Bank of England Bought Only Small Amounts of Bonds even Today, Warns Pension Funds They Have “Only Three Days Left” to Unwind Derivatives with BOE Support

By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Bank of England announced on September 28 that it would buy up to £5 billion per day in long-dated government bonds “to help restore market functioning and reduce any risks from contagion.” This was hugely ballyhooed as a “pivot” on the internet and in the US financial media. Yesterday it came out with an even more hugely ballyhooed announcement that it would double its potential bond purchases to £10 billion per day for the rest of the week. And today, it came out with an even more hugely ballyhooed announcement that it would “expand” the bond purchases. Throughout it maintained that it would “cease all gilt purchases” on Friday, October 14.
And yet, despite all the hoopla, the BOE has actually bought just a small fraction of the bonds that it said it might buy. In total, since September 28, the were 8 days of “up to £5 billion” per day in purchases and 2 days of “up to £10 billion” per day, for a total of £60 billion.
And yet… through today, it purchased only £7.2 billion in total over the entire 10-day period, with four days of zero or near-zero purchases. It purchased only 12% of the amounts it said it might purchase.
The chart shows the huge and growing gap between its cumulative purchases (red line) and its cumulative announced potential purchases (green line). The actual purchases were in effect minimal so far:
The BOE is caught between 10% inflation it needs to crack down on with big rate hikes and lots of QT and a crisis over derivatives that leveraged UK pension funds blew their brains out with.
The relatively puny amounts of actual purchases show that the BOE is trying to calm the waters around the gilts market enough to give the pension funds some time to unwind in a more or less orderly manner whatever portion of the £1 trillion in “liability driven investment” (LDI) funds they cannot maintain.
The small scale of the intervention also shows that the BOE is not too upset with the gilts yields that rose sharply in the run-up to the crisis, triggering the pension crisis, and have roughly remained at those levels. The 10-year gilt yield today at 4.44% was roughly unchanged from yesterday and just below the September 27 spike peak.
And it makes sense to have these kinds of yields in the UK, and it would make sense for these yields to be much higher, given that inflation has spiked to 10%, and yields have not kept up with it, nor have they caught up with it. And to fight this raging inflation, the BOE will need to maneuver those yields far higher still:
So today, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey, speaking at the Institute of International Finance annual meeting in Washington D.C., warned these pension fund managers that the BOE will only provide this level of support, however little it may be, through the end of the week, to smoothen the gilt market and give the pension funds a chance to unwind in a more or less orderly manner the portions of their LDI funds that they cannot maintain.
“My message to the funds involved and all the firms is you’ve got three days left now,” he said “You’ve got to get this done.”
The Wall Street hype organs and trolls had been swarming all over the internet and the media, trumping up the BOE’s “pivot,” and that the Fed would pivot next, and yada-yada-yada. So now, the BOE not only didn’t pivot, confirming what it had said all along, but also dished up an ultimatum to the pension funds.
The BOE has been in communications with the pension funds, and with the investment banks that sent out the margin calls to the pension funds, since before the crisis erupted into public view. So we can assume that the pension funds and investment banks have known about the finality of the bond purchases, that the end-date as announced on September 28 would stand, though they lobbied hard for extending it through the end of October. Bailey’s message today surely is no surprise to them.
But it was a surprise to the stock markets in the US that were still dreaming about the wondrous BOE pivot that would be the precursor of the Fed pivot or whatever.
The headlines on some top business news sites seemed to indicate BoE Pivot.
After reading the article,it looks like Fed is the sun in this galaxy (leading tightening), the BoE is a planet (atleast reflects light by not fighting high yields) and the ECB is a black hole (>20% inflation in some countries with minimal bond yields).
I say Euro is doomed far ahead of Pound.
Great article, Wolf, thank you.
As a subtext to this story I have seen rumors on interwebs that Blackrock was pushing these LDI “products”. It’s like they always manage to package and sell some ‘product’ under a new acronym just in time for the next crisis.
BOE is battling the long tail. Announcing that they *could* buy a lot should prevent a crazy run up in prices since now that’s a risk to speculators.
The fact that they aren’t using this power also indicates to me that they’re fine with an orderly rise in rates.
Pension firms are full of actuaries whose job it is to manage risk.
They strut around inside these firms for nine years with the aloofness of members of a special club.
Then once a decade they bring the Pensions industry to the edge of the precipice.
Dumbest smart people I’ve ever met.
Reminds me of the 17 [??] Nobel Prize winning economists who said inflation was not going to be a problem.
Dumbest smart guys in the room.
So the BoE will buy the Gilts and absorb the losses?
The proper term is ‘socialize the losses’. They will buy if need be.
Well who will these funds sell to? I am sure there's plenty of suckers in the market, but the hedge funds etc won't be buying unless the price is right, and the right price is quite a bit lower than what these funds are expecting. These funds are still thinking that they will get slightly below par or whatever, but anyone with a calculator would be able to work out the correct price. So it's either the BoE or the funds taking the loss.
John Tuld: We are selling to willing buyers at the current fair market price
It will be indemnified by the government. The indemnification deal with the government was announced on Sep 28.
And how will that be accounted? The government will take the loss? More debt on the government’s balance sheet? LOL. It’s not a real solution is it. Seems to me that the UK still has a date with the bond vigilantes.
If the government indemnifies the BOE, the BOE shows zero loss on its books because it doesn’t have a lot. I guess the government would account for it as an outlay.
Wolf,
Later this month, we need a margin debt article to see where we are at! Trying to time the bottom (yes I know it's impossible) but I believe margin debt needs to be at below 2019 levels before we get close. And that is assuming no recession. With recession, I expect 2016 or 2017 levels????
I will.
The Fed will pivot. The reason I am so confident is I understand the Fed from its history of terrible leaders who almost perfected the art of deception but now the world is learning the Fed wears no clothes.
Greenspan sowed the seeds of the asset bubble. I enjoyed watching him sit in front of the congressional committee telling them “I was wrong about the economy”.
Then Bernanke gets the Nobel Peace prize for what? Blowing up the housing market? What a joke!
They steal the QE term from a Japanese guy and try to convince us it’s just temporary (remember Nixon in 1971 using the word temporary to explain how gold will be decoupled from the fiat dollar? – and over 50 years later that temporary sure is a long temporary).
Then we get Yellin telling us that QT will be “like watching paint dry” and boy did she get that wrong. She said she’ll never see another financial crisis in her lifetime… well guess what Janet… it’s right around the corner.
Then Jerome Powell tells us a new word – transitory – inflation is transitory – well he totally failed that prediction. Oh and Janet gets promoted to Treasurer because she did such a terrible job as Fed Chair, let’s see how bad she can mess up the Treasury. She agreed that inflation was transitory but then she came out and said she got that wrong too. Surprise, surprise.
How many times do we have to see the Fed Chairmen have no idea what they are doing? They have lost the plot in their dot plots.
Why do people have such faith in the fed?
Come Friday, I believe the BOE will pivot. They are plugging the dam with fingers they don’t have. They can’t let people lose their pensions. They are politicians at the end of the day and they will do anything they can rather than face the music.
And the Fed and US markets think they are free and clear from the EU UK Japan mess but as the rates rise the tide moves out and we will see as Mr Buffet told us, the people who are swimming naked.
The fed will pivot.
The fed will pivot.
The fed will pivot.
Maybe if I type it enough, people might rethink their blind trust in an institution that has muted the markets from acting like markets. But they can’t do this forever and now I believe this time is different – this is the time where the markets tell the Fed who is the boss.
I believe by the end of this year we we get a Fed pivot.
I’m just some dumb guy who thinks he understands economic laws like “if you print infinity amounts of fiat you will end up at or near hyperinflation”
In summary – Fed = Bad and Buy Gold. Don’t pivot on that.
When its rate is in the range between 4% and 5%, it will pause and hold rates. A year ago, I figured and said it would do that at 4%, now it looks like it will be over 4%. If you want to call a pause at 4.25% a "pivot" be my guest.
If the FED announces a "pause," no matter if it's 4% or 5%, the stock market will go parabolic. There's simply too much money sloshing around. WAAAAAYYYYY too much. A pause means a continuation of mass inflation. You can't just raise rates for 6 months then stop, keeping the fed funds rate HALF of the inflation rate, and expect that to do anything to bring down inflation.
QT continues, the housing market continues to tank, mortgage rates above 7%, junk bond yields in the double digits, share buybacks down to a trickle, M&A dead, IPOs dead, SPACs dead, earnings in decline, losses spreading, some bankruptcies to boot… not sure how the stock market is going to "go parabolic."
Many are unaware of the very real global systemic risk / contagion that exists throughout the global economic landscape. None of this has been addressed directly, yet smoothed over for the past 25 years. Global OTC notional derivatives have grown from $80T in 2000 to today's reported $500T +, yet likely exceed $2Quad and it's all intertwined. In essence, this has been ongoing for quite some time yet literally papered over with no one willing to address the root problem, which resembles a cancer that is untreatable via radiation or chemo. The entire global economic landscape is infected beyond control / repair.
Ye gawds, the fed wont pivot for years. Wolf is absolutely correct, and it will take a nuke to move them.
Otherwise, buckle up for a long liquidity drought. Everyone is thinking it will go back to normal asap with fonts of cheap easy money. Nope. Get used to liquidity being like Colorado river water, oversubscribed for decades with the bill due now.
Inflation has hardly begun yet we are all expecting miracle cures from the Fed. I don’t think so. A long slog awaits with so much damage. Liquidity is now the name of the game, not cost of funds, not the gains in the stock market, not return on equity.
I find so much amazing to watch everyone struggle with the new circumstances. Change or go broke, investors. Everyone else just pays a lot more for less.
Remainer-humiliated London financial analysts and UK financial media continue to (massively) exaggerate and overstate the UK’s financial “problems” to try and embarrass the Brexit-winning Conservative ruling party, who they desperately want kicked out.
The run on the UK pound and UK pensions is mostly political and emotional, not economic. Remainers want revenge, and they are a determined bunch ;-)
Wonder what the actual sale of the GILT has been total and how much remaining
It’ll be interesting to see if any pension funds, whether by choice or necessity, test the BOE’s ultimatum after 10/14.
I think that’s not an “if” but a “when”.
And it’ll also be interesting to see what breaks next.
While inflation rages, each modern-day Lehman will be allowed to fail. In the immortal phrase of 2008, “this sucker could go down”.
I'm happy to place a wager with you Wolf. If I'm wrong i'll buy another beer mug. I'll probably buy one anyway. Dollar swap lines open and QE re-stars en masse before 2022 is finished. Deal?
I’m not a betting man in the comments. But you can tell me on Dec 31 if you won or lost. Bookmark your comment. The link is under the date.
BTW, the Fed has had open swap lines for decades with other central banks. And they’re using them from time to time for small amounts. The big amounts come during some kind of crisis.
Thanks Wolf, I read you for your clear thinking. Its appreciated. And for anyone out there, which way do you think the pound will be going amidst all of this?
If the BOE sticks to rate hikes and QT starting in Nov, eventually the pound will bounce, but maybe with a delay. That's my bet. QT and rate hikes are supportive of the pound. Right now, markets are still betting that the BOE is going to keep buying bonds forever and not hike its rates.
I must admit I was pretty surprised by the BOE today. What was even more surprising is that people still think they are bluffing. Good luck with that strategy
Question : if BOE does purchase gilts from an LDI client, what is the purchase price? If just FMV, doesn't the still leave the seller underwater on its debt? Thank you! Love your columns.
The BOE buys at the auctions it holds every day. It doesn't buy directly from some fund. The fund has to show up at the auction and submit some securities it wants to sell.

The BOE has minimum reserves. So it doesn't buy everything that is offered.
The BOE has minimum reserves. So it doesn’t buy everything that is offered.
BOE was crafty … the mere possibility of such large purchases helped the actual purchases go further.
But what about these pension funds playing with risky structured synthetic products? So if actual investment assets don’t offer the return profile you need just create some out of whole cloth? It doesn’t work that way … no free lunch. Let the managers or whoever devised these investment policies lose their jobs … if someone has to be bailed out it should be the innocent pensioners instead. In the end it would cost less … subsidizing foolish behavior only encourages more of the same.
It gets mighty hard to argue with the Millennials about the foolhardiness of cryptocurriencies when (supposedly) "professional" money managers in a SINGLE (supposedly) "sophisticated" country invest PENSIONERS' retirement money in a £1 trillion of "liability driven investment" (LDI) funds.

The TOTAL amount of cryptocurrency of every country on the PLANET isn't valued at a trillion dollars... much less a trillion pounds.
The TOTAL amount of cryptocurrency of every country on the PLANET isn’t valued at a trillion dollars… much less a trillion pounds.
