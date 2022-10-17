The 1001 Imploded Stocks of 2022 (Down 80% or More)… So Far

The massacre, stock by stock, all 1001 of them, listed right here.

By Wisdom Seeker, longtime Wolf Street commentator and contributor.

The Everything Bubble, the greatest speculative bubble in history by most any metric, became the Everything Bust this past spring when the Wild Bull Stumbled Into a Hibernating Bear. Documenting the bust, Wolf Street began reporting on high-profile “Imploded Stocks” – case studies in speculative excess, subsequent revaluation and Creative Destruction.

That raised broader questions for me. How many over-leveraged companies would be “caught offsides” as the Federal Reserve tightened sharply against persistent raging inflation? How many Imploded Stocks would there be? How full could the market’s “Bargain Basement” get?

To find out, I began tracking “every” stock. Among the US-traded tickers (as of May 13), there were 6281 (or so) common stocks, from A to ZYXI. The intent was to capture the full spectrum of actual companies traded on the major U.S. exchanges. So this list includes American Depositary Shares (ADR’s or ADS’s) of some non-US companies, but excludes Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), Warrants, Preferreds, unfulfilled SPACs, and other Wall Street exotica. It does include exchange-traded micro-caps, penny stocks, biotech startups, and other small but real companies.

I had a computer check the prices of all 6281 stocks every weekend. To qualify as “Imploded” here, the latest price had to be 80% or more below the stock’s “high” since the COVID crash bottom on 3/23/2020.

Among the 6281 stocks, how many would implode, and how soon? The first scan on May 23 found 866 Imploded Stocks. But 866 is a weird number.

I wanted to see 1000 – how long would it take? Things had already been moving swiftly, and so it continued at first – on June 18 the Imploded List had 910 stocks.

But then the summer rally began, and the list shrank a bit. The exchanges also delisted over 100 companies, and others rebranded with new names, or merged to survive. Creative Destruction is swift!

To keep things simple the original list was NOT refreshed with new IPOs or updated with name-changes, and delisted stocks were dropped. By July 23 the list was back down to 867, and by August 13, just 779.

But then the list grew again as the market turned down and the Implosions resumed, faster than Creative Destruction could clean up.

From September 24 into early October, the list hovered near 970. But this past week did some damage, and as of the October 14 close, the list is now up to 1001!

That’s right: Not counting delisted stocks, mergers or name-changes, nearly 1 in 6 US surviving stocks from May is now “on sale” at 80% off its high. How much more room is there in the Bargain Basement?

The complete Imploded Stocks list is below. Most are smaller companies you’ve never heard of. There are always far more micro- and small-cap stocks than household names, and there’s more turnover down there too.

The median “peak price” date was February 9, 2021, in line with Wolf’s “infamous February” comments, when the whole thing started coming apart. About 160 companies peaked in the week of Feb 8-12, and another 100 peaked the following week. So about 1/4 of the Imploded stocks hit their high point together.

Fewer than 100 of these peaked after July 2021. But then again it takes time to implode by 80%, so it’s likely that more stocks which peaked with the rest of the market last fall/winter will start to show up on the list.

(For Data Gurus: “Imploded” here isn’t quite the same as in Wolf’s method. The 80% threshold and definition of “high price” are different. Here we’re using “adjusted closing” prices, which is to say total-return data adjusted for share splits and dividends. The “high” price used here is the adjusted intraday high from the day of the highest adjusted closing price. A few shares may have traded at a slightly higher price on a different day with a lower closing price.)

No doubt we’ll see more articles from Wolf on the more well-known Implosions, and I may do more analysis of the full list, especially if it grows further. But for now, I just want to note that these 1001 companies collectively account for a decent share of the US economy and employment.

For these companies “caught offsides” by the Everything Bust, many workers and investors – and their families – must be deeply anxious about the falling share prices. These companies’ vendors may be worrying about getting paid, and their customers may be worrying about weak links in their supply chains. Foolish bubble-blowing bankers bear a heavy burden of responsibility for making so many people so worried. May justice be done. But I expect there’s more pain ahead first.

Of these 1001 Imploded Stocks, how many will fail and how many will survive the rest of the Everything Bust? How many survivors will become case studies in stock turnarounds? Time will tell, but I wish everyone the best of luck. With so much mess to clean up, I think we’re going to need all the luck we can find…

Here’s the full list of the 1001 Imploded Stocks as of October 15, 2022, in alphabetical order. Those showing “-100%” are down over 99.5%, which rounds to 100, but they’re not zeroes.

# Symbol Name % Down Date of Peak 1 AACG ATA Creativity Global ADS -91% 2/4/2021 2 AAOI Applied Optoelectronics -83% 8/4/2020 3 AAU Almaden Minerals -82% 11/6/2020 4 ABEO Abeona Therapeutics -95% 7/8/2020 5 ABIO ARCA biopharma -91% 5/28/2020 6 ABVC ABVC BioPharma -94% 11/1/2021 7 ACB Aurora Cannabis -95% 2/10/2021 8 ACHV Achieve Life Sciences -83% 2/12/2021 9 ACMR ACM Research -83% 2/16/2021 10 ACOR Acorda Therapeutics -96% 1/20/2021 11 ACRX AcelRx Pharmaceuticals -93% 2/9/2021 12 ACST Acasti Pharma -94% 2/10/2021 13 ADAP Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADS -91% 6/2/2020 14 ADIL Adial Pharmaceuticals -93% 9/23/2021 15 ADMP Adamis Pharmaceuticals -94% 1/22/2021 16 ADN Advent Tech. Holdings -89% 1/14/2021 17 ADPT Adaptive BioTech. -91% 1/22/2021 18 ADV Advantage Solutions -82% 12/22/2020 19 ADVM Adverum BioTech. -97% 6/23/2020 20 ADXN Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADS -98% 12/24/2020 21 AEHL Antelope Enterprise Holdings -89% 2/22/2021 22 AEMD Aethlon Medical -95% 6/9/2021 23 AEVA Aeva Tech. -91% 2/10/2021 24 AEYE AudioEye -88% 2/11/2021 25 AEZS Aeterna Zentaris -96% 2/8/2021 26 AFMD Affimed -87% 4/28/2021 27 AGIL AgileThought -88% 9/2/2021 28 AGLE Aeglea BioTherapeutics -96% 6/22/2020 29 AGMH AGM Group -93% 6/25/2020 30 AGRX Agile Therapeutics -100% 9/18/2020 31 AGTC Applied Genetic Tech. -98% 2/17/2021 32 AHG Akso Health ADS -97% 10/20/2021 33 AHPI Allied Healthcare Products -94% 4/1/2020 34 AHT Ashford Hospitality -96% 6/8/2020 35 AIH Aesthetic Medical Int’l Holdings ADS -86% 6/1/2021 36 AIHS Senmiao Technology -96% 2/22/2021 37 AIKI AIkido Pharma -84% 2/12/2021 38 AIM AIM ImmunoTech -88% 7/20/2020 39 AIU Meta Data ADS -99% 8/19/2020 40 AKBA Akebia Therapeutics -98% 6/30/2020 41 AKTS Akoustis Tech. -87% 2/5/2021 42 AKTX Akari Therapeutics ADS -88% 2/19/2021 43 ALLK Allakos -96% 2/9/2021 44 ALLO Allogene Therapeutics -81% 5/22/2020 45 ALLT Allot -83% 6/14/2021 46 ALPP Alpine 4 Holdings -94% 2/8/2021 47 ALR AlerisLife -90% 2/8/2021 48 ALRN Aileron Therapeutics -92% 10/20/2020 49 AMBO Ambow Education Holding ADS -94% 9/30/2020 50 AMC AMC Entertainment Holdings -92% 6/2/2021 51 AMPE Ampio Pharmaceuticals -99% 12/22/2020 52 AMPG Amplitech -89% 2/16/2021 53 AMRN Amarin -92% 3/26/2020 54 AMRS Amyris -90% 3/22/2021 55 AMSC American Superconductor -88% 1/7/2021 56 AMTD AMTD IDEA ADS -88% 4/8/2020 57 ANGI Angi -89% 2/8/2021 58 ANPC AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. ADS -99% 3/9/2021 59 ANTE AirNet Technology ADS -91% 2/17/2021 60 ANVS Annovis Bio -90% 7/13/2021 61 ANY Sphere 3D -97% 9/2/2021 62 APCX AppTech Payments -92% 3/8/2021 63 APDN Applied DNA Sciences -85% 5/14/2020 64 APLD Applied Blockchain -94% 10/26/2021 65 APLT Applied Therapeutics -99% 5/20/2020 66 APM Aptorum Group -94% 9/29/2020 67 APPN Appian -85% 1/27/2021 68 APPS Digital Turbine -86% 3/1/2021 69 APRE Aprea Therapeutics -98% 6/23/2020 70 APRN Blue Apron Holdings -86% 7/8/2020 71 APT Alpha Pro Tech -84% 8/3/2020 72 APTO Aptose Biosciences -93% 5/11/2020 73 APTX Aptinyx -94% 7/2/2020 74 APVO Aptevo Therapeutics -95% 11/11/2020 75 APWC Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (Bermuda) -83% 2/8/2021 76 AQB AquaBounty Tech. -96% 1/25/2021 77 AQMS Aqua Metals -90% 1/26/2021 78 AQST Aquestive Therapeutics -90% 9/11/2020 79 ARAV Aravive -94% 6/25/2020 80 ARCE Arco Platform -81% 5/7/2020 81 ARCT Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings -89% 12/7/2020 82 ARDS Aridis Pharmaceuticals -90% 5/8/2020 83 ARDX Ardelyx -85% 4/28/2021 84 AREB American Rebel Holdings -99% 1/3/2020 85 ARTL Artelo Biosciences -93% 2/17/2021 86 ASLN ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ADS -93% 3/1/2021 87 ASM Avino Silver & Gold Mines (Canada) -81% 2/1/2021 88 ASMB Assembly Biosciences -94% 7/20/2020 89 ASPN Aspen Aerogels -86% 11/18/2021 90 ASPU Aspen Group -97% 8/28/2020 91 ASTC Astrotech (DE) -91% 2/10/2021 92 ASXC Asensus Surgical -94% 2/10/2021 93 ATER Aterian -98% 2/17/2021 94 ATHE Alterity Therapeutics ADS -91% 8/4/2020 95 ATHX Athersys -98% 4/1/2020 96 ATIF ATIF Holdings -90% 4/17/2020 97 ATNF 180 Life Sciences -96% 4/12/2021 98 ATNX Athenex -99% 2/8/2021 99 ATOM Atomeraorporated -84% 2/8/2021 100 ATOS Atossa Therapeutics -92% 6/25/2021 101 ATRA Atara Biotherapeutics -87% 12/7/2020 102 ATTO Atento S.A. -87% 3/29/2022 103 ATUS Altice USA -86% 12/29/2020 104 ATXI Avenue Therapeutics -98% 9/14/2020 105 ATXS Astria Therapeutics -82% 8/24/2020 106 ATY AcuityAds Holdings -94% 2/19/2021 107 AUD Audacy -95% 2/19/2021 108 AUID Ipsidy -91% 11/4/2021 109 AUMN Golden Minerals -81% 2/1/2021 110 AUTL Autolus Therapeutics ADS -80% 7/20/2020 111 AVCT American Virtual Cloud Tech. -99% 1/25/2021 112 AVGR Avinger -98% 1/20/2021 113 AVRO AVROBIO -97% 6/9/2020 114 AVTX Avalo Therapeutics -90% 2/19/2021 115 AVYA Avaya Holdings -96% 2/10/2021 116 AWH Aspira Women’s Health -96% 2/12/2021 117 AXDX Accelerate Diagnostics -92% 7/16/2020 118 AYRO AYRO -95% 2/10/2021 119 AYTU Aytu BioPharma -99% 4/27/2020 120 AZRE Azure Power Global Equity Shares -91% 1/12/2021 121 BAND Bandwidth -95% 10/13/2020 122 BB BlackBerry -86% 1/27/2021 123 BBBY Bed Bath & Beyond -91% 1/27/2021 124 BBGI Beasley Broadcast Group -80% 6/19/2020 125 BBI Brickell Biotech -99% 6/15/2020 126 BBIG Vinco Ventures -92% 9/9/2021 127 BBIO BridgeBio Pharma -86% 2/8/2021 128 BBLG Bone Biologics Corp -98% 11/30/2018 129 BCEL Atreca -94% 6/24/2020 130 BCLI Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics -81% 10/8/2020 131 BDTX Black Diamond Therapeutics -97% 6/22/2020 132 BEDU Bright Scholar Education Holdings ADS -91% 7/21/2020 133 BEEM Beam Global -86% 12/31/2020 134 BEST BEST ADS -98% 04/27/2020 135 BFI BurgerFi Int’l -89% 6/18/2020 136 BHAT Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology -94% 2/16/2021 137 BHC Bausch Health -81% 3/11/2021 138 BILI Bilibili ADS -93% 2/10/2021 139 BIMI BIMI Int’l Medical -98% 5/8/2020 140 BIOC Biocept -94% 8/6/2020 141 BIOL Biolase -95% 1/26/2021 142 BITF Bitfarms -89% 11/9/2021 143 BIVI BioVie -94% 2/3/2021 144 BKSY BlackSky Technology -91% 2/19/2021 145 BKYI BIO-key Int’l -89% 7/16/2020 146 BLBX Blackboxstocks -93% 11/5/2021 147 BLCM Bellicum Pharmaceuticals -89% 6/22/2020 148 BLDE Blade Air Mobility -82% 2/16/2021 149 BLDP Ballard Power Systems -87% 2/8/2021 150 BLIN Bridgeline Digital -91% 7/6/2021 151 BLPH Bellerophon Therapeutics -95% 5/11/2020 152 BLRX BioLineRx ADS -87% 5/4/2021 153 BLUE bluebird bio -86% 6/5/2020 154 BNGO Bionano Genomics -87% 2/16/2021 155 BNTC Benitec Biopharma -99% 4/21/2020 156 BOXL Boxlight -89% 7/16/2020 157 BPTH Bio-Path Holdings -87% 2/10/2021 158 BRQS Borqs Tech. -100% 4/13/2020 159 BRTX BioRestorative Therapies -98% 10/29/2020 160 BSGM BioSig Tech. -94% 6/8/2020 161 BSQR BSQUARE -91% 2/9/2021 162 BTAI BioXcel Therapeutics -84% 7/22/2020 163 BTB Bit Brother -99% 6/15/2020 164 BTBT Bit Digital -97% 1/4/2021 165 BTCM BIT Mining ADS -99% 2/16/2021 166 BTCS BTCS -96% 1/14/2021 167 BTCY Biotricity -83% 12/13/2021 168 BTOG China Xiangtai Food Co. -91% 12/10/2021 169 BTTR Better Choice -91% 6/11/2020 170 BTX Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics -100% 5/3/2021 171 BVXV BiondVax Pharmaceuticals ADS -99% 7/13/2020 172 BWEN Broadwind -83% 1/26/2021 173 BWMX Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. -83% 6/30/2021 174 BXRX Baudax Bio -100% 5/27/2020 175 BYND Beyond Meat -93% 10/9/2020 176 BYSI BeyondSpring -97% 8/31/2021 177 BZUN Baozun ADS -91% 2/10/2021 178 CABA Cabaletta Bio -95% 12/7/2020 179 CALA Calithera Biosciences -98% 4/15/2020 180 CAN Canaan ADS -91% 3/11/2021 181 CANF Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd Sponsored ADR (Israel) -83% 3/16/2021 182 CARV Carver Bancorp -91% 7/9/2021 183 CASI CASI Pharmaceuticals -94% 1/26/2021 184 CBAT CBAK Energy Technology -90% 11/16/2020 185 CCNC Code Chain New Continent -98% 2/17/2021 186 CDLX Cardlytics -95% 2/12/2021 187 CDNA CareDx -84% 1/20/2021 188 CDTX Cidara Therapeutics -86% 7/22/2020 189 CDXC ChromaDex -94% 2/25/2021 190 CDXS Codexis -88% 11/8/2021 191 CDZI CADIZ -89% 8/17/2021 192 CEAD CEA Industries -97% 1/14/2021 193 CEI Camber Energy -96% 9/30/2021 194 CELU Celularity -84% 4/28/2022 195 CELZ Creative Medical Technology Holdings -99% 2/10/2021 196 CEMI Chembio Diagnostics -98% 4/24/2020 197 CENN Cenntro Electric Group -97% 1/29/2021 198 CENX Century Aluminum -81% 3/4/2022 199 CETX Cemtrex -95% 6/9/2020 200 CFMS Conformis -92% 9/17/2021 201 CFRX ContraFect -98% 6/24/2020 202 CGC Canopy Growth -96% 2/10/2021 203 CGEN Compugen -96% 8/25/2020 204 CGRN Capstone Green Energy -90% 1/7/2021 205 CHEK Check-Cap Ordinary Share -95% 3/15/2021 206 CHGG Chegg -82% 2/12/2021 207 CHNR China Natural Resources -85% 2/22/2021 208 CIDM Cinedigm -92% 6/4/2020 209 CJJD China Jo-Jo Drugstores (Cayman Islands) -96% 5/27/2020 210 CLIR ClearSign Tech. -87% 4/1/2021 211 CLLS Cellectis S.A. ADS -93% 1/19/2021 212 CLPS CLPS In -94% 2/17/2021 213 CLRB Cellectar Biosciences -93% 12/22/2020 214 CLRO ClearOne (DE) -87% 3/15/2021 215 CLSD Clearside Biomedical -84% 8/27/2021 216 CLSK CleanSpark -93% 1/7/2021 217 CLVS Clovis Oncology -90% 2/8/2021 218 CLXT Calyxt -99% 2/9/2021 219 CMCM Cheetah Mobile ADS -90% 2/16/2021 220 CMMB Chemomab Therapeutics -99% 2/10/2021 221 CMPR Cimpress (Ireland) -82% 7/20/2021 222 CMRX Chimerix -85% 2/17/2021 223 CNET ZW Data Action Tech. -85% 2/17/2021 224 CNSP CNS Pharmaceuticals -95% 2/8/2021 225 CNTG Centogene -96% 7/1/2020 226 COCP Cocrystal Pharma -92% 8/3/2020 227 CODX Co-Diagnostics -90% 8/3/2020 228 COE China Online Education Group ADS -94% 12/2/2020 229 COMS ComSovereign Holding -99% 2/9/2021 230 CORR CorEnergy Infrastructure -93% 3/25/2020 231 COSM Cosmos Holdings -98% 6/14/2021 232 COUP Coupa Softwareorporated -87% 2/18/2021 233 CPHI China Pharma Holdings -90% 2/17/2021 234 CPS Cooper-Standard Holdings -87% 3/12/2021 235 CPSH CPS Tech. -89% 2/16/2021 236 CRBP Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings -99% 9/3/2020 237 CRDF Cardiff Oncology -94% 11/30/2020 238 CRDL Cardiol Therapeutics -87% 10/20/2021 239 CREX Creative Realities -90% 5/13/2020 240 CRIS Curis -96% 5/12/2021 241 CRMD CorMedix -84% 2/19/2021 242 CRNC Cerence -89% 2/12/2021 243 CRON Cronos Group -82% 2/10/2021 244 CRTD Creatd -98% 8/20/2020 245 CRTX Cortexyme -99% 8/10/2021 246 CRVS Corvus Pharmaceuticals -90% 9/21/2021 247 CSCW Color Star Technology Co. -99% 3/30/2021 248 CSSE Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment -87% 6/28/2021 249 CTK CooTek (Cayman) ADS -100% 5/6/2020 250 CTMX CytomX Therapeutics -91% 5/12/2020 251 CTRM Castor Maritime -94% 2/11/2021 252 CTRN Citi Trends -82% 4/23/2021 253 CTSO Cytosorbents -86% 7/20/2020 254 CUE Cue Biopharma -92% 6/2/2020 255 CUEN Cuentas -94% 7/1/2021 256 CURI CuriosityStream -94% 2/19/2021 257 CVM Cel-Sci -89% 2/1/2021 258 CVNA Carvana Co. -95% 8/10/2021 259 CWBR CohBar -98% 5/5/2020 260 CXDO Crexendo -81% 8/7/2020 261 CYAD Celyad Oncology SA ADS -91% 6/1/2020 262 CYCC Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals -89% 2/9/2021 263 CYCN Cyclerion Therapeutics -95% 9/18/2020 264 CYH Community Health Systems -87% 6/10/2021 265 CYRN CYREN -97% 7/28/2020 266 CYTH Cyclo Therapeutics -93% 3/31/2020 267 CYTO Altamira Therapeutics 0.01 SF (Bermuda) -96% 12/1/2020 268 DAO Youdao ADS -91% 8/3/2020 269 DBD Diebold Nixdorforporated -85% 3/15/2021 270 DCTH Delcath Systems -88% 2/10/2021 271 DDD 3D Systems -86% 2/9/2021 272 DFFN Diffusion Pharmaceuticals -94% 2/16/2021 273 DGLY Digital Ally -94% 6/9/2020 274 DHC Diversified Healthcare of Beneficial Interest -86% 6/8/2020 275 DKNG DraftKings -83% 3/19/2021 276 DLPN Dolphin Entertainment -93% 3/24/2021 277 DM Desktop Metal -93% 2/8/2021 278 DMAC DiaMedica Therapeutics -86% 2/19/2021 279 DMTK DermTech -96% 2/19/2021 280 DOCU DocuSign -86% 9/3/2021 281 DOGZ Dogness (Int’l) -89% 1/5/2022 282 DOMO Domo Class B -86% 8/26/2021 283 DOYU DouYu Int’l Holdings ADS -95% 2/16/2021 284 DPRO Draganfly -96% 2/16/2021 285 DRIO DarioHealth -85% 2/12/2021 286 DRRX DURECT -84% 2/3/2021 287 DRTT DIRTT Environmental Solutions -92% 8/2/2021 288 DS Drive Shack -89% 6/14/2021 289 DSS DSS -98% 4/28/2020 290 DTEA DAVIDsTEA -86% 2/4/2021 291 DTIL Precision BioSciences -92% 2/8/2021 292 DTST Data Storage -95% 2/11/2021 293 DUO Fangdd Network Group ADS -100% 6/9/2020 294 DXF Dunxin Financial Holdings ADS -89% 5/11/2021 295 DXYN Dixie Group -87% 11/24/2021 296 DYAI Dyadic Int’l -83% 6/22/2020 297 EAST Eastside Distilling -94% 7/23/2021 298 EBS Emergent Biosolutions -86% 8/13/2020 299 ECOR electroCore -90% 1/26/2021 300 EDIT Editas Medicine -89% 1/8/2021 301 EDSA Edesa Biotech -92% 9/20/2021 302 EDU New Oriental Education & Tech. ADR -89% 2/16/2021 303 EDUC Educational Development -88% 3/11/2021 304 EFOI Energy Focus -96% 8/19/2020 305 EGHT 8×8 -92% 1/25/2021 306 EH EHang Holdings ADS -97% 2/12/2021 307 EHTH eHealth -98% 3/30/2020 308 EKSO Ekso Bionics Holdings -91% 2/8/2021 309 ELDN Eledon Pharmaceuticals -91% 10/30/2020 310 ELOX Eloxx Pharmaceuticals -97% 3/3/2021 311 ELYS Elys Game Technology -95% 2/17/2021 312 EMAN eMagin -87% 3/2/2021 313 EMKR EMCORE -87% 6/22/2021 314 ENG ENGlobal -88% 2/10/2021 315 ENLV Enlivex Therapeutics -85% 2/9/2021 316 ENOB Enochian Biosciences -83% 11/30/2021 317 ENSC Ensysce Biosciences -99% 2/1/2021 318 ENTX Entera Bio -92% 3/12/2021 319 ENVB Enveric Biosciences -99% 2/10/2021 320 EPIX ESSA Pharma -94% 5/24/2021 321 EQ Equillium -93% 7/13/2020 322 EQOS EQONEX -99% 2/9/2021 323 ERYP Erytech Pharma S.A. ADS -95% 1/19/2021 324 ESGC Eros STX Global A -99% 6/8/2020 325 ESPR Esperion Therapeutics -86% 7/8/2020 326 ETNB 89bio -82% 9/2/2020 327 EVBG Everbridge -83% 2/24/2021 328 EVER EverQuote -91% 7/9/2020 329 EVFM Evofem Biosciences -100% 5/27/2020 330 EVGN Evogene Ltd -93% 2/11/2021 331 EVK Ever-Glory Int’l Group -89% 12/3/2020 332 EVLO Evelo Biosciences -89% 1/28/2021 333 EVOK Evoke Pharma -97% 8/14/2020 334 EXAS Exact Sciences -81% 2/12/2021 335 EXN Excellon Resources -92% 8/4/2020 336 EXPI eXp World Holdings -86% 2/9/2021 337 EXPR Express -91% 1/27/2021 338 FAMI Farmmi -99% 2/17/2021 339 FATE Fate Therapeutics -83% 1/14/2021 340 FBIO Fortress Biotech -87% 4/12/2021 341 FBRX Forte Biosciences -98% 9/28/2020 342 FCEL FuelCell Energy -90% 2/9/2021 343 FEDU Four Seasons Education (Cayman) ADS -82% 2/12/2021 344 FGF FG Financial Group -86% 6/25/2021 345 FIXX Homology Medicines -93% 4/14/2020 346 FKWL Franklin Wireless -88% 12/15/2020 347 FLGT Fulgent Genetics -81% 2/9/2021 348 FLNT Fluent -85% 2/18/2021 349 FLUX Flux Power Holdings -87% 1/13/2021 350 FLWS 1-800-FLOWERS.COM -84% 6/11/2021 351 FNHC FedNat Holding Company -96% 6/8/2020 352 FOA Finance of America -86% 5/5/2021 353 FOSL Fossil Group -88% 1/27/2021 354 FREQ Frequency Therapeutics -97% 2/19/2021 355 FRSX Foresight Autonomous Holdings ADS -96% 2/10/2021 356 FSLY Fastly -95% 10/13/2020 357 FTCH Farfetch -90% 2/19/2021 358 FTEK Fuel Tech -82% 1/25/2021 359 FTFT Future FinTech Group -96% 2/17/2021 360 FUBO fuboTV -94% 12/22/2020 361 FURY Fury Gold Mines -85% 8/3/2020 362 FUTU Futu Holdings ADS -82% 2/16/2021 363 FUV Arcimoto -98% 2/4/2021 364 FVRR Fiverr Int’l -92% 2/12/2021 365 FWBI First Wave BioPharma -100% 1/25/2021 366 FWP Forward Pharma A/S ADS -84% 7/23/2021 367 GAIA Gaia -84% 3/9/2021 368 GAME Engine Gaming and Media -95% 6/25/2021 369 GBOX Greenbox POS -95% 4/6/2021 370 GBR New Concept Energy -95% 1/28/2021 371 GCI Gannett Co. -81% 10/1/2021 372 GDS GDS Holdings ADS -88% 2/19/2021 373 GENE Genetic Tech. Ltd ADS -81% 2/17/2021 374 GEVO Gevo -87% 2/12/2021 375 GHSI Guardion Health Sciences -98% 2/16/2021 376 GLBS Globus Maritime -98% 6/8/2020 377 GLG TD Holdings -94% 8/13/2020 378 GLMD Galmed Pharmaceuticals -94% 5/20/2020 379 GLPG Galapagos NV ADS -81% 5/11/2020 380 GLT Glatfelter -88% 1/14/2022 381 GLYC GlycoMimetics -88% 7/20/2020 382 GMBL Esports Entertainment -99% 3/2/2021 383 GMDA Gamida Cell -88% 2/10/2021 384 GMGI Golden Matrix -81% 4/29/2021 385 GNCA Genocea Biosciences -100% 7/27/2020 386 GNFT GENFIT S.A. ADS -82% 5/11/2020 387 GNLN Greenlane Holdings -99% 2/10/2021 388 GNPX Genprex -83% 2/8/2021 389 GNUS Genius Brands Int’l -92% 6/3/2020 390 GOEV Canoo -94% 12/10/2020 391 GOTU Gaotu Techedu ADS -99% 1/27/2021 392 GOVX GeoVax Labs -97% 7/22/2020 393 GP GreenPower Motor -94% 1/7/2021 394 GRIL Muscle Maker -89% 8/19/2020 395 GRNQ Greenpro Capital -97% 2/17/2021 396 GROM Grom Social Enterprises -98% 5/19/2021 397 GRPN Groupon -89% 3/5/2021 398 GRTS Gritstone bio -92% 1/22/2021 399 GRTX Galera Therapeutics -89% 4/29/2020 400 GRWG GrowGeneration -95% 2/9/2021 401 GSHD Goosehead Insurance -84% 10/11/2021 402 GTBP GT Biopharma -90% 6/2/2021 403 GTEC Greenland Tech. Holding -87% 3/29/2021 404 HALL Hallmark Financial Services -84% 6/8/2020 405 HAPP Happiness Development -97% 3/25/2020 406 HARP Harpoon Therapeutics -96% 5/26/2020 407 HCAT Health Catalyst -85% 6/8/2021 408 HCM HUTCHMED (China) ADS -81% 8/9/2021 409 HEAR Turtle Beach -84% 6/14/2021 410 HEPA Hepion Pharmaceuticals -90% 8/5/2020 411 HEXO HEXO -98% 2/10/2021 412 HGEN Humanigen -99% 7/8/2020 413 HIMS Hims & Hers Health -81% 2/8/2021 414 HIVE Hive Blockchain Tech. -89% 2/19/2021 415 HLBZ Helbiz -99% 9/21/2021 416 HOOK HOOKIPA Pharma -94% 5/18/2021 417 HOTH Hoth Therapeutics -92% 4/22/2020 418 HRTG Heritage Insurance Holdings -88% 8/10/2020 419 HRTX Heron Therapeutics -84% 12/28/2020 420 HSC Harsco -82% 6/8/2021 421 HSDT Helius Medical Tech. (DE) -99% 6/8/2020 422 HSTO Histogen -99% 5/19/2020 423 HTGM HTG Molecular Diagnostics -96% 6/22/2020 424 HUGE FSD Pharma Class B Subordinate Voting Shares -94% 6/3/2020 425 HUIZ Huize Holding ADS -95% 2/19/2021 426 HUSN Hudson Capital -98% 6/18/2020 427 HUT Hut 8 Mining -89% 11/8/2021 428 HUYA HUYA ADS -94% 2/12/2021 429 HYLN Hyliion Holdings -96% 9/2/2020 430 HYMC Hycroft Mining Holding -97% 8/6/2020 431 HYRE HyreCar -97% 6/23/2021 432 HZN Horizon Global -92% 3/15/2021 433 IAG Iamgold -80% 8/5/2020 434 IBIO iBio -99% 7/20/2020 435 IBRX ImmunityBio -89% 2/22/2021 436 ICAD iCAD -91% 3/31/2021 437 ICLK iClick Interactive Asia ADS -98% 2/8/2021 438 ICPT Intercept Pharmaceuticals -85% 5/20/2020 439 ID PARTS iD -85% 11/30/2011 440 IDEX Ideanomics -96% 2/8/2021 441 IDN Intellicheck -85% 2/8/2021 442 IDRA Idera Pharmaceuticals -94% 1/25/2021 443 IDW IDW Media Holdings Class B -80% 4/24/2020 444 IGC India Globalization Capital -89% 2/10/2021 445 IGMS IGM Biosciences -83% 2/9/2021 446 IHT InnSuites Hospitality Shares of Beneficial Interest -87% 6/8/2021 447 ILPT Industrial Logistics Properties of Beneficial Interest -83% 10/28/2021 448 IMAB I-MAB ADS -96% 7/1/2021 449 IMAC IMAC Holdings -88% 2/12/2021 450 IMBI iMedia Brands -95% 6/1/2021 451 IMH Impac Mortgage Holdings -93% 2/10/2021 452 IMRA IMARA -93% 6/11/2020 453 IMRN Immuron ADS -93% 6/9/2020 454 IMTE Integrated Media Technology -98% 4/1/2022 455 IMV IMV -94% 7/20/2020 456 IMVT Immunovant -83% 11/17/2020 457 INCR Intercure -93% 6/19/2017 458 INDO Indonesia Energy -92% 3/7/2022 459 INDP Indaptus Therapeutics -97% 7/22/2020 460 INO Inovio Pharmaceuticals -95% 6/29/2020 461 INPX Inpixon -98% 2/11/2021 462 INSG Inseego -92% 1/25/2021 463 INTZ Intrusion -82% 4/13/2021 464 INUV Inuvo -80% 2/9/2021 465 INVO INVO BioScience -90% 3/9/2021 466 IONM Assure Holdings -94% 7/1/2021 467 IOVA Iovance Biotherapeutics -83% 2/8/2021 468 IPDN Professional Diversity Network -81% 2/19/2021 469 IQ iQIYI ADS -92% 3/23/2021 470 ISR IsoRay (DE) -88% 1/20/2021 471 ISUN iSun -94% 1/25/2021 472 ITP IT Tech Packaging -95% 2/16/2021 473 ITRM Iterum Therapeutics Ordinary Share -98% 5/19/2020 474 IVC Invacare -94% 2/9/2021 475 IVDA Iveda Solutions -96% 11/29/2021 476 IVR INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL -83% 6/8/2020 477 IZEA IZEA Worldwide -91% 1/25/2021 478 JAGX Jaguar Health -99% 1/8/2021 479 JAN JanOne (NV) -94% 1/28/2021 480 JFIN Jiayin Group ADS -85% 3/22/2021 481 JFU 9F ADS -98% 3/25/2020 482 JG Aurora Mobile ADS -89% 2/10/2021 483 JMIA Jumia Tech. AG ADS -93% 2/10/2021 484 JNCE Jounce Therapeutics -87% 3/11/2021 485 JYNT The Joint -86% 9/3/2021 486 KALA Kala Pharmaceuticals -98% 6/2/2020 487 KALV KalVista Pharmaceuticals -89% 2/12/2021 488 KAVL Kaival Brands Innovations -97% 2/10/2021 489 KERN Akerna -99% 6/15/2020 490 KIQ Kelso Tech. -80% 2/23/2021 491 KIRK Kirkland’s -89% 4/29/2021 492 KLR Kaleyra -96% 3/2/2021 493 KNDI Kandi Tech. Group -85% 11/23/2020 494 KOD Kodiak Sciences -96% 1/19/2021 495 KODK Eastman Kodak -92% 7/29/2020 496 KOPN Kopin -93% 2/16/2021 497 KOSS Koss -94% 1/29/2021 498 KPLT Katapult Holdings -96% 2/12/2021 499 KPRX Kiora Pharmaceuticals -98% 2/10/2021 500 KPTI Karyopharm Therapeutics -81% 4/27/2020 501 KRKR 36Kr Holdings ADS -87% 5/27/2020 502 KRMD Repro Med Systems -81% 4/27/2020 503 KRNT Kornit Digital -86% 11/19/2021 504 KSPN Kaspien Holdings -98% 1/20/2021 505 KTRA Kintara Therapeutics -97% 2/10/2021 506 KXIN Kaixin Auto Holdings -94% 11/23/2020 507 KZIA Kazia Therapeutics ADS -93% 4/8/2021 508 LAB Standard BioTools -83% 4/19/2010 509 LAZR Luminar Tech. -86% 12/8/2020 510 LCI Lannett Co -96% 4/29/2020 511 LE Lands’ End -82% 7/22/2021 512 LEDS SemiLEDS -91% 6/8/2021 513 LEJU Leju Holdings ADS -98% 7/31/2020 514 LEXX Lexaria Bioscience -84% 8/3/2020 515 LFLY Leafly Holdings -94% 5/2/2022 516 LFMD LifeMD -93% 2/17/2021 517 LGMK LogicMark -97% 2/17/2021 518 LIFE aTyr Pharma -81% 9/23/2021 519 LIQT LiqTech Int’l -97% 2/8/2021 520 LITB LightInTheBox Holding Co. ADS -83% 2/17/2021 521 LIXT Lixte Biotechnology Holdings -93% 9/9/2020 522 LIZI LIZHI ADS -97% 2/12/2021 523 LKCO Luokung Technology Corp -95% 2/16/2021 524 LMNL Liminal BioSciences -98% 7/30/2020 525 LODE Comstock Mining -93% 2/23/2021 526 LOTZ CarLotz -98% 1/21/2021 527 LPCN Lipocine -81% 1/21/2021 528 LPRO Open Lending -84% 6/30/2021 529 LPSN LivePerson -89% 2/19/2021 530 LRMR Larimar Therapeutics -88% 12/4/2020 531 LSPD Lightspeed Commerce Subordinate Voting Shares -87% 9/22/2021 532 LTRPA Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Series A -86% 3/19/2021 533 LTRY Lottery.com -98% 11/5/2021 534 LVO LiveOne -89% 3/24/2021 535 LX LexinFintech Holdings ADS -90% 2/19/2021 536 LYFT Lyft -83% 3/15/2021 537 LYL Dragon Victory Int’l -82% 11/27/2020 538 MAPS WM Technology -94% 2/17/2021 539 MARA Marathon Digital Holdings -88% 11/9/2021 540 MARK Remark Holdings -94% 2/8/2021 541 MBIO Mustang Bio -91% 1/22/2021 542 MBRX Moleculin Biotech -89% 4/16/2020 543 MCRB Seres Therapeutics -82% 11/17/2020 544 MDGS Medigus ADS -88% 5/12/2020 545 MDIA Mediaco Holding -91% 7/12/2021 546 MDJH MDJM LTD Ordinary Share -80% 6/2/2021 547 MDNA Medicenna Therapeutics -88% 12/28/2020 548 MDWT Midwest Holding -80% 12/14/2020 549 MDXG MiMedx Group -82% 9/8/2021 550 MEDS TRxADE HEALTH -89% 7/28/2020 551 MEIP MEI Pharma -92% 2/8/2021 552 MESA Mesa Air Group -92% 3/10/2021 553 MESO Mesoblast ADS -85% 8/17/2020 554 MFH Mercurity Fintech Holding ADS -94% 2/17/2021 555 MGNI Magnite -90% 2/11/2021 556 MGNX MacroGenics -90% 4/29/2021 557 MGTA Magenta Therapeutics -92% 4/5/2021 558 MICT MICT -90% 9/8/2020 559 MIGI Mawson Infrastructure Group -98% 9/3/2021 560 MINM Minim -96% 7/14/2021 561 MITO Stealth BioTherapeutics ADS -88% 2/9/2021 562 MITT AG Mortgage Investment -81% 6/8/2020 563 MLSS Milestone Scientific -84% 3/10/2021 564 MMAT Meta Materials -96% 6/21/2021 565 MNOV Medicinova -85% 7/27/2020 566 MNPR Monopar Therapeutics -89% 2/11/2021 567 MNTS Momentus -96% 2/9/2021 568 MOBQ Mobiquity Tech. -91% 7/13/2020 569 MODD Modular Medical -81% 6/7/2021 570 MOGO Mogo -93% 3/19/2021 571 MOGU MOGU ADS -98% 7/7/2020 572 MOHO ECMOHO ADS -100% 3/30/2020 573 MOR MorphoSys AG ADS -85% 7/20/2020 574 MOTS Motus GI Holdings -97% 2/18/2021 575 MOXC Moxian (BVI) -97% 7/13/2021 576 MRIN Marin Softwareorporated -96% 7/6/2021 577 MRKR Marker Therapeutics -89% 6/14/2021 578 MSC Studio City Int’l -89% 4/9/2020 579 MSTR MicroStrategyorporated -84% 2/9/2021 580 MTC MMTec -98% 6/9/2020 581 MTEM Molecular Templates -96% 5/11/2020 582 MTLS Materialise NV ADS -88% 2/9/2021 583 MTMT Mega Matrix -86% 9/29/2021 584 MTP Midatech Pharma ADS -95% 7/21/2020 585 MULN Mullen Automotive -99% 2/18/2021 586 MUX McEwen Mining -81% 6/10/2021 587 MVIS MicroVision -89% 4/26/2021 588 MVST Microvast Holdings -94% 2/1/2021 589 MYMD MyMD Pharmaceuticals -83% 8/10/2020 590 MYO Myomo -92% 2/16/2021 591 MYSZ My Size -95% 4/21/2020 592 NAK Northern Dynasty Minerals -91% 7/22/2020 593 NAOV NanoVibronix -89% 8/16/2021 594 NAVB Navidea Biopharmaceuticals -95% 8/3/2020 595 NBRV Nabriva Therapeutics Ireland -99% 5/29/2020 596 NBSE NeuBase Therapeutics -98% 2/9/2021 597 NBY NovaBay Pharmaceuticals -93% 7/20/2020 598 NCMI National CineMedia -89% 3/12/2021 599 NCNA NuCana ADS -86% 5/20/2020 600 NCTY The9 ADS -99% 2/19/2021 601 NDRA ENDRA Life Sciences -90% 1/26/2021 602 NEGG Newegg Commerce -97% 7/7/2021 603 NEO NeoGenomics -88% 2/12/2021 604 NEPH Nephros -90% 6/29/2021 605 NEPT Neptune Wellness Solutions -99% 7/9/2020 606 NERV Minerva Neurosciences -89% 5/26/2020 607 NGL NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP -82% 6/8/2020 608 NH NantHealth -96% 7/8/2020 609 NHWK NightHawk Biosciences -94% 7/20/2020 610 NILE BitNile Holdings -98% 2/17/2021 611 NIO NIO ADS -81% 2/9/2021 612 NISN NiSun Int’l Enterprise Dev. -98% 1/6/2021 613 NIU Niu Tech. ADS -94% 2/16/2021 614 NKLA Nikola -97% 6/9/2020 615 NKTR Nektar Therapeutics -87% 2/17/2021 616 NLS Nautilus -95% 2/9/2021 617 NLTX Neoleukin Therapeutics -97% 6/23/2020 618 NM Navios Maritime Holdings -87% 3/22/2021 619 NMRD Nemaura Medical -87% 6/1/2021 620 NMTC NeuroOne Medical Tech. -85% 2/12/2021 621 NMTR 9 Meters Biopharma -91% 2/16/2021 622 NNBR NN -81% 5/18/2021 623 NNDM Nano Dimension ADS -86% 2/9/2021 624 NNVC NanoViricides -86% 5/14/2020 625 NOVN Novan -96% 2/12/2021 626 NRBO NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals -99% 4/13/2020 627 NRXP NRX Pharmaceuticals -99% 2/2/2021 628 NSPR InspireMD -95% 2/11/2021 629 NSTG NanoString Tech. -87% 2/12/2021 630 NTP Nam Tai Property -89% 6/11/2021 631 NTRB Nutriband -86% 3/9/2021 632 NURO NeuroMetrix -95% 7/22/2021 633 NUTX Nutex Health -99% 4/4/2022 634 NUWE Nuwellis -99% 8/3/2020 635 NUZE NuZee -99% 8/7/2020 636 NVAX Novavax -94% 2/8/2021 637 NVCN Neovasc -92% 6/9/2020 638 NVFY Nova Lifestyle -90% 7/8/2021 639 NVIV InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp -95% 6/9/2020 640 NVOS Novo Integrated Sciences -97% 2/1/2021 641 NVTA Invitae -96% 12/10/2020 642 NXPL NextPlat Corp -87% 7/13/2021 643 NXTC NextCure -93% 4/9/2020 644 NXTP NextPlay Tech. -96% 3/17/2021 645 NYMX Nymox Pharmaceutical (Bahamas) -93% 6/15/2020 646 OBLG Oblong -98% 11/30/2020 647 OBSV ObsEva SA -97% 7/2/2020 648 OCFT OneConnect Financial Technology ADS -98% 7/10/2020 649 OCGN Ocugen -92% 2/8/2021 650 OCUL Ocular Therapeutix -82% 12/15/2020 651 OCUP Ocuphire Pharma -85% 6/18/2020 652 OCX Oncocyte -88% 2/16/2021 653 OEG Orbital Energy Group -96% 2/16/2021 654 OESX Orion Energy Systems -85% 2/9/2021 655 OGEN Oragenics -88% 2/9/2021 656 OGI Organigram Holdings -86% 2/10/2021 657 OKTA Okta -83% 2/12/2021 658 OLB The OLB Group -93% 4/29/2020 659 OMER Omeros -86% 2/19/2021 660 ONCS OncoSec Medicalorporated -94% 1/29/2021 661 ONCT Oncternal Therapeutics -90% 4/7/2021 662 ONTX Onconova Therapeutics -98% 2/18/2021 663 ONVO Organovo Holdings -93% 2/11/2021 664 OPGN OpGen -95% 9/3/2021 665 OPRT Oportun Financial -85% 11/12/2021 666 OPRX OptimizeRx -86% 10/21/2021 667 OPTT Ocean Power Tech. -89% 1/25/2021 668 ORGO Organogenesis Holdings -87% 5/3/2021 669 ORGS Orgenesis -85% 3/12/2021 670 ORTX Orchard Therapeutics ADS -96% 4/29/2020 671 OSTK Overstock.com -81% 8/20/2020 672 OSUR OraSure Tech. -80% 8/5/2020 673 OTIC Otonomy -98% 12/31/2020 674 OTRK Ontrak -100% 1/26/2021 675 OVID Ovid Therapeutics -81% 8/19/2020 676 OYST Oyster Point Pharma -82% 3/26/2020 677 PACB Pacific Biosciences of California -89% 2/11/2021 678 PACK Ranpak Holdings Corp -93% 11/19/2021 679 PALI Palisade Bio -99% 2/16/2021 680 PALT Paltalk -90% 9/30/2021 681 PARA Paramount Global -80% 3/22/2021 682 PASG Passage Bio -97% 6/23/2020 683 PAVM PAVmed -90% 9/23/2021 684 PAYS Paysign -81% 6/25/2020 685 PBLA Panbela Therapeutics -98% 7/14/2020 686 PBTS Powerbridge Tech. Co. -98% 2/17/2021 687 PBYI Puma Biotechnology -84% 2/9/2021 688 PCSA Processa Pharmaceuticals -83% 3/18/2021 689 PEI Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment -95% 6/9/2021 690 PENN Penn National Gaming -80% 3/15/2021 691 PETQ PetIQ -85% 4/27/2021 692 PETV PetVivo Holdings -85% 12/24/2020 693 PETZ TDH Holdings -99% 11/9/2021 694 PGEN Precigen -85% 1/4/2021 695 PHAS PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals -97% 5/28/2020 696 PHAT Phathom Pharmaceuticals -85% 6/8/2020 697 PHCF Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. -95% 6/29/2020 698 PHGE BiomX -96% 8/11/2020 699 PHIO Phio Pharmaceuticals -87% 2/18/2021 700 PHUN Phunware -96% 10/22/2021 701 PIRS Pieris Pharmaceuticals -83% 9/17/2021 702 PIXY ShiftPixy -99% 5/19/2020 703 PLAG Planet Green Holdings -83% 4/22/2020 704 PLSE Pulse Biosciences (DE) -95% 2/8/2021 705 PLX Protalix BioTherapeutics (DE) -85% 2/9/2021 706 PLXP PLx Pharma -97% 7/22/2021 707 PMCB PharmaCyte Biotech -95% 6/10/2020 708 PNTG The Pennant Group -86% 1/6/2021 709 POAI Predictive Oncology -87% 2/17/2021 710 POLA Polar Power -94% 1/25/2021 711 PPBT Purple Biotech ADS -86% 6/25/2020 712 PRCH Porch Group -93% 11/16/2021 713 PRLB Proto Labs -88% 1/27/2021 714 PROF Profound Medical -87% 2/5/2021 715 PRPL Purple Innovation -91% 2/19/2021 716 PRPO Precipio -89% 7/30/2020 717 PRQR ProQR Therapeutics -91% 3/25/2021 718 PRSO Peraso -84% 6/4/2021 719 PRTS CarParts.com -80% 2/9/2021 720 PRTY Party City -88% 6/9/2021 721 PSHG Performance Shipping -97% 4/28/2020 722 PSNL Personalis -95% 1/20/2021 723 PSTV PLUS THERAPEUTICS -86% 2/22/2021 724 PT Pintec Technology ADS -96% 2/17/2021 725 PTE PolarityTE -98% 7/21/2020 726 PTGX Protagonist Therapeutics -84% 9/1/2021 727 PTIX Protagenic Therapeutics -91% 3/3/2021 728 PTN Palatin Tech. -84% 2/10/2021 729 PTON Peloton Interactive -96% 1/13/2021 730 PULM Pulmatrix -94% 2/10/2021 731 PW Power REIT (MD) -88% 1/13/2022 732 PXLW Pixelworks -82% 8/31/2021 733 QLGN Qualigen Therapeutics -99% 5/12/2020 734 QMCO Quantum -88% 3/17/2021 735 QNRX Quoin Pharmaceuticals ADS -99% 9/17/2021 736 QRTEA Qurate Retail Series A -83% 6/2/2021 737 QTNT Quotient -98% 4/30/2020 738 QTRX Quanterix -90% 2/19/2021 739 QTT Qutoutiao ADS -99% 2/11/2021 740 QTWO Q2 -81% 2/16/2021 741 QUBT Quantum Computing -92% 12/21/2020 742 QUMU Qumu -91% 2/9/2021 743 QUOT Quotient Technology -88% 4/13/2021 744 RAD Rite Aid -86% 1/27/2021 745 RAMP LiveRamp -80% 1/15/2021 746 RCEL Avita Medical -87% 6/8/2020 747 RCON Recon Technology -94% 6/3/2021 748 RCRT Recruiter.com -93% 6/18/2021 749 RDFN Redfin -96% 2/19/2021 750 RDHL Redhill Biopharma ADS -95% 2/22/2021 751 REAL The RealReal -96% 2/17/2021 752 REED Reeds -91% 8/3/2020 753 REKR Rekor Systems -96% 4/27/2021 754 RELI Reliance Global -98% 4/20/2020 755 RENO Renovare Environmental -99% 2/10/2021 756 RETA Reata Pharmaceuticals -84% 11/10/2020 757 RETO ReTo Eco-Solutions -87% 11/18/2021 758 RFL Rafael Class B -97% 7/12/2021 759 RGLS Regulus Therapeutics -93% 3/12/2021 760 RGS Regis -93% 3/15/2021 761 RHE Regional Health Properties -92% 5/5/2021 762 RIBT RiceBran Tech. -89% 5/5/2020 763 RIDE Lordstown Motors -95% 9/21/2020 764 RIGL Rigel Pharmaceuticals -84% 2/8/2021 765 RIOT Riot Blockchain -93% 2/17/2021 766 RKDA Arcadia Biosciences -93% 2/10/2021 767 RLMD Relmada Therapeutics -89% 6/25/2020 768 RMED Ra Medical Systems -100% 4/2/2020 769 RMO Romeo Power -99% 12/24/2020 770 RMTI Rockwell Medical -96% 4/14/2020 771 RNG RingCentral -93% 2/12/2021 772 RNWK RealNetworks -89% 3/19/2021 773 ROKU Roku -90% 7/26/2021 774 RRGB Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -82% 3/15/2021 775 RSLS ReShape Lifesciences -97% 1/20/2021 776 RUBY Rubius Therapeutics -99% 3/16/2021 777 RVP Retractable Tech. -91% 2/1/2021 778 RWLK ReWalk Robotics -85% 2/16/2021 779 RZLT Rezolute (NV) -92% 9/8/2020 780 SANW S&W Seed Company (NV) -82% 10/29/2021 781 SBET SharpLink Gaming -94% 7/19/2021 782 SBEV Splash Beverage (NV) -91% 8/31/2020 783 SCKT Socket Mobile -94% 2/16/2021 784 SCTL Societal CDMO -82% 4/9/2020 785 SDC SmileDirectClub -95% 1/27/2021 786 SDGR Schrodinger -81% 3/1/2021 787 SE Sea ADS each -86% 10/19/2021 788 SEAC SeaChange Int’l -89% 3/31/2020 789 SECO Secoo Holding ADS -92% 3/26/2020 790 SEEL Seelos Therapeutics -86% 4/28/2021 791 SESN Sesen Bio -90% 8/12/2021 792 SFET Safe-T Group ADS -84% 2/16/2021 793 SFIX Stitch Fix -97% 1/27/2021 794 SFT Shift Tech. -96% 9/1/2020 795 SGBX SG Blocks -83% 3/31/2020 796 SGLY Singularity Future Technology -89% 4/7/2022 797 SHIP Seanergy Maritime Corp -92% 3/30/2020 798 SHOP Shopify -85% 11/19/2021 799 SHPW Shapeways -95% 10/20/2021 800 SIEB Siebert Financial -82% 3/26/2020 801 SIEN Sientra -92% 2/19/2021 802 SIF SIFCO Industries -81% 4/22/2021 803 SINT SiNtx Tech. -96% 8/4/2020 804 SIOX Sio Gene Therapies -95% 10/5/2020 805 SISI Shineco -95% 5/14/2021 806 SJ Scienjoy Holding -91% 4/6/2021 807 SKIL Skillsoft -89% 11/15/2021 808 SLDB Solid Biosciences -96% 3/2/2021 809 SLGG Super League Gaming -95% 3/19/2021 810 SLNH Soluna -90% 11/15/2021 811 SLRX Salarius Pharmaceuticals -95% 2/10/2021 812 SLS SELLAS Life Sciences -90% 12/10/2020 813 SMG Scotts Miracle-Gro -82% 4/5/2021 814 SMIT Schmitt Industries -80% 4/13/2021 815 SMMT Summit Therapeutics -91% 2/8/2021 816 SMTS Sierra Metals -87% 5/6/2021 817 SNAP Snap -88% 9/24/2021 818 SNAX Stryve Foods -97% 2/5/2021 819 SNCR Synchronoss Tech. -84% 1/27/2021 820 SNDL Sundial Growers -93% 2/10/2021 821 SNES SenesTech -94% 4/16/2020 822 SNMP Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP -84% 2/16/2021 823 SNOA Sonoma Pharmaceuticals -85% 7/29/2020 824 SOFO Sonic Foundry -82% 2/18/2021 825 SOL Renesola ADS -88% 1/22/2021 826 SOLO Electrameccanica Vehicles -92% 11/20/2020 827 SONM Sonim Tech. -98% 2/16/2021 828 SONN Sonnet BioTherapeutics -100% 3/26/2020 829 SOS SOS ADS -99% 2/17/2021 830 SPCB SuperCom (Israel) -92% 6/9/2020 831 SPCE Virgin Galactic -92% 2/11/2021 832 SPI SPI Energy Co. -97% 9/23/2020 833 SPPI Spectrum Pharmaceuticals -92% 12/14/2020 834 SPRO Spero Therapeutics -92% 12/28/2020 835 SQ Block -82% 8/5/2021 836 SRGA Surgalign -97% 7/15/2020 837 SRNE Sorrento Therapeutics -93% 8/10/2020 838 SRRK Scholar Rock Holding -90% 3/15/2021 839 SSY SunLink Health Systems -89% 3/16/2021 840 STAB Statera Biopharma -99% 2/18/2021 841 STAF Staffing 360 Solutions (DE) -97% 10/23/2020 842 STG Sunlands Technology Group ADS -84% 5/8/2020 843 STIM Neuronetics -88% 1/22/2021 844 STNE StoneCo -89% 2/17/2021 845 STOK Stoke Therapeutics -83% 1/19/2021 846 STRR Star Equity -82% 2/18/2021 847 STSA Satsuma Pharmaceuticals -84% 6/22/2020 848 STXS Stereotaxis -84% 6/21/2021 849 SUNW Sunworks -93% 1/25/2021 850 SURF Surface Oncology -93% 1/20/2021 851 SVFD Save Foods -93% 3/12/2021 852 SXTC China SXT Pharmaceuticals -99% 2/16/2021 853 SY So-Young Int’l ADS -96% 2/19/2021 854 SYRS Syros Pharmaceuticals -96% 1/19/2021 855 TAL TAL Education Group ADS -96% 2/19/2021 856 TANH Tantech -100% 11/16/2020 857 TAOP Taoping -96% 3/19/2021 858 TARA Protara Therapeutics -95% 6/2/2020 859 TBLT ToughBuilt Industries -99% 3/30/2020 860 TCMD Tactile Systems Technology -89% 2/12/2021 861 TCON TRACON Pharmaceuticals -86% 12/31/2020 862 TCRR TCR2 Therapeutics -95% 1/12/2021 863 TCRT Alaunos Therapeutics -81% 2/8/2021 864 TDOC Teladoc Health -92% 2/8/2021 865 TEDU Tarena Int’l ADS -82% 4/27/2020 866 TENX Tenax Therapeutics -95% 2/11/2021 867 TFFP TFF Pharmaceuticals -85% 1/20/2021 868 TGTX TG Therapeutics -90% 12/21/2020 869 THM Int’l Tower Hill Mines (Canada) -81% 7/7/2020 870 THMO ThermoGenesis -98% 5/4/2020 871 TIGR UP Fintech ADS -91% 2/16/2021 872 TISI Team -94% 3/10/2021 873 TKAT Takung Art Co. -99% 3/23/2021 874 TLRY Tilray Brands Class 2 -95% 2/10/2021 875 TLSA Tiziana Life Sciences -94% 7/31/2020 876 TMBR Timber Pharmaceuticals -99% 5/14/2020 877 TMDI Titan Medical -87% 2/9/2021 878 TME Tencent Music Entertainment ADS -88% 3/23/2021 879 TNXP Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding -99% 2/11/2021 880 TOMZ TOMI Environmental Solutions -96% 8/12/2020 881 TOPS TOP Ships -98% 3/30/2020 882 TOUR Tuniu ADS -85% 3/19/2021 883 TPIC TPI Composites -88% 2/12/2021 884 TPST Tempest Therapeutics -98% 3/25/2020 885 TREE LendingTree -94% 8/3/2020 886 TRHC Tabula Rasa HealthCare -93% 4/29/2020 887 TRIB Trinity Biotech ADS -82% 2/16/2021 888 TROO TROOPS -96% 7/12/2021 889 TRVG trivago ADS -80% 3/15/2021 890 TRVN Trevena -94% 10/8/2020 891 TTCF Tattooed Chef -84% 9/18/2020 892 TTNP Titan Pharmaceuticals -92% 6/9/2020 893 TTOO T2 Biosystems -99% 2/8/2021 894 TUP Tupperware Brands -82% 1/7/2021 895 TWLO Twilio -86% 2/18/2021 896 TWOU 2U -91% 2/12/2021 897 TWST Twist Bioscience -86% 1/20/2021 898 TXG 10x Genomics -87% 4/26/2021 899 TXMD TherapeuticsMD -95% 2/9/2021 900 UAMY United States Antimony -84% 2/24/2021 901 UAVS AgEagle Aerial Systems -98% 2/10/2021 902 UBX Unity Biotechnology -97% 8/14/2020 903 UFAB Unique Fabricating -92% 1/26/2021 904 UGRO urban-gro -98% 2/5/2021 905 UIHC United Insurance -94% 8/11/2020 906 UONE Urban One -90% 6/19/2020 907 UPH UpHealth -96% 12/28/2020 908 UPLD Upland Software -87% 2/19/2021 909 UPWK Upwork -81% 7/13/2021 910 USAS Americas Gold and Silver -89% 8/4/2020 911 USWS U.S. Well Services -92% 2/18/2021 912 UXIN Uxin ADS -92% 6/14/2021 913 VAPO Vapotherm -98% 7/29/2020 914 VATE INNOVATE -84% 11/10/2021 915 VBIV VBI Vaccines New (Canada) -90% 7/17/2020 916 VBLT Vascular Biogenics -96% 1/25/2021 917 VCNX Vaccinex -94% 7/21/2020 918 VCYT Veracyte -81% 2/9/2021 919 VEON VEON ADS -86% 10/20/2021 920 VERB Verb Technology -91% 7/15/2021 921 VERI Veritone -88% 2/9/2021 922 VERO Venus Concept -94% 4/29/2020 923 VEV Vicinity Motor -91% 1/21/2021 924 VFF Village Farms Int’l -90% 2/10/2021 925 VHC VirnetX Holding Corp -85% 2/19/2021 926 VINO Gaucho Group -99% 2/8/2021 927 VIOT Viomi Technology Co. Ltd ADS -95% 2/19/2021 928 VIPS Vipshop ADS -83% 3/23/2021 929 VIR Vir Biotechnology -85% 1/27/2021 930 VISL Vislink Tech. -96% 6/4/2020 931 VIVE Viveve Medical -94% 4/8/2020 932 VIVK Vivakor -95% 8/4/2020 933 VJET voxeljet AG ADS -92% 2/8/2021 934 VLDR Velodyne Lidar -97% 9/9/2020 935 VLNS The Valens Company -84% 11/24/2021 936 VNET VNET Group ADS -89% 2/10/2021 937 VNTR Venator Materials -87% 6/16/2021 938 VRCA Verrica Pharmaceuticals -85% 3/15/2021 939 VRME VerifyMe -81% 6/17/2020 940 VSTM Verastem -93% 6/21/2021 941 VTGN VistaGen Therapeutics -97% 7/1/2021 942 VUZI Vuzix -85% 4/8/2021 943 VVPR VivoPower Int’l -96% 1/25/2021 944 VXRT Vaxart -93% 2/2/2021 945 VYNE VYNE Therapeutics -98% 2/9/2021 946 VYNT Vyant Bio -97% 2/10/2021 947 W Wayfair -92% 3/22/2021 948 WAFU Wah Fu Education Group -90% 3/26/2021 949 WATT Energous -87% 2/19/2021 950 WAVD WaveDancer -82% 3/28/2022 951 WBD Warner Bros. Discovery Series A -84% 3/19/2021 952 WINT Windtree Therapeutics -98% 8/3/2020 953 WISA WiSA Tech. -92% 4/14/2020 954 WIX Wix.com -81% 2/19/2021 955 WKEY WISeKey Int’l Holding AG ADS -97% 3/24/2021 956 WKHS Workhorse Group -95% 2/4/2021 957 WKSP Worksport -87% 6/11/2021 958 WORX SCWorx -96% 4/13/2020 959 WPRT Westport Fuel Systems -94% 2/8/2021 960 WRAP Wrap Tech. -91% 7/17/2020 961 WTER The Alkaline Water Company -88% 7/8/2020 962 WTRH Waitr -98% 8/5/2020 963 WULF TeraWulf -97% 11/19/2021 964 WW WW Int’l -91% 6/8/2021 965 WWR Westwater Resources -92% 10/6/2020 966 WYY WidePoint -85% 1/22/2021 967 XBIO Xenetic Biosciences -90% 7/29/2021 968 XBIT XBiotech -80% 9/18/2020 969 XCUR Exicure -98% 6/10/2020 970 XELA Exela Tech. -100% 3/9/2021 971 XERS Xeris Biopharma -84% 2/9/2021 972 XFOR X4 Pharmaceuticals -81% 6/22/2020 973 XGN Exagen -89% 3/17/2021 974 XIN Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd ADS -87% 6/11/2021 975 XL XL Fleet -98% 12/23/2020 976 XNET Xunlei ADS -89% 2/19/2021 977 XSPA XpresSpa Group -92% 6/5/2020 978 XTNT Xtant Medical -88% 2/26/2021 979 XXII 22nd Century Group -81% 4/28/2021 980 XYF X Financial ADS -89% 6/28/2021 981 YCBD cbdMD -96% 2/10/2021 982 YI 111 ADS -91% 2/16/2021 983 YJ Yunji ADS -88% 11/25/2020 984 YMTX Yumanity Therapeutics -96% 5/12/2020 985 YRD Yiren Digital ADS -85% 6/28/2021 986 YTEN Yield10 Bioscience -86% 2/11/2021 987 YVR Liquid Media Group -96% 3/23/2021 988 YY JOYY ADS -81% 2/16/2021 989 Z Zillow -87% 2/16/2021 990 ZDGE Zedge Class B -89% 6/17/2021 991 ZEPP Zepp Health ADS -94% 2/19/2021 992 ZEST Ecoark -96% 7/28/2020 993 ZG Zillow Group -87% 2/16/2021 994 ZKIN ZK Int’l Group -95% 3/22/2021 995 ZLAB Zai Lab ADS -85% 1/20/2021 996 ZM Zoom Video Comm. -88% 10/19/2020 997 ZOM Zomedica -93% 2/8/2021 998 ZSAN Zosano Pharma -100% 2/9/2021 999 ZVO Zovio -98% 8/5/2020 1000 ZYME Zymeworks -90% 1/8/2021 1001 ZYNE Zynerba Pharmaceuticals -92% 2/10/2021

