believed, they STILL have a ways to go… they have to get the leverage out of the system (+positive) IMHO.
Latest NFCI Release
Index Suggests Financial Conditions Loosened Slightly Again in Week Ending October 28
The NFCI ticked down to –0.10 in the week ending October 28. Risk indicators contributed 0.02, credit indicators contributed –0.02, and leverage indicators contributed –0.10 to the index in the latest week.
The ANFCI also ticked down in the latest week, to –0.04. Risk indicators contributed 0.06, credit indicators contributed 0.02, leverage indicators contributed –0.08, and the adjustments for prevailing macroeconomic conditions contributed –0.04 to the index in the latest week.
I don’t know what the NFCI is, but credit is still way too loose. I remember several years ago talking to a new car salesman who had been in the business 6 or 7 years, and he told me he had never had so much as a single person refused for a loan. That’s the reality of today’s markets, whether it’s autos, houses, RVs or otherwise. Everybody’s approved.
When I think back to the early 90s when I got my first car loan, I had been employed at the same job for over 3 years, had 35% down, and it was STILL difficult to get a loan without a co-signer. But I wanted to do it myself without any help from family. I had never purchased anything on credit before, and had never had a credit card.
We need to get back to the days where it is exceedingly difficult to borrow, and that people are required to have large down payments – “skin in the game,” so to speak. This “borrow the 3% down payment” mortgages model is rotten to the core. You need more cash to rent a house than you do buy one. That is bass ackwards.
I agree with DC, low down payments feed a feedback loop to too-casual defaults and then to bailouts. Irresponsibility gets wired into the participants’ minds and actions.
I bought my house at age 37 with 20% down.
Loans on RVs…
If you can’t pay cash for a depreciating toy… Good grief.
“Everybody’s approved.”
By the late 90’s, dealer underwritten loan paper sold into the public mkts (otherwise known as adverse selection crapola) had started to seriously, seriously displace traditional loan-to-hold lending (ie, “Don’t eff up the underwriting, it’s our own sweet ass”).
The other part of the equation that birthed this easily foreseeable, but addictive, nightmare was ZIRP.
Yield starved investors may have worried they were going to get screwed (good instinct, horrible follow-through) but DC Fed policy left them no alternatives if they stayed in USD and wanted to/had to get historically normal returns.
So all the financial intermediaries who packaged up the crappy loan paper turned themselves into crappy car salesmen as well. And clearly doomed bundled loans (CMBS, CLO, everything) got pumped out into the US saving mkt by the Chinese cargo shipload.
DC loved it because it created the patina of consumer normalcy over the syphilitic rot underneath (the final vanishing of American competitive productive efficiency).
Housing bust 1.0 exposed it all beyond argument.
DC’s only “fix”?
Let’s do it *again* with *lower* dollar returns, worse mkt distortions, and the cultivation of *more* financial cancer.
Their tightening, its happening, their changing decision engine models, AI and machine learning workflows. People will still buy and finance things. The thing about today is AI and Algo created credit buckets can be changed instantly, then run the previous customer data set against those changes and see what your risk and penetration will do for said pre-qualification..
Risk modeling and risk decisioning has changed, not saying everyone is good at defining risk, but tiered programs have been changing rapidly this year
Went out this morning to Home Depot in Denver to grab a bag of lawn winterizer to put down on the lawn. Amazing stepping into the store and seeing all the Christmas trees, lights, etc. already put out. Lots enthusiastic shoppers gawking and filling up baskets. I don’t think $5.00 gas, or $7.00 eggs will a stop Americans thirst for spending. We only put out so much hay for the cows during winter, as they don’t seem to know when they get full.
Won’t stop until they lose their jobs. Until then, party on Wayne!
Seems like it, previous wolf article was talking about the tight labour market and wage increases, so the blow from inflation is actually kind of soft for some people.
For myself I’m kind of wondering how this plays out, someone previously mentioned similar labour conditions for them in 2007 where they were able to secure a good increase. We all know what came in 2008 for a lot of people though. In this inflationary period I picked up 16% but also a few more responsibilities due to lack of workers. Now I’d love to change jobs/careers, been thinking about it for over a year, but if ’08 or dotcom repeats I could be out on the street as a new hire. Meanwhile, my crappy industry thrives in recession time when infrastructure spending goes up to “stimulate” the economy.
Now all I got is a headache trying to figure out what the hell is coming next so I don’t make a dumb move again.
The answer to inflation? The endless infinite wealth creation? The asset bubbles?
One answer – Bitcoin
Party on Garth.
“We only put out so much hay for the cows during winter, as they don’t seem to know when they get full.”
Ha! Just call him Farmer Jer.
How long until we start the melt up based on pivot rumors at the next meeting? Wash, rinse, repeat. This is exhausting. And how the F does crypto not crash on a day like today?
Crypto got whacked pretty hard. Most of its froth was boiled off months ago.
Crypto isn’t regulated and is very much manipulated. Even the daily swings in the stock market are very much algo-based.
Watching BTC rigidly hug the 10,000 price increments for super-long periods tells you, sentiment or whales are a huge influence. It stands to reason, as “fundamentals” is not really a term that applies, at least not yet.
Effing tulips.
Invoking the word ‘tulips’ will not change the subject into Tulips. Get used t crypto, it’s our future and salvation.
You left out the most crucial statement Powell made earlier this morning, when he was served a cup of coffee and said “I want more sugar.”
Sugar = sweet
Sweet = lower rates
He was broadcasting the hint of a pivot. Just as I thought! I knew Powell and the Fed didn’t have the guts to go all the way. We’ll be at 1 percent by next summera!
The preceding was a public service announcement. It isn’t a true Wolf comments section until someone suggests a pivot. Done.
I’m thinking CNBC and WSJ might pull out this comment as a leading indicator and the S&P jumps 15-20 percent.
Despite the hawkish tone by Papa Powell today, why do I get the feeling that the stubbornly delusional market will once again play up the pivot narrative all over again before year end, or rather they see the FED as gentler real soon…once again reinventing their own fantasy.
Papa Powell should’ve gone in with full pt increase to add some meat to that hawkish tone, maybe then it will have a better chance to break this delusional market if he wants them to feel that burn..
Great point! A full point would be just the slap of cold water to induce some sobriety. It is not just inflation that is not cooperating — it is the current market reaction to this repeated signalling.
It’s too bad Powell and the FED don’t jawbone on the way down like they do on the way up. He wouldn’t even have had to do the full point, he could have just said “yeah, we’re doing 75 basis points today, but we’re thinking maybe 100 basis points in December if necessary, perhaps even more. We’re very flexible. We could even do an emergency 200 basis points in the next couple weeks if we want. Again, very flexible. Thanks for coming.”
Yup I am with you on this. Did a great job jawboning all the way up…”Not thinking about thinking raising rates” anyone?
He is a lawyer, he should know better. If you know you’re dealing with a market that’s highly delusional on pivot narrative and will smell any signs of a doubt in the tone to run away with its pivot fantasy, couple with consumers, the ones with asset that are still enjoying wealth effect keeping inflation high, the only way to go is to go beyond a shadow of a doubt the only course is QT and more severe rate hike coming, even if it’s jawboning or bound to course correct later. Either he is so feckless about being super hawkish or this is really the best he can do, which is pretty sad in itself.
“A lawyer with a briefcase can steal more than a thousand men with guns.”
It’s easy to think the market works like this, but it doesn’t. It’s driven by sentiment, which is emotional, irrational, and often goes the opposite direction of what makes sense. The Fed is only one influence (and a small one) in the overall sentiment.
That said, today the market finally made a move that dramatically lowers the probability of new all time highs (from an objective analysis perspective). The move today may not seem overly important, but in fact it finally made a major invalidation for a large scale bullish move to the 5000+ region.
Our expectations now are to continue the whipsaw over a few more months with the market probably moving up to the 4000+ region, before a quite serious “crash” like move that we have not seen since Covid, which will probably bring us from the low 4000s to the mid 2000s.
This will complete the first wave down of the bigger first wave down (so it’s really just getting started).
Wolf, with deepest and most sincere thank you for educating us on these issues in an unbiased way. Your thoughtful reports caused me to deleverage my “hopium” blind faith that “stonks” only go up. Starting in February of this year i reverted my investments and all personal decisions to one of a conservative nature and it has been the best decision ever. In august my friends and family laughed at my fiscal conservativism (S&P500 at 4200) but you guided me through with logic and education to analyze the situation rationally. I didn’t make lots of money but didn’t lose what I had worked for.
The Wolfster rules! I’ve made money this year in markets, double digits, though on a small stake.
Citius, Altius, Fortius. That is the Olympic motto. Faster, Higher, Stronger.
“The first is, how fast to go. The second is, how high to raise our policy rate. And the third, how long to remain at a restricted level.” Chairman Powell seems to have the Olympic spirit these days.
Today’s word is “Pivn’t”*
*Not an actual word.
The people financing the Federal debt are currently losing between 4-5% for the privilege of doing so… That means they are losing twice as much as when they were loaning the government their money for free…. How much longer do you think that is sustainable?
They’re losing 4-5% in a year due to loss of purchasing power.
Investors in the Nasdaq lost 3.5% today in one day due to asset prices. And they’re down 35% from the high due to asset prices. And on top of it, they’re losing 8% due to loss of purchasing power.
In this investment environment, you’re trying to find the least shitty investment.
“least shitty investment”. Yep.
+1
…Dubai properties?
Yup
Is this the same guy who recently said, ‘we not even thinking about thinking about raising interest rates’
Now he’s “not even thinking about thinking about pausing.” He’s good at not even thinking about thinking.
Wow DC! I can’t believe you’ve acknowledged Powell has a good quality.
Powel said months ago .75 in Oct, .75 in Nov, .50 in Dec.
Looks like it will be .75 in Dec, Jan, Feb, Mar. Or more if wages continue to go up and employment stays too high. The Fed said they want to see 5% unemployment.
They are far more afraid of wage inflation than price inflation.
Wondered about this but then again, the Fed’s also been using the QT hammer pretty hard and the pace of tightening is picking up. While interest rate hikes seem to be more scattered and hit both wage and asset inflation, seems like QT is more tuned to bring down speculative asset prices and pop the asset bubbles in general for the wealthy speculators, having much less effect on wages. Same with the reverse repos.
Do they still talk about the “wealth effect” of a rising stock market? Trying to tamp down wages is one thing, but would they ever utter the thought that a decline in the market would lessen aggregate demand?
They CANNOT say that while they’re employed by the Fed, but they know it. They can say it after they leave tho, and they do. Former NY Fed president Dudley said that in one of his editorials at Bloomberg a few months ago. Others did too.
Positive spin.
The article headline from “Business Insider” :
“ Fed signals potential slowdown in interest rate hikes as soon as December”
Wolf – You have been right for a long time, and I have kept my powder dry for a very long time too – Thanks!
I have to say, this has been a highly fascinating thing to watch unfold. From over a decade of falling rates to an inflationary disaster, to now some semblance of austere monetary policy. I certainly don’t appreciate it, and as a 34 year old, I’ve had to put things like home ownership on hold. The generational impact of this Zirp experiment will not be noticed until the fallout is able to be charted and analyzed many years later. Now we have a Fed that has it’s back to the wall, a stock market that is flatly delusional, and an “economy” that refuses to get the message.
It seems that our country must repeat the same mistakes over and over again. I remember learning about the “Savings & Loan Crisis” of the 1980’s. The takeaway from the the fallout was that bankers had pulled forward the wealth from the future, to enrich the present. This created a value vacuum that ultimately had to be paid for at some point, as wages and income could not keep up. Then when I first entered the workforce we had 2008, again same story, different players. Now after over a decade of Zirp, how are we going to pay for all that wealth that we pulled out of the future? It seems insurmountable.
Truly fascinating times, and I’m deeply concerned for the long term outcome.
34? Stay away from “financial advisors” and you’ll be fine.
Learn Chinese as fast as you can.
In the end, the *only thing* that matters is productive efficiency and China has been annihilating America in that regard for 20+ years.
Despite decades of warnings, the US is about 33% to 50% of the way into financially destroying itself finally and definitively.
Unfunded entitlements were always likely to finish America off…the last 20 years of grotesque DC failures (failed trade policy, failed wars, failed Fed, failed CDC, etc) have made it a certitude.
If the internet had arrived perhaps 10-20 years earlier the DC-MSM-Deceived Public human centipede might have been killed off in time to save the Republic.
But it didn’t.
Maybe it’s the couple beers I’ve had but… heres what I’ve observed over the months of reading this comment section. (Please forgive me if I’m not obeying the comments mandate).
Those of you condemning easy money and speculators are right. You’re correct, down to the last line graph. Things should go the way you say they’re going to go.
Those reckless, undeserving speculators will pay.
The house flippers will fail, and the streets will run red with their blood as their hard money loans reach maturity.
Except I’ve got this feeling it won’t go that way.
Politicians will only stomach so much QT.
At our core – we are a bunch of fat, lazy, credit-card swiping, instant-gratification seeking 85-IQ-having big-Mac eating morons with zero awareness of consequences.
When politicians sense that the mass of morons are panicking – the “leaders” will exert all of their political pressure onto the fed and we’ll find some other way to swipe the credit card again and again until Jack in the box tacos cost $100/each.
We’re not a disciplined nation in 2022, and few have the fortitude to tighten belts and endure a downturn.
I believe you are all theoretically correct. And you deserve to be right because you’be probably got your own households in order.
But Americans don’t have the stomach for consequences.
TLDR: The pain won’t be as bad as it should be because I’m inebriated and so is the general public.
Today’s guidance was garbled. The Fed is vulnerable; stuck between high inflation and a financial crash.
The moderation of future hikes, carefully telegraphed in advance and planted with the Fed’s consent by the WSJ, was incongruous with a hawkish FOMC.
In an effort to make some sense of this, my interpretation is that the Fed wants to step back from 0.75% increases, not so hawkish, and was fearful of losing control of the long end of the curve. It sought to offset this concern with the prospect of a higher terminal rate at reduced increments on an extended time frame. Throw in a hawkish presser for good measure.
We were previously told inflation was transitory; now we hear the narrow path to a soft landing has narrowed.
Very smart thinking about the ZIRP and the future purchases brought forward. I believe that we still have strong consumers and interest rates well below inflation rate and the persistent inflation that’s happening. Christmas may be an area that finally shows some slowing will see .
Inflation is actually deflation when looked at upside down for the everyday people. The great depression deflation, that dominates the excuses for fearing deflation, were different. The cause was similar, excess monetary stimulus, but the collapse of asset prices have not accompanied the cessation of excess monetary stimulation.
I seem to be talking myself into another fear added to my life long list of fears that I have collected during my lifetime.
I “see” asset prices at the edge of a precipice. Like a hiker in the dark, he can sense it but has not yet fallen down the face of the cliff.
The decision to hike 75 bpt was a no brainer as is hiking the same at the Dec 14th decision. They shouldn’t dawdle when dealing with this economic disease that QE caused. IMO
Inflation is a disease that destroys the monetary foundation upon which every day people rely.
There is nothing more beautiful than the every day people.
Who, generally speaking, aren’t doing anything at all except changing the world,
So good. A Marketwatch article today:
“Opinion: How Powell pivoted away from the Fed’s dovish message and tanked the markets”
I know it’s rather played out, but the Ross “Pivot!” couch scene is just so apt right now. Lots of false pivot talks when Powell has been clear in his messaging for a while now.
Is it fair to assume that ROW is about to get destroyed?
If the reserve currency is also the most hawkish currency in a inflationary environment – how does anyone else keep up? Raising rates doesn’t do much if there is no demand for your currency in the first place as everyone runs to dollars.
The non-reserve currencies are casualties in the world wide war against inflation. To pretend that the other currencies are not worthy of suffering from their currency profligacies, demeans their integrity.
No. Inflation is the one true arbiter of a currency’s actual value (since a currency’s only true value ultimately is in purchasing real goods and services), and with inflation still being this high in the US, clearly there’s not a run to dollars, nor to any other specific currency. The way our econ prof explained it in strong terms, the whole idea of a reserve currency is bit of a myth since there’s never just one reserve currency, but several in the baskets held by institutions around the world, public and private. When held as a reserve, it’s just another asset, like commodities, equities or even metals, that can go up or down although ideally (for a functional currency) its value shouldn’t fluctuate too much, unlike the other components that of course tend to fluctuate a lot more relative to a stable currency.
The fact that dollar inflation is still raging in the US, on top of massive inflation last year (much higher in 2021 than for Europe or other parts of the world for example), shows that the USD is not doing a good job fulfilling the role of a stable “fallback” currency and a solid store of value, since it’s rapidly losing its ability to purchase actual goods and services. This of course is a main reason just why the Fed is getting so hawkish, to fight that erosion of value and to try to return to price stability, which is what Volcker did. (The Forex markets are a mess of their own and some like the DXY, are limited and very speculative–inflation gives us a much more realistic picture of a currency’s actual value.)
It’s also worth pointing out that some currencies right now have much lower inflation than the dollar, ex. the Swiss franc, renminbi, won, baht, even the much-maligned loonie up in Canada have been having less inflation (partly because BoC has been even more hawkish than the Fed). As practical matter, it means that holders of these currencies in their pockets and bank accounts have had much better preservation of their buying power and affordability of real goods for their earnings than holders of dollars. (And again, the big inflation spike in the US started earlier and higher than even for the Euro and GBP, though of course the pound has been getting hit esp hard in the past couple months) So there’s no reason why people with these currencies should rush into dollars when the USD is losing its ability to buy goods even faster than theirs is (and the difference in inflation is still too small in most other cases to really make a difference)
Excellent report and summary, thanks Wolf. We’ll see how long before the pivot/pause talk flares up again. Bloomberg has really been pressing it. I got a newsletter from them yesterday stating peak hawkishness is in and you need to inflation protect your portfolio. I’m glad Powell clearly and directly addressed those issues today.
I’m sure I’m wrong but the best portfolio to hold right now is short term treasury bonds.
I find Bloomberg’s recommendations are usually yesterday’s news like the CNBC commenters recommending buying when the “market” has an up day while cautioning against holding the dog of the day when the market is slumping.
I may as well as unwrap what I think I heard what Powell said:
Asset prices need to fall, they are overpriced because the near time monetary policy inflated a significant number of asset bubbles with the foolish, cockamamy belief that the bubbles weren’t inflationary.
Well it turns out, they were.
Now, the Ivy candies on the FOMC have consulted their professors and have decided that they screwed up and should reverse their former enthusiasm for monetary stimulus.
Also I “see” the knube of understanding that the only labor group that is organized is an incompetent management that, god forbid, are in charge of hiring.
Bred to hate unions, now to be forced to understand that the basis of our freedom is a well paid citizenry.
I’m not carrying the torch for the legacy of the corrupt unions that celebrate NAFTA II with their political buddy that promised them an exemption to the estate taxes if they championed offshoring as an acceptable practice.
Agreed, that sort of straighter-shooting to cut down the pivot talk is exactly what we needed
What was that he said?
Job openings declining is the new metric, not unemployment?!
Discuss slowing next month or January?!
What more do you need?…The Pivot Cometh!
The New Narrative is born.
It look like we’re closer to the end of big US rate hikes than the start. The S&P500 looks to me like it could be forming a bottom, as it drifts sideways for a bit, bouncing around the 3500-4000 range.
Or, it could be forming a 2000 bottom.
Well, Facebook went from a triple digit PE to an 8…so I would say that “bottoms” of 70% to 90% off peak prices are possible.
(In an insane history, the current insane thing about Facebook is that it is quite possibly currently *undervalued* after a lifetime of insane overvaluation. FB has actual real revenue/income in the billions and billions. Even if advertising takes a very bad hit, 8 PEs are what price capped, regulated utilities get…).
Well, darn, good luck with that high risk strategy.
I’m having trouble feeling empathy for the deer in the headlights individuals that embrace a high risk bet at this late hour when the consequences have been so clearly telegraphed.
Perhaps
I reiterate a point I made earlier that inflation is like an insect infestation. At first one tries the kinder and gentler remedies which fail spectacularly. Like Volker’s ghost banshee wailing about the tribulations experienced 50 years ago when inflation was first formally recognized as an economic malady within the framework of mathematical modeling.
At this point anyone believing in a pivot is just plain delusional. Powell couldn’t have been clearer if he brought a bull on stage and shot it in the face. Anyone who still believes in a pivot deserves their losses.
That said, I wonder if the Fed should focus less on the FFR and more on increasing QT. The rapid rise in short term interest rates are now leading to flat and inverted yield curves. He needs to do more to raise the far end of the yield curve, if for no reason than to have more leeway to raise short term rates.
“Powell couldn’t have been clearer if he brought a bull on stage and shot it in the face”
Someone please feed this into an AI art generator.
🤣
Since I grew up on the right side of the tracks, I appreciate your lively descriptions, describing what seems to be concern about the, apparent, reckless recent Federal Reserve intervention in the private market place.
I agree it hasn’t been appropriate for the last 15 years or so. Welly, isn’t that the way that life seems to work. Rebuilding after every, daily catastrophe.
I suspect that is probably the spice of life.
As far as what the Fed should do, I defer to the 100 or so pHD economists that work at the Fed and will solve the mess they made.
I am glad that Powell has stayed the course. My question is how long he can? I’m asking this because I would like to hear the answer, not because I’m arguing a point.
In FY22 the budget deficit was $1.4T with about $1T in QE. That meant that there was a market for $400B in federal debt at a price of about 1%.
In FY23 there is an estimated $900B deficit with an extra $960B of debt available due to QT. There may be even more federal debt for sale as other nations (e.g. Japan) sell US debt to defend their currency.
At what point is the market saturated? The mantra is that there is always a buyer for the right price. That is only true within reasonable levels. Going to the ridiculous, there would be no buyers for $20T a year. So somewhere between $400B and $20T the market will break. And well before $20T, the rate would be so high that debt would be unaffordable.
Has the world ever bought $1.86T ($900+960B) of US debt per year in a non-QE environment? What kind of rate would that require? Where would that kind of cash come from? And if foreign nations are net sellers rather than buyers, then what? Is there an extra $1.86T lying around domestically?
I laud Powell’s ambition, but what is the theoretical point where it breaks down, and why do you think we will not reach that point?
“This is a tacit admission – which must never be spoken out loud during the press conference, neither by the press nor by Powell – that the huge bout of QE had something to do with this raging inflation, and that this huge bout of QE will now have to be undone.“
Comforting to know you can get away with this type of responsibility dodging at the highest level of government and politics but this type of behavior should not be allowed not at home, school, or work. Truly leading by example.
Yeah I caught the sudden drop too after powell said rates will likely be higher than forecasted.
But I keep thinking about 10 year yield. Has it peaked? It has stuck at 4% for a couple of months now. Is this it? No matter how high the fed funds rate goes, if 10 year is stuck at 4% then it doesn’t help much.
There are also rumors of fed potentially selling short end treasuries and buying long end which will drive that yield even lower further inverting the yield curve.
What needs to happen to get that to 5% or even 6 or more? Is there a realistic path to that?