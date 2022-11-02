Wages Soar by 7.7%. But Job Hoppers Boost their Pay by 15.2%, Leveraging this Historically Tight Labor Market

Another indication underlying inflation won’t drop significantly just on its own.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Workers know what they’re doing when they quit one job to take a new job: They’re trying to get a better job, with higher pay, better benefits, etc., because their current employers don’t want to step up to the plate because they have to keep their costs down. In many companies, employment costs are over half of the total costs, and even small increases in pay across all jobs have a big impact on profit margins. But now, workers are arbitraging this tight labor market for their benefit – and in doing so, they’re forcing bigger pay increases on employers.
Pay increases have been big this year and last year even for “job-stayers.” But they’re huge for “job-changers.” According to the ADP National Employment Report today, the median change in annual pay in October was:
- Job-stayers: +7.7%
- Job-changers: +15.2%.
To beat CPI inflation that has been raging at 8% to 9% this year, workers have to change jobs; if they’re not changing jobs – the loyal employees who stick it out through thick and thin – well, they might appreciate the pay increases, but they’re just falling further behind.
But some of the job-changer pay-exuberance has been fading just a tad in recent months, as annual pay increases, though still huge at 15.2% in October, are slightly down from the 16%+ range earlier in 2022.
Job-stayers annual pay increases of 7.7% have been roughly the same since June, and have been getting outrun by CPI inflation, which is the normal procedure.
The huge pay increase for job changers is another sign of just how tight the labor market is, and how employers are struggling to hire people to fill job openings, and how they’ve been using aggressive salary offers to fill vacant slots.
The result is the massive churn and job hopping that employers have been complaining about because they’re having trouble retaining people – as other employers are poaching their workers by offering them higher pay – and they’re having trouble hiring people to fill the slots, and they’re having to pay more to hire people away from other companies to fill those slots.
The huge number of voluntary quits, the large number of hires, and the historically low numbers of layoffs month after month have also been documenting this phenomenon, such as the data on quits, hires, layoffs, and job openings yesterday.
These pay increases are supported by the huge number of job openings, which in September at 10.7 million, were up by 51% from September 2019, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey by the Bureau of Labor Statistics yesterday. Job openings increased in all major sectors except wholesale trade, education, and manufacturing. Even in manufacturing, job openings were up by 84% from three years ago. And workers know how to arbitrage this situation for their benefit:
Pay increases by industry:
The biggest pay increases occurred in what is typically a lower-paying industry, Leisure and Hospitality (hotels, restaurants, etc.), where the pay for job-stayers jumped by 11.2% in October, compared to a year ago, according to the ADP National Employment Report (all data for job-stayers):
Goods-producing industries:
- Natural resources/mining: +7.9%
- Construction: +6.9%
- Manufacturing: +7.7%
Service-providing industries:
- Trade, transportation, and utilities: +8.4%
- Information: +7.3%
- Financial activities: +7.8%
- Professional and business services: +6.8%
- Education and health services: +7.3%
- Leisure and hospitality: +11.2%
- Other services: +7.0%
Pay Increases by employer size:
Bigger companies raised wages by more. At the biggest companies, pay increases for job stayers are about in line with CPI inflation.
Smaller companies raised by less. At the smallest employers, pay increases were far below the rate of CPI inflation, in part because for many small employers, every day is a struggle, and they don’t have the financial resources big companies have, and a surge in payroll expenses, on top of the surge in other input costs, can produce an existential crisis:
- 1-19 employees: +5.6%
- 20-49 employees: +7.3%
- 50-249 employees: +8.0%
- 250-499 employees: +7.9%
- 500+ employees: +8.4%
More fuel for inflation.
The other thing these big pay increases show is that underlying inflation – with services inflation now raging at 7.4% – won’t drop significantly just on its own, and that the Fed is going to have its work cut out for it.
Inflation is rarely outpaced by median wage increases. To beat inflation, most people have to get a better job, or get promoted – that’s typically how it is. And these kinds of big wage increases are further fuel for big inflation going forward. And that’s why the Fed keeps referring to various aspects of the tight labor market as an indication as to when enough is enough, and it doesn’t look like it’s enough yet.
Hmmm… tells me what I gotta do.
The grass isn’t always greener.
thats a fun one people and employers like to spout. if you’re competent, skilled and driven, grass color doesn’t matter. do the job, make an impact, and get paid more.
…just different weeds…
I’ll take my chances. Raised my income over 40% over the past three years by leaving behind the old “loyalty mindset”. Generally if you stay where you are, you’ll be leaving a minimum of 250K on the table over your career. That’s nothing to sneer at.
If the grass is weed, it’s always greener. :)
SpencerG,
Yes, it sure does. At least look around and see what you can get.
Markets celebrating slow down on hikes. 10 year way below Fed funds rate.
Giving me “Deja Vu” from a year back.
Fed said 4% inflation is transitory and held rates at 0%. Now it’s saying 8% inflation can be controlled with a 4% interest rate.
Should we expect inflation to rise to 12% next year so that Fed can then raise to 8%?
At 8% I am buying 20-year treasury. Or maybe Apple under $40.
Seems like hospitality workers are having their day in the sun, which is great.
I know some folk (myself included) don’t have the kind of latitude to hop around for higher yields given non-compete clauses. I don’t know how much teeth these contracts actually have but have seen at least one colleague find himself professionally hamstrung after leaving his post a few years back.
That’s not employment, that’s serfdom.
It’s another term one bargains for.
Annual pay increases have been over 5% for over a year, even for job-stayers. And at least at the S&P500 level, employers aren’t sacrificing profit margins (much) – they’re raising prices.
That’s pretty much the textbook example of the first loop of a wage-price spiral.
Raising interest rates has barely dented the economy, because the money is still there and still circulating. Interest rates shift flows towards savers at the expense of debtors, but people still have the money to spend. It looks like inflation cannot be halted without materially shrinking the actual supply of credit (such as through QT, tighter lending standards, collateral devaluation, defaults, bankruptcies) – but that hasn’t really happened yet.
We’ve got a long ways to go.
Very well said.
All of my business contacts have essentially expressed the same sentiments.
In Canada, the government solves this by restricting construction at the municipal level, and bring in 500,0000 immigrants a year by 2025.
This Ponzi scam economics is enacted to drive down wages and put pressure on housing affordability.
It’s by design to make the elites richer.
Then immigrants coming to Canada most certainly will keep wages down.
The Ministers boasted that the wage inflation will be solved by these unnatural population growth. The future for Canadians living in the cities will be like the cage dwellers in Hong Kong.
I feel like the data is lagging. Every company I have met with in the past 30 days has said they are on a hiring freeze and are preparing to cut expenses. I work in commercial real estate, so this all makes sense, but we are also seeing the big tech companies now restructuring their office leases, which shows layoffs are coming for them as well. My guess is that these job/wage numbers are going to be compleatly different at the beginning of the year, with or without more rate hikes.
The government just keeps throwing on the fuel for inflation. Now they are rolling out 13.5 billion to help lower-income folks pay heating bills this winter. So they are pouring on fuel to help pay for fuel so to speak.
It’s good if people really are struggling, but we know the government tries to solve things by dumping mountains of money on problems. Then the rich end up with it somehow. So sorry Fed, Congress and the president don’t wanna stop or slow down spending money to help you.
Extra pay is only great at the lower levels. Sounds elite but at a certain point everything is paid for the excess is just cake.
I look at job description as how many hours am I going to dedicate each week? Is this job fun and fulfilling to walk into every morning and do I have autonomy to run things from the CEO.
Had a friend leave his position as IT director to work for larger company, 3 – 4 months in and he’s working 50 – 60 hours a week compared to his old 30 – 35 week where he’d call on Friday to ask if I’m free for Golf or to go to the shooting range.
Don’t think that pay increase was worth it for him.
The quality of life that goes with a given income level is really important, but in this case “lower levels” is around 95-98% of the workforce. Congrats on being successful & wise enough to not have to worry about extra pay to fund your desired lifestyle for the rest of your life!
I’m becoming a bit nervous about the holiday season. Services inflation will continue, but then I can see another bout of goods inflation as all the excess money gets poured onto the fire in December.
We build storage facilities so people can store most stuff they’ll never use. Seems crazy that everyone is hooked on this . I got off the boat only essentials,a simpler kinder society is what is needed.At some point a lot of middle managers will be garbage men construction workers packing houses.
That first graph says it all. YOY salary growth at 7%. That tells me rates are going to have to go higher than the current plan and will probably be openly discussed once the midterms have passed.
Powell’s speech was a ground-burner. They have said that they now see that interest rates will peak at a place higher than previously expected. He has said there is no way they are tightening too fast.
Home prices to fall by 50%. As mortgage rates hit 8% by Jan, the demand side will completely dry up. I would say that home prices fall 10% from now until Feb and another 10% from Feb to middle of next year. Total of 30% down by end of next year, on top of the 10% they have already fallen from the peak. The loss of home equity will burn down spending, as people stop feeling rich. State governments will be forced to cut spending dramatically. States like California are doomed. Once the Republicans win both houses of Congress the hand-outs to support overspending at the state level will be gone.
To borrow words from another blogger. Shouldn’t have blown the bubbles, now enjoy the bust.
I’m not normally so flippant… but;
“Nuke the site from orbit, it’s the only way to be sure”
When the stimulus arrives, it won’t be to BTFD’ers or front-runners, but weary investors… that is when we know it’s all over.
It is amazing that NOT one reporter at today’s Fed’s Q&A with the press, brought to the notice of Chairman that b/c of on going demographic changes – From 2010 to 2021 – 1.2 M below 55Y vx 22 Millions above 60Y (dominant 65y-75) will result in TIGHT labor mkt in the foreseeable future! It will be a strong head wind for the Fed in containing inflation
No one challenged him that recent rate of wage growth still lag behinds the rate of inflation.
No real hard ball but soft ball questions from the Presstitute members of the Press. Just as usual.
Haven’t they brought enough people via immigration to ‘replace’ those who ‘retired.’
Could you expand this a bit please sunny: ”From 2010 to 2021 – 1.2 M below 55Y vx 22 Millions above 60Y (dominant 65y-75)” ?
Not sure what you mean.
Thanks.
How can you bring inflation down when you get offers in the mail for free financing for one year on big ticket items. I get one every other day. In fact, I’m getting ready to replace my 30 year old stove with a new one exactly the same brand and size from Home Depot. No interest, free delivery, put the whole thing on my Home Depot Credit card. Powell is going to have to work a little harder with reducing the balance sheet and dumping these MBS a little faster. These puny interest rate increases 4% below the rate of inflation or 12% below the real rate AIN’T GONNA CUT IT! Until then I’m spending like a drunken sailor and enjoying every minute of it.