Bank of England Sold Bonds Outright Today to Speed up QT, Will Sell More at Regular Auctions: First Major Central Bank to Sell Bonds Outright

It went fine. Gilt yields are way down from panic highs. Another dream of the “pivot” mongers goes to heck.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Bank of England today, as part of its quantitative tightening (QT), sold £750 million in UK government bonds (gilts) at auction. These bonds were part of the holdings the BOE had acquired during the QE program since 2009. The bonds it sold today had a remaining maturity ranging from about three years to seven years.
And so the BOE became the first major central bank to sell bonds outright as part of its QT.
Back on dual-track QT to speed up QT.
The bond sales come on top of the classic QT of letting maturing bonds roll off the balance sheet without replacement, which is what the Fed and the Bank of Canada are now doing.
The BOE already started QT in March this year. Three gilt issues matured and came off the balance sheet in 2022 without replacement: in March (£27.9 billion), in July (£3.2 billion), and in early September (£5.9 billion), for a combined £37.1 billion.
Over the next 12 months, another £35 billion in gilts will mature and come off the balance sheet. The outright sales of gilts, including the sale today, are on top of the maturities.
So now the BOE is back on dual track with its QT: Through outright sales of bonds and through letting maturing bonds run off the balance sheet.
These gilt maturities are few and far between – about two to five maturities per year – as the BOE holds gilts with very long maturities. Its longest dated gilt issue won’t mature until 2071. Over the next 10 years, £430 billion in gilts will mature, just a little less than half its current gilt holdings of £837.9 billion.
To speed up QT, the BOE has started its program of selling bonds outright at regular auctions. On October 20, the BOE laid out the revised schedule for the gilt sales in Q4, 2022. Over the next five weeks, from November 1 – today’s sale – through December 8, the BOE will hold eight auctions, selling short and medium maturity gilts, £750 million at each auction, for a total of £6 billion in five weeks. One down, seven more to go.
The BOE said it will announce the Q1 2023 auction schedule on December 16. Dual track QT back on track.
There had been a hiccup: pension-fund death-spiral interlude.
Today’s bond sale should have taken place in early October. That was the plan. The BOE’s Monetary Policy Committee had voted at its meeting on September 22 to start selling gilts outright in early October.
But on September 28, the whole plan was put on ice when highly leveraged UK pensions with £1.5 trillion in liability-driven investment (LDI) funds threatened to implode as the LDI strategy wasn’t designed for the sharp rise in long-dated gilt yields. The pension funds received margin calls from the investment banks that had sold those LDI strategies to them, and they were dumping gilts and other assets to meet those margin calls, which caused gilt prices to plunge further, and yields to spike further, which further threatened the pension funds, thereby creating a death spiral for gilts that began to spread into other assets.
The BOE stepped in on September 28, announcing that it would buy large amounts of long-dated gilts over a two-week period to calm the gilt market, and that it would put its planned bond sales on hold till November.
This was instantly hyped as another “pivot” by the Wall Street pivot mongers that had been predicting pivots by central banks left and right since May in order to manipulate markets higher. Famous hedge fund managers and bond fund managers with a big presence in the social media spread the word and showed up on TV mongering this pivot story, and it was eagerly lapped up by the crowd and spread from there.
Meanwhile, the BOE bent over backwards to explain that this wasn’t a pivot back to QE, but a short effort to calm a panic and give the pension funds time to deleverage their LDI-linked derivative positions.
Its primary goal is to contain inflation that is raging at 10%, and it needs rate hikes and QT, but it also needs markets to not spiral into a panic over the pension funds.
The BOE ended up buying just £19 billion of gilts, far less than the £90 billion of gilts it said it might buy. And as announced, the operation ceased on October 14.
So now dual track QT is back, and more rate hikes are in store. It has already hiked its policy rate seven times, including by 50 basis points at its September meeting, to 2.25%.
Markets have calmed. The government that had spooked the bond markets is gone. A new government has settled in. Everyone is going to have to pay more in taxes, it said, which further calmed the bond market. The bond vigilantes had risen from the dead and won their first battle in many years. The bond market calmed down. The 10-year gilt yield has dropped by about 110 basis points from peak panic to 3.46%. And the BOE can proceed with rate hikes and QT.
The new PM is married to billionaires family. Perhaps they can bail out BoE when it comes to it.
Wolf, can you break down the biggest Dow monthly rally weighted on market capitalization of companies?
I didn’t see nasdaq and s&p move as much. So wondering if it’s because of Dow not being a weighted index.
There are only 30 companies in the Dow. It’s not a representative sample.
First!
There better be a damn good Michael Lewis movie about the 6 week Liz Truss government in a couple years.
Pretty scary how the highly experienced leaders chosen to run the government had no idea how their actions to just stop paying the nations bills would play out.
We hold an unfounded belief that political leaders know what they’re doing. It’s largely seat-of-the-pants stuff.
Just remember that most of them have no prior experience in the job when they get elected (or chosen).
The UK Tory Party did what the Chinese Communist Party did, except twice. Both installed an un-elected leader. Not much high ground worth defending there. “It’s done”.
It’s what happens when you run out of other people’s money. It’s too bad too. I heard the lady was highly endowed. The next Maggie Thatcher.
Let’s see, hummmmmm…….3.46% return with 10+% inflation heading to 20%. Who would buy that butt wipe? If Paul Harvey was alive he would ask ” whats’s the rest of the story?”. I do know the difference between shit and shinola.
Yeah, how much did the geniuses at BoE lose on these bond sales?
Sometimes I feel like I am living in a bad dream.
1. Fed and BOE manipulates all prices by setting interest rates. Generally this has been to favor borrowers at the expense of savers. End result debt saturation.
2. Fed manipulates “market participants” by jaw boning and giving a narrative to get the market reaction they want. They leak to their favorite Wall Street reporter.
One could make the argument that it is a system built on dishonesty which is not a good foundation for a monetary system. Right now I bet PhD s at the Fed and Treasury have multiple plans on how to control the yield curve if they need to dig the nation’s debt hole a little deeper.
Sorry, it is not a dream.
So to cut a long story short, CB’s are focussed on mitigating financial stability risks but will continue to tighten financial conditions ?
Tightening is risk mitigation, wouldn’t you agree?
Thanks for your clear explanation of what was going on with the British bond market. Central banks want people to deleverage in a methodical manner. Those groups that are not paying attention, will get hurt. I have only been following you for a short time, but all you have said is very sound.
Hi Wolf, I have a possibly dumb question: what happens to the money the BoE gets from the sale of these bonds? In theory, if they don’t wipe the cash off the books, then selling the bonds won’t actually be QT, correct?
It’s still QT as the cash is now out of the economy and in the BoE. The bigger issue is how effective will their QT be since they bought the bonds high and now selling them low so they are still leaving cash out there as a net result even though the bond is off the books.
TEMPLE,
A central bank creates money to buy bonds, and it destroys that money when it sells the bonds. That’s what QE and QT are all about. Central banks don’t have a “cash” account where they “save” the proceeds from the sale.
Same for the Fed and all the others. With QT, they’re destroying the money they created with QE. At the most fundamental level, it’s pretty simple actually. The mechanics of it are more complicated tho.
They shouldn’t have acted to calm that panic. Let the markets freak out, if an asset is worthy money will find it. Accelerated price discovery, and it would have done a lot to put out inflation.