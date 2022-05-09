Massacre Just Doesn’t Let Up: Another IPO Stock Kathoomphed 43% Afterhours: -90% from High

In October, Upstart was worth $35 billion, according to the collective idiocy of the hype-and-hoopla stock market. Now down to $3.6 billion.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
In normal times, you’d think that the 45% afterhours-plunge in the share price of a stock would look like a massive cliff dive in a chart. But these are not normal times, and the 45% dive that Upstart Holdings performed tonight after reporting earnings looks like a small-ish step down from, well, the stratosphere.
The round-trip was quite something. Following its IPO in December 2020, at $20, the shares [UPST] became a meme stock and on nothing but cloud-AI-hype-and-hoopla spiked by 1,900% in less than a year to $401 intraday on October 15, 2021, and then the hot air was let out, and the descent was brutal, and today hit $42 afterhours, down 90% from the high (data via YCharts):
The company sells cloud-based software that uses “artificial intelligence” to make consumer lending decisions. It sells this service to lenders and has attracted some smaller lenders, but not any of the big banks, which use their own systems.
Tonight, it reported that it actually made a little money, 34 cents a share, on 156% growth in revenues of $310 million. So that’s good.
But it cut its outlook for Q2 and the whole year, across the board. For Q2 is expects a month-over-month decline in revenues and net income ranging from breakeven to a loss. For the whole year, it cut its revenue forecast by 10% from its prior forecast, to $1.25 billion.
“This year is shaping up to be a challenging one for the economy,” it said in the earnings report. In the earnings call, it threw some cold water on the entire lending environment, as interest rates have started to spike.
Given the surge in interest rates, “on the margin, a whole bunch of people that would have been approved are no longer approved,” CEO Dave Girouard told analysts during the call.
“So there’s a whole bunch of loans that just never happened at all, and there’s a bunch of people that are still approved, but the interest rate is a few percentage points higher, and a certain fraction of them are going to decide that’s not the product that they want,” he said.
And delinquencies have begun to rise from the “unnaturally low” levels as the stimulus payments have faded, said CFO Sanjay Datta.
“Given the general macro uncertainties and the emerging prospects of a recession later this year, we have deemed it prudent to reflect a higher degree of conservatism in our forward expectations,” Datta said.
OK, fine. It’s getting a little tougher out there for consumer lenders. At least this member of my ever growing list of Imploded Stocks is a company that made a little money in Q1, though it may not make much or any money in Q2. But what is a company like this worth?
At the peak last October, the company was worth $35 billion, according to the collective idiocy of the stock market, 25 times the company’s expected revenues of $1.25 billion this year. It’s now worth $3.6 billion. The remaining $31 billion just vanished back into the ether from where they’d come during the hype-and-hoopla phase.
At this point it’s like shooting fish in a barrel! I wish I was able to participate in this shooting gallery, but alas I’m just a rubber necking to get a glimpse at the car wreck.
Another IPO disaster is lightspeed commerce Inc.
I’d have a good chuckle if the fed capitulates, cuts rates and restarts QE.
At that point I’m sure these dumpster fires would shoot back up like a missle in the short squeeze of short squeeze.
If ARKK ever stops dropping for a week straight, I might pile in 20k to take that chance.
A good idea!
You might as well buy your reduced priced cars from your friendly neighborhood lot! In other words, not in your dreams Azani!
It’s like this is your guys first rodeo.
Things won’t go down forever and this time isn’t different.
I’ll probably wait for the long term treasury short squeeze, and use some of my winnings to buy arkk at all time lows just before the fed reverses course on tightening. :)
I think gold bugs suffer from such PTSD with markets going up that they have the financial equivalent of beer muscles. Lol
Worth? Depends on your calculation. IMO it’s intrinsically worth $0:
A. Replacement value = $0-?
B. DCF = $0 = Net Income of ($4) to $0 million x ???
C. Comps = $3-7B
This is assuming no margin was harmed in the making of this Kathoomphal.
“The remaining $31 billion just vanished back into the ether from where they’d come during the hype-and-hoopla phase.”
I just saw the pets.com mascot on CNBC saying to buy the dips.
And…it’s gone.
I am so waiting for the 4 month lag of tech stock implosions to the San Francisco housing market drippy correlation to take effect.
Fed will cut rates shortly here, so housing will just carry on as per usual
In your dreams. The FED is not cutting rates, they’ll be raising them more.
Don’t fight the fed because they fight dirty!
Depth Charge,
Peanut Gallery is spending too much time on ZH, and it’s getting to him :-]
How long will it last? At this point I think you need to bet how high the feds funds rate will get VS what the bond market already priced in before things break.
I think by end of September is when something happens.
On the bright side, maybe interest rates will stay high enough for long enough to kill off a bunch of these zombie companies.
If the fed capitulates before then, it’s game on, start up the music and fill the punch bowl and get to dancing!
2banana,
First signs are already happening. From Compass’ SF office (which they acquired), in my email today:
“Accounts of less crowded open houses and fewer offers on new listings are becoming common; some buyers are dropping out or becoming more selective; some sellers are moving listing dates forward; in many markets, declines in listings going into contract are occurring. Note that not all agents are reporting changes in client plans and motivations.”
“Absent an economic disaster event, major shifts in market conditions, especially from a superheated market, often begin very gradually. For example, an initial shift to a new listing receiving 2, 3 or 4 offers instead of 10 to 12 might not initially affect sales or sales prices, but if that changes to receiving 1 offer (no multiple-offer overbidding) or no offers, the supply and demand dynamics between buyer and seller start to shift quickly.”
A correct NATURAL interest rate is all the intelligence a lender needs. Correct interest automatically rejects dubious or frivolous loans.
Artificial intelligence is only needed when the interest is artificially low.
“Artificial intelligence is only needed when the interest is artificially low.”
Synonyms & Antonyms for artificial
Synonyms
affected, assumed, bogus, contrived, factitious, fake, false, feigned, forced, mechanical, mock, phony (also phoney), plastic, pretended, pseudo, put-on, sham, simulated, spurious, strained, unnatural
“AI for lending decisions”
WTGDF is that????
I can believe someone thought of it. I can believe someone wrote the goofy ass code. I can even believe that someone sold it. I just can’t believe anyone bought it.
“At the peak last October, the company was worth $35 billion, according to the collective idiocy of the stock market, 25 times the company’s expected revenues of $1.25 billion this year.”
Amazing how the housing follows. Soon you will hear:
“At the peak last October, my house was worth $1.6 million, according to the collective idiocy of myself, my neighbors, and Zillow 16 times the expected yearly earnings of working families in my area.”
Yep, all this destruction in stocks foreshadows what’s coming to housing. It will take some months before the fake news media admits housing is crashing.
Housing in SF Bay Area is still hot. Overbidding by 1.5M on 3M houses in strong cities like Cupertino, Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Fremont still going on in spite of high mortgage rate and falling stocks. Inventory is building up slowly but there are no signs of any price weakness whatsoever.
Kunal,
BS.
From Compass’ SF office, in my email today:
“Accounts of less crowded open houses and fewer offers on new listings are becoming common; some buyers are dropping out or becoming more selective; some sellers are moving listing dates forward; in many markets, declines in listings going into contract are occurring. Note that not all agents are reporting changes in client plans and motivations.”
“Absent an economic disaster event, major shifts in market conditions, especially from a superheated market, often begin very gradually. For example, an initial shift to a new listing receiving 2, 3 or 4 offers instead of 10 to 12 might not initially affect sales or sales prices, but if that changes to receiving 1 offer (no multiple-offer overbidding) or no offers, the supply and demand dynamics between buyer and seller start to shift quickly.”
Kunal,
I have been combing through data and not seen one case of bidding 1.5 million over asking. Overbidding $400K on a 1.6 million home in Bellevue is the highest I have seen, and that was last year. Overbidding 1.5 million on a 3 million house “in spite of high mortgage rate and falling stocks” is quite the exaggeration.
BS like this does not get past Wolf.
Nawwww, John. The “wait spinner” (aka Halo of Patience) just stopped on the Halibut9000 LDP (Lending Decision Processor) and, apparently, my snotty nosed nephew has been approved for 1.8M on your charming and obviously undervalued bungalow.