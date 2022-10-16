THE WOLF STREET REPORT: Return of the Bond Vigilantes Sends Shockwaves Around the Globe

Deficits don’t matter – until the bond vigilantes ride into town (you can also download the WOLF STREET REPORT wherever you get your podcasts).
Good summation of UK, Wolf, however you haven’t alluded to the fact that Truss is as thick as mince on whom a senior civil servant once remarked, ‘a politician whose ambition is only matched by her stupidity’. With her time limited, it could be former GS, Sunak, moving in to number 10, with former GS Dicky Sharp’s BBC providing support… Gold-filled Sacks all round, hurrah.
Great explanation for a learner in NZ. Thankyou, steve
Within the last three days:
The bond vigilantes are back!
— Wolf Street
The U.S. Treasury Department asks major banks if it is a good idea to buy back US Treasuries.
— Yellen
The Treasury had a meeting with primary dealers to explore this. They had these discussions at least twice before that I know of, in 2015 and last summer.
They would offer to buy back less-traded bonds that they’d issued years ago and replace them with new bonds that are more easily traded. But this is very complicated because any buyback at market price now would be below face value. If they buy them back at face value, it would instantly mean that yields would have to plunge to meet those levels.
They ended up not doing anything the last two times they discussed this, and there is a good chance that this will go nowhere.
I will gladly pay you on Thursday for a Porkburger today. What! You expect interest on that? Guess George Pal was right…Worlds do collide.
Bond Vigilantes: Investors who buy govt debt with the expectation that central banks with buy it from them at higher prices through QE and not with the expectation that government will use the debt for productive tasks that can generatereal interest. Now central banks no longer buying and real interest rate is deep negative (-4% to -6%).
There are only 3 ways out:
1. Destroy asset bubbles and financialization of assets to make productive businesses like agriculture, manufacturing etc profitable. Will be very painful.
2. Go back to QE and run with hyperinflation, misinformation and “divide & rule” hoping that peasant’s revolt can be beaten and rising powers don’t corner us. Will be very painful again and more so if revolutions start.
3. Postpone painful outcomes as long as possible with tiny QT and negative real rates to protect asset bubbles and run high but hyperinflation. Doesn’t solve any real problems, will result in one of the 2 above very painful outcomes in less than 2 years.
gee those interest rate derivatives gave yo 1% return when NIRP was here
now they are going to sink you financially
now that bond vigilantes are waking all you leveraged fools up
It was FOMO and YOLO, buy, buy, buy. Seems so long ago.
Now it is nowhere to hide for investors, buyers’ strikes on investments and consumer goods, no buyers anywhere. And the buyer of last resort is in retreat.
And sudden vertigo for asset holders, gazing into gaping chasms. Soft landings? Better than no assets though, as for those masses, it will be truly fraught.
Policy makers step carefully, lest vigilantes, or any number of goblins, lurch up and upset the latest brilliant project.
UK staggers into the casino and rolls the dice, comes up snake eyes. Not pretty.
Jacks, Kings and Queens in England of olde
exerted new tyranny- self righteous and bold
times can change as the masses get screwed
when financial repression becomes unglued
bond Vigilantes rise up against the scam
tax cuts for the rich, no thank-you mam
“When you drive interest rates down all the way out it forces investors to taking bigger steps on the risk spectrum.” Former Fed President Fisher PBS Documentary “The Power of the Federal Reserve”
“FORCES INVESTORS”…..take away the fair return on interest bearing securities, a return that at least covers inflation, and you can “force” investors to do things they might not otherwise have done.
Which mandate of the Federal Reserve is this? Worked for a while…until Congress saw the cheap cost of creating debt.
I sometimes enjoy watching Cramer.
I don’t take his financial advice, but he is correct when he says “There is always a bull market somewhere…”
Off the top of my head…for the next 12 months
Short term Treasuries (cash)
Energy
Big defense contractors
Russia
Big agriculture
Tobacco
Feel free to add or subtract.
I like Warren Buffett analogy of sometimes you are swimming with the current and sometimes against it. Seems like we are going to be swimming against the current for a while.
If you are focused on very long term, then tide going out allows you to pick up shares from panicked sellers at some point. Got to know your long term hurdle rate. If it is 3 – 4% you can buy SP500 now. If it’s 6 – 8% you have to wait til SP500 under 2000 imo.
The value of equities especially now should be based on earnings and expectations are way too rosy. Not a doomsday guy but the “E” of the P/E is about to drop fast for many still overvalued companies. In reality the top “need” costs are still rising (food, utilities, shelter, local taxes, etc). This is monies that will shift away from the wants (Nike inventory glut). Yup let’s buy some $LCID and $RBLX now, NOT.
Clearly, Warren doesn’t have a lot of experience swimming in open water with currents. In open water, there is no end of the pool where you can just stand up and rest. You have to keep swimming, so you cannot sprint and exhaust yourself. A good distance speed that swimmers can maintain for miles is about 2.5 to 3 knots, maybe a little more for top swimmers, about easy walking speed. In the San Francisco Bay, tidal currents can be 4 knots, 5 knots, and more. If you try to swim against that kind of current, you’re screwed, you’re going backwards, and you’ll never get there. You drown. To survive, you must try to get out of the current.
But to not put your life at risk, you should plan your swim to where you don’t have to go against that kind of current, or cross than kind of current, but where you can go with the current or against a much slower current that you can handle. These are tidal currents, and they change direction with the tides, and you know this ahead of time and can plan accordingly. Not financial advice.
I hope you are right.
But, overpriced energy, war and cigarettes?
Add pawn shops and fentanyl?
Cause to celebrate. I’m sure everyone in the UK is lifting a glass to Cramer as we speak. At least Truss doing a Maggie Thacher dance, but with a perkier cheerleader cadence, provides some smiles? About like Xi trotting out his shopworn schtick.
It’s a corrupt debt based system run by crooks who enrich themselves on it while putting the working man into the poor house.
If run by sane noncorrupt engineers…
There would be a ceasefire in the Ukraine in 24 hours and peace within a week.
Oil would be at $20 a gallon.
Government would live within its means.
And any politician that purchased a $16 million beach vacation house, without ever having a job outside government, would be investigated and jailed.
^^What nanners said.
buying the companies you hate the most has been a profitable trade for a very long time.
Re: a bull market somewhere:
Agreed, in essence then, increased focus on bread and circuses or needs (food, energy, cash) and distractions (tobacco, drugs, entertainment, war).
From bubble excesses to hunkering down, perhaps a similar fallout from the economic turbulences of the 1980’s is in the cards, where idolization of richness gave way to more common struggles.
Dallas vs. Roseanne comes to mind.
Big defense contractors = CASH COW
AS US defense budget approaches $1Trillion and worldwide tensions remain elevated, EVEN if peace were to break out, this sector will continue to grow and amass large profits. Never bet on this sector to suffer from recession. A new fear or enemy, however feeble, will be created faster than a rivet can be manufactured and few trillion dollars will be budgeted to meet it. We can never allow the balance of power to shift against us. So we will maintain always a ratio of 100;1; 100 F35’s at $150 per copy to deter ONE old Toyota pickup truck costing $2,500 armed with an antiquated 1950’s era surplus Soviet machine gun.
I have a question please, At treasury direct I’m going to reinvest my maturing bills into the next bill of the same “type and term” so it says at treasury direct. My question is about the interest rate of this reinvestment, does same “type and term” mean same interest rate as well? I don’t want to reinvest if the interest rate isn’t to the ever rising rate.
And of course thanks wolf for making this site accessible for myself and others.
No, you are not locked into your old interest rate. Your money will be re-invested at the current rate.
Thanks HM, if I could, another question please, I was wondering if the timing is good enough between my bank and “treasury direct” that the maturing funds of a 4 week bill would be available the same morning to buy an 8 week bill since the maturing date and issue date are the same day.
I’m left with near zero now in my wells Fargo account to buy with, but I was hoping i could purchase a 8 week note at auction with money I don’t have, unless the100 thousand from my maturing bill get into my bank account in time to buy the other. I’m trying to do the ladder thingy and am realizing much to learn to take advantage of events. Thanks
When you can’t fix everything with a good old-fashioned tax break, you know you’ve got problems. Just how can we pump more money to the rich to keep this thing stabilized?
just have to lol at the idea that trickle-down economic policy would have ever worked, ZIRP and QE and the Everything Bubble they caused are a direct product of that short-sightedness
Playing around with monetary policy usually just buys you time, but doesn’t solve economic problems. As history shows a bankrupt government can’t solve it’s problems with creative monetary policy.
US and EU had the opportunity to get their financial house in order the last decade and rejected the idea of constraining government spending to a reasonable growth, so the monster keeps growing. Once you get to where government is about half of the economy per capita income can’t grow imo.
Old school
Exactly! It’s just time shifting and deferred reality that never went away.
As Libertarian Super Hero Alan Greenspan said (and I quote): “The United States can pay any debt it has because we can always print money to do that. So there is zero probability of default.”
Fascinating to hear the term bond vigilantes. And so happy to hear they won the first street battle . Energy subsidies government spending tax cuts to rich and businesses the list and playbook by governments have only one play. Re-election. No productive Capital allocation.
The UK with the decline of North Sea oil and gas have been heading down a path where energy costs threaten their jobs and high quality of living they have enjoyed for decades. The British people are resilient and very smart so the government reacted quickly. That too is a great signal. Bank of England said they would step back I think after Friday last week. Will see if the bond market has settled down or if the vigilante re-emerges and possibly globally.
Wolf has said this is not necessarily a liquidity issue but a refusal to purchase at interest rates below inflation . That is a consumer revolt . Energy is the key . OPEC does not want to subsidize the world with cheap energy and China is happy to purchase cheap oil from Russia devalue their currency then export cheap manufacturing goods globally for their jobs growth locally. No idea how the people in China are surviving these shutdowns locally.
China in reality has been having very few shutdowns despite all the media obsession on it, we had to go through a report on supply chain issues recently and almost none of the Chinese population is under lockdown and they haven’t been a pandemic focus since early 2020, around 3 to 5 percent of pop. Even when they do occur they’re now short-lived, small and closely targeted to slow outbreaks and increase testing in affected regions–with food and supplies delivered and manufacturing even continuing within a shut-down region–so the product deliveries aren’t even being affected much. Our team in the Chinese cities has been saying the main focus of China’s pandemic steps has been improving the air-flow and filters in buildings, lately delivering a vaccine through the nostrils that reduces spread, one of the guys there said the frequent testing can be annoying but it’s just a minor inconvenience and it means you can actually go to concerts without infection concern or even needing a mask, though in public transport most still use them. As said before the US media reporting on anything China related has been generally wrong about everything for decades (our first investment group lost bigly on investments there due to all the misinformation), esp financial journalists usually don’t even speak Mandarin so are blind on what’s actually going on.
And Western media’s obsession about lockdowns–in practice very minor part of pandemic policy that doesn’t get reported on much–is like a “dog ate my homework” excuse for Western policy on Covid not doing much of anything at all. In fact the supply bottlenecks lately in the USA have been more caused by having millions of Americans sick with Covid, not just immediate cases but also long Covid and all the people having problems with their lungs, neurological, heart or other organs from all the subtle damage it keeps causing, even the WSJ and Fortune are now covering this. There was even a report a couple weeks ago where they did imaging of the lungs of kids who got Covid, a year later even the kids with mild Covid cases were seeing about a quarter of their lung function reduced and that looks to get worse with each new Covid infection. The pediatricians are now saying the children’s hospitals in the US are filling up and a huge percent of the American kids who got Covid months ago are now turning up with weakened immunity to RSV or getting diabetes or clotting problems, and of course millions of their parents out sick, and whole classes across the US are shutting down because both students and teachers at schools are home recovering, same with many offices and warehouses. That’s where the supply chain problems are coming from.
US life expectancy is declining fast soon to reach Third World levels. Like 1900s Argentina expect the US standard of living to drop like a rock for the next decades. You will live in a cardboard box and you will like it!
The Hoovervilles were nicer than what we have going on today. It’s despicable. And yet they are importing millions of people from south of the border while defecating on legal citizens. Our politicians are corrupt filth. All of them.
Wrong causation … “In fact the supply bottlenecks lately in the USA have been more caused by having millions of Americans sick with Covid…”
Hospital admissions do not bear out your assertion. Self diagnosis for avoiding work on basis of COVID is simply a lame excuse.
Supply chain bottlenecks are a construct of the naïve media and the new attitude of America towards performing work – yes performing as little as possible and making work very low on list of priorities. Yes, I will perform work so long as it does not interfere with my social life, my exercise routine, shopping, etc. And of course, I expect to be paid more than before because I am doing increasingly less work.
The “supply chain issues” narrative has always been a lie, or at least a gross exaggeration of what’s truly going on. It was excess (artificial) demand, NOT a supply shortage.
Let’s say you have 2 bike shops in a town (an homage to your moniker), and they normally sell 100 bikes per week combined. Then the government, in their infinite wisdom, gives everybody in town money to go buy a new bike. All of a sudden there are no bikes in either shop, and they are on backorder for 2 years, is that really a “supply chain issue?” No, it’s an excess (fake) demand issue, which is exactly what the government and central bankers did.
There aren’t many lockdowns in China, US media obsesses about that but our own teams over there reported on the pandemic policy and it’s mainly about air-filtration, filters, a new vaccine they’re giving through the nostrils and testing, and even the lockdowns are targeted, small and short when necessary. The frequent testing is a bit annoying but it means you can go out to concerts or restaurants without worry about being infected, don’t even need to mask unless on public transport. To contrast, millions of Americans are out sick with Covid or dealing with long Covid or lung, neurological or heart damage from prior Covid, now the studies using imaging are showing that even mild Covid is causing lung function to go down by about a quarter a year later. That’s where the supply chain bottlenecks are coming from.
The inflation will retreat only after supply chains are shortened and repaired. That will take some time. Biden has chosen jobs over unemployment and ‘Disaster Capitalism.’ The Deficit Hawks will get their butts handed to them, once again, when the Federal Reserve decides to take their pound of flesh.
“The inflation will retreat only after supply chains are shortened and repaired”
Do you ever read ANY of my inflation articles? Nope. But OK, I’ve been telling you and everyone for many months: Inflation has moved into SERVICES, unrelated to supply chains, and some goods prices have actually come down a little.
So READ THIS NOW:
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/10/13/services-now-drive-inflation-worst-in-40-years-services-cpi-core-cpi-show-inflation-is-entrenched-in-broad-economy-some-goods-prices-fall-gasoline-plunges/
Which includes many charts on inflation by category of goods and services, so you actually see what’s going on so you don’t have to make a fool of yourself here, including this:
Supply Chains in their current forms worked well for the last 20 or 30 years. Long supply chains are by themselves do not cause inflation. Long supply chains existed for thousands of years. The Roman Empire fed it capital Rome with food product imported form far away colonies, such as Egypt. If they made it work 2000 years ago, we should be able to make it work today, with so much more sophisticated technology at our disposal.
Reshoring, manufacturing will not make products cost less, hence it will be inflationary. Do we want to re-shore manufacturing to the USA when workers refuse to go to work? It is better to keep manufacturing offshore and contract workers who want to work, not attempt top entice those who are allergic to work and avoid it as it were an infectious disease.
It would be refreshing for a change if someone would take the time to state specifically the problem within the supply chain, instead of the categorical statement “supply chain bottleneck”. It is amusing that every supply chain action is diagnosed as a “supply chain bottleneck” whether it is demand or supply related, such as – ship shortage, container carrier chassis shortage, slow port offloading, low port throughput, excessive inventories, poor forecasting, excessive production, obsolete inventory, excessive seasonal product inventories, ect. Of course, we gave up on being analytical and identifying specific causes by spewing out the catch all excuse – “supply chain bottleneck”
I don’t think your comment is analytical at all. You have used the narrow lens of re-shoring bad because Americans are lazy.
There are very good reasons involved with re-shoring. National Security is a major issue. China wants Taiwan, which is where many chips are manufactured. What will we do if we have no chips? Having shipped our manufacturing overseas is a detriment to having a strong military.
Also, giving Americans decent jobs at a fair price is not “Americans refusing to work.” I would recommend taking a trip through the heartland of the US and explaining to those folks that they were lazy and that’s why their jobs were shipped overseas.
History, politics, international relations… these are just as important as bean counting. They look years ahead into the future rather than just the next quarter.
Not for Japan.
BOJ governor Kuroda’s term expires in April. He’s the architect of the BOJ’s money-printing policy. He will not change until April, he will cling to his policies no matter what, sacrificing the yen and Japanese consumers along the way. But in April, he’s out, and then the BOJ will do a nice official pivot because inflation is already doing this:
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/09/20/even-in-japan-inflation-begins-to-rage-after-23-years-of-true-price-stability/
And yet, the BOJ has already started a large-scale QT in kind of an indirect way. Read all about it here:
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/10/07/shock-awe-balance-sheet-reduction-at-the-bank-of-japan-assets-drop-7-3-from-peak/
Kuroda is not the kind of guy goes on national TV and bow?
No, Hara-Kiri in a back room.
Oil, gold and silver are the assets to have.
I keep telling my wife that. Whenever she brings up all the silver I bought at the start of the pandemic but never sold.
“It’s a LONG TERM investment, sweetie!”
Well … that and perhaps a sack (or ten) of potatoes.
Would Yukon Golds suffice?
Yukon Gold – good investment advice. Judging by the price increase of potatoes during last 12 months, potatoes increased more in price than Gold. To diversify, you should consider adding to your portfolio few more from the list following:
Russet – extremely popular
Sweet Potatoes and Yams – diversification move
German Butterball – international play
Kennebec – short supply chain play. Made in MAINE!
Bintje – sounds exotic, but it is the most common potato grown around the world. ( Buy as Bigger Fool theory – some image conscious group will snap it up because its name sounds “exotic”
Red bliss – source of inner calm … could come in demand now as millions are self diagnosing mental heath conditions
Vitelotte – luxury name! The upper 1% will be able to afford regardless of the inflation rate, “supply chain bottle necks”, GDP, unemployment numbers, recession, etc.
Russian Banana – rebranding could restore demand in the marketplace, or sold as “smuggled in black market goods” could appreciate in price well above inflation. No danger of sanctions lifting during the first century of 2000. Could be big contrarian play.
Whiskey
You gotta be kidding me. Gold and silver are worthless rocks, the currency of ancient history. Now the US dollar rules and destroys your precious metals. Paper cover rock!
Recent turmoil in the UK was a foreshock.
Rather than attribute the fallout to incompetence, observers could instead interpret what the incompetence revealed.
The underlying fault line is failing bonds, worryingly, at rate levels yet to dampen inflation.
While raging inflation is burning above ground, bond tremors are rumbling below.
While the Fed can be given a mandate to control fires, it can’t foil earthquakes; although it will probably try.
Wolf: Bond vigilante is a figurative term.
Wolf: Bond vigilante were taken to the back and shot.
I am just asking for the knowledge. Why dont we buy treasury bonds and hold it to maturity? What is the advantage of these bond funds mixed with corporate and junk bonds? Is it all about the yield?
In the podcast, I call the term a “figure of speech.” And then I explain what they actually are, often in leveraged and derivative positions: insurance companies, pension funds, hedge funds, you, me, etc.
Will bonds soon be printed with the likeness of Charles Bronson (‘Death Wish’ series) or Uma Thurman (‘Kill Bill’ series) as a hat tip to the dawning age of bond vigilantes?
You can thank John Maynard Keynes for this mess.
Ah, I think you mean Greenspan, Bernanke, Yellen, Powell, Bush, Obama, Trump, Biden, McConnell, Pelosi, and many more.
The entire system is a house of cards. Wolf breaks it down so even I understand. The banks that sold the strategy go 180 and enforce margin calls. This , to me , amplifies one of the biggest reasons we are in so much trouble. The brightest folks go into finance which creates nothing. They see too much opportunity- where the greed and corruption is amplified. If they went into physics / engineering/ etc we may have solved fusion by now. I honestly don’t see how fiat currencies can last much longer.
“The brightest folks go into finance”
————————————
there is a hell of an assumption …………..
Greenspan?
Geithner?
Bernanke?
Paulson?
Powell?
Diamond?
Blankfein?
All the Goldman types?
Are these the brightest or just manipulators chasing the buck?
Finance has been developed for centuries with the design to separate productivity from production to a class of money lenders and fraudsters who create and lend “money”.
Of course fraudsters, lairs and cheats would prefer to attribute themselves with intelligence rather than larceny ,,,,,,,,,,,,,, and under cover of law. Telling lies “truthfully” and stealing legally.
A good supply of legend believers, fools, dupes, powerless, vested interests, hired hands, compromised people and bought-offs make the fraud easier.
All of them are very “bright.” Tho they may not use their knowledge and intelligence in the way that you would like them to.
Bright thieves!
> I honestly don’t see how fiat currencies can last much longer.
The road to (some, temporary) credibility is pegging the currency to something, i.e., money supply and interest rates (as Volcker did). Non-fiat has its own opposite problems: deflationary breakdowns due to inflexibility (USA 1929-33).
Things break unexpectedly and flexibility is handy, but this time, it was abused for a prolonged time, and the core thing broke, as Wolf observes: price stability. As you note, a huge amount of pressure is on those trying to hold this line.
Inflation says, credibility of currencies is still falling. Bond vigilantes appear, trying at least to protect the value of their own piles of lucre. They are yanking the leash of governments. On the other end, the fiat-payees will be restless. Stresses are piling on all sides.
Possible redemption lies in productivity holding up, and some vaguely reasonable policies being held on currency. It has happened before.
Speak of other inferior currencies, not the mighty US dollar. The USD is the King Kong of currencies destroying everything in its path.
Such poignant remark.. “The brightest folks go into finance which creates nothing. ”
I experienced this in my own career. I worked in corporate America. My specialty was Supply Chain, Logistics, Procurement. I created annually, for many years, $millions in operational savings. My projects were “analyzed” by a Finance Manager, who was received greater salary, than I was paid and received annual bonuses and promotions.
So he explained what I did and was paid more for it than I, I who created the program, did the analysis, took the risk of failure, and delivered consistent revenue – year after year.
Difficult not to be cynical of the role played and emphasis placed on importance of the geeks of Finance.
Over the millennia bright folks invented tools and methods to lower the daily toils, strains, and agonies of hard physical labor.
Finance represents the pinnacle of bright minds using mental gymnastics and symbolic manipulation to avoid the anguish and toil of daily hard physical labor.
Bond vigilantes???
or just the absence of the FED put?
Business, Finance and MONEY. Thank You Wolf. If you could record this late Saturday every week. What a way to wake up Sunday morning, my coffee a newspaper and, “The Wolf Street Report”!
Now people know how much fun I’m having Saturday night? I can’t do it every Saturday night, but I can on some.
Financialization, as it is today, is merely different methods to leverage debt. Nothing of value is produced. A total waste of capital and talent.
This is the problem.
Risk has always been there. There is no system in which risk can be eliminated. Ignoring risk or imagining that you will be compensated for risk tomorrow has its limits. Tomorrow is now today.
The system has run out of tomorrows.
Debt is an increase in current spending in exchange for a decrease in future spending unless that debt creates an income stream adequate to repay the debt, interest, plus a small profit. Instead the US Created money to buy what we didn’t produce. Inflation is the consequence of this.
The compensation for the risk of loaning money is in the interest charged. When it is under priced by monetary and or fiscal policies, it doesn’t go away. History says it increases.
Borrowing for consumption vs to increase productive activity is a hole that will have to eventually be refilled with future austerity. The bigger the hole, the longer the period of austerity. It seems to me out hole is ginormous.
What the bond market wants is to receive compensation for years of unrecognized risks in higher interest rates. YET higher interest rates will reduce what we actually need and that is investment that can repay our existing debts.
What has happened in the past to companies / countries that have lived off future income to the point where the income is inadequate to service these debts is major restructuring.
The Bond Vigilantes are too late to save themselves or the system. Minsky was right.
Look, Truss screwed the pooch no doubt but I am real tired of this BS notion that the gilt meltdown is down to-gasp!-not stealing as much from the productive. This has been brewing for a long time through bad Labor governments and various Big Government Tory governments. That, and J-Pow doing the right thing. The only narrative more annoying than ‘Truss did it derp’ is ‘Brexit did it’. The Remoaners are essentially religious zealots.
Tyler Cowen had an article not long ago that did a pretty good job demonstrating that really Britain is in better fiscal shape than France. The clock is counting down on the EU.
Nonetheless, Truss is done as a force and that’s too bad because she had good ideas, like more North Sea oil and fracking.
My son brought up inflation this morning saying it is going to get worse so I gave him this financial lesson: Money goes up hill to the pockets of the rich, not down hill.
#2
The rich detest inflation because they don’t like the chance that they will be using their dollars for toilet paper. They are more comfortable with deflation, depression, recession. Their stash is worth more.