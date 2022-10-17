The 1001 Imploded Stocks of 2022 (Down 80% or More)… So Far

The massacre, stock by stock, all 1001 of them, listed right here.
By Wisdom Seeker, longtime Wolf Street commentator and contributor.
The Everything Bubble, the greatest speculative bubble in history by most any metric, became the Everything Bust this past spring when the Wild Bull Stumbled Into a Hibernating Bear. Documenting the bust, Wolf Street began reporting on high-profile “Imploded Stocks” – case studies in speculative excess, subsequent revaluation and Creative Destruction.
That raised broader questions for me. How many over-leveraged companies would be “caught offsides” as the Federal Reserve tightened sharply against persistent raging inflation? How many Imploded Stocks would there be? How full could the market’s “Bargain Basement” get?
To find out, I began tracking “every” stock. Among the US-traded tickers (as of May 13), there were 6281 (or so) common stocks, from A to ZYXI. The intent was to capture the full spectrum of actual companies traded on the major U.S. exchanges. So this list includes American Depositary Shares (ADR’s or ADS’s) of some non-US companies, but excludes Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), Warrants, Preferreds, unfulfilled SPACs, and other Wall Street exotica. It does include exchange-traded micro-caps, penny stocks, biotech startups, and other small but real companies.
I had a computer check the prices of all 6281 stocks every weekend. To qualify as “Imploded” here, the latest price had to be 80% or more below the stock’s “high” since the COVID crash bottom on 3/23/2020.
Among the 6281 stocks, how many would implode, and how soon? The first scan on May 23 found 866 Imploded Stocks. But 866 is a weird number.
I wanted to see 1000 – how long would it take? Things had already been moving swiftly, and so it continued at first – on June 18 the Imploded List had 910 stocks.
But then the summer rally began, and the list shrank a bit. The exchanges also delisted over 100 companies, and others rebranded with new names, or merged to survive. Creative Destruction is swift!
To keep things simple the original list was NOT refreshed with new IPOs or updated with name-changes, and delisted stocks were dropped. By July 23 the list was back down to 867, and by August 13, just 779.
But then the list grew again as the market turned down and the Implosions resumed, faster than Creative Destruction could clean up.
From September 24 into early October, the list hovered near 970. But this past week did some damage, and as of the October 14 close, the list is now up to 1001!
That’s right: Not counting delisted stocks, mergers or name-changes, nearly 1 in 6 US surviving stocks from May is now “on sale” at 80% off its high. How much more room is there in the Bargain Basement?
The complete Imploded Stocks list is below. Most are smaller companies you’ve never heard of. There are always far more micro- and small-cap stocks than household names, and there’s more turnover down there too.
The median “peak price” date was February 9, 2021, in line with Wolf’s “infamous February” comments, when the whole thing started coming apart. About 160 companies peaked in the week of Feb 8-12, and another 100 peaked the following week. So about 1/4 of the Imploded stocks hit their high point together.
Fewer than 100 of these peaked after July 2021. But then again it takes time to implode by 80%, so it’s likely that more stocks which peaked with the rest of the market last fall/winter will start to show up on the list.
(For Data Gurus: “Imploded” here isn’t quite the same as in Wolf’s method. The 80% threshold and definition of “high price” are different. Here we’re using “adjusted closing” prices, which is to say total-return data adjusted for share splits and dividends. The “high” price used here is the adjusted intraday high from the day of the highest adjusted closing price. A few shares may have traded at a slightly higher price on a different day with a lower closing price.)
No doubt we’ll see more articles from Wolf on the more well-known Implosions, and I may do more analysis of the full list, especially if it grows further. But for now, I just want to note that these 1001 companies collectively account for a decent share of the US economy and employment.
For these companies “caught offsides” by the Everything Bust, many workers and investors – and their families – must be deeply anxious about the falling share prices. These companies’ vendors may be worrying about getting paid, and their customers may be worrying about weak links in their supply chains. Foolish bubble-blowing bankers bear a heavy burden of responsibility for making so many people so worried. May justice be done. But I expect there’s more pain ahead first.
Of these 1001 Imploded Stocks, how many will fail and how many will survive the rest of the Everything Bust? How many survivors will become case studies in stock turnarounds? Time will tell, but I wish everyone the best of luck. With so much mess to clean up, I think we’re going to need all the luck we can find…
Here’s the full list of the 1001 Imploded Stocks as of October 15, 2022, in alphabetical order. Those showing “-100%” are down over 99.5%, which rounds to 100, but they’re not zeroes.
|#
|Symbol
|Name
|% Down
|Date of Peak
|1
|AACG
|ATA Creativity Global ADS
|-91%
|2/4/2021
|2
|AAOI
|Applied Optoelectronics
|-83%
|8/4/2020
|3
|AAU
|Almaden Minerals
|-82%
|11/6/2020
|4
|ABEO
|Abeona Therapeutics
|-95%
|7/8/2020
|5
|ABIO
|ARCA biopharma
|-91%
|5/28/2020
|6
|ABVC
|ABVC BioPharma
|-94%
|11/1/2021
|7
|ACB
|Aurora Cannabis
|-95%
|2/10/2021
|8
|ACHV
|Achieve Life Sciences
|-83%
|2/12/2021
|9
|ACMR
|ACM Research
|-83%
|2/16/2021
|10
|ACOR
|Acorda Therapeutics
|-96%
|1/20/2021
|11
|ACRX
|AcelRx Pharmaceuticals
|-93%
|2/9/2021
|12
|ACST
|Acasti Pharma
|-94%
|2/10/2021
|13
|ADAP
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADS
|-91%
|6/2/2020
|14
|ADIL
|Adial Pharmaceuticals
|-93%
|9/23/2021
|15
|ADMP
|Adamis Pharmaceuticals
|-94%
|1/22/2021
|16
|ADN
|Advent Tech. Holdings
|-89%
|1/14/2021
|17
|ADPT
|Adaptive BioTech.
|-91%
|1/22/2021
|18
|ADV
|Advantage Solutions
|-82%
|12/22/2020
|19
|ADVM
|Adverum BioTech.
|-97%
|6/23/2020
|20
|ADXN
|Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADS
|-98%
|12/24/2020
|21
|AEHL
|Antelope Enterprise Holdings
|-89%
|2/22/2021
|22
|AEMD
|Aethlon Medical
|-95%
|6/9/2021
|23
|AEVA
|Aeva Tech.
|-91%
|2/10/2021
|24
|AEYE
|AudioEye
|-88%
|2/11/2021
|25
|AEZS
|Aeterna Zentaris
|-96%
|2/8/2021
|26
|AFMD
|Affimed
|-87%
|4/28/2021
|27
|AGIL
|AgileThought
|-88%
|9/2/2021
|28
|AGLE
|Aeglea BioTherapeutics
|-96%
|6/22/2020
|29
|AGMH
|AGM Group
|-93%
|6/25/2020
|30
|AGRX
|Agile Therapeutics
|-100%
|9/18/2020
|31
|AGTC
|Applied Genetic Tech.
|-98%
|2/17/2021
|32
|AHG
|Akso Health ADS
|-97%
|10/20/2021
|33
|AHPI
|Allied Healthcare Products
|-94%
|4/1/2020
|34
|AHT
|Ashford Hospitality
|-96%
|6/8/2020
|35
|AIH
|Aesthetic Medical Int’l Holdings ADS
|-86%
|6/1/2021
|36
|AIHS
|Senmiao Technology
|-96%
|2/22/2021
|37
|AIKI
|AIkido Pharma
|-84%
|2/12/2021
|38
|AIM
|AIM ImmunoTech
|-88%
|7/20/2020
|39
|AIU
|Meta Data ADS
|-99%
|8/19/2020
|40
|AKBA
|Akebia Therapeutics
|-98%
|6/30/2020
|41
|AKTS
|Akoustis Tech.
|-87%
|2/5/2021
|42
|AKTX
|Akari Therapeutics ADS
|-88%
|2/19/2021
|43
|ALLK
|Allakos
|-96%
|2/9/2021
|44
|ALLO
|Allogene Therapeutics
|-81%
|5/22/2020
|45
|ALLT
|Allot
|-83%
|6/14/2021
|46
|ALPP
|Alpine 4 Holdings
|-94%
|2/8/2021
|47
|ALR
|AlerisLife
|-90%
|2/8/2021
|48
|ALRN
|Aileron Therapeutics
|-92%
|10/20/2020
|49
|AMBO
|Ambow Education Holding ADS
|-94%
|9/30/2020
|50
|AMC
|AMC Entertainment Holdings
|-92%
|6/2/2021
|51
|AMPE
|Ampio Pharmaceuticals
|-99%
|12/22/2020
|52
|AMPG
|Amplitech
|-89%
|2/16/2021
|53
|AMRN
|Amarin
|-92%
|3/26/2020
|54
|AMRS
|Amyris
|-90%
|3/22/2021
|55
|AMSC
|American Superconductor
|-88%
|1/7/2021
|56
|AMTD
|AMTD IDEA ADS
|-88%
|4/8/2020
|57
|ANGI
|Angi
|-89%
|2/8/2021
|58
|ANPC
|AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. ADS
|-99%
|3/9/2021
|59
|ANTE
|AirNet Technology ADS
|-91%
|2/17/2021
|60
|ANVS
|Annovis Bio
|-90%
|7/13/2021
|61
|ANY
|Sphere 3D
|-97%
|9/2/2021
|62
|APCX
|AppTech Payments
|-92%
|3/8/2021
|63
|APDN
|Applied DNA Sciences
|-85%
|5/14/2020
|64
|APLD
|Applied Blockchain
|-94%
|10/26/2021
|65
|APLT
|Applied Therapeutics
|-99%
|5/20/2020
|66
|APM
|Aptorum Group
|-94%
|9/29/2020
|67
|APPN
|Appian
|-85%
|1/27/2021
|68
|APPS
|Digital Turbine
|-86%
|3/1/2021
|69
|APRE
|Aprea Therapeutics
|-98%
|6/23/2020
|70
|APRN
|Blue Apron Holdings
|-86%
|7/8/2020
|71
|APT
|Alpha Pro Tech
|-84%
|8/3/2020
|72
|APTO
|Aptose Biosciences
|-93%
|5/11/2020
|73
|APTX
|Aptinyx
|-94%
|7/2/2020
|74
|APVO
|Aptevo Therapeutics
|-95%
|11/11/2020
|75
|APWC
|Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (Bermuda)
|-83%
|2/8/2021
|76
|AQB
|AquaBounty Tech.
|-96%
|1/25/2021
|77
|AQMS
|Aqua Metals
|-90%
|1/26/2021
|78
|AQST
|Aquestive Therapeutics
|-90%
|9/11/2020
|79
|ARAV
|Aravive
|-94%
|6/25/2020
|80
|ARCE
|Arco Platform
|-81%
|5/7/2020
|81
|ARCT
|Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings
|-89%
|12/7/2020
|82
|ARDS
|Aridis Pharmaceuticals
|-90%
|5/8/2020
|83
|ARDX
|Ardelyx
|-85%
|4/28/2021
|84
|AREB
|American Rebel Holdings
|-99%
|1/3/2020
|85
|ARTL
|Artelo Biosciences
|-93%
|2/17/2021
|86
|ASLN
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ADS
|-93%
|3/1/2021
|87
|ASM
|Avino Silver & Gold Mines (Canada)
|-81%
|2/1/2021
|88
|ASMB
|Assembly Biosciences
|-94%
|7/20/2020
|89
|ASPN
|Aspen Aerogels
|-86%
|11/18/2021
|90
|ASPU
|Aspen Group
|-97%
|8/28/2020
|91
|ASTC
|Astrotech (DE)
|-91%
|2/10/2021
|92
|ASXC
|Asensus Surgical
|-94%
|2/10/2021
|93
|ATER
|Aterian
|-98%
|2/17/2021
|94
|ATHE
|Alterity Therapeutics ADS
|-91%
|8/4/2020
|95
|ATHX
|Athersys
|-98%
|4/1/2020
|96
|ATIF
|ATIF Holdings
|-90%
|4/17/2020
|97
|ATNF
|180 Life Sciences
|-96%
|4/12/2021
|98
|ATNX
|Athenex
|-99%
|2/8/2021
|99
|ATOM
|Atomeraorporated
|-84%
|2/8/2021
|100
|ATOS
|Atossa Therapeutics
|-92%
|6/25/2021
|101
|ATRA
|Atara Biotherapeutics
|-87%
|12/7/2020
|102
|ATTO
|Atento S.A.
|-87%
|3/29/2022
|103
|ATUS
|Altice USA
|-86%
|12/29/2020
|104
|ATXI
|Avenue Therapeutics
|-98%
|9/14/2020
|105
|ATXS
|Astria Therapeutics
|-82%
|8/24/2020
|106
|ATY
|AcuityAds Holdings
|-94%
|2/19/2021
|107
|AUD
|Audacy
|-95%
|2/19/2021
|108
|AUID
|Ipsidy
|-91%
|11/4/2021
|109
|AUMN
|Golden Minerals
|-81%
|2/1/2021
|110
|AUTL
|Autolus Therapeutics ADS
|-80%
|7/20/2020
|111
|AVCT
|American Virtual Cloud Tech.
|-99%
|1/25/2021
|112
|AVGR
|Avinger
|-98%
|1/20/2021
|113
|AVRO
|AVROBIO
|-97%
|6/9/2020
|114
|AVTX
|Avalo Therapeutics
|-90%
|2/19/2021
|115
|AVYA
|Avaya Holdings
|-96%
|2/10/2021
|116
|AWH
|Aspira Women’s Health
|-96%
|2/12/2021
|117
|AXDX
|Accelerate Diagnostics
|-92%
|7/16/2020
|118
|AYRO
|AYRO
|-95%
|2/10/2021
|119
|AYTU
|Aytu BioPharma
|-99%
|4/27/2020
|120
|AZRE
|Azure Power Global Equity Shares
|-91%
|1/12/2021
|121
|BAND
|Bandwidth
|-95%
|10/13/2020
|122
|BB
|BlackBerry
|-86%
|1/27/2021
|123
|BBBY
|Bed Bath & Beyond
|-91%
|1/27/2021
|124
|BBGI
|Beasley Broadcast Group
|-80%
|6/19/2020
|125
|BBI
|Brickell Biotech
|-99%
|6/15/2020
|126
|BBIG
|Vinco Ventures
|-92%
|9/9/2021
|127
|BBIO
|BridgeBio Pharma
|-86%
|2/8/2021
|128
|BBLG
|Bone Biologics Corp
|-98%
|11/30/2018
|129
|BCEL
|Atreca
|-94%
|6/24/2020
|130
|BCLI
|Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
|-81%
|10/8/2020
|131
|BDTX
|Black Diamond Therapeutics
|-97%
|6/22/2020
|132
|BEDU
|Bright Scholar Education Holdings ADS
|-91%
|7/21/2020
|133
|BEEM
|Beam Global
|-86%
|12/31/2020
|134
|BEST
|BEST ADS
|-98%
|04/27/2020
|135
|BFI
|BurgerFi Int’l
|-89%
|6/18/2020
|136
|BHAT
|Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology
|-94%
|2/16/2021
|137
|BHC
|Bausch Health
|-81%
|3/11/2021
|138
|BILI
|Bilibili ADS
|-93%
|2/10/2021
|139
|BIMI
|BIMI Int’l Medical
|-98%
|5/8/2020
|140
|BIOC
|Biocept
|-94%
|8/6/2020
|141
|BIOL
|Biolase
|-95%
|1/26/2021
|142
|BITF
|Bitfarms
|-89%
|11/9/2021
|143
|BIVI
|BioVie
|-94%
|2/3/2021
|144
|BKSY
|BlackSky Technology
|-91%
|2/19/2021
|145
|BKYI
|BIO-key Int’l
|-89%
|7/16/2020
|146
|BLBX
|Blackboxstocks
|-93%
|11/5/2021
|147
|BLCM
|Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
|-89%
|6/22/2020
|148
|BLDE
|Blade Air Mobility
|-82%
|2/16/2021
|149
|BLDP
|Ballard Power Systems
|-87%
|2/8/2021
|150
|BLIN
|Bridgeline Digital
|-91%
|7/6/2021
|151
|BLPH
|Bellerophon Therapeutics
|-95%
|5/11/2020
|152
|BLRX
|BioLineRx ADS
|-87%
|5/4/2021
|153
|BLUE
|bluebird bio
|-86%
|6/5/2020
|154
|BNGO
|Bionano Genomics
|-87%
|2/16/2021
|155
|BNTC
|Benitec Biopharma
|-99%
|4/21/2020
|156
|BOXL
|Boxlight
|-89%
|7/16/2020
|157
|BPTH
|Bio-Path Holdings
|-87%
|2/10/2021
|158
|BRQS
|Borqs Tech.
|-100%
|4/13/2020
|159
|BRTX
|BioRestorative Therapies
|-98%
|10/29/2020
|160
|BSGM
|BioSig Tech.
|-94%
|6/8/2020
|161
|BSQR
|BSQUARE
|-91%
|2/9/2021
|162
|BTAI
|BioXcel Therapeutics
|-84%
|7/22/2020
|163
|BTB
|Bit Brother
|-99%
|6/15/2020
|164
|BTBT
|Bit Digital
|-97%
|1/4/2021
|165
|BTCM
|BIT Mining ADS
|-99%
|2/16/2021
|166
|BTCS
|BTCS
|-96%
|1/14/2021
|167
|BTCY
|Biotricity
|-83%
|12/13/2021
|168
|BTOG
|China Xiangtai Food Co.
|-91%
|12/10/2021
|169
|BTTR
|Better Choice
|-91%
|6/11/2020
|170
|BTX
|Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
|-100%
|5/3/2021
|171
|BVXV
|BiondVax Pharmaceuticals ADS
|-99%
|7/13/2020
|172
|BWEN
|Broadwind
|-83%
|1/26/2021
|173
|BWMX
|Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V.
|-83%
|6/30/2021
|174
|BXRX
|Baudax Bio
|-100%
|5/27/2020
|175
|BYND
|Beyond Meat
|-93%
|10/9/2020
|176
|BYSI
|BeyondSpring
|-97%
|8/31/2021
|177
|BZUN
|Baozun ADS
|-91%
|2/10/2021
|178
|CABA
|Cabaletta Bio
|-95%
|12/7/2020
|179
|CALA
|Calithera Biosciences
|-98%
|4/15/2020
|180
|CAN
|Canaan ADS
|-91%
|3/11/2021
|181
|CANF
|Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd Sponsored ADR (Israel)
|-83%
|3/16/2021
|182
|CARV
|Carver Bancorp
|-91%
|7/9/2021
|183
|CASI
|CASI Pharmaceuticals
|-94%
|1/26/2021
|184
|CBAT
|CBAK Energy Technology
|-90%
|11/16/2020
|185
|CCNC
|Code Chain New Continent
|-98%
|2/17/2021
|186
|CDLX
|Cardlytics
|-95%
|2/12/2021
|187
|CDNA
|CareDx
|-84%
|1/20/2021
|188
|CDTX
|Cidara Therapeutics
|-86%
|7/22/2020
|189
|CDXC
|ChromaDex
|-94%
|2/25/2021
|190
|CDXS
|Codexis
|-88%
|11/8/2021
|191
|CDZI
|CADIZ
|-89%
|8/17/2021
|192
|CEAD
|CEA Industries
|-97%
|1/14/2021
|193
|CEI
|Camber Energy
|-96%
|9/30/2021
|194
|CELU
|Celularity
|-84%
|4/28/2022
|195
|CELZ
|Creative Medical Technology Holdings
|-99%
|2/10/2021
|196
|CEMI
|Chembio Diagnostics
|-98%
|4/24/2020
|197
|CENN
|Cenntro Electric Group
|-97%
|1/29/2021
|198
|CENX
|Century Aluminum
|-81%
|3/4/2022
|199
|CETX
|Cemtrex
|-95%
|6/9/2020
|200
|CFMS
|Conformis
|-92%
|9/17/2021
|201
|CFRX
|ContraFect
|-98%
|6/24/2020
|202
|CGC
|Canopy Growth
|-96%
|2/10/2021
|203
|CGEN
|Compugen
|-96%
|8/25/2020
|204
|CGRN
|Capstone Green Energy
|-90%
|1/7/2021
|205
|CHEK
|Check-Cap Ordinary Share
|-95%
|3/15/2021
|206
|CHGG
|Chegg
|-82%
|2/12/2021
|207
|CHNR
|China Natural Resources
|-85%
|2/22/2021
|208
|CIDM
|Cinedigm
|-92%
|6/4/2020
|209
|CJJD
|China Jo-Jo Drugstores (Cayman Islands)
|-96%
|5/27/2020
|210
|CLIR
|ClearSign Tech.
|-87%
|4/1/2021
|211
|CLLS
|Cellectis S.A. ADS
|-93%
|1/19/2021
|212
|CLPS
|CLPS In
|-94%
|2/17/2021
|213
|CLRB
|Cellectar Biosciences
|-93%
|12/22/2020
|214
|CLRO
|ClearOne (DE)
|-87%
|3/15/2021
|215
|CLSD
|Clearside Biomedical
|-84%
|8/27/2021
|216
|CLSK
|CleanSpark
|-93%
|1/7/2021
|217
|CLVS
|Clovis Oncology
|-90%
|2/8/2021
|218
|CLXT
|Calyxt
|-99%
|2/9/2021
|219
|CMCM
|Cheetah Mobile ADS
|-90%
|2/16/2021
|220
|CMMB
|Chemomab Therapeutics
|-99%
|2/10/2021
|221
|CMPR
|Cimpress (Ireland)
|-82%
|7/20/2021
|222
|CMRX
|Chimerix
|-85%
|2/17/2021
|223
|CNET
|ZW Data Action Tech.
|-85%
|2/17/2021
|224
|CNSP
|CNS Pharmaceuticals
|-95%
|2/8/2021
|225
|CNTG
|Centogene
|-96%
|7/1/2020
|226
|COCP
|Cocrystal Pharma
|-92%
|8/3/2020
|227
|CODX
|Co-Diagnostics
|-90%
|8/3/2020
|228
|COE
|China Online Education Group ADS
|-94%
|12/2/2020
|229
|COMS
|ComSovereign Holding
|-99%
|2/9/2021
|230
|CORR
|CorEnergy Infrastructure
|-93%
|3/25/2020
|231
|COSM
|Cosmos Holdings
|-98%
|6/14/2021
|232
|COUP
|Coupa Softwareorporated
|-87%
|2/18/2021
|233
|CPHI
|China Pharma Holdings
|-90%
|2/17/2021
|234
|CPS
|Cooper-Standard Holdings
|-87%
|3/12/2021
|235
|CPSH
|CPS Tech.
|-89%
|2/16/2021
|236
|CRBP
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings
|-99%
|9/3/2020
|237
|CRDF
|Cardiff Oncology
|-94%
|11/30/2020
|238
|CRDL
|Cardiol Therapeutics
|-87%
|10/20/2021
|239
|CREX
|Creative Realities
|-90%
|5/13/2020
|240
|CRIS
|Curis
|-96%
|5/12/2021
|241
|CRMD
|CorMedix
|-84%
|2/19/2021
|242
|CRNC
|Cerence
|-89%
|2/12/2021
|243
|CRON
|Cronos Group
|-82%
|2/10/2021
|244
|CRTD
|Creatd
|-98%
|8/20/2020
|245
|CRTX
|Cortexyme
|-99%
|8/10/2021
|246
|CRVS
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals
|-90%
|9/21/2021
|247
|CSCW
|Color Star Technology Co.
|-99%
|3/30/2021
|248
|CSSE
|Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
|-87%
|6/28/2021
|249
|CTK
|CooTek (Cayman) ADS
|-100%
|5/6/2020
|250
|CTMX
|CytomX Therapeutics
|-91%
|5/12/2020
|251
|CTRM
|Castor Maritime
|-94%
|2/11/2021
|252
|CTRN
|Citi Trends
|-82%
|4/23/2021
|253
|CTSO
|Cytosorbents
|-86%
|7/20/2020
|254
|CUE
|Cue Biopharma
|-92%
|6/2/2020
|255
|CUEN
|Cuentas
|-94%
|7/1/2021
|256
|CURI
|CuriosityStream
|-94%
|2/19/2021
|257
|CVM
|Cel-Sci
|-89%
|2/1/2021
|258
|CVNA
|Carvana Co.
|-95%
|8/10/2021
|259
|CWBR
|CohBar
|-98%
|5/5/2020
|260
|CXDO
|Crexendo
|-81%
|8/7/2020
|261
|CYAD
|Celyad Oncology SA ADS
|-91%
|6/1/2020
|262
|CYCC
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
|-89%
|2/9/2021
|263
|CYCN
|Cyclerion Therapeutics
|-95%
|9/18/2020
|264
|CYH
|Community Health Systems
|-87%
|6/10/2021
|265
|CYRN
|CYREN
|-97%
|7/28/2020
|266
|CYTH
|Cyclo Therapeutics
|-93%
|3/31/2020
|267
|CYTO
|Altamira Therapeutics 0.01 SF (Bermuda)
|-96%
|12/1/2020
|268
|DAO
|Youdao ADS
|-91%
|8/3/2020
|269
|DBD
|Diebold Nixdorforporated
|-85%
|3/15/2021
|270
|DCTH
|Delcath Systems
|-88%
|2/10/2021
|271
|DDD
|3D Systems
|-86%
|2/9/2021
|272
|DFFN
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals
|-94%
|2/16/2021
|273
|DGLY
|Digital Ally
|-94%
|6/9/2020
|274
|DHC
|Diversified Healthcare of Beneficial Interest
|-86%
|6/8/2020
|275
|DKNG
|DraftKings
|-83%
|3/19/2021
|276
|DLPN
|Dolphin Entertainment
|-93%
|3/24/2021
|277
|DM
|Desktop Metal
|-93%
|2/8/2021
|278
|DMAC
|DiaMedica Therapeutics
|-86%
|2/19/2021
|279
|DMTK
|DermTech
|-96%
|2/19/2021
|280
|DOCU
|DocuSign
|-86%
|9/3/2021
|281
|DOGZ
|Dogness (Int’l)
|-89%
|1/5/2022
|282
|DOMO
|Domo Class B
|-86%
|8/26/2021
|283
|DOYU
|DouYu Int’l Holdings ADS
|-95%
|2/16/2021
|284
|DPRO
|Draganfly
|-96%
|2/16/2021
|285
|DRIO
|DarioHealth
|-85%
|2/12/2021
|286
|DRRX
|DURECT
|-84%
|2/3/2021
|287
|DRTT
|DIRTT Environmental Solutions
|-92%
|8/2/2021
|288
|DS
|Drive Shack
|-89%
|6/14/2021
|289
|DSS
|DSS
|-98%
|4/28/2020
|290
|DTEA
|DAVIDsTEA
|-86%
|2/4/2021
|291
|DTIL
|Precision BioSciences
|-92%
|2/8/2021
|292
|DTST
|Data Storage
|-95%
|2/11/2021
|293
|DUO
|Fangdd Network Group ADS
|-100%
|6/9/2020
|294
|DXF
|Dunxin Financial Holdings ADS
|-89%
|5/11/2021
|295
|DXYN
|Dixie Group
|-87%
|11/24/2021
|296
|DYAI
|Dyadic Int’l
|-83%
|6/22/2020
|297
|EAST
|Eastside Distilling
|-94%
|7/23/2021
|298
|EBS
|Emergent Biosolutions
|-86%
|8/13/2020
|299
|ECOR
|electroCore
|-90%
|1/26/2021
|300
|EDIT
|Editas Medicine
|-89%
|1/8/2021
|301
|EDSA
|Edesa Biotech
|-92%
|9/20/2021
|302
|EDU
|New Oriental Education & Tech. ADR
|-89%
|2/16/2021
|303
|EDUC
|Educational Development
|-88%
|3/11/2021
|304
|EFOI
|Energy Focus
|-96%
|8/19/2020
|305
|EGHT
|8×8
|-92%
|1/25/2021
|306
|EH
|EHang Holdings ADS
|-97%
|2/12/2021
|307
|EHTH
|eHealth
|-98%
|3/30/2020
|308
|EKSO
|Ekso Bionics Holdings
|-91%
|2/8/2021
|309
|ELDN
|Eledon Pharmaceuticals
|-91%
|10/30/2020
|310
|ELOX
|Eloxx Pharmaceuticals
|-97%
|3/3/2021
|311
|ELYS
|Elys Game Technology
|-95%
|2/17/2021
|312
|EMAN
|eMagin
|-87%
|3/2/2021
|313
|EMKR
|EMCORE
|-87%
|6/22/2021
|314
|ENG
|ENGlobal
|-88%
|2/10/2021
|315
|ENLV
|Enlivex Therapeutics
|-85%
|2/9/2021
|316
|ENOB
|Enochian Biosciences
|-83%
|11/30/2021
|317
|ENSC
|Ensysce Biosciences
|-99%
|2/1/2021
|318
|ENTX
|Entera Bio
|-92%
|3/12/2021
|319
|ENVB
|Enveric Biosciences
|-99%
|2/10/2021
|320
|EPIX
|ESSA Pharma
|-94%
|5/24/2021
|321
|EQ
|Equillium
|-93%
|7/13/2020
|322
|EQOS
|EQONEX
|-99%
|2/9/2021
|323
|ERYP
|Erytech Pharma S.A. ADS
|-95%
|1/19/2021
|324
|ESGC
|Eros STX Global A
|-99%
|6/8/2020
|325
|ESPR
|Esperion Therapeutics
|-86%
|7/8/2020
|326
|ETNB
|89bio
|-82%
|9/2/2020
|327
|EVBG
|Everbridge
|-83%
|2/24/2021
|328
|EVER
|EverQuote
|-91%
|7/9/2020
|329
|EVFM
|Evofem Biosciences
|-100%
|5/27/2020
|330
|EVGN
|Evogene Ltd
|-93%
|2/11/2021
|331
|EVK
|Ever-Glory Int’l Group
|-89%
|12/3/2020
|332
|EVLO
|Evelo Biosciences
|-89%
|1/28/2021
|333
|EVOK
|Evoke Pharma
|-97%
|8/14/2020
|334
|EXAS
|Exact Sciences
|-81%
|2/12/2021
|335
|EXN
|Excellon Resources
|-92%
|8/4/2020
|336
|EXPI
|eXp World Holdings
|-86%
|2/9/2021
|337
|EXPR
|Express
|-91%
|1/27/2021
|338
|FAMI
|Farmmi
|-99%
|2/17/2021
|339
|FATE
|Fate Therapeutics
|-83%
|1/14/2021
|340
|FBIO
|Fortress Biotech
|-87%
|4/12/2021
|341
|FBRX
|Forte Biosciences
|-98%
|9/28/2020
|342
|FCEL
|FuelCell Energy
|-90%
|2/9/2021
|343
|FEDU
|Four Seasons Education (Cayman) ADS
|-82%
|2/12/2021
|344
|FGF
|FG Financial Group
|-86%
|6/25/2021
|345
|FIXX
|Homology Medicines
|-93%
|4/14/2020
|346
|FKWL
|Franklin Wireless
|-88%
|12/15/2020
|347
|FLGT
|Fulgent Genetics
|-81%
|2/9/2021
|348
|FLNT
|Fluent
|-85%
|2/18/2021
|349
|FLUX
|Flux Power Holdings
|-87%
|1/13/2021
|350
|FLWS
|1-800-FLOWERS.COM
|-84%
|6/11/2021
|351
|FNHC
|FedNat Holding Company
|-96%
|6/8/2020
|352
|FOA
|Finance of America
|-86%
|5/5/2021
|353
|FOSL
|Fossil Group
|-88%
|1/27/2021
|354
|FREQ
|Frequency Therapeutics
|-97%
|2/19/2021
|355
|FRSX
|Foresight Autonomous Holdings ADS
|-96%
|2/10/2021
|356
|FSLY
|Fastly
|-95%
|10/13/2020
|357
|FTCH
|Farfetch
|-90%
|2/19/2021
|358
|FTEK
|Fuel Tech
|-82%
|1/25/2021
|359
|FTFT
|Future FinTech Group
|-96%
|2/17/2021
|360
|FUBO
|fuboTV
|-94%
|12/22/2020
|361
|FURY
|Fury Gold Mines
|-85%
|8/3/2020
|362
|FUTU
|Futu Holdings ADS
|-82%
|2/16/2021
|363
|FUV
|Arcimoto
|-98%
|2/4/2021
|364
|FVRR
|Fiverr Int’l
|-92%
|2/12/2021
|365
|FWBI
|First Wave BioPharma
|-100%
|1/25/2021
|366
|FWP
|Forward Pharma A/S ADS
|-84%
|7/23/2021
|367
|GAIA
|Gaia
|-84%
|3/9/2021
|368
|GAME
|Engine Gaming and Media
|-95%
|6/25/2021
|369
|GBOX
|Greenbox POS
|-95%
|4/6/2021
|370
|GBR
|New Concept Energy
|-95%
|1/28/2021
|371
|GCI
|Gannett Co.
|-81%
|10/1/2021
|372
|GDS
|GDS Holdings ADS
|-88%
|2/19/2021
|373
|GENE
|Genetic Tech. Ltd ADS
|-81%
|2/17/2021
|374
|GEVO
|Gevo
|-87%
|2/12/2021
|375
|GHSI
|Guardion Health Sciences
|-98%
|2/16/2021
|376
|GLBS
|Globus Maritime
|-98%
|6/8/2020
|377
|GLG
|TD Holdings
|-94%
|8/13/2020
|378
|GLMD
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals
|-94%
|5/20/2020
|379
|GLPG
|Galapagos NV ADS
|-81%
|5/11/2020
|380
|GLT
|Glatfelter
|-88%
|1/14/2022
|381
|GLYC
|GlycoMimetics
|-88%
|7/20/2020
|382
|GMBL
|Esports Entertainment
|-99%
|3/2/2021
|383
|GMDA
|Gamida Cell
|-88%
|2/10/2021
|384
|GMGI
|Golden Matrix
|-81%
|4/29/2021
|385
|GNCA
|Genocea Biosciences
|-100%
|7/27/2020
|386
|GNFT
|GENFIT S.A. ADS
|-82%
|5/11/2020
|387
|GNLN
|Greenlane Holdings
|-99%
|2/10/2021
|388
|GNPX
|Genprex
|-83%
|2/8/2021
|389
|GNUS
|Genius Brands Int’l
|-92%
|6/3/2020
|390
|GOEV
|Canoo
|-94%
|12/10/2020
|391
|GOTU
|Gaotu Techedu ADS
|-99%
|1/27/2021
|392
|GOVX
|GeoVax Labs
|-97%
|7/22/2020
|393
|GP
|GreenPower Motor
|-94%
|1/7/2021
|394
|GRIL
|Muscle Maker
|-89%
|8/19/2020
|395
|GRNQ
|Greenpro Capital
|-97%
|2/17/2021
|396
|GROM
|Grom Social Enterprises
|-98%
|5/19/2021
|397
|GRPN
|Groupon
|-89%
|3/5/2021
|398
|GRTS
|Gritstone bio
|-92%
|1/22/2021
|399
|GRTX
|Galera Therapeutics
|-89%
|4/29/2020
|400
|GRWG
|GrowGeneration
|-95%
|2/9/2021
|401
|GSHD
|Goosehead Insurance
|-84%
|10/11/2021
|402
|GTBP
|GT Biopharma
|-90%
|6/2/2021
|403
|GTEC
|Greenland Tech. Holding
|-87%
|3/29/2021
|404
|HALL
|Hallmark Financial Services
|-84%
|6/8/2020
|405
|HAPP
|Happiness Development
|-97%
|3/25/2020
|406
|HARP
|Harpoon Therapeutics
|-96%
|5/26/2020
|407
|HCAT
|Health Catalyst
|-85%
|6/8/2021
|408
|HCM
|HUTCHMED (China) ADS
|-81%
|8/9/2021
|409
|HEAR
|Turtle Beach
|-84%
|6/14/2021
|410
|HEPA
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals
|-90%
|8/5/2020
|411
|HEXO
|HEXO
|-98%
|2/10/2021
|412
|HGEN
|Humanigen
|-99%
|7/8/2020
|413
|HIMS
|Hims & Hers Health
|-81%
|2/8/2021
|414
|HIVE
|Hive Blockchain Tech.
|-89%
|2/19/2021
|415
|HLBZ
|Helbiz
|-99%
|9/21/2021
|416
|HOOK
|HOOKIPA Pharma
|-94%
|5/18/2021
|417
|HOTH
|Hoth Therapeutics
|-92%
|4/22/2020
|418
|HRTG
|Heritage Insurance Holdings
|-88%
|8/10/2020
|419
|HRTX
|Heron Therapeutics
|-84%
|12/28/2020
|420
|HSC
|Harsco
|-82%
|6/8/2021
|421
|HSDT
|Helius Medical Tech. (DE)
|-99%
|6/8/2020
|422
|HSTO
|Histogen
|-99%
|5/19/2020
|423
|HTGM
|HTG Molecular Diagnostics
|-96%
|6/22/2020
|424
|HUGE
|FSD Pharma Class B Subordinate Voting Shares
|-94%
|6/3/2020
|425
|HUIZ
|Huize Holding ADS
|-95%
|2/19/2021
|426
|HUSN
|Hudson Capital
|-98%
|6/18/2020
|427
|HUT
|Hut 8 Mining
|-89%
|11/8/2021
|428
|HUYA
|HUYA ADS
|-94%
|2/12/2021
|429
|HYLN
|Hyliion Holdings
|-96%
|9/2/2020
|430
|HYMC
|Hycroft Mining Holding
|-97%
|8/6/2020
|431
|HYRE
|HyreCar
|-97%
|6/23/2021
|432
|HZN
|Horizon Global
|-92%
|3/15/2021
|433
|IAG
|Iamgold
|-80%
|8/5/2020
|434
|IBIO
|iBio
|-99%
|7/20/2020
|435
|IBRX
|ImmunityBio
|-89%
|2/22/2021
|436
|ICAD
|iCAD
|-91%
|3/31/2021
|437
|ICLK
|iClick Interactive Asia ADS
|-98%
|2/8/2021
|438
|ICPT
|Intercept Pharmaceuticals
|-85%
|5/20/2020
|439
|ID
|PARTS iD
|-85%
|11/30/2011
|440
|IDEX
|Ideanomics
|-96%
|2/8/2021
|441
|IDN
|Intellicheck
|-85%
|2/8/2021
|442
|IDRA
|Idera Pharmaceuticals
|-94%
|1/25/2021
|443
|IDW
|IDW Media Holdings Class B
|-80%
|4/24/2020
|444
|IGC
|India Globalization Capital
|-89%
|2/10/2021
|445
|IGMS
|IGM Biosciences
|-83%
|2/9/2021
|446
|IHT
|InnSuites Hospitality Shares of Beneficial Interest
|-87%
|6/8/2021
|447
|ILPT
|Industrial Logistics Properties of Beneficial Interest
|-83%
|10/28/2021
|448
|IMAB
|I-MAB ADS
|-96%
|7/1/2021
|449
|IMAC
|IMAC Holdings
|-88%
|2/12/2021
|450
|IMBI
|iMedia Brands
|-95%
|6/1/2021
|451
|IMH
|Impac Mortgage Holdings
|-93%
|2/10/2021
|452
|IMRA
|IMARA
|-93%
|6/11/2020
|453
|IMRN
|Immuron ADS
|-93%
|6/9/2020
|454
|IMTE
|Integrated Media Technology
|-98%
|4/1/2022
|455
|IMV
|IMV
|-94%
|7/20/2020
|456
|IMVT
|Immunovant
|-83%
|11/17/2020
|457
|INCR
|Intercure
|-93%
|6/19/2017
|458
|INDO
|Indonesia Energy
|-92%
|3/7/2022
|459
|INDP
|Indaptus Therapeutics
|-97%
|7/22/2020
|460
|INO
|Inovio Pharmaceuticals
|-95%
|6/29/2020
|461
|INPX
|Inpixon
|-98%
|2/11/2021
|462
|INSG
|Inseego
|-92%
|1/25/2021
|463
|INTZ
|Intrusion
|-82%
|4/13/2021
|464
|INUV
|Inuvo
|-80%
|2/9/2021
|465
|INVO
|INVO BioScience
|-90%
|3/9/2021
|466
|IONM
|Assure Holdings
|-94%
|7/1/2021
|467
|IOVA
|Iovance Biotherapeutics
|-83%
|2/8/2021
|468
|IPDN
|Professional Diversity Network
|-81%
|2/19/2021
|469
|IQ
|iQIYI ADS
|-92%
|3/23/2021
|470
|ISR
|IsoRay (DE)
|-88%
|1/20/2021
|471
|ISUN
|iSun
|-94%
|1/25/2021
|472
|ITP
|IT Tech Packaging
|-95%
|2/16/2021
|473
|ITRM
|Iterum Therapeutics Ordinary Share
|-98%
|5/19/2020
|474
|IVC
|Invacare
|-94%
|2/9/2021
|475
|IVDA
|Iveda Solutions
|-96%
|11/29/2021
|476
|IVR
|INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL
|-83%
|6/8/2020
|477
|IZEA
|IZEA Worldwide
|-91%
|1/25/2021
|478
|JAGX
|Jaguar Health
|-99%
|1/8/2021
|479
|JAN
|JanOne (NV)
|-94%
|1/28/2021
|480
|JFIN
|Jiayin Group ADS
|-85%
|3/22/2021
|481
|JFU
|9F ADS
|-98%
|3/25/2020
|482
|JG
|Aurora Mobile ADS
|-89%
|2/10/2021
|483
|JMIA
|Jumia Tech. AG ADS
|-93%
|2/10/2021
|484
|JNCE
|Jounce Therapeutics
|-87%
|3/11/2021
|485
|JYNT
|The Joint
|-86%
|9/3/2021
|486
|KALA
|Kala Pharmaceuticals
|-98%
|6/2/2020
|487
|KALV
|KalVista Pharmaceuticals
|-89%
|2/12/2021
|488
|KAVL
|Kaival Brands Innovations
|-97%
|2/10/2021
|489
|KERN
|Akerna
|-99%
|6/15/2020
|490
|KIQ
|Kelso Tech.
|-80%
|2/23/2021
|491
|KIRK
|Kirkland’s
|-89%
|4/29/2021
|492
|KLR
|Kaleyra
|-96%
|3/2/2021
|493
|KNDI
|Kandi Tech. Group
|-85%
|11/23/2020
|494
|KOD
|Kodiak Sciences
|-96%
|1/19/2021
|495
|KODK
|Eastman Kodak
|-92%
|7/29/2020
|496
|KOPN
|Kopin
|-93%
|2/16/2021
|497
|KOSS
|Koss
|-94%
|1/29/2021
|498
|KPLT
|Katapult Holdings
|-96%
|2/12/2021
|499
|KPRX
|Kiora Pharmaceuticals
|-98%
|2/10/2021
|500
|KPTI
|Karyopharm Therapeutics
|-81%
|4/27/2020
|501
|KRKR
|36Kr Holdings ADS
|-87%
|5/27/2020
|502
|KRMD
|Repro Med Systems
|-81%
|4/27/2020
|503
|KRNT
|Kornit Digital
|-86%
|11/19/2021
|504
|KSPN
|Kaspien Holdings
|-98%
|1/20/2021
|505
|KTRA
|Kintara Therapeutics
|-97%
|2/10/2021
|506
|KXIN
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|-94%
|11/23/2020
|507
|KZIA
|Kazia Therapeutics ADS
|-93%
|4/8/2021
|508
|LAB
|Standard BioTools
|-83%
|4/19/2010
|509
|LAZR
|Luminar Tech.
|-86%
|12/8/2020
|510
|LCI
|Lannett Co
|-96%
|4/29/2020
|511
|LE
|Lands’ End
|-82%
|7/22/2021
|512
|LEDS
|SemiLEDS
|-91%
|6/8/2021
|513
|LEJU
|Leju Holdings ADS
|-98%
|7/31/2020
|514
|LEXX
|Lexaria Bioscience
|-84%
|8/3/2020
|515
|LFLY
|Leafly Holdings
|-94%
|5/2/2022
|516
|LFMD
|LifeMD
|-93%
|2/17/2021
|517
|LGMK
|LogicMark
|-97%
|2/17/2021
|518
|LIFE
|aTyr Pharma
|-81%
|9/23/2021
|519
|LIQT
|LiqTech Int’l
|-97%
|2/8/2021
|520
|LITB
|LightInTheBox Holding Co. ADS
|-83%
|2/17/2021
|521
|LIXT
|Lixte Biotechnology Holdings
|-93%
|9/9/2020
|522
|LIZI
|LIZHI ADS
|-97%
|2/12/2021
|523
|LKCO
|Luokung Technology Corp
|-95%
|2/16/2021
|524
|LMNL
|Liminal BioSciences
|-98%
|7/30/2020
|525
|LODE
|Comstock Mining
|-93%
|2/23/2021
|526
|LOTZ
|CarLotz
|-98%
|1/21/2021
|527
|LPCN
|Lipocine
|-81%
|1/21/2021
|528
|LPRO
|Open Lending
|-84%
|6/30/2021
|529
|LPSN
|LivePerson
|-89%
|2/19/2021
|530
|LRMR
|Larimar Therapeutics
|-88%
|12/4/2020
|531
|LSPD
|Lightspeed Commerce Subordinate Voting Shares
|-87%
|9/22/2021
|532
|LTRPA
|Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Series A
|-86%
|3/19/2021
|533
|LTRY
|Lottery.com
|-98%
|11/5/2021
|534
|LVO
|LiveOne
|-89%
|3/24/2021
|535
|LX
|LexinFintech Holdings ADS
|-90%
|2/19/2021
|536
|LYFT
|Lyft
|-83%
|3/15/2021
|537
|LYL
|Dragon Victory Int’l
|-82%
|11/27/2020
|538
|MAPS
|WM Technology
|-94%
|2/17/2021
|539
|MARA
|Marathon Digital Holdings
|-88%
|11/9/2021
|540
|MARK
|Remark Holdings
|-94%
|2/8/2021
|541
|MBIO
|Mustang Bio
|-91%
|1/22/2021
|542
|MBRX
|Moleculin Biotech
|-89%
|4/16/2020
|543
|MCRB
|Seres Therapeutics
|-82%
|11/17/2020
|544
|MDGS
|Medigus ADS
|-88%
|5/12/2020
|545
|MDIA
|Mediaco Holding
|-91%
|7/12/2021
|546
|MDJH
|MDJM LTD Ordinary Share
|-80%
|6/2/2021
|547
|MDNA
|Medicenna Therapeutics
|-88%
|12/28/2020
|548
|MDWT
|Midwest Holding
|-80%
|12/14/2020
|549
|MDXG
|MiMedx Group
|-82%
|9/8/2021
|550
|MEDS
|TRxADE HEALTH
|-89%
|7/28/2020
|551
|MEIP
|MEI Pharma
|-92%
|2/8/2021
|552
|MESA
|Mesa Air Group
|-92%
|3/10/2021
|553
|MESO
|Mesoblast ADS
|-85%
|8/17/2020
|554
|MFH
|Mercurity Fintech Holding ADS
|-94%
|2/17/2021
|555
|MGNI
|Magnite
|-90%
|2/11/2021
|556
|MGNX
|MacroGenics
|-90%
|4/29/2021
|557
|MGTA
|Magenta Therapeutics
|-92%
|4/5/2021
|558
|MICT
|MICT
|-90%
|9/8/2020
|559
|MIGI
|Mawson Infrastructure Group
|-98%
|9/3/2021
|560
|MINM
|Minim
|-96%
|7/14/2021
|561
|MITO
|Stealth BioTherapeutics ADS
|-88%
|2/9/2021
|562
|MITT
|AG Mortgage Investment
|-81%
|6/8/2020
|563
|MLSS
|Milestone Scientific
|-84%
|3/10/2021
|564
|MMAT
|Meta Materials
|-96%
|6/21/2021
|565
|MNOV
|Medicinova
|-85%
|7/27/2020
|566
|MNPR
|Monopar Therapeutics
|-89%
|2/11/2021
|567
|MNTS
|Momentus
|-96%
|2/9/2021
|568
|MOBQ
|Mobiquity Tech.
|-91%
|7/13/2020
|569
|MODD
|Modular Medical
|-81%
|6/7/2021
|570
|MOGO
|Mogo
|-93%
|3/19/2021
|571
|MOGU
|MOGU ADS
|-98%
|7/7/2020
|572
|MOHO
|ECMOHO ADS
|-100%
|3/30/2020
|573
|MOR
|MorphoSys AG ADS
|-85%
|7/20/2020
|574
|MOTS
|Motus GI Holdings
|-97%
|2/18/2021
|575
|MOXC
|Moxian (BVI)
|-97%
|7/13/2021
|576
|MRIN
|Marin Softwareorporated
|-96%
|7/6/2021
|577
|MRKR
|Marker Therapeutics
|-89%
|6/14/2021
|578
|MSC
|Studio City Int’l
|-89%
|4/9/2020
|579
|MSTR
|MicroStrategyorporated
|-84%
|2/9/2021
|580
|MTC
|MMTec
|-98%
|6/9/2020
|581
|MTEM
|Molecular Templates
|-96%
|5/11/2020
|582
|MTLS
|Materialise NV ADS
|-88%
|2/9/2021
|583
|MTMT
|Mega Matrix
|-86%
|9/29/2021
|584
|MTP
|Midatech Pharma ADS
|-95%
|7/21/2020
|585
|MULN
|Mullen Automotive
|-99%
|2/18/2021
|586
|MUX
|McEwen Mining
|-81%
|6/10/2021
|587
|MVIS
|MicroVision
|-89%
|4/26/2021
|588
|MVST
|Microvast Holdings
|-94%
|2/1/2021
|589
|MYMD
|MyMD Pharmaceuticals
|-83%
|8/10/2020
|590
|MYO
|Myomo
|-92%
|2/16/2021
|591
|MYSZ
|My Size
|-95%
|4/21/2020
|592
|NAK
|Northern Dynasty Minerals
|-91%
|7/22/2020
|593
|NAOV
|NanoVibronix
|-89%
|8/16/2021
|594
|NAVB
|Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
|-95%
|8/3/2020
|595
|NBRV
|Nabriva Therapeutics Ireland
|-99%
|5/29/2020
|596
|NBSE
|NeuBase Therapeutics
|-98%
|2/9/2021
|597
|NBY
|NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
|-93%
|7/20/2020
|598
|NCMI
|National CineMedia
|-89%
|3/12/2021
|599
|NCNA
|NuCana ADS
|-86%
|5/20/2020
|600
|NCTY
|The9 ADS
|-99%
|2/19/2021
|601
|NDRA
|ENDRA Life Sciences
|-90%
|1/26/2021
|602
|NEGG
|Newegg Commerce
|-97%
|7/7/2021
|603
|NEO
|NeoGenomics
|-88%
|2/12/2021
|604
|NEPH
|Nephros
|-90%
|6/29/2021
|605
|NEPT
|Neptune Wellness Solutions
|-99%
|7/9/2020
|606
|NERV
|Minerva Neurosciences
|-89%
|5/26/2020
|607
|NGL
|NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP
|-82%
|6/8/2020
|608
|NH
|NantHealth
|-96%
|7/8/2020
|609
|NHWK
|NightHawk Biosciences
|-94%
|7/20/2020
|610
|NILE
|BitNile Holdings
|-98%
|2/17/2021
|611
|NIO
|NIO ADS
|-81%
|2/9/2021
|612
|NISN
|NiSun Int’l Enterprise Dev.
|-98%
|1/6/2021
|613
|NIU
|Niu Tech. ADS
|-94%
|2/16/2021
|614
|NKLA
|Nikola
|-97%
|6/9/2020
|615
|NKTR
|Nektar Therapeutics
|-87%
|2/17/2021
|616
|NLS
|Nautilus
|-95%
|2/9/2021
|617
|NLTX
|Neoleukin Therapeutics
|-97%
|6/23/2020
|618
|NM
|Navios Maritime Holdings
|-87%
|3/22/2021
|619
|NMRD
|Nemaura Medical
|-87%
|6/1/2021
|620
|NMTC
|NeuroOne Medical Tech.
|-85%
|2/12/2021
|621
|NMTR
|9 Meters Biopharma
|-91%
|2/16/2021
|622
|NNBR
|NN
|-81%
|5/18/2021
|623
|NNDM
|Nano Dimension ADS
|-86%
|2/9/2021
|624
|NNVC
|NanoViricides
|-86%
|5/14/2020
|625
|NOVN
|Novan
|-96%
|2/12/2021
|626
|NRBO
|NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals
|-99%
|4/13/2020
|627
|NRXP
|NRX Pharmaceuticals
|-99%
|2/2/2021
|628
|NSPR
|InspireMD
|-95%
|2/11/2021
|629
|NSTG
|NanoString Tech.
|-87%
|2/12/2021
|630
|NTP
|Nam Tai Property
|-89%
|6/11/2021
|631
|NTRB
|Nutriband
|-86%
|3/9/2021
|632
|NURO
|NeuroMetrix
|-95%
|7/22/2021
|633
|NUTX
|Nutex Health
|-99%
|4/4/2022
|634
|NUWE
|Nuwellis
|-99%
|8/3/2020
|635
|NUZE
|NuZee
|-99%
|8/7/2020
|636
|NVAX
|Novavax
|-94%
|2/8/2021
|637
|NVCN
|Neovasc
|-92%
|6/9/2020
|638
|NVFY
|Nova Lifestyle
|-90%
|7/8/2021
|639
|NVIV
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp
|-95%
|6/9/2020
|640
|NVOS
|Novo Integrated Sciences
|-97%
|2/1/2021
|641
|NVTA
|Invitae
|-96%
|12/10/2020
|642
|NXPL
|NextPlat Corp
|-87%
|7/13/2021
|643
|NXTC
|NextCure
|-93%
|4/9/2020
|644
|NXTP
|NextPlay Tech.
|-96%
|3/17/2021
|645
|NYMX
|Nymox Pharmaceutical (Bahamas)
|-93%
|6/15/2020
|646
|OBLG
|Oblong
|-98%
|11/30/2020
|647
|OBSV
|ObsEva SA
|-97%
|7/2/2020
|648
|OCFT
|OneConnect Financial Technology ADS
|-98%
|7/10/2020
|649
|OCGN
|Ocugen
|-92%
|2/8/2021
|650
|OCUL
|Ocular Therapeutix
|-82%
|12/15/2020
|651
|OCUP
|Ocuphire Pharma
|-85%
|6/18/2020
|652
|OCX
|Oncocyte
|-88%
|2/16/2021
|653
|OEG
|Orbital Energy Group
|-96%
|2/16/2021
|654
|OESX
|Orion Energy Systems
|-85%
|2/9/2021
|655
|OGEN
|Oragenics
|-88%
|2/9/2021
|656
|OGI
|Organigram Holdings
|-86%
|2/10/2021
|657
|OKTA
|Okta
|-83%
|2/12/2021
|658
|OLB
|The OLB Group
|-93%
|4/29/2020
|659
|OMER
|Omeros
|-86%
|2/19/2021
|660
|ONCS
|OncoSec Medicalorporated
|-94%
|1/29/2021
|661
|ONCT
|Oncternal Therapeutics
|-90%
|4/7/2021
|662
|ONTX
|Onconova Therapeutics
|-98%
|2/18/2021
|663
|ONVO
|Organovo Holdings
|-93%
|2/11/2021
|664
|OPGN
|OpGen
|-95%
|9/3/2021
|665
|OPRT
|Oportun Financial
|-85%
|11/12/2021
|666
|OPRX
|OptimizeRx
|-86%
|10/21/2021
|667
|OPTT
|Ocean Power Tech.
|-89%
|1/25/2021
|668
|ORGO
|Organogenesis Holdings
|-87%
|5/3/2021
|669
|ORGS
|Orgenesis
|-85%
|3/12/2021
|670
|ORTX
|Orchard Therapeutics ADS
|-96%
|4/29/2020
|671
|OSTK
|Overstock.com
|-81%
|8/20/2020
|672
|OSUR
|OraSure Tech.
|-80%
|8/5/2020
|673
|OTIC
|Otonomy
|-98%
|12/31/2020
|674
|OTRK
|Ontrak
|-100%
|1/26/2021
|675
|OVID
|Ovid Therapeutics
|-81%
|8/19/2020
|676
|OYST
|Oyster Point Pharma
|-82%
|3/26/2020
|677
|PACB
|Pacific Biosciences of California
|-89%
|2/11/2021
|678
|PACK
|Ranpak Holdings Corp
|-93%
|11/19/2021
|679
|PALI
|Palisade Bio
|-99%
|2/16/2021
|680
|PALT
|Paltalk
|-90%
|9/30/2021
|681
|PARA
|Paramount Global
|-80%
|3/22/2021
|682
|PASG
|Passage Bio
|-97%
|6/23/2020
|683
|PAVM
|PAVmed
|-90%
|9/23/2021
|684
|PAYS
|Paysign
|-81%
|6/25/2020
|685
|PBLA
|Panbela Therapeutics
|-98%
|7/14/2020
|686
|PBTS
|Powerbridge Tech. Co.
|-98%
|2/17/2021
|687
|PBYI
|Puma Biotechnology
|-84%
|2/9/2021
|688
|PCSA
|Processa Pharmaceuticals
|-83%
|3/18/2021
|689
|PEI
|Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment
|-95%
|6/9/2021
|690
|PENN
|Penn National Gaming
|-80%
|3/15/2021
|691
|PETQ
|PetIQ
|-85%
|4/27/2021
|692
|PETV
|PetVivo Holdings
|-85%
|12/24/2020
|693
|PETZ
|TDH Holdings
|-99%
|11/9/2021
|694
|PGEN
|Precigen
|-85%
|1/4/2021
|695
|PHAS
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals
|-97%
|5/28/2020
|696
|PHAT
|Phathom Pharmaceuticals
|-85%
|6/8/2020
|697
|PHCF
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co.
|-95%
|6/29/2020
|698
|PHGE
|BiomX
|-96%
|8/11/2020
|699
|PHIO
|Phio Pharmaceuticals
|-87%
|2/18/2021
|700
|PHUN
|Phunware
|-96%
|10/22/2021
|701
|PIRS
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals
|-83%
|9/17/2021
|702
|PIXY
|ShiftPixy
|-99%
|5/19/2020
|703
|PLAG
|Planet Green Holdings
|-83%
|4/22/2020
|704
|PLSE
|Pulse Biosciences (DE)
|-95%
|2/8/2021
|705
|PLX
|Protalix BioTherapeutics (DE)
|-85%
|2/9/2021
|706
|PLXP
|PLx Pharma
|-97%
|7/22/2021
|707
|PMCB
|PharmaCyte Biotech
|-95%
|6/10/2020
|708
|PNTG
|The Pennant Group
|-86%
|1/6/2021
|709
|POAI
|Predictive Oncology
|-87%
|2/17/2021
|710
|POLA
|Polar Power
|-94%
|1/25/2021
|711
|PPBT
|Purple Biotech ADS
|-86%
|6/25/2020
|712
|PRCH
|Porch Group
|-93%
|11/16/2021
|713
|PRLB
|Proto Labs
|-88%
|1/27/2021
|714
|PROF
|Profound Medical
|-87%
|2/5/2021
|715
|PRPL
|Purple Innovation
|-91%
|2/19/2021
|716
|PRPO
|Precipio
|-89%
|7/30/2020
|717
|PRQR
|ProQR Therapeutics
|-91%
|3/25/2021
|718
|PRSO
|Peraso
|-84%
|6/4/2021
|719
|PRTS
|CarParts.com
|-80%
|2/9/2021
|720
|PRTY
|Party City
|-88%
|6/9/2021
|721
|PSHG
|Performance Shipping
|-97%
|4/28/2020
|722
|PSNL
|Personalis
|-95%
|1/20/2021
|723
|PSTV
|PLUS THERAPEUTICS
|-86%
|2/22/2021
|724
|PT
|Pintec Technology ADS
|-96%
|2/17/2021
|725
|PTE
|PolarityTE
|-98%
|7/21/2020
|726
|PTGX
|Protagonist Therapeutics
|-84%
|9/1/2021
|727
|PTIX
|Protagenic Therapeutics
|-91%
|3/3/2021
|728
|PTN
|Palatin Tech.
|-84%
|2/10/2021
|729
|PTON
|Peloton Interactive
|-96%
|1/13/2021
|730
|PULM
|Pulmatrix
|-94%
|2/10/2021
|731
|PW
|Power REIT (MD)
|-88%
|1/13/2022
|732
|PXLW
|Pixelworks
|-82%
|8/31/2021
|733
|QLGN
|Qualigen Therapeutics
|-99%
|5/12/2020
|734
|QMCO
|Quantum
|-88%
|3/17/2021
|735
|QNRX
|Quoin Pharmaceuticals ADS
|-99%
|9/17/2021
|736
|QRTEA
|Qurate Retail Series A
|-83%
|6/2/2021
|737
|QTNT
|Quotient
|-98%
|4/30/2020
|738
|QTRX
|Quanterix
|-90%
|2/19/2021
|739
|QTT
|Qutoutiao ADS
|-99%
|2/11/2021
|740
|QTWO
|Q2
|-81%
|2/16/2021
|741
|QUBT
|Quantum Computing
|-92%
|12/21/2020
|742
|QUMU
|Qumu
|-91%
|2/9/2021
|743
|QUOT
|Quotient Technology
|-88%
|4/13/2021
|744
|RAD
|Rite Aid
|-86%
|1/27/2021
|745
|RAMP
|LiveRamp
|-80%
|1/15/2021
|746
|RCEL
|Avita Medical
|-87%
|6/8/2020
|747
|RCON
|Recon Technology
|-94%
|6/3/2021
|748
|RCRT
|Recruiter.com
|-93%
|6/18/2021
|749
|RDFN
|Redfin
|-96%
|2/19/2021
|750
|RDHL
|Redhill Biopharma ADS
|-95%
|2/22/2021
|751
|REAL
|The RealReal
|-96%
|2/17/2021
|752
|REED
|Reeds
|-91%
|8/3/2020
|753
|REKR
|Rekor Systems
|-96%
|4/27/2021
|754
|RELI
|Reliance Global
|-98%
|4/20/2020
|755
|RENO
|Renovare Environmental
|-99%
|2/10/2021
|756
|RETA
|Reata Pharmaceuticals
|-84%
|11/10/2020
|757
|RETO
|ReTo Eco-Solutions
|-87%
|11/18/2021
|758
|RFL
|Rafael Class B
|-97%
|7/12/2021
|759
|RGLS
|Regulus Therapeutics
|-93%
|3/12/2021
|760
|RGS
|Regis
|-93%
|3/15/2021
|761
|RHE
|Regional Health Properties
|-92%
|5/5/2021
|762
|RIBT
|RiceBran Tech.
|-89%
|5/5/2020
|763
|RIDE
|Lordstown Motors
|-95%
|9/21/2020
|764
|RIGL
|Rigel Pharmaceuticals
|-84%
|2/8/2021
|765
|RIOT
|Riot Blockchain
|-93%
|2/17/2021
|766
|RKDA
|Arcadia Biosciences
|-93%
|2/10/2021
|767
|RLMD
|Relmada Therapeutics
|-89%
|6/25/2020
|768
|RMED
|Ra Medical Systems
|-100%
|4/2/2020
|769
|RMO
|Romeo Power
|-99%
|12/24/2020
|770
|RMTI
|Rockwell Medical
|-96%
|4/14/2020
|771
|RNG
|RingCentral
|-93%
|2/12/2021
|772
|RNWK
|RealNetworks
|-89%
|3/19/2021
|773
|ROKU
|Roku
|-90%
|7/26/2021
|774
|RRGB
|Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
|-82%
|3/15/2021
|775
|RSLS
|ReShape Lifesciences
|-97%
|1/20/2021
|776
|RUBY
|Rubius Therapeutics
|-99%
|3/16/2021
|777
|RVP
|Retractable Tech.
|-91%
|2/1/2021
|778
|RWLK
|ReWalk Robotics
|-85%
|2/16/2021
|779
|RZLT
|Rezolute (NV)
|-92%
|9/8/2020
|780
|SANW
|S&W Seed Company (NV)
|-82%
|10/29/2021
|781
|SBET
|SharpLink Gaming
|-94%
|7/19/2021
|782
|SBEV
|Splash Beverage (NV)
|-91%
|8/31/2020
|783
|SCKT
|Socket Mobile
|-94%
|2/16/2021
|784
|SCTL
|Societal CDMO
|-82%
|4/9/2020
|785
|SDC
|SmileDirectClub
|-95%
|1/27/2021
|786
|SDGR
|Schrodinger
|-81%
|3/1/2021
|787
|SE
|Sea ADS each
|-86%
|10/19/2021
|788
|SEAC
|SeaChange Int’l
|-89%
|3/31/2020
|789
|SECO
|Secoo Holding ADS
|-92%
|3/26/2020
|790
|SEEL
|Seelos Therapeutics
|-86%
|4/28/2021
|791
|SESN
|Sesen Bio
|-90%
|8/12/2021
|792
|SFET
|Safe-T Group ADS
|-84%
|2/16/2021
|793
|SFIX
|Stitch Fix
|-97%
|1/27/2021
|794
|SFT
|Shift Tech.
|-96%
|9/1/2020
|795
|SGBX
|SG Blocks
|-83%
|3/31/2020
|796
|SGLY
|Singularity Future Technology
|-89%
|4/7/2022
|797
|SHIP
|Seanergy Maritime Corp
|-92%
|3/30/2020
|798
|SHOP
|Shopify
|-85%
|11/19/2021
|799
|SHPW
|Shapeways
|-95%
|10/20/2021
|800
|SIEB
|Siebert Financial
|-82%
|3/26/2020
|801
|SIEN
|Sientra
|-92%
|2/19/2021
|802
|SIF
|SIFCO Industries
|-81%
|4/22/2021
|803
|SINT
|SiNtx Tech.
|-96%
|8/4/2020
|804
|SIOX
|Sio Gene Therapies
|-95%
|10/5/2020
|805
|SISI
|Shineco
|-95%
|5/14/2021
|806
|SJ
|Scienjoy Holding
|-91%
|4/6/2021
|807
|SKIL
|Skillsoft
|-89%
|11/15/2021
|808
|SLDB
|Solid Biosciences
|-96%
|3/2/2021
|809
|SLGG
|Super League Gaming
|-95%
|3/19/2021
|810
|SLNH
|Soluna
|-90%
|11/15/2021
|811
|SLRX
|Salarius Pharmaceuticals
|-95%
|2/10/2021
|812
|SLS
|SELLAS Life Sciences
|-90%
|12/10/2020
|813
|SMG
|Scotts Miracle-Gro
|-82%
|4/5/2021
|814
|SMIT
|Schmitt Industries
|-80%
|4/13/2021
|815
|SMMT
|Summit Therapeutics
|-91%
|2/8/2021
|816
|SMTS
|Sierra Metals
|-87%
|5/6/2021
|817
|SNAP
|Snap
|-88%
|9/24/2021
|818
|SNAX
|Stryve Foods
|-97%
|2/5/2021
|819
|SNCR
|Synchronoss Tech.
|-84%
|1/27/2021
|820
|SNDL
|Sundial Growers
|-93%
|2/10/2021
|821
|SNES
|SenesTech
|-94%
|4/16/2020
|822
|SNMP
|Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP
|-84%
|2/16/2021
|823
|SNOA
|Sonoma Pharmaceuticals
|-85%
|7/29/2020
|824
|SOFO
|Sonic Foundry
|-82%
|2/18/2021
|825
|SOL
|Renesola ADS
|-88%
|1/22/2021
|826
|SOLO
|Electrameccanica Vehicles
|-92%
|11/20/2020
|827
|SONM
|Sonim Tech.
|-98%
|2/16/2021
|828
|SONN
|Sonnet BioTherapeutics
|-100%
|3/26/2020
|829
|SOS
|SOS ADS
|-99%
|2/17/2021
|830
|SPCB
|SuperCom (Israel)
|-92%
|6/9/2020
|831
|SPCE
|Virgin Galactic
|-92%
|2/11/2021
|832
|SPI
|SPI Energy Co.
|-97%
|9/23/2020
|833
|SPPI
|Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
|-92%
|12/14/2020
|834
|SPRO
|Spero Therapeutics
|-92%
|12/28/2020
|835
|SQ
|Block
|-82%
|8/5/2021
|836
|SRGA
|Surgalign
|-97%
|7/15/2020
|837
|SRNE
|Sorrento Therapeutics
|-93%
|8/10/2020
|838
|SRRK
|Scholar Rock Holding
|-90%
|3/15/2021
|839
|SSY
|SunLink Health Systems
|-89%
|3/16/2021
|840
|STAB
|Statera Biopharma
|-99%
|2/18/2021
|841
|STAF
|Staffing 360 Solutions (DE)
|-97%
|10/23/2020
|842
|STG
|Sunlands Technology Group ADS
|-84%
|5/8/2020
|843
|STIM
|Neuronetics
|-88%
|1/22/2021
|844
|STNE
|StoneCo
|-89%
|2/17/2021
|845
|STOK
|Stoke Therapeutics
|-83%
|1/19/2021
|846
|STRR
|Star Equity
|-82%
|2/18/2021
|847
|STSA
|Satsuma Pharmaceuticals
|-84%
|6/22/2020
|848
|STXS
|Stereotaxis
|-84%
|6/21/2021
|849
|SUNW
|Sunworks
|-93%
|1/25/2021
|850
|SURF
|Surface Oncology
|-93%
|1/20/2021
|851
|SVFD
|Save Foods
|-93%
|3/12/2021
|852
|SXTC
|China SXT Pharmaceuticals
|-99%
|2/16/2021
|853
|SY
|So-Young Int’l ADS
|-96%
|2/19/2021
|854
|SYRS
|Syros Pharmaceuticals
|-96%
|1/19/2021
|855
|TAL
|TAL Education Group ADS
|-96%
|2/19/2021
|856
|TANH
|Tantech
|-100%
|11/16/2020
|857
|TAOP
|Taoping
|-96%
|3/19/2021
|858
|TARA
|Protara Therapeutics
|-95%
|6/2/2020
|859
|TBLT
|ToughBuilt Industries
|-99%
|3/30/2020
|860
|TCMD
|Tactile Systems Technology
|-89%
|2/12/2021
|861
|TCON
|TRACON Pharmaceuticals
|-86%
|12/31/2020
|862
|TCRR
|TCR2 Therapeutics
|-95%
|1/12/2021
|863
|TCRT
|Alaunos Therapeutics
|-81%
|2/8/2021
|864
|TDOC
|Teladoc Health
|-92%
|2/8/2021
|865
|TEDU
|Tarena Int’l ADS
|-82%
|4/27/2020
|866
|TENX
|Tenax Therapeutics
|-95%
|2/11/2021
|867
|TFFP
|TFF Pharmaceuticals
|-85%
|1/20/2021
|868
|TGTX
|TG Therapeutics
|-90%
|12/21/2020
|869
|THM
|Int’l Tower Hill Mines (Canada)
|-81%
|7/7/2020
|870
|THMO
|ThermoGenesis
|-98%
|5/4/2020
|871
|TIGR
|UP Fintech ADS
|-91%
|2/16/2021
|872
|TISI
|Team
|-94%
|3/10/2021
|873
|TKAT
|Takung Art Co.
|-99%
|3/23/2021
|874
|TLRY
|Tilray Brands Class 2
|-95%
|2/10/2021
|875
|TLSA
|Tiziana Life Sciences
|-94%
|7/31/2020
|876
|TMBR
|Timber Pharmaceuticals
|-99%
|5/14/2020
|877
|TMDI
|Titan Medical
|-87%
|2/9/2021
|878
|TME
|Tencent Music Entertainment ADS
|-88%
|3/23/2021
|879
|TNXP
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding
|-99%
|2/11/2021
|880
|TOMZ
|TOMI Environmental Solutions
|-96%
|8/12/2020
|881
|TOPS
|TOP Ships
|-98%
|3/30/2020
|882
|TOUR
|Tuniu ADS
|-85%
|3/19/2021
|883
|TPIC
|TPI Composites
|-88%
|2/12/2021
|884
|TPST
|Tempest Therapeutics
|-98%
|3/25/2020
|885
|TREE
|LendingTree
|-94%
|8/3/2020
|886
|TRHC
|Tabula Rasa HealthCare
|-93%
|4/29/2020
|887
|TRIB
|Trinity Biotech ADS
|-82%
|2/16/2021
|888
|TROO
|TROOPS
|-96%
|7/12/2021
|889
|TRVG
|trivago ADS
|-80%
|3/15/2021
|890
|TRVN
|Trevena
|-94%
|10/8/2020
|891
|TTCF
|Tattooed Chef
|-84%
|9/18/2020
|892
|TTNP
|Titan Pharmaceuticals
|-92%
|6/9/2020
|893
|TTOO
|T2 Biosystems
|-99%
|2/8/2021
|894
|TUP
|Tupperware Brands
|-82%
|1/7/2021
|895
|TWLO
|Twilio
|-86%
|2/18/2021
|896
|TWOU
|2U
|-91%
|2/12/2021
|897
|TWST
|Twist Bioscience
|-86%
|1/20/2021
|898
|TXG
|10x Genomics
|-87%
|4/26/2021
|899
|TXMD
|TherapeuticsMD
|-95%
|2/9/2021
|900
|UAMY
|United States Antimony
|-84%
|2/24/2021
|901
|UAVS
|AgEagle Aerial Systems
|-98%
|2/10/2021
|902
|UBX
|Unity Biotechnology
|-97%
|8/14/2020
|903
|UFAB
|Unique Fabricating
|-92%
|1/26/2021
|904
|UGRO
|urban-gro
|-98%
|2/5/2021
|905
|UIHC
|United Insurance
|-94%
|8/11/2020
|906
|UONE
|Urban One
|-90%
|6/19/2020
|907
|UPH
|UpHealth
|-96%
|12/28/2020
|908
|UPLD
|Upland Software
|-87%
|2/19/2021
|909
|UPWK
|Upwork
|-81%
|7/13/2021
|910
|USAS
|Americas Gold and Silver
|-89%
|8/4/2020
|911
|USWS
|U.S. Well Services
|-92%
|2/18/2021
|912
|UXIN
|Uxin ADS
|-92%
|6/14/2021
|913
|VAPO
|Vapotherm
|-98%
|7/29/2020
|914
|VATE
|INNOVATE
|-84%
|11/10/2021
|915
|VBIV
|VBI Vaccines New (Canada)
|-90%
|7/17/2020
|916
|VBLT
|Vascular Biogenics
|-96%
|1/25/2021
|917
|VCNX
|Vaccinex
|-94%
|7/21/2020
|918
|VCYT
|Veracyte
|-81%
|2/9/2021
|919
|VEON
|VEON ADS
|-86%
|10/20/2021
|920
|VERB
|Verb Technology
|-91%
|7/15/2021
|921
|VERI
|Veritone
|-88%
|2/9/2021
|922
|VERO
|Venus Concept
|-94%
|4/29/2020
|923
|VEV
|Vicinity Motor
|-91%
|1/21/2021
|924
|VFF
|Village Farms Int’l
|-90%
|2/10/2021
|925
|VHC
|VirnetX Holding Corp
|-85%
|2/19/2021
|926
|VINO
|Gaucho Group
|-99%
|2/8/2021
|927
|VIOT
|Viomi Technology Co. Ltd ADS
|-95%
|2/19/2021
|928
|VIPS
|Vipshop ADS
|-83%
|3/23/2021
|929
|VIR
|Vir Biotechnology
|-85%
|1/27/2021
|930
|VISL
|Vislink Tech.
|-96%
|6/4/2020
|931
|VIVE
|Viveve Medical
|-94%
|4/8/2020
|932
|VIVK
|Vivakor
|-95%
|8/4/2020
|933
|VJET
|voxeljet AG ADS
|-92%
|2/8/2021
|934
|VLDR
|Velodyne Lidar
|-97%
|9/9/2020
|935
|VLNS
|The Valens Company
|-84%
|11/24/2021
|936
|VNET
|VNET Group ADS
|-89%
|2/10/2021
|937
|VNTR
|Venator Materials
|-87%
|6/16/2021
|938
|VRCA
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals
|-85%
|3/15/2021
|939
|VRME
|VerifyMe
|-81%
|6/17/2020
|940
|VSTM
|Verastem
|-93%
|6/21/2021
|941
|VTGN
|VistaGen Therapeutics
|-97%
|7/1/2021
|942
|VUZI
|Vuzix
|-85%
|4/8/2021
|943
|VVPR
|VivoPower Int’l
|-96%
|1/25/2021
|944
|VXRT
|Vaxart
|-93%
|2/2/2021
|945
|VYNE
|VYNE Therapeutics
|-98%
|2/9/2021
|946
|VYNT
|Vyant Bio
|-97%
|2/10/2021
|947
|W
|Wayfair
|-92%
|3/22/2021
|948
|WAFU
|Wah Fu Education Group
|-90%
|3/26/2021
|949
|WATT
|Energous
|-87%
|2/19/2021
|950
|WAVD
|WaveDancer
|-82%
|3/28/2022
|951
|WBD
|Warner Bros. Discovery Series A
|-84%
|3/19/2021
|952
|WINT
|Windtree Therapeutics
|-98%
|8/3/2020
|953
|WISA
|WiSA Tech.
|-92%
|4/14/2020
|954
|WIX
|Wix.com
|-81%
|2/19/2021
|955
|WKEY
|WISeKey Int’l Holding AG ADS
|-97%
|3/24/2021
|956
|WKHS
|Workhorse Group
|-95%
|2/4/2021
|957
|WKSP
|Worksport
|-87%
|6/11/2021
|958
|WORX
|SCWorx
|-96%
|4/13/2020
|959
|WPRT
|Westport Fuel Systems
|-94%
|2/8/2021
|960
|WRAP
|Wrap Tech.
|-91%
|7/17/2020
|961
|WTER
|The Alkaline Water Company
|-88%
|7/8/2020
|962
|WTRH
|Waitr
|-98%
|8/5/2020
|963
|WULF
|TeraWulf
|-97%
|11/19/2021
|964
|WW
|WW Int’l
|-91%
|6/8/2021
|965
|WWR
|Westwater Resources
|-92%
|10/6/2020
|966
|WYY
|WidePoint
|-85%
|1/22/2021
|967
|XBIO
|Xenetic Biosciences
|-90%
|7/29/2021
|968
|XBIT
|XBiotech
|-80%
|9/18/2020
|969
|XCUR
|Exicure
|-98%
|6/10/2020
|970
|XELA
|Exela Tech.
|-100%
|3/9/2021
|971
|XERS
|Xeris Biopharma
|-84%
|2/9/2021
|972
|XFOR
|X4 Pharmaceuticals
|-81%
|6/22/2020
|973
|XGN
|Exagen
|-89%
|3/17/2021
|974
|XIN
|Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd ADS
|-87%
|6/11/2021
|975
|XL
|XL Fleet
|-98%
|12/23/2020
|976
|XNET
|Xunlei ADS
|-89%
|2/19/2021
|977
|XSPA
|XpresSpa Group
|-92%
|6/5/2020
|978
|XTNT
|Xtant Medical
|-88%
|2/26/2021
|979
|XXII
|22nd Century Group
|-81%
|4/28/2021
|980
|XYF
|X Financial ADS
|-89%
|6/28/2021
|981
|YCBD
|cbdMD
|-96%
|2/10/2021
|982
|YI
|111 ADS
|-91%
|2/16/2021
|983
|YJ
|Yunji ADS
|-88%
|11/25/2020
|984
|YMTX
|Yumanity Therapeutics
|-96%
|5/12/2020
|985
|YRD
|Yiren Digital ADS
|-85%
|6/28/2021
|986
|YTEN
|Yield10 Bioscience
|-86%
|2/11/2021
|987
|YVR
|Liquid Media Group
|-96%
|3/23/2021
|988
|YY
|JOYY ADS
|-81%
|2/16/2021
|989
|Z
|Zillow
|-87%
|2/16/2021
|990
|ZDGE
|Zedge Class B
|-89%
|6/17/2021
|991
|ZEPP
|Zepp Health ADS
|-94%
|2/19/2021
|992
|ZEST
|Ecoark
|-96%
|7/28/2020
|993
|ZG
|Zillow Group
|-87%
|2/16/2021
|994
|ZKIN
|ZK Int’l Group
|-95%
|3/22/2021
|995
|ZLAB
|Zai Lab ADS
|-85%
|1/20/2021
|996
|ZM
|Zoom Video Comm.
|-88%
|10/19/2020
|997
|ZOM
|Zomedica
|-93%
|2/8/2021
|998
|ZSAN
|Zosano Pharma
|-100%
|2/9/2021
|999
|ZVO
|Zovio
|-98%
|8/5/2020
|1000
|ZYME
|Zymeworks
|-90%
|1/8/2021
|1001
|ZYNE
|Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
|-92%
|2/10/2021
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
This seems off; typo?
| 134 | BEST | BEST ADS -98 | 43948% | |
Column formatting messed up (moved -98 to left and converted the date into percent. Thanks.
There were also places where I was trimming the company names using find/replace, and deleted, say, Corp instead of Corporaton, so the name has some surplus letters on the end. Find/Replace on Corporation (which I did first) should have worked, but if Corporation was misspelled, it got missed.
It’s pretty clear NASDAQ doesn’t adequately spellcheck their records. I wonder if I could get paid to help them out there…
One more year of QT and you will see following in the list showing up in following order:
1. Meta, Tesla, AMD
2. Netflix, Boeing, Uber, Lyft
3. Alphabet, Apple, Intel
You lose credibility predicting the end of Apple and Google. If those companies don’t exist in 12 months, chances are we’re living in a Mad Max world.
What are you talking about? No one is saying they’re not going to exist in 12 months. The list just says they’re down 80% from their peak.
Blackberry is on the list. They’ve been a solid business for the last 20 years… =)
If we have another 50% left in the downturn, we could easily see those companies down 80% from their peaks. Remember the dotcom bust? Same thing happened to Cisco, Apple and Microsoft then.
I am not predicting their end. I am saying their stocks are inflated on growth expectations that will not be realized, causing valuations to adjust.
Misread your post.
I agree AAPL and all these stocks will lose more than 80% from the peak eventually. It’s revenue and earnings are grossly inflated from the credit mania.
Also, Meta is already down 66% AMD 65% and Tesla 50%. You are losing credibility by saying they won’t reach 80% with one more year of QT.
Some of those companies actually make money.
Some even pay a dividend
Apple is sitting on billions of cash. They aren’t debt riddled.
Apple has $62 billion in cash and $137 billion in short-term and long-term debt. That’s still a pretty decent balance sheet. It borrowed all this money to buy back its own shares. So here you go: it levered up its balance sheet to keep its earnings per share from deteriorating.
I don’t worry about Apple defaulting on its debts anytime soon, but I do worry about its stock price.
As bearish as I am, you are way off base.
Misread other commenter’s post
Lyft is already in this list, -83%
Why?
“But 866 is a weird number.”
Not a round or memorable number. Also not clear what the base or normal level of bargain stocks was.
1001 reminds me of Arabian Nights – every one of these sticks has its own story too.
If the list grows to, say, 1500 we’ll have to do an update…
WS…Thanks for the work on this. Well done. Excellent contribution.
There are a few with “blockchain” in the company name…
So much for that gimmick.
But none with “Crypto” – so that still works.
MicroStrategy is on the list though.
BofA just announced that spending hasn’t come down in the recent quarter.
This is going to take awhile. Many commodities are moving back up. I don’t think we’re going to slow this train any time soon.
Still waaaaayyy too much money sloshing around. I have a long memory. I distinctly remember what 2005/2006 vs 2008/2009 were like. During the halcyon days of 2005, traffic and commerce was bustling. Roads were packed. By 2009, there were failing businesses everywhere. There was no traffic.
There is more traffic and commerce right now than there was in 2005. We are nowhere near a collapsing economy. I have anecdotes I look at that will tell me when we have turned a corner and things are softening considerably. I have seen nothing thus far.
And as we see today, another wall of money has just come in to BTFD on Wall St., in crypto, etc. The FED is too slow with QT. WTF are they waiting for, anyway? I think they’re scared of QT.
So, how many of these are under bankruptcy protection? The real party doesn’t start until the Chapters start being filed.
Chapter 7 is a liquidation, they gave up, closed, and liquidating all.
Chapter 11 is a reorganization, and a plan is required going forward that tells the court and creditors just how they plan to survive. Creditors vote on it and the courts approves it.
For those cash burner machines, their reorganization plans would likely make for a roaring good comedy.
I suspect that Chapt 7 will emerge as the dominant filing for many of these companies. There really isn’t much to liquidate in many cases, and those who are major stakeholders have long since popped the escape hatch.
What’s up with 134 ???
Column formatting messed up (moved -98 to left and converted the date into percent. Thanks.
Looks like a Johnny Cash song – ‘Down, Down, Down, that ring of fire.
Don’t know this for sure, but pharma/medical appear to be the largest goup in the list. Thanks for your work WS.
Some recognizable names there- overstock, lyft, Bed, bath and beyond , docusign, rite aid, roku, lending tree…
I too noticed the overrepresentation of pharma, bio, health companies in the imploded list. I wonder how many of these companies sprung up during the pandemic to soak up the “free” money.
Impressive work. In simple terms, this is a list of all stocks with Pharma or Gene or Therapeutics in the name.
All of them jumped with fake hope when the lockdown lunacy began, then collapsed when people figured out what was really happening.
It’s just too easy to get funds from investors / gamblers in the biotec space. A lot of money is wasted there. But it’s good for big pharma. They can let others pay for their research.
Yes. I’ve been watching these lists for several years, and if memory serves, there were always a lot of small startup biotechs in the index listings. I don’t think that’s specifically a COVID thing.
Don’t worry. I’m betting that Darpa will lift and separate wheat from the chaff, fronting/absorbing those with ‘promise’…
For wolf are u aware Switzerland is withdrawing 10 billion in 2 weeks from FRB
1. Your statement is wrong: these are 7-day swaps. The $3.1 billion swap of Oct 5 already matured and is gone. The swap of Oct 12 of $6.27 billion is still outstanding and will mature on Oct 20. So the total outstanding right now = $6.3 billion, not “$10 billion.” The idiot blogger where you read “$10 billion” doesn’t know even the basics of how swaps work.
2. $6.27 billion in swaps with the SNB? So what!!! they could just sell $6.27 billion of their $140 billion or so in US stocks, hahahaha
3. This is why you’re in moderation (you asked why, and now you confirmed why): because you keep dragging this BS into here that you read on some idiot’s site. And then I have to waste my time shooting it down.
This list is ridiculously long and includes far too many companies no one ever heard of. This was a waste of time.
Next time focus on well known companies that many people and funds own. People wonder how companies they know, such as Apple, have done in this bear market. But who cares about companies called Antelope Enterprise Holdings?
A grade of “D” for excessive data mining.
A reasonable comment. Wolf covers the well-known stocks fairly often. But some of us want to know more.
I explained my interest in the article. I might add that someone interested in deep-value investing might start from this sort of list and do further screening to look for the next generation of major turnarounds. For example, Amazon and Apple were both 80% off after the dot-com bust 2000-2003…
This is also important for another reason. These zombie corps will be the first dominos to fall when things start to get really bad. Bankruptcies beginning from this list will be the starting gun.
Bankruptcies have already begun, or at least delistings. I found where to get the delisting data from the exchange website, but haven’t pulled it together (yet?).
I think it’s worthwhile to know that around 1 in 6 common stocks have imploded (particularly if you were to include delisted stocks). Among other things, it gives me an idea of the extent of the carnage below the large caps that form the indexes. Thanks for sharing it.
WS
“But some of us want to know more.”
And some, want to know much more. Thank you for this! I appreciate the time and effort you put into your work and sharing it with us. Hat tip to Wolf for providing the platform.
You are right. There are some people interested in deep – f’n – value and this can definitely serve as a launch pad into a Due Diligence Deep Dive.
Right off the bat I’m seeing a lot of these unknown (to most), small(er) cap companies, sharing similar peak dates: End of Jan – Feb 2021.
It will be interesting to see how many of these appear to be the result of “runs” that may have been triggered by the 01/21 GME gamma squeeze. There was also the 300% increase (GME) from 02/24 to market open on 02/25 which may have been due to FTD’s? All of this price action, occurring at different companies, within a 30-day window is intriguing.
Further, the manner of how these companies declined, since then, will be worth taking a look at too. Especially, if they move follow similar trend-lines while being in difference sectors.
I wonder if you already noticed this and may have put together some chart comparisons yourself?
Thanks. Wolf posted several times about how the speculative-frenzy portion of the market peaked last February-May, and that’s reflected on this list.
Wolf has a spreadsheet version of the list which maybe he can share. The median “peak price” date was 2/9/2021. About 160 companies peaked in the week of Feb 8-12, and another 100 peaked the following week. So about 1/4 of the Imploded stocks hit their high point together.
Fewer than 100 of these peaked after July 2021. But then again it takes time to implode by 80%, so it’s likely that more stocks which peaked with the rest of the market last fall/winter will start to show up on the list.
To answer your last question, no, I haven’t done a lot of detailed analysis yet. My day job and kids keeping me busier than usual!
Great info on the median date of the high. I updated your article with it so everyone can see it.
I am really grateful for your hard work! Critics are people too lazy to do their own work, but feel the need to have an opinion.
Thanks.
This comment is for Wisdom Seeker, and Wolf, for allowing this to be posted.
It’s quite relevant to anticipate what’s going to happen to the labor market.
I’d be interested to know how much combined employment these companies represent and how many layoffs have occurred to date.
Based upon the reported data, it hasn’t been significant yet but if not, it’s not sustainable later.
Well known companies that are widely held are exhaustively discussed in the financial media already. My unstudied guess is that many who read here are seeking insight beyond that. Our host’s articles and a preponderance of the commentary are distinctly a cut above the rest. This list is interesting and provides points of departure for inquiring minds. Almost everything that’s put in front of you these days is some kind of sales pitch, designed to steer the unwary into somebody’s income stream without a paddle. Wisdom Seeker’s efforts are appreciated. Sad about Tupperware
RG: Maybe read another blog?
Thanks for this unorthodox approach. I found it interesting. I picked a few that I could not figure out what the name meant and looked them up.
“Who cares about Antelope Enterprise Holdings?”
I’m sure their shareholders do.
And 236 employees.
Some of these companies have tens of thousands of employees and tens of billions in market cap even now, after falling 80% or more.
The distribution of corporations by size (employees market cap, revenues) generally follows a power-law distribution. There are tons of smaller companies, but exponentially fewer larger ones. So it’s not surprising that the list will have a lot of smaller no-name companies on it.
“A grade of “D” for excessive data mining.”
I couldn’t disagree more. In fact, it looks like somebody just woke up on the wrong side of the bed and wanted to piss in someone else’s coffee.
Now that the BEAR stock market following the biggest “Stock Market Mania” is for sure confirmed, how far is down?
“Our most reliable equity market valuation measures project 10-12 year S&P 500 total returns near zero, implying that the “equity risk premium relative to bonds is still negative. Likewise, bond yields remain inadequate relative to prevailing inflation.”
https://www.hussmanfunds.com/comment/mc221016/
According to Hussman’s articles, “fair value” based upon today’s fundamentals is about S&P 1200, a 75% loss from the peak.
Considering that manias regularly retrace below the starting point and the fundamentals will be a lot worse, 1200 is optimistic.
A retrace of the entire post-GFC advance would be a loss of slightly over 85%, back to S&P 666.
A retrace of the entire mania dating back to 1995 would be somewhat over 90%, like S&P 400-450. This is my prediction decades from now, possibly adjusted for price changes and excluding dividends. The 1966-1982 bear market (with nothing close to a mania at the 1966 peak) resulted in about a 75% inflation adjusted loss in the DJIA. I don’t recall the S&P.
Richard Greene,
Grow up.
Not everyone wants every detail. Wolf, I know you’ve covered a lot of these, but to feed further efforts, here are the 59 stocks that I think would be most widely recognized. Some have brands that have been dying for years, others spiked too high too fast in the bubble, and some must be case studies in poor management because the business should be doing fine:
AMC Movie Theaters
APRN Blue Apron (Meals)
BB BlackBerry
BBBY Bed Bath & Beyond
BHC Bausch Health (Bausch & Lomb)
BLDP Ballard Power (Fuel Cell Vehicles)
BTTR Better Choice (Pet Food)
BYND Beyond Meat (Vegetarian Food)
CHGG Chegg (Online Learning)
CSSE Chicken Soup for the Soul
CVNA Carvana
DBD Diebold Nixdorf (ATMs)
DKNG DraftKings
DOCU DocuSign
EHTH eHealth (Online Healthcare)
EXAS Exact Sciences (cancer detection)
FLWS 1-800-Flowers.com
FOSL Fossil Group (Luxury Goods)
FUBO fuboTV (Streaming Sports)
GCI Gannett Co. (News Media)
GOEV Canoo (Electric Vehicles)
GRIL Muscle Maker Grill
GRPN Groupon
IAG Iamgold (Gold Miner)
KODK Eastman Kodak
LE Land’s End (former Sears brand)
LTRPA TripAdvisor (Travel Services)
LYFT Lyft (Ride Services)
MESA Mesa Air Group (Airline)
MSTR MicroStrategy
NEGG NewEgg Commerce (Electronic e-Retailer)
NGL NGL Energy Partners (Oil & Gas Midstream)
NKLA Nikola (Electric Vehicles)
NVAX Novavax (Vaccines)
OSTK Overstock.com
PARA Paramount (Entertainment, Movies…)
PRLB ProtoLabs (3D Printing / Manufacturing)
PRTS CarParts.com
PRTY Party City
PTON Peloton (Exercise Bikes)
RAD Rite Aid (Pharmacy)
RDFN Redfin (Real Estate Services)
RIDE Lordstown Motors
RNG RingCentral (Business Communications)
ROKU Roku
RRGB Red Robin (Restaurants)
SHOP Shopify (Online Store Creation)
SMG Scotts Miracle-Gro (Fertilizer)
SNAP Snap Inc. (SnapChat)
SQ Block (Square – Retail Payment Processing)
TDOC Teladoc Health (Online Healthcare)
TREE LendingTree (Consumer Lending)
TUP Tupperware Brands
TWLO Twilio (Cloud Communications)
VLDR Velodyne Lidar (Vehicle Sensors)
W Wayfair (Home Products online retail)
WBD Warner Bros. Discovery
Z Zillow (Real Estate Services)
ZM Zoom Video (Online Meetings)
yes, and many of them are featured in my Imploded Stocks or elsewhere on my site (my Imploded Stocks series started in the spring of 2021), each with its own stock chart.
The value — and dark humor — of this list is that it’s 1001 stocks, and not 50 or 60.
In Richards defense, none of the 1001 use real money. they all trade in monopoly money. therefore, the incineration and impact is not real. Richard is correct–fake news.
lol
How much of this toxic waste found its way into corporate sponsored 401K funds?
It’s a nice list, but it will get even more interesting once we have a longer list of bankrupt stocks. I remember we had such a list after the .com bust.
BBBY has really fallen, years ago a high flyer.
Interesting story from here in Nassau county. Local paper (Newsday) once listed the top 10 houses with the highest property taxes. This was from a number of years ago. Number 1 on the property tax list was over $600K/year, for a mansion in Old Westbury NY, owned by the founder of Bed, Bath & Beyond.
Several weeks back the BBBY CFO committed suicide by jumping off his building in NYC.
Went there over the summer and saw more employees than customers.
Incredible how things can change.
Thanks for the great “buy” list! (yes, that’s a joke)
Surprised not to see EMBK or AUR
Great catch! EMBK and AUR were on the original stock list and would have passed the scan. But they were 2021 IPOs and didn’t have data going back to the March 2020 COVID lows. And the script I ran only looked at stocks that had data back to the COVID lows in March 2020.
With all the IPOs in 2020-2021, that should probably be refined.
This is an awesome list. Thank You!
Some are household names. Wayfair, AMC and Bed Bath and Beyond(from the Planet of the Apes) and Lyft, Rite-aid, Docusign, Roku, Redfin, Zillow, and Red Robin.
How many were in my S&P500 conservative index fund?
The Dotcom bubble affected many more common names. Is this a trailer for an upcoming future implosion? I’m still waiting for my Cisco and Intel stocks to recover from back then. I gave up on Lucent.
Hope (soon) we can see something like this for housing market.
“X number of cities down XX%.”
Outside my expertise but I bet someone could do that by zip code and median sale price.
Case Shiller is up +16% from one year ago, so there are not likely to be any regions with year over year home price declines
I find it hard to believe that the banker (etc) bubble blowers don’t know exactly what they’re doing, considering how many times they’ve done it.
This is a feature of the market (capitalism ), not a bug.
Oh no, not Tupperware too!
So many healthcare/pharm stocks. Everyone wants a piece of that goldmine.
Great list, thanks for publishing it.
Maybe “blockchain” has worn out and has been replaced by bioxxxx, pharmaxxxx or theraxxxx for the “smart money” crowd. They seem to be using highly sophisticated tools like Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok to spot these great opportunities.
Smart money says, after the pandemic, those MUST be great investments, toss a bag load of free money at them, something is bound to stick.
Wonder on this list, what was the total value lost from their highs to October 14th. Might be interesting figure if available.
Oh, another interesting bit might be the top 10 investors in each. And their average annual net earnings last reporting. Just curious.
You have to admit that SeaChange Int’l (SEAC) was aptly named.
Katapult Holdings has gone kaput.
Going to be interesting to see how things react to real earnings. I’m sure there are a few real gems mixed into this list that got thrown out with the trash, but are going to grow rapidly. But timing is everything in this market. Probably the smartest idea is to not be a pig, dont try to buy the exact bottom, but wait for confirmation of a new uptrend to really be solid. And make sure you have a stop loss if you are wrong.
Okay, I just got back home from a short ride. And yes, it’s quite cold outside. But did My Size really shrink 95%? Damn, that’s embarrassing.
Howdy Prairie Rider,
Now you have definitely confirmed for me your earlier username. Nice to see you’re still here commenting. Always appreciate your comments for the many years I’ve been following Wolf.
–Geezer
I just figured it out yesterday, LOL
Excellent article. Smart work. Thanks for sharing.
There is a bunch of Canada listed companies that trade on the OTC, which if added to you overall list, would expand the 1001 substantially. Many of those are micros but some are pretty substantial.
Great list. Hopefully someone can learn from it.
An old favourite of mine jumped out: Ballard Power, a darling of the late 90’s. Got a bloody nose shorting it a few times back then. By March of 2000, it was up to CDN$ 172, three years later around 20 and by 2012 below a dollar. Good company, good people and great products but the stock market is, as always, a casino. Having learned my lessons, I run fast at any sign of trouble, in either direction. Holding is for hanging on to your hat in a storm.
Thank you for putting a smile on my face on a dreary Monday morning. My favorite is “Happy Development” (ticker HAPP). Down 97%. Yippee! I am SO happy! Question: Where is Trevor Milton’s darling Nikola? High was $93. Traded on Friday at $3. That is a lot more than 80%.
Probably need to forward this list over to Cathie Wood so she can start a new fund with all of these gems in it. Maybe she will call it the “Resurrection Fund”.
Snippet from front page of Wall Street Journal this morning:
“SPAC sponsors made profits while investors in the businesses brought to market experienced significant losses as the blank-check-company boom fizzled in recent years.”
Shocking! The horror! Who ever thought this could happen?!? (sarcasm)
Last but not least: Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Those life science stocks have always been a curse if you’re long. I sold about 3 dozen cannabis stocks short within a few percentage point of the absolute peak. I told everyone to go all in short on the cannabis stocks on all the blogs and youtube.
Windfall Geotek Inc ticker symbol WIN Down 99.93 percent all time. Some windfall but like the last part of windfall it did fall.
What really jumped out about this list was the massive number of life science/Biomedical stocks on there. And these are the ones that managed to go public before they imploded.